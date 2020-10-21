Tucker: American power centers align to get Joe Biden elected
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON
TONIGHT. If you been watching the news, you know that many of America's
most prominent journalists spent the day on the hunt for white supremacists
in our midst. They seem highly agitated about that. Why are they so
worried?
Oh, come on, you know. White supremacist mobs burned our country down. They
spent the summer torching buildings and shooting people in Minneapolis,
Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, and many other places across the land.
It was worst domestic terrorism in this country in more than 50 years and
white supremacists did it. We better find them. Check under the bed. Just
kidding.
That was a joke, obviously. Though not every reporter in Washington got it.
Some of them actually believe their own propaganda. They are too dumb to
operate an easy pass, but they are telling you the news. It's a problem.
Let's hope that when this revolution finally does end, someone fixes our
newsrooms.
In the meantime though, take a comment to consider why their bosses are
demanding they tell you something that is so obviously dishonest. Think
hard. Why do people lie? Why do you lie?
You lie when you're caught doing something you don't want to admit you've
done. "I didn't eat the Oreos, Bobby did." You say as you wipe the crumbs
from your face. You lie to divert attention from your own crimes. That's
what's happening, here.
This summer, a political organization aligned very closely with the
Democratic Party wrecked our cities. That group is called Black Lives
Matter. Here is some of what they did.
[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]
CARLSON: We don't have to guess about who did all of what you just saw,
this wasn't exactly a stealth operation. The rioters proudly announced who
they were and what they wanted.
Just a few weeks ago, a guy with a not very subtle BLM tattoo on his neck
assassinated a Trump supporter in Portland. In Louisville, Kentucky, a man
who promoted BLM propaganda on social media tried to murder two police
officers. In Chicago, a self-described BLM activist defended looting as a
form of reparations.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ARIEL ATKINS, BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVIST, CHICAGO: They get upset when
people started looting. People in the city are struggling through a
pandemic. So I don't care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's,
or a Nike, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that
that person has clothes. That makes sure that that person can make some
kind of money, because the city obviously doesn't care about them. Not only
that, that is reparations.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Yes, that's reparations. Cleaning out the Nike store. So no matter
what they tell you, and they are telling you a lot of things, BLM is not a
mainstream organization. Just five years ago, the Democratic Party
acknowledged that.
In the fall 2015, in an internal memo to House candidates, a senior
Democratic Party official described the BLM as a quote, "a radical
movement." And for a reason.
That July, dozens of BLM activists stormed the stage at a Bernie Sanders
event. They chanted, slogans like, "If I die in police custody, burn
everything down." The next month, another BLM group stormed another Sanders
rally. They seized his microphone and denounced the attendees as racists
and white supremacists.
You may remember it. It seemed scary at the time, including to Democrats.
They asked why Sanders didn't have Secret Service protection.
These people were so extreme, they regarded Bernie Sanders of Vermont as a
Nazi. So the Democrats understood there was no reasoning with them. There
wasn't a point. Now, the Democratic Party embraces BLM.
Democrats incorporated BLM talking points directly into their party
platform this summer. You didn't hear much about that in news coverages of
the convention, just like you probably didn't hear anything about Kamala
Harris's speech at the NAACP this Friday.
The media just didn't have time to tell you about it. There were too many
of those rioting white supremacists to hunt down, and that's a shame
because should know a lot more about Kamala Harris. A lot more.
Kamala Harris 22 years younger than Joe Biden is. So if Joe Biden wins next
month, at some point, possibly sooner than we expect, Kamala Harris will
control the White House, the Federal government.
And that is a concern because very few people in the Democratic Party,
certainly at her level, have pushed BLM's message more aggressively than
Kamala Harris has. Here she was on Friday.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Black Lives Matter
has been the most significant agent for change within the Criminal Justice
System because it has been a counterforce to the force within the system
that is so grounded in status quo, and in its own traditions. Many of which
have been harmful and have been discriminatory in the way that they have
been enforced.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: We are quoting, "Black Lives Matter has been the most significant
agent for change within the Terminal Justice System." Says Kamala Harris,
and she said it as a compliment. She was praising BLM when she said that.
