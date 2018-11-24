Trump threatens to shut down border with Mexico

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," November 23, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, GUEST HOST: Tensions flaring along the U.S.-Mexico border, Tijuana declaring an international crisis. President Trump threatening to shut the entire border down if Mexican authorities lose control. More on that coming up.

But, first, from the border to bargains. The rush is on for those Black Friday deals, shoppers descending on stores across the country, $23 billion in sales expected today alone. So, why aren't investors buying?

Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your World."

More on the markets in a minute, but, first, we have got FOX team coverage with Kristina Partsinevelos at the Best Buy in New York City on what folks are buying, and Connell McShane at a Long Island shopping center on how much they're spending.

We began with Kristina.

KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, I don't know about you, but this is crazy.

There is a massive line outside to still get into the store right now. People lined up yesterday because the store open at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, closed at 1:00 a.m., then reopened again. Clearly, there's a lot of people behind me. They're restocking the shelves, so we got to give them credit for that.

But you can see how some of the things are starting to go out. You're seeing the crowds over here. People wanted to get the deals. But if we're talking about the numbers, what does the National Retail Federation say?

They expect an increase of 4.3 percent year over year this November. So they're expecting sales to be really, really strong for this November. If we're wondering, though -- and this is the time where I'm asking our viewers, please go get your pen and paper for the best deals.

According to Adobe Analytics, if you want to buy sporting goods, that would be a good time to do it today, on Black Friday. If you're looking at getting apparel or appliances, then I would suggest doing that on Sunday. This is according to Adobe Analytics. They looked at 55 million skews.

And then, on Monday, Cyber Monday, known for the best deals on toys. And then the latest thing that I didn't know was a thing, Travel Tuesday. So, on Tuesday, it's supposed to be the best for flights.

So you're wondering about a Best Buy, what kind of deals can you get at this location? We actually reached out to corporate about an hour ago and they told us that they just launched 50 more deals at 50 percent off that are going to be launched only tomorrow. Some of those deals will be some discounts on Apple Watch wristbands.

What we're seeing in the store right now is a discount of about $150 off of iPads. Some of the largest TVs, about 65-inch TVs, smart TVs, 4K, coming in at 600 bucks. Not too bad when we're talking about prices.

But if you're not near a Best Buy, and you don't want to deal with all of this craziness over here, there are some other deals going on. Kohl's has arguably the -- probably the strongest sales right now in terms of their Web site, based off what I was looking at.

Wal-Mart seems the best discounts when it comes to iPhones. Best Buy here, Samsung deals, seems to be very good for Samsung Galaxy deals. And then Amazon, of course, they're going to pitch their own products, so Amazon's red hot on their own products. And they also launch these lightning deals.

So you can see the crowds. We will just show you once, Charles, before I run to back to -- throw it back to you. Everybody's around trying to get the deals, but you can shop online, if you want to avoid crowds, a reminder. I'm sure everybody knows that already.

But it's kind of fun, I guess, to rush here and pick up items like this Xbox and get it for $187. I don't know. I don't know. Like, I love deals, but I don't know if I want to wait out in the cold right now. It's quite cold in New York -- Charles, back to you.

PAYNE: I'll tell you what, Kristina. You are the best when it comes to those scrums. Have fun at the mall.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: In fact, we're going to go to the mall right now.

PARTSINEVELOS: Thank you.

PAYNE: FOX Business Network's Connell McShane, he's at Roosevelt Field shopping center in Garden City, New Jersey -- New York, and he's gauging the pulse of the shoppers there.

Connell McShane, it doesn't seem as hectic as at Best Buy.

CONNELL MCSHANE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, it nearly is. I mean, I heard Kristina is the midst of it over there.

Stores here, same deal. They opened last night. Many of them stayed open all night long. And we're told the foot traffic here has been strong all day long as well, even from being here, a lot of young people, some home from college and even younger, shopping with their friends, out for the experience, that kind of thing.

But it has been strong foot traffic-wise. And we're hearing similar stories around the country, really, with the usual kind of Black Friday craziness mixed in.

We have some new video to show you from Nebraska. Now, Charles, I don't know if this, but apparently KitchenAid mixers are a big deal in the state of Nebraska, so big that they were worth fighting over earlier today.

That's the pushing and the shoving and getting the angles and moving in to get a new mixer for the kitchen. And, apparently, for those folks at least, that was worth the wait and worth the fight.

Now, big picture, theme-wise, talking to people about how this year is shaping up, they say the thing that they notice the most, the difference between in-store shopping and online shopping, that's all but gone away.

We have some new numbers on that in a moment, but first to some shoppers we spoke to you here at Roosevelt Field earlier in the day.

Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a tradition of ours to go every year. And we got great deals.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I feel like it's usually crazier than this. It is not that bad this year.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. No, this year was actually -- it was a pretty good turnout, I think because they opened it at two different times this year.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's gotten crazier. We have been around since like 6:00 a.m.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCSHANE: Now, to those new numbers I mentioned from Adobe on the online shopping, 28 percent increase as of 10:00 this morning, compared to what they saw last year, to the point where we're on pace for $6.4 billion dollars to be spent online this Black Friday, just about the same as what we saw spent Cyber Monday last year.

So that's where that difference is going away. On Thanksgiving Day, $3.7 billion was spent online. So, big discounts, things like tablets being down 33 percent, see a lot of consumer electronics being discounted.

I will tell you, Charles, looking around the mall, there are a lot of deals here in many of the stores. One thing -- and this is kind of sad -- that apparently is not on sale, I'm told, a picture with Santa Claus. That will run you $50.

Now, no offense to jolly old Saint Nick, but that seems a little steep for me, 50 bucks to get your picture taken with Santa Claus.

PAYNE: Hey, with the malls that frantic, who can blame him?

By the way, we do know shoppers, they may be buying, but investors, right, they're still selling on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped another 178 points, the S&P 500 now officially in correction territory.

That means it's now more than 10 percent from the recent high. The Dow, by the way, not too far behind as well.

So, will a strong holiday shopping season give stocks a lift?

Let's ask retail analyst Hitha Herzog in a frigid New York City, where the bitter cold may be keeping some shoppers away. Connell rejoins us from the mall. And market watcher Heather Zumarraga with us for -- is with us as well.

Hitha, let me start with you, since you're braving the cold weather out there.

You're the retail expert. We know the numbers are huge. Why isn't the market reacting?

HITHA HERZOG, RETAIL WATCHER: Well, Charles, as we discussed a couple days ago, you know that, when the market reacts, it's usually to earnings.

And the -- we have had these mixed retail earnings that have come out. But shoppers, especially when it comes to consumer spending, are all pent up and they want to go out and shop.

If you think about it, if you look at disposable personal income, that is up $29.1 billion. So people have the money to go out and shop. They are experiencing frugal fatigue, which we have been talking about year after year. They want to go out, buy big-ticket items.

And when it comes to weather, well, people have been at their homes or at their kitchen tables spending. According to a study by PayPal, 48 percent of Americans have been using their mobile devices and their computers to go shopping online.

And we have been seeing those numbers. Adobe Analytics reported that at 5:00 p.m. last night -- so, on Thanksgiving night -- $1.7 billion was spent online.

So in terms of whether -- that's not really going to have an impact on shopping. In terms of this market doldrums, people -- it's sort of an apples and oranges comparison.

PAYNE: Right.

And that $1.7 billion was up 29 percent.

And, Heather, here's the thing. We're seeing strong online sales. We're seeing strong mall traffic. It's not one or the other. They're both absolutely strong. They sort of correspond to consumer confidence. And they're at all-time highs, wages finally going up, and yet the market is in total freefall.

What gives?

HEATHER ZUMARRAGA, FINANCIAL ANALYST: Well, I think that tech has a lot to do with the markets pulling back, Charles.

You look at Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Apple pulling the market down. But, look, people are out shopping. Consumer electronics is a hot ticket item right now, meaning hopefully people are buying smartphones. If you're buying an iPhone, then, which Apple dominates in that segment, then maybe that will help Apple, and Apple actually can then lead the market higher.

It's down below 20 percent, in bear market or what we call correction territory. And it accounts for a big percentage of the -- percentage of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. So if people are out there buying smartphones, that might actually help the broader markets as a whole, Charles.

PAYNE: Connell, perhaps the irony of all of this great news that we're talking about right now dovetails with one of the theories on Wall Street, that this is amazing stuff, but this is it, this is the peak, it won't get better than this.

MCSHANE: Right.

How many times have we heard, Charles, over the last few weeks the term peak earnings being used or even a peak for economic growth? And that is really the point. Are we talking about past tense, future tense, present tense?

And if things are so great now, they're great because they have been terrific in the past. People who want to work have jobs. People have the disposable income to spend. The question is, will they continue to have that in the future? We have a big G20 meeting on trade next week. Will trade be resolved?

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman...

PAYNE: Right.

MCSHANE: ... I know one of your favorites, Charles, he will be speaking next week. What does he say about interest rates?

All that will play into what next year looks like on the retail picture, and may already be playing into what the last few weeks have looked like in the stock market picture.

