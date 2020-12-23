Tucker: Can our democracy survive America's leadership class?

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" December 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. October surprise. You've heard that term. It's political slang for

a damaging news story that appears in the final days of a campaign.



This year, we had one. One of the biggest October surprises ever. "The New

York Post" -- that's the oldest daily newspaper in this country --

published a trove of documents showing that members of Joe Biden's family

have been selling access to the former Vice President to a number of

foreign governments including the communist government of China. Now that's

a blockbuster.



But the rest of the media decided to kill it before you could read it.

Social media companies banned their users from sharing "The New York

Post's" reporting. Other news organizations simply ignored it.



On October 22nd, that was 11 days before the presidential election,

National Public Radio, an organization that is literally state media,

funded against your will by your tax dollars, issued the following

statement through its public editor. NPR explained that they would not say

anything negative about the Biden's and here's why, quote, "We don't want

to waste our time on stories that are not really stories and we don't want

to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure

distractions." End quote.



You're probably thinking that is the single dumbest, most dishonest, high-

handed infuriatingly, arrogant thing I have ever heard. But if you feel

that way, obviously, you don't watch CNN.



On that same day, October 22nd, an R.N.C. spokeswoman called Liz Harrington

made the mistake of submitting to an interview with Christiane Amanpour.

Harrington hoped to talk about the Biden's business deals.



Amanpour is, and we're quoting here, "CNN's chief international anchor."

Here's how it went.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, CNN CHIEF INTERNATIONAL ANCHOR: As you know perfectly

well, I'm a journalist and a reporter and I follow the facts.



LIZ HARRINGTON, R.N.C. SPOKESWOMAN: Yes, we know that.



AMANPOUR: And there has never been any issues in terms of corruption. Now,

let me ask you this. Yesterday, the F.B.I. --



HARRINGTON: Wait, wait. How do you know that?



AMANPOUR: I'm talking about reporting, and any evidence. I'm talking to you

now to ask you a question about what the F.B.I.'s --



HARRINGTON: Okay, I would love that you guys would start doing that digging

and start doing that verification.



AMANPOUR: No, we are not going to do your work for you. I want to ask you a

question. The F.B.I. --



HARRINGTON: That's a journalist's job.



AMANPOUR: Contrary --



HARRINGTON: That's a journalist's job.



AMANPOUR: Contrary to what President --



HARRINGTON: It's a journalist's job to find out if this is verified.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "As you know perfectly well, I am a journalist and a reporter,"

says Christiane Amanpour, who of course, is neither of those things, and

never has been.



Christiane Amanpour is a celebrity script reader, a halfwit whose self-

esteem far outpaces her accomplishments. She is also it turns out the

personal flack for the Biden family international finance corporation.

That's not in her Twitter bio, but it's pretty obvious.



There have never been any issues of corruption with the Bidens, Amanpour

announced, as if she hadn't just been confronted with something. And so it

went just like that across the entire American news media until the

presidential election.



Now, six weeks later, it is finally safe to speak freely, and so the truth

is coming out.



We now know "The New York Post" was right all along and so was poor Liz

Harrington of the R.N.C. Yesterday, millions of Americans learned, some for

the very first time that the Biden family has indeed been deeply enmeshed

in a series of sleazy international business deals that undercut America's

core interests.



We learned that there's an active Federal criminal investigation into Joe

Biden's son, Hunter, for that very reason. What's interesting is how we

found this out.



The media didn't tell us, neither did the Justice Department. Hunter Biden

has far better connections than say Roger Stone. Hunter Biden was allowed

to tell his own story. He wasn't rousted from bed at 5:00 a.m. by dozens of

armed paramilitaries, his arrest in his boxer shorts carried live on CNN.



No, no, no. He is a prominent Democrat. So he is spared those humiliations.



Instead, the Biden-Harris transition team broke the news in the form of a

bizarre press release that informed us with a straight face that Joe Biden

was quote, "Deeply proud of his boy, Hunter," who by the way may have had

some minor tax trouble that he will clear up soon the minute his account

returns from Cabo, but no big deal. Happy Holidays.



Okay, guys, thanks for the heads up.



But actually, and you may have guessed this part, it turns out there's

more. A report in POLITICO today reveals that Joe Biden's younger brother,

Jimmy, is involved, too. This was a family business, keep in mind.



