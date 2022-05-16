Tucker: Biden is in no hurry to fix the baby formula shortage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Friday.



At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country -- the United States -- will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said.



Now, the reporters in the room dutifully transcribed the words and wrote their stories, but you may have missed it. You may not have even heard this because there weren't a lot of follow-up pieces about these man-made food shortages that Joe Biden was predicting and that's weird, if you think about it, because food shortages are inherently a big deal.



You could argue they're even more significant than, say, a slap fight between actors at an award ceremony.



Food shortages are historic events. They overturn societies. They bring down empires, they often have. If you've got food shortages, you've got a potentially destabilizing problem on your hands, and now we do have food shortages. They're real, as Joe Biden predicted.



As of tonight, at least 26 states are reporting that half their retail stores are completely out of baby formula. That would include the states of Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Iowa, and many others. These are major population centers without enough food for newborns.



In Memphis and Nashville, 52 percent of stores have no baby formula. Houston and Des Moines are reporting similar shortages. In San Antonio, a city with an unusually high percentage of families with small children, 57 percent of all stores in the city have no baby formula. Those are the numbers.



Journalist, Savanah Hernandez went to see for herself what the reality looks like. She went to eight different stores in Texas and not a single one of them had any baby formula to sell. Watch.



SAVANAH HERNANDEZ, JOURNALIST: We talked to a couple of moms outside who said that they've been having a really hard time finding formula and so this is what we're seeing right now.



The second Target that we've been to, we first went to Target in Lewisville and now we're in Frisco, and as you guys can see, it's pretty much the exact same thing here. Grocery stores pretty much empty, no formula to be found.



I've talked to a couple moms who were telling me that people have spent upwards of $150.00 on formula on Amazon. Some moms can't even find the formula that their baby requires.



One mother telling me her child is constipated, needed a specific type of formula, couldn't find it. So, that's what's going on.



CARLSON: So that's real. You may not like Savanah Hernandez's politics, but she's got a video camera inside Target and they don't have any baby formula. So, babies need to eat, but they can't. Is that a big problem? Yes, it's a big problem. How big? We have a lot of problems right now. Ask yourself, is this a bigger problem than, say, using the wrong pronoun or Trump voters peacefully trespassing in a public building? It seems like a bigger problem than that.



So you would think the Biden administration would do something about it, and they certainly could if they wanted to. They can do anything. These are the people who claim to have the power to control global weather systems, the power to bend human biology to their will, so nothing is beyond the scope of their powers. And yet, in this particular case, Joe Biden is in no hurry to fix the problem. In fact, he joked about it today. Watch.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we'd been better mind readers, I guess we could have, but we moved as quickly as the problem became apparent to us.



CARLSON: "Well, if we'd been better mind readers." Get it? It's hilarious because actually nobody can read minds. Joe Biden is being sarcastic like your 14-year-old daughter. "Laugh, Dad, it's not my fault."



Okay, so Joe Biden does not read minds, but the question is, does anyone in the White House read newspapers or watch television news? Supplies of baby formula were down at least 20 percent as far back as January. That was not hidden knowledge. It was public knowledge. It was out there if you were looking.



Here's one representative headline from the FOX affiliate in West Virginia, WVNS, back in February, quote: "What the baby formula shortage means for parents." There you have it. Americans were worried about not having enough baby formula. There was a shortage in February, but the White House wasn't concerned and they knew. We know that for certain because Brian Deese, who is the Director of the White House Economic Council, just admitted that he knew on CNN, quote: "We were aware ... back in February and ... we have had a team on this from the F.D.A. and interagency process since then."



Okay, so Joe Biden has been on this problem since February. Why is it still a problem? Why is it still impossible to buy baby formula in stores in San Antonio tonight? Well, the White House has an answer for that, too, and the answer is: Greedy mothers. They're the problem.



Like Kulaks hiding grain, counterrevolutionary moms in this country are undermining America's baby formula supply. They are, quote, "hoarding baby formula." Watch Joe Biden's flack explain.