So what kind of change is BLM pushing for? What exactly is their
prescription for changing our justice system? Well, we could tell you, but
maybe you wouldn't believe us. So instead, we're going to play a tape from
Patrisse Cullors, she is one of the founders of BLM. Here is what she said
this summer.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PATRISSE CULLORS, CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: Until and unless our
leaders become signatory to the BREATHE Act, to legislation that eliminates
the Federal government's ability to give multimillion dollars grants to
militarize police forces, dismantles punitive policing like I.C.E. and
Border Patrol and the D.E.A., end the use of surveillance systems being
used to target protesters and ban the use of police agencies to suppress
political dissent, the Democratic Party of today will be remembered as the
party of complicity.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: So dismantle I.C.E. -- dismantle I.C.E. and the D.E.A. That means
no more drug enforcement, no more border enforcement. That's the change
Kamala Harris is endorsing. Again, we are not making it up. We just showed
you the tape. If she said that on Friday, not 30 years ago in college, on
Friday.
Eliminating law enforcement agencies, entire Federal agencies may be a lot
of things. It is not a moderate position. It is a radical position. Kamala
Harris is a radical person. It doesn't matter what she seems like, it
doesn't matter how soothing her words may sound. If you listen to what they
mean, they are radical.
Here is Kamala Harris on Friday describing the founders of BLM.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HARRIS: Nothing that we have achieved has been about progress in this
country has come without a fight. Nothing that we have achieved in our
country that has been about progress, and particularly around Civil Rights
has come without a fight.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: So she used one word twice in that clip. What was that word? It
was "fight." Kamala Harris likes people who fight. She likes fighting.
These people are brilliant says Kamala Harris, but most of all, they like
to fight.
And she is right. Patrisse Cullors certainly does like to fight. Cullors is
a self-described Marxist. She is unafraid to defend looting on television.
In fact, she is happy, too. Watch her do it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
QUESTION: The protests has been overwhelmingly peaceful, but there is a
media focus on looting.
CULLORS: We are very obsessed with property damage. Property damage is seen
as sort of like the pinnacle of destruction and violence, and we rarely
hear the media focus on police violence or terror.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Just another brilliant friend of Kamala Harris is someone who
likes to fight.
In any other year, a vice presidential candidate who openly supported
people like this, endorsed them from the stage, that would be a major
national scandal. It might be enough to get Kamala Harris bounced off the
ticket.
But not this year, not in 2020. No one is saying the word about it. They
are hoping you won't notice.
Bob Woodson has noticed. He is the Founder and President of the Woodson
Center. We are happy to have him on tonight. Mr. Woodson, thanks for
joining us.
ROBERT WOODSON, FOUNDER, WOODSON CENTER: Nice to be here.
CARLSON: So I think we both agree that these prescriptions are poison and
counterproductive, but I'd love to hear it and I think our audience would
to, your prescription for what we should do. So if you were running, if you
are in Kamala Harris' place or Joe Biden's place or the President's place,
what would you say to the country about what we need to do to fix our
problems?
WOODSON: Okay, first of all, I think Kamala Harris should lead by example.
And one of the things I would recommend, when she talks about reimagining
the police, she should take steps to dismiss her security detail and
instead hire social workers as she he goes around the country.
CARLSON: That is the best suggestion I've heard. Do you think she will do
that?
WOODSON: Well, I am going to recommend that maybe she is watching, and she
will heed that. Because people like Kamala Harris do not have to live with
the consequences of their advocacy.
CARLSON: Yes.
WOODSON: Particularly, when they have to -- they are vilifying the police
and as a consequence, the people who are suffering most in this struggle
are the people who they claim to represent and seeking justice. Low income
blacks in these communities are the ones.
If I were the Vice President, what I would do instead is first of all, stop
the money going to Black Lives Matter. Have these corporations investing in
rioting, investing in murder and looting because the more they do it, and
what they also should stop doing is vilifying the police, because the more
the police are vilified about patrolling aggressively in these black
neighborhoods, the higher the murder rate goes up.
Also, if police resources are drained off by hailing rioters downtown,
that's very dangerous for people in those communities. And also, what we've
got to stop doing is black children are dying in record numbers on our
streets and in the classrooms, they are dying intellectually by admitting
these negative messages about hating their country, that they live in a
country that hates them.
