Trump supporters chant 'send her back' during campaign rally in North Carolina

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 17, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, Hannity, great show tonight. You take care. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is “The Ingraham Angle” from a very busy Washington tonight. But the real action did happen a few hundred miles south if you are in Greenville, North Carolina where President Trump continues to try Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar and Pressley to the larger Democrat Party.

Now we will bring you all the highlights and what it all means in a moment with Dan Bongino and Chris Hahn, Candace Owens and more. Plus, my “Angle” tonight continues our narrative revealing a Democrat and media establishment now in complete panic and meltdown mode after Trump has turned has turned the last 48/72 hours or so into a political reckoning. Oh, boy, it's good.

And Raymond Arroyo is here to break down Trump's stage technique, what you're missing if you're just watching the highlights and why it works. Plus he's going to reveal the latest iteration of American flag controversy. More people freaking out at the old red, white, and blue and anything close to it.

But first, President Trump came out swinging against AOC + 3 at a boisterous campaign rally in North Carolina tonight the latest signal that he sees this as a winning issue ahead of him in 2020.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Republicans know that America is the greatest force for peace and justice in the history of our world, but these left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force of evil.

Representative Omar blamed the United States for the terrorist attacks on our country. She looks down with contempt on the hardworking Americans saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country. And obviously and importantly Omar has a history of launching vicious Anti- Semitic squads.

Representative Rashida Tlaib agreed with Omar's characterization of 9/11 and said that members of Congress who support Israel forgot what country they represent. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that illegal immigrants are more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be. Can you believe that? That's what she's saying. She describes contemporary America that's you, that's me, that's all of us as garbage. We are garbage.

You remember deplorable, right? That sounds worse. So Representative Ayanna Pressley issue related in any way to Elvis? I don't know. Who knows? She said we don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be brown voices. We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice, and just this week - can you imagine if I said that?

It would be over, right? And I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That's why I say hey if they don't like it let them leave, let them leave, right? Let them leave.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now if you couldn't hear, there was a moment in the middle of the President's remarks about the gang of four were a small section of the crowd chanted "send her back," a reference of course to the President's original tweet on the issue. Well, the media - of course quick, is like this pavlovian response, to frame the entire rally around this one section of the crowd's reaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ANCHOR: That's a crowd of Americans being incited by the American President to chant "send her back" against an American Congresswoman.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: The President standing before the all-white crowd - almost all-white crowd, basking in the "send her back" chants about a nonwhite number of Congress.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The President stood satisfied as the rally in cry "send her back" echoed through a North Carolina stadium tonight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Here now to respond, Dan Bongino, Former Secret Service Agent, Fox News Contributor. Chris Hahn, Former Aide to Senator Chuck Schumer and Host of the Aggressive Progressive Podcast. All right, Dan, this is what I'm reminded of tonight. They bash Trump supporter's for "locker up" and is a Trump is never going to lose. Look at his never dwells in these horrible people screaming this rude thing.

Now they are doing the same over this send them back tonight. But are in the media and the Democrats missing how many Americans feel about what they're told about the way they should think from these four elected officials?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Well, there's always a double standard here. The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo made it crystal and clear that conservatives weren't welcome in his state. He said that. Where was the media outcry the answer, nowhere? It was practically celebratory.

We've had, of course, Ilhan Omar with a history of Florida openly Anti- Semitic things. Where was, again, the media outcry there? It was minimal at best. The Democrats couldn't even get together a resolution where they put her name in it condemning Ilhan Omar.

And on the "locker up" chant, it's interesting, Trump hasn't actually spied on Hillary Clinton or try to lock her up, unlike the hat police-state tyrant Democrats and their police-state allies that actually spied on President Trump and if actually locked up people for process crimes.

So the media needs to spare us the outreach. One if my last thing is when I get it some of the tweets could be worded differently and some of the language probably if you go back, he would take it back. I get that. But saying the President is a racist is straight up asinine. I'm sure Chris is going to say that next, but he doesn't know what he's talking about, it's total nonsense.

INGRAHAM: Chris, I want to remind everybody that for all this conjured up outrage about "lock her up" or "send them back", which is played reference to Ayanna Pressley saying if you are not a black and you don't think a certain way, you're not welcome. If you're not a Muslim and you don't think like a Muslim, you're not welcome.