QUESTION: But if you are a parent who's looking for a formula right now, struggling to find what you need, do you have even a rough guess of how long these shortages are going to last? What should parents be bracing for here?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, we've already seen an increase in supply over the past couple of weeks. What we are seeing, which is an enormous problem, is hoarding, people hoarding because they're fearful. That is one element of it and people hoarding because they are trying to profit off of fearful parents.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, now we're down to Zimbabwean economics. We don't have enough to eat because greedy people are hoarding it. It's your fault, America's moms, you and your piggish little babies, always thoughtlessly eating, eating, eating, eating. Show some patriotic restraint and stop buying so much food for your kids, you greedy wreckers.



That's the White House position on the baby formula shortage. In fact, and it is possible this will not surprise you, the reality is just the opposite of what you heard.



America's moms are not hoarding baby formula because they're greedy or their fat little babies are eating too much. Sorry, Jen Psaki. The Biden administration is hoarding baby formula. The administration's WIC Program, formerly known as Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, is by far the largest purchaser of baby formula in the United States. That is true no matter what they're telling you from the podium at the White House.



Here's how it works. States award a contract to a baby formula manufacturer to provide the product to WIC participants. Then, people who receive WIC benefits take a voucher to the store and buy the baby formula from that manufacturer. Now, government agencies get a kickback from the manufacturer in the form of a rebate, sometimes as high as 85 percent of the wholesale price. In other words, the baby formula manufacturer essentially pays the government to maintain this monopoly, and it's good business for everybody. It's been going on for a long time.



The problem right now is that the Abbott Nutrition Company has made the baby formula for the vast majority of WIC contracts. The government had all its eggs virtually in Abbott's basket. Unfortunately, Abbott just closed its plant in Sturgis, Michigan because of contamination, and that means that millions of people who used WIC to buy Abbott products are forced to buy competing formulas and they're doing it all at once.



So, a government monopoly, overseen by Joe Biden, caused this baby formula crisis. What's the government doing to fix it? Well, here's what they're not doing. They're not invoking the Defense Production Act to manufacture more baby formula. Of course not, that's for Ukrainians only. Shut up, American moms.



Instead, the Biden administration is doing the opposite, which is to say doing the unimaginable. They're shipping scarce baby formula to the southern border to benefit illegal aliens who have no right to be here in the first place. Now, we know this because of a Florida congresswoman called Kat Cammack. Here's the video.



REP. KAT CAMMACK (R-FL): This got sent to me by a Border Patrol agent this morning and said, this is disgusting, you will not believe this. They're receiving pallets and more pallets of baby formula at the border.



This was taken at Ursula Processing Facility where thousands are being housed and processed and then released subsequently into the United States. So, think about this. This is what "America Last" looks like.



CARLSON: That's real, by the way. The administration does not deny that it's real. Congresswoman Cammack also uploaded these two pictures onto Twitter. The one on the left is from the Ursula Processing Center at the border, "shelves and pallets packed with baby formula," the congresswoman wrote. The second is from an empty shelf here in the United States, reserved for American citizens.



There's never been a clearer statement of the administration's priorities. "Hey, American mothers, your kids are too expensive. Go have an abortion and get back to work at an Amazon warehouse."



Congresswoman Katie Porter of California said that out loud this week. You're poor? Have an abortion. Get back to work. Other Democrats said the same. "Try breastfeeding." Exclamation point, wrote 76-year-old Bette Midler today on Twitter, "It's free and available on-demand."



It's been a while since she's done that, but that's her position. So here you have an elderly, out-of-touch rich, liberal lady lecturing struggling American moms to shut up and suffer in silence and, by the way, make your baby shut up, too.



Now, if you can think of a more perfect distillation of modern politics of the left circa 2022 than that, send us an e-mail and let us know what it is because we've never seen anything that perfect.



And yet, here's the interesting part. That's not at all the message that the Bette Midler's of the world are sending to the millions of illegal aliens who are flooding into our country. The message to them is just the opposite. "Come, we welcome you. We will subsidize your childbearing, whatever it takes. Even if we have to take baby formula from American citizens, we will help you." That's literally what they're saying and more to the point, that's what they're doing.



So how do you get the Biden administration to pay attention to American citizens, to you? Let's say you need baby formula and you can't get it. Joe Biden doesn't care. Bette Midler is mocking you, "Go breastfeed. It's free." How do you get them to awaken to the fact that you exist, that American children are suffering? Well, it turns out there is a way to do that.