So what we are doing at the Woodson Center is that we are reaching out to
communities and identifying people like the Alliance of Concerned Men and
these are black men who are in those same zip codes who have the trust and
confidence of the people, and they are creating islands of peace.
Also, another group that needs to be in power is the hundreds and hundreds
of mothers -- black mothers who are suffering these losses, and they are
coming to us and saying, we want a voice. We are utterly opposed to
elimination or reducing police. We want the police to cooperate with us in
the protection of them.
So Tucker, what we've gotten to do is we really have got to shift the
paradigm and recognize that people should be agents of their own uplift.
Instead, we are investing in people who are destroying our cities. And
there is no such thing as institutional racism. The people who use that as
an excuse and presents that as a problem, they need to be challenged to
answer, tell me what institutional racism looks like. What is your remedy?
And how would that remedy save lives in these communities, some of those
black mothers, I know one who has lost all four of her sons before the age
of 30.
There's a study that says 30 percent of these black mothers even die within
three years because of the grief that they suffered. But they are silent
sufferers, and we need to put them at the center of our solution, and
listen and support to them, and learn from these neighborhood healing
agents what should be done, and stop the hustle.
CARLSON: Stop the hustle.
WOODSON: Stop the hustle. Black elected officials are using race so they
can avoid answering the question, if racism were the culprit, why are black
children and low-income black people being destroyed in institutions run by
their own people? Who has hired these Police Chiefs or these so-called
racist cops over the last 50 years? Who hired them?
CARLSON: Yes. Stop the hustle. That's exactly right and stop the
radicalism.
WOODSON: Stop the radicalism.
CARLSON: Amen. Mr. Woodson. Thank you. Thanks for joining us tonight.
WOODSON: And thank you.
CARLSON: Last time we told you one of the main takeaways from the debate is
that calling Joe Biden senile, he probably is, will not win the election.
Now, the vice-presidential debate is coming up next Wednesday. We will
continue to take a much closer look at Kamala Harris' past and her record
up until now. We will continue with that tonight.
Ned Ryun is here with what he believes are the top three things Mike Pence
ought to highlight about Harris as they face off next week. Ned Ryun, great
to see you tonight.
NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Good to be with you, Tucker.
CARLSON: So what do you think Vice President Pence ought to address with
Kamala Harris?
RYUN: Well, I would hit her on a couple of things. First of all, I would go
right at some of these far left schemes. Do you really believe that we
should pack the Supreme Court? Yes or no? Do you believe that we should
give statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico? Again, these are all
schemes to basically lead to one-party rule, of course Democrats thinking
it would be them.
I would ask her, too, do you really believe we should decriminalize all
illegal border crossings? Which is de facto open border. And do you really
think that it is a good idea to give healthcare to illegal immigrants? And
I would also try to pin her down on, do you believe in the Green New Deal
in its entirety? Because we know it is coercive socialism. Green New Deal
is coercive socialism. It will only be implemented in its entirety through
coercion. There is another term for coercive socialism, it's called
communism.
So I would start there, but I've got a few more ideas that he just needs to
keep pounding to again illustrate, you know, again, she was bailing out the
rioters and the looters up in Minneapolis this summer. Actually, actively
raising money to bail them out of jail, and then I would conclude, at
least, will you renounce Antifa and to the Marxist BLM in all of its
destructive ways?
Put her on the mark, and do not let her off of it. Completely pin her down
and get her to either deny or accept all of those points and then move on.
CARLSON: None of that seems far-fetched to me. This doesn't seem hard. So
if you're going up against someone in a political race, you look at the
polling and you say, well, these people has positions that are very
unpopular with the public, why not let them know this person has these
positions?
Instead, day after day, I see these idiotic messages from the Trump
campaign attacking Joe Biden because he voted for the Crime Bill that
actually most people like. So why don't they ever mention that these people
want to add Puerto Rico and D.C. to the union and pack the Supreme Court.
This is like obvious stuff.
RYUN: This is obvious stuff, and I would remind people that a poll showed
nearly 70 percent of the American people are opposed to packing the Supreme
Court. Anytime you have a 70 percent issue, that's a winning issue, and it
really does highlight how radical she is.