Jimmy Biden is also under Federal criminal investigation for corruption in

the hospital business. We don't know more than that, and we should stress

that fast Jimmy Biden is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a

court of law by a jury of his peers.



Jimmy is not a felon yet. We will keep you updated.



For the few who are able to follow the details of the Biden's business

deals back in October, who actually read "The New York Post" series or

watched the show, none of this comes as a complete surprise. At the time,

we talked to Tony Bobulinski about what he saw.



Bobulinski was a business partner of the Biden's as they tried to wheedle

money from companies connected to Communist China. Tony Bobulinski by

contrast, was a legitimate international businessman. And at some point, he

began to wonder what the hell is going on.



In our interview, Bobulinski described one of his meetings with fast Jimmy

Biden. Bobulinski wanted to know why the Biden family was so brazen, so

open about peddling Joe's influence to oligarchs and enemies of the United

States. That a risk? Here is how Jimmy Biden responded.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER BUSINESS AFFILIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: And I remember

looking at Jim Biden and saying, "How are you guys getting away with this?

Like, aren't you concerned?" And he certainly looked at me and he laughed a

little bit and said, "Plausible deniability."



CARLSON: He said that out loud.



BOBULINSKI: Yes, he said it directly to me, one-on-one in a cabana at the

Peninsula Hotel.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Plausible deniability." When your business partner tells you that

your business strategy rests on plausible deniability, that's not

reassuring. And it certainly wasn't reassuring to Tony Bobulinski. Why

would it be?



An independent media wouldn't be fooled by plausible deniability either.

They demand answers. What exactly were you doing? Let's see the documents.

But they didn't.



When "The New York Post" published the outlines of this story, the media

raced to find its own plausible deniability, some reason, any reason not to

report the story.



Any reporter who broke rank and decided to state the facts was quickly

disciplined and brought to heel. POLITICO's Jake Sherman, for example,

apologized in public for the crime of discussing "The New York Post" story

after Twitter suspended him for posting it, for posting facts, quote, "I

tweeted a link to 'The New York Post' story right after it dropped

yesterday morning. I immediately reached out to the Biden Campaign to see

if they had any answer. I wish I had given the story a closer read before I

tweeted it."



In other words, bless me, CNN for I have sinned.



Over at CBS News, a kid called Bo Erickson didn't get the memo on the

boundaries of this new journalism. So he tried to get Joe Biden himself to

respond to the story and here's how it went.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BO ERICKSON, CBS NEWS REPORTER: Mr. Biden, what is your response to "The

New York Post" story about your son, sir?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know you're that

good. I have no response. It's another smear campaign. It's right up your

alley. They are the questions you always ask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, you're a smear merchant, says Joe Biden to a guy he has never

seen before and doesn't recognize. Everyone looks the same to Joe Biden.

It's all kind of a blur.



But he attacked Bo Erickson of CBS News as a liar and a propagandist, and

what's so interesting is that none of Bo Erickson's colleagues in the news

media came to his defense.



In fact, several former flaks for Barack Obama mocked him on social media

and again, his colleagues stayed silent. Now, we're being told to pretend

that none of this ever happened. It's all down the memory hole.



In an article published today in "The Daily Beast," probably the single

worst example of bad journalism on the internet, we learned that, quote,

"Evidence of the larger Hunter Biden probe was apparent in the markings on

a series of documents that were made public, but went largely unnoticed in

the days leading up to the November election."



Largely unnoticed. Oh, of course, a middle of a presidential campaign,

front page story about one of the candidates doing business with our main

global enemy, but somehow, nobody noticed. Just weird. Unaccountable. How

did that happen?



One group who did notice were the professional liars in our so-called Intel

community, the ones that work hand in glove with so-called journalists in

our media.



Shortly after "The New York Post" story, ran a number of these people, all-

star propagandists like Jim Clapper and John Brennan, people who have lied

in public under oath and never been punished for it, they denounced "The

New York Post" series as Soviet style disinformation.



The stories they said had, quote, "All the classic earmarks of a Russian

information operation." They didn't explain what that meant, but they

didn't need to, the media class ate it up.



