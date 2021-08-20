Tucker: ABC News appears to edit portions that made Biden look 'unpresidential'

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Thursday.

Nobody seems to remember this, but it was just a few months ago that Joe Biden gave the so-called Intel Community a vital new mission. They had, he said, until the end of August to find out where the coronavirus came from.

Did it emerge from a pangolin in a wet market? Or did the Chinese military create the virus in a bio weapons lab in Wuhan?

Joe Biden assured us he was going to get to the bottom of that. He had the canniest sleuths in the world working on that mystery. They'll figure it out, he said, you can trust them.

So here we are at the end of August and what's the answer? Where did COVID come from? So far, no one has told us and we're starting to suspect that nobody ever will. It's not like the media are planning to push that issue.

Vladimir Putin is not from China. They don't care.

The coronavirus investigation? What coronavirus investigation?

Like Joe Biden himself, they have no memory of anything that happened three months ago, and come to think of it, maybe that was the whole point of the exercise. You announce a fake inquiry into something you have absolutely no interest in learning more about and then you bet on the fact that everyone will forget that inquiry exists.

It's pretty tricky. Maybe that's the real purpose of the Intel Agencies, actually. Not to gather Intelligence, but to provide political cover to the politicians who control them. Oh, that's a good question, Wolf. All of the C.I.A. will look into it and get back to you. Right.

Just stay on the line. This call may be monitored for quality assurance.

It sounds cynical, we know, but it is striking when you think about it just how often politicians invoke the Intel Community when they are lying to you.

Here was Joe Biden just last month.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Your own Intelligence Community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's not true.

QUESTION: Is it -- can you please clarify what they have told you about whether that will happen or not?

BIDEN: That is not true. They did not -- they did not reach that conclusion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, the Intel Agencies never said the Taliban would sweep into Kabul. That's what Joe Biden claimed. Do you believe him? You probably don't.

The Intel world may be partisan and deceitful, it certainly is, but we're betting they are not completely stupid. Obviously, they knew that the Afghan government could collapse. They must have told Joe Biden that or at least the people around Joe Biden. Can we prove that they told him? No, we can't prove it.

And that's the beauty of using the Intel Agencies for cover. You get to make any claim you want to make, and no one can prove you're lying because the truth is highly classified.

Maybe you're starting to understand why no one ever defunds the C.I.A.

They're too useful.

So, that was from July, the clip that we just played, and at the time, Biden told us the Intel Community quote, "Did not reach the conclusion that the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban." Well now, it's August and the Afghan government has indeed fallen to the Taliban. That's not our assessment as they say in Washington, it actually happened as you know.

The Afghan troops threw down their rifles, the President ran away. There's a black Taliban flag hanging over the capital. So, how did this all happen?

And more to the point, how did our extravagantly funded Intelligence Agencies not know it was going to happen? Well actually, they did know, sort of. That's Joe Biden's new position. He explained it yesterday on ABC News. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Back in July, you said a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely. Was the Intelligence wrong or did you downplay it?

BIDEN: There was no consensus if you go back and look at the Intelligence reports. They said that, it was like -- more likely to be sometime by the end of the year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Are you following this? In the space of a single month, the official line went from our Intelligence Agencies think everything is fine in Afghanistan to, there was no consensus in the Intelligence Agencies that everything was not fine, or something like that. It's not exactly clear what Joe Biden was saying there.

All we can be totally certain of is that we will never get to see the documents he was referring to, so really, anything could be true, assuming truth still exists. Pretty smart.

Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is not as clever, a smarter man might have couched his lies for plausible deniability down the road, but unfortunately, Mark Milley is not that man. So, here is what he claimed this week in public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was totally unequivocal. According to Mark Milley, there was zero Intelligence, quote, "Nothing that I or anyone else saw" suggesting a coming collapse in Afghanistan, so he literally had no idea what was coming because nobody told him. The people paid to keep track were not keeping track, the Intel Agencies failed completely.

