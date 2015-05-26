Transcript: Stunning Development in Holloway Case

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," April 17, 2006. It has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Why did Aruban police arrest another Dutch teen? Who is he, and can he lead them to Natalee Holloway?

Joining us by videophone in Aruba is Aruban attorney Arlene Ellis Schipper. Arlene, very limited information here in the United States. We know he's 19, and we know he's going to court tomorrow. His initials are "G.V.C."

Do you know anything more that you can tell us?

ARLENE ELLIS SCHIPPER, ARUBAN ATTORNEY: Well, the information is limited in Aruba, as well, Greta. The police have confirmed that they have arrested a boy of 19 years old by the initials "G.V.C." indeed. We don't know what the counts are yet and which role he is suspected to have played, but it is related to the Holloway case, and it is considered a major development here, as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you know if he's formally charged or going to be formally charged, or is he held as a witness?

SCHIPPER: This is the same discussion as we had before, Greta. The word "charge" is not in our legal lingo here and it creates confusion, as we have seen before already. What I can tell you is that witnesses aren't arrested in Aruba, so he is considered a suspect. We shouldn't jump to conclusions, though, on how big a suspect he is. We don't know that. We don't know whether he will replace Joran as a suspect or whether he was added to the case. All that will have to turn up in time.

What we do know, however, is that the prosecution has decided already to extend his police detention for eight more days.

VAN SUSTEREN: We hear his initials, "G.V.C." Why don't we hear his name? Is that the way it's done in Aruba?

SCHIPPER: That's the way how the Dutch system is done. That was also with Joran van der Sloot. It was the media that brought out the name. But officially here, it's protected to just the initials because as you know, our system allows an early arrest on the basis of suspicion. That doesn't necessarily mean that, in the end, you definitively have done that. So there's a very strict protection on the suspect's identity.

VAN SUSTEREN: Arlene, we've heard two things. We've heard, number one, that he works some sort of beach patrol, and number two, that he's a little bit of a beach bum, that he hangs out on the beach. Are you hearing either one of those? Can you confirm either one?

SCHIPPER: Well, I cannot confirm either. The most rumors that I have heard is that he is working on the beach, not necessarily on a patrol. I think that's a mix-up between the father and son. But I would have to say that I cannot confirm either.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. [On Tuesday] he goes to court. Why to court? What happens at this stage?

SCHIPPER: Well, as you may know, under the human rights and under European treaties, a suspect has to see a judge of instruction on the third day, and that is tomorrow, the third day of his detention. What the judge of instruction will do, he will check whether the arrest was made justfully. So he will check whether he can be qualified as a suspect.

Remember, Paulus van der Sloot was not supposed to be qualified as a suspect, and then released. And then he will also check whether the right procedure has been followed. Was he read his rights? Was he treated the right way, et cetera.

But the decision whether the extension of the police custody will go on, that is the decision of the prosecution.

VAN SUSTEREN: He was picked up by the police, arrested by the police. Is that done by the police alone, or does the prosecutor have to sign off on that initial detention?

SCHIPPER: Exactly. The prosecutor has to sign off because he was not caught in the act of something. So when you are not caught in the act, then it's similar to a warrant of an arrest. The prosecutor issues that.

VAN SUSTEREN: So I trust that since Joran van der Sloot and the two Kalpoe brothers were detained the first eight days in a police station and interrogated there, then taken off later to the Aruban correctional facility, that's what will happen here?

SCHIPPER: Exactly. After the 48 hours, which we have passed already, there's an extension of the police detention. The police detention is completely done at the police station. After that, you will have a hearing, where the court decides whether he will go in pre-trial detention. And then he will be, if that is the case, transported to KIA, which is the local prison.

VAN SUSTEREN: Arlene, this arrest has gotten a tremendous amount of attention here in the United States. Is it getting attention in Aruba?

SCHIPPER: Well, undoubtedly, yes, it will get attention tomorrow. Today is still Easter, and we celebrate two days of Easter. So I have to tell you that we don't even have a newspaper today. But tomorrow, I guarantee you the headlines will be filled, and the talk is already on the streets.