She went through a whole litany of people, not just the fourth - none of them were welcomed at the table. So not Trump is like the devil for an offhand comment that we've heard for decades. I'm not just directed at immigrants but directed at people who seem ungrateful. So I see the double standard regardless of whether you would tweets differently.

CHRIS HAHN, FORMER SENIOR SCHUMER AIDE: Here's the difference, when you're the President of the United States, or when you're a leader of any type, you need to have grace. You need to be able to rise above. You need to be able to bring people together.

This President has failed at that. He has not shown grace. He wants to divide. You should be bringing people together. And yes, that chant may have only been some people in the crowd but a real leader with real courage would have said stop, we are all Americans, we are entitled to our opinions, I differ with them and let's go beat them in the court of public opinion.

The problem he has is he can't win on the issues, so he's going to drive a wedge wherever he can and this was horrible, what he said today.

INGRAHAM: He kept went on the issues. He is winning at every issue.

HAHN: Politically, let me tell you. Let me tell you it's going to happen. Let me tell you what's going to happen politically.

INGRAHAM: Okay, school mate.

HAHN: In 2016, the Obama coalition did not fully come out to support Hillary Clinton. In fact, many black and Latino voters who voted for Obama did not vote in 2016, they are on fire tonight and they are to come out and avenge it and they're going to send him back to New York but he is probably not going to have a lot of fun getting a table.

INGRAHAM: It's an interesting thing and Chris is venturing this prediction that we're going to have 400,000 people more, 4.4 million - 4.4 million people more coming out to vote against their own economic interests. Give up their 401(k), give up their wage increases, give up everything that they've gained in this economy.

So Chris and people like Chris, to other Democrats, feel better about their own consciences, because it's uncomfortable to go to parties with a President like this. I'm comfortable to go to Europe because we are not respected. I don't think Americans give a rat's you know what about what the elites think about whether Trump--

HAHN: They don't to have a racist President. That is for sure.

INGRAHAM: Well, most people - in the most recent poll don't believe the President is racist. Too many do--

HAHN: Wow! Let us see what happens next week.

INGRAHAM: - but most don't. Go ahead.

BONGINO: I'm not going to let Chris get away with that. I'm sorry. These charges of racism Chris and Chris' party have charged everybody from a Grover Cleveland to Mitt Romney with being a racist. That is garbage, that's a lie. Chris knows it's a lie. Listen, you don't like the President's attitude.

HAHN: No, not.

BONGINO: But Chris you don't listen to me. I get that is not right. I didn't interrupt you, right? Let me finish my point.

HAHN: Go ahead.

BONGINO: The President of the United States, if anything, has been an equal opportunity offender. He is a scruffy guy. I don't mind it. Some people do. Fine, make your case, but insisting that the President of the United States, the very definition of racism gauges people's character based on the melanin content of their skin, Chris it's the dumbest thing you could possibly sound cable news and I believe in your heart that you know that --

HAHN: I have a grandson - I am a grandson of a German-Jewish immigrant who fought for the United States in World War II and was told to go back to where he came from for his opinion until the day he died, Dan.

BONGINO: You know what Chris that's too bad.

(CROSS TALK)

HAHN: Italian-Americans - told the same thing and the people who are saying that to them were racist.

BONGINO: I'm not sure you are married to an immigrant--

(CROSS TALK)

HAHN: - slightly to go back. Spare me the lecture.

BONGINO: - America has some - I don't need your lectures anymore.

INGRAHAM: Okay.

HAHN: Scares the hell out of most Americans.

INGRAHAM: All right, kids the one-upsmanship on my family was more fender than your family.

HAHN: It's ridicule yes.

INGRAHAM: I get it, because we've all kind of come from Polish roots, you came from Jewish roots, Dan comes from his words, I get it. It's all complicated, but right now, no matter what anyone says, it is a fact that we have the best economy of the last 50 plus years and what Chris is saying is Americans are going to turn out to vote against their own interest because "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" says Donald Trump is a racist. I don't believe it. I might be wrong, but I don't believe it.

I don't think that's what the country - I don't think they buy it. We have to go. Gentlemen, we have to go. I know I had the last word. I don't like doing that but it was a great segment.