Again, I think I'm stating the obvious. But her record shows she is one of
the most liberal members of the Senate, just go through her voting record.
CARLSON: Yes.
RYUN: Keep nailing her on this and show people what she is doing -- I told
my wife, Tucker, I would not be surprised -- God forbid Joe Biden would
win, I would doubt that he would serve out his first term, I think Kamala
Harris would actually replace him as President before the first term would
expire. That's how serious this is, because she is truly the real
presidential candidate on this ticket.
CARLSON: Well, I mean, I don't have the polling right in front of me, but I
don't believe that most people want to see D.C. -- may be the most
mismanaged city in the world, certainly in this hemisphere, become a state?
It's not even -- that's prohibited in the Constitution. I mean, it's
insane. Who supports that?
RYUN: Well, that's right. But Tucker, you and I both know, the Constitution
for them is kind of a series of suggestions that they can choose to either
accept or reject as they so choose. This is all in the pursuit of power,
political power to implement their far left agenda. You get two more
liberal senators from D.C., two more liberal senators from Puerto Rico, all
of a sudden, and then you remove the legislative filibuster -- that's
another thing that Pence should push her on.
Do you think it's a good idea to remove the legislative filibuster from the
U.S. Senate, which would again destroy any minority rights in that body?
That is shameful that they are even talking about that.
CARLSON: That's right. That is one-party rule. So that pack the Supreme
Court, you've got all three branches of government controlled by one party
forever. I don't think even most Democrats are for that. It is not a good
idea.
Ned Ryun, great to see you.
RYUN: No, it's not.
CARLSON: It's not.
RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.
CARLSON: Too much power, too few hands. We will have more on Kamala Harris
in the run up to the VP debate. That debate is next Wednesday.
After the break, we will talk to the Attorney General of the Commonwealth
of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron. You may have seen him on television recently
giving a couple of pretty powerful briefings. He is ready to clarify some
of the details in the Breonna Taylor case and respond to the media smears
against him.
We'll be right back.
CARLSON: Protests are still ongoing in Louisville, Kentucky after the grand
jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case last month. Back in March, Breonna
Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on police after they announced a search
warrant at night and entered her apartment.
The grand jury indicted one officer in that. The indictment accused him of
endangering others for returning fire. A police officer had been shot when
he did that.
After that verdict came down, a BLM sympathizer apparently shot two police
officers in Louisville. One of those officers, Major Aubrey Gregory called
for calm on Wednesday saying quote, "Hate and violence progresses nothing."
That's demonstrably true, but BLM's leaders and the news media apparently
disagree with that message.
They've decided to claim that the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel
Cameron has somehow betrayed the black community. Kind of a shocking
accusation, but they said it. The Attorney General is about to respond on
this show in just a moment, but first, hear what those attacks against him
look like.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Don't look at the fact that this guy is black. That
does not mean anything. He is a Republican through and through. He spoke at
the R.N.C. He told you who he was, believe him.
CHERYL DORSEY, RETIRED LAPD SERGEANT: At least, he is skin folk, but he is
not kinfolk. And so just like he thinks they can speak for Kentucky because
he is up there with a black face, he does not speak for all of us.
ALICIA GARZA CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT: I think what I saw
this morning was a Bull Connor speech in 2020 and you're right,
unfortunately, it was being given by a black prosecutor.
JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I'm so disgusted by this. I'm so
disgusted by Daniel Cameron's performance. I am so sick and tired of black
people going on the air and performing for violence and white supremacy and
state-sponsored violence against black people and claiming their mamas and
claiming they're because they are a black man, they care about it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Those attacks are so cruel and so vicious and unfair that we
hesitated to air them again and we didn't want to play them right before
introducing the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, but he asked
us to because he wants to respond. Of course, he saw them as well, and
we're happy to have them on tonight.
Mr. Attorney General, thanks so much for joining us. Again it's -- I'm
embarrassed even to play that before this interview, but I have to ask you,
what did you think when you saw that?
DANIEL CAMERON, KENTUCKY STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well look, Tucker, it is
so unfortunate that because I have a different political philosophy and
because in my role as the Attorney General and as the special prosecutor in
the Breonna Taylor investigation, because I led with the facts and the
truth and had that lead to the conclusion, somehow I've betrayed my race.
