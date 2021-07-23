Tucker: Biden has lost control of the southern border

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. There's been a dramatic escalation recently, we need to tell you about in the Biden administration's longest and hardest fought war. That would be the war against what they're calling misinformation.

Almost daily, Joe Biden's battle-hardened flak mounts the podium at the White House with updates on the conflict's progress. Last week, Biden's spokes-bot informed the Press Corps that the campaign against misinformation has encountered serious and unexpected setbacks.

Misinformation won a series of bloody skirmishes on cable news and in social media. Thousands of Americans died.

But the Commander-in-Chief is not bowed by this. He is not giving up.

Indeed, Joe Biden has just begun to fight. Going forward, the First Amendment will be suspended until further notice, and if misinformation appears on your Facebook page or in your Twitter feed or even in your private text messages, Joe Biden will summarily execute misinformation.

He will hunt it down and kill it himself. This is total war.

All of us are going to have to make sacrifices in this war. The question is, what does the enemy look like? To this point, no one in authority has provided a clear description of misinformation. The White House still has not defined what it is or what it looks like. Like extremism and white supremacy, misinformation is an elastic and mysterious term like the Vietcong, it appears out of nowhere, from the night itself to take our lives.

We hate misinformation with all of our hearts, but we can't really describe it. Not that we need to really.

In the Federal agencies in Washington, there is a working definition for misinformation. It is any criticism of the Joe Biden administration or its policies. That's what we're fighting against.

Like all patriotic media in wartime, the Cable News Network is fully on board with this effort. Last night, CNN posted a video to its website. It was from something called a Presidential Town Hall, right on the front of this war. The caption on the video reads this way: "The President Tackles Vaccine Misinformation," and tackle it he did.

Watch Joe Biden wrestle misinformation to the ground and spank it like the bad girl it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just like the other question is illogical and I've heard you speak about it because you always -- I'm not being solicitous -- but you're always straight up about what you're doing. and the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you -- why can't the experts say we know that this virus is in fact -- it's going to be -- or excuse me, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved, but permanently approved. That's underway, too.

I expect that to occur quickly.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Well that means -- you mean for the F.D.A.?

BIDEN: For the F.D.A.

LEMON: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes. Experts say. You could imagine the chaos behind the scenes during that pivotal moment. You can hear the panicked producer in the control room shouting in Don Lemon's ear, "The red fox trots quietly at midnight." Code words, in other words abort, abort. The situation is well past critical.

And within seconds -- seconds that move very slowly, Don Lemon remembered the safe words he had memorized in rehearsal. "You mean for the F.D.A.?" He said, and then a hushed silence descended in the control room at CNN.

Beads of sweat dropped from Jeff Zucker's forehead onto the stack of pop- tarts he'd been cradling in his lap. The milliseconds felt like hours and then suddenly, out of nowhere Joe Biden regained consciousness. "Yes, the F.D.A.," he responded. He got the message, all was well.

Cue the commercial break. Crisis averted.

There are a lot of moments like that last night. You could tell Don Lemon was very close time after time to asking about the F.D.A., but time and time again, he held off, he had to. The audience might have noticed something was up.

So, CNN's producers had no choice, but to let the Commander-in-Chief keep talking as he did in this moment, as Joe Biden began to muse about black people and their love of basketball.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: And what we did when the original bill got passed was, he would go down in the tough neighborhoods in my state, in my City of Wilmington which is overwhelming a minority city, and he'd go where -- everybody can tell me where the best basketball is played in a playground here in this city. You know where it is. You know who the best ballplayers are. You know where they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: They know where they are. Corn Pop knows. Corn Pop knows who could hit the free throws. Corn Pop loves basketball. Of course, he does.

We kept waiting for Joe Biden to ask Don Lemon if he knows Corn Pop, but he didn't need to because, of course he knows Corn Pop. All the basketball lovers know each other. Please.

It was pretty compelling television. Unfortunately, those clips did not get as much closer to our goal, which was to understand what the Biden administration means by the term misinformation, but then we came across this clip. We kept watching and we understood.

Here is Joe Biden describing the benefits of vaccination.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The various shots that people are getting now cover that. You are okay, you're not going to - you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, finally, a definition. He doesn't tell us, he shows us. He leads by example. That's what misinformation looks like, quote, "You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations," said the President of the United States. But you know that's not true. How did all those vaccinated Texas Democrats come down with COVID then?

