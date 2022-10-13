Tucker Carlson: How Democrats are using Fetterman's health condition

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on October 12, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



John Fetterman is a trust fund kid. He took money from his parents deep into middle age when he decided finally what he would like to do with the rest of his life, which is to be the US Senator from Pennsylvania. The problem is, fate intervened and he can now no longer speak. He had a bad stroke and we feel bad about that, everyone does. But because of that stroke, Fetterman now needs electronic assistance in order to communicate with other people.



He can't talk on his own. It's not a right-wing conspiracy theory. It's not QAnon. It's real. In fact, it's so real, his campaign concedes that it's real. That it is true.



Fetterman uses a software program to understand the words of those around him and to formulate his responses to those words. In other words, to talk.



Now, to be perfectly clear, this software is not a hearing aid. Fetterman doesn't need a hearing aid because he isn't deaf. He's not hearing impaired. Instead, this program takes words and then rearranges them into language that John Fetterman can understand because his brain can no longer do that for him.



That's sad. For transhumanists, though, it is thrilling. This is an amazing moment. This is Neil Armstrong on the moon. Here you have one of the most famous politicians in the country merging with a computer. This is the future they imagine. They're thrilled by it.



But for everyone else, for the voters of Pennsylvania, for example, it does raise some obvious questions. For example, where exactly does the software end and John Fetterman's consciousness begin?



We don't know. We can't know, but it is obvious that Pennsylvania could very well be sending a computer program to the US Senate where inevitably it will be hacked.



Yesterday, MSNBC sat down with John Fetterman and his thinking machine to assess where the man ends and the machine begins and the initial impressions were not at all encouraging.



DASHA BURNS, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We had a monitor set up so that he could read my questions because he still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he is hearing.



Now once he reads the question, he is able to understand. You'll hear he also still has some problems, some challenges with speech, and I'll say, Katy, that just in some of the small talk prior to the interview before the closed captioning was up and running, it did seem that he had a hard time understanding our conversations.



CARLSON: Well, good for her for admitting that. That's a rival channel. Don't watch a lot of MSNBC, but she should tell viewers that, and she did.



And what she just told you is that before the machine was turned on, John Fetterman could not understand human language, not even small talk. But once the machine was plugged in, he sounded or the machine sounded nearly human. But don't worry, everything is going to be fine in the Senate as long as there's not a power outage. It's not like the electricity ever goes down in this country. We definitely have enough renewables to keep John Fetterman voting the right way for the next six years. Better build some more wind farms. That's the plan.



But once again, to the credit of the MSNBC reporter, she did ask a follow- up. How do we know your thinking machine isn't going to break, John Fetterman? Can we see a doctor's report on this? Here's how that exchange went.



BURNS: Can voters trust that you will be able to do this job on day one?



JOHN FETTERMAN (D), PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Yes, of course.



BURNS: So, you say you're on the road to full recovery, but right now, voters really have to take your word for it.



We've asked for your medical records. We've asked to have a conversation with someone from your medical team to interview, your physician. You've declined those requests. Why?



FETTERMAN: Well, I feel like we have been very transparent in a lot of different ways when our doctor has already given a letter saying that I'm able to serve and to be running.



BURNS: I mean, respectfully, that letter from your physician, that was six months ago. Don't voters deserve to know your status now?



FETTERMAN: Being on, in front of thousands and thousands of people and having interviews and getting around all across Pennsylvania, that gives everybody and the voters decide, you know, if they think that it's really the issue.



CARLSON: So, he is reading that off a screen and by the way, we're taking him at his word that there's not a staffer backstage typing out the answers because he himself can't formulate them.



Now, again, you can feel deeply sympathetic to John Fetterman. That's sad to watch, but this is a guy who wants to run the Federal government in a body of a hundred, the most powerful legislative body in the world, and he wants to be a member of it.



Over at CBS, reporter Ed O'Keefe asked the obvious question, "Will Pennsylvanians be comfortable with someone representing them who had to conduct a TV interview this way?" Now, that's a mild way to put it, but it's certainly a fair observation. The guy is reading his answers off a screen with the reporter three feet away. That's the definition of impairment and again, this is a very serious job.