Like the seals they are, they clapped and barked in unison, Russia, Russia,

Russia.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is receiving and is now regurgitating, repeating and

disseminating disinformation that he knows to be fabricated and supplied by

a foreign intelligence service, and despite the warning, he is still doing

it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have said this entire thing is so obviously a

Russian plot. It is to me and I was never even an Ambassador to the Russian

Federation. Tell me why it's so obviously a Russian plot to you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rudy basically functioning as a Russian asset by

pushing Russian disinformation.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: CNN reported on Friday, the

U.S. authorities are seeing if those e-mails we just talked about are

connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, it's just obviously a Russian plot. Obviously. Obviously,

none of these people should ever appear on television again, though,

doubtless they will.



Some are saying tonight we need to go farther to find out what actually

happened. There are calls tonight for a new special prosecutor to

investigate what we have learned so far, about the Biden family's business

dealings abroad.



Now, let's be honest, as much as we are anxious to find out the truth and

we think it's important, too, a special prosecutor is something that no one

in this country should be eager to see, no matter what side you're on.



We've seen over the past four years what a special prosecutor can due to

the normal functioning of a government. Open-ended investigations of

politicians are hallmarks of corrupt regimes and dictatorships. And most

Americans are skeptical of those kinds of probes and rightly so.



But unless our media start doing its job and telling us what our

politicians are up to, the Justice Department and Bill Barr may have no

choice, and if they do move forward with a special prosecutor, they will

have one unlikely supporter: Joe Biden himself.



Last year, Joe Biden went on the record confirming that he would not

interfere with any Justice Department investigation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Look, I would not direct my Justice Department like this President

does. I'd let them make their independent judgment. I would not dictate who

should be prosecuted or who should be exonerated.



That's not the role of the President of the United States.



Follow the law. Let the Justice Department make the judgment as to whether

or not someone should be prosecuted. Period.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We'll see if he lives up to that. We should note, if the current

President was, quote, "Directing the Justice Department for political

ends," he didn't do a very effective job of it.



Robert Mueller spent millions of dollars spent years, ruined many lives,

purely as a favor to people who could not believe that Donald Trump really

beat Hillary Clinton. This country might not survive another investigation

like that.



On the other hand, you've got to wonder how long a democracy can survive a

leadership class like the one we have now.



Sean Davis has followed this story from the very first day. He is the co-

founder of "The Federalist" and he joins us tonight with the latest. Sean,

great to see you.



SEAN DAVIS, CO-FOUNDER, "THE FEDERALIST:" Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: I'll spare you the congratulations on how you've been vindicated

in your suspicions, some of us have, what do we know now? What has been

confirmed that was written off just a few weeks ago as Russian

disinformation?



DAVIS: Well, I think the most important thing that's been confirmed is that

the Biden family is being criminally investigated by Federal authorities

for a whole host of issues: tax evasion, money laundering, potentially

fraud, racketeering, back in October, when "The New York Post" and other

outlets including the one I work for, published that.



We were suppressed. We were censored. Big Tech tried to shut us down. And,

you know, it's important that we've learned the truth about what's actually

going on with Hunter Biden, but we've actually learned a really important

lesson about how irreparably corrupt our media is.



For the purposes of stealing the election, they censored news they didn't

like to favor their preferred candidate, and now they're pretending like it

all never happened. Like it's somehow news to them that Hunter Biden is

under Federal investigation.



We've known this for weeks. We've known for months because we reported it

back in May that James Biden had been accused of fraud and racketeering,

that the F.B.I. had raided the offices of a company in which he is an

investor back in January, and yet the corrupt media for the sole purpose of

getting their guy elected, suppressed and censored that information for

months.



And to me, that's almost as big a crime as whatever Hunter or Jimmy B did.



CARLSON: Very little attention has been paid to Jimmy Biden, a former

nightclub owner who has been drafting off his brother's success for 50

years. They kind of dismissed it as attacks on the former Vice President's

drug addicted son.



But the Jimmy Biden piece of this seems significant as well, to me.



DAVIS: It is because it was James Biden who was involved in these same

deals. Tony Bobulinski made clear that when they had their deal with, I

think it was CEFC in China, he was taking his 10 percent or 20 percent.



Now, I don't think James Biden is known as being a super successful

international businessman, and certainly nobody will accuse Hunter Biden of

that. They were selling the Biden family name to the highest bidder. And

that's one thing when the Vice President, your dad and your brother is out

of office, but now, he is the incoming President, and they've made it known

to the entire world that the Biden family is for sale.