Why was Kamala Harris rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center after she met with them if vaccinated people can't get COVID? And why are the pharmaceutical companies themselves telling us it is in fact possible to get COVID after you've been vaccinated?

So, why would Joe Biden tell us the exact opposite? Now, you know why. He is showing us what misinformation is. Like a good leader, he is modeling, as they say. And then he kept up. He kept showing us.

Here for example is a question from a restaurant owner who was in the audience last night. He asked, what the government was going to do to save small businesses like his. And it was a pressing question for him and millions of others. In just the past six weeks, the Biden administration has sent out billions in checks and those checks have kept able-bodied adults at home and not working and also caused inflation to spike. Both of those are a disaster for small business.

Listen carefully as Joe Biden explains why he is doing this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN LANNI, OWNER AND CO-FOUNDER OF A RESTAURANT GROUP: And we're looking to hire more every day as we try to restart our restaurant business. The entire industry amongst other industries continue to struggle to find employees. How do you and the Biden administration plan to incentivize those that haven't returned to work yet?

Hiring is our top priority right now.

BIDEN: Well, two things. One, if you notice, we kept you open.

I think it really is a matter of people deciding now that they have opportunities to do other things and there is a shortage of employees, people are looking to make more money, and to bargain. And so I think your business and the tourist business is really going to be in a bind for a little while.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, just so you understand. It wasn't the government that closed small businesses last year including thousands of restaurants. No, says Joe Biden. If you noticed, we kept them open. Oh, it is the opposite of what you thought.

You thought governors -- Democratic governors were shutting down restaurants. No, no, no. We kept them open.

The entire Town Hall was like that. It was misinformation on parade.

At one point, Joe Biden referred to laws against voter fraud like the ones where you need to show your ID to vote, that's quote, "Jim Crow on steroids." What does that mean? More segregated water fountains, movie houses, restaurants, bigger fire hoses? It's on steroids.

But no one asked him, so the crowd just applauded.

Later, Joe Biden explained, and this was news to criminologists across the world, that the real reason crime rates, murder rates are up in our cities isn't that parents aren't supervising their kids on the street, it isn't that lunatics are shooting each other over tennis shoes or over disputes no one can even remember, it's not that the moral fabric of the country is collapsing in on itself. It has nothing to do with the fact that Democrats let violent criminals out of jail using the pretext of COVID or the prosecutors funded by George Soros are refusing to put anyone back into jail.

No, it has nothing to do with any of that. You know what's causing all the murders? It's the gun stores. The gun stores are causing all the murders.

So, why are they telling you this? Well, clearly they want more power, but more than that, they want to show you what misinformation is for.

Misinformation is a lie that makes the person who tells it more powerful.

Watch Joe Biden explain that because violence is caused by gun stores, he is going to shut them all down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: And so what happens is, I've gotten A.T.F. - Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, I have them increase their budget and increase their capacity along with the Justice Department to go after the gun shops that are not abiding by the law of doing background checks.

But my point is, all across the country, and it's not because the gun shops in the cities are selling these guns, they are either shadow gun dealers and/or gun shops that are not abiding by the law, so we're going to do major investigations and shut those guys down and put some of them in jail for what they're doing, selling these weapons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so because Joe Biden's party has so mismanaged American cities for the last 60 years that children are murdering each other on the sidewalk and no one is doing anything about it because the police have been defunded, thanks to agitation from Joe Biden's voters, because of all of that, your Second Amendment rights are now suspended.

He suspended your First Amendment rights last week, and now your Second Amendment rights are gone, too. It looks like Joe Biden is slowly working his way systematically through the entire Bill of Rights, right by right, voiding each one, and it won't be long before they are all gone, for the entire document is a relic of an antique racist society that believed in individual rights and limits on political control.

It's sad in a way. The end of an era. But when you're at war with disinformation, you have no choice.

So, a couple of weeks ago we told you that there is in fact evidence that people working for the F.B.I. reporting directly to the Justice Department were in the crowd at the Capitol on January 6th, and some of them seemed to be encouraging participants to commit crimes. Of course, we're denounced for saying that.

Tonight, we have proof that it actually happened. We'll tell you what it is and speak to someone who was involved after the break.