Now the four Congresswomen of the Apocalypse aren't just looking for conformity. They're very serious, I take them seriously. I don't take them as flashes in the pan. A lot of people do. But I think as they are claiming to be victims, a lot of people today are saying them as the aggressors and as soon as they get the slightest pushback they do revert to victim status. And then they spring into attack mode labeling, as we just heard, everyone in the process as racist. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: When you say things like the Speaker of the House is being disrespectful to women of color.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: I did not say that she was disrespectful to women of color. I found some of the comments disrespectful and that was my personal opinion.

REPORTER: Okay.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: And I did feel that singling out on the basis of one vote was creating an opening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So she's creating an opening for the racists. That's where that one. The Speaker of the House is really being disrespectful to these freshmen Congresswomen. Or is she treating them as congresswomen? Like you have four votes but guess what, you are not the majority, we are moving on. That's how Congressmen and women are treated when they are not the dominant force within a party, period. They don't like that.

Joining me now, to analyze this Candace Owens Former Founder of Blexit Movement and Shireen Qudosi a Muslim Reformer. Candace, you heard the previous conversations it gets heated, you know, "send them back' in a rough language. But I saw there was a Church in Virginia "Send them back". What do you think that is doing to scratch at the Democrats? Why are they so upset by this?

CANDACE OWENS, BLEXIT MOVEMENT FOUNDER: They are upset by it because they are more or less seeing the exact same thing that happened in 2016. I feel like I have deja vu watching this. We just listened to Chris Hahn condemn an entire audience as all being racist.

Everyone who chanted that is racist. There's no intellectual depth to that analysis and that is so problematic. He thinks that every black person is going to wake up and magically vote Democrat because of that chant, that's insulting to black people to think that we are so foolish, as you said that we would vote against our own self-interest.

We are doing amazing under this economy. It's very clear what this meant. It's simply meant if you do not like this country and you don't like America, you are welcome to leave. Obviously the President is not looking to deport Ilhan Omar, okay? Anybody was taking it that seriously is completely misleading culture right now. And at the end of the day they are going to be upset when Trump wins by a larger margin in 2020.

INGRAHAM: I think the exclusion and the intolerance is seen Shireen so often today on the left where if you're a Muslim Reformer like yourself, you're not an authentic Muslim. Candace is not authentically black. As a woman, I'm not really being true to the female gender because I don't buy into all their tropes.

That to me is very intolerant, but they see it as their moral right. If you don't agree, they will shame you, they will try to drive you out of business, they drive you to out of public life. Trump sees that, I think. I could be wrong. But I don't think so. I think these polls are going to get into a next segment are pretty devastating on an early basis for this Democrat Party going down this direction.

SHIREEN QUDOSI, MUSLIM REFORMER: Yes, as a Muslim Reformer, I see this behavior all the time. It is extremist behavior. Identity politics has become the gateway drug for radicalization and so this gang - it's not a squad, these are gangs of extremists. They are replicating the radical behavior that we've seen in other walks of life right now.

The philosophy being unless you completely agree with everything we say, we are going to be completely intolerant towards you and it also goes towards extremist behavior in that they are soft towards Antifa they're soft towards ISIS.

We have a Muslim Congresswoman right now who cannot disavow Al-Qaeda. This is almost 20 years--

INGRAHAM: You're talking about Ilhan Omar?

QUDOSI: Ilhan Omar cannot disavow Al-Qaeda. There's a problem with that, so when Trump says go back, we're welcome to go back and come back. My view personally is it's a common sense message. You probably don't belong here and so if you have a Congresswoman who cannot disavow Al-Qaeda, you don't belong in Congress and you don't belong in America.

INGRAHAM: I've got to get a reaction from both of you about what Congresswoman Omar says about being an American. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: Something that I get criticized for all the time - it's not what you think so don't guess. It is that I am Anti-American because I criticize the United States. As an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Candace.

OWENS: I can't think of a single comment and you can feel free to correct me that any of them have said positive about America or Americans. They're here asking for radical reform on the basis that this country is fundamentally irredeemable. That is the message.

And here what's problematic about the way that they are conveying their messages, they are actually falling into really bad stereotypes of what it means to be a person of color in this country. A really bad stereotype about black Americans is that we are gang bangers and that were ignorant and that we threaten people and we are violent.

We have Ayanna Pressley tweeting to Kellyanne Conway hi, Becky, remember that racist pejorative that the media roundly ignored? Hi Becky if I called you Becky. What would the media response be to that? And she said keep my name out your mouth. Think about this, a Congresswoman speaking to someone like that.

