Tucker: Biden has ‘enabled’ an ongoing assault on our national sovereignty

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Well, a news alert for you. Nancy Pelosi is even more agitated tonight than usual. On a conference call just hours ago, Pelosi demanded that her members vote immediately on a piece of legislation she says is critical to our National Security.



The bill she is talking about, among other things affirms the central importance of national borders. Well, of course, if there is not a border, you can't have a country, and Nancy Pelosi firmly believes that. In fact, she believes it so strongly, she is directing the Biden administration to develop an urgent new plan to keep the border secure. In fact, not simply secure, but in the words of the new legislation, Section 208, "inviolable." Meaning impossible to breach, walled up and buttoned down, bulletproof. That's quite a border.



But why wouldn't it be? When it comes to borders, Nancy Pelosi isn't messing around. Are you surprised to hear this? Well then, you may have misunderstood. Pelosi isn't talking about the U.S. border, the one that's currently open. She is talking about the Ukrainian border, the one that actually matters.



The bill Pelosi is promoting is called the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act. Its purpose is to guarantee quote, "Ukraine sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity." These are the things that all countries need. We'd love to have them here.



But no, we're going to have to wait. Ukraine is ahead of us in the queue for secure borders. And honestly, you can see why. As we used to say when we were kids growing up in the United States, what is good for the lightly populated Russian colony of Ukraine is good for us.



As our oldest and most cherished ally, yoked tightly to the American people by the ancient bonds of friendship, shared culture, and Burisma, Ukraine comes first. It has to come first.



When caravans of undocumented Russians appear on the Ukrainian border, the United States doesn't sit idly by, the United States swoops in with deadly weapons to push these people back. We'll send missiles to Ukraine if we have to. In fact, we already have, billions of dollars' worth.



But wait a second, you ask? Isn't undocumented immigration a good thing? Doesn't immigration increase diversity, the blessings source of all beauty, power and strength? Well, sure. Most of the time it does, but not in Ukraine.



Ukraine exists for the exclusive presence of Ukrainians. People who look or speak differently, people from other places with say, different religions, are not allowed in Ukraine. Period. That's Nancy Pelosi's position. Ukraine is the one place Nancy Pelosi very much wants to keep racially pure. She is willing to use lethal force to do that.



Virtually everyone in Congress agrees with Pelosi, so does the White House. Here is Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser explaining that when undocumented foreign nationals arrive in Ukraine, they'll be killed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Why should Americans care about what's happening in Ukraine?



JONATHAN FINER, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Because it goes to a very fundamental principle of all nations, which is that our borders should be inviolate, that our sovereignty should be respected.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Our borders should be inviolate." Our sovereignty should be respected, meaning Ukraine's. That man was Jonathan Finer. He is Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser. It's interesting to note that Jonathan finer has no relevant experience for the job he currently holds.



At one point he was a "Washington Post" reporter. That's reassuring. Most recently, he was cashing in at a private equity firm paying approximately half the Federal tax rate you are. Good for him.



But one thing Jonathan Finer has learned along the way is that Ukrainian borders matter. If you cross without permission, you will be droned into the next life.



Kamala Harris strongly agrees with that. Here is Harris threatening would- be Russian immigrants.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The bottom line is that we have been clear and consistent for quite some time that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and we expect that Russia would do the same and any aggressive action taken by Vladimir Putin will be met with severe consequences.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Severe consequence. The understatement is chilly. That woman is bloodthirsty. That is our border czar. Try to cross the border and we will take out your entire caravan. Claim asylum? What's asylum? I don't think so. One toe over the line and you're dead. Those are strong words, but Kamala Harris appears to mean them. She probably does mean them.



But again, you should know that Kamala Harris is not talking about our border here in the U.S. She is talking about the Ukrainian border. Now, what's the difference between the two? Well, the Ukrainian border by contrast is a place the Pentagon is willing to defend. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KATE BOLDUAN, CNN HOST: Eighty five hundred U.S. military personnel on heightened alert, is this the ceiling of military personnel that the administration will be committing to this conflict, do you see?