CARLSON: We told you a few weeks ago that some of the protesters at the Capitol building in Washington on January 6th appear to have been working with the F.B.I. in secret, and that some of them may have encouraged protesters to break the law that day. We didn't make that claim lightly, we had seen evidence and court documents suggesting that it happened.

We're also aware of several other well-documented cases that appeared in the press in which the F.B.I. effectively orchestrated crimes for which Americans were ultimately arrested and imprisoned.

As we told you last night, that very thing just happened in the State of Michigan right before the last election. The much publicized attempt to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer was not at all what it seemed to be.

As we've now learned, according to an account in BuzzFeed news, the majority of the so-called plotters in that case were in fact reporting to the F.B.I. There's a name for that, it was a setup, and it was immediately leveraged by the Joe Biden for President Campaign for political advantage.

So, given all of that, we asked the obvious question: Did anything similar happen on January 6th? We're not saying the entire thing was orchestrated by the F.B.I., but is it possible that some of the people there were actually reporting to the F.B.I. and that they encouraged as we said, others to commit crimes. That's an entirely fair question.

But for asking it, the usual propagandists in the news media denounced us with maximum hysteria as conspiracy theorists and unpatriotic. They are still denouncing us now.

But as it turns out, we were right to ask those questions, and tonight we'll show you why.

Mark Ibrahim is a 32-year-old Army veteran who served in Iraq. On January 6 of this year, he was a Federal agent. He worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration, the D.E.A.

Ibrahim says he went to the Capitol that day because he was invited by an F.B.I. informant, a man he had known in Iraq. We have confirmed this is true. We've reached out to that man, the man that Ibrahim went to the protest with. He denies he encouraged anyone to break the law, but that man did confirm that he has been an F.B.I. informant.

He confirmed the F.B.I. knew he was at the Capitol that day and he confirmed he invited Mark Ibrahim to the protest.

Ibrahim says that the two of them stood outside the building, the F.B.I.

informant turned to him and strongly encouraged him to enter the Capitol building. Ibrahim knew that was illegal, so he refused to do it. Ibrahim did not enter the Capitol that day, in the end. He did not destroy property. He did not brandish his D.E.A. issued weapon. He did not remove it from its holster.

He did not commit any violence of any kind. In fact, he repeatedly remarked that he disapproved of the rioting he saw at the Capitol. We know that he did because he said so on contemporaneous video.

So that seems to be the end of the story, an American citizen standing at a constitutionally protected political protest in his nation's capital.

The next day, he flew to Los Angeles on a commercial flight, and on the flight he carried his sidearm, which is legal. Federal agents in good standing are encouraged to keep their weapons with them and he did, and the Feds knew about it because he was on a plane.

But then, things took a bizarre and stunning turn. The D.E.A. fired Ibrahim from his job for going to that protest on January 6th. When he came on this show to tell that story, Joe Biden's Justice Department doubled down.

This week, the Feds charged him with a number of felonies including being too close to a Federal monument. That would be Section 5104 of the U.S.

Code, the law that makes it a crime to quote, " ... step on or climb on any statue, seat, wall, fountain or other architectural feature or any tree, shrub, plant, or turf in the Capitol Grounds," end quote.

Mark Ibrahim now faces 15 years in Federal prison. This is a grotesque and a shocking story, but it is real. Mark Ibrahim joins us now along with his attorney, Darren Richie. Thank you both for joining us.

Darren Richie, first to you, as the attorney. It is hard to see based on the facts and the 16-page charging document that we have read what exactly the crime is here that would justify 15 years in prison?

DARREN RICHIE, ATTORNEY: Well to me, it looks like we really have a Department of Justice seeking quantity over quality. I don't see any crime here.

The particular crime that you just mentioned with regard to 5104, in particular Section B, describes injuries to properties. No property was injured, no person was injured, no violence was committed. He didn't enter or breach Capitol Grounds whatsoever. There is no crime and we intend to defeat all of the charges in short order.

CARLSON: And there's not even -- again having read it, I can say an allegation of a crime that I can see certainly of a felony that would justify 15 years in the charging documents.

Mark, thank you very much for coming on. I just want to be very clear about one thing. The man who invited you to this event is a longtime F.B.I.

informant. He has confirmed that to us. He was a friend of yours, he may still be a friend of yours. While you were there and I want to be clear on this, he encouraged you to breach the Capitol, is that correct?