It's Republicans and Democrats coming together to try to come up with something to make Americans feel like we are working towards a solution in this country. These women are doing the opposite.

INGRAHAM: They believe America is an evil, racist, corrupt country at its core and it must be completely remade.

OWENS: That's correct.

INGRAHAM: In a new image. I want to show this, ladies. A new Rasmussen poll shows surges in the number of Americans who believe Democrats are playing the race card now against Trump for political gain. Shireen, how much longer before the race card loses its meaning?

QUDOSI: It's already lost complete meaning. These are women poor pushing Muslims like myself into an ideological concentration camp where we don't want to be. When we look at the solutions for radicalization, Ilhan Omar is a failed American experiment. She should have an integrated--

INGRAHAM: Why do you say that?

QUDOSI: She is not American, she not. I'm sorry you have to --

INGRAHAM: When she is American? She is an American citizen.

QUDOSI: Just American citizen but she does not share the American values. And so if you are looking at what is that need to be American, it means to love this country, to have patriotism to support excellence and to disavow terror ideologies. And if she can't do that, that's a problem. When we look at the smaller community, there is a question of how did that smaller community failed to integrate? I think we failed. Radicalization, preventing violent extremism program with Korean project and we go in and we teach communities how to spot signs of radicalism.

INGRAHAM: She doesn't talk about that. She hasn't talked about the persecution of Christians in the Middle-East either, which is a huge problem that was addressed in part today at the State Department phenomenal panel, as always, both of you. My “Angle” in moments explains how the last 48 hours from a Democrat and media apparatus into a full-blown panic. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The Democrats in panic town. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.” When elite fought leader and "New York Times" Columnist Tom Friedman is panicked about the AOC + 3 affect, you know the Democrats are in trouble.

Friedman sounded a warning about the freshman upstart's revolution under the title "Trump is going to get reelected, isn't he"? This is what he writes. "Please spare me the revolution. It can wait. When the presidency, hold the house and narrow the spread of the senate. A lot of good things can still be accomplished. No, you say, the left wants a revolution now. Okay. I will give the left a revolution now four more years of Donald Trump."

Now as we've been explaining throughout the week, Trump brilliantly drew out the most radical extremists in the Democrat Party and then he lowered the entire leadership to align with them. In her efforts to show how loyal she was to AOC + 3, Speaker Pelosi even overstepped house rules of decorum when she said --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the President's racist tweets.

REPORTER: I was just going to get the general Speaker of House if she would like to rephrase that comment.

PELOSI: I have cleared my remarks with the parliamentarian before I read them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, but it turns out that wasn't true. Fed up with the farce, Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver abandoned the Chair and Steny Hoyer had to admit that Pelosi's comments were, in fact, out of order. Even after though, her attempt to mollify AOC + 3 with that outburst and the resolution condemning the tweets, Nancy still keeps getting hammered by the upstarts. Continuing their summer revolution tour, the squad visited CBS to dish their elder once again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Are you speaking to Nancy Pelosi?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Our teams are in communication. Our chiefs are --

REPORTER: But shouldn't it be a face-to-face?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I agree.

(CROSSTALK)

OMAR: I'm very protective.

REPORTER: With all due respect, she doesn't need protection. I want to know if you are - not the speaker.

OMAR: Every right to sit down with her at any moment, any time with any of us. Yet she is Speaker of the House, she can ask for a meeting to sit down with us for clarification. The fact that the acknowledges an racial justice work in our country for a long time. It acknowledging the fact that we are women of color.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Gayle King probably thought that our Kelly interview was easier but crafty Pelosi. The first female Speaker of the House, she should have known better. You cannot negotiate with "The Squad." you give them an inch they will take the party and then the country. It's their way with a highway and if they don't get their way they're going to call you a racist and they're going to burn the entire party down.

What Friedman warning about. It's a mistake though for the squad to think that their high name ID translates into votes or that Trump supporter's will now somehow take their toxic charges of racism as gospel. On the contrary, AOC + 3 are huge turnoff to millions of Americans, not because of their race or ethnicity, no but because of their views. Check out this focus group that just appeared on CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RANDI KAYE, FOCUS GROUP CORRESPONDENT: These eight Republican women from Dallas don't see anything wrong with President Trump, telling four Democratic Congressman women to go back where they came from.