And given their budgets in power, that is shocking, if you think about it for a minute. Clearly, someone should be fired, if not court-martialed. But no says Joe Biden, that's not true. In fact, says Joe Biden looking straight into the face of his old friend, now the anchor at ABC, no one in the entire U.S. government, and certainly not in the White House could have done anything different or better as we withdrew from Afghanistan.

The bad parts you saw on television were inevitable. No mistakes of any kind by anyone connected in any way to Joe Biden occurred. No one can be blamed for anything. No one should feel guilty. Everyone is sleeping just fine, thank you very much. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You don't think this could have been handled -- this actually could have been handled better in any way? No mistakes?

BIDEN: No. I -- I don't think it could have been handled in a way that -- we're going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, for you, that was always priced into the decision?

BIDEN: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Really, Mr. President? You couldn't handle this better in any way? Not even a tiny adjustment? No, says Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, desperate people tumble from airplanes thousands of feet in the air. Many thousands of Americans remain trapped tonight in a country now controlled by the Taliban, but no problem says the President.

How do you assess a statement like that? Well, our friend Piers Morgan described it as quote, "Breathtakingly arrogant and disturbingly delusional." And that sounds about right, if possibly a little understated.

Watching it, you wonder, does Joe Biden understand what this moment means to the country he leads? We had to leave Afghanistan, he was right about that. It was always going to be ugly, that is true. But this ugly? This humiliating? This destructive to America's authority in the world, that is damaging to our future? No.

None of that was foregone. None of that was necessary. All of that was a choice that Joe Biden and his advisers made intentionally over months. They priced it in, as he just told us. They knew it was going to happen, but they did it anyway.

What does that say about them? What does it tell you that they left thousands of American citizens behind when they fled and then seemed and seem markedly unconcerned about what might happen to those American citizens in Afghanistan under the Taliban?

Well, it tells you an awful lot. The United States government, to restate, exists to serve its own citizens. The U.S. government exists to serve its own citizens. Period. The U.S. government has no other purpose.

The moment the U.S. government stops serving U.S. citizens is the moment the U.S. government becomes illegitimate. That is true. That has always been true since the day the country was founded, and it is obvious to most people who live here.

Does Joe Biden understand it? Sincerely? It's possible that he doesn't.

Toward the end of his interview with ABC, there was a telling exchange.

That exchange was never broadcast on camera.

Now television networks edit interviews very often, for time, but ABC News appears to have chosen to edit out portions that made Joe Biden look -- how to put it -- not presidential, incoherent, confused.

We think it's worth knowing what happened, especially in a moment of national crisis, so we're going to read from the transcript that we were provided and here it is.

George Stephanopoulos: I think of a lot of Americans, even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big strategic picture they believe we had to get out, but I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier Mackey, he did seven tours, he was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, "We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan," but he adds, "I just wish we could have left with honor."

Here is Joe Biden's response, "Look, that's like asking my deceased son, Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy Captain and then Major. I mean, as an Army Major and you know, I'm sure he had regrets coming out of Afghanistan. I mean out of Iraq. He had regrets to what's -- how -- how it's going, but the idea -- what's the alternative?"

End quote.

Now, we're waiting for that tape, but that's the transcript. Now, the President's son was in the Navy, not the Army. He was in the Army not the Navy. It's not clear from that. We believe he was in the Army and not the Navy. He did not serve in Afghanistan, he served in Kosovo and Iraq.

Joe Biden can't seem to remember those details. We're not attacking him, we're not telling you this with glee. We're telling you because it's true.

This is the man leading our country.

Now, the scary thing about what's happening in Afghanistan is not that Afghanistan is collapsing, Afghanistan has always been in various states of collapse, by our standards, for a thousand years. The scary thing about Afghanistan is that it reveals American weakness and weakness abets aggression. Power vacuums are always filled.

The problem with what we just read you is that it reveals weakness at the very center of the U.S. government, weakness that possibly can't be fixed and that's the real problem. Over time, it's the real threat.