MARK IBRAHIM, DEA AGENT CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT: Yes, that is correct. I think he asked me to go with him to protect him and I think he was there to document. Both him and I were seeking to protect the public that day. We went there with the intention of seeking those who wish to do our government harm, to stop them, and to protect those who peacefully protest.

While I was there as well, I walked up to the F.B.I. SWAT team, a team that courageously entered that building and rescued the Capitol building and I offered assistance to them. Individuals on that team have my personal phone number and yes, I was carrying my firearm because I was a credentialed D.E.A. agent. I'm expected to.

My brother is a credentialed F.B.I. agent and he was carrying his firearm.

Everyone there was safer that day because both of us had our firearms. I don't think the informant that I brought to the rally that day was malicious or trying to entrap me in any way, shape or form, but I think we were just trying to do the best we could with what we had.

It was chaos, and we went there with the intention to protect the public.

CARLSON: The F.B.I. knew he was there. Now, he says he was not working at their direction, but he concedes they knew he was there and we'll let our viewers reach their own conclusions on the basis of that. Do you believe there were many other people in the crowd that day who had been in contact with the F.B.I. as the man you were with had been?

IBRAHIM: Not that I've seen, but again, I went there with the intention to protect the public. Both me and my brother went there with the intention to protect the public.

CARLSON: So since you are not being accused of going into the Capitol, you're not being accused of brandishing your firearm, of hurting anybody, of breaking anything, of defacing property, of spray painting monuments, which is very common in Washington, why exactly are you facing 15 years in prison from the Biden Justice Department, do you believe?

IBRAHIM: I don't know. You know, I love my country and I love my freedom, and for the first time in my life I've had my freedom taken away from me.

And you know, I was in jail this week and while I was in jail, I had a lot of time to think and it is just very sad.

But what I was going through isn't -- doesn't even compare to what my Cuban brothers and sisters have been going through in Cuba for a number of -- for

60 years of oppression and so, I just -- you know it's just sad that we are fighting --

CARLSON: Well, but this isn't supposed to be Cuba. That's kind of the difference since this is the United States of America and the whole point of serving in the Army and you have done that and of being a Federal agent and as noted, you have done that as well, is to protect the right of American citizens to go to political rallies that the regime disagrees with.

But it seems like, you're facing 15 years in prison for doing that. So what does that mean to you?

IBRAHIM: I feel like my rights have been violated severely. You know, I went to court in handcuffs and it was tough, and it's just sad to see the state of our nation.

I love my country and I had no intention of hurting anyone or going in that Capitol building nor did I that day. Attending that rally was not illegal, immoral, or unethical in any way. The riot that ensued at the Capitol building, the destruction of property, the assault on police officers that is -- and I abhor that with all that I am.

I went there to stop crimes and I'm expected to carry my firearm because if felonies happen in front of me, I can stop them. I'm expected to stop them.

CARLSON: Right, and of course, and that's -- I mean, anyone who has been a Federal agent -- we've talked to a number of them in the last week -- will tell you you're encouraged to carry your weapon with you. You're a sworn Federal agent.

It would be interesting and useful, I think to the continuation of our democracy if people with power in Congress would do something about this.

It is clearly political prosecution of people sitting in jail for political reasons.

Mr. Richie, is there any recourse other than to go through this trial? I mean what are your options?

RICHIE: Well, certainly once these charges terminate in Mr. Ibrahim's favor, then we can seek malicious prosecution. I believe, and so does Mr.

Ibrahim that this is a reach by the Department of Justice and there really are no crimes here to be alleged or proven.

At the preliminary hearing on September 20th, they'll have to prove by probable cause that a crime was committed and Mark committed those crimes.

We don't believe that they can even pass the first prong and there's no crime that's been alleged that has been committed, and we believe we will defeat the charges.

CARLSON: Yes, well I've got to ask you finally, Mark, I mean we're seeing a million people break our laws to come across our southern border. We watched an entire year of people tearing down Federal property, statutes, burning courthouses, looting cities.

You kneeled on a Federal monument, were you aware at the time that the Biden Justice Department would put you in prison for 15 years for doing that?

IBRAHIM: No, I was not. And --

CARLSON: There you go, and you stood, too. I'm sorry, I correct my description.

IBRAHIM: No, I was not.

CARLSON: Well, this is one of the scariest things I've seen in a long time and maybe the F.B.I. could answer a few questions about this immediately.

Gentlemen, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Godspeed to you, Mark.