It is repugnant. It is so disappointing, but it's par for the course.
Anytime someone stands for the truth and when that truth is different from
a narrative that has been pushed by others, this is how they respond and if
you look at my social media, you'll see countless folks who have made
similar statements and comments.
But I'm here tonight to say that enough is enough and that black
Republicans, folks that believe in the truth, that we're going to stand up
and that's what I did in presenting all of the information to the grand
jury in the Breonna Taylor investigation. That's what I'm charged to do.
That is my responsibility as the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of
Kentucky.
That's what the citizens here of all 120 counties deserve and that's what
they elected me to do.
CARLSON: Well, God bless you for your calm and for your bravery. I don't
think I could -- I don't think I could handle it if I were you, but I'm
glad that you can.
So if -- since you're here and we've covered this case quite a bit. There's
been a lot of competing stories about what actually happened. Clear up for
us, if you would, since no one was more intimately involved in this than
you. What misinformation is out there about the Breonna Taylor case?
CAMERON: Well the biggest myth that is being promoted right now is the idea
that Sergeant Mattingly, one of the officers who was administering the
search warrant in the morning hours at Breonna Taylor's apartment was shot
by friendly fire, meaning shot by another officer.
Look, I've taken to calling this a conspiracy theory. In order to believe
this narrative that's being promoted by a defense attorney in Louisville,
Kentucky, you have to believe one to defy Physics and disregard the
trajectory analysis, but you have to believe that the officer that was
standing outside of the apartment shooting into the apartment that he had a
magic bullet and that that bullet went through the apartment unit and then
made a sharp turn left without any obstruction or any impediment to match
it up with the entry point of the wound that Sergeant Mattingly suffered.
It is a silly notion. It's one of the biggest myths that has been promoted
here in the last few weeks. Before three weeks ago and before this defense
attorney uttered this statement, it was a foregone conclusion that what
happened that evening was that Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
fired a shot at the officers. The officers responded and returned fire,
justified in doing so because they had been fired upon and the tragedy --
And again, I've said this from the very beginning. The tragedy here is that
Breonna Taylor was in that hallway as well and was hit.
CARLSON: Yes.
CAMERON: But the tragedy doesn't allow for me to not present the facts and
the truth and that's what we've done here.
CARLSON: Amen. And as an outsider that was exactly my read on it. It looked
like a tragedy. Everyone is sad that she died, but it doesn't seem like it
justifies violence in the streets.
CAMERON: Yes, sir.
CARLSON: You said that as well. You said it's not justice for the mob to
commit violence and you were attacked for saying that. What do you make of
the response?
CAMERON: Well again, there were a lot of people inside and outside, a lot
of celebrities, a lot of folks that were either misrepresented the facts
because it was to their advantage or didn't know all the information. They
made conclusions first and then want to cherry pick the facts to meet those
conclusions.
I don't have that luxury as the Attorney General here in the Commonwealth.
My responsibility is to the truth and to the information and then that is
ultimately what leads to the conclusion.
We presented all of the information to the grand jury. Ultimately, we
presented to them as well the fact that the officers, Mattingly and
Cosgrove were fired upon and they were justified in returning their fire.
We obviously have a prosecution into a third officer that was there that
night. I can't get into the specifics because that is an ongoing
prosecution.
But again, a lot of folks had already made up their mind and weren't
interested in what the truth is and now are still trying to cherry-pick so
that they can fashion a narrative that meets their agenda and advances
their own interests.
CARLSON: Man, I hope someday we can have dinner and I'm going to ask you
what you think of the many other prosecutors who have bowed to political
pressure, but I'm not going to ask you that on TV because it would be
putting you in a bad spot.
CAMERON: Well --
CARLSON: In the meantime --
CAMERON: I am going to take you up on that dinner.
CARLSON: I hope so. Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of the Commonwealth of
Kentucky. Thanks so much.
CAMERON: Thank you for having me.
CARLSON: Officials in New York City have released data on just how many
bars and restaurants may go under forever because of the lockdowns in
response to the Wuhan coronavirus. Those numbers will stun you. We'll show
them to you next.