Vince Coglianese is the host of "The Vince Coglianese Show" on WMAL D.C.

and we are happy to have him join us tonight. Vince, thanks so much for coming on.

So, I know that you follow military affairs carefully. You have a background in it. I'm trying to figure out a very straightforward explanation for what the Biden administration and The Pentagon knew in the final days of the occupation of Afghanistan. What were they told by the U.S. Intel Agencies about the likelihood of the Afghan government collapsing, do we know that? Or is it different people telling different stories?

VINCE COGLIANESE, RADIO SHOW HOST: A lot of finger pointing going on right now, a lot of the Intelligence Community blaming the leadership at The Pentagon, blaming the leadership, the leadership blaming The Pentagon all through anonymous leaks to a bunch of different news outlets.

And you know, Biden critics, I think, Tucker over time have often thought to themselves, well, it doesn't really matter what Joe Biden is saying in public and what he is doing. There is somebody else pulling the strings behind him. Joe Biden is nothing but a mascot for whatever they're up to.

But I'm beginning to fear that actually, Joe Biden might be in charge. I mean, look what he did in this interview this week with George Stephanopoulos, the incoherence of his answers. If that guy is actually running the show, that could explain any number of the disasters we see playing out in the United States of America right now.

I mean, he didn't know that we have troops in Syria. He didn't know that the video of the Afghans falling from that plane had happened two days ago, he thought it was four to five days ago as if the timeline really matters, but he had no concept of time. He doesn't know what his own Intelligence Community has told him.

He didn't know that you're not supposed to take the troops out before you take the civilians out. You don't have to be Sun Tzu to know that that's terrible military strategy, and yet, here he is in the one shot that we have to hear answers about this, in front of a Democratic Party spokesman, a former Democratic Party spokesman, George Stephanopoulos, incoherent in his answers bringing no comfort to any of us that someone is in charge.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly it and just to be totally clear, we said this before, we should respect old people. All of us hope to be in Joe Biden's position alive at 78, not mocking him for his mental decline, but the idea that the center of American power is a void, is weakness on this scale in a moment of international volatility -- this isn't the only country that's going through spasms of change right now. I mean, it's happening all over the world. There's a lot going on, we don't pay attention because Americans typically don't, but that is true.

So like how nervous should we be?

COGLIANESE: Well, I am nervous about his mental decline, and not judgmental of it at all. I mean, but the reality is, you wouldn't -- this is the kind of person you wouldn't let drive by themselves to go pick up their medication at the pharmacy.

CARLSON: That's right.

COGLIANESE: I mean, this is -- right now, what we have -- what we have with Joe Biden is a guy who has basically been in hiding in Camp David over the weekend, 15,000 Americans all of a sudden being stranded in that country as Afghanistan collapsed, and now, he is supposed to go to Delaware this weekend for yet another vacation? I do not know what's going on and I'm really nervous about the state of the country.

CARLSON: Yes, and honestly, damn Barack Obama and Susan Rice, and the people around him who knew perfectly well he was incapable of leading the country, who pushed the most cynical presidential campaign in the history of this country on the rest of us against Donald Trump, fine, but this is the guy they got elected President by any means necessary? They knew that he couldn't lead the country and they did it anyway?

I mean, at some point, will people be held accountable for this? I mean, nothing like this has ever happened before.

COGLIANESE: And I wonder where his deputy is, right? I mean, you would think, okay, if the President can't do it, maybe his second in command could step up. But Kamala Harris has fallen off the map. She is practically in the Witness Protection Program now. The same woman who earlier this year had said she was the last person in the room on the decision to get out of Afghanistan. She was very comfortable with their plans.

Now, she has completely disappeared. That's not by mistake. She is trying to stay away from this. She hopes she has a political future and she thinks this will drag her down.

CARLSON: Yes, this kind of weakness invites bad things. That's just true.

I'm sad to say that.

Vince, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Vince Coglianese.

COGLIANESE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, it might seem like an odd transition to go from what's happening in Afghanistan to UFOs, but if you take three steps back, they are on par as major developments.