The baby formula shortage, and we looked this up, like every crisis in this country may affect you, but it affects trans-people disproportionately because trans-people are always (and Joe Biden often says this) are the ones who suffer most. And as Congresswoman Cori Bush once told us, nothing is more important than protecting birthing people.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I sit before you today as a single mom, as a nurse, as an activist and as a congresswoman, and I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect Black mothers, to protect Black babies, to protect Black birthing people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh. Well, it's the last line that's going to get Joe Biden's attention. So, your kids don't have enough to eat, they can't be bothered to help you at all, though they caused this problem. But once Joe Biden finds out that the trans-community is suffering, once he sees the faces of that suffering, he will do all he can to help. He'll airlift those pallets of formula from the border and distribute them to the many American trans- mothers who need them.



Once he sees these faces, and here they are ladies and gentlemen, straight from your Calvin Klein ad, pregnant men.



The pregnant man emoji, Joe Biden. Do it for the pregnant man emoji.



Rachel Campos-Duffy is the cohost of "FOX and Friends" Weekend. She joins us tonight. Rachel Campos-Duffy, thank you so much for coming on. This seems like the kind of issue since the government effectively controls the baby formula market, most people don't even know that, that they would jump on. You don't want to be the President who is presiding over a country without a baby formula. Why are they ignoring this?



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL COHOST, "FOX AND FRIENDS" WEEKEND: You know, it's so interesting, because this past week, you started the week by doing a monologue talking about the fact that the left is waging a war on God, and I would say they're also waging a war on families.



And if you look at what they've done everything from, you know, CRT, inflation, abortion, you know, gender ideology in your child's school, even the crime rate, all of this is making it harder for you to have and raise a family.



And so, this baby formula situation, you know, it may not be intentional, maybe it's just incompetence on their part, but it just shows you that they just don't care. It's not a priority for them. I mean, look, they knew. You laid it out perfectly.



The F.D.A. told this company, this Abbott firm that makes formula that they had to shut down, which is good, if there was potential contamination, we want that. But they knew that they produce 40 percent of our nation's formula, which by the way, again, not a very healthy arrangement there, but they knew that.



And so they better have a plan if they're going to shut down the plant to either, you know, get it up and going quickly or source formula from some other place, but they didn't do that. It just shows that they're just -- they just don't care about you. They just don't care about families. They don't care about moms.



They told you this past week what they do care about. They said the number one thing, and by the way, this was both parties, the number one thing was the war in Ukraine. And look how quickly within a week they got $40 billion over to Ukraine -- $40 billion -- but they can't figure out how to get formula to moms.



And I'll tell you what, tell a mom who can't feed a baby in the middle of the night, that Ukraine is their number one problem? Yes, they're going to be angry and moms across America are angry, and Tucker, they're not hurting. They're doing networks across the internet trying to breastfeed and provide banks of milk for other moms. They're trying to help each other.



It's far from this ugly image that they're, you know, that they're portraying of mothers. And one last thing too, you know, you can maybe forgive Joe Biden who probably hasn't dealt with baby formula in 60 years for not understanding how serious and life-saving this crisis is, it is life or death for many people, by the way, I had a baby who had to have my breast milk fortified in order to survive until her lifesaving heart surgery because she had Down's and couldn't nurse. So this is serious business.



But what about Pete Buttigieg? I mean, this is also a supply chain issue. He is at the center of this and you know, he loves to tell us that he has those twins, but he is much more interested in making a point that about LGBTQ+ families than he is about locking arms with moms right now and figuring out how to solve this problem.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean maybe because families are the last bulwark -- the first and last bulwark against tyranny. If you have a strong family, you can't be pushed around. So maybe that's why they're not so interested in helping us have strong families. Do you think that's possible?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's absolutely right. That's absolutely right.



But also, again, it's about -- Tucker, it is also about their priorities. I mean, you talked about the formula that was going to the border. So, why is that happening? That's happening because they don't want to have bad press of women coming over the border, who maybe need formula because they're probably not nursing in the desert as they make that dangerous journey.



And they don't want bad press because they don't want their policies to end. This policy is important to them, and they have done everything they could to keep it opaque. So, we don't know what's going on. That's why they do those flights in the middle of the night. That's why they didn't want the FOX drone over the Del Rio Bridge.