PAYNE: Hitha, give us a read on the consumer going in 2019.

HERZOG: They are super strong. They feel great about the economy. It's charging forward.

I think that, as we go into the retail season, people will continue to spend. We don't know what's going to happen in January, if tariffs are imposed. But, as of now, I think that the consumer feels really positive about the economy.

PAYNE: Heather, I need the same read from you, but on the stock market. In 2019, how are we looking?

ZUMARRAGA: Oh, my gosh, well, that depends on two things Charles, the Fed and trade, right?

Tariffs are supposed to increase to 25 percent on January 1, and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell, if he raises rates a quarter basis point in December, that may also add more pressure to the downside in the market. So it's all about if interest rates can stay low and if we get some of these trade disputes resolved, especially with China, Charles.

That matters.

PAYNE: Well, we hear from Jay Powell on Wednesday. Maybe we will get an answer sooner, rather than later.

Thank you all, guys, very much. Appreciate it.

ZUMARRAGA: Yes. Thank you.

PAYNE: Well, the city of Tijuana, Mexico, declaring a humanitarian crisis, as thousands of migrants amass near the U.S. border.

President Trump saying, we will shut down the entire border, if need be. What would have to happen for that to happen?

And, later, shoppers aren't the only ones rushing stores today. So are protesters -- why Target finding itself a Target.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: New video from Tijuana today showing Central American migrants camping out as they wait to cross the border into the United States.

That city's mayor declaring a humanitarian crisis.

Jonathan Hunt is in Los Angeles with the latest -- Jonathan.

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon.

The migrants don't want to be in Tijuana. And Tijuana doesn't want them there. But they can't head north into the U.S., and they don't want to head south back to the Central American countries from which they came.

Hundreds of the migrants marched Thursday to protest the conditions in which they are living. They headed toward the border, which could have potentially led to confrontations with U.S. border agents.

But the Mexican police stepped in to stop marchers reaching their destination. Many of the 5,000 or so migrants in the Tijuana area are crammed into a wet and muddy sports arena. They say they are desperate and the process of applying for asylum is taking too long.

And the mayor of Tijuana says his city simply can't cope and can't afford the $27,000 a day it costs to house and feed the migrants. He wants the United Nations to step in.

And he told reporters at city hall -- quote -- "I will not compromise the city's public services. I will not spend Tijuana's money. I will not bring Tijuana into debt."

The mayor, by the way, has also been seen wearing a red "Make Tijuana Great Again" hat.

This standoff, Charles, looks likely to go on for some time. And with the patience of the mayor and some residents in Tijuana running out, the Mexican police trying to keep control, and American troops waiting on this side of the border, the potential flash points are clearly many -- Charles.

PAYNE: Jonathan, thank you very much.

HUNT: Sure.

PAYNE: Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he will shut the entire border down if need be.

What exactly would have to happen, though, for that to happen?

Kevin Corke is in West Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago, where the president is staying -- Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon.

I think Jonathan hit the nail on the head. The message from the president of the Mexican government is simple. You solve the problem, or we will solve it by any means necessary, and we'd prefer to keep it on that side of the border.

That seems to be the message. We have seen the pictures both from Jonathan and throughout the week covering this particular story, the clashes south of the border, Charles. This is obviously not something that anyone wants to see.

But the administration is trying to stop thousands from coming here and overwhelming our asylum system. In fact, the president is going so far as to authorize the use of force should things spiral out of control.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If they have to, they're going to use lethal force. I have given the OK, yes, if they have to. I hope they don't have to.

But, you know, you're dealing with a minimum of 500 serious criminals.

So I'm not going to let the military be taken advantage of. I have no choice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: Charles, the White House is warning those attempting to, in effect, end-run our immigration law, look, either wait in line like everybody else who wants to come here legally, or you will have to deal with the military -- Charles.

PAYNE: Kevin Corke, thank you very much.

Well, critics will be sure to blast a complete border shutdown, but former Republican Arizona Governor Jan Brewer says the president needs to have that option.

Governor, it's great seeing you. It has been too long.

JAN BREWER (R), FORMER ARIZONA GOVERNOR: Hi, Charles.

PAYNE: Hi.

It's -- we know that this is -- we have never seen anything like this. And this is the ultimate test. President Trump trying to stand firm, trying to use all of the options. A lot of people here in America, though, say that would be sort of economic suicide, for states like Texas and your own Arizona, if we were to shut down all of the border.

BREWER: This thing is totally, totally out of control. It has been out of control for 40-some years.

Finally, we have a president willing to step up and do his job. And that's to protect the people of the state -- of the country of the United States. And to see what's going on is absolutely astounding.