The U.S. government released a report telling you some of what it knows about UFOs, but it turns out that report was dishonest. A lot was left out.

We have taken a close look at what the government is not disclosing. We'll tell you some of it straight ahead.

CARLSON: We brought you reports last night that Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois had been seen crying again. We promised to get to the bottom of that story. Members of Congress are technically speaking sent to Washington to vote and not to weep, and so we thought it was worth following up.

Tonight, we have an update on that. Congressman Kinzinger has been spotted crying again according to our sources in a place where you rarely see tears in Waffle House. You're seeing the Waffle House location on your screen.

If you look closer, you will see Adam Kinzinger clearly distraught crying inside a restaurant that serves waffles.

According to our sources, it's unclear exactly why he was crying, a shortage of boysenberry syrup said one, links patties were not available said another. We can't tell you more, but if we see Adam Kinzinger crying again, you will see it here first.

So for many years, UFOs were the province of wackos, people who famously wore tin foil hats, and then out of nowhere, we learned actually UFOs are real. The government has been tracking them for more than 70 years, so we decided to take a closer look at what the government knows and what they haven't told us.

We have a brand new episode in our long-form documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals." We spoke to a lot of different people on the subject including physicists who study movement to give evidence, to assemble a body of evidence about what these things do, what they're capable of, and who might be operating them.

Here's part of what we found.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON (voice over): For close to 80 years, our leaders have told us that UFOs aren't real. They are weather balloons or strangely shaped clouds, but they were lying.

For decades, we now know based on troves of documentary evidence, the U.S.

government has worried a lot about UFOs, strange unimaginably fast aircraft of unknown origin violating military air space and moving in ways that defy known Physics.

What are these things? How much should they worry us? Those questions are worth asking, so we did.

MICHIO KAKU, AMERICAN PHYSICIST: Physics is based on things that are testable, reproducible, and falsifiable. For the first time, we have videotapes now by which we can measure the characteristics of these objects. So this is now real science.

NICK POPE, UFO SPECIALIST: This is not just science fiction, this is not just conspiracy theory.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These things are real, they are violating our airspace indiscriminately.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The evidence, 100 percent contradicts what the U.S.

government and the military wants us to believe about the UFO phenomena.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This might be a subject that more journalists should take more seriously.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I couldn't identify it. It was flying and it was an object. That's all I can really bring back.

CARLSON (voice over): This footage from a D.H.S. patrol plane shows a five foot long object moving at more than a hundred miles an hour off the coast of Puerto Rico.

KAKU: Look at this thing. It is traveling much faster than it should. How many aircrafts do we know can dive into the ocean? But this craft effortlessly go back and forth between the water and the air. Our missiles cannot do that.

The stresses would be enough to rip the metal apart.

CARLSON (voice over): The U.S. government has collected many videos like this. Dr. Kaku sat down to watch them with the eyes of a trained physicist.

He had no explanation for what he saw.

After years of official denials, in early 2021, the Federal government declassified video of some of the Navy's closest encounters.

KAKU: We're just seeing a fraction of what the military has in its archives and it's enough to make your jaw hit the floor.

CARLSON (voice over): Navy pilot shot this video off the Coast of Florida in 2015.

KAKU: You can actually calculate how fast it is moving, the altitude, because we have the cameras, the equipment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is going against the wind. The wind is 120 knots west.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible).

KAKU: And this object does things that no known aircraft can duplicate.

These objects that we see on videotapes can do what we think no Chinese, no Russian, or no U.S. hypersonic drone can execute.

They break the sound barrier with no sonic boom. They can hit the oceans and not break apart.

CARLSON (on camera): One of the most vexing mysteries about UFOs is why the Federal government has lied about their existence for so long/

KAKU: Just remember that our pilots have said that perhaps every day when they're on patrol, they encounter these things, but of course many times they never report them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: One of the most intriguing things we found was a potential connection to cattle mutilations, which it turns out are real, something else we thought was the province of wackos. No, those are totally real. It has been investigated by the F.B.I. twice.