I guarantee you right now, Tucker, that they are spending much more time and resources trying to locate that Border Patrol agent, the whistleblower who took that picture and gave it to Representative Cammack. I bet they're more interested in that than they are in the 14 terrorists who crossed the desert that we know of right now.



So that is what they care about.



CARLSON: Man, is that a good point. That is such a good point. Rachel Campos-Duffy, great to see you. Thank you so much.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Great to see you, Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: So one of the main reasons we know what's happening in the border is the efforts of our Bill Melugin. He has been there for months now. He joins us straight ahead to tell us what's happening tonight.



Plus, a candidate for Senate in Arkansas is suing the Election Commission for violating the integrity of the election. It looks like the leaders of his party don't like him, so they intentionally misspelled his name on a ballot. Could that have happened? We'll let you decide.



We will be right back.



CARLSON: For the third day in a row, a massive group of illegal aliens apparently from all over the world has crossed in to the United States. We have new video of this happening. Migrants bailing out of human smuggler's vehicle. FOX's Bill Melugin brings all of this information to us and you regularly. He is in Eagle Pass, Texas for us tonight.



Hey, Bill.



CARLSON: Hey, Tucker.



I can tell you even with Title 42 still in place right now, the illegal crossings are really just starting to shoot through the roof here in Eagle Pass, Texas and we want to show you some video to show you what we're talking about. Take a look at this.



We've shot this right here where we're standing earlier this morning. This was a single massive group of about 150 illegal immigrants all crossing at the same time, illegally here into Eagle Pass. Brazen in the middle of the day, right in front of American law enforcement and Border Patrol. And as you mentioned, this was the third day in a row that we've seen a big group like this at the exact same time of day just before 11:00 AM local time.



These were mostly Colombians, Venezuelans, and Cubans and you'll see, there is no fear there. A lot of them were smiling, waving to our cameras, flashing thumbs up, many of them knowing they will likely be released into the country, under the Biden administration's catch and release policies. And this certainly wasn't the only group today.



Take a look at the second piece of video here, immediately after that big group, this group of 52 started crossing in the Rio Grande directly after that. Again, brazen in the middle of the day right in front of Border Patrol.



These also Colombians, Venezuelans, and Cubans. There was only one single Border Patrol agent here on hand to receive that group once they crossed illegally into Texas. These big groups put a huge strain on their resources, they've got to call in agents from elsewhere, and that leaves gaps elsewhere along the border where the cartels are able to push drugs through.



I also want to show you this wild piece of video out of the Rio Grande Valley sector. What you are looking at as the aftermath of a human smuggler pursuit crash in Hidalgo County. You'll see 11 illegal immigrants bail out of the vehicle after it crashes. They go running all over the place on an effort to flee on foot.



This was a human smuggler being chased by Texas DPS before he rolled over. DPS reporting that seven of the illegal immigrants ended up escaping, including the human smuggler, but that sort of thing happens day in and day out down here at the border and back out here live, I want to show you what's happening right now in this spot, what you'll see is the Texas National Guard is now showing up in force here, and they have started placing razor wire all throughout this area.



This is the spot where we've been seeing these massive groups crossing the last several days. They have now shown up, they've just broken ground, and they're starting to place coils of this razor wire all over the area in an effort to deter these illegal crossings.



I can tell you obviously, a barbed wire is not going to be an impenetrable wall by any means. But it can be successful in terms of funneling illegal immigrants into areas where there are more resources, so the Guard is out here doing that. And the last thing I want to point out is Border Patrol here in Del Rio sector report that in one seven-hour span, they arrested two convicted child sex predators in two separate incidents, both were Mexican nationals, both were previously deported, apparently tried to come in across. Thankfully, agents able to catch them.



And that Tucker, is why, it's so important to have our agents out on the frontlines actively patrolling rather than doing paperwork and acting like social workers processing these large groups.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Exactly. Bill Melugin, thank you as always.



So Arkansas is one of the most conservative states in the country. How do you know that? We just polled the people who live there on what they think about the various issues. But like a lot of conservative states, Arkansas is governed by some very liberal Republicans.