CARLSON: When the coronavirus arrived early this spring, our leaders
basically responded by shutting everything down, almost immediately. It was
a hasty decision, but it's taken many months to learn the details of its
effects. What happened after we did that?
Well, now we know a lot more about the effects on small businesses in the
City of New York. FOX's Rick Leventhal has details on that for us tonight.
Hey, Rick.
RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker. You know, every
day we hear reports on the number of coronavirus cases nationwide and state
by state, detailed breakdowns in the rise and fall of infections, but we
don't often hear about the impact that the shutdowns are having on workers
and local businesses until today, a new audit released by the New York
State Comptroller brings all kinds of bad news, predicting half of New York
City's bars and restaurants may close for good because of COVID-19.
Most bars have been closed since March and some restaurants managed to
survive, thanks to carry-out and delivery orders and the city allowed
indoor dining to resume yesterday, but only at 25 percent normal seating
capacity.
So the Comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli says, "The industry is challenging
under the best of circumstances and many eateries operate on tight margins.
Now, they face an unprecedented upheaval that may cause many establishments
to close forever." How many? The report predicts one-third to one-half of
the city's bars and eateries, thousands of businesses could shut down
forever costing as many as 150, 000 jobs most held by minorities.
This equals potential losses of billions in wages and more than 10 billion
in taxable sales.
The city has approved extended outdoor dining year-round, but Tucker, how
many people are going to want to sit outside in New York City in the dead
of winter?
CARLSON: The implications are profound. Rick Leventhal, thank you for that.
LEVENTHAL: Sure.
CARLSON: If you think about it for a minute, those numbers are almost hard
to believe, but not everyone in New York City is giving up. One man opened
a bar and restaurant in the city a month ago today.
Bill de Blasio's government has done everything they can to stop it,
including sending inspectors to harass the owner, banning people from
sitting at the bar.
But Tyler Hollinger's restaurant called Festival is still open. He joins us
tonight for an update on how he is doing.
Tyler, thanks so much for coming on. First the obvious question, why did
you do this?
TYLER HOLLINGER, RESTAURANT OWNER: Thanks, Tucker.
CARLSON: Opening a restaurant in New York now seems like brave.
HOLLINGER: Oh, Tucker, you know a lot of these decisions were made well
before the Wuhan coronavirus, so let's be honest. This was two years in the
making and I refuse to be negative about these sort of things. I refuse to
dwell on the negative because I believe in the power of community. I
believe in the power of New Yorkers.
Let's be honest. Cuomo, de Blasio, they didn't stop the virus, New Yorkers
stopped the virus here and New Yorkers will survive.
CARLSON: I love that. I love that. Do you have investors? Do they agree,
too? Do you have family? Do they agree? I mean did anybody say to you,
"Wow, you know now is a pretty brave time to open a restaurant."
HOLLINGER: I have such a strong belief in the people that I work with, in
my talented team from the mixologist, to the chefs, to the front of house,
to the back of house, to the dishwasher who we employ, who comes every day
and works his heart out because he needs this job. Everyone needs this job
and we are a family.
So this has even just brought us closer together and we have been embraced
by our neighborhood. In a neighborhood where there's not a lot of great
options, we are positively the best cocktail bar in New York City at this
moment.
CARLSON: So, I bet you, a hundred percent of the people watching right now
are inspired by what you're saying. Was the city government of New York
inspired? Have they encouraged you?
HOLLINGER: Absolutely not. I will say one thing, open dining, al fresco
dining is a wonderful idea and it should have been implemented long ago.
Why? Because the city gets a lot of money by charging bars and restaurants
cafe sidewalk fees, which was the normal license we would all have to apply
for, spend tens of thousands of dollars every year just to use a small
amount of sidewalk in front of your business.
Now we can spread out and look, my business is lucky enough that we have a
great landlord and we have a great sidewalk. We just put in a new beautiful
sidewalk garden. We seat a lot of people twelve, six feet apart. We will
put a table anywhere on the sidewalk for you at your comfort level because
we're willing to go that extra distance.
And let me tell you, Tucker, it has paid back in spades because the
neighborhood has rallied around us.
CARLSON: I bet they have. How many restaurants and bars has your zip code
lost would you say in the last six months?