It's fascinating.

Anyway, that's a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" called "The UFO Files." You can stream it right now on foxnation.com.

So, you're not allowed indoors in some cities, you're not allowed to buy food in public unless you're vaccinated. Is that legal? Obviously, it's fascist, but is it allowed under the law?

A lot of restaurant owners think it's totally illegal and some of them are fighting back. Thank God. That's straight ahead.

CARLSON: We interviewed a man last night, one of the saddest stories we've done in an awful long time. He is awaiting a liver transplant, he will die without one. He cannot get the COVID vaccine for physical reasons, he thinks that could kill him. Now, he has been told by his hospital he cannot get an organ transplant. He has been taken off the list because he won't get the vaccine. This is happening in our country right now.

Jason Rantz broke that story. He has reached out to the hospital, the University of Washington Medical Center and he has learned the man we talked to last night is not the only man who is facing death because of mandatory vaccines.

Jason Rantz joins us tonight with an update.

Jason, thanks for breaking the story. Even by the standards of the lunacy we're living through, I found it shocking. Tell us what else you've learned.

RANTZ: Well, I've learned they've been denying surgery for organ transplant patients at least as early as June. So, over the course the last two days, I spoke to two other individuals who found themselves virtually in the same place as Derek, actually arguably, they're actually in a worst case.

So, 64-year-old, Frank Sam Allen. He was told on June 7th that he would not be eligible for a heart transplant. In fact, they took him off the list because of two reasons. He refused to wear a mask, which was because he can't breathe very easily with it due to his heart condition and he didn't want to get the COVID vaccine due to the heart inflammation possibilities as a side effect and so based on that, they decided to completely yank him off the list. By the way, he has been on the list for two and a half years so that was pre-COVID.

And then you've got, today, I spoke with a guy named Joshua Hunter, 39 years old. He is a father of two young kids. He was told in June that, hey, you're going to probably need to start thinking about the vaccination but he never knew it as a policy until it became a policy. And so now, they're saying because he didn't want to get the COVID vaccine that he is being listed as inactive for a lung transplant, which as he told me today and this was incredibly heartbreaking, he expects he won't survive more than three to five years unless he gets this.

And it's just taking these patients completely by surprise and they're both basically telling me -- and Derek said the same thing. They are trying to communicate with their doctors and get a better sense of these decisions, but it's not an easy process. They are not able to do an appeal as well.

And so especially, in Joshua's case, he's like, just sit me down with a doctor and go over the data with me and tell me why it's safe and address my concerns and I'll get the vaccine, but they don't seem willing to do that, at least not at this point.

CARLSON: The risk of heart inflammation is real, it's been -- it's been documented by researchers. I personally know two people well who've had it.

I'm sure most of our viewers do. It doesn't mean people shouldn't get the vaccine, but it does mean that's an actual medically documented risk and the doctors there say no, just go ahead and die if you don't obey. You're not -- we're not interested in hearing about it.

RANTZ: It is really interesting because they do make a medical case that is rather sound and it could be reasonable to most people that look, these people are getting immunosuppression after they get the organ transplant, so that the body doesn't reject it, and so if you were to get COVID in that state, you are at a higher risk of death.

And I think that that is a reasonable case. However, it's still supposed to be up to the patient.

What they're arguing here effectively is that we are asking you to take the COVID vaccine so you don't die of COVID after getting the transplant, so we're going to take you off of the list, which almost guarantees you're going to die as a result, not of COVID, but of not getting that transplant.

It makes no sense whatsoever and it's certainly not living up to do no harm to your patients.

CARLSON: No, no. It's totally deranged and we've put up with it for this long and that's why it's continuing and it's getting incredibly dark and physicians who should know better are participating in it and they should be ashamed of themselves. There is no other illness to which these standards apply. None.

Oh, you've got HIV, you don't get a heart transplant. No. Wed don't do this with anything else. This is political, it is disgusting, and if we allow it, it's going to get worse.

Sorry to editorialize.