DENA MILLER, REPUBLICAN: He was saying if they hate America so much, because what we are seeing out of them and hearing out of them, they hate America. If it's so bad there's a lot of places they can go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm a brown skinned woman. I am a legal immigrant. I agree with you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's racists is just--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Not at all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a demonstration of how their ideology spills over even though there Americans now. They are not acting American.

GINA O'BRIANT, REPUBLICAN: I'm glad that the President said what he said because all they're doing is they are inciting hatred and division, and that's not what our country is about. It's not about that at all.

KAYE: That is not with the President does with some of his own comments? His own racist comments?

O'BRTIANT: He didn't say anything about color.

CAMI DEAN, REPUBLICAN: We know the President is not racist. He loves people from Hispanics to black people, all across the board.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now in my life, I have never seen a focus group where the Correspondent is so unhappy with the results that she begins to debate the panelists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'BRIANT: How can you call them racist?

KAYE: These Congressmen who said that they ran for Congress ran for office because they explicitly love this country, you're saying that's a lie. You're saying they hate this country?

O'BRIANT: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are very manipulative to accuse instead of extracting the truth. When you say don't you think is racist, you're choosing that if you're choosing him.

KAYE: I'm not accusing, I'm asking you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not relevant it has nothing to do with the real issue. It has nothing to do with the premise of the issues here. Why do you keep bringing it up?

KAYE: Do you think it's just a coincidence that these four Congresswomen that the President is going after, none of them are white?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't think it matters. It's idiotic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I actually cannot believe that CNN allowed that to go on air. And you noticed one of the panelists said basically you're accusing us. That's how so many Americans across the country feel, that when a charge of racism is lobbed at the President so casually, it's actually being lobbed at them too and that's with that panel really demonstrated.

But surely "The Squad's" impassioned views about separating families and all the talks of the kids in cages, surely that resonates across the country, right? It doesn't look like it.

Well, today a political morning consult poll survey shows that a majority of Americans favor Trump's sweeping deportation rates. Imagine what those numbers would be if the press were actually doing an objective job in reporting on the border crisis, it would probably be more like 70 percent but still, it's a majority.

And now back to poor Nancy. She's not only having to deal with the four Congressman of the Apocalypse, she now has another radical to deal with, enter Congressman Al Green and his articles of impeachment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. Al GREEN, D-TX: Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is unfit to be President, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, repeatability and integrity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: At her weekly press, Speaker Pelosi was extremely awkward on the tight rope.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: He is very powerful person and he cares very much about our constitution and our country. So as I say, with all respect in the world for him, we have six committees that are working with, following the facts in terms of any abuse of power. That is a serious path that we are on. Not that Mr. Green is not serious but we will deal with that on the floor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And they did deal with that. The impeachment attempt went down spectacularly. The House rejected it 332 to 95.

But merely entertaining this is music to Trump's ears. Of course polls show a majority of Americans don't want the country dragged through impeachment, and Pelosi's inability, though, to manage the most radical elements of her caucus has only strengthened, once again, the president's hand. Rasmussen has him today at 50 percent in the daily tracking poll, up four points since the controversy began.

The president reacted this way. "New poll, the Rasmussen, one of the most accurate in predicting the 2016 election, has just announced that Trump numbers have recently gone up by four points, 50 percent. Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen. America will never buy your act."

The president is correct. People are smart enough to know that the AOC plus three agenda is dangerous. If a Democrat should, God forbid, win the presidency, these people will have an outsized influence on their policies. The economy will tank. Discontent and misery will follow. Then you'll see a much more potent populist figure rise up, a figure that might make Trump look like a pussycat.

And that's “The Angle.”

And up next, Raymond Arroyo breaks down the optics and language of the president at tonight's rally. Plus, he'll expose the weather hysteria pushed by the media. For what reason? Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for a "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day.

President Trump holds a campaign rally amidst his feud with the Dem squad, and the media's hysteria over the weather, and another version of the American flag under attack. With all the details, Raymond Arroyo joins us, Fox News contributor. Raymond, the president was on fire. And I know we say that, sometimes we say it too often, but tonight he really was. And you notice some time-tested techniques that he used on stage. Tell us.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: I did. Laura, this could be spoken of as the first real rally of 2020. He was on his game. Pay attention to the language the president used. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Could you imagine what it could have been if we didn't have the witch hunt, if we didn't have the bull --

Tonight, I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, hey, if they don't like it, let them leave, let them leave. If they don't love it, tell them to leave it.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, he's speaking the language of the people. Now, look, there's the profanity there. I'm not wild about all the profanity, but you go to a bar, you go to a coffeehouse, you go to a restaurant, this is how America talks.