That is a huge problem, especially after we spent four years being told

that there was a Russian agent in the White House because Trump made a joke

about Hillary's e-mails.



CARLSON: Sean Davis of "The Federalist" great to see you tonight. Thank

you.



DAVIS: Thank you.



CARLSON: Glenn Greenwald is an independent journalist. He left his former

job over this story. He resigned in protest because he wasn't allowed to

report on it. He joins us tonight with reaction.



Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. You could make the argument that these

charges aren't a big deal and that we shouldn't care.



I mean, people could make, I think, a legitimate argument. You can't

pretend this didn't happen, and yet, it was just last month that you were

attacked personally. A lot of people were attacked even for bringing it up.

What's your reaction now that you've been vindicated?



GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: Well, I still think we need to recognize what

a historic crime and disgrace this is, not only in journalism, but as soon

as these documents became known.



The operatives in the intelligence community, the C.I.A., John Brennan,

James Clapper, Michael Hayden, all the standard professional liars, issued

a letter claiming that this material was the hallmark of Russian

information -- disinformation, actually, even though they had no basis for

thinking that and that gave the media permission to lie to the public

continuously, and Silicon Valley to censor these materials.



So not only did the public not become aware of them, they were lied to, not

only by claiming that Russia was involved, even though there's zero

evidence that they were and no one thinks that, but also by calling

disinformation.



The implication was these documents were forgeries when now we know that

the criminal investigation that's been ongoing, it is about the very

transactions that these documents covered.



This is an incredible crime by the corporate media who lie to the public

and bury information before an election, but also again, domestic

interference on the part of intelligence agencies in order to manipulate

the outcome of our election.



CARLSON: It was only 10 or 15 years ago that big news organizations like

"The New York Times," NBC, and CNN reported on our own intelligence

services with some level of skepticism because they are powerful

institutions and you need to keep them in check. That's our job.



Why don't they anymore, do you think?



GREENWALD: Well, I think that the intelligence services in the Trump era

became one of the leading bulwarks against the Trump movement. And so the

media partnered with them based on the premise that the Trump presidency

was dangerous, which is fine if the media really wants to believe that the

Trump presidency poses a danger. That's their prerogative.



But what they don't have the right to do is to become disinformation agents

and the C.I.A. and all of those guys in the intelligence community were

open about the fact that they wanted Donald Trump to lose and that they

wanted to sabotage his presidency.



Remember, Chuck Schumer told Rachel Maddow in early June 2017 that the

C.I.A. was going to sabotage Trump's presidency if he continued to

criticize them. And that was the story of the last four years, a union

between the intelligence agencies that fed lies to the media that

mindlessly repeated it for their own interests.



CARLSON: You tangled years ago with our intelligence agencies. You've been

saying this for a long time. A lot of people didn't believe you. My

apologies for that. You turned out to be right. Glenn Greenwald, great to

see you.



GREENWALD: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: We're learning tonight that the Chinese government isn't simply

targeting little known politicians like Eric Swalwell early in their

careers and maybe sleeping with them against their will.



They are also targeting countries, little known countries, places like

Canada, our largest trading partner, the nation with which we share the

longest border: Canada.



We will tell you the result of our investigation into this after the break.



CARLSON: Well, here's a story that's hard to believe, but it's real.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau invited China's People's Liberation

Army to send its troops to Canada for a special cold weather training at a

base in Ontario. That training was cancelled after China kidnapped two of

Canada's citizens and held them for years.



A top aide to the Prime Minister then complained about the cancellation to

the Department of Defense in Canada, quote, "Canada does not want to be the

partner that is reducing normal bilateral interactions." In other words,

it's immoral for us not to train Chinese soldiers, probably to kill us at

some point.



Now, that's not the first time Justin Trudeau has sided with the communist

government of China. A few years back, he marveled at how the Central

Committee managed to keep the trains running on time. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: There's a level of admiration I

actually have for China, because their basic dictatorship is allowing them

to actually turn the economy around on a dime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Ezra Levant is the founder of Rebel News in Canada. He broke this

story. It's an amazing story and he joins us tonight. Ezra, thanks so much

for coming on.