I would think that he would understand, I would think that Congress would understand the situation, and that they need to do their job. We need our border secured. We need the wall built. And we need to be kept sovereign.

And that's our responsibility of the federal government. And they haven't done it. They haven't done it for 40 years. I think we're at the tipping point. And I think and believe that the public has had it. I think that there might be a possibility that Congress will finally step up and get something done.

And this, of course, would be the perfect time to do it, when they have the lame-duck Congress.

PAYNE: Right.

Well, you know, it -- all eyes obviously are on this caravan. We have been talking about it for a long time. The numbers have ebbed and flowed, but it remains at historic levels.

And you talk about Congress. What can President Trump do? I thought he's tried the carrot-and-stick approach over and over. What he -- what he offered for DACA, for instance, I thought would have been the ultimate deal. This should have been a situation long gone.

But it seems the resistance, which, for Democrats, with the respect to that wall, more than anything else, even when it comes to the DACA recipients and the offer that President Trump made them, it just seems that their resistance to the wall is the major stumbling block here.

BREWER: Well, they want to poke their finger in the president's eye and into the people's eyes of America.

I think the president has the authority to declare that we're going to close the border. And, economically, that could become a problem. But then maybe they would wake up and realize...

PAYNE: Right.

So, but I'm asking -- with all due respect, I'm asking, is -- would that be it? Listen, I know -- we know now President Trump has his strategy, and he talks tough, and, if he has to, then he will held back it up.

So, the Democrats are sitting there saying -- making a political calculation here. Do we let the president shut down the border and hope that he gets the brunt of the bad publicity, or do we try to avoid all of this nonsense, don't shut down the border, don't shut down the government, and maybe finally come to deal as the world is watching?

BREWER: Well, I am hopeful that maybe they will come to their senses and do their job and work with him.

We don't need a 100 percent solution one way or the other. But we need our border secured, and we need to enforce the rule of law. And that's what our country is all about. And, obviously, Mexico now has had a taste of it, because, for years, they were enabling everybody to come across the border.

PAYNE: Right.

BREWER: And now they have it in their border states.

And this asylum thing is absolutely crazy. Absolutely crazy.

PAYNE: Yes, the mayor of Tijuana certainly is pretty upset.

It's great seeing you, Governor. It has been too long. And we hope we will talk to you again real soon. Thank you.

BREWER: Thank you.

House Judiciary Republicans slapping former FBI Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former FBI Director James Comey with subpoenas. What do they hope to find?

Committee member Andy Biggs is here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: House Judiciary Republicans just slapping former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General under Obama Loretta Lynch with a subpoena.

They want answers on what went down during the Clinton e-mail investigation, and they want them behind closed doors.

But Comey, well, now saying it's either out in the open or it won't happen at all.

How are committee members going to respond?

Republican Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs is one of them. And he joins us now.

Congressman, thanks for joining us.

Comey out pretty loudly about the idea that, hey, you know what, the Republicans are going to leak out the wrong information, and he wants to make this in the eyes of everyone, just let the whole world see it.

What's wrong with that?

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R), ARIZONA: Well, for one thing, Mr. Comey is an experienced hand.

He understands that, when the Congress does it, we sit him down in committee, everybody gets five minutes, a whack. And just about the time you think you're getting to some meat, the -- it goes over to the other side.

Not only that, but what I have found is, there's pontification that goes on. Last time I interviewed Peter Strzok, for instance, we were starting to get to the meat of it, and half the Democrats there started hollering and screaming and yelling.

And Mr. Comey knows that. He knows that the worst place to find the truth is in a committee hearing where every each person gets five minutes, and you get 70 people asking questions or whatever the number is, and he never -- we never get to the bottom of the -- of it.

And so he wants to control this, and he's a control freak, and here's where he's going. But I think we need to do it in a deposition, closed-door. And guess what? The transcript will be made public. That will be made public later.

PAYNE: Right.

BIGGS: And that's what he doesn't want to happen.

PAYNE: Well, James Comey did tweet that: "Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I'm still happy to sit in a light and answer all questions. But I will resist a 'closed-door' thing, because I have seen enough of their selective leaking and distortions. Let's have a hearing and invite everyone to see it."

Could there be a compromise with respect to the way you're talking about going about it? Because, again, I agree with you. It's so frustrating to watch these five minutes, the questions, the person being -- answering the question drags their feet, somebody on the other party intervenes, there's blocking and tackling, and we never, never get any real answers.

So, if there is a way to do it the way you want with respect to presenting the questions in public, would that be the perfect scenario?

BIGGS: Well, the problem is, you can't really get around to that, because the other party's going to oppose that.