HOLLINGER: I'd say half to 75 percent of the bars in my neighborhood
because I also live there are gone. They're gone.
CARLSON: Man, so you're in for the long haul. You hear people say that New
York is doomed. People are leaving. You're not leaving, obviously.
HOLLINGER: No, absolutely not. Because let's be clear. The New Yorkers are
the ones who beat back this disease. New Yorkers are responsible,
resilient, healthy, strong people who wear their facemasks, who keep their
distance and respect each other.
I will tell you one thing that absolutely disgusts me about what de Blasio
and Cuomo have done. In New York, we have something called 3-1-1. It used
to be a great service, but now it's the tattletale line, so anyone who has
a problem with any other person can tattletale on them and the government
will send its special enforcement agency of the Mayor's Office, which just
sounds terrible to me.
CARLSON: You are living proof that New York is not lost. Decent, sensible,
and optimistic people still live there. Godspeed. I hope you -- I really
hope you thrive in the middle of this.
HOLLINGER: Absolutely.
CARLSON: Tyler, thank you. Owner of Festival Restaurant.
HOLLINGER: Tucker, my only question is, yes, when are you coming for a
cocktail? Because --
CARLSON: I want to come now.
HOLLINGER: We all need a good cocktail at this time.
CARLSON: I don't even drink, but I'll definitely get a Perrier. Great to
see you, man. Thank you.
Well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention receives billions
every year from you. We send the money for a very specific purpose. We
believe they do a good job, but you know what the purpose is. The C.D.C. is
the federal agency we fund to handle public health emergencies, like the
one we're living through, the coronavirus pandemic.
So how are they doing? Tonight, we have some details on how they are doing.
According to a senior and highly knowledgeable source that we spoke to,
many senior C.D.C. scientists and analysts are refusing to go to work.
They've been ordered to go to the office, they won't. It doesn't seem like
anyone has reported on this, but it is happening.
So, what are they doing from home? Well some have decided to become
political activists, spinning media outlets for political effect. On Monday
for example, "The New York Times" published a piece setting government
official complaining about the White House oversight of the C.D.C. The
White House, of course does oversee the C.D.C. It is part of the
administration it always has been.
Apparently, the White House asked the C.D.C. to release data on the mental
health cost of the coronavirus lockdowns. That's a completely fair
question. Those costs obviously have been profound.
The White House also asked the C.D.C. to incorporate data on coronavirus
deaths among people under the age of 18. Again, a totally fair question
that the public has a right to know the answer to.
The C.D.C. apparently thought this was an outrageous request. Releasing
scientific data to the public, no way. That could hurt the Biden campaign.
They wanted instead to hide data showing that children are not actually
dying from this virus because the more afraid you are ahead of the
election, the better.
What happened on Monday was not unusual. Back in May, the C.D.C. produced
draft guidance on restrictions of religious services. That guidance was
rejected by officials in Washington including the director of the C.D.C.,
Robert Redfield.
Officials agreed on a new version that was less restrictive of religious
services in part because, oh yes, the First Amendment.
But someone at the C.D.C. just went ahead and published the original
unapproved document online anyway. When this was discovered, the employee
said, well, it was entirely within bounds to publish incorrect guidance.
That person wasn't punished. No one was punished.
We're told something similar happened last week when the C.D.C. posted and
then retracted an alert on coronavirus transmission.
These weren't mistakes, although that's how the media reported them. They
were deliberate attempts to sabotage the oversight of elected officials of
the C.D.C. for political effect, for the benefit of one political party.
The people responsible for this shouldn't be working from home, they
shouldn't be working anywhere in the Federal government. Period.
There's a pandemic going on and this is what you're doing?
We'll continue to monitor the story.
Up next, we'll speak to someone who has just written a highly detailed book
about what's actually happening inside Google, Facebook and Twitter, the
most powerful companies in the world. They're working to change the
election results. We'll show you how they're doing it, next.
CARLSON: "It's a free country," if you're over 40, remember when people
used to say that? No one says that anymore. Silicon Valley is a big part of
the reason.