REAR ADMIRAL JOHN KIRBY (RET.) PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: Well, it's what we're talking about today, it is about 8,500 on heightened alert, but as I said yesterday, we're certainly not going to rule out other options.



Our job is to provide options to the President, to the Commander-in-Chief, and we're going to continue to do that. And so I would -- I certainly would not rule out the possibility that we could be putting additional forces on heightened alert in the coming days and weeks, and maybe even moving troops around Europe -- they are already there -- to bolster and to reassure some of our allies on the ground on the continent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wait. We're only sending 8,500 American troops to protect the Ukrainian border, asked the teleprompter? Well, says, John Kirby, actually, we could send a lot more. They're all poised to secure the sacred Ukrainian border.



So you may be wondering, how does that commitment compare to what the Pentagon is willing to deploy to our Southern border? Well, let's see, a little back of the envelope math here. It's exactly 8,500 more because there are no troops, no American troops heading to our Southern border.



That may seem distressing to you, but in a way it makes sense. Ukraine needs the troops. Ukraine hasn't been invaded yet. We have been invaded and we lost. We've been defeated.



And like all vanquished nations, we are being treated with humiliating contempt by world leaders, in this case by our own leaders.



Customs and Border Protection just released the latest statistics on the invasion ongoing into this country. In the month of December, last month, the Fed's encountered close to 180,000 illegal immigrants, foreign nationals, whose identities we can't know on the southwest border. Here, all living here now.



How many people is that? Well, for prospective that's more than the three previous December's combined. In the last calendar year, more than two million foreign nationals swept across the Mexican border, unimpeded into this country and now live here. That's a lot of people, many times the population of Boston, Atlanta, Denver -- pick a city -- in one year.



But you know what is more than? It's a lot more than the Russian army has massed on the Ukrainian border. Something we're all hysterical about.



And of course, it's not just people coming illegally in to this country, it is the drugs they are bringing, record amounts of narcotics. Narcotics that are driving the single most deadly drug epidemic in the history of this country.



You probably know someone who has had a loved one die, not just habitual drug users, but people using drugs recreationally. They're mixed with fentanyl, and they're dead. Thousands and thousands, more than a hundred thousand in one year. Who is doing this? The cartels. They're killing far more Americans than Vladimir Putin ever could and they are doing it with the help of the Biden administration.



But in the meantime, we've got two million more than -- new people living in this country. Who are they? Well, we can't say for sure. No one really knows who they are. That's part of the problem. In an age where the rest of us are followed and surveilled and "show your medical papers and here is some facial recognition software," we are letting in too many people. We can't prove who they are. We have no way of doing that. Don't let them lie to you.



We do know they're coming from all over the world. FOX's Bill Melugin has been virtually the only person in American media to keep track of what is happening here. Here's part of what he found.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Video from a law enforcement source shows a single massive group of about 400 migrants who crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday night. Border Patrol photos show the size of that group with the Sector Chief himself saying this was no coincidence. It was orchestrated by criminal elements for money.



The night before, the exact same thing happened. Photos from Border Patrol show another group of 400 after they crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, Tuesday night.



Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we embedded with Texas DPS as they track down runners in the brush looking to evade near La Joya, Texas. Two men in this group were from China.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



CARLSON: That was Bill Melugin on the border. He is still there. We will go back to him in just a moment. But this is an ongoing assault on our national sovereignty, on our territorial integrity, the things we've been hearing for the last month are so vitally important in Ukraine.



How has this happened? Who is the Vladimir Putin in this morality tale? Well, that would be Joe Biden. This has all been allowed, enabled, encouraged by Joe Biden with the help of big corporations and left-wing nonprofits.



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who really should be charged with a crime, but hasn't been yet, recently bragged to CBS News -- and we're quoting: "We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior," and we're continuing the quote: "For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a noncitizen's unlawful presence in the United States will not by itself be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action."



So what does that mean exactly? So this is the guy charged with enforcing immigration laws, laws that he did not create. He's in the executive branch, they don't create laws. But here is the guy in charge of enforcing them, bragging that he has decided to ignore Federal law. These are all laws that our Congress was elected to pass.



