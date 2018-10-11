Trump: America or Venezuela, your choice

Donald Trump unleashed his midterm message inside our nation's hotel doormat, USA Today, predicting that if elected Democrats will turn us into Venezuela where the currency is printed on perforated rolls because it's worth less than toilet paper. In fact, toilet paper is a rare commodity there. Never shake hands with a Venezuelan socialist. If William Devane were doing commercials in Caracas, he'd be saying, now has never been a better time to buy Charman, because, sadly, toilet paper is gold, which they may not need anyway because there's no food. It's gotten so bad zoos have become a Sizzler for the starving. Eating a zebra isn't just for lions anymore. The Democrats see this as progress maybe, because the poor things are no longer caged.

Donald Trump hit on this last night:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You don't hand matches to an arsonist and you don't give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that's what the Democrats have become. They would turn our country so fast into Venezuela, and Venezuela is not doing too well, folks.

There's that M-word again, which should never be used to describe threatening hordes.

DON LEMON, CNN: Is it mob behavior? No, it's not mob behavior.

MATT LEWIS, THE DAILY BEAST: Yes it is.

LEMON: It's people who are upset and they're angry with the way the country is going and the policies.

LEMON: Will you let me finish, Matt, please before you jump in, OK?

Someone needs a timeout.

Meanwhile, Trump says that the Democrats lurch to the left, quote, "every single citizen will be harmed by such a radical shift. Virtually, everywhere it has been tried, socialism has brought suffering, misery, and decay." But maybe that's the point. What happens when you destroy prosperity? Well, besides vacating zoos, you vacate a country and elect a Bernie. It's the Democrats version of the wall. Who wants to come here if here is worse than there? The Dems backward thinking actually reverses traffic, but maybe I'm wrong.

If only there were examples of people fleeing lousy places that once were great before leftists took over. Oh, yeah, Venezuela. I think we have the Democrats slogan for 2020: Zebra, it's what's for dinner.