Thank you.

RICHIE: Thank you, Tucker.

IBRAHIM: Thank you.

CARLSON: We'll be watching. Thank you.

So, when you were a kid, there were encyclopedias, there were history books. There's a whole library of ways to understand the past. Now, there's just Wikipedia. That's it. Students use it across the world every day in every classroom.

So, Wikipedia matters to the way we understand what the world looks like.

Now, the co-founder of Wikipedia says Wikipedia can't be trusted. He joins us to explain why, next.

CARLSON: In 2001, Larry Sanger co-founded Wikipedia. He left the company some years ago, but in the years since, Wikipedia has gone on to become the world's single most important source of history, of information about the world, and so it's a problem that we ought to pay attention to it when Larry Sanger himself says that Wikipedia is no longer a reliable source of honest information.

He says the editors of Wikipedia use highly politicized sources and block dissenting news outlets from contributing, and once again that's a problem for all of us.

Larry Sanger joins us tonight. Larry Sanger, thanks so much for coming on.

This is one of those things that a lot of people, a lot of us who use Wikipedia have noticed, well, wait a second, you know, I know some facts that are somehow not in this entry or they're playing up something that doesn't seem to be true, or this is highly politicized.

You see the bigger picture here. What do you think is going on?

LARRY SANGER, CO-FOUNDER, WIKIPEDIA: Well it's complicated. For one thing, Wikipedia allows anonymous contribution and that means that because it's one of the most popular sources of information online there's a natural incentive for governments and corporations spies, even criminal operations to basically learn how to play the Wikipedia game.

So, it is opaque to me now how it really works, and what results is basically establishment views are the ones that you find pushed and they have completely abandoned the neutral point of view.

CARLSON: That's a problem because in my view, Wikipedia shapes this country's understanding of the world. It is the primary source of information for a lot of people. I would probably say most people actually, about history.

So, we need to fix this. How do you think that we would do that?

SANGER: Well, thanks for asking that. I don't know that there is a way to fix Wikipedia within Wikipedia. It is an institutionally conservative place. What I want to see actually is a new basically knowledge comments, a network of all the encyclopedia articles in the world collected together and made easily searchable.

You understand how the blogosphere works, right, so there is a standard that is used and that makes it possible to collect blogs and blog articles from all over the place. I want the same thing to happen, but with encyclopedia articles and if we did that, then we would no longer have to depend on Wikipedia and we'd have -- especially if we couple that with a rating system, then we would be able to -- or multiple rating systems actually -- that would enable us to find the best articles from our own point of view on every subject.

And again we would then be free of Wikipedia.

CARLSON: It must kill you as one of the people who founded Wikipedia, which has become the central part of our culture, of our intellectual life weird it is to say, to watch what's happened to it. How do you feel about that?

SANGER: I'm sorry -- how do I feel about what?

CARLSON: Your role in creating this thing that misleads the country.

SANGER: I'm embarrassed to be quite honest and I've said so for a long time. I've been a leading critic of Wikipedia for over a decade now and I've been trying various things to try to improve on it and I'm sorry to all the people whose reputations have been sullied by what I got started 20 years ago.

CARLSON: Yes, well, Google has helped a lot by promoting Wikipedia, which it assiduously does.

Larry Sanger, I appreciate you're coming on tonight. You don't need to atone here, but I appreciate your honesty. Thank you.

SANGER: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well things are completely out of control at the border. How out of control? A new forecast is projecting that this year's immigration surge from Mexico will be the biggest in history. The mayor of one border town joins us to tell us what he is doing about it and what's happening to his community. That's next.

CARLSON: Well, you probably have the sense that things are out of control on our southern border and have been since Joe Biden was sworn in as President, and you're absolutely right. It is worse than you imagined.

A new forecast from Princeton Policy Advisers projects 1.86 million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border this year. That's the projection.

That would make this the worst year on record, and of course, it would completely change the United States forever. That's more people than many states have, many states.

Now, how are those migrants getting here? Well, they're walking across, they're flying from countries all over the world in order to do that, and then the Biden administration in many cases is transporting them to other parts of the country using the U.S. military, using Air Force Bases.

What they're not doing is moving those illegal migrants to Aspen or Northwest D.C. or Martha's Vineyard, of course not, they're moving him to where you live and to places that didn't vote for Joe Biden. Of course.

What is Joe Biden's response to this, which is happening, that's factual?