Oh, thwarting democracy, anyone? Pay no attention. Vladimir Putin is the one who threatens democracy. Everything is fine in this country. We're doing what you elected us to do. They're not even trying.



Facebook is not a threat to democracy. How could it be? Mark Zuckerberg funds the Democratic Party. He's a good guy. But Facebook is encouraging this invasion, too.



Facebook helps its user share information on how to cross the border illegally, and how to break our laws. Do they encourage users to cook meth? Here's how you make fentanyl. Here's how child trafficking can make you millions.



Those are crimes, too. We can't say that they're doing that. They are encouraging the breaking of Federal immigration law. We're not guessing about this. Facebook admitted it recently to the Attorney General of the State of Arizona, and we're quoting: "We do allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled."



About how to be smuggled? Facebook is helping people who quote "want to be smuggled." In addition to being totally evil, these people have no self- awareness. Imagine saying something like that. Uber does it, too.



Uber drivers are picking up illegal migrants from the border. We know because FOX News spoke to one driver in Arizona who said quote, "I just will get a notification of a pickup, head down to the location. There will be a group of 20-plus immigrants standing on the corner waiting for Ubers."



So again, if Facebook and Uber were abetting child trafficking, which on some level they are, because child trafficking is an integral part of illegal immigration, so is drug trafficking, maybe someone would wake up and do something about it.



You're seeing people rotting in solitary because they trespassed in the Capitol, but Uber and Facebook are helping people violate Federal law and we don't care? No one in Congress is investigating any of this. It sounds like sedition to us, but they're busy. They're sending hundreds of millions of dollars of lethal weapons to Ukraine to help with their border.



The Pentagon is not sending troops to our border, they are sending them to Ukraine's border. So that's the Biden administration's approach. That approach is virtually uncontested in Washington.



Here is Mitch McConnell, who poses by day as leader of the opposition in the Senate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): What I've been hearing since then is encouraging that they are prepared to take steps before an incursion, not afterwards.



I have not been near the news this morning, so I'm not sure what additionally may have occurred, but it appears to me, the administration is moving in the right direction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, it appears that way. If the direction you want to move is to completely change the population of the country for political reasons, let two million people in, in one year, people whose identities you can't confirm, whose intentions you don't know, who we're bringing with them records amounts of narcotics that killed over a hundred thousand Americans. If that's the goal, then Mitch McConnell, you're onto something, we are moving in the right direction.



But if the goal is to have a first world country where laws mean something, probably not the right direction. So, why are you telling us otherwise, Mitch McConnell? Who are you working for exactly? Whose side are you on? I think we know.



Who is paying for all this stuff? Well, you are. American citizens are paying for it.



The United Nations which takes billions in U.S. tax dollars is paying for it, too. They're giving out cash to illegal migrants heading to our border. An investigation by the Center for Immigration Studies found the U.N. has been handing out cash debit cards to U.S. bound illegal aliens and giving them advice and how to claim asylum in our country, on how to game our system, and how to make a mockery of our laws.



They don't respect us. We don't respect ourselves enough to stop this.



Once these migrants get here, authorities do everything possible to make sure they stay. The Biden administration attempted on day one to pause all deportations. That moratorium, thank God, was blocked by a Federal Judge, but it hardly matters. The administration is continuing to abet criminal behavior, they are allowing illegals to use their arrest warrants as ID in airports.



You try that? Sorry, I don't have my ID, but I do have my arrest warrant. Can I get housing subsidies, food stamps, free healthcare, and a flight? Sure you can. You're from another country. Americans don't get that.



Here's another report from Bill Melugin.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



MELUGIN (voice over): T.S.A. confirms to FOX News that the agency is allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as ID at security checkpoints in airports, telling us in part quote: "For noncitizens and non-U.S. nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID for presentation at security checkpoints, T.S.A. may also accept certain DHS issued forms including I.C.E. form I-200, Warrant for Arrest of an Alien."