But others in the media scoffed at the idea that was a problem at all. In fact, far from being a problem, it was an asset because if the equity agenda means anything, it means that incompetent people ought to be in charge. That's equity.



As New York City Councilwoman Rita Joseph put it, questions about Fetterman's profound brain damage are, "incredibly ableist." Ableist? "We desperately need more diversity in elected office, and that includes people with speech impediments." Well, we desperately need that. That is absolutely right.



But actually we're not talking about a speech impediment. She's telling us he's got a stutter just like Joe Biden. Remember they told you that Joe Biden's dementia was just a stutter? But of course, a speech impediment would not prevent Fetterman or Biden from understanding other people's speech. Huh?



Investigative reporter Hunter Walker, who writes for "Rolling Stone" and "The New Yorker," answered that question with a question of his own: "Would they treat a deaf person like this for needing assistance?" Oh. So, if you have questions about John Fetterman, you hate the deaf. You're a hearingist, bigot. We're going to close down your bank account AT JPMorgan, ableist.



But again, it's not really relevant to the Senate race in Pennsylvania because once again, John Fetterman doesn't have hearing problems. He's not deaf. This isn't deafness. This is brain damage.



So, "The Independent's" Eric Michael Garcia tried to tie up that loose end, and he used an analogy to do it. That's how really smart people talk. "How is this any different," he wrote "From Tammy Duckworth or Madison Cawthorn needing a wheelchair?"



So, John Fetterman, being unable to talk without reading it off a screen, either from the software or from one of his staffers backstage is exactly the same as being wounded in defense of your own country. It's a war injury.



And then John Fetterman's wife, who came into this country as an illegal alien by the way, wondered the same thing and we're quoting, "Truly appalling. Have these `journalists' never heard of the Americans with Disabilities Act? Really curious to learn how they feel about wheelchairs and glasses."



Really? So, your questions about John Fetterman's mental health, the acuity of his brain, his ability to talk and listen and reason, use his higher faculties, those questions are banned by the Americans with Disabilities Act because he is not just an incompetent guy trying to take over the country, no, he is disabled.



Over at VOX, Ian Millhiser said he knows exactly how Fetterman's bigoted critics view people with eyeglasses. It's like the Khmer Rouge. "Is it the position of NBC News that a senator with glasses cannot be trusted in office because they use assistive technology to accommodate their disability?"



It's so unbelievable.



Not only could you not ask questions about the guy you're supposed to vote for and whether he can actually represent you in the United States Senate, you're not allowed. He is fine, and by the way, the fact he is not fine is the reason to vote for him. So, they're hitting you from both sides. Vote for him because he's so profoundly disabled. We don't have enough for those in the Senate. But if you note he is profoundly disabled, you're a bigot. They've got you coming and going.



Have you heard this before? Does it sound kind of familiar where they take someone with an obvious impairment and then they use him to accrue more power for themselves? It's not really about the disabled person, it is about them and then if you ask questions about it, shut up, bigot.



Does the name Greta Thunberg come to mind? That's the girl who is always lecturing you about global warming and how you are evil.



Greta Thunberg is someone who needed help and concern from adults. At the age of 11, she lost 22 pounds because, according to her parents, she was so depressed about global warming that she couldn't eat and then she was diagnosed with a whole suite of very serious problems: OCD, mutism, Asperger's, very, very sad, actually.



But the people around Greta Thunberg and the people who use Greta Thunberg didn't see this as sad at all. They saw it as an advantage for them because Greta Thunberg could be used to accrue more power to them and you weren't allowed to say anything about it because she was disabled, which, by the way, you weren't allowed to notice. Here's Greta Thunberg:



GRETA THUNBERG, CLIMATE ACTIVIST: You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.



We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So you look at that and on one level you think, why is this person lecturing me, someone who's never had a job before is in charge of, like, our energy policy? That's crazy.



And then the other level, the more deep level, the more important level, you realize what a tragedy you just saw.



Here is someone who is profoundly troubled, who needs real help and care and empathy and love from the adults in her life, but she is not getting any of that.