Well, he just lied about it. Here he is last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We have been able to move significantly to change the number -- there were thousands of people in custody with the Border Patrol. It's now cut by 90 percent where they are considerably down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, we checked the numbers because we felt obligated to do that.

During this fiscal year, which began in October, more than one million migrants have been apprehended along our border with Mexico. Those are just the ones that have been stopped. Most of them just kept going, of course.

A year earlier, that number was a 129,000. So, you can see that's quite an increase.

Don McLaughlin is the mayor of the border town of Uvalde, Texas. He joins us to explain what he lives with, what his town lives with every single day.

Mr. Mayor, thank you so much for coming on tonight. So, that's an enormous number. They are projecting over 1.8 million foreign nationals in one year, all of them illegal. You're seeing this up close. What does it look like?

MAYOR DON MCLAUGHLIN, UVALDE, TEXAS: It is going to -- that number is low in my opinion for what you're seeing. You're already at 1.2 million now, so by the end of the year, I think you're going to see well over two million in my own personal opinion.

CARLSON: So, I mean that's just -- what you're looking at, in the course of one year, is a new country. I mean, you are looking at a very different United States. No one is going home. Everyone is here permanently.

So, the Biden administration is breaking American law to change the country permanently. Is it changing your town?

MCLAUGHLIN: It is changing our town completely. I'll give you example, just yesterday, we had a landowner in town saw a man jump off the train in town.

He walked into our community. He called me, I called our police department chief of police.

We stopped the individual. He was a Cuban gang member, but he was given his walk-in papers by Border Patrol because the Biden administration has said all Cubans are free to go. They are not going to be -- we're not going to be detaining them and we're not going to be sending them back. So, we couldn't do anything other than you know and here he is walking into our community and he started out in Brackettville, Texas.

CARLSON: Well, wait a second. I mean, Cuba is an island that does not abut Mexico. Ghana is in Africa. Haiti is half of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. I mean, it seems like a lot of people are flying to Mexico to get in to the United States.

MCLAUGHLIN: That's what we're seeing. I mean you've had -- I think it's up to 150 countries now across the border in the Del Rio sector, you know 150 countries and where do they -- how are they getting there? You know, that's the question I ask all the time. But you can't get an answer out of the Border Patrol and you can't get an answer out of this administration.

I mean, it is just --

CARLSON: I mean, you don't live -- Uvalde is not a rich community. It is a solid middle class working-class community. I've been there. Nice people.

All these people from foreign countries breaking our laws to get here and then showered with benefits from the Federal government that your citizens pay for, what do they think of that?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, they're getting frustrated. I mean they're fed up with it. They're tired of it. It's just like the COVID situation that we're facing now. We're being told constantly by this administration, oh social distance, wear your mask, get ready for a shutdown. Don't go here. Don't do that. Stay home. Don't go around somebody who haven't been vaccinated.

I wish everybody would be vaccinated, but that's their choice, but yet you've got 1.2 million people who have come across that southern border.

They're not telling them, oh, wait a minute have you been vaccinated? Have you done anything?

And this is what we do. It seems like we're giving up our rights as U.S.

citizens to accommodate foreign illegal immigrants coming into our country and it's very, very frustrating.

CARLSON: And they are held -- so, I mean it would be a crime for the citizens of Uvalde, Texas, the Americans there to ignore corona law, but foreign nationals get to, that seems like a double standard.

MCLAUGHLIN: It does. Well, it's just like you said earlier in the deal. The moment you cross that border without coming through the port of entry, you broke the law, you broke the law. You've already broken the law.

And so we're going to reward you with a plane ride to somewhere in the United States, you know, whether it be Chicago, whether it be Houston, whether it be Dallas, whether it be Austin, San Antoni, and we're going to give you a little package with a little money in it so you can get by in that, and then we're going to take care of you and see that you have this and see that you have that.

Ninety seven percent of the people they release to the United States that had a check-in date have not checked in. Ninety seen percent.

CARLSON: Yes, maybe the Governor of Texas could close his border using his National Guard, maybe he could -- maybe Greg Abbott could do something about this and save the country. Hoping for that.

Mayor Don McLaughlin, thank you so much for joining us tonight appreciate it.

MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, sir. Thank you. I appreciate it.

CARLSON: By the way, next week, we've got a new episode coming out in our documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals," shot in Uvalde. Take you straight to the border. The cameras show the effect of open borders on the American citizens who live there.