Tech oligarchs do whatever they can to censor and humiliate anyone who
challenges the approved position on all kinds of topics, the coronavirus,
and coronavirus lockdowns, mail-in balloting, George Soros, you can't
criticize him. You've seen all of that.
But what are you not seeing? What are these companies doing internally to
affect the way we think and the way we vote?
Allum Bokhari has thought a lot about this. He has written a new book on it
called, "Deleted: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal
the Election." We're glad to have him on tonight. Thanks for joining us.
Congrats on the book.
ALLUM BOKHARI, AUTHOR, "DELETED": Thanks, Tucker and you know I've been
following the activities of these Silicon Valley tech giants for nearly
five years now and I have no other way to put it. We're in an era of
digital totalitarianism.
We've somehow allowed a handful of unaccountable corporations to seize
control of political discourse and in the process, seize control of
democracy. But you know, you don't have to take this from me, take it from
my sources, the people who worked for Google, the people who worked for
Twitter and Facebook.
These are the people I've interviewed for this book and let me tell you,
they are so alarmed by what they have seen inside these Silicon Valley
companies that they put their own careers on the line to come forward and
warn the American public about what's going on.
This is not just about people getting banned. We all know people get banned
on social media. That is just the tip of the iceberg. The really terrifying
stuff is what's going on behind the scenes and that's what these sources
have told me about.
I know we're short on time, so I'll focus on just one example that more
people need to know about. It's called Machine Learning Fairness.
Machine Learning Fairness: everyone needs to memorize those three words.
CARLSON: Machine Learning Fairness.
BOKHARI: I'll tell you what it is briefly. This is Big Tech's attempt to
merge the fields of Computer Science on the one hand and Critical Race
Theory on the other. Critical Race Theory, Tucker, the same racist ideology
that's being rightly purged from the Federal government by President Trump
is running rampant in Silicon Valley where it couldn't be more dangerous
because these people control the algorithms that are going to control
almost every aspect of our lives.
You know, they control whose messages are allowed to be seen, whose
political movements are allowed to go viral and gain momentum, even whose
businesses are going to be successful if you're on the 10th page of Google
search and no one will ever find you, and the people who have this awesome
power, which by the way affects not just America, but so many other
countries around the world, the people who have this power are the same
people who think that Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo are the leading
intellectual figures of our time.
These people are crazy, and they are racists and they're running the
technologies that are running our world. That's where we are. That's
digital totalitarianism. That's what this book is about.
CARLSON: Machine Learning Fairness. I won't forget it. Allum Bokhari, I
hope you'll come back. It's a remarkable story. I appreciate it.
BOKHARI: Thank you, Tucker.
CARLSON: Well, President Trump and Joe Biden in the same room again, not at
the same time, they both spoke tonight at the Archdiocese of New York's
75th Al Smith Fundraising Dinner. Normally, it's a chance for candidates to
poke fun at each other in person, coronavirus changed all of that.
So what happened this evening? We'll tell you straight ahead.
CARLSON: This is a FOX News Alert. Hope Hicks has tested positive for the
coronavirus. Hicks of course, a longtime on and off aide, close aide to the
President of the United States. They were together yesterday in Washington
and in Minneapolis. No evidence tonight that the President is sick or
positive with the coronavirus.
Hope Hicks, we are happy to say is fine so far. One of the most decent and
kind people in politics. We are of course rooting for her fervently.
We will bring you more as we learn it.
Well, tonight, as we told you, the President and Joe Biden spoke at the
Annual Al Smith dinner. They spoke virtually. Here is part of what
happened.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And the great Al Smith, the
original Happy Warrior, that's what he was. He was a happy warrior. I know
it well. I consider myself to be a Happy Warrior, but it's not so easy at
these times.
He spent his life fighting for hardworking Americans and battling the anti-
Catholic prejudice that you see even today coming out of the Democratic
Party.
Anti-Catholic bigotry has absolutely no place in the United States of
America.
JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: To live a life worthy of
those I lost. And throughout my life in public service, I've been guided by
the tenets of Catholic social doctrine that cuts across all confessional
faiths.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: There it was. The virtual Al Smith Dinner.
That's it for us tonight. We will be back tomorrow night, eight o'clock.
The show that is the sworn and sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness
and groupthink.
Sean Hannity right now.