INGRAHAM: My surrogate dad -- hi, Chuck -- living in California, would say, Laura, I don't care for that language. He loves Trump, but I don't care for that language.

ARROYO: I know, but this is how America speaks. He's blunt, and that's how he cuts through. It's feisty, it's a little salty around the edges and rough, and people -- listen to the people in that room. They were explosive in their affection for what he was saying tonight. And there was a revealing moment when the president had to deal with a protester.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(BOOS)

TRUMP: He goes home now to mommy and he gets reprimanded, and that's the end. Sorry, mommy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: No one uses humor, cutting ridicule. He uses the moment. But that shows you, he's so in the moment that he's able to kind of turn, pivot. He gives all the attention to the protester. He whips up the crowd and uses it.

INGRAHAM: Let's say Paul Ryan, for instance. Let's say Paul Ryan were giving a speech to 25 people, OK?

ARROYO: Security. Security. Security. That's what you'd hear.

INGRAHAM: He'd be like, let's say a prayer for him. He'd be like --

ARROYO: I've got to share something. There's another moment. The president uses a move, he employed this throughout the rally, I call it the Trump turnback. It's actually a theatrical convention. He does it all the time spontaneously. It's very effective. Now, there are a few performers that have used this at the high point of their performance, they turn away, and then the crowd urges them back, like this guy. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: And he staggers back to the microphone to continue. The only two people I've known who have done this -- I've seen a number of actors do it, but James Brown and Judy Garland in the middle of a number would turn away and then turn back to finish the number. This is what Trump does. It builds excitement. The audience is like this.

INGRAHAM: What is he doing next? I've never seen --

ARROYO: He owns the room. I've never seen anything like it.

INGRAHAM: Obama -- he was actually good. He kind of owned the stage. Obama had a way of owning the stage. But Trump has this kind of majesty, he turns around like a prizefighter. Then he turns back around and the people go crazy. I've never seen anything like it.

ARROYO: Obama dominated a theater.

INGRAHAM: He did.

ARROYO: Trump dominates an arena.

Laura, you know last week I ran home to New Orleans, preparing to evacuate, watching some of the national coverage of hurricane Barry. Some of the networks swore New Orleans was finished.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rain, rain, life-threatening rain.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is a massive storm in size that could overwhelm the pumps in New Orleans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Life-threatening weather is heading that way, and the river forecasts are dire in these locations.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The flooding again the big problem, and that's why people have to really heed those evacuation orders.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A plugged up Mississippi River, lots of levees that are going to be challenged.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, I'm all for warning people, Laura, particularly in these low- lying areas.

INGRAHAM: That's very dangerous.

ARROYO: I lost a house in Katrina in New Orleans. But this kind of alarmism, this is really malpractice. The storm hit 160 miles to our west of New Orleans. Low-lying areas certainly flooded, it was terrible for those people, but New Orleans was not in this grave danger. When some of the media began to put a political spin on it, I really got angry.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And the Gulf Coast may well need the federal government's help after this storm, a government which, under Donald Trump, is doing everything it can to deny even the existence of climate change.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have no idea what's coming. The sea level is rising. That's not a climate model. Denial is not sustainable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: This was ridiculous. Laura, it was a tropical storm. Katrina was a cat five, OK. With wind -- it could destroy evidence. Remember, New Orleans did not flood because of Katrina. New Orleans flooded because of a broken levy that then leaked the water into the city. That's what happened.

INGRAHAM: I just have to tell everybody that Rebecca, Raymond's beautiful, gorgeous wife, who is one of the funniest, best people ever, she says to me I've just make sure I got Raymond's original bootleg Sinatra CDs. I've got the Sinatra CDs and a few other papers. The kids are OK. She's like she's got to get the Sinatra.

ARROYO: You need the essentials, you need the plan, but don't alarm and upset people who are in floodplains. Get them out when it's necessary, but when there's no evacuation notices, don't profit and grab ratings based on whipping up fear.

INGRAHAM: But also, if you're going to be in a place that has weather alert, let's face it, there's no better place to be the New Orleans, right? The restaurants, they were still serving.