Instead, she is being carted out like a sideshow freak for the profit of others. They're using that child in exactly the way they're using Joe Biden and John Fetterman and by the way, Kamala Harris, the dimmest person ever to work in American politics. None of them have any idea what's going on and they're being used by people for the benefit of those people.



But you can't say anything because you would be against people with disabilities and the ADA prohibits you from doing that. Right?



You're supposed to accommodate Greta Thunberg's disability, pretend her words are profound, just like the fake poet at Biden's inauguration. Oh, she was so great. We dare you to say she wasn't. She was ridiculous, but you did not, because it's so profound.



In Greta Thunberg's case, of course, the media loved it because they could use her, too. They could use Greta Thunberg, they didn't care anything about -- she could die and they wouldn't care. They would find someone else to use as a marionette for their own political ambitions. Watch them:



ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC HOST: Perhaps the most impressive and impassioned remarks have come not from a President or a Prime Minister, but 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg



CNN ANCHOR: She is the teenager on strike for the planet.



THUNBERG: Our house is on fire.



CNN ANCHOR: Time's Person of the Year.



THUNBERG: Change is coming whether you like it or not.



CNN ANCHOR: Greta Thunberg is leading a generation of climate kids.



LAURA COATES, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: Greta, first of all, I've got to reassess my life choices, Chris. That is a force to be reckoned with.



BILL WEIR, CNN CHIEF CLIMATE CORRESPONDENT: Greta Thunberg, the Swedish girl who inspired so much, she said she was in a deep depression when she understood the warnings of science, but turned that depression into action and you see the result here today.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Greta's passion does reflect what really is happening and we're still arguing whether or not it exists?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: She turned that depression into action. Well, no, she didn't, actually. She is living in hell. Like most emotionally unbalanced children, she is suffering, but you don't care because you can use her. You did nothing to support her, to love her, to cure her serious mental illness. No, you used her to take more power.



And if anyone says anything about it, if you think children shouldn't go on television to talk about climate policy and energy, then you're a bigot. You hate children. You hate Greta Thunberg; and by the way, as you sit and watch the results of the lunatic policy that she is espousing without even understanding Europe's energy grid collapsing, then you're a bad person.



As VOX reported, "Attacks on Greta Thunberg expose the stigma autistic girls face." No, they expose the callousness and cynicism of her parents and MSNBC anchors and everybody else who used her suffering to their own benefit.



"The Washington Post" complained "Autistic young people deserve serious respect and attention, not dismissal as the pawns of others." Really? Whose pawn is Greta Thunberg? Yours.



Researchers at the University of Albany even published a study entitled, "Analysis of ageism, sexism and ableism in user comments and YouTube videos about climate activist Greta Thunberg."



So again, you need to listen to her because she's not well, but if you note that she's not well, you're a bigot.



It's the same, exactly the same dynamic you're watching with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who is not well and everybody knows it.



Joe Biden mourned the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski publicly. Then a few weeks later, he asked, totally befuddled, why isn't she here at the event? But if you notice that that happened, you're the ageist.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, "THE VIEW": You know, my gosh, come on. You can't go after him for, you know, not giving aid to Florida or not tackling the infrastructure and he's giving aid to Ukraine.



So, you can't go after him for that, but you can go after him for forgetting that someone has passed. I mean, and she passed last month, not like a hundred years ago.



SUNNY HOSTIN, HOST, "THE VIEW": I think what it really shows is that this country is so ageist. This country has a problem with age and I think they need to stop weaponizing his age. I hate that about this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: This country has a problem with age, so if you don't like the fact the Commander-in-Chief, the guy who commands our nuclear arsenal, is deranged because of age, which he is, then you're the bigot.



But underneath all of this is this single most cynical political move in the history of this country, and that is elevating Joe Biden precisely because he is fading away, because he is demented. That's why they chose him.



They had an option, actually. His name was Bernie Sanders. We're hardly endorsing Bernie Sanders' program, but Bernie Sanders could think clearly and the people who run the Democratic Party just hated what he had to say. So, they picked a guy who had nothing going on upstairs, was flatlining mentally, so they could control him.