(END VIDEOTAPE)



CARLSON: You just can't repeat this enough and again we're doing this not because we think it's going to change anything, it won't. This is just a TV show, but we want a record of what's happening right now. History is rewritten, unfortunately, by the victors, and the details disappear, but we think the details are important. We think we all should be allowed to know why this is happening and how it's happening.



So just to restate, we're allowing foreigners who came here illegally in violation of our laws, which are unenforced by our current government, which is undermining democracy by its refusal to enforce those laws. Those people get to use their arrest warrants to get on airplanes while you have to show ID.



Meanwhile, again, you can't say this enough, we will stop after this, Congress is doing everything it can pulling out all the stops to send more money to Eastern Europe to protect the borders of Ukraine. It's like it's not even real, but it is real. And Bill Melugin, day after day proves that it is.



He is one of the only journalists in this country covering the undeclared invasion of the United States. He joins us from the border tonight.



Bill, thanks so much for coming on. What's going on down there?



MELUGIN: Oh, Tucker, good evening to you. If you're wondering why we happen to be standing in front of a seemingly random parking garage in Brownsville, Texas, it is because this is where we've been watching the Federal government just mass releasing single adult male illegal immigrants from Federal custody.



Take a look at this wild video we shot here just this afternoon. We were watching busload after busload of these migrants were dropped off at this parking garage where there is a small unmarked office that all these migrants went into. What you'll notice about these people is they are all single adults, almost all of them single adult men. There are no families, no little children there. That raises eyebrows because single adults are supposed to be expelled via Title 42.



It gets crazier though. Look at this video we shot on Sunday, exact same location, exact same situation. More migrants being dropped off by federally contracted buses at that same little office. They go inside. Once again, it's all mostly single adult men being released.



So what we start seeing is, all of a sudden, taxi cabs start pulling up to this building. They've got black tarps set up outside so people can't really see what's going on inside, but we see these taxi cabs pulling up and some of the migrants come out from that building and get into the taxi cabs.



So we were curious and we started following those taxi cabs. We followed them. They went to Harlingen Airport, about 20 minutes away from here where those migrants boarded airplanes to go elsewhere around the country.



We talked to a couple of them. They said they were going to Atlanta, Houston, and Miami. We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Unbelievable. Bill Melugin, thanks so much.



Brit Hume joins us now. He is a FOX News senior political analyst. Brit, thanks so much for coming on. I guess -- look, I do think there are all kinds of views on foreign policy that could potentially be legitimate. I don't think everyone who disagrees with me is evil, and I hope I don't seem like I think that I really don't.



But I have to say the irony of the United States funding the defense of Ukraine's borders even as it surrenders its own is something the media should at least mention once in a while, wouldn't you think?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: You'd think but -- and I'm not sure that you didn't overstate a little bit how strenuously the U.S. is really trying to protect Ukraine's border, no American troops are going to Ukraine itself.



CARLSON: They sent billions of dollars in weapons.



HUME: Yes, we are sending weapons, that's for sure. The situation though there on the southern border, it seems to me is quite striking. It is a problem that the administration is making no serious effort to solve and it is a news story that nearly all the mainstream media is making a very serious effort not to cover.



And so that's sort of where we are and that's left Bill Melugin down there with the thing -- all the story all to himself, you know, under no circumstance, you'd say that's a reporter's dream, to have an exclusive like that where you know, day after day, he is shooting this exclusive video of all these things happening down there manifestly against the law, about which very little is being done at the Texas border -- the Texas Rangers and other authorities down there are overwhelmed, so is the U.S. Border Patrol.



This is something the administration could be doing something about by greatly bolstering the police presence on that border. It is not -- it has really not done so, it isn't trying.



And I think there are two reasons for it, Tucker. One is ideological. Liberals believe that these people are crossing the border after these wretched hair-raising trips through Mexico are among the downtrodden people there is. I think they certainly are and that they deserve our compassion and sympathy and never mind the law.



And the other view is that is the belief I think that these people will come here and they will vote Democrat. I think recent indications are that Hispanics in America broadly speaking, may indeed end up not voting Democrat, but that's an issue for another day, I think as far as these Democrats are concerned.