And you know what? Mr. Comey, when he was conducting investigations, he never wanted these types of investigations made public. He knew that the best way to get to the truth is have somebody sit down in a closed-door deposition. They're sworn in, and they -- and they make it.

And I just do -- one other thing, Charles. I find it hilarious that a guy that leaked information to the Columbia professor and his buddy is now claiming that somebody's going to leak something about this. That's -- that's a laugh riot, actually.

PAYNE: Well, you know, he does know about leaking then, right? You can't say he doesn't have expertise in the topic.

BIGGS: Yes, that, he does.

(LAUGHTER)

BIGGS: Right.

PAYNE: And I think it's also true that they -- while he had the power to do these things, he preferred behind closed doors as well, because I don't think anyone wants it to become a circus.

We're trying to avoid that. And so we will see what happens here.

But I do also want to ask you, because FOX News is learning that acting attorney general -- I'm sorry.

I'm going to let you go, Congressman.

BIGGS: OK. All right, Charles, thanks.

PAYNE: All right, thank you. Have a happy day after Thanksgiving.

BIGGS: And to you too.

PAYNE: OK.

FOX News learning that acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker under investigation by a federal special counsel office.

Ellison Barber is here to explain exactly what's going on there -- Ellison.

ELLISON BARBER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Charles.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Special Counsel tells FOX News they have opened a case file to review allegations of a Hatch Act violation involving acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

The U.S. Office of the Special Counsel is an independent federal and prosecutorial agency, not related to the Robert Mueller special counsel. They say they have received two complaints, one from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, and then another from a watchdog group American Oversight.

At issue are some campaign contributions. Whitaker actually ran for Senate in Iowa back in 2014. And according to FEC filings, that campaign received for contributions in January and February of this year. At the time, Whitaker worked as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Department of Justice declined to comment, but a source close to Whitaker pointed FOX News to a 2001 advisory opinion from OSC. In a nutshell, it says that federal employees can actually participate in a fund-raising effort or in fund-raising efforts to get rid of campaign debt, when it's debt from before they became a federal employee.

That's what happened here. The executive director of American Oversight says there are more issues because Whitaker didn't disclose it on financial forms. Whitaker has, of course, come under fire for previous comments he's made about the Russia probe.

Three Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are legally challenging his appointment as acting attorney general. Some Democrats we have spoken to, Charles, say this is another concerning question that they feel needs to be answered.

PAYNE: All right, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

And, meanwhile, protesters against America's retailers have become something of a tradition in Chicago, particularly on this day. But I got to tell you, this year is different -- why only one retailer is finding itself a target.

And President Trump hinting he may visit Afghanistan soon, after coming under fire for failing to go to a war zone. Is this criticism justified?

Former Navy SEAL and the man who shot bin Laden, Rob O'Neill, is here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) PAYNE: President Trump threatening to shut down the entire border if things get out of control in Mexico. Can he do that?

We're going to ask California Congressman Darrell Issa.

We will be right back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Protesters in Chicago taking aim at Target, and they're upset with recent store closings.

Mike Tobin is in Chicago with more on that -- Mike.

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Charles.

A boycott -- or the demonstrators are calling for the boycott against Target because the retail giant is closing two stores in Chicago's South Side in the poor, predominately African-American neighborhoods, while opening new stores in the affluent white neighborhoods.

So, Congressman Bobby Rush says consumers have an obligation, a moral obligation, to do something about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BOBBY RUSH (D), ILLINOIS: When they close this Target, this whole shopping center is going to be thrown into a crises, because this abandoned store will leave a gaping hole in this economically vulnerable community.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TOBIN: Now, Target issued a statement regarding the demonstrators, saying: "We respect their right to express their disappointment today. Going forward, we're focused on working with community leaders to ensure these properties are redeveloped in a way that will make a positive impact."

Target is also promising to preserve the jobs at these retail locations by moving them to other stores -- Charles.

PAYNE: All right, thank you very much.

Well, it's not just Target under fire. Senator Bernie Sanders taking aim at Wal-Mart on this, the busiest shopping day of the year, saying America's wealthiest family can afford to pay its workers $15 an hour.

With me now, Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie and Republican strategist Gianno Caldwell.

Rochelle, let me start with you.

This -- well, listen, it's racial tones. It's underpaying -- overtones, rather, I should say. But there's some economics to Target shutting stores. The stock is down 17 percent this week. They have got some issues.

ROCHELLE RITCHIE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, look, I think it's really unfortunate that the stores that they're closing are actually in African- American communities, especially when you consider the fact that there has been some bragging talking points when it comes to black unemployment right now this country.

