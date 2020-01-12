Tight four-way race in New Hampshire comes down to the wire



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): So getting back to sports because that's all we

live, right? Football, football college, high school, professional. We send

in our team or do we have to send in a special team as well as the team?

Because we have to know what is -- what that trial is about.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Somebody get Grandma a chair.



GUTFELD: Welcome to another episode of Apocalypse Never.



BEN RHODES, FORMER OBAMA DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: We're only here

at this moment, this very dangerous moment because of Donald Trump's

impulses.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're at the early stages of a hot war. It is a

monumental moment.



DONNA EDWARDS, FORMER DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN: This is absolutely insane,

and it's going to draw us into that region in a way that we absolutely

cannot afford.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: War with Iran is madness, and it is strategically

and morally a disaster.



LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: That would have widened and exploded the

Middle East into a war like we've never seen.



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That strike has predictably, predictably, with

an exclamation point, kicked a hornet's nest in the Middle East.



GUTFELD: Predictably. Predictably.



GUTFELD: What a convulsion of chuckle buckets.



GUTFELD: They were so ready for Armageddon, because then that would all be

on Trump. I haven't seen that much wishful thinking since Michael Moore

tried on leather pants.



GUTFELD: But as usual, the end took a raincheck. Bummer. Don Lemon had

just installed a footbath in his fallout shelter.



GUTFELD: And Chris Cuomo just stored all his remaining Botox in his face.



GUTFELD: But did that stop the stupid? Hell no. In an effort to maintain

the anti-Trump narrative, one dolt compared Soleimani to Lady Di.



CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: When Princess Diana died, for example, there

was a huge emotional outpouring. These kinds of -- Elvis Presley in our

culture. It turns out that this General we killed was a beloved hero of the

Iranian people to the point where -- look at the people, we've got pictures

of them now -- these enormous crowds coming out.



There's no American emotion in this case, but there's a hell of a lot of

emotion on the other side.



GUTFELD: Oh, my God. Lady Di? Elvis? I think Chris has been smelling too

many of Eric Swalwell farts.



GUTFELD: The point is, though, you better not kill a bad guy because then

he'll become a martyr. I guess from now on, we only send angry letters to

their local paper, or maybe a strongly worded poem recited by Deepak Chopra

at the U.N. So here's the theory that's going to blow your mind. Why is it when Trump

uses any force, the critics go nuts? Because as even "The New York Times"

admits, Trump has used military force less than any President since Jimmy

Carter. Which is why -- why -- the media hysterically amplifies it, because it's so

rare. So when it happens, they have to milk it for all its worth. Now you

see it? I get it. I do the same thing when once a year my wife gets a little drunk.

I make -- I make a huge deal out of it, because I may never get the chance

again.



GUTFELD: But the media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist.

Example, Iran shoots down a Ukrainian passenger plane and who did the media

and Dems blame? Trump. I mean, Iran is not even blaming him.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: But she is.



REP. JACKIE SPEIER (D-CA): If what is being projected is true, this is yet

another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken

in a provocative way by the President of the United States.



GUTFELD: Imagine idiots like this after Pearl Harbor. You know, maybe if

you didn't have all those shiny boats out there, which are used for war,

this wouldn't have happened. It's fun watching Trump force Democrats to defend stuff no actual human

would defend. Here's "The View" applauding white racists.



GUTFELD: I love that.



GUTFELD: I mean, I can just say "The View" and everybody's heart sinks.



GUTFELD: But here they are applauding white bigots because now they both

hate Trump.



JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Want some good news? This is a tiny thing that I

noticed. I remember Richard Spencer, he is basically the organizer of Unite

the Right? The white nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville

that's all in for Trump. Not anymore.

Here is this quote, he tweeted last night, "I deeply regret voting for and

promoting Donald Trump in 2016."



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my gosh. Wow.



BEHAR: I mean, that's good. That's interesting.



GUTFELD: They are applauding white supremacists.



GUTFELD: I think the tiny thing Joy noticed was her brain. I can't wait to

see "The View's" hour long tribute to the Boston bomber after he calls

Trump a weenie.



GUTFELD: But that's a lib choosing politics over morality, from Weinstein

to Epstein to Clinton. Every pig gets a pass. And now so do murderous

generals.

So Iran launched missiles into space somewhere between an American base and

a Kmart in Cleveland, and then they declared it over. Then they called it

proportionate to the killing of their top general. Imagine that. It's like

they deliberately whiffed on three pitches, then trotted around the basis

like they hit a home run. I mean, if you're Soleimani's ghost, you've got to be pissed.