I read this and my first reaction was, this cannot be true. Your Prime

Minister offered to train Chinese troops in Canada. Why would he do that?



EZRA LEVANT, FOUNDER, REBEL NEWS-CANADA: It's a shock to Canadians, too,

that cold weather warfare that you're referring to was just one of 18

different joint projects the Canadian Armed Forces had with the People's

Liberation Army in 2019 alone.



Canada is training one and two-star Chinese generals in our war colleges.

We are training lieutenants and majors, commanders. We are sending

Canadians over to China. We're bringing Chinese. I think they're not just

soldiers, I think they are spies as well, to Canada, and I don't know a

single person in this country who knew about it but it has been happening

and we found out about it really by accident when the government sent me

freedom of information documents and forgot to black them out. Or maybe

frankly, someone inside the government wanted to blow the whistle on this

incredibly upside down relationship.



In those same memos you're talking about, Trudeau's office was supporting

China and condemning the Trump administration. It was upside down. It was

inverted morality. It's seeping all the way into our bureaucracy, our

diplomacy, and they're trying to get the military on side, too.



CARLSON: I mean, with respect, we're Americans, so our concern is the

United States. Canada is our biggest trading partner. We have the closest

relationship with Canada of any country, obviously, in the world. This

seems like an obvious threat to American national security. Does the Trump

administration believe that, do you think?



LEVANT: Well, in fact, in these memos, you can see that the Trump

administration warned Canada that this winter warfare training would

transfer knowledge to China that could be used. Now, they don't explain

would it be used to take on Uighurs in Xinjiang, Tibetans to fight India in

the Himalayas, or even to fight us?



And when the military -- the Canadian military said our American allies, or

our allies are concerned about this, Trudeau's staff pushed back and said,

is it just the Trump administration? Or is anyone else worried about it?



So there's an antipathy towards America that seeps through all these secret

documents. And the overarching goal is to let China's President Xi Jinping

save face.



I want to tell you, though, Tucker, that is not the view shared by

grassroots Canadians. Ever since China kidnapped those two civilians two

years ago today, actually, Canadian public opinion has hardened against

China. And the last Pew poll I saw actually says that Canadians are more

hostile to China than Americans are.



CARLSON: You have every reason to be. Ezra, thank you so much, and

congratulations on Rebel News. I know you take a lot of abuse up in Canada,

but you do a great job. We appreciate it. Thank you.



LEVANT: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, the residents of new CHAZ, that's a new country within

Portland, Oregon have a big announcement. They made it tonight. Autonomous

zones will never be the same again. We're going to go to our CHAZ

correspondent after the break.



CARLSON: Well, we've got another new country tonight growing like a fatty

tumor within the body of the City of Portland, Oregon, an autonomous zone.

It made a big announcement today. The people of this autonomous zone are

sovereign citizens, they say, they're not going anywhere.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Tense small fires and messages written in

the street inside the blockade. Demonstrators inside are holding their

ground for a second night in North Portland.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): All of this over a home that was foreclosed

on, those living here evicted and not wanting to leave. According to court

documents, they were given notice of eviction in November of 2018 and asked

to appear in court the following day. They remained at the property and

several people have joined in an occupation in protest of the eviction.



This week, it grew when deputies moved in to serve an eviction notice.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): But they were unsuccessful when

demonstrators there pushed police out.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): The group has weapons, stockpiles and

firearms.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to stop this gentrification and we are going

to reclaim the land.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, they've got weapons and borders. Not a big deal. Just another

new country, sprouting up like a psilocybin mushroom.



Jason Rantz is a radio show host in Seattle. He's our CHAZ correspondent.

He joins us for an update on this new independent nation. Hey, Jason.



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Hello, Portland's best and brightest

converge. This is night number three on the Red House Autonomous Zone

selflessly sort of putting on hold their careers as amateur Instagram

models and tattoo test dummies, getting arrested for people who apparently

don't actually think they have to follow the law. And I don't mean that

literally in the sense of the autonomous zone.



Last week, you and I had the conversation about Sovereign Citizens. These

are a fringe group of folks who believe that somehow they have divine right

to the land and they don't actually have to follow any of the laws of the

U.S. government.