CARLSON: And in part not vote Democrat because they don't like open borders any more than anyone else does. I mean, I don't think anyone wants this, actually, in real life, but I have to ask, if you allow two million people to break Federal law, real law, what incentive does that give the rest of the population to follow any law?



I mean, a normal person would say, you know, I try to follow the law. I love the country. I want to be, you know, a good citizen and everything. But as long as everyone is not following the law, like, I'm kind of an idiot for following the law. No?



HUME: Well, and I think it's demoralizing to the public, disturbing, particularly to people who live in those regions near those borders in those states, and particularly ones who are close to the border, it also may be a signal to our overseas adversaries, that we're weak, which is something you know, that we're worried about now.



I mean, we're worried about what China is doing in its area in the Far East. We're worried about what Russia is doing. We're worried about what others are doing. We're worried about North Korea.



Well, I don't see how this behavior toward the situation on the border could be construed as anything other than another display of weakness.



CARLSON: Well, that's right. Brit Hume, thanks so much for that. Appreciate it.



HUME: You bet.



CARLSON: So this story came out yesterday and it was one of those things, it is hard to believe it was real, but it is real and so we are going to tell you about it tonight. A new report explains that the Capitol Police Department has been spying on Members of Congress just like a Secret Police force would do in a third world country and on the people who visit their offices without telling the Members of Congress.



Is that legal? We've got details for you, straight ahead.



CARLSON: So for the season finale of our documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals," we traveled to Hungary, the Central European country of about 10 million people and spoke to the Prime Minister.



The episode is called "Hungary versus Soros: The Fight for Civilization." It'll be out tomorrow, and it couldn't come at a better time. If you're watching what's happening now with our foreign policy establishment, totally focused on the concerns of a faraway irrelevant country, Ukraine, totally negligent of actual concerns here as our borders overrun and our country transformed. This is something you're going to want to watch.



The deep truth is, it's not hard to secure your border. All it takes is a fence, a couple of guys and a dog and the will to do it, and that's what makes Hungary different from the leadership class of our country. They care about life in Hungary, and for that, they're hated more than anybody by the people who make our policy in Washington.



In any case, judge for yourself, here's a preview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Birth rates are declining. That's true in this country as well. It's true in Europe. The populations are literally disappearing. Most governments ignore this trend or instead import new citizens from the rest of the world.



VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER: But we don't like that approach because we would not like to, after our personal life, we would not like to leave this country to the migrants, we would like to leave it to our grandchildren.



CARLSON: Virtually alone among Western countries, Hungary has addressed the problem directly with a family policy. How to convince Hungarians to get married and have children, that is a major concern of the Orban government.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They want to conserve Hungarian sovereignty and family policy is a big part of that. They know that there will be no Hungary in the future if we are not creating Hungarians right now.



CARLSON: The plan to increase the Hungarian birth rate is simple, reward people who would like to have children.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So if we have a young couple and they want to raise children together, they can get a credit without an interest rate. It's quite a large amount of money. It's 10 million forints, which means like $30,000.00. You don't have to pay it back if you will have three children.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And they are willing to violate free market dogmas for the sake of defending the country.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So we totally write off your student loan if you have three children. We have a full exemption, lifelong from personal income tax paying for mothers with at least four children. You also get a housing subsidy.



If you want to buy a car, a seven-seater, if you have three children or the third child is on the way, then you are eligible for this support.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Again, that's the season finale of our documentary series, "Hungary versus Soros: The Fight for Civilization." It is available tomorrow, you can sign up to stream it for free at tuckercarlson.com.



So apparently, the Capitol Hill Police are spying on elected Members of Congress, their staff, and private citizens including donors and constituents. Attack on democracy anyone? We know this from a piece in POLITICO by Daniel Lippman and Betsy Swan, kind of an amazing piece, we hope there are many follow ups to it.



It shows that Capitol Police Intelligence is collecting information on citizens who meet with lawmakers. This would include people who would quote, "cast a Member of Congress in a negative light." Really? According to who? The House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker recently created a quote, "Insider Threat Awareness Program" to identify quote, "employees who lose their compass." Secret police anyone? That's what this is.