Jason Rantz, I appreciate your reporting on this. Thank you very much.

RANTZ: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: In the City of New York, our biggest city, no one is allowed indoors anywhere unless they're vaccinated and have their papers to prove it. The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio who is probably the unhealthiest leader in any city in America, a man who literally lives on marijuana and Cheetos has decided he knows better than doctors, so doctors can't go to restaurants unless they've been vaccinated like he knows better than they do.

He has threatened to punish any business that refuses to comply with his arbitrary and insane mandate. Here is him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: As to the penalties, so again, our goal here, Elizabeth, is not to penalize restaurants and indoor entertainment, fitness -- to educate for a month, get everyone clear about what they need to do and just make sure people do it.

If we get non-compliance after that much education and that much of a grace period, you know we won't hesitate to give penalties, but we certainly hope to not have to do that often.

A first offense for example is a thousand dollars, a second offense is two thousand, I think a third is five thousand. We'll get you all the details, but it's an escalator approach to make clear that people have to conform with the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, but people don't get penalized for say looting Macy's or spray painting the F-word on the side of public buildings or defecating on the sidewalk. The city falls apart, but physicians who have decided not to get vaccinated are penalized by Dr. Bill de Blasio. Mask non-compliance, anyone?

This is illegal, obviously, and now some restaurants in New York City are suing over the mandate.

Louis Gelormino is an attorney representing those restaurants. He joins us now.

I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you very much for doing this and for telling us about it.

LOUIS GELORMINO, ATTORNEY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: What are you doing on behalf of these restaurants?

GELORMINO: Well, we -- my partner and I, Mark Fonte as you know, Tucker, we've been in the forefront of this fight from the beginning, from two years ago.

CARLSON: I know.

GELORMINO: We got recruited -- well, you know my partner and I are criminal defense attorneys. We really don't want to be doing this. This isn't our wheelhouse.

We got recruited, obviously, I like to eat -- we got recruited by the restaurant owners here in Staten Island in New York City to go to bat for them. We just brought a lawsuit yesterday trying to get a permanent injunction against these mandates.

They are -- they're almost anti-constitutional because he knows these are unconstitutional and they're doing it anyway.

CARLSON: So, I mean what do you do with a political leader, a politician who decides to ignore the law? Their job is to uphold the law, they're ignoring the law. Why are the rest of us obeying the law again?

GELORMINO: You know, Tucker, it is unbelievable how the mayor of this city continues to punish the restaurants and the gym owners and the small business owners and blame them for the whole COVID virus.

We can go through the numbers. You do it constantly, Tucker, 75 percent of the spread is at home, only less than one and a half percent of the spread is at a restaurant. You know, this mandate -- these edicts, these decrees, these have been going on for three -- almost two years now. Almost two straight years we're ruling New York City and New York State by decree.

It's insane.

It violates all kinds of constitutional issues from privacy to HIPAA, to equal protection, even possible violations of the interstate commerce clause.

It's insanity and like I said, we're trying to battle it. We hope that we're going to be successful. I think we're going to be heard September 3rd in in Staten Island.

You know, what makes you really laugh though as the mayor last night got on and said that his legal department said they were on sound legal footing.

Never before in the history of America have employers been told to fire employees that want to work, never before in the history of America have employers, small business owners been told to check papers at the door before they can seat people, and never before in American history has American citizens been told to show their healthcare papers before they can eat.

And they say that it's on sound legal footing. It's laughable.

CARLSON: Yes. They wouldn't know the law if it got in the shower with them. I noticed that -- you're from Staten Island. Where are all the hipsters in Brooklyn? All the counter culture types? All the artists who are giving the finger to the man? They're just like little apparatchiks, they're like little conformist lemmings. They're just like little soldiers doing the bidding of those in power.

They're disgusting, and I'm so glad you're standing up against them. Thank you very much for coming on tonight.

GELORMINO: Thanks, Tucker. I appreciate all you do. We really do.

CARLSON: Thank you.