ARROYO: There were people at Galatoires and in the bars right up until Barry made landfall.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond. Another legal win for Trump, another setback for the resistance. Our legal eagles bring you the latest. You're not going to see this anywhere else, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I have to say this, and I'll say it just once. What happened to me with this witch hunt should never be allowed to happen to another president of the United States. Never, ever again.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The president slamming the now-resolved Mueller probe earlier tonight. But there was another major setback for the liberal resistance today that got lost in the shuffle. Federal prosecutors in New York ended an investigation into hush money payments made by the president's former attorney Michael Cohen. This means it's unlikely that other Trump associates will be charged. Remember, the media gleefully proclaimed that this could destroy Trump's presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Michael Cohen may be far more of a serious threat to the presidency than Robert Mueller.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that this case now poses as much political and legal threat and jeopardy to the president and may be more than the Mueller investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Michael Cohen might have a treasure trove for FBI investigators and lawyers.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said I'm putting all my money on I'm going to bring down Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's leave the analysis to the real lawyers. Here now to discuss, Sol Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel, Fox News contributor, along with former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo. John, how significant was this ending of the investigation into these, quote, hush money payments made by Cohen.

JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Laura, as you made clear in your lead-in and people may remember, that opponents to President Trump were putting all their eggs in the basket of investigating the Trump Organization and Trump's activities before he was president, Trump's private dealings, all these things that were turning to because of the Mueller report looked like it wasn't going to show that there was any obstruction -- I'm sorry, that there wasn't any cooperation or coordination with Russia. And so the fact that it all relied on the testimony of this person who is now a convicted perjurer should have told everybody that Cohen was not the person to place all your eggs on.

Secondly, the idea that this was a campaign finance violation was such a stretch, such a reach, it really was not true to the law that was at stake here. And so I thought back at the time that was happening this was going to collapse. It ultimately did. But as you said, the media doesn't care anymore. They are trying to move on to impeachment or to these fights with these congresswomen, because this was in the end a legal loser, and a lot of people at the time should have gotten up and said that they could tell it wasn't going to work.

INGRAHAM: And Sol, I think the media do try to shape public opinion the way they predict what development will ultimately bring down the president. This has happened time and again really since 2015 when he got into the race. But when you have Lanny Davis out there today and he says why is Michael Cohen the only guy to go to jail, and he admitted his crimes, that amounts to zip in the end, doesn't it?

SOLOMON WISENBERG, FORMER DEPUTY INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: That's true, because you always have to look at the credibility of your witnesses. That particular thing that Lanny said amounts to zip, and that's been a big problem that took us a while to realize. It's relevant to the whole question of the obstruction portion of Mueller's probe as well when you talk about how strong the evidence is of alleged obstruction. Anything that relies on a Michael Cohen is very weak. Any prosecutor looking at a case about whether or not you want to prosecute has to look at the credibility of your chief witness. And whatever little shred of credibility he had left was destroyed with his House testimony, with Lanny Davis sitting behind him and doing nothing to try to salvage the situation.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, let's take a listen now to the president's response to that failed attempt to move and impeachment resolution today on the House floor. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I've ever been involved in, the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, John, is there any point to this besides political theater? This is a total loser for the Democrats. The public, they don't want and impeachment saga to unfold. But Nancy Pelosi is in a trick box here because she has to kind of mollify those folks on the left of her party who really want blood. And they think his comments and the tweet, that amounts to an impeachable offense. But what is impeachment reserved for?

YOO: I think, Laura, you're right, it's a political loser. But there's a more important constitutional lesson behind impeachment. If Democrats, if critics of the president really believed all the rhetoric that they are flinging his way, that he's unfit for office, that he's committed crimes, that he's committed obstruction, then the Constitution's primary tool to actually constrain a president who would really be guilty of those things is impeachment.

So if a majority of the House of Representatives -- the majority of Democrats are voting against impeachment, than they should stop with the rhetoric accusing the president of committing these alleged crimes, because they themselves won't use the tool that the Constitution gives them to correct any of those abuses of power.

INGRAHAM: And earlier today, Sol, the House voted to hold Bill Barr, the attorney general, and Commerce Secretary Ross in criminal contempt over that push to add a citizenship question to the Census. Sol, will anything come of this?