Kelly Armstrong is a member of Congress, represents North Dakota. Days ago we asked William Walker directly about this. Are you doing it? Walker denied it, apparently lying. Why is he still there?



Congressman Kelly Armstrong joins us now. Congressman, thanks so much for coming on.



REP. KELLY ARMSTRONG (R-ND): Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: If you didn't know any of this was happening and I certainly never would have guessed it, in a million years. It's shocking. Did you know? How do you feel about it?



ARMSTRONG: I didn't know, and I think it's important to recognize that they are doing this and secret surveillance on American citizens without probable cause is never okay and it is surely not being done for security reasons. If it is being done for security reasons, it wouldn't be worried - - they wouldn't be worried about casting us in a negative light and they'd be coordinating with our offices.



CARLSON: Of course.



ARMSTRONG: So then the question becomes, why are they doing it? How much information are they're keeping? Who are they giving this information to? And what is the real purpose of this program?



CARLSON: Let me answer that.



ARMSTRONG: And that's what Republicans intend to find out.



CARLSON: They're doing it for Pelosi. She gets the information, of course. It doesn't stay within -- I mean, the House Sergeant-at-Arms works for her, and I hope Republicans, you know, they just sit down strike in the hallway. I mean, this -- you can't have this in a democracy, can you?



ARMSTRONG: Well, you absolutely can't, and I think it's important to recognize that without the bravery of rank and file members of the Capitol Police and good reporting, we probably wouldn't know about this. But it is a leadership change. It started prior -- it started last fall. It obviously got brought into full swing after January 6th, in the spring, and they are literally collecting all kinds of information on our constituents, our donors, our supporters and that doesn't mean -- they have to sign a book, if they come into the Capitol, we don't know where that information goes.



And they're obviously doing it to our constituents and at meetings we're having at home, and I mean, listen, it doesn't matter who you're meeting with, if the police are spying on you without probable cause that is a terrible thing. But it's even more chilling when people are redressing their grievances with their Member of Congress. That's one of the things our country is founded on, and this is really, really scary and it is really, really inappropriate.



And I stand by what I said in the article, whoever is in charge of this program should resign or be fired.



CARLSON: Yes. I mean, it's interesting. I'm sure the irony hasn't escaped you that this so-called attack on democracy, January 6th, has been used as a pretext to actually undermine democracy by spying on elected lawmakers.



ARMSTRONG: Well, absolutely, and I don't even know what that means, employees who have lost their compass. That's the exact type of innocuous kind of statement that allows for a pretext to collect way more information than any judge would ever allow, or any reasonable court would ever allow and it is just -- it is surveillance on our constituents and nobody -- this should not be a partisan issue, everybody should be offended, and everybody should be outraged by this.



CARLSON: Well, I hope you'll convince Kevin McCarthy to shut it down until this has ended because it's not acceptable.



Congressman Armstrong, thanks so much for joining us tonight. I appreciate it.



ARMSTRONG: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: So across the country, colleges and universities, many of which are going out of business -- can't come too soon -- are mandating corona booster shots, one more injection before they go bankrupt. One student is speaking out against this on principle very articulately, and joins us next.



CARLSON: In case, there are no geniuses left on the internet, a friend just sent this tweet quote: "Having lost in Afghanistan, the graveyard of empires, the regime's next military adventure, invading Russia in winter." Perfect.



Back to our country now. Universities are forcing students to take yet another corona injection before they can go to school. At the University of Chicago -- and this is rare on campus -- some students are fighting back in a very principled and articulate way. The Editorial Board of the student newspaper, "The Chicago Thinker" published an editorial in which it said: "Chicago must end its booster mandate. We are not lab rats."



Audrey Unverferth is the editor-in-chief of the paper and we're happy to have her join us tonight. Audrey, thanks so much for coming on.



So I would recommend to all of our viewers to read the editorial that your Editorial Board wrote, you were the principal author, I think because I think it's better than what you read in a lot of American newspapers, but summarize for us the case that you made against being forced to take these injections.