And yet you have one of the biggest retailers shutting down on the South Side of Chicago. And I think it's very unfortunate for those people.

And so I want to see what's going to happen with this store. I want to make sure that it doesn't just become a parking -- an empty parking lot for overflow of other stores, and ensure that these people are able to get the jobs and have the salaries that they certainly deserve.

PAYNE: Gianno, do you think when Target made this decision, they went down the spreadsheet, and they were looking at profit and losses or color?

GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: I'm going to be honest with you. I'm certainly it was profit and loss in that sense.

And this is a Target actually that I know very well. I lived in that community at one time. Now, one thing I can say about the things that Bernie Sanders has been saying about Wal-Mart and other companies is, it's so unfortunate that a career do-nothing politician basically would even advocate for capping CEO salaries, when no -- when those individuals don't know what it takes to keep a job, make a payroll, hire employees, or even struggle through a downturn.

So, for them to be using that kind of rhetoric is disappointing. And it definitely disenfranchises the business environment. What I can say, though, is what politicians could do is do what they did recently when you talk about tax reform.

The Heritage Foundation came out with a report saying that the next 10 years, there's going to be average -- on average, households will receive $26,000 more in their bank account. So, look, when we talk about these kinds of things, if you're going to -- if you're going to advocate for policies like that, you need to have corresponding policies that make business environments better.

PAYNE: All right, we don't have a lot of time, but I want both of you guys to hit this real quick, though.

RITCHIE: Well...

PAYNE: I will start with you, Gianno.

New York City, they give Amazon $3 billion to move into the city. The richest man in the world is Jeff Bezos. Do you think that's fair, when that -- when there's going to be a lot of black people in that neighborhood who won't, in about two years, be able to afford to live there anymore?

CALDWELL: I'm going to be honest. I'm against corporate welfare in every sense of it.

If there's an investment that Amazon wants to make, I think it's important to bring in the community, there's community buy-in. And I think that's what they should be aiming for at this point.

PAYNE: Rochelle?

RITCHIE: Charles -- Charles, I want to make a really quick point.

Let's think about this with Wal-Mart. The CEO made $23 million last year, and yet the average salary for the employees that worked at Wal-Mart was less than $20,000. And even a billionaire himself, Donald Trump, said, in 2015, that the salaries of these executives was crazy. He called it disgraceful.

So I think that there is some sort of incentive here, even on the conservative side, as far as what came out of the president's mouth, that the CEOs are making too much money, and they're not -- it's not benefiting...

(CROSSTALK)

CALDWELL: No, absolutely not.

(CROSSTALK)

CALDWELL: Even President Trump, I think, is wrong on that.

RITCHIE: President Trump did say that. President Trump definitely said that.

PAYNE: I agree with both of you that this issue is not going to go away. And corporate America has got to watch out, because that's why Americans are starting to elect some socialists.

Thank you both very much. It's always great to see you.

CALDWELL: All right. Thank you.

PAYNE: Hey, a humanitarian crisis has just been declared south of our border, as thousands of Central American migrants have descended on Tijuana, Mexico.

San Diego, California, just on the other side, where it's all going to go down, Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, he joins me from there next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: The mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, declaring a humanitarian crisis over thousands of caravan migrants amassing in his city, and President Trump warning again that he may shut down the border over that crisis.

California Republican Congressman Darrell Issa joins us from San Diego.

Congressman, thanks for joining us.

This thing is boiling up into something that everyone's on pins and needles. How do you see it playing out? How would you like it to play out?

REP. DARRELL ISSA (R), CALIFORNIA: Well, I first would like to characterize it appropriately.

The mayor of a city of 1.3-plus million is saying he cannot afford the cost of 4,000 people, 4,600. He's asking for aid from international communities. So, just understand that, in his case, he is saying it's a humanitarian crisis, but he's also said -- and I'm paraphrasing -- that he will not spend his taxpayers' dollars on these people.

So when you look at the United States, where we admitted over 22,000 -- and these people aren't coming for a month -- they're coming forever -- last year, we are taking on a huge burden, while the mayor of Tijuana is calling it a crisis when he has to put people up for six weeks.

PAYNE: Well, but so -- what's the moral of the story then? What should -- what should people be taking away from that?

ISSA: Well, that at least the mayor of Tijuana is not willing to pay the price of helping people get to another country, where they will be taken care of forever, at the taxpayers' expense, because he doesn't want to spend -- and this is a large city, 1.3 million -- he doesn't want to spend his people's money.