Well, it turns out the Kinney family has a history that would indicate they

might subscribe to the exact same position. So they're in this position

with the home being foreclosed because of William Kinney, when he was 17

years old, the son, he got into some legal trouble. He got into a car

accident that ended up killing someone. He was hit with manslaughter

charges.



And in all of the court documents since then, they seem to be claiming they

are Sovereign Citizens, and they don't actually have to follow any of the

laws.



CARLSON: No one is trying to foist a mandatory gun buyback on this

sovereign nation, I noticed, which tells you a lot. Jason Rantz, great to

see you.



RANTZ: Chelsea Handler though is involved now, so let's be clear, things

could change now.



CARLSON: That's true. It's a dynamic country. Good to see you.



RANTZ: Good to see you.



CARLSON: Well, Democrats in Congress, well, not forming a new country did

make their own big announcement today. "Love is love," Nancy Pelosi

declared, if you're in love with the Chinese spy, who are we to judge?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): But I don't have any concern about Mr. Swalwell.

There are those in the Congress who believe, and I am among them that we

should be seeing what influenced the Chinese. I've been fighting them as

you know, for over 30 years.



I think we should make sure that everybody knows what they are being

subjected to. But I don't know that it means that we have to background

check every intern who comes into the Capitol.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, you can't do a background check on every Chinese spy you have

sex with. If you did a full background on every one of your Chinese spy

mistresses, you wouldn't have time to subvert the Constitution. It's just a

ridiculous idea.



But if you so much as look -- and these are the standards -- at a Russian,

well, Nancy Pelosi's brain will start skipping like a record player.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: What do the Russians have on Donald Trump? Politically, personally

or financially?



What is Putin blackmailing President Trump with? Personally politically or

financially?



So again, I ask the question, what do the Russians have on Donald Trump

politically, personally, or financially?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We don't know what the Chinese government has on Congressman Eric

Swalwell politically, personally, or financially. He tells us it's

classified. It's very weird.



Claudia Tenney is a former Member of Congress. She worked with Eric

Swalwell there. She is running again in upstate New York. We're happy to

have her on tonight.



Claudia Tenney, thanks so much for coming on. So it is nothing personal ...



CLAUDIA TENNEY (R), CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE OF NEW YORK: Thank you.



CARLSON: ... but do you think that people who have sexual relationships

with Chinese spies should retain their seats on the House Intel Committee?



TENNEY: Well, not in the case of Eric Swalwell. Obviously, this is beyond a

personal mistake. You could say Katie Hill, famously resigned for a

personal reason, but not a national security threat, certainly not engaging

in a thropple with or any other kind of relationship with Chinese spies or

Dianne Feinstein's driver who is a Chinese spy for over 20 years.



So, you know, this situation without Eric Swalwell, I think is

unforgivable. I think he should be removed from the Intelligence Committee

immediately. I don't see how we can possibly justify keeping him on there

and Nancy Pelosi persists.



CARLSON: It seems like a very clear call to me, and we just needed someone

from the outside who had served on the inside for a little perspective of

it. Thank you for that.



I have to ask you about your congressional race in New York. It's still

undecided more than a month after the election, how would you characterize

the state of play as of right now?



TENNEY: Well, right now, we're -- the judge has ruled that we have to go

back and to recount some of the disputed ballots and we're also going to

count ballots that were not put into the canvas because they were removed

by the Boards of Election.



This is probably going to favor us, I would say, but at the same time, it's

now what -- we're going into the sixth week and this should have been done

a long time ago, and we should have looked at these, but these are mistakes

by the Boards of Election, who by the way, have been overwhelmed,

understaffed, under resourced to be able to take on 10 times more absentee

ballots because we have an unsolicited online database where anyone, a

third party, you know, all the Republican and the Democrat, and every other

party has access to all these voters, and they can order these without the

request of a voter.



So, you know, people want to say, well, that's not really happening, but

we've had numerous people come to us, call us, contest and say, geez, an

absentee ballot suddenly appeared in my mail, and I didn't order it and we

are now trying to figure out how did that mysteriously appear in their

mail.



And a lot of these people are regular voters. One gentleman who I don't

even know contacted me on Facebook and said, I voted myself in person my

entire life and all of a sudden a ballot appeared. And so I think that this

is just not necessarily widespread, but we've certainly heard dozens of

cases.