AUDREY UNVERFERTH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, "THE CHICAGO THINKER": Well, first of all, thank you so much for having me. It's such an honor to be here. I'm so excited. And you summarized it really well, so thank you.



My Editorial Board and I are speaking out demanding that the University of Chicago and its unethical, anti-science booster mandate, our Editorial Board of nine editors all signed it, the primary author was Eden Negussie and she did an amazing job, and what we outlined very carefully in the editorial is that there is just no excuse for this latest mandate. It is absolutely absurd.



And one of the worst parts of it is that it imposed is a caste system within our university. Doctors and select scientists are exempt, so some of the world's leading doctors and scientists don't have to get this jab, including those who are experts in immunology. Meanwhile, students and professors and others are being told that in order to participate in this community that I so love, that we need to get yet another jab, and we're saying enough is enough. If we don't speak out now, this is never going to end. So, we're calling on everyone to sign our petition at thechicagothinker.com, and to help us end this.



CARLSON: I mean, I'll just be blunt, I'm not overstating. I think you're a civil rights hero for doing this because I think that's what you're defending civil rights, human rights. I wonder how this editorial and your position has been received on campus by say, people who believe in choice and bodily autonomy and fighting the man. Have they rushed to your side? Held you aloft?



UNVERFERTH: No, no, they have not. And sadly, so many people are so very afraid and they think if they're sheep now and they just follow along, and they follow the rules, this will all go away. And the thing is, this COVID theater is never going to end if we don't fight back now.



CARLSON: Amen.



UNVERFERTH: Yes.



CARLSON: Audrey, you are brave. I hope we see you again. Thank you.



UNVERFERTH: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: Well, here's something weird. COVID rates are skyrocketing in the very countries with the highest vaccination rates that would include Denmark, Australia, and Israel. Alex Berenson has been covering this almost alone on "Substack." He joins us now for his reporting. Alex Berenson, what is this?



ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: We're at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and you know, I am not exaggerating, I think this is probably the most important appearance I've had with you in the last two years. It is completely clear now that the vaccines don't really work at all against omicron.



In these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising. The Israelis are predicting that they're going to have more serious cases than they ever had at the peak last year, and the idea that we would solve this with another booster is just off the charts insane.



I have not said this to you before because I'm pretty careful, and I'm pretty careful with the data. But these vaccines, these mRNA vaccines, the mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should get them, no one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted.



They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point against omicron. The spike that they make your body make that you then produce antibodies to is not the omicron spike. And earlier today, Tony Fauci said, we're not going to give people monoclonal antibody products, the first generation products because they don't work against the omicron spike. The same logic applies to these mRNA vaccines and giving people boosters even if in the very short term, it knocks down infection rates. There's a boomerang effect. And that's what they're seeing in all these countries. We are in a dangerous moment and these products need to be withdrawn.



CARLSON: When you say -- so you say they're ineffective and that's demonstrable to anybody who lives in this country. Everyone you know, who's had, you know has had COVID, most of them are fine.



But when you say they're dangerous, what do you mean by that?



BERENSON: Well, there was a JAMA paper today actually that showed that rates of myocarditis, you know, which is again, a heart inflammation that can be very dangerous and, you know, can affect people of any age, but myocarditis in young men, actually, in college age people, you know, especially men, is 50 to a hundred times as high as the as the background rate after the second shot.



There is another issue here, which is that these -- when I say that there is danger, there's danger and the danger is dose related, okay, that's a general rule in medicine. The dose makes the poison and giving people more mRNA, that is going to make them produce spike protein that doesn't, you know, match the current spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is useless, and is likely to wrong foot their immune systems, okay.



So there is a problem with the efficacy and the immune response and there is also just the problem with the dangers of the vaccines themselves. And if these if these products were being brought to market now against omicron, they would not be approvable, okay.



So Pfizer is trying to fix that by saying we're going to have an omicron variant mRNA product in the next couple of months. Guess what? It is very likely there'll be a new variant by then, okay. So they're going to be chasing this and they're going to be injecting people with something that doesn't match the current variant forever, and the results are likely to get worse and worse and worse.



