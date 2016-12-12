Trump takes on US companies over jobs, gov't contracts

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP TAKES ON US COMPANIES OVER JOBS AND COST OF GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS

Rachel Campos-Duffy: I want a president who is going to treat my hard earned tax dollars with the same respect he treats his own personal money. Frankly I have heard that Donald Trump is a little stingy and I want him to be stingy with my money. I want him to be in a very safe Boeing plane but I don't want it to cost one dollar more than it needs to and if it makes a few government contractors nervous I say, good.

Mercedes Schlapp: I think it's important that the corporations are optimistic, they're cautiously optimistic but they're optimistic in the sense that Donald Trump is pushing forward corporate tax reform. Obviously, loosening up these regulations. There's so much of the positive in terms of the economic reform plan that Donald Trump is pushing forward which I think is helpful, but really it's the American worker, who is cheering on Donald trump. It's the fact that Donald Trump is basically saying to the corporations that you're going to have to talk to me and we're going to have to negotiate these deals.

Lisa Boothe: I think there is no doubt that there is excessive waste, duplicative spending. But there is no doubt that there are plenty of areas to cut out waste. There is an article out that the pentagon buried $125 billion in administrative waste. There are clearly areas to go after, clearly places where we quite frankly are being taken advantage of. I think it's the singling out of specific businesses that have, you know, some on the right and on the left criticizing Donald Trump on this specifically, but I think if you look at the big picture of what Donald trump wants to do with this country in terms of the economy, that is all a positive.

Jessica Tarlov: What I would say is this idea of Donald Trump being the ‘jobs’ president, I’m all for it, I would love that. What I’m concerned about is the singling out and the attacks, him going after Chuck Jones the union leader on twitter. There is an argument to be made that Donald Trump is meddling in the free market, he's bullying people just like he did throughout the campaign.

SOME OSU STUDENTS AND FACULTY ON TAPE SAYING ATTACK WAS NOT TERRORISM

Lisa Boothe: These people are complete morons. You have a guy who according to investigators in just his activity on Facebook alone he said that Anwar al-Awlaki was a hero. You look at his online activity and the fact that ISIS has claimed responsibility. I mean what more do you want? These are the same morons that say workplace violence and make up any excuse to hide the fact that we have a really big problem with Islamic extremism and it's the same with the left who don't even want to call it a name or enemy. This is a big problem.

Mercedes Schlapp: No question this is terrorism. Isis came out and called the Ohio State terrorist a soldier of the Islamic state. Between Rachel and I have we have 13 kids, and I will tell you that we worry. We worry for our children because the youth, those who are going to college right now, they need to wake up. I mean, it is clear that this was a terrorist act. Those of you who experienced 9/11 during a tragic time in our country recognize that those individuals involved in ISIS are out to destroy the western civilization. This young man was self-radicalized and he took the wrong course of action. It is not about racism. If he were to be upset because he felt he couldn't pray he should have brought it up to the authorities.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Our kids are being indoctrinated by this PC garbage. The most important appointment that Donald Trump has made so far is Betsy DeVos. We need to overhaul our education system and we need to get rid of this PC monopoly on our kids' education. I'm talking from k through college. As parents, I'm about to send in another year a child off to college, we need to be better consumers of education for our kids. Stop sending them -- fight with your dollars. Stop sending them to these places that indoctrinate them with this kind of garbage.

Jessica Tarlov: I don't agree with it. I think it's a big mistake that the left makes in terms of how they talk about this issue. Finally President Obama talked about, you know, his policy of why he didn't a radical Islamic terrorism, Hillary Clinton actually called it by its name. I think it's an important distinction to make and I think that this actually hurt us dramatically in the election quite frankly, the PC attitude issue and also the feeling that the left was more defensive over Muslim Americans than they were. And I think it is important to be religiously tolerant, First Amendment rights, absolutely, but when someone is running around with a butcher knife and swiping at students.

SEVERAL DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS CALL FOR TRUMP TO PAY FOR SECURITY AT HIS NY RESIDENCE

Mercedes Schlapp: I have to tell you, it is the top priority to ensure the safety and security of the president. And so I think that for the Democrats to push forward what I would consider to be a silly fight on the Secret Service cost or what Donald Trump should pay for it, probably because they think he's a billionaire, so of course he should pay for it, I think is just ridiculous.

There are bigger fish for the Democrats to fry. They have to pull their party back together.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: I totally disagree with Trump on it. The White House is a wonderful place to live. He's complaining about the cost of Boeing, now we’re going to have unnecessarily provided security double time in New York and at the White House. My husband is a congressman. It involves sacrifice as a family. My kids don’t see their dad four days a week. It's hard on them. But that's part of serving. It's the whole family that serves. They should move to the White House. It's not exactly bad digs there.

Lisa Boothe: I think there's a double standard as you pointed out. Not to mention that the Obama family has spent $10 million at least per year on just vacation and travel expenses alone. I think something that nobody ever talks about is the fact that President-elect Trump has promised not to even take a salary. He's promised not to take big vacations. I think there's a lot of opportunity for Donald Trump to save the country a lot of money that the Obama family did not.

Jessica Tarlov: I just want to add, the rent by Vice President Biden, hard to believe it was $2,400. That’s nothing compared to this. Donald Trump is also advertising Secret Service as an amenity of Trump Towers.