CARLSON: Boy, I cannot get over how restrained you are in the way you

describe this race. It's admirable, I guess, but if anybody has cause to

say I got shafted. It seems like it's you, so we're definitely rooting for

you and hope the truth will come out.



TENNEY: Yes, well yes, certainly we don't like to hear about ballots being

discovered in drawers months -- a month after Election Day and not knowing

where they're going.



I'm hoping that we prevail on this. I think the judge is going to, you

know, make a decision on our objections. Certainly, it seems that these are

coming up late.



CARLSON: Yes, it ought to be the word. Claudia Tenney, good luck. Thank

you.



TENNEY: Thank you.



CARLSON: So here's a question you may not have considered, of all the

countries on the planet, which country is the least racist? Well, our next

guest looked at the data, approaches it as a question of social science and

came up with a definitive answer and beware, if you're a highly paid

diversity consultant, you might want to leave the room because she just

undermined your reason for getting paid. That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: Well, if you know anything about this show, it's said that we are

big fans, apostles really have the book, the tome, "White Fragility" and of

its deeply accomplished author, Ms. Robin DiAngelo.



For example, when Robin DiAngelo told "The New York Times" in July that

capitalism is quote, "dependent on inequality," we couldn't get enough of

it. And when she wrote in her book, quote, "Whiteness has psychological

advantages that translate into material returns." We thought, well, it

sounds a little racist, but it's so well written.



We took three steps back and asked ourselves, wait, why is this creepy old

white lady pretending to be the savior of African-Americans? We didn't know

the answer, but we gave her a pass.



Tonight, though, it's time to have one of those difficult conversations

that Robin DiAngelo was always calling for, and here's why.



Documents obtained by "The Washington Free Beacon" on Campus Reform showed

that this very same Robin DiAngelo made $12,750.00 to headline a diversity

event in October at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.



Here's the thing, another speaker at the very same event, an actual black

person called Austin Channing Brown, made just $7,500.00 for the very same

job. Ooh, systemic racism, anyone?



Of course, and prepare yourself for a hot glass of irony here, the title of

the event was, quote, "Exposing Racism and Inequities." It's so good. It's

got to be a big misunderstanding. And if Robin DiAngelo wants to explain

it, of course, she is welcome on this show, anytime.



Again to use language she can understand, it is time for a difficult

conversation. We're looking forward to it. We just hope for "White

Fragility," it doesn't prevent her from accepting.



Now the same people who tell us endlessly that the United States is racist

are the same ones encouraging people from non-white countries to come here

as soon as possible. That's kind of weird. Why is that? Well, here's our

possible future Ambassador to China, for example. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Do you think that people who support President Trump and his

immigration policies are racist?



PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), FORMER MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND, INDIANA: Anyone who

supports this is supporting racism.



Our healthcare system is burdened by racism.



We know that our housing is burdened by racism.



Our schools are burdened by racism.



Yes, the uniform is burdened by racism. But it goes far beyond that.



It is a matter of concern for every American that we dismantle systemic

racism before it ends the American project in our lifetime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, so there's the former McKinsey consultant lecturing us about

how our country which he has done nothing but degrade is a terrible place

and we are the reason it is, but it does raise the academic question. How

racist is America exactly? Can it be measured?



Well, Kathleen Brush thought it could be measured. She tried to measure it.

She's the author of "Racism and Anti-Racism in the World before and after

1945." She joins us with the results of her study on this question.



Kathleen Brush, thanks for coming on. So how racist is the United States?



KATHLEEN BRUSH, AUTHOR: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: Of course.



BRUSH: America is one of the leading anti-racist nations. And you're right,

it is the reason I wrote my book is because of people like Pete Buttigieg.



I have been studying racism around the world for more than a decade,

including visiting 114 nations. I know what systemic racism looks like. It

is opposite to the United States.



Now, the year 1945 is actually pivotal to understanding discrimination.

Because before it, people didn't see discrimination, they saw ordered

societies.



Well, in 1945, FDR parlayed American victory in World War II to get global

powers to agree to end the colonial subjugation of Africans, Asians and

Europeans, and to get all nations to agree to abolish discrimination or to

end discrimination.



Well, come the early 1970s, America becomes the first nation to have an

anti-racist system of government. Meanwhile, the rest of the nations, they

didn't honor their commitments, they just continued right on discriminating

as they had before.