Go to the "Substack." Look at -- just look at the charts. Just look at the chart of what's happened in Israel in the last couple of weeks. This is a country that's 90 percent plus adult vaccinated, more than half boosted. These are the levels that the Democrats would love to achieve in the United States. It is not just that it doesn't make any difference, it seems to be making the situation worse and it is impossible for me to imagine that a fourth shot, that a second booster is going to do anything, but in a couple of months lead to another boomerang, another synchronized wave that overwhelms hospitals.



Because they're reporting again in Israel that their ICUs are under immense pressure. So I don't know what the logic is right now, but I know that in any rational world, every public health authority would be calling for an immediate halt to vaccinations, mRNA vaccinations for COVID until we know what's going on.



CARLSON: So it's just a completely scary thing to hear. And again, you can look up the data. It is on Berenson's "Substack." It's also publicly available.



BERENSON: Let me let me just say one last thing. We're lucky right now, because omicron is not as dangerous as delta, it appears.



CARLSON: Right, of course.



BERENSON: Overall, okay. It's not as dangerous. If another variant comes and we are wrong footed like this, and it is more virulent, I don't know what's going to happen, but we should be trying to avoid that, not trying to buy a couple of months so Tony Fauci can feel better and then this happens again.



CARLSON: Reduce the stock price of Pfizer. Alex Berenson, thank you so much.



BERENSON: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Texas is one of the last free states. What happens to it if it becomes California? We will talk to the man who is trying to prevent it from becoming California, next.



CARLSON: So here's an amazing fact. When illegal migrants are arrested by authorities in the state of Texas, they are actually more likely to remain in this country than when they are arrested by Federal agents. That's reporting from "The Houston Chronicle." It sounds more like California than Texas.



Don Huffines is running for Governor of Texas. He doesn't want the state to turn into California. He joins us now to explain how he is going to stop that. Don Huffines, thanks so much for coming on. So how are you going to stop Texas from becoming California?



DON HUFFINES (R), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR TEXAS: Well, hello, Tucker and hello, patriots. Let me tell you something, Tucker. This is a -- this is the main problem that's affecting Texas and really the nation, and it is the culture war, the war of our culture.



This is a battle for the soul of Texas and the soul of our nation, and I can tell you we're losing this for one simple reason, one main reason and that is that we don't have courageous Republican leadership.



I mean, just look what happened right now in Florida when DeSantis won as, you know, Florida was 50/50. Republicans/Democrats and once DeSantis won, the Democrats have basically given up on Florida and is redder by the day.



In Texas, we lost control of the universities decades ago to the left. And now the left, of course, is training the teachers that go down to our government schools and teach socialism and we know that socialism always leads to communism and tyranny and the horrors are just unimaginable.



They're teaching CRT Marxist, critical race theory, transgender ideology. We've got pornography in our school libraries, we even have drag queen story hours and this has got to change. This is where the left is winning. They've already taken over, of course, the cities in Texas, major cities in Texas.



Our border is wide open for instance. We've got two million illegals pouring into Texas in a 12-month period -- in the last 12 months. They've come from over a hundred different countries. Our culture is at risk.



And in a Huffines administration, I'm going to change that. This all started, really started, the catalyst for this is when we let the left replace God with government. Most things in Texas are downstream of the Governor's Office, our virtue, our culture, and you know, we can never have true liberty without a virtuous society.



I'm going to make sure that we get prayer back in all of our classrooms in Texas. I'm going to make sure we get Biblical Studies in our Junior High's. I'm going to make sure we take control of our universities with God fearing-patriots who believe in exceptionalism, America, and the free market and capitalism and flush out all the communists and socialists that are running the universities today.



CARLSON: And fill up that, that'd be a big change and a welcome one. Don Huffines, appreciate it. Thank you.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Just looking back at the storyline up of the last hour of the show we just did, pretty grim. Now our defense should be, there's plenty of grim things happening and we have to cover them, but still it was a little depressing. We apologize for that.



We're going to do our very best to do something positive and amusing tomorrow. A break on Wednesday. We are going to try.



Anyway, we will be back tomorrow night, 8:00 PM, the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Here is the Great Sean Hannity.