That's exactly what they're doing with Fetterman.



Chris Bedford is the Executive Director of Common Sense Society, which we badly need. He joins us tonight.



Chris Bedford, thanks so much for coming on.



CHRIS BEDFORD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, COMMON SENSE SOCIETY: It is great to be here.



CARLSON: So you're a bigot if you want a Senator who can use language?



BEDFORD: It's kind of wild to see one of those examples that you posted of Tammy Duckworth.



Tammy Duckworth, who is somebody who's in a wheelchair beat a sitting Republican senator, Senator Mark Kirk, because he had suffered from a stroke. Because he had suffered from that stroke in office, he lost the endorsement of "The Chicago Tribune." He got hard questions from reporters about his ability to still do the job.



Now, Fetterman told us just a few months ago that aside from missing a word or maybe mushing one or two up, he was fine. Now, we finally see that he is completely not fine and people want to call it ableism. Well, I mean, the whole point of an election is whether or not you're able to do the job. You don't get a participation trophy just for showing up here.



But we're at a point right now, I mean, they make you say a man is a woman or a woman is a man. They make you say that Greta Thunberg is the voice of the future. And if you don't, then you're immoral. If you criticize a hospital that is castrating children or giving them hormone treatment, then you're causing violence.



So once we get to that point, how easy is it to say, well, don't wonder whether he can actually do the job because that's just ableist. That's seems so easy after all the other lies that we've been forced to say to even keep our jobs.



CARLSON: When they're even going a step further, again, they're getting it from both sides. So, they're saying the fact that he isn't actually able is the reason to vote for him because as that moron in the New York City Council said we need more diversity like that, the disabled, the non-able, the incapable.



BEDFORD: Now, I remember when I was a kid, I had a whole rack of trophies. I was just one little baseball player on a marble platform and when I was - - when I went downstairs in the basement, I said to my dad, "Hey, what's that giant trophy?" He said, "Well, you get that if you win something," which absolutely blew my mind. I wasn't that great at sports.



They are trying to push this, just you get it based on your identity, you get it based on showing up, you get it based on the fact that you tried. Well, that doesn't cut it if you want to be one hundred most powerful people in the world. And I guess that's what voters have to decide, and that's why they finally put him out there on the campaign trail to answer these questions because the ghost candidates are not going to cut it with the voters anymore.



CARLSON: It's so cynical, I can barely believe it is happening.



Chris Bedford, thank you so much.



BEDFORD: Thank you.



CARLSON: So a year and a half later, it's pretty clear that BLM was a scam. Did it improve the life of a single Black person in America? No. It did change the country forever, however.



Our friend Candace Owens has a new documentary in which he takes a close look at what that was. She joins us to explain.



CARLSON: The BLM Movement, May of 2020 when every high school girl in America was absolutely required to put a black square on our Instagram page. Remember that? BLM. Everyone is for BLM. Mitt Romney marched with BLM. What was that?



Well, it was a scam, actually, it turns out. It was a scam and it really hurt the country.



Candace Owens has done an entire documentary on this. It's called "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM." For the documentary, she showed up at the gated mansion in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles owned by BLM cofounder, Patrisse Cullors. Cullors then posted the video on Instagram complaining about Candace Owens' reporting. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: So, we are headed to Laurel Canyon. We have yet to see any Black people in this neighborhood. So, there's definitely somebody home.



Hello.



I was just looking to speak to whoever is at this property.



Sir? Hello.



I don't know if he's going to get someone. I see a very cute German Shepherd it looks like.



PATRISSE CULLORS, COFOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: This morning, I woke up to Candace Owens being outside of my house with a news screw.



OWENS: We can't see how this purchase helped Black lives anywhere in America. I can't even find a Black life on the property. The dog is not even Black, so, there's that.



CULLORS: And so, they are literally trying to destroy us. They're trying to destroy me. They're trying to destroy the movement and I really -- I just need us to be stronger.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: When you live in a multimillion dollar home in Laurel Canyon, it can be hard.