So after a nationwide search, and there were many contenders, we found the worst teacher in the entire country and we have the video. You won't want to miss it.

CARLSON: So, the iPhone is obviously rearranging our brains and making us compliant, dumb, and destroying our attention span, but there is an upside.

They have video, so a lot of parents all of a sudden know for certain what is happening in their kids' classrooms.

This is actual footage of someone called Leah Kinyon, a chemistry teacher in the Alpine School District in the State of Utah. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Are you a liberal?

LEAH KINYON, CHEMISTRY TEACHER, ALPINE SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH: Yes. We'll just keep getting delta, we'll just keep getting variants over and over and over until people get vaccinated.

I hate Donald Trump. I'm going to say it. I don't care what y'all think.

Trump sucks.

Turn off the FOX News. Do your parents listen to FOX News? This is my classroom, and if you guys are going to put me at risk, you're going to hear about it because I have to be here.

Most of y'all parents are dumber than you. I'm going to say that out loud.

My parents are freaking dumb, okay? Oh, I could go off on it the whole entire class period if you want me to, but I am not going to.

If you don't believe in climate change, get the hell out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, she seems like a happy, well-balanced person, I wonder, what her personal life is like? Can you even imagine? What is she doing in a classroom? There are so many. There's not one less. Leah Kinyon is apparently no longer employed by the school district in Utah.

Jesse Watters is the author of the great book, "How I Saved the World,"

which he did. He joins us to assess. Now Jesse, you grew up in a school environment, right? Are teachers worse than they were or are we just able to record it?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: I'm mostly upset with her syntax, Tucker. I mean, I don't expect her to speak like Piers Morgan, but she sounds like she just got pulled over during an episode of "Cops," y'all.

CARLSON: Yes, she does.

WATTERS: You know --

CARLSON: For the shirtless man next to her.

WATTERS: He sucks. Oh, my goodness. But, Tucker, you know when you sing in the shower or you dance in the dark, you're at your freest, your truest self, because you don't think anybody is watching.

And this is this woman, and this is many teachers, if hundreds, if not thousands of teachers believe no one is watching. So, they dominate this space. These kids are of a very tender age and the teachers are kings, they are queens. There is no transparency, there's no accountability. And you can tell by the way she saunters around and slings the propaganda that she has been doing this her entire career.

And the only reason she got checked was because there was a camera, but I've got to tell you, she's not going to get fired. You can't fire teachers. It's almost impossible.

The unions will swoop in, they'll file a suit, and she'll collect her paycheck or pension. You can go into a classroom, drunk kiss a student, slap a kid, they'll send you to a rubber room at the very most.

CARLSON: You know, what you can do is do a series of hour long specials of camera phone video of lunatic teachers, and I hope that kids across this country will record every second of every class and send us the highlights because parents have -- you've got kids, you don't have a right to know what's going on in your kid's classroom?

They should have cameras, they should have surveillance cameras. I mean, the rest of us are being surveilled. I walked down the street, 19 cameras are watching me. But you go into a classroom with my children, and somehow it's like -- you can't be recorded. No, no.

WATTERS: I have kids in Catholic School. So, there's no way the Catholic teachers are doing anything close to this. But could you imagine, Tucker, if this was reversed, and this was a conservative teacher that was saying, screw Joe Biden, turn off CNN, if you don't believe in climate change, get the hell out of my classroom. That story would have knocked Afghanistan off the front pages.

CARLSON: Yes. And by the way, I would have hated it. I don't think you should propagandize kids.

WATTERS: Right, it goes both ways. Stick to Chemistry.

CARLSON: It's not the Khmer Rouge, man, stop it.

WATTERS: Right.

CARLSON: Exactly. The Great Jesse Watters, great to see you tonight as it always is.

WATTERS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So, we're being told by Joe Biden and Kamala or Kamala -- whatever you're calling her -- Harris that COVID vaccines work perfectly even though they still wear masks all the time and are terrified of people who haven't been vaccinated. Now, they've announced a new policy that's just, in the clearest possible terms that vaccines actually don't work.