So Jake Bequette is not one of them. He is running for Senate in the primary as a Republican in the State of Arkansas, and it looks like not everyone is for that.



So for several weeks, Jake Bequette's first thing was completely wrong on thousands of ballots. Now, that's a problem for him because another candidate with the same last name, Bequette is also on the ballot.



Election officials told us say they have fixed the problem and voting has already started in the Arkansas primary. Now Jake Bequette is suing. We thought this was interesting, so we asked him to come on and explain what's happening to this.



Jake, thanks so much for coming on. It's hard not to see, and maybe you don't want to say this out loud, but from an outsider's perspective, it almost seems like sabotage, by your own party.



JAKE BEQUETTE (R), ARKANSAS SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, so here in Arkansas, we have a lot of Republicans, but not very many conservative warriors, and that's not who I am. At my core, I'm a warrior and what establishment has lined up against me, they have four or five super PACs running nonstop attack ads and there is probably one coming up on your next commercial break here in Arkansas.



But what happened is, early voting started on Monday and we discovered we had outraged voters from multiple Arkansas counties reaching out to me with screenshots of the ballot boxes and these voting machines. My name was wrong, it said "Jack Bequette" instead of Jake Bequette.



So we reached out to these counties and we expected they'd be surprised. You know, "Oh, my gosh, the ballots are wrong." No, they knew, Tucker. We have proof. They admitted that for three weeks before early voting started, they knew my name was going to be wrong and said nothing in violation of Arkansas State Law.



So here's what happened, Tucker. They thought I was part of the old right. They thought I was one of these establishment RINOs who was just going to take it lying down. Say, okay, you know, oh, shucks, we'll get them next time.



No, Tucker, I punched back. I'm going to do business as business is being done. I'm part of the new right. We filed lawsuits. We took them to Court. Today in Court, the Judge said this whole situation was deeply troubling, and all of a sudden, Tucker, voila, they started fixing these voting machines and these ballots, they originally told us in a lie, were unfixable.



So we already got them -- we've already got them on the run, Tucker, here in Arkansas. They've already fixed them in one county, we're going to make sure we can verify. You know, as Reagan said, trust but verify, we skip the trust. We're going straight to verify.



We're going to make sure on Monday that all 75 Arkansas counties have the correct name on the ballot. That's Jake Bequette for U.S. Senate not Jack. But even if it says Jack, vote for Jack because look, I'm not going to D.C. to be a part of the establishment regime, the uniparty. I'm a conservative warrior. I'm going to fight for the citizens of Arkansas on election integrity.



Because look, Tucker at the end of the day, this should not be a partisan issue, election integrity. Look, if you'd have the courage to put your name on the ballot to run if you love your country enough to run for office and serve our country, if you're a Republican and Democrat, Green Party, who cares -- I don't care what office you're seeking U.S. Senate or dog catcher, you deserve to have the voters be fully informed, be fully enfranchised and know who they're voting for.



So when I win this race, Tucker, when I win this primary, win this runoff, if necessary and go to the U.S. Senate, I'm going to turn the guns of the Arkansas RINO establishment inward. I'm going to fix this once and for all and I'm going to make sure Arkansas has secure elections.



CARLSON: Amen. Yes, and politicians who represent the people of Arkansas you know, Asa Hutchinson does not represent your average Arkansas Republican. Sorry, I don't get it. Anyway, Jake Bequette, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Godspeed.



BEQUETTE: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Thank you.



So "The New York Times" subscriber numbers keep going up, but the paper keeps getting worse. In fact, at this point, it is totally unreasonable. So how do they keep so many subscribers when no normal person would ever want to read the paper? We found the answer. Stay tuned.



CARLSON: "New York Times" which has been getting much worse for years, when Trump got elected, it became unreadable and now, it's just essentially a parody site. It is like "The Babylon Bee," but with no self-awareness. And yet, their subscriber numbers aren't going down even though no human being could read "The New York Times" and take it seriously. You really have to be in a coma.



So, is everybody subscribing to "The New York Times" in a coma? It's really been one of the biggest mysteries in journalism. What explains it? So we decided to find out do, a little shoe leather reporting.



One of our producers signed up for "The New York Times" monthly subscription about a year ago. This is a longitudinal study. Then when "The Times" raised the rate to $17.00 a month -- $17.00 a month -- our producer tried to cancel.