Candace Owens is the person who caused the suffering you just saw. She is the producer of the brand new documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the rise of BLM," one of the bravest people we know and one of the smartest, she joins us tonight.



Candace Owens, thanks so much.



First of all, thank you for doing this. It's like that whole moment is forgotten. Why did you think it was important to make a documentary about it?



OWENS: Because of exactly what you said, because they want you to forget it, right? They do these things, they sort of punch you in the face, and then they move on, and they say nobody look any further, we are now moving on to a different narrative.



It is important to pause and to reflect and to consider what happened and ask a very big question, which for whatever reason, no journalist was interested in at the time. We were all basically required to either put up a Black square or donate to Black Lives Matter, or to make some, you know, statement online about how Black people are suffering to make sure that Black Lives Matter would receive the $80 million that it received in one year, but nobody asked the question, where's all the money going?



I was interested because they turned me into public enemy number one, for accurately talking about George Floyd, and not in the capacity of a hero, but in the capacity of a person who was addicted to drugs, and who had enough fentanyl in the system to kill a horse at the time that he died. That made people angry because people were invested in the emotion of Black Lives Matter.



And so look, I'm wearing the shirt. It is the BLM symbol, but instead, I've inserted some cash into it, because what they really did is they robbed Americans. They robbed Americans' emotions, they extracted emotions, they used Black pain to create confusion, and to take millions upon millions, tens of millions of dollars from people.



And where did the money go, Tucker? That's what he documentary explores. The people are going to be shocked.



I hope people are very behind the transgender movement because that's where a lot of this money went and then there's just a dead trail, because the one thing that you're afforded when you decide that you are transgender is you can change your name. So, you don't know who any of these people were originally, but they received hundreds and thousands and millions of dollars of cash.



CARLSON: So, I just can't control myself and no, because I was there and I watched it. You were basically banned from all media, including some conservative outlets for telling the truth, the factual documented truth about George Floyd. You were not allowed to tell the truth, which really was, I think a dark moment.



OWENS: Yes, that's exactly right.



CARLSON: Let me ask you, do you know anybody apart from the ladies living in Laurel Canyon and the transgenders you just mentioned, any actual, like normal Black person who benefited from BLM?



OWENS: No, absolutely. It's exact opposite. I can tell you, millions of Black people who suffered because they now live in the inner cities that were looted and that were rioted and therefore the businesses picked up, which my documentary will show, they picked up and they left, because why wouldn't they leave? Obviously, they are basically saying that crime is allowed to take place and these are zones, in which there can be no policing.



So, these people are now suffering economically, and we, of course, predicted that that would be the outcome because of the BLM scam, which benefited nobody, and there are a lot of questions.



In my personal opinion, this was a money laundering scheme and it is interesting that these individuals like Patrisse Cullors, decided to host a Joe Biden Inauguration Party at the Black Lives Matter house. Again, all of that is in the documentary, it is stunning.



And I do want to add this, my personal charity, after I announced that I was doing this documentary, I run a charity called Blexit. We received a letter two weeks after the trailer dropped from the IRS saying that they were going to investigate my charity.



I welcome the investigation because I am not a scam artist and I do real work in the inner city communities. This is Biden's IRS once again, saying you are not allowed to investigate anything that the media is complicit in.



CARLSON: That's unbelievable. You're a brave person. They're going to come for you at some point, as you know.



Candace Owens, appreciate it. Thank you so much.



OWENS: Absolutely. Thank you so much.



CARLSON: So all over the West, illegal aliens, people who show up in a country without permission are being housed in very nice digs, some of the best hotels in the world, including in Great Britain. It's an amazing story. Why is this happening exactly? We're going to speak to a man who runs a hotel who has faced this. We will be right back.



CARLSON: Eric Adams is the Mayor of New York. He has often bragged that New York is a sanctuary city. They welcome illegal aliens from all over the world, but he didn't actually want them to show up.



So, when they did show up, he decided to punish the people of New York for their presence. He declared a State of Emergency and he is giving the illegal aliens far better housing than average New Yorkers can afford. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WNYW REPORTER: The city is scrambling to provide resources for the thousands of migrants arriving in New York. City officials are still struggling to answer exactly how many migrants including children are currently living in the city.