And he's asking for his federal government and the international community to give him aid. But there is a crisis here. And the crisis is the crisis of what is fair and legal under international law. These migrants are choosing to come to United States for economic opportunity, while spending months going -- weeks going through Mexico and not asking for asylum because it's not as good a place for them to move to.

And that's the real story. And that's what the president, President Trump, is dealing with, is the desire of people to circumvent our system by claiming asylum, in some cases legitimate, in some cases not.

PAYNE: Yes.

ISSA: But they're claiming it to get to an economic opportunity.

There are seven billion people in -- on Earth -- 1.2 million people are admitted into this country legally every year. And these people would like to be among them.

PAYNE: Well...

ISSA: But how do we allocate it appropriately? And that's the discussion that doesn't happen in Washington.

PAYNE: Right.

And that -- well, if they're going to come the way they're coming, I'm not sure they want to go through the legal process, because we know they're -- to your point, they're not all refugees.

I mean, you have got amongst many of men, strong, able-bodied men that don't look like they're under any sort of oppression at all.

But we have got a minute left. And I need to understand, does President Trump have the authority? Can he shut down the entire border?

ISSA: Yes, he can.

He can choose not to allow people for any number of reasons to come across the border. And this is the reason that people who pass legally through the Tijuana border, the busiest in the world, every day are objecting to their mayor endangering their ability to participate in commerce.

That is a real legitimate issue that San Diego and Tijuana need to face, is, should we in fact see a solution, so that we don't see commerce shut down along our border, legal commerce?

PAYNE: Well, maybe -- maybe this is also a message to Congress that, hey, let's fix this thing. It's been way too long.

ISSA: It has.

PAYNE: And it's getting worse and uglier every time.

Congressman Issa, thank you very much.

ISSA: Thank you, Charles.

PAYNE: Well, from our troops on the border to our troops overseas, President Trump taking some heat for having yet to visit a war zone. Is that criticism justified?

Navy SEAL Bob O'Neill is here. Rob O'Neill is here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: President Trump under fire for not visiting troops in a war zone on Thanksgiving, but maintains that he plans to do so in the future.

Is this criticism justified?

Joining me now to discuss, author of "The Operator" and the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden, Rob O'Neill.

Rob, thanks for joining us.

It's been two years in office for President Trump. We do have men and women active in war zones out there. Do you think, by this time, he should have gone out to visit them?

ROB O'NEILL, FORMER U.S. NAVY SEAL: Thanks for having me, Charles.

I think that he's -- I have made a lot of phone calls today and yesterday talking to a lot of my friends that are still in and guys that have retired and since got out.

And to them, they really don't care if the president visits them in a war zone. When we were at the height of the wars in Afghanistan, and the presidents came over to see us, it was always more of a -- more work because we had to stop the missions and do more security stuff, and just kind of be set for the president to get there.

It is good when a president comes to visit you. I hope he does. If I was advising him right now, I would tell him to get over to Afghanistan especially as soon as he could.

But I think, just with the midterms as highly contested they were and all the campaigning that the president did, he was -- he was pretty busy with other stuff. He's gone out of his way to -- he made a few calls. He called yesterday to the troops, teleconferences, things like that.

It would be doing to get him out there. But, again, this president is not going to get credit from the mainstream media for pretty much anything.

PAYNE: Yes.

O'NEILL: If and when -- and quote me on this -- when he goes over there, they're going to talk about how much it cost the taxpayer to send the president to a war zone. That's just how it's -- they're not going to...

(CROSSTALK)

PAYNE: They will call him a warmonger or things like that.

But I will say also the men or women that I do speak to and know in military, active military, say that their esprit de corps is at levels it hasn't been in over a decade, that the amount of money that President Trump fought for, the things that he is fighting for, for modern equipment, to allow the generals to navigate the war, and not have to ask for permission to strike the enemy, those kinds of things matter so much more, they're telling me, than a visit would.

O'NEILL: A common answer that I got from some of my colleagues who are all veterans said they'd much rather have him in the White House dealing with the lawyers and the general officers who are trying to make the rules of engagement to make war fighting a lot more complicated.

Be back there, worry -- get the funding into the right places in a lot of these programs, like a lot of the new ships that are coming out and some of the stealth technology, because, I mean, going over and seeing the troops, great, but it's more of just a -- it's -- you don't need it this day and age.

You can -- you can talk to the generals. You can send -- you can delegate authority. Because it is such a big thing now, and the military doesn't need to waste time talking about it, I would advise him to make a trip, go over to see some people in Iraq and Afghanistan.

And, again, people are complaining that he's worried about people want to kill him in a war zone. The Secret Service can worry about that. The battle space owners and the commanders over there are not going to let a president get hurt going over there. They will do everything from advanced trips, flying in at night. He'd be fine.