That episode is called "Illegal Invasion." It comes out on FOX Nation next Thursday. We have a preview of it on this show the night before.

Well, a new bill in Congress is proposing a way to end the racism now being taught to your children in schools. The man behind that bill joins us next.

CARLSON: If you wanted to destroy a country, if you really wanted to plow its fields under with salt, you would teach kids in school to hate their own country and to hate one another based on the color of their skin, that's happening, everywhere all of a sudden. No one seems willing to do anything about it.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is going to try. He has proposed something called the Love America Act. It will require every K-12 school and school district that gets Federal funding to ensure that students read the nation's founding documents. That would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and we hope the Bill of Rights -- the basics, which in many cases they're not reading.

Senator Josh Hawley joins us tonight. Senator, thanks so much for coming on. I'm sure you're going to be mocked for this. You're not supposed to notice that they're wrecking the country starting with our kids. Tell us why you think this is necessary.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, the misinformation that the left is spreading, Tucker, across our schools and to our kids saying America is a racist country, that we're systemically evil. This is not true. This is a great nation.

We're a nation of liberators. It's time to reclaim that and to teach our children who we are, who they are, and that's why my bill would say, listen if a School District gets Federal money, you've got to teach kids the basic truth about the country. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration, Pledge of Allegiance -- these are the things, the documents that express the ideals that unite us as Americans. You've got to replace the lies with the truth and that's what I'm trying to do.

CARLSON: It is a little bit like a tad offensive, it feels like. It's like you wake up and all of a sudden the enemy is inside the perimeter and you're completely surrounded, like how did they get there? Do you wish conservatives had paid closer attention to what the schools at every level including Higher Ed we are teaching, rather than spending all their time trying to get John Roberts on the court? I mean, in retrospect, should we have paid closer attention?

HAWLEY: You know, it's true that this this critical race theory which has been bubbling up for decades now, Tucker in academia has definitely infiltrated our schools. I mean, it's come from the academics and come down through and make it through those teachers colleges, into our schools and now as you say, it really is everywhere.

I mean it's in my State of Missouri. It's everywhere and parents are saying we don't want this, and for good reason, because it's not true. It's misinformation, it's lies.

But again, you can't beat lies with nothing you got to beat it with the truth and that's why it's time for conservatives to boldly say, this is a nation of liberators. This is a great nation. Let's teach our kids the truth, which by the way is what unites us as, Americans. The truth is what we stand on together.

CARLSON: And compared to what? I mean, compare the American Revolution to the Haitian Revolution? Read about both of them for 20 minutes and see what you prefer. What happens to a country whose kids are taught to hate it over time?

HAWLEY: Well, what happens is, Tucker, they lose faith in who they are.

They don't know who they are and ultimately, we can't continue our democracy. I mean, our experiment in democracy depends on a generation that loves this country, that knows who they are and is willing to have the faith to fight for it and to extend that great experiment into the future and that's what this is about.

We've got to teach kids who we really are as Americans and to reclaim that truth about our identity.

CARLSON: I mean, it's kind of a matter of national survival. I mean, what's the point of having a country if nobody running it believes in it?

Sincerely.

HAWLEY: Yes, that's exactly right. I mean, it's a matter of who we are as Americans and it's about our ability to continue and to extend our great experiment and democracy, and at the end of the day, the left is trying to divide this nation. I mean, that's what they're doing here. They are trying to divide us.

What unites us is the truth about who we are, so let's learn our history.

I'm not afraid of our history. Let's teach students our history. Let's teach them to love this nation and they will be ready to lead this nation in the future.

CARLSON: That's exactly right. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, thanks so much for coming on tonight, I appreciate it.

HAWLEY: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, there seems there is so much going on from so many different directions. Some people are just misguided, most people who you dislike are just kind of wrong, they don't know. But some people are more than wrong.

There's a sinister quality to a lot of the conversations that we're hearing a lot, the claims that are being made.

So, how do you know who is sinister and who is not? Well, the ones who won't allow legitimate questions, who attack you for asking honest questions about how things work, why we're doing it this way?

If people shout at you for asking questions, you know a lot about their motives.

That's it for us tonight. A new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" out on FOX Nation tomorrow at four. We'll be back every week night at 8:00 p.m.

Sean Hannity joins us next.