WISENBERG: Right, Bill Barr is going to recommend indicting himself. I don't think so. Nothing happens with criminal contempt unless the attorney general authorizes the Justice Department to prosecute. And that's another thing I don't understand. They could -- Congress could have held them in civil contempt, gone into district court and tried to get a declaratory judgment. But I guess that wouldn't have been as exciting, or they were afraid maybe that they were going to lose. Instead they've done something that's entirely symbolic, will have no effect whatsoever. They just think it will, I guess, be effective politically. But actually if they had taken it into court, if they had taken a lot of these things to court, if they had taken Don McGahn to court much earlier, if they had subpoenaed him on day one --

INGRAHAM: Yes, much different.

WISENBERG: -- and if he had refused to come in they had taken him to court. But they don't -- I don't understand. They don't want to do this stuff.

INGRAHAM: They don't really believe in the probably the underlying legitimacy of their claims, but they like the political benefit they think they're getting, although I don't think it's there. Guys, thank you so much.

Up next, the real-life action hero taking on the Mexican drug cartels, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Democrats also support deadly sanctuary cities which release violent criminal aliens onto our streets. We just picked up these 22 thugs, these 22 monsters, we just picked them up in, where, Los Angeles. Sanctuary city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: President Trump talking about that shocking news out of California, the arrest of 22 MS-13 gang members for the unspeakably evil murders of seven people. Prosecutors say they hacked their victims to death with machetes. Now, these gang members operated in an area of southern California, San Fernando Valley, sending a massive influx of young man from Central America to that area. And in fact, 19 of the 22 defendants entered the U.S. illegally within the past three to four years.

The good news is one real-life action hero is taking on the outlaws exploiting our porous border. Mark Lamb is the sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, just north of the Mexican border, and he's taking on the drug traffickers, including the infamous El Chapo's former cartel. And on patrol he rocks in AR-15, and did I mention his ringtone is the "G.I. Joe" theme song? Here now, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. All right, sheriff, what does it take --

MARK LAMB, PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA, SHERIFF: Thanks for having me, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Yes, absolutely. What does it take to police border areas right now given what we are seeing?

LAMB: It's a lot of work. Thank goodness we have a president who is standing behind law enforcement, first and foremost, and that is supporting us in our fight on this border. My guys are going out every day, and we are not even right on the border. We are going out every day with our aviation unit and our guys and we are getting anywhere from five to ten apprehensions. That's crazy. In this heat, they are still pumping them through. And that's the cartel. They are abusing people, they are bringing drugs into our community, affecting our children. It is not an easy battle, but we have good men and women out there doing it every day because they want to protect what we know is this great country which is America.

INGRAHAM: And Sheriff Lamb, to hear some of the Democrats, especially AOC plus three, the four women who have gotten a lot of attention lately, they and a lot of the Democrat 2020 candidates, they believe decriminalizing border crossing is more humane and more of a compassionate American response. Your reaction?

LAMB: That's ludicrous. That's ludicrous. Why don't they ask the angel families who have lost family members, or all those people across this country who have been victims of crimes from people who entered this country illegally? I've challenged congressmen and women and senators to come down, come to the border, come to my county. I will show you around. I will show you so you can decide for yourself. None of them come. A few Republican congressmen have come. Zero of the Democrats have come. So the left wants to keep talking about it, but they're not willing to do anything about it. I'm glad they have enough time to go smoking and joking in the corner and trying to impeach our president when they have so much work to do in Congress. What we need them to do is pick up the lunch pail, get back to Congress, and get some common sense solutions for us and try to help us on the ground.

INGRAHAM: We need asylum reform to stop these families from coming across, and judges who don't overrule the executive authority on this issue.

LAMB: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: Sheriff Lamb, thank you for doing what you're doing, keep it up and stay safe out there, my friend.

LAMB: Thanks for having me, God bless.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely.

And tonight's Last Bite, Trump's message about Congresswoman Omar.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. Before the president left for North Carolina, he mentioned this, a big story that you might've missed some months ago about Congresswoman Omar. He said -- well, he said there's a lot of talk about the fact that she married to her brother. I know nothing about it, how the national media has largely ignored this story and mocked the president for even bringing this up, but we will not.

Well, the president mentioned something that's a little bit uncomfortable. But I wonder why no curious media ever follows up on immigration fraud, charges, or accusations. No, we'll just take her word for it. But the president never gets that benefit of the doubt.

Mike Emanuel, the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.