VAN SUSTEREN: Arlene, thank you, as always.

Joining us in Los Angeles is Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway Twitty. Good evening, Beth.

BETH HOLLOWAY TWITTY, NATALEE'S MOTHER: Hi, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Beth, when did you first hear that someone had been detained?

TWITTY: Well, it was Saturday evening, Greta. I guess maybe it was around 9 p.m., Saturday evening.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did you get the heads-up this was going to happen? Not that you would in the United States. I don't mean to suggest you would here. But did you get the heads-up?

TWITTY: Oh, yes. John Kelly called immediately when — I guess once he had received the information from Karin Janssen and told me about the arrest — and you know, just grateful to have the knowledge of it before the media did, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you know why "G.V.C." has been arrested?

TWITTY: No, I don't. I don't have any idea, Greta. If it's from involvement to just information, I just have no idea right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: Beth, you scoured that island all last summer and into the fall. Ever come upon his name before or hear anything about him?

TWITTY: No. You know, there's no part of him that we have, you know, heard about or discussed or anything. So you know, it's just a totally new person that, you know, has shown up. So just don't know.

VAN SUSTEREN: I imagine you're immensely curious, to put it lightly.

TWITTY: I really am. I'm really curious, you know, I think what I'm wanting to find out so desperately is, you know, is it information versus involvement, Greta? I think that, for some reason, you know, I just, you know, am anxious to hear, you know, where they're coming from in arresting him.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I suppose you don't want to get your hopes up too high. I mean, this could be, you know, a dead end, as well, I mean, a false lead.

TWITTY: Right. You know, and John warned me, you know, when he spoke with me Saturday night, you know, just to be guardedly optimistic. But I'm just glad that movement is happening in the investigation. I mean, I think we were facing, you know, absolutely nothing. And you know, so this is this is positive. And you know, maybe it will yield something.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you have any information or have you heard anything whether or not he any has connection to Deepak, Satish and Joran?

TWITTY: No, nothing definitively. I think that the word is out that he, you know, he has met them. I'm not so sure as to how much they had, you know, hung around together, not to anywhere the extent, I don't think, that he and Deepak and Satish did. I'm not certain of the connection with Steven Croes, either, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you know if your daughter ever met him before? Have you spoken to any of her friends since he's been arrested and his picture's been up on the screen — whether they recognize him?

TWITTY: You know, I haven't had a chance to speak with them about that. But you know, I think there were some rumors circulating earlier on, maybe in the fall, about Natalee had met someone — a blue-eyed Dutch national — and it's just simply not true. There just was no truth to the rumors that were coming out of Aruba that Natalee had met him.

VAN SUSTEREN: So you don't know if maybe she'd met him earlier in the trip or anything like that. When we talked about meeting a Dutch national, you made the assumption it was Joran and not somebody else?

TWITTY: Right. You know, I think this was coming out of the "Vanity Fair" article, Greta, when they were trying to say that Natalee had somewhat been irresponsible or, you know, when those accusations were coming out. I think and we're way past that, but as far as her meeting him, I just don't think that that was happening there.

VAN SUSTEREN: "G.V.C." goes to court [on Tuesday]. Judge of instruction will make a determination whether to continue his detention. How closely do you follow that, or do you try to sort of set that aside so your hopes don't get built up?

TWITTY: No, I'm going to be really anxiously waiting tomorrow, Greta. I think that's going to be something I want to see. I mean, I'm just anxious to see if they feel that they've, you know, brought enough evidence forward, and the prosecution feels that they can, you know, get the judge of instruction to detain him for an additional eight days. I'm just going to be so anxious to get through tomorrow to see what happens.

VAN SUSTEREN: I realize this is wild speculation, but you know, we all keep thinking about this case, or at least many of us. Do you think that the prosecution thinks he's involved in the disappearance, or that he simply may have heard something later or provided some assistance?