And so this is the reason in the 21st Century, you can see select

populations that still experience slavery, arbitrary detention,

statelessness or just garden variety privileged and non-privileged people.



Now, there's lots of examples in my book. But what I'd like to do is I'd

like to cement America's anti-racist bona fides because they are so strong.

African-Americans are the most prosperous, educated black population in the

world.



America's Latino GDP is the highest GDP of any Latin American nation. And

that includes Brazil with three and a half times the population. Asian-

Americans are the most educated and prosperous racial group in America.

Their incomes are 25 percent higher than whites on average. For Indian-

Americans, household income is 60 percent higher.



Now there is no indigenous population that has been cordoned to ensure fair

compensation for their land, in addition to receiving wealth transfers,

protected freedoms and other concessions than Native Americans.



The year 1964, the year of our Civil Rights Act of 1964, America's

population was 87 percent white. Today it is 60 percent non-Hispanic white.

For one comparison point, let's look at Liberia which has a population that

is 100 percent black, because you can only be a citizen of Liberia if you

are black.



Now there was a global survey that answered the question: how many people

do not want somebody of another race? Sorry. How many people of another

race do not want -- how many people do not want a person of another race as

their neighbor? The answer was in the United States, zero to five percent.

In Iran and Nigeria, it was 30 to 40 percent. In France it was 20 to 30

percent.



CARLSON: Let me just summarize it, and you're dealing with facts and facts

immediately cause the systemic racism lie to evaporate into steam, and I

hope that our readers will arm themselves with the facts in your book,

because again, they're true.



Kathleen Brush, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



Well, Democrats have finally admitted that one of their party's leaders and

this is sad, but is senile. It's not who you think it is. We'll tell you

who it is after the break.



CARLSON: "New Yorker" Magazine is out today with an article that claims

Dianne Feinstein, that's the senior senator from California is senile. No

word yet on what the "New Yorker" thinks of Joe Biden.



Marc Siegel is a FOX News medical contributor here to assess that claim.

Doctor, thanks for coming on. A lot of older people in politics, Dianne

Feinstein is very old. Do you think it's fair to say she's senile?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, she is 87, Tucker, and

this was a devastating piece in the "New Yorker." How old is it to be to be

a pilot? To be a surgeon, right? To be a U.S. Senator? To be a President?

How old?



Well, Strom Thurmond went to the age of 100, didn't he, but he wasn't doing

too well towards the end of 2003.



Dianne Feinstein, there's a lot of things in this article deeply

disturbing. You know, when she was grilling Jack Dorsey at a Judicial

Committee meeting recently, she attacked him on this tweet, President

Trump's tweet, and she asked him about it. She heard his answer, then

repeated it exactly the same over again, as though she didn't remember that

she had even asked it.



And she's had multiple conversations, according to this article with Chuck

Schumer -- Senator Schumer, who's been telling her you're not really

winning anymore, and apparently, she doesn't remember the conversations and

he has to come back and ask her all over again.



Now, I'm not her doctor, and I liked her kindness at the judicial hearings,

but they also sent an aide there to keep an eye on her.



You know, the problem is that over the age of 85, the risk of dementia or

cognitive impairment is about 40 percent, and over the age of 75, it's

about 20 percent. Speaking of someone who is 78, Joe Biden this week,

Tucker, this week, he announced his new choice for H.H.S. Secretary, right,

except he called him Health and Education Secretary, Xavier Becerra, Health

and Education Secretary?



Tucker, do you remember, of course, you'll remember that in 1979, they

changed Health and Education and Welfare over to Health and Human Services

to spin out another Department of Education.



So I'm wondering, did Joe Biden in that moment forget? I mean, he has a

history of two aneurysms repaired, atrial fibrillation that can lead to

some cognitive decline. Are these just gaffes? Health and Education?



I don't know Tucker, but you know, something. I think it bears thinking

about an investigating. There's plenty of people over the age of 85, over

the age of 75 that are completely with it. But when you start to see signs

like this, you have to pay attention whether it's a pilot or a senator or

you know what I mean, Tucker.



CARLSON: I think that's right. I think for Biden, it's always 1979, he

wants to get those hostages back from Iran. Dr. Siegel, thank you.



Sean Hannity, next. Have a great night.