GUTFELD: That's the sendoff? It's a weird message from Iran that maybe we

got rid of a guy who was a pain in their neck, too. For Iran, it's like

finding out your car got stolen, and it was a beat up '72 Corolla. You

know, you were trying to get rid of it for a year so you parked it in a bad

neighborhood with the keys in the ignition. That was Soleimani.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: So sorry, media.



GUTFELD: It's a thinker. Sorry, media. It wasn't Operation Desert Shield.

It was more like Operation Desert Rash.



GUTFELD: The press conference lasted longer. So I wonder, should the

American people be extremely grateful and happy, no Americans were harmed?



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American people

should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last

night's attack by the Iranian regime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: For now, and that is a good outcome. Of course, his critics are

pissed. He didn't give them a heads up. But maybe you didn't have time to

call up Nancy, who was not operating with the full deck.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: We didn't have time to call up Nancy who is not operating with a

full deck.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You could tell and would you tell Schiff? After all, he is a big

leaker.



TRUMP: Schiff is a big leaker. You know, he leaks to crazy CNN, see with

the little red light on. Shifty Schiff. Say, hey, Adam, how are you doing?

Listen, we have the world's number one terrorist. We can have him lined up,

Adam. You little pencil neck. He buys the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it's loose.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: No one wants war. But what we saw wasn't war. And then like the

media and Democrats, we aren't stuck in a prison of two ideas where it's

either do nothing or it's World War III. No, in between those prisons is

the turf that Trump navigates so well, between nothing and everything.

Trump chose a decisive action that solved a horrible problem. Not bad, but

then again, he always said he could be more presidential.



TRUMP: I always say I can be more presidential than any candidate that

ever ran, than any President, other than maybe Abraham Lincoln when he was

wearing his hat.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ANNOUNCER: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's as American as a President's

Day Mattress Sales, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host, Pete Hegseth.



GUTFELD: He's on the F.B.I.'s least wanted list, comedian Joe Machi.



GUTFELD: Her laugh is contagious, but so is your cough. Host of

"Sincerely, Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.



GUTFELD: And the stork that delivered him got a hernia. My massive

sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.



GUTFELD: Pete, what do you think of this week?



PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Holy cow.



GUTFELD: Yes. Do you think this is done? Is it over? What do you see

happening?



HEGSETH: Of course, it's not done.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: Because Iran is not done. I mean, their entire regime is premised

on exporting terrorism. They are not done. They can't -- they can't live

without it. I was actually in favor -- honestly, in favor of much stronger strikes

against the Iranian regime. Listen, they're still racing for a nuclear

bomb.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



HEGSETH: They're going to and you can't live in a world where they have

it, right? So I felt like, now is a good time to take that next step.



GUTFELD: Really?



HEGSETH: Why not? That was my belief. Now, the President went the other

way and good for him. And you know why I trust and support him? It's the

same reason why you trust and supported Ronald Reagan back in the day

because you know where his core is. You know what he believes. You know he

has the defense of the American people and mine.

Whereas you could never believe that with Jimmy Carter or Barack Obama. You

knew they would appease away who we are. In this case, you know, Trump at

the end of the day is going to have our country's back. In this case, he

doesn't think this is the right time to do it and Iran knows.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: You take one more drop of American blood, and you're done. It's

just amazing how much --



HEGSETH: I mean, I guess we already knew, but who knew the Democrats hated

America this much? If you were to build a list of the people to kill, it

would be like, the leader of Hezbollah, Kim Jong-un and Qasem Soleimani.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: And yet, this isn't good enough for them.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: It's amazing.



GUTFELD: You know, Joe, I love watching Trump force Democrats to defend

weird stuff, like "The View" applauding, like Richard Spencer, a white

supremacist.



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: I would -- I would like to thank the ladies of "The

View" because every time I do this show, I'm terrified that I'm going to

say something stupid about politics, but they're perfectly calm and they

say something stupid every day.



GUTFELD: I love the part when they go, that's really good. And then they

stopped and they go, interesting.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: They were like -- they were all on board. Maybe he'll be a

regular guest on "The View" in the hot seat. Wouldn't that be great? No?

We'll move on then -- Kat? What are your thoughts of this week? What's

your analysis? Your Kat analysis?