But the city's shelter system is already overwhelmed. They will be opening up 11 hotels for asylum seekers and they will be designating a new shelter just for migrants.



New York is a right to shelter city, which means that the city is legally required to provide transitional housing for those looking for a place to stay.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Do you see how that works? You show up in a country uninvited, you break that country's laws and in getting there, you show total contempt for that country's culture and law and then the authorities reward you with something better than the people who live in that country and pay taxes get. Okay. It's a humiliation exercise, obviously, and it is not just happening here.



In the village of Tintagel, that's in Cornwall, Great Britain, the British government is demanding that hotels house illegal aliens called asylum seekers. The owner of the Camelot Castle Hotel, it is very famous place in Great Britain says that he has been offered a million pounds by the government to house these migrants for a year.



We thought that was an interesting story. We'd like to talk to him, and now we are.



John Mappin is the owner of the Camelot Castle Hotel. He joins us tonight.



Mr. Mappin, thanks so much for joining us.



So a million pounds, I mean, you're an innkeeper in the end. It's a pretty grand inn, but that's your job. Why wouldn't you take the money?



JOHN MAPPIN, OWNER, CAMELOT CASTLE HOTEL: Well, I mean, to be honest with you, when I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. So, I called the company myself, but it was a bona fide offer.



My concern was, initially was that these asylum seekers would trash the hotel, and obviously, Camelot Castle, you know, sits at the birthplace of King Arthur. It's a very historic location.



But what was shocking was that the person, who was an agent for the government said, oh, don't worry, just take photographs of the rooms and if the hotel is trashed in any way, well, the government will pay for the entire refurbishment of it. But of course, that's not government money, that's taxpayers money.



Philosophically, I'm completely opposed to the idea and although for a sort of a fleeting second, do you think well, it was -- I mean, it was a very generous offer. But, you know, such -- this is -- people talk about cultural destruction and what happens is, is that such an activity would completely destroy the local community.



They expected us to lay off most of our staff. Many of our staff have worked with us for, you know, many, many years. Some of them are elderly. You know, when you change the economy of a local village in England, like Tintagel, which is a countryside village, and you have in excess of a hundred of these asylum seekers who don't understand British culture coming into the area, of course, it would completely disrupt the local community.



So personally, I am completely philosophically opposed. And my personal view is that this is deliberate cultural destruction.



CARLSON: Yes. That is exactly right.



MAPPIN: Yes, and, you know, it was shocking. You know, they just expected us to lay off all of our staff. I think they said, you need to keep three staff on. I mean, to give you an idea, it would be rather like, it would be akin to President Biden putting up illegal immigrants in the Waldorf Astoria in New York. It is that type of an outrage.



And I must say, I decided to go public on the story because I sincerely can see that this is actually happening all over Britain, and I said at the time, well, obviously some hoteliers are going to take the money. Because you know, this government is running things in such a way that the economy is very tough over here. So, some people are going to take the money.



And sure enough, I've been getting e-mails in from all over England from people saying, "My gosh, these people have come into our town." Obviously, culturally, if you have people from a different community, it's a different effect, you know, and it destroys the community.



CARLSON: Of course, well, as you pointed out bravely and so fluently, destroying the culture is exactly the point of the exercise, exactly, and I can't tell you how much I appreciate your coming on and saying that.



John Mappin, God bless you.



MAPPIN: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: You might recall the last time we spoke to an entrepreneur called Ariadna Jacob. She told us that she lost her business because of lies written by "The Washington Post" technology reporter, Taylor Lorenz.



Now Jacob is suing Lorenz and her former employer. Our friend, Harmeet Dhillon is representing Jacob and so many others. Harmeet Dhillon is the CEO and founder of the Center for American Liberty. She joins us tonight.



Harmeet, thanks so much for coming on. So, tell us what this suit alleges?



