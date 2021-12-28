'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Biden, 'Let's Go Brandon,' transgender athletes

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," December 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Co-hosting "THE FIVE" at five o'clock. In the meantime, Tucker Carlson is up next.



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



I'm Sean Duffy, in for Tucker.



Now, it's hard to believe that in less than just 12 months, Joe Biden's popularity has absolutely crumbled. Most of the self-proclaimed experts on cable news probably expected the exact opposite from a President with control of both Chambers of Congress, but that's precisely what has happened.



Americans have grown tired of Joe Biden and they are turning on him. That's not a gas or speculation. According to almost every poll from Gallup to Reuters and everything in between, approval for Joe Biden has dropped significantly in the last year.



So just today, Rasmussen's daily presidential tracking poll shows 58 percent of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden's performance as President and according to a recent Marist/PBS poll, just a meager 29 percent of Independents approve of Joe Biden.



You'd be hard-pressed to find a majority of any demographic group that thinks Joe Biden is doing a good job. Now even CNN recently conceded that Biden's low poll numbers quote "are not an exception for Biden at this point, but rather the rule."



It's hard to say in any given day if Joe Biden is aware of his low poll numbers. On some days, he doesn't seem to even know he is the President, but on the rare day that Joe Biden is mentally present, poll numbers are not something he, you know, really pays attention to.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY FALLON, TALK SHOW HOST: How much do you pay attention to approval ratings?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, not anymore. No, I am joking. I would pay attention when they're in the mid-60s, but now they're in the 40s, I don't pay attention anymore.



FALLON: I appreciate the honesty, yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: You would think the President of the United States would engage in some self-reflection, if his approval ratings started to tank in such a short time frame, but he hasn't.



Joe Biden has doubled down on his divisive policies, so when Joe Biden says he doesn't pay attention to approval ratings, he is also telling us something else. He is saying he doesn't care enough to change.



He doesn't care to unify the country he keeps dividing. It's not the presidency that Joe Biden promised us last year in the election.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.



The Bible tells us, to everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow, and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: So how is healing America coming along? Well, we don't have to guess. After a year of living through Joe Biden's policies, millions of Americans have used their First Amendment right to tell us exactly how they feel about him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CROWD: [Bleep] Joe Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: Chants like that occurred all across the country this year until they evolved into the euphemism "Let's go Brandon." Never before in modern American history has a phrase been specifically invented, commercialized, and repeated to insult the President. No matter how silly or serious you think the phrase is, it has now hit embarrassingly new heights for Joe Biden, thanks to a man named Jared Schmeck.



Even on Christmas Eve while he was taking calls from the public and tracking Santa Claus, Joe Biden couldn't escape "Let's Go Brandon."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: You guys have to be in bed by nine o'clock, you know and asleep between nine and 12 or he doesn't show up.



DR. JILL BIDEN, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: This is this isn't to you, Jared, this is to the kids.



JARED SCHMECK, OREGON MAN AND FORMER MEDFORD POLICE OFFICER: That's right.



BIDEN: I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.



SCHMECK: Yes, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas, and let's go Brandon.



BIDEN: Let's go Brandon, I agree.



Hey by the way, are you in Oregon?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: That clip is now a viral sensation, so naturally Biden's allies in the media, they've swooped in to his defense. It doesn't matter that Jared Schmeck claims he said "Let's go Brandon" just in jest. Blue check journalists were outraged.



NBC News was traumatized by the call and ran a headline calling the phrase a quote "Right-wing slur." ABC News called today quote, "Verbal insult."



And Congressman Eric Swalwell of all people who has repeatedly slept with a Chinese spy had the audacity to accuse Schmeck of humiliating his family and of being quote, "indecent."



Meanwhile, instead of talking about Joe Biden's performance, CNN took the opportunity to attack anyone who dares to utter the phrase "Let's go Brandon" because at CNN, "Let's go Brandon" is all about insurrection.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RON BROWNSTEIN, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, look, you know, it's ungracious, it's juvenile and reprehensible by the father, but I don't think it's fundamentally about incivility. I think it is fundamentally about insurrection.



You know, I don't know the individual, but the whole "Let's go Brandon" kind of motif is a reflection of the view two-thirds of the Republican base driven by Trump's claims -- false claims and the big lie that Biden is an illegitimate President.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: Candace Owner is the host of "Candace" and she joins me now.



So, Candace, set me straight on this because for all of Donald Trump's presidency, they used vulgar and insults against him and here you have one guy, an electrician from Oregon who says "Let's go Brandon" and the left loses their mind.



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Yes, and the irony of the coverage about this is that, "Let's go Brandon" the chant arose because of America feeling that it was a referendum on the mainstream media.



The mainstream media is constantly lying about Americans and so in response to this, you have the mainstream media who is going after this man and completely lying about him and what the chant represents, trying to make it something much more sinister and vile than it is.



In reality, it's just America saying the mainstream media lies and we don't like this President. And you have to ask yourself at this point, who are they lying for, right? We know they're lying, they know they're lying, everyone around the world knows they're lying. There is not a single person -- I don't care left or right who will look you in the face and pretend that Joe Biden is a well-liked President.



They can't even put him in public. They put him behind screens, he gets the questions in advance because there is nowhere he can go. There is no state, not even New York City. I mean, he can't even go into the City of New York without people screaming this chant, all around the U.S.A.



So who are they lying for? At the end of the day what I think is happening and the reason why they reacted so viciously is because they're angry. I think, there was an element of them that actually believed that after Trump was gone, they would regain control of the narrative. They could pretend that people felt a certain way and that the world would just believe them and they're realizing now that it's not the case.



No matter what they say about Joe Biden, America is rejecting this presidency and America is altogether rejecting that left stream media, which continually and routinely lies about the American people.



DUFFY: Well, Candace I would say they are rejecting the policies because those policies have been utterly catastrophic for their livelihoods and their families and their kitchen tables, but I've got to tell you, in a moment of, you know feeling a father's heart.



When I saw the video, I've got to tell you, I felt a little bit sad and I'm being honest about that because you know, I don't know if Joe Biden you know was never told what "Let's go Brandon" means or if he forgot what it means, but there he repeated the line and it shows that he is -- I mean, he's just not all with it, I think.



OWENS: Yes, people hold that perspective you know you look at Joe Biden, you think this is elder abuse and you think personally, shame on Jill Biden for allowing this to happen. I would never allow my husband if he was losing his cognitive discipline, I would never allow him to go on TV or to pretend that he is running for President as we all try to hide them.



But this is a power hungry family. You know my perspective personally is that when they sat down, they decided to run as a family especially when you read Hunter Biden's laptop text messages, which they tried -- the mainstream media tried to lie about, write and hide, the left-stream media.



You realize that he understood what he was doing. He knows what his mental state is and when he has moments of clarity, he knows that this is a farce of a presidency and he continues to go on anyways.



So I grant him no exceptions and no excuses.



DUFFY: No exception, Candace, but I just -- the one thing that I look at, you know through all this is the media has no excuse that they come in and they defend him and defend his policies when the American people suffers, that's outrageous.



But Candace, thank you for joining me tonight.



OWENS: Thank you for having me.



DUFFY: All right, absolutely.



All right, Joe Biden's support is collapsing and his Vice President isn't feeling much better, but Kamala Harris has an explanation for people who don't like her. They're just sexist and racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS ANCHOR: Why do you think there is such scrutiny? I mean women are always held to a different standard. That's just a fact. Is the fact that you're a woman and the fact that you are a minority in this office part of why there is such scrutiny?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'll leave that for others to deal with. You know, I have a job to do and I'm going to get that job done.



Let me just tell you, if you talk about being the first or being -- maybe it's because I am -- that for the first time, maternal health is on the stage at the White House.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: Then CBS asked Kamala what the greatest threat to our National Security is? She didn't say China or even terrorism, she said it's our democracy that keeps her up at night.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRENNAN: What do you see as the biggest National Security challenge confronting the U.S.? What is the thing that will raise you and keeps you up at night?



HARRIS: Frankly, one of them is our democracy. There is, I think no question in the minds of people who are foreign policy experts that the year 2021 is not the year 2000.



You know, I think there's so much about foreign and domestic policy that for example was guided and prioritized based on September 11, 2001 and we are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: Larry Elder is a radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate and he joins me now.



Larry, good to see you. So I've got to tell you.



LARRY ELDER, RADIO SHOW HOST, SALEM RADIO NETWORK: Good to see you.



DUFFY: I listen to this and you look at the left, right. The left has schools. They have Wall Street. They have businesses. They have Hollywood. They have the Deep State. They have now the military, and to think that Kamala Harris is concerned about a few Americans who are concerned about voter integrity and that's the main focus and main threat in America today?



ELDER: You know, Sean where do you start with this?



Winsome Sears, the Lieutenant Governor-elect of Virginia is a black female. You don't hear her complaining about her critics and calling them sexist and racist, she just deals with the criticism.



Kamala Harris had one job and she succeeded, and that job was to drag a mentally declining Joe Biden across the finish line because remember Bernie Sanders had just won the Nevada caucuses and for a few days, he was the clear frontrunner of the Democratic Party. They were scared to death.



James Clyburn then supported Joe Biden on the eve of the South Carolina primary, the Congressman from South Carolina, Joe Biden won that primary. They all coalesced behind him. They didn't care that he was campaigning from the basement, they didn't care that his mental skills were clearly in decline. They wanted him to beat the dastardly racist Donald Trump and that's one of the reasons Kamala Harris was chosen.



She checked the boxes. She is a female, she's a person of color, so that's -- and they've convinced themselves that a ticket with two white males is systemically racist, so her job was to do just that. Then when he gave her these two jobs -- major jobs -- to do the borders and the Voting Rights Act, she was in trouble because as you pointed out earlier, it's the policies.



They were convinced that Donald Trump is a racist. There's rhetoric on the borders that was racist and therefore, they wanted to reverse all of that even though those policies were working.



And regarding the Voting Rights Act, the whole premise is unsound. The Voting Rights Act is still in place. The John Lewis Act is going to federalize all these elections. I remember even Barack Obama once said the reason our elections are difficult to hack is because we have a 50-state election. That's why it's so difficult for these elections to be hacked.



And the idea that voter ID is racist, guess who supports voter ID? Black people.



Poll after poll at the polls shows that, and in 2008, the percentage of black voters who were eligible to vote who voted exceeded the percentage of white voters who are eligible to vote for the very first time despite the alleged voter suppression laws.



So the whole premise is faulty and she has been given these two very difficult jobs and if the reaction of an article in "The Griot" which is the black publication is any indication after CNN put out that expose that her staff was in uproar, they were angry, they were accusing Biden of throwing her overboard, they all said this is all because she is a black female.



Black females are the backbone of the Democratic Party. If Kamala Harris is perceived to be mistreated, they are in deep, deep trouble. The black females won't vote Republican, but they sure as hell will stay home in 2022 and 2024 and they should know this.



DUFFY: But, Larry to that point, if you have Kamala Harris who is polling in the mid to high 20s, which is, I mean horrible for a vice presidential candidate, she should be leading the President himself. How does the Democratic Party pick Kamala Harris, you know because she doesn't have a lot of support within the American people, but if they don't pick her, your point is that the African-American women won't come out and vote.



So Democrats are in a pickle, right?



ELDER: Absolutely. She does poll well among black voters. I saw a poll that had her at 72 percent. Now, the poll wasn't broken down Sean, by gender, but I assure you, her support among black females is even higher.



If she is perceived as being a deep seated because for whatever reason, they will feel as if she was not given a chance. They'll feel as if she was given thankless jobs and they'll feel as if the Biden administration is sniping behind her back.



So they cannot get rid of her if they still want the most powerful part, the most loyal part of their base, which is the black vote specifically the black female vote. They cannot do that. They will ruin the day if they try it.



DUFFY: But Larry, I mean the point is too, they also need Independent voters and they also need Hispanic voters and they're hemorrhaging those two demographics because this administration has been so horrible, so I mean, again, the palace intrigue is rich, but they are in a really tough spot.



Thank you for joining me tonight, Larry.



ELDER: You've got it. You've got it.



DUFFY: All right, Tony Fauci wants to ban unvaccinated Americans from air travel.



Plus, a COVID Karen beat up an elderly man on a flight for being maskless. That's coming up next.



DUFFY: Airline travel in America is becoming more and more violent. A maskless woman just beat up an elderly man on a flight because he was apparently eating without a mask.



FOX's Bill Melugin has the story -- Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening to you.



The video of this fight has gone viral with over four million views already. It was posted on Friday night and it shows some serious drama that turned physical on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta between an older maskless man and a younger woman who was upset that he wasn't wearing a mask.



So take a look at the video here. Throughout the video, the woman yells at the man to put his mask on despite having her own mask down around her chin. The man says he's just eating and responds by calling her a "Karen" amongst other things and she eventually takes a swing at him.



Take a look.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



MELUGIN: So you can see it boiling over right there. The woman then appears to spit on the man after she appeared to hit him, then they try to get at one another as they cuss each other out and a flight attendant had to try to keep them apart.



You can see the woman -- the person who posted the video eventually ended it showing the woman being escorted away and then they end up showing police waiting on the tarmac in Atlanta waiting for that aircraft to land.



Now, Atlanta PD later announced that this incident did cause injuries to passengers and Delta employees alike. They called the woman in this incident a suspect. They officially ID'd her as Patricia Cornwall.



They also said she was taken into F.B.I. custody upon landing, though it's unclear what she is going to be charged with.



Sean, we'll send it back to you.



DUFFY: Bill Melugin, thanks for that disturbing report. I appreciate it.



MELUGIN: Thanks.



DUFFY: All right, Joe Biden made a stunning admission about the coronavirus pandemic today. He undermined every Federal mandate he has tried to impose. Joe Biden finally admitted that it's up to the States to create policies to end the pandemic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Look there is no Federal solution. This gets solved at a State level. I'm looking at Governor Sununu on the board here. He talks about that a lot and it ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road and that's where the patient is in need of help or preventing the need for help.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: So unfortunately for Joe Biden and Americans who agree with that statement, pandemic mandates are products of democracy. They are religious edicts ordered by the great patron saint of Wuhan, Anthony Fauci. He just contradicted Joe Biden and called for a Federal vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated.



If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: All right, Ron Johnson is the senator from the great state of Wisconsin. He joins me now.



Senator Johnson, you have been one of the most outspoken critics of Anthony Fauci. Give me your take on what Fauci is saying about Americans having to be vaccinated for air travel.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Hello, Sean. Thanks for having me on.



First of all, we ought to acknowledge the reality -- the very sad reality - - that our response to COVID in large measure directed by Anthony Fauci has been a miserable failure -- 818,000 Americans are dead.



You know, I agreed with President Biden's inaugural that his main goal was to unify and heal this nation. He has done anything but that, and of course, Anthony Fauci -- I just call him Flip-Flop Fauci, you know whether it's on masks, whether it's on mandates.



In August of 2020, he basically said that he didn't see -- envision mandates being imposed particularly not in the general public and now, I guess, recognizing what a miserable failure his response to COVID has been and now, he wants to just about mandate everybody and I can't think of anything more divisive and as well as idiotic.



I mean, unfortunately -- listen, we all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be a hundred percent effective, a hundred percent safe, but they're not. We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch COVID. They can transmit COVID, so what's the point?



We're not recognizing natural immunity and sadly, we're not acknowledging the vaccine injuries and doing research to help those individuals who have been harmed by these vaccines as well.



So Fauci has not been honest. He has not been transparent with the American public and no, I don't give him -- you know I think he's done a miserable job in terms of responding to COVID.



DUFFY: Yes, but Senator that's my question as a follow-up because I'm concerned that Fauci comes out with these edicts and mandates and saying listen, we want to have, you know mandates for people to see each other at Christmas or go to a New Year's party or go into a building in New York City, and now you have to have a vaccine to travel on an airplane.



The problem is, I know -- listen, I know scores of people who are vaccinated and then have been boosted and they all got omicron. I mean, this is not a pandemic of omicron, of just the unvaxxed, everybody is getting it.



So why are we having special rules for the unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated?



JOHNSON: Because they need to find a scapegoat for their failure. Again at this point, Sean, I have no idea why anybody would listen to Anthony Fauci. He should have been terminated. He should have been fired from his position a long time ago as soon as we found out that he funded the dangerous research that the folks in the Wuhan lab had access to.



I mean just on that count alone, he should have been fired he should be a private citizen today, but he is still apparently in charge. He is still being called on to these shows to spout his complete lack of wisdom on this, so again I have no idea why anybody -- anybody -- would listen to Anthony Fauci as it relates to COVID and the coronavirus.



DUFFY: Listen Ron -- Senator, I totally agree. Donald Trump should have fired him. Joe Biden should fire him. He should have no place anywhere near power because he is wrong consistently.



But Senator, thank you for joining me tonight I appreciate it.



JOHNSON: Stay well.



DUFFY: All right, "The Washington Post" has some advice for all of us men out there, just get a vasectomy. It's now an act of love. That's coming up, next.



DUFFY: Nearly half of all Americans spend over five hours a day on their cell phones. Surveys from the last few years also indicate that the average American checks their cell phone over 80 times a day.



While smartphones have positive effects on our lives, we don't spend enough time talking about the dangers of cell phone use on our health.



What are some of those dangers? Tucker, just sat down with cell phone radiation expert, Dr. Devra Davis for a full hour on the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." And so if you want to take a look at that, part of the conversation right now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. DEVRA DAVIS, EPIDEMIOLOGIST, TOXICOLOGIST: Then the issue of cell phone radiation, we've been in denial and the denial is in large part as you said at your introduction, psychological.



We simply can't think about the possibility. Is it a chance that these things are harmful? The answer is, we have controlled studies where they take a test tube of sperm from a healthy man and they make two test tubes. One they don't expose to cell phone radiation the other gets exposed.



The exposed test tube, those sperm will die three times faster with three times more damage to their DNA. That has been replicated in many studies, which is how science works. You have to just keep repeating the results -- so we know that this is a fact, and yet when the bodies that advise the government are asked for their advice they say, we don't have enough evidence.



Well, if you look carefully at the membership of those bodies and the revolving door that takes place between the industry and those who regulate it, you can see that there's really not been a full independent evaluation, which is why we, at Environmental Health Trust are calling for a full independent evaluation of the science.



This is just the past two years right here of the main studies done. It will be submitted to the Court very recently and the F.C.C. has utterly failed to look at the science. It is a highly inconvenient truth.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: You know where are the trial lawyers in this? I mean, I have to ask because greed is non-ideological. It's a great motivator.



Trial lawyers are greedy by definition, you know, fine. They ended the tobacco industry effectively by suing. We learned in 1964 officially that smoking causes lung cancer and emphysema and all these health effects, and then they moved in and they kind of -- they shut it down.



Why hasn't that happened here?



DAVIS: Well, it's interesting. Some of the same characters that were involved in telling you that tobacco was good for you. Remember, "Thank you for smoking."



CARLSON: Very well.



DAVIS: This brilliant movie and very important basic idea that was the industry had its own PR people whose job it was to tell people smoking, alcohol, and tobacco it's not really so bad for you.



CARLSON: Yes, it is complicated. We're not really sure. Lay the sciences out.



DAVIS: In fact the closing scene of that movie is just precious. It has the guy very confused looking and off camera says, "Well, is it true? Do cell phones cause cancer?" And they all speak at the same time, well, we're not sure maybe, maybe.



And then the voice of authority says, I want you to practice saying these words in front of the mirror. While we are concerned about the evidence, at this time we have no proof that smoking -- I'm sorry that cell phones are causing brain cancer.



CARLSON: Yes.



DAVIS: That's the last line of that movie. We have no proof.



So what is proof? Proof in science on this issue comes from two things. You study animals experimentally under controlled conditions or you look at patterns in people and the difference between these two fields, which I happen to be both a toxicologist studying animals experimentally and an epidemiologist looking for patterns in people, the epidemiologists can only tell you about the past. We have to wait for the bodies. We are body counters in epidemiology.



CARLSON: Yes.



DAVIS: The toxicologists try to predict the future. They try to predict what's going to happen.



So here we have a whole body of animal studies, many of which are in this stack, many of which have been before the F.C.C. in previous iterations and that body of studies has been basically ignored and dismissed by the same effort and by the same characters that went around discrediting people who warned about the dangers of tobacco.



They have effectively used the strategy of attack the scientists, attack the science, attack the funders and try to discredit the entire enterprise.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: You can watch Tucker's full conversation with Dr. Devra Davis right now on FOX Nation by going to tuckercarlson.com.



All right, with a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, the chances of overturning Roe v. Wade have never been greater. That has made abortion advocates across the country very, very angry, but "The Washington Post" has a solution in the event abortion gets outlawed.



Men should just get vasectomies because it is quote: "An act of love."



Unfortunately, anti-natalism isn't new for the left. AOC has been telling her supporters for years that having children may not be the best thing for the environment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): There is scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question. You know, should -- is it okay to still have children?



Also just this basic moral question, what do we do? And even if you don't have kids, there are still children here in the world and we have a moral obligation to them to leave a better world for them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: Chadwick Moore is a columnist with "The Spectator." He joins me now. Hey, Chadwick.



Okay give it to me. Is this an act of love or is this really just about consequence-free sex?



CHADWICK MOORE, COLUMNIST, "THE SPECTATOR": I mean why stop at the vasectomy? I think you just lob the whole thing off and become trans. That's what you should do if you really love your wife and want to show her what a supporter of womanhood you are and of the female cause.



I would also wonder, I would love to see how "The Washington Post" and this reporter who is clearly a bit too excited about the idea of men being mutilated in a clinical setting unnecessarily, how would she react if women were doing the same thing? If there were a trend of women that were getting their tubes tied to show how much they loved their husbands and maybe that's not such a bad idea, why -- how would they react to that?



Of course, we know. It would be you know, these women are horrible and self-hating and of course, we can laugh at these men who are doing this as well and it fits perfectly in line. I mean, consequence-free sex. It was what drives the left, it's their religion. It fuels almost everything they do.



And of course they believe in population control. They want fewer people on the planet. Of course populations aren't growing in rich western countries except by illegal immigration, so I wonder how if you were to take this to parts of the world where the population is exploding like in -- I don't know Sub-Saharan Africa or Central America, I wonder how those men would react to being told that they should have a vasectomy to show how much they love their women.



DUFFY: Chadwick, isn't this really good politics? Because if you have all these woke liberal men in bike shorts that get vasectomies and not have kids, but you have conservative men like me who have nine kids, isn't that great because you have conservatives being born and you're having liberals not having kids. Good politics.



MOORE: Well, I mean -- yes, that's why we're not like super mad about it, right, because they will just not breeding and that's fine and I hope that these men get you know a free box set of "Harry Potter" when they go in for their snip and some Soylent and whatever else they like to do with their free time.



Fine, if that's what you want to do. Go for it, but it does make you less of a man, I'm sorry.



DUFFY: All right, so Chadwick. You saw the video of AOC who is out there saying listen, we want to save the environment and so let's not have kids. Give me your take on AOC saying don't have kids, save the environment.



MOORE: Yes, well this is something -- I mean, at least they're finally out in the open with this. You know the left has sort of secretly been saying this for a long time. They really think that the way to save the planet is fewer people.



Of course, that doesn't sound very nice, but you know they've become so brazen lately with what they truly believe and what they're truly about. You know they've really kind of gone off the deep end that -- I think she is saying what she has been learning in college and what has been circulating around the progressive caucus for a very long time.



They want fewer people. They want less people and there's many ways to do that. This one just sounds a little nicer than other tactics that the left has tried in the past and sadly successfully tried in the past.



DUFFY: Hey Chadwick, some would say save the world, have no kids. Others would say, save America have less liberals. But listen, hey thank you for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.



MOORE: My pleasure. Thank you.



DUFFY: All right, thank you.



A U.S. swimming official quit her position to protest the transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania. That's coming up right next.



DUFFY: Cynthia Millen has spent three decades as a U.S. swimming official, but she has just resigned in protest over transgender swimmer, Leah Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania who is a biological male that has been allowed to compete against females. Thomas is now dominating swimming events and setting records.



In her resignation letter, Millen simply said she quote, "Can't support this," and that quote, "Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed."



Cynthia Millen joins me now. Cynthia, listen, thank you for joining me on the show. And thank you for your bravery. I guess, I'm just curious, what kind of response have you gotten since you know, you resigned from your position?



CYNTHIA MILLEN, FORMER U.S.A. SWIMMING OFFICIAL: Sean, thanks very much. I've gotten a lot of kind comments from fellow officials, former officials and from parents of swimmers and swimmers.



The fact is that swimming is a sport in which bodies compete against bodies, identities do not compete against identities. And from the very beginning, when you start out as an age group, swimmers are divided by sex, and by age group, eight and under, nine, ten, et cetera all the way up, because from the very beginning, swimming -- U.S.A. swimming recognizes that boys swim differently from girls. And this is just accentuated when boys and girls go through puberty.



Boys will always have larger lung capacity, larger hearts, greater circulation, a bigger skeleton, and less fat. Girls go through puberty and they have a double whammy. They not only grow breasts and hips, but they have periods and they often have a totally different center of gravity, they have to learn how to swim over again.



So while Leah Thomas is a child of God, he is a biological male who is competing against women. And no matter how much testosterone suppression drugs he takes, he will always be a biological male and have this advantage. And it's horrible, the statement for women then is you don't matter. What you do is not important. And little girls are going to be thrown under the bus by all of this. He is going to be destroying women's swimming.



DUFFY: Cynthia, so true, and I guess my next question for you is, you know, young women who push back against you know, biological males competing in their sport, they can be bullied, the social media blowback can be great.



But you look to you know, moms across America, moms of athletes, or you look to pro athletes or Olympic athletes who competed in these sports as women to stand up for girls today to compete against other women.



Are you seeing that kind of mother support or the kind of athletes in the Olympics that stand up and support this movement to say, biological girls should compete against biological girls and biological boys should compete against biological boys?



MILLEN: Well, it's great, Sean. I'm getting great letters from dads of daughters and also moms of daughters. But we're also seeing some past Olympians stepping up and saying no, this is wrong. We are -- we must remember that our Olympic swimming for women was built on great swimmers like Jill Sterkel, Shirley Babashoff, Janet Evans, Jenny Thompson, all of these women who worked so hard before Title IX, when they didn't have the opportunities that men had.



And it would be such a shame, it would be such a travesty to throw it all away now and this is what will happen. We must face facts. Men are different from women. Men swimmers are different from women and they will always be faster than women.



DUFFY: You know, Cynthia, as a father of six girls. I have nine kids, six are girls, thank you for standing up for girls to actually have the ability to compete and win when they compete against other girls and I hope every mother out there, every father out there, every Olympic swimmer or any woman athlete stands up and stands with you to say this is wrong, and it's unfair.



And thank you for letting your voice to this cause and standing up and resigning in protest. You're a great American.



MILLEN: Thank you very much, Sean.



DUFFY: All right, while our military continues to fire Marines over the vaccine, China is cranking out warships and producing new weapons. So, where are our priorities? That's coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



DUFFY: The U.S. military has fired 169 Marines for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. So while we fire members of our Armed Forces, the Chinese, meanwhile, are flexing their strength. They recently unveiled three new warships in one day and successfully tested a brand new engine for hypersonic weapons.



Why does our senior military brass have misplaced priorities?



Douglas Macgregor is a retired Army colonel and former senior adviser to the Acting Secretary of Defense. He joins us now.



All right, Colonel, talk to me about these hypersonic missiles that the Chinese have developed. Is that a threat? And should we be concerned?



COL. DOUGLAS MACGREGOR (RET), U.S. ARMY: Well, first of all, we don't know too much about them. A lot of people have looked at hypersonic missiles going all the way back to the 1960s, and to be perfectly frank, they haven't worked very well. So I wouldn't place too much stock in that.



I think the more important issue is this. Everyone -- Russians, Chinese -- anyone out there who has any hostile intent whatsoever towards the United States is building morale and capability. We're doing the opposite.



DUFFY: Yes, so Colonel, I mean, that goes to my next question, which is, you know, we have a military that has been wokeified. They're concerned about the environment and racism. Don't we want our military to be a killing machine? So if any threat comes our way, we can destroy that threat, because we have the best military, the best armaments, and the best defense.



MACGREGOR: I think the Biden administration has decided that anyone who refuses to take the vaccine and is in uniform is presenting resistance to the Biden administration's new order inside the military. I think that's ridiculous, but I think that's their view.



If you don't take the vaccine, well, then you're also opposed to CRT, equity, social justice, these other things that they seem to be ready to ram down everybody's throat. I think the important thing to realize is that COVID is not the Black Plague. We've only had 82 fatalities, since this pandemic began inside the Armed Forces. And that means 0.013 percent of the people who have been infected with a virus have lost their lives.



And it may be of interest to your viewers to know that in the last month, we lost two people in uniform, reservists, and both of them were fully vaccinated. So I think there are a lot of thoughtful Marines, soldiers, sailors, and airmen out there that have said, look, I don't want to do this. And I think that we should respect their wishes, because this is not the threat that it's made out to be to young, exuberant, intelligent, effective soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines. It just isn't.



Those Marines, we've invested a lot of money in them. We need them. We may need them soon. We need them in the Marine Corps.



DUFFY And so we've seen over the course of the Obama presidency, and now with Biden, there has been a shifting of our generals, some have been retired, other ones have been promoted. It seems like you have a little more woke, progressive general in today's military than you used to have. I mean, do we have the depth in the military, if we have the right President to actually save it and get it back on course?



MACGREGOR: No. Sean, this is not a new development. This has been going on for 30 years. This really began under the Clintons and it has gotten progressively worse with each administration.



They have promoted routinely people who showed unquestioned obedience to any dumb idea or policy that the administration wanted, and we've done a lot of stupid things with the military since 1991.



As a result, our military is not ready to fight, and I don't see any evidence that this administration is remotely interested in that.



Frankly, I think they want to make it as impotent as possible because the left tends to view the military with suspicion. The right never has, but that's the left's view.



DUFFY: Well, I think as we look forward, you're going to see this transition take place and you're going to see it wokeified just like Corporate America and in schools, and I hope the military continues to push forward and can have a rebirth. But you're not leaving me a lot of confidence, Colonel Douglas Macgregor, thanks for joining me tonight.



MACGREGOR: Don't underestimate -- don't underestimate the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines at the lowest levels. They are the people that we depend upon.



DUFFY: Listen, I've got to run. I've got to run. I am out of time.



Don't forget a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" featuring Dr. Devra Davis is available to stream right now on FOX Nation by going to tuckercarlson.com



END