TWITTY: I don't know, and that's what I'm so anxious to find out about, if it's involvement or if it's information. And you know, for some reason, I'm just leaning towards that possibly he has some information that he could share with us about what happened that night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: In a surprise to all, Aruban police arrest a 19 year old in connection with the Natalee Holloway investigation. Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway Twitty, is still with us from LA.

Beth, for the last nine months, we've been exploring almost every possible angle in terms of that after she left Carlos and Charlie's with Deepak, Satish and Joran, as to what might have happened. Is there any evidence or any information at all that makes you think that maybe she made it back to the Holiday Inn for at least a short period that morning?

TWITTY: No. Absolutely not, Greta. And when I think of Joran van der Sloot and when I think of Steven Croes and I think of this new suspect and the lies that were coming out early, very early, the moment we arrived on the island, if we find out that these three suspects are acquaintances or know each other — somebody needs to connect the dots. I mean, there certainly is a reason why Steven Croes came forward early on and stated, lied to the authorities that he had seen the two security guards taking Natalee. You know, people don't just do that for no reason, Greta. Somebody needs to connect the dots on those three, if they know each other.

VAN SUSTEREN: The Steven Croes thing is very curious. Now, he is or was a deejay on the Tattoo, which is a large tourist boat, is that right?

TWITTY: Right.

VAN SUSTEREN: And when he was picked up, he apparently went to the police station and he said that he saw Natalee get out of the car, stumble, and saw two black security guards, a bald-faced lie. Everyone admits that's a lie, right?

TWITTY: Right. And I don't even think that the police came to get him. I think he volunteered the information. I mean, he came forward just as a good-hearted Aruban citizen that wanted to give this information. So he just came willingly to lie to the authorities.

VAN SUSTEREN: Was anyone ever able to connect him to any of the three? Were they ever seen together? I mean, obviously, somebody knew somebody. It didn't happen out of the blue. But does anyone have hard evidence that Steve Croes had a relationship with any of them in particular?

TWITTY: No, and that's what's so frustrating, and I think that's what we need to know now. And I think we need to know with this new suspect if he does know Joran, if they have ever been together, if they are acquaintances, and the same with Steven Croes. There just has to be some connection between these individuals, if they do know each other.

VAN SUSTEREN: Natalee's room at the Holiday Inn was a first floor room, right?

TWITTY: Yes.

VAN SUSTEREN: Was there an ever any intrusion or bizarre attempt to get in that door by anybody during the time that she was in — not even just that night — but the time she was in Aruba?

TWITTY: Not that I'm aware of, Greta. No, nothing that I'm aware of.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did you ever hear of anything? I mean, I'm trying to sort of piece together my recollection, whether you know, thought I heard that maybe there'd been some effort by somebody earlier in the week.

TWITTY: You know, I don't know that. I really never heard anything definitively, if that was happening or not.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did you ever vaguely? I mean, I'm just trying to sort of pick your brain, at this point — hear it vaguely?

TWITTY: No. No, I haven't, Greta. I have not.

VAN SUSTEREN: I mean, that's almost the most difficult thing about this case, Beth, is trying to piece together what's fact, what we know, what we don't, because you know, we've covered so many miles on this and it's been so long with no real answers.

TWITTY: I'll be anxious to find out what this new suspect's father has a responsibility of on the island. Something that's concerned the family from early on were these, you know, security cameras that were not working at the Holiday Inn, or at least they said they were not working. I hope that there's no connection between, you know, video security cameras that they have at the hotels and the suspect's father. I'm just not certain what his responsibilities are in Aruba.

VAN SUSTEREN: And of course, it raises lots of very interesting questions, since his father does have the security business for the cameras, and we'd certainly like to have more videotape to try to piece this together as to what happened, if there is videotape. Beth, thank you.

TWITTY: Thank you, Greta.

Content and Programming Copyright 2006 FOX News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2006 Voxant, Inc. (www.voxant.com), which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon FOX News Network, LLC'S and Voxant, Inc.'s copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.