HARMEET DHILLON, FOUNDER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, as you mentioned, Tucker, Taylor Lorenz, notorious crybully who has jumped around from various publications and is now at "The Washington Post" has made her career out of clout chasing and increasing her stature by picking victims who happen to be on the upswing in the public eye and attacking them viciously, first of all, trying to sidle up to them, making friends with them, and then ultimately, you know, gutting them like a fish and then using that for material for her pieces. And along the way, violating all kinds of ethical rules in journalism.



So in this case, she focused on our client, Ariadna Jacob, who was running influencer houses and managing talent on TikTok, believe it or not, it's a huge industry worth billions of dollars and our client was on the upswing there.



So giving five hours to respond to her hit piece questions in writing, which is her MO and the MO of other dishonest journalists, she was provided with information debunking many of the lies that she published in her story and having written information in hand, debunking these lies, she went ahead and published anyway and then followed up on that with posts on social media lying about our client, lying about our client's business practices, specific conduct, the way these houses were set up and safety and security around them, calling our client a bad actor on social media and basically destroying our client's career and causing her damage in the tune of millions of dollars.



Now, this isn't the first time Taylor Lorenz has done this. She has also gone on to proceed to try to destroy Libs of TikTok, also a client of my law firm and has even beefed with her coworkers at "The New York Times" last week at "The Washington Post" and other journalists at NBC.



So, this lady is a one woman wrecking crew and I'm hoping that we will finally be the ones to hold her accountable for all the damage she has caused to so many different people, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, she is certainly a bully, who I think needs to be restrained and I appreciate your telling us about this.



Harmeet Dhillon, great to see you.



DHILLON: Thank you.



CARLSON: So you may not have noticed, because there is so much going on. Things getting crazy from all directions, but Joe Biden has pardoned a bunch of felons right before the midterm elections, so does that mean exactly, and why did he do it? That's next.



CARLSON: Well, it wasn't that long ago, like last year that pretty much every big corporation in this country followed orders from the Biden administration to make the COVID vaccines mandatory and then all the liars got on TV and said, "They're the best." And then all the entertainment figures in the late night comics repeated that, "Oh, you've got to get the vaccine and if you don't, you're an idiot and should be fired." Of course, they were all acting on instructions from the Biden administration.



And most Democrats went along with it, even the ones who knew this was the largest propaganda campaign ever mounted in human history, but there are some who didn't go along with it and one of them is a lawyer called Scott Street, who spent a lifetime in politics, electoral politics, but he decided in the end that civil liberties were more important than politics.



And so as an attorney, he is fighting back against companies like Disney and Twitter that really hurt people on the basis of propaganda campaign ginned up by the Biden administration and we talked to him at great length for an episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here is part of it.



SCOTT STREET, ATTORNEY: I hear people say, well, everyone knows, you know, vaccines are mandatory, and everyone knows that mandatory vaccination is just normal, even though it's not.



The question really becomes like, there is a defense, which the employer can raise to say, look, you know, I'm invading your privacy rights, but I have to, right?



So this is the excuse that was used very, very early on when people thought the vaccines prevented transmission, right? We all thought we were told by Dr. Fauci, the vaccines are going to stop COVID, right? You get this as the President said, you take this vaccine, you're not going to get COVID and you're not going to spread it to anybody.



Under those circumstances, you know, could an employer require something like this? Maybe, maybe not. But when you get to a point where this doesn't stop the spread, it doesn't stop you from being affected, it only maybe affects how sick you get. I think the justification for it evaporates.



CARLSON: But what's your guess as to the motive here?



STREET: Well, my guess, Tucker, is that it's about control, which I'd actually argue it was always about control and it's about unit discipline. It is, "I'm your boss and I told you what to do."



CARLSON: Unit discipline.



STREET: I told you what to do. That's a quote from my partner, John Howard, who is a military. It engrained in my -- seared in my memory. But that's what it is. It's "I'm your employer, I told you to do this. You said no and now you need to be punished."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, there are some liberals who are still liberal on the questions of civil liberties and free speech, who really believe it is your body your choice. There are a few and we're always happy to talk to them. You can watch the whole conversation on "Tucker Carlson Today" on foxnation.com.