We talked to representatives that "The Times" in April and that representatives told us that the cancellation was going to go through, but then this month we got billed again.



On Wednesday our producer called in to renew the subscription -- rather to request the cancel to go through and "The Times" told us that was no problem, it will go through. Then, this morning for some reason, "The Times" hit us with yet another charge for 17 bucks.



So we called "The Times" to find out what's going on. Within minutes, the customer service rep of "The New York Times" confessed that the company is committing fraud.



It's not an overstatement. It's what haven't.



Listen to her explanation of why our producer was not able to cancel his account.



NYT CUSTOMER SUPPORT: It looks like the first time you tried to cancel this, or at least the first time that one of our advocates tried to cancel it, this was when you wrote into us on chat, and that would have been the 13th of April this year.



The reason that it was not canceled, it was rejected in the system due to an in progress transaction attempt. Now it looks like, again, someone tried to cancel it and that was on the 11th. They got the exact same system response. The system was still trying to process a transaction.



CARLSON: Oh, so the system won't let you cancel your "Times" subscription. Even if you don't want it. Our requests were rejected on two separate occasions a month apart.



Now, according to the newspaper, the system simply wouldn't allow it either time. So we demanded a refund. Then the representative told us, can you guess? The system doesn't allow refunds. Listen.



NYT CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Now, as for the refund of those two transactions you were trying to avoid, it does not look like those were processed at all. So I'm going to have to do that for you now, which shouldn't be a problem. Right?



"Billing event is being processed." Why is there another event being processed? That doesn't make any sense.



CARLSON: Now, we should really admit that this customer service representative probably does not work at "The New York Times" seemed like a sweet person and admitted, that doesn't make any sense. Well, it's true, it doesn't make sense, unless you're "The New York Times" and you're trying to rip off your customers, which is the only way you can stay in business because you're so bad, no normal person would ever pay to read you.



And ultimately, the customer service rep, sweet woman that she is, made it clear, that's exactly what's happening.



NYT CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Now, as for the refund of those two transactions you were trying to avoid, it does not look like those were processed at all. So I'm going to have to do that for you now, which shouldn't be a problem. Right? "Billing event is being processed." Why is there another event being processed? That doesn't make any sense?



(END AUDIO CLIP)



CARLSON: "This system needs to work. This is not okay. People have definitely been charged after cancellation." Quote. That's what she admitted.



Class action lawsuit, anyone?



So if you've ever cancelled your "New York Times" subscription, and certainly you have because you're not insane, go check your monthly statement. There is a pretty good chance "The New York Times" is still taking your money.



So again, that's fraud, and we hope it's rectified. But more to the point now we know how they keep their subscriber numbers.



So under Tony Fauci, the US government has funded horrifying experiments that torture and kill dogs for no good reason. We've gotten nothing useful in science from this torture. And yet, Fauci has spent more than $400,000.00 to trap beagles in meshed cages where they are bitten to death by flies.



So, this is horrifying, it should never happen again. How do we prevent dogs from being murdered just so Tony Fauci can spread more money around to his friends?



Judie Mancuso has been working on this for a long time, she's arguing that lawmakers in California should create a Bill of Rights for cats and dogs. She is CEO and President of Social Compassion in Legislation. We're grateful for her efforts and happy to welcome her tonight.



Judie, thanks so much for coming on. Tell us how you could stop this.



JUDIE MANCUSO, CEO AND PRESIDENT, SOCIAL COMPASSION IN LEGISLATION: Well, our bill is actually directed at people who adopt at shelters. So the Dog and Cat Bill of Rights is a list of specific rights that dogs and cats should have, that will be posted at shelters, humane societies, rescue groups, so that people who are adopting, understand what exactly the expectations are in having an animal.



CARLSON: Right. Would that prevent, do you think the kind of cruelty you're seeing and these pointless experiments on animals, people are being paid to torture animals to death and there is no evidence that human lives are saved because of it.



MANCUSO: Well, that would be a completely different bill, and we did work on a bill that had to do with cosmetics and personal hygiene products sold in California that shall not be tested on animals. So, that is something that California did do. We got signed into law.