And just at this point, he can still work on Air Force One, get over there, see them, and end this conversation.

PAYNE: All right.

Real quick, Rob, I'm going to have a heart wrap, but just let me know. Do you think it's right that we should be entering into peace negotiations with the Taliban? Has it been so long that that's the reality we have to live with?

O'NEILL: It is kind of a reality that we have to live with.

We have spent too much time in Afghanistan trying to build a nation and a democracy. We should have pretty much left in 2005. Keep troops like at Bagram Airfield, with -- if and when they rebuild these training camps, you can hit them again. But just driving around, having people risking their lives, really for what?

I mean, it's going to come to a negotiation. The Taliban (AUDIO GAP) Al Qaeda there anyway. They're foreign fighters too. They want their valleys. Unfortunately, it will have to come down to a negotiation. I don't like it. But they don't ask for my opinion very much anyway.

PAYNE: Yes. All right. Well, Rob, thank you for your service.

And, of course, we want to thank all the men and women out there who keep - - we know freedom isn't free. And they were out there keeping us free yesterday and every day.

Thank you all very much.

Meanwhile, all signs are pointing to sales soaring this holiday compared to last year. So why aren't the markets doing the same thing?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: You're looking live at Garden City, New York, where mall shoppers are getting down to business.

When it comes online sales, new projections are coming in super strong, but investors, well, right now, they're not buying it.

To former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi on why that is.

Ed, a serious bifurcation between what we're seeing in the economy, even this week with sales online and offline, and a stock market that is crumbling right before our eyes. ED RENSI, FORMER CEO, MCDONALD'S: Right. You know as well as I do the stock market is rationally irrational.

I was out and about at a number of malls today and at several restaurants. People seemed very optimistic. I talked to a couple people that were in their late 50s. They feel confident that the issue about preexisting conditions is going to be OK.

And they just seem generally optimistic. I talked to a number of guys who were in construction business. And they said they'd never been harder at work, and their -- their wages are going up, and they're feeling really strong about what's going on.

And the malls were jammed. I was shocked at how busy they were just walking the bigger malls. I'm not talking about Best Buy and Target. I'm talking about full-service malls. They were really jammed.

The iStore -- iPhone store up here in Sarasota was just so busy, you couldn't get near the place. So, I'm pretty optimistic about what's going on.

PAYNE: Ed, what is interesting, too, to that point, our reporters at a variety of, whether they were stores, stand-alone stores, the Best Buys or malls, a lot of young people out there.

I mean, it's sort of like, we have been under the pressure that young people don't want any parts of the mall anymore, but they were out there and they were out there. And, to your point, they were upbeat. They were optimistic, like everyone else.

RENSI: Yes, it was just kind of interesting to me.

I saw two significantly different populations. I live in a community that's got a lot of older citizens, but there were a lot of people, young people, that were going in and out of small businesses. It was kind of interesting for me, because I'm a small business guy in reality.

And people are talking about the neighborhood businesses and supporting local owners of businesses. I think that's fantastic. I think there's an overall general optimism that's creating capacity for all of us.

PAYNE: Real quick.

Bernie Sanders is out there pushing these retailers to go to $15. He's got a lot of wind in his sails after Amazon agreed to do that. He had proposed a Bezos tax.

What are your thoughts on that at this point? How bad -- would it hurt the industry? Because it feels like they're going there anyway.

RENSI: And, you know, with the unemployment being what it is, wages will rise naturally, because you're going to have labor shortages. I can see it right now in the average wage of all the fast-food restaurants. They are going up pretty significantly.

Bernie Sanders is an idiot, in my opinion. He's never -- never once created a payroll. He's never run a business. He has no idea what he's talking about. All he wants to do is tax the rich, ruin Trump, and destroy this country. He is incompetent beyond belief.

I don't know why we waste our time even talking to the man.

PAYNE: Well, a lot of people don't think he is an idiot. He had a lot of success in the midterms. And I think he's taken over the Democratic Party.

So, we don't want to underestimate the man, for sure.

Hey, Ed, thank you very much. We always appreciate your expertise.

RENSI: Thank you.

PAYNE: Hey, folks, before you hit those stores tomorrow, make sure you tune into David Asman and "Cavuto Live."

Former Wal-Mart CEO Bill Simon on what he expects this season and why he has a message for Senator Bernie Sanders.

And with all the tension starting to mount south of the border, National Border Patrol Union president Brandon Judd will be joining David as well. He's going tell us what he's seeing down there.

It all starts 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Don't miss it.

And, of course, don't miss me on FOX Business every day 2:00 p.m.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.