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NATION HOST: I always have one.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Okay. Well, you know, last week I was the one person on the couch

who said, I did have some concerns about this whole thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But it seems like everything is just fine.



TIMPF: And I'm happy about that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Right? But the interesting thing is, there's a lot of people on the

left, who I don't think they can say that. They're disappointed that it

didn't go well. But on the one hand, I get it, right? When someone hurts you, they've been

hurt by Trump, when someone hurts you, you don't want them to accomplish

things and be happy. Like, whenever I hear that my ex-boyfriend has a comedy show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I want him to do terribly, okay. But if I knew that him doing

terribly meant there would be like this huge war and all these innocent

people being blown up, like I would think about it. But ultimately, I would

decide like no, I want everyone to live. I want him to do well. I want --

but they were like almost disappointed. They wanted to be just like, aha, see I told you, but they don't realize

they wouldn't even be able to have that moment of gloating, because they'd

be blown up.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, close it out.



GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I would just like to

say in defense of "The View," I don't think she cleared that conversation

with Whoopi Goldberg before she dropped it.



MURDOCH: Because if you watched the body language, Whoopi was like --



MURDOCH: Do we hate him that much?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: Because if President Trump lost support of white supremacists,

that actually in a weird way pleases me.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: I mean, he has done something wrong and racist to the point where

the racists were like, the hell with this. This guy -- how is that a good

point?



GUTFELD: They started with the racists.



MURDOCH: If somebody on there would have said, it would have been Miss

McCain to say, isn't that a good thing?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: We'll be right back after commercial. And she wouldn't be there

anymore.



TIMPF: They got the racists on our side.



MURDOCH: But that's the point. It literally -- America, the world is so

afraid of our crazy President that he will kill your general and to get

back, you will blow up the parking lot, but not the one that's marked off.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: Just the shopping carts that nobody was going to bring back in

anyway.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: That's what Iran did.



GUTFELD: All right. We've got a lot more great stuff ahead. We're going to

talk about the candidates. We've got Joe Biden. Be right back.



ANNOUNCER: And now, THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW presents, the 2020 CAN'T-idates.



GUTFELD: The New Hampshire primary contest is getting tighter than a

termites rectum.



GUTFELD: I don't even know if they have rectums. Check out these numbers.

You've got Mayor Pete 20 percent, you've got Biden 19 percent. You've got

Bernie 18 and Che Guevara at 15. Just kidding. Warren is at 15.



GUTFELD: And the primary is a month away. Very exciting. Don't you think,

Joe?



ANNOUNCER: And Joe Biden, on friendship.



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NATION HOST, IMPERSONATING JOE BIDEN: A true friend.

That's a guy who will teach you how to see in the dark.

Back in 1969, I got mugged in the parking lot of a Long John Silver's. But

that doesn't mean I'm going to win the spelling bee. B. Third letter of the

alphabet. Three's Company. That was a weird show. Text Joe to C3PO. Poo-

poo-pee-pee-poo-poo.



GUTFELD: So Bernie is emerging as a growing threat to Biden. I read that

in an article called "Bernie emerges as a growing threat to Biden." It

could make for some interesting stuff during the debate on Tuesday, which

would be a first, because let's be honest, these debates aren't as much fun

as the G.O.P. debates four years ago. Remember those great debates? We actually got high ratings.



TRUMP: Remember those great debates? We actually got high ratings. They

don't get very good ratings anymore. They're like -- it's like death.

Watching -- I should watch. You know, I'm supposed to watch. It's like my

job, try and watch, watch the competition. But it's like watching death.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So what are you saying? That the debates are boring.



TRUMP: Those debates are boring. They're boring. You've got to sit through

those things for two or three hours. You've got to really be committed to

the country to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, you do. Anyway, Biden pulled another Biden this week. Peter

Doocy, you take it from here.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL REPORTER: As Commander-in-Chief, if you were

ever handed a piece of Intelligence that said you can stop an imminent

attack on Americans, but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terror

leader, would you -- would you pull the trigger?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, we did. The guy's name is

Osama bin Laden.



DOOCY: Didn't you tell President Obama not to go out on bin Laden --



BIDEN: No, I didn't. I didn't.



GUTFELD: Joe, I thought you said you did.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: He said I have to make a decision. What is your opinion? Mr.

President, my suggestion is don't go. We have to do two more things to see

if he's there.



GUTFELD: I knew it. Anyway. Those seem like two different things. Explain

yourself, Joe.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANNOUNCER