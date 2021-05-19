Tucker: Many Americans too scared to ditch their masks

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" May 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



For more than a year, the United States has been held in solitary

confinement. The entire country has been told that it's immoral to touch a

friend, to shake hands or even to show our faces in public. Americans have

lived in shame.



The authorities claim it has all been worth it. These punishments have

saved countless lives from COVID. They're lying. They don't know that. It

has not been proved.



We do know these unprecedented mass quarantines, the mask mandates in

particular have driven many Americans to the brink of sanity, and some far

beyond it. We'll have more in a moment on the outbreak of mask related

mental illness in this country's richest neighborhoods.



But first, what has all of this isolation done to children? Well, until now

we've had to guess about that. But tonight we're hearing firsthand from a

10-year-old. His name is John Provenzano, he lives in Martin County,

Florida.



He spoke the other day at a School Board meeting to describe what being

forced to wear a mask has done to his life. Watch.



JOHN PROVENZANO, CONCERNED STUDENT: I love my school and all, but my

teachers seem really stressed and that makes me feel bad.



One teacher walks around with a clipboard full of referrals for any student

whose mask isn't on properly. It makes me feel scared and that same teacher

yells at us having our mask down to drink water while we are outside in car

line. She told us we had to wait until we were in our parents' car to have

a drink of water.



She had her mask down the entire time while she was yelling at us, which

makes me and all my friends very mad.



This happens a lot, and it seems unfair teachers take their masks off while

they're yelling -- while they yell at us kids and that we need to pull ours

up.



My mask also sticks in my face when it's really hot, and it makes it hard

to breathe.



I feel like I can't catch my breath and that makes me feel claustrophobic

and anxious. It's really stressful.



I finished taking all of my FSA's and I had a hard time focusing with a

mask on. A few weeks ago, I ran into my teacher outside of school, she

didn't even recognize me because she's never seen my face before.



But I knew it was her because she sits at her desk a lot without the mask

on. I know my teacher has asthma and everything, but I understand why it's

hard for her to wear a mask. I think she should have that choice. But I

should, too.



I have allergies and I feel really anxious with my face covered. But I'm

not allowed a mask break like her. It seems unfair. All of this seems

unfair and it doesn't make sense.



I miss seeing people's faces. I miss the way things used to be. I'm scared

they'll never go back to normal. Breathing freely doesn't seem like

something we should have to ask any other people for permission for.



CARLSON: We don't put a lot of children on this show. Any, actually. But

John Provenzano seemed like an extraordinary 10-year-old and so we are

happy to be joined by him tonight along with his father, Mike.



Thanks both for coming on tonight. I appreciate. You're brave. You're brave

to do it and we're the beneficiaries of it.



John, I want to ask you first. You said that wearing a mask makes you feel

anxious. Can you -- tell us what you do feel like when you have to wear it

at school?



J. PROVENZANO: Well, when I have to wear it at school it, it almost like

built up stress and it's in me and I'm like, wait, what -- what do I do?

It's like, who is this? Who's that? It's like, I don't recognize anybody.

Really.



CARLSON: Right. And you said later in your talk and we didn't play it, but

it was, I thought the most poignant part, you said, you saw one of your

teachers outside of school and she didn't recognize you. She didn't know

what you look like.



J. PROVENZANO: Yes. Exactly, because we're stuck in a classroom wearing a

mask for seven hours a day. So she has actually never seen me or any of my

classmates' faces before.



So when I bumped into her at a school, I said "Oh, hi." And she's like,

"Oh, wait, that's you?" And I'm like, "Oh, yes, that is me." And she's

like, "Oh, hi, John. I really don't see your face because all I see is just

your eyes."



CARLSON: That is so unnatural. Why do you think -- why do you think they're

making you wear a mask? Do they tell you?



J. PROVENZANO: Probably to allegedly keep us safe, but I just don't see any

science behind it. I don't see the science behind that masks work. Our

teachers yell at us.



CARLSON: Do they ever explain the science to you?



J. PROVENZANO: No. They just simply tell us just wear it. It keeps you

safe. Just wear them. That's all they tell us.



CARLSON: They yell at you? What do they say when they yell at you?



J. PROVENZANO: Yes, sometimes. Oh, they -- they literally say, "I'm done.

Put your masks on because you're being disrespectful to all of us teachers

who have to work really hard," and I'm like, we're also working hard, too.

It's almost a hundred degrees outside, wearing cloth masks, and you expect

us not to be hot and complain. It's just insane.



CARLSON: This -- nicely put, and also narcissistic. So Mike, I have to ask

you, do you -- I mean, has the school ever communicated to you why they're

doing this? The chances, of course of a 10-year-old dying from COVID are

much lower than being you know, eaten by lions, so have they explained why

they're doing it?



MIKE PROVENZANO, CONCERNED PARENT: No, Tucker. I mean, I started asking the

basic question with my wife: at what point do we end this mask mandate and

get to mask optional? So I started asking questions with the principal and

ran up the chain to the School Board, and there was no apparent answer.

There's no objective evidence. They hadn't looked at this for over seven

months from when they did the school reopening plan.



So it became apparent to me that no one was really looking at this, and if

this was -- this should be the most important thing. We're talking about

the health and wellbeing physically and psychologically of our children.

And it seemed like no one was paying attention to it and managing the

situation in terms of when do we actually get to mask optional? When does

that happen?



CARLSON: Did the principal and the teachers and the School Board welcome

your questions as a father?



M. PROVENZANO: I mean, we get three minutes at a public meeting to comment.

There's no dialogue. So there's no transparency. They quote that they're

following the science, but they haven't provided one scintilla of what that

science is that they're lying on to make the basis of this decision to keep

the kids mandated in mask when everyone else in the State of Florida, we

have a great Governor, you know, is saying, let's get life back to normal.

When can it return back to normal for the kids? Why is the school exempted

from this? And why can they make their own rules, which is counter to

everything.



Now, you're hearing from the C.D.C., finally, and our Governor, our

Commissioner of Education, our School Board is making this decision all on

their own without any transparency or even rationale for why they continue

to do this.



CARLSON: So my producers are telling me that we have video of you, I think

today, possibly -- possibly yesterday at the School Board meeting and it

shows the kind of reception that you've got.



J. PROVENZANO: Right.



CARLSON: There it is. It looks like you're being asked to leave.



M. PROVENZANO: Yes. I was. You know, I was -- I was -- you know, trying to

wrap up my comments and they asked me to leave here and told me that I was

trespassing, which I think from what I've heard, it means I'm going to be

banned from speaking at future School Board meetings.



They don't like the message. They don't like the criticism. They don't like

it when someone ask questions and tries to hold them accountable for the

safety and wellbeing of 18,000 students and 2,000 staff members.



Our school district has a positivity rate of less than two percent. Our

entire county was less than five percent for the month of March. Do we have

to get to zero? And for how long do we stay at zero? When does this

insanity end?



This all started with two weeks to slow the spread.



CARLSON: And you're the father. You have a right to ask about your child.



M. PROVENZANO: Absolutely.



CARLSON: It's unbelievable.



M. PROVENZANO: What's more important than the health and safety of my

child?



CARLSON: I just have to ask -- nothing, nothing. And most parents just sit

passively and let their kids be hurt by these lunatics. I have to ask you

one last question, John. You said in your talk to the School Board, which

I'm grateful that you delivered that you were confused because you were

yelled at for pulling your mask down to drink water, but your teachers, as

they were yelling at you had pulled their masks down. What did that make

you think?



J. PROVENZANO: I was like, "Hmm. IS this the school policy? Are they

allowed to take their masks off while we are taking our masks down to get a

drink of water? Is that the new policy? No, I don't think so."



So a lot was just going through my head, it's like, what do you guys mean?

You have your masks down when we have our mask down to drink water and

you're yelling at us to put it up when yours isn't up? There's no logic.



M. PROVENZANO: What's that called? Hypocrisy, right?



J. PROVENZANO: Hypocrisy.



M. PROVENZANO: It's hypocrisy.



CARLSON: Yes. They don't they don't like it when a lot goes through your

head. You are a skeptical young citizen and I hope there are millions more

like you. John and Mike, thank you for coming on tonight.



M. PROVENZANO: Thank you, Tucker.



J. PROVENZANO: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: What a nice thing. Thanks.



So stand back for a minute, which we don't do often enough. The science

shows us very clearly that for young Americans, normal, healthy people, the

risk of dying from corona is miniscule. For example, a typical 22-year-old

in New York has about a 0.6 percent chance out of a million of dying from

this virus. Your odds of drowning in a bathtub or being hit by lightning

are significantly higher than that, so it is a very low risk. And that's

good news, you'd think all of us would be happy to hear it.



Well, a great unmasking is finally upon us, but not everyone is happy about

it. Suddenly in neighborhoods littered with signs about BLM and climate

change, we have a new public health emergency on our hands. It's a mental

health crisis.



Amazingly, many Americans in these neighborhoods do not want to stop

wearing masks. They want to continue to hide behind paper. Why? There's no

science behind this. It's a neurosis just like obsessive handwashing, but

it appears to be spreading fast, like its own virus.



Just this last Thursday, an anchor on "Good Morning, America" admitted that

she, too, is suffering from debilitating anxiety at the thought of showing

her face in public.



GAYLE KING, CBS NEWS HOST: Dr. Fauci, please help us with the mask

situation. I know we're told we can wear it out -- we don't have to wear it

outside. But I'm telling you, I was in New York, where I live, walking down

the street. I just stopped a random lady. And I said, "Have you been

vaccinated?" She said, "Yes." I said, "Me too. Why are we wearing our

masks?" She goes, "I don't know." Because I think we all feel and I said,

"Me too, ma'am. Me, too." I think we all either feel guilty or we feel it's

not time or we see everybody else doing it. It is monkey see monkey do. Is

it -- do you really think it's okay?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Sorry, we said it was "Good Morning, America." It was just another

dumb morning show. CBS, I guess.



But it's not an isolated phenomenon. CNN just published a piece by a

psychologist called John Duffy. He describes his patients, quote, "anxious

nightmares over going maskless." Some patients he reported, quote, "Feel

obsessive or compulsive about mask wearing and distance and are concern

that obsession will not simply abate because of the C.D.C. announcement."

The announcement telling them they don't have to do this.



Duffy added that children are also suffering from this condition, it is the

saddest part, quote, "Some of our youngest kids may not remember a time

before we were all wearing masks and remaining far apart. It's going to

take them a bit of time to emotionally unravel this tangle of anxiety."



Is there anything sadder than that?



Other outlets are noticing this phenomenon. "The New York Times" ran a

piece on people who are refusing to get rid of their masks. The story began

by focusing on a man called Joe Glickman. The newspaper said that Glickman

wears quote, "N95 mask over his face and tugs a cloth mask on top of that

whenever he goes to the store." He then -- and we're quoting now, "Pulls on

a pair of goggles."



Joe Glickman, has been vaccinated. He's also had the coronavirus, so he has

natural antibodies, which are more effective than the vaccine. And yet, he

still plans to wear his multiple face coverings for at least the next five

years.



Now we're not mocking him, obviously, our hearts go out to him. The problem

is there are a lot of people like him in the country. And what do we do

about it?



Brit Hume is FOX's senior political analyst. He joins us now. Brit, thanks

so much for coming on.



Again, just to be clear, we're talking about people who have either been

vaccinated or recovered from corona and have levels of antibodies in their

system that protect them from reinfection as those antibodies do, and yet

they're still wearing masks. What do you make of this?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I think you're

right, Tucker that this is a kind of a neurosis. But I think one thing that

is contributing to it unquestionably has been the early going messaging on

this and the way it is -- and the way the whole coverage of this issue has

been done by the media.



There's an old saying in this business, you know, Tucker that no news is

bad news. Good news is dull news and in this part of the business, we used

to say bad news makes marvelous copy. Well, bad news about the coronavirus

has dominated the coverage to the exclusion of things that we've known from

the beginning. I mean, from the very beginning, our kind of good news such

as that little kids like young John Provenzano, are largely -- are not

completely invulnerable to the disease, nor are they likely to spread it.



And yet the schools remain closed because it was believed that the little

critters are going to come in there and they are going to have the element

and they're going to spread it to all the teachers and they're all going to

die.



I mean, that's -- and I saw countless comments from people saying, "Yes,

that's fine. The kids may not get that sick, but they're going to kill

other people." That was the idea.



Well, there's no real science behind that. There are no studies that show

that that's happening. There's nothing that shows that kids are big

spreaders of the disease, or that they ever get very sick with it.



And yet, you know, the kids were out of school. Now, they're forcing them

to continue to wear masks in some places, even in Florida, which is

relatively an open state. So, it is a form of collective madness that is

passing for many people who have wised up on this, but as what you were

telling us tonight suggests, too many people haven't been able to get over

it.



CARLSON: Why would you want to terrify your population to the point where

they exhibit symptoms of mental illness? That just seems cruel to me.



HUME: Well, I think all along, it's been a kind of a failure to trust the

public because people I think, saw it in the beginning, you know, people

like Dr. Fauci who had first said something which I thought was a moment of

candor for him, it was about a year ago or longer when he said, you know, I

don't think everybody needs to go around wearing a mask. He said, you know,

it might catch a couple of droplets coming out or going in, but it's not

going to give you the kind of protection you think. That's not an exact

quote, but that was the sense of it.



I think he was right the first time.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: I don't think these masks do very much good, but they make people

feel as if they do. And of course, he later bought into the cause

wholeheartedly and has been advocating wearing a mask fairly well.



But I think what happened after that was when the thing began to spread,

that they were afraid that that people couldn't handle the truth. So they

told him to wear masks, after having told them not to, because you know I

think, that was what was considered a noble lie, because you're going to

cause the PPE, the masks and the other devices to be in short supply and

then hospital workers wouldn't get them and nurses and doctors would be in

danger of being infected and all that.



But all along, there has been a kind of a failure to trust the public and

the messaging and of course, in the C.D.C. up to and including this most

recent announcement that they made, which should have been a relief to

everybody, the C.D.C. has so poisoned the well of its own -- of trust in

itself that people aren't buying it. People don't know what to buy, they

don't know what to believe.



CARLSON: That's right.



HUME: I don't blame them.



CARLSON: No, I agree completely. They act as if there's no cost to hiding

your face from your fellowmen. There is a huge cost. John Provenzano just

explained.



HUME: Yes, and you think of that little kid and what he has gone through --

and think of the girl in the track meet who collapsed at the end of it

because she ran a race wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, all of that, all

along was insane and we basically have known that from the beginning -- and

here we are.



CARLSON: That's such a great point. As always, Brit Hume, thank you.



HUME: You bet.



CARLSON: So for a long time, people who thought well, maybe UFOs are real

were embarrassed to say that out loud, because that was a sign you were

some kind of kook, you're into conspiracy theories. Maybe you have

questions about the whole Epstein thing?



Well, it turns out that UFOs are in fact real. The military has known this

for a long time. They're so real that apparently the U.S. Navy has been

encountering them every day over the years in restricted airspace.



It's beyond belief.



Well, it turns out there are more UFO incidents, many more that our

military has either ignored or hidden and we have more details for you,

after the break.



CARLSON: For a couple years now, we've done regular segments on UFOs

because there's a lot of evidence that maybe there's something to this

thing. And then in the space of the last month or two, we've been drowned

with evidence.



By the way on Sunday, we learned no big deal that UFOs had been flying into

restricted airspace off the coast of Virginia every day for years. We

learned this Sunday night in "60 Minutes" when former Navy Commander David

Fravor said he witnessed UFO flying over the Pacific Ocean in November of

2004.



DAVID FRAVOR, FORMER NAVY PILOT: And we saw this little white Tic Tac

looking object and it's just kind of moving above the whitewater area.



BILL WHITAKER, CORRESPONDENT, "60 MINUTES": As Dietrich circled above,

Fravor went in for a closer look.



So, sort of spiraling down.



FRAVOR: Yes, the Tic Tac still point north south. It goes and just turns

abruptly and starts mirroring me. So as I'm coming down, it starts coming

up.



WHITAKER: So it's mimicking your moves.



FRAVOR: Yes, it was aware we were there.



WHITAKER: He said it was about the size of his F-18 with no markings, no

wings, no exhaust plumes.



FRAVOR: ... to see how close I can get. So I go like this and it's

climbing still. It gets right in front of me. It just disappears.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So we talked to David Fravor last night, and he told us something

that was fascinating that we didn't know.



So this happens, he sees a UFO very clearly while flying a military jet in

2004. But the military doesn't save the tape of the incident or any of the

data on the ship. Why wouldn't you? It is clearly a security risk, but you

ignore it.



How many other UFOs have been ignored by the U.S. military? How many others

have been hidden?



Leslie Kean is one of the few people who might know the answer to that

question. She is the author of "UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government

Officials Go on the Record." She joins us tonight.



Leslie, thanks so much for coming on.



LESLIE KEAN, AUTHOR, "UFOs": Hi, Tucker. Great to be with you tonight.



CARLSON: So, this is baffling on a -- well, I'm so glad that you're here.

It's baffling on a bunch of different levels, but the most basic is, this

has happened a lot, not just a few times, but according to "60 Minutes" on

Sunday, every day for years. What is the military's response to this have

been?



KEAN: It is amazing, and I didn't even know until last night that some of

the data had been confiscated or at least we don't know where it is. I

mean, the military response so far has been a lot better than it used to

be, Tucker.



CARLSON: Yes.



KEAN: I've been covering this story for 20 years. And you know, we're in a

real sea change right now, where the military is acknowledging that these

things are real. Of course, we have a ways to go. But we have a report

that's coming up. And I think we're really moving forward in a really good

way right now.



CARLSON: Any idea -- this is kind of parenthetical, but I've been thinking

about it all day -- any idea why after 70 years of lying about it and

covering this up, the military is dribbling out details like this? Is there

some purpose? Is this a part of a PR strategy of some kind, do you think?



KEAN: I don't look at it that way. I don't think it's any kind of

orchestrated, you know, strategic move. I just think a number of

circumstances happened to precipitate this and one -- the most important

one being that Luis Elizondo resigned from his job at the Department of

Defense and revealed the fact that he had been heading up a program there

for 10 years, this program that was started off in 2007, you know, with the

help of Harry Reid, and nobody knew that there was a department within the

Department of Defense or a program within the Department of Defense

studying UFOs until that moment, and that was a huge revelation.



There were three videos that were released from the program, and it was

just that -- that's been a big change, and the military has been forced to

acknowledge things that they wouldn't have had to admit before that.



CARLSON: Leaking got the moving. Lue Elizondo is on tomorrow night, by the

way, I agree. I think he's a heroic figure in the story. Do you have any

idea -- you've covered it more than anybody why generations of military

officials felt the need to cover this up?



KEAN: It's such a big and complex question, Tucker. I mean, the cover up,

if you want to call it a cover up, it began in the '40s, '50s, '60s during

the Cold War. So there was a lot of concern because we were dealing with

Russians, you know, they didn't want to have things getting mixed up with

all the issues of Russian aircraft and all the issues within the Cold War.



I think there's been a concern about what to tell people, when you can't

explain something. There's something you know, operating with impunity that

shows very advanced technology. What do you tell people about that when you

can't stop it? When you can't explain it?



And I think there's also just this -- there's a stigma, Tucker that you're

well aware of. You've been one of the people battling the stigma, where,

you know, it's just been considered for decades and decades to be something

ridiculous. And people don't want to talk about something that's going to

make them look ridiculous, and it might even damage their careers.



CARLSON: Yes.



KEAN: So there's so many factors that have kept this under wraps. And we're

really at an important time right now. I'm so happy to see it changing

after all these years.



CARLSON: I am too, and it's important to tell the truth no matter what

people think of it. As you well know. Leslie, thanks so much for coming on

tonight.



KEAN: And thank you for your coverage of it.



CARLSON: I appreciate it.



KEAN: Thank you for having me.



CARLSON: Of course, I think it's fascinating. Hard to think of a bigger

story. Great to see you.



Well, it turns out you are now required to believe that Kamala or Kamala,

the Vice President -- whatever -- Vice President Harris is a deeply

impressive person. And if you don't think that, if you look too closely at

the evidence and concluded that she's not, you're on a list.



Who else is on that list? We will tell you straight ahead.



Also tomorrow on "Tucker Carlson Today," Kirstie Alley for the hour. Worth watching.

watching. You can streaming at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__foxnation.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=sqLbizoRPuJqWXMBPZRIxjpdf3re_ZnVNKKrRm-hHwE&s=p79EbfC3c-nj8VSassIuGcgGlxyznqlKjUepVra-xmg&e= .



CARLSON: This is not a partisan show. We usually go after Democrats,

sometimes we go after Republicans.



Recently we went after a couple of times the head Republican in the House

of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy of California for his living

arrangements, but we want to be honest above all and when politicians do

something right, we want to say so.



Kevin McCarthy, the Minority Leader in the House today did something right.

He said he will not support a commission, a 9/11-style commission to

investigate the insurrection of January 6th. Remember that? It is when a

bunch of middle-aged people deep in credit card debt, white supremacists,

teamed up with a guy dressed like Chewbacca to overthrow our democracy.



Republican whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also against the commission.

Why are they against it? Because it's a farce. It's a complete farce. It's

partisan as hell. It's fake. Don't play along with the fraud.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The police here are willing to work with us and

cooperate peacefully, like our First Amendment allows. Yes, they are for

Americans under the condition that they will and gather peacefully to

discuss what needs to be done to save our country.



OFFICER: We're not against ...



You to know ...



You understand?



Then show us no attacking, no assault. Remain calm.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are not going to assault. We are going to be heart.

Everybody, this must be peaceful.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully

assemble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's one view of the so-called insurrection. We'd give you more,

the Federal government is hiding apparently thousands of hours of video

from inside the Capitol from that day. We don't need a 9/11 style

commission to see it. They could just release it but they won't.



They could also tell us who shot Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed veteran who was

killed that day, the only person who was killed that day.



But the people you saw on the video, some of them, thanks to Joe Biden's

Justice Department have been charged with crimes. What kind of crimes?

Well, not sedition. It was insurrection. One, I think charged with

sedition.



If they're murderers why don't they charge them with murder? No, they were

charged with things like disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area,

trespassing. And yet dozens of them have been kept in solitary confinement

in a D.C. jail as they await trial. Have you ever been to the D.C. jail?

You ought to go.



But that's not enough. Now, they're telling us we need a 9/11 style

commission to keep investigating because that really was our 9/11.



What's interesting is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was not, you'll

be surprised to learn, acting in good faith here says this commission is

about quote, "finding the truth." But she is the same person who supports

BLM and the Antifa riots over the summer. We're not guessing about that.

She defended Antifa when it destroyed downtown Portland and kept destroying

downtown Portland last summer for over a hundred days.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're almost standing on bags of feces that are thrown

at the officers.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): From bricks to teargas cans. These are

the remnants of the 56 nights of protests in Portland, on the other side of

the fence.



While many protesters were peaceful, there were agitators blocking traffic,

setting fires and throwing things over the fence.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: In a civilized country, you have equal justice, you punish people

equally for the same crimes. You punish them in proportion to the crime

they committed. Politics play no role in your administration of the law,

ever. But that's the opposite of what we're seeing now.



When the last administration, for example, sent Federal agents to stop

Antifa, Nancy Pelosi said it was a violation of their quote, "dignity" and

First Amendment rights. Chuck Schumer called it, quote "despicable." Maybe

that's why Nancy Pelosi is refusing to include BLM and Antifa riots from

the scope of the 9/11 style commission.



Why? Because they are her voters, so she's not going to investigate them.

Unlike Republicans, Nancy Pelosi defends her own voters at all costs. Now,

Republicans should never defend violence or rioting. There's a lot about

January 6 they should never defend and they haven't.



But they should defend the right of people not to be held in solitary

confinement for four months for trespassing. When someone is shot, who is

unarmed, they should find out who did it and why. The person who pulled the

trigger should have to explain why he pulled that trigger, but they're not

pushing for answers to those questions.



People like Congressman John Katko of New York, he is the top Republican on

the House Homeland Security Committee is apparently pushing for this 9/11

style commission. One anonymous House Republican told "The Hill" that

anywhere from between 30 and 50 Republicans might join Katko in voting for

this farce.



What are they voting for? They are voting to give Nancy Pelosi, Chuck

Schumer and Joe Biden more power, power they do not deserve, power they did

not win in November.



Republican voters deserve to know the names of every congressional

Republican who votes for this farce, for the mythmaking that is being used

right now to strip you of your constitutional rights. They should know

which of the representatives is playing along with this poisonous hoax and

we hope they will learn soon.



So Kamala Harris may not seem all that impressive to you and reading

through her bio, that's a fair conclusion. But Kamala Harris wants you know

that she is deeply impressive. In fact, she's a civil rights icon and has

been since she was a toddler.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: While, I was in a

stroller, and I was in a stroller, and so I was out there. And in fact, my

mother used to tell me a very funny story, about how I was fussing, and she

said, "Kamala, what do you want?" And I said -- and this is how she would

say it -- and she used to say, "Kamala, what do you want?" And I said,

"Fweedom."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, of course, that's completely fake. It sounds like was

plagiarized from a Martin Luther King speech. Kamala Harris didn't even

grow up in this country. She lived in Canada, she went to high school in

Canada. That's Kamala Harris.



But whatever. Her speeches are what she calls part of her lived experience,

in other words, they're false, but you're not allowed to say so. Now, we're

learning that anyone who doesn't go along with these lived experiences

winds up on some kind of enemies list.



According to a new piece in "The Atlantic" air quotes "magazine." And we're

quoting again, "Harris tracks political players and reporters whom she

thinks don't fully understand her or appreciate her life experience. She

particularly doesn't like the word cautious, and aides look out for

synonyms, too."



By the way, whatever they hate to be called is exactly what they deserve to

be called. That's the rule.



Vince Coglianese knows that rule. He's a highly successful radio host in

Washington. Starting Monday, in fact, he will be hosting "The Vince

Coglianese Show" on WMAL. We're happy to have him on tonight. Vince, great

to see you. Don't call her cautious or you're going to wind up on a list.

Have you called her that?



VINCE COGLIANESE, RADIO SHOW HOST: You know what, from now on, I'm

definitely going to start using it and putting in rotation and every

synonym I can find. If the source is coming out, I am flipping straight to

cautious.



You've got Kamala Harris here, which if she wasn't in charge of so much, if

she wasn't responsible for so much, you could look at her and have sympathy

for this. This is like an anxious narcissism that is pretty sad. Because

the way "The Atlantic" describes it is it's almost as if every night before

she goes to bed, she does the worst possible thing you could do, she

Googles herself, and then she becomes obsessed with what the results are,

and how people are talking about her and how they're referring to her.



It sounds deeply depressing and very pathetic, but it's par for the course

for her career because she spent so much of it managing nothing else other

than her own image. She is a woman who quite clearly believes in nothing

yet stands for everything at the moment that will enable her politically.



I think back to you know, her time as a prosecutor in California, how many

black people she actually imprisoned? Now she claims she is standing

against systemic racism and to address that, you're supposed to not throw

black people in prison. Well, you should check with her record on that.



She once accused Joe Biden of being racist for not supporting forced

busing, and now she is his Vice President. She accused him at one point of

sexually assaulting women. She said she believed the women who said that

Joe Biden had inappropriately touched them. She no longer says that, she is

his Vice President. And remember, she's been assigned the border crisis.

How many times has she been there? Oh, exactly. Zero times.



The last thing she wants is actual scrutiny. She is supposed to spend her

time reading her Google results.



CARLSON: She's the greatest fraud in American politics I've ever seen. And

by the way, she kisses her own husband while wearing a mask after both them

have been vaccinated. I mean, have we spent enough -- we're out of time,

but one quick question, have we spent enough time contemplating how mind

bogglingly weird that is, and creepy and disqualifying?



COGLIANESE: It's either super neurotic or she thinks that's good messaging,

and both of those things are terrible answers for a Vice President of the

United States.



By the way, the one thing that stands out to me in "The Atlantic" piece

that was crazy is that when she is by herself and the cameras are off, her

favorite subject, herself.



CARLSON: Sorry, I think you just got cut off. Vince Coglianese, great to

see you. Thank you.



Mark McCloskey, you'll remember him from last summer, homeowner in St.

Louis. BLM showed up on his front lawn, on his property and threatened his

life. He repelled them by brandishing a firearm as is his constitutional

right and now is being prosecuted for it.



Well, tonight, Mark McCloskey is about to make a major announcement about

what he is doing next and that is next, after the break.



CARLSON: Late last June, a mob of BLM lunatics smashed the gate on Mark and

Patricia McCloskey's house in St. Louis. They stormed on the McCloskey's

lawn and shouted threats at them as the McCloskey's were eating dinner. The

McCloskeys hadn't done anything. They didn't know anyone in the crowd. They

were just the wrong color. And for that reason, they got screamed at and

threatened.



That's the point at which Mark and Patricia McCloskey went inside and got

firearms to defend themselves because if you can't defend yourself in your

own home when a mob shows up to hurl racist epithets at you, it's not

really worth living in the country. That was our view. It's a view of most

people.



We had actually Mark McCloskey on the show two days later. He made that

point.



He wasn't very political at that time, if anything, I think he was a

Democrat, it didn't matter. That's a fundamental right. And maybe because

it is a fundamental right, prosecutors in St. Louis filed criminal charges

against Mark and Patricia McCloskey a few weeks later.



Their lives changed forever, and a lot of their opinions seem to have

changed, too. Now, Mark McCloskey is running for the United States Senate

as a Republican in the State of Missouri. Here's part of his announcement

video.



MARK MCCLOSKEY (R), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR MISSOURI: When the angry mob

came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them.

Now, I'm asking for the privilege to take that stand for all of us.



When the fascist mob came to my door, it woke me up. I saw what the future

of America will be if we don't all stand up right now and defend our

rights.



My name is Mark McCloskey. I will defend the people in Missouri. You have

my word, I will never back down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Amazing. Mark McCloskey joins us now. We're happy he is. Mark,

thanks so much for coming on. Boy, that moment really did change everything

for you, it seems like.



MCCLOSKEY: It early did, Tucker. And you know, I'll have to correct one

thing. I've never been a Democrat. That was the worst fake news slur that

has been hurled at me over the last 10 months.



CARLSON: Oh, whatever.



MCCLOSKEY: I've always been a Republican, but I've never been a politician.

But you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an

angry mob and it really did wake me up. And as I campaigned for the

President last fall, and as we've continued to do rallies and events

supporting our constitutional rights, what I've learned is the people out

there in this country are just sick and tired of cancel culture, and the

poison of critical race theory, and the big lie of systemic racism, all

backed up by the threat of mob violence, and people are just sick of it.



They don't want any more posers and egotists and career politicians going

to D.C. All we hear is talk and nothing ever changes. It just seemed to me

that that people have to stand up -- each and every one of us needs to

stand up now and say we're not cheap. We're a free people. We're going to

pull the power back to the people. And the people that need to go into

politics at every level, from the local School Board, like your guest,

John, earlier today, that local city council, your mayors, your state

representatives, your state senators, your United States senators, you have

to send people to D.C. that are willing to tell the truth, willing to fight

for our freedoms, regardless of what it costs you personally, economically,

and socially.



If we don't stand up now and take this country back, it is going away.



We used to talk about the erosion of our civil liberties. In the last

hundred and some days since this administration has taken over, there has

been the wholesale slaughter of our civil liberties and wholesale

institution of what cannot be called anything but socialism. People being

paid with our money to stay home and not work. And our President says gee,

I don't think that's taking place. It's just everything is nonsense.

Everything has been upside down and it's time to straighten things back up.



CARLSON: Mike McCloskey, I appreciate it. I have to say I'd forgotten this

one fact watching the video just now of that day, June 28th, of last year.

You were denounced by "The Washington Post" as a racist for defending your

house but a lot of the mob were like pampered white kids, I guess as

always, oh, I had forgotten that. Of course, they were.



MCCLOSKEY: Oh no. You know, I think they were probably --



CARLSON: Mark McCloskey, congratulations.



MCCLOSKEY: All right, I'll just say if everybody out there can help out

$5.00 or $10.00, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__mccloskeyforsenate.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=sqLbizoRPuJqWXMBPZRIxjpdf3re_ZnVNKKrRm-hHwE&s=KEMoAn5v6I6tEGbcg6LQnWSiKvWWvuB6uW76zohHOXY&e= . I sure appreciate it. The left's

going to come down on us like a ton of bricks. We need all the help we can

get.



CARLSON: I appreciate you coming on. Thank you, Mark McCloskey.



MCCLOSKEY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: We've got more news for you coming up next.



CARLSON: Not to get personal, but how much do you weigh? You may find out

the next time you fly. Trace Gallagher is here with this heavy news.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT:

Tucker, we tend to forget that weight gain can increase the risk of

diabetes, heart disease and plane crashes. Weight and balance is very

important to aviation safety and in 2019, the F.A.A. issued an advisory to

stress the importance of airlines getting good estimates on how much weight

their planes are actually carrying, and because the F.A.A. has noticed that

Americans have put on more than a few pounds, there is now a push to

consider weighing plus size passengers.



We are told it won't be anything as abrupt as T.S.A. agents saying, "Take

off your shoes, pull out your laptops and hop on the scale." But apparently

scales and weight numbers will be at airports at some point in time, though

the numbers will be hidden away and you can always decline to be weighed

and they just choose a different traveler -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Amazing. It's getting more fun to fly. Trace Gallagher, thank you.



GALLAGHER: You bet.



That's it for us tonight. A reminder, Kirstie Alley on "Tucker Carlson Today" tomorrow on FOX Nation.

Carlson Today" tomorrow on FOX Nation.



And now, the Great Sean Hannity from New York.