But you're -- the conversation you're having about animals and testing is a whole other one that we would love to address because it is our taxpayer dollars that go to animal experiments in universities across the United States, so not only is it in universities with our taxpayer dollars, it is public and privately funded.



And a lot of these experiments have been done before and they don't need to continue, and there are non-animal test that have higher efficacy rate that should be used.



CARLSON: So, I hope this is the first step toward doing that, your Animal Bill of Rights in the State of California, something good to come out of California because if you can mistreat dogs, you will mistreat people. I don't think there's any question about it.



MANCUSO: Well, there's a direct correlation that is well-documented of that. Yes.



CARLSON: There certainly is. I appreciate it. Judie Mancuso, thank you.



MANCUSO: Thank you for having me on.



CARLSON: So the City of Philadelphia has recently set its all-time record for murderers in a year, crime is out of control and that is one of the reasons, maybe the main reason that former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain decided to run for governor in that state. He joins us next.



CARLSON: Remember that college professor who said, actually it's not necessarily immoral for adults to be sexually attracted to kids. Pedophilia, lighten up. What are you? A hater?



Well, that Professor has resigned from Old Dominion University in Virginia, but he has got a new job. FOX's Kevin Corke has that story for us tonight.



Hey, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Wow. Good evening, Tucker. I mean, this is one of those stories, if you're not familiar with the background, you'd want to sit up and pay attention. Dr. Allyn Walker who identifies as non-binary and transgender who was also previously known as Allison (ph) Walker, well, has been hired, as you point out at Johns Hopkins in Maryland, and that hiring actually comes about six months after Virginia's Old Dominion announced that the 34-year-old will be stepping down as a professor there after a firestorm, if you will, erupted after Walker's argument that pedophiles should be referred to as "minor-attracted persons" asserting they shouldn't be ostracized for their urges, which Walker says simply cannot be helped.



DR. ALLYN WALKER, AUTHOR, "A LONG DARK SHADOW": I use the term "minor- attracted person" or MAP in the title and throughout the book for multiple reasons. It is less stigmatizing than other terms like "pedophile."



A lot of people when they hear the term "pedophile," they automatically assume that it means a sex offender, and that isn't true and it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CORKE: As you can well imagine that did not sit well over at ODU. Now also in that interview, Walker said, "I want to be clear, child sex abuse is inexcusable as a crime," and well, obviously that didn't say she had critics there who suggested that Walker was actually attempting to destigmatize pedophilia. And of course, that would make her the last or him the last candidate who should be working at a center that aims to prevent child sex abuse.



Here's a tweet that I think sums up the feeling of many people. This is Professor Mike Salter of the University of New South Wales, quote: "So spare me the characterizations of pedophiles as oppressed and misunderstood. It's not a sexual orientation or identity. It's a disorder.



The urge to abuse children is an urge to harm others as an urge to harm others should be stigmatized, just like the urge to assault or murder. They are also words of Mike Salter there.



By the way, Walker's stint is expected to begin on the 25th of May at the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse at Johns Hopkins.



Food for thought there -- Tucker.



CARLSON: The Great Kevin Corke, thanks for that story.



CORKE: You bet.



CARLSON: Johns Hopkins. How long will this continue, you wonder? You're really going to send 80 grand so your kid can go to Johns Hopkins? Not for long.



Well, on your screen right now, you're looking at images that seem like they're from some sort of horror movie. They're not they're from Kensington, that's a neighborhood in the City of Philadelphia, one of our great cities.



That footage was shot in May of this year, all in one day. It's from a YouTube channel called "Kimgary."



A lot of Philadelphia looks like Kensington now. Here is a local news report on a recent killing at a gas station in the city.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thirty-year-old Brandon Dixon, now he was walking out of this gas station approaching a silver SUV parked at that gas pump, you see there, and as he is standing at the pump, a red sedan pulls into the gas station, two men exit and opened fire on him.



Dixon drives to run away from those shooters as you see there in that video, both of whom brandished semi-automatic weapons, but he suffered gunshot wounds to both the head and the face according to police.



The video also shows those shooters haphazardly firing among other customers at gas pumps before they ran back into their vehicle and drove away.



His grieving mother at a loss for words and simply angered over this devastating loss.