So Biden understands his party could be facing a real repudiation next month in the midterm elections. So he has done everything he can to buy more votes. First, he paid off student loan debt using taxpayer money, then he drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gas prices by a buck fifty, thereby impoverishing the United States. And now, he has pardoned thousands of people who are convicted of the crime of possessing marijuana.



And just to make it clear, this is all about politics and had nothing to do with human rights. Joe Biden's handlers sent Kamala Harris out on television to sell the idea. This is the very same Kamala Harris as Tulsi Gabbard famously pointed out who prosecuted 2,000 people in California for marijuana possession when she was the DA in San Francisco. Here she is now.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I strongly believe in -- and the majority of Americans agree -- nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed. Right? Right?



And so we start with that, and then we are to your point, urging -- and the President has been very clear -- we're urging Governors and States to take our lead and to pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana.



But Congress needs to act. We are 29 days away from the midterms. Ask who you're voting for where they stand on this and I encourage you to vote accordingly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So obviously, Kamala Harris doesn't care. None of these people care about the ramifications of anything they do. They can't see beyond the next election. But Heather Mac Donald thought a lot about this. What are the ramifications?



She has written about crime for many years with great honesty and clarity. She is with the Manhattan Institute. She joins us tonight.



Heather Mac Donald, thanks so much for coming on.



So for people who are saying, well, no, you shouldn't send people to jail for possessing marijuana. What's your retort? Why do you think this sets a bad precedent?



HEATHER MAC DONALD, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Well, they're not being sent to jail for using marijuana. This is a complete lie. You know, this was an incredibly telling moment about the Democratic worldview, Tucker.



With voters rightly terrified about the ongoing post-George Floyd crime wave, this would be the moment to try to rebrand the Democratic Party as the party of law and order. So, what does Biden do? He accuses the cops yet again, of racism. Biden said that Blacks and Whites use marijuana at equal rates, but the criminal justice system treats Blacks much more harshly for that equal use.



That claim is both false and irrelevant. Drug treatment admissions data show that Blacks in fact are addicted to and abuse marijuana at much higher rates. But in any case, marijuana use is irrelevant to possession convictions. Nobody goes to jail for possessing a joint.



The average weight possessed by Federal convicts -- possession convicts in 2013 was 48 pounds. That's one very big blunt. These convictions -- possession convictions are always pled down for more serious charges.



So, what's this initiative really all about, Tucker? Simply bashing America yet again for endemic racism. That's the fundamental Democratic worldview and it is why America's cities continue to descend into anarchy.



CARLSON: Boy, and they certainly have. So these are drug trafficking charges that have been pled down to possession. That's what you're saying.



MAC DONALD: Exactly. Nobody goes to Federal prison for possessing a joint. You're either a drug trafficker or you've committed an even worse crime, and so you plead down. There is nobody, not even in the Federal Prison System today for drug marijuana possession, but there were only maybe dozens in the past.



But again, this whole thing is built on this lie that the ACLU put out there that Blacks and Whites use marijuana at equal rates. That's not true. The criminal justice system is not racist. America is not racist. It's the Democrats who are destroying the country.



CARLSON: I think that's a fair assessment.



Heather Mac Donald, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that, always for your data. Appreciate it.



MAC DONALD: Thank you.



CARLSON: More straight ahead. A shocking update in the fishing competition we told you about the other night.



CARLSON: Before we go, an update on the man who cheated at the last pure pursuit in American life, that's of course fishing.



In a fishing competition in Ohio, they stuffed their fish with lead weights. Jacob Runyon and Chase Cominski have just been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools -- meaning lead -- and cheating. All of them are felonies. They stood to gain 30 grand in prize money from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament. Now, they face prison. Wooh. We will bring you more updates on that.



We are out of time. We will be back tomorrow night at 8:00.



Sean Hannity is next.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "HANNITY": You have to cheat in a fishing contest?



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, what?



HANNITY: Do you have to like put weights in the fish to make it seem heavier than it is? I mean, really? Is that -- is winning that important? You've got to ask yourself.



CARLSON: No. It is like baiting deer. We are opposed.



HANNITY: Tucker, thank you. We are opposed.



CARLSON: Thank you.



CARLSON: You'll win honestly. All right.