We'll tell you how we know.

CARLSON: Well, back in January, liberals around the world celebrated the White House was no longer occupied by an orange President. Now a lot of viewers of this show have noticed something, Joe Biden is turning orange.

That's not an exaggeration. Look at the pictures.

In other words, the orange man is back. What's happening here? Is there something about the White House that turns people orange? Is it the water?

Is it something else? We don't know? But we're going to stay on that story.

The orange man is back.

So Joe Biden just announced that every American has been quote fully vaccinated should take a booster shot starting next month. Well, that's kind of strange. We were told the vaccine would keep you from getting COVID, and now all around us, we see people who are fully vaccinated getting COVID.

It just happened to the Governor of Texas this week. Tonight, the "Sun Journal" of Lewiston, Maine is reporting that Senator Angus king of Maine, fully vaccinated has COVID. What's going on here? Well, maybe they don't have their booster shots. Well, what are the booster shots? What's the science behind them? What side effects do they cause? Are they necessary?

Why are they necessary? What is going on?

Alex Berenson has looked at the data on all of this and joins us tonight to sort it out. Alex Berenson, thanks so much for coming on. What should we make of this?

ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: Well, Tucker, there's so much here. Before I get to that, I have to say to you, thank you. When last we spoke, Twitter had banned me or blocked me for a week. You know, we talked about that and we talked about my "Substack." You know, I'm back on Twitter now and people can follow me there.

But more importantly, thanks largely to you and to your viewers, there is now almost 100,000 people signed up for the "Substack." So if Twitter bans me permanently, they can't silence me and I really have you to thank for that.

CARLSON: Amen. I am one of those subscribers.

BERENSON: Let me get that out of the way. Well, thank you. Well, by the way, what they banned me about last month was saying, look at the data in Israel, the vaccines are failing and that is why the Israelis are now pushing a third shot and that is going to come here.

Well, guess what? "The New York Times" yesterday wrote a story that said basically, the vaccines in Israel are failing. Here is what we know, and you know, there's a tremendous amount of science here, it's hard to go into in a couple of minutes.

But very quickly, the vaccines cause a short term spike in antibodies, okay. When you're injected with a vaccine, your body produces a lot of spike protein, your body then produces antibodies to that protein. For a short period of time, you have very good protection after the second shot against being infected.

Unfortunately, it's now obvious that protection does not last, and instead of acknowledging that, instead of acknowledging that probably the only way we're going to get through this in the long run, is just by people getting infected and recovering, as you know, as some people suggested, was the best move to make last year, the people who are in charge of the public health establishment who have been telling you for a year that vaccines are the miracle that's going to get us out of this on this desperate strategy to try to boost immunity, again, with a third shot.

The problem is, they have no clinical trial evidence that that's actually going to work in the long run. They barely have any evidence that it's going to work in the short run. They have evidence from -- and I'm not exaggerating -- dozens of people, the original clinical trials were conducted on tens of thousands of people.

This is a very dangerous game that they're playing, and they know it.

CARLSON: If there's no evidence, how are they forcing this on the entire American population? How is that allowed?

BERENSON: Well, they -- you know, they haven't quite been able to force it yet, but what they're doing with the original vaccines is they're getting private companies to do their dirty work for them, for the most part, private companies and schools. And so there's more and more quasi mandates happening.

Now with a third with -- clear that we're going to need at least a third shot, I presume that at some point they're going to say to all those people who consider themselves fully vaccinated now, guess what, you're not fully vaccinated. You need a third shot.

The problem again is they don't know at what point the vaccine or the antibodies that the third shot generates will wane -- I'm sorry. And so when will they need a fourth shot? When will they need a fifth shot? They have absolutely no idea what path they're taking us on. And again, if you -

- sorry.

CARLSON: We're out of time. This is too crazy. We can participate. Alex Berenson, great to see you. Thanks so much.

Brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" on UFOs, genuinely interesting. It's on foxnation.com.

We'll see you tomorrow night. Have the best night. Here is Sean.