LISA DIXON, MOTHER OF BRANDON DIXON: I just recently moved back here. I just moved -- you know, came back to Philly, and it was the worst mistake that I have ever made in my life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So you get what you put up with. The question is how long will the rest of us put up with this? That's the question Bill McSwain has been asking. He's a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He is now running for Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We're happy to have him join us tonight.



Bill McSwain, thanks so much for coming on.



I think based on our previous conversations that it is videos like that that got you to run for the Governor of Pennsylvania.



BILL MCSWAIN, PENNSYLVANIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, it's great to be back, Tucker. And yes, that video shows a murder in Mount Airy, and Mount Airy is traditionally a pretty nice area of Philadelphia. So things have gotten so out of control that now you're having gun battles in broad daylight, and even the supposedly nice areas of Philadelphia, and these are the consequences of the progressive agenda.



We see lawlessness, violence, murder, mayhem, and I'm running for governor in Pennsylvania to stop it. I am the law and order candidate. As you noted, I'm a former United States Attorney appointed by President Trump, and I have the experience and the determination to return safety to our streets.



CARLSON: Does that -- I mean, Philadelphia is the biggest city in your state. Does the current governor -- does not notice what's happening there, do you think?



MCSWAIN: I don't think the current governor particularly cares, and what we've really seen is not just an increase in crime, but a breakdown of civil society.



CARLSON: Yes.



MCSWAIN: The progressive policies that are championed by people like the current Governor, Tom Wolf, have led our neighborhoods to be more dangerous, but also dirtier, seedier, more depressing, and I don't accept that. I'm running for governor to give Pennsylvania a better future.



CARLSON: And more depressing, thank you for saying that. That's really what it is. It's depressing. It's not only violent and scary. It's just sad as hell.



I mean, do you think if you're Governor Wolf, and this is your state, and you see video like that, or you drive through Center City, Philadelphia, like what does he think to himself?



MCSWAIN: I don't know what he thinks, Tucker. And frankly, at this point, I don't care. I just want to see him gone. We need change in Pennsylvania. And we're only going to get changed if we send a conservative outsider like me to Harrisburg, to shake things up.



The opponents that I'm running against. They're all career politicians. I'm a U.S. Marine. I'm a prosecutor. I'm a United States Attorney. I'm a conservative outsider and I will go to Harrisburg and make the hard decisions that will get our state back on track.



And it's not just Pennsylvania, we need to elect conservative governors all over the country, but it is going to start in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. We have a very important primary and I hope people will vote for McSwain on Tuesday.



CARLSON: Bill McSwain joining us tonight, appreciate it. Thank you.



MCSWAIN: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So the Ukraine story started a lot like the death of George Floyd. Do you feel bad about what's happening in Ukraine? Do you feel bad at what happened to George Floyd? Of course you did. Of course you do.



Next thing, you wake up, and you have no police left, or in this case you wake up and we're at war with Russia. And according to the leadership of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, we are literally at war with Russia now. We'll show you the tape.



CARLSON: So for months now, the conflict in Eastern Europe, which just to remind you is between two countries that are not the United States, Russia and Ukraine has been escalating. Our involvement has been escalating.



Now, the overwhelming majority of Americans, including this show sympathize with the Ukrainians, they were invaded. But it's not our war. We are not at war with anybody. We sympathize with one side, but we are not fighting anybody. But increasingly, day by day, it becomes clear actually we are.



The United States is at war with Russia, and now, they are just coming out and saying it.



So here's the number two Democrat in the House, the House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, just saying flat out, "We are at war with Russia." Now there was never a vote to go to war with Russia. There was never an authorization of military force that would allow legally a war with Russia, but it doesn't matter. We're at war watch.



REP. STENY HOYER (D-MD): Mr. Speaker, it is unfortunate that a time of war that we spend all the time blaming our own President.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You got that. So, Joe Biden got us in a war that you didn't want and nobody voted on. And now because we're in that war, you're not allowed to criticize Joe Biden because we're at war. You can't criticize the President, we're at war.



See how that works? No wonder there for war. It's pretty amazing.



More on that next week, a big Ukraine vote in the Senate. We'll be following it.



In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones you love. We will see you Monday. Congress holds its first public hearing on UFOs in 50 years, of course, we are on that story.



Have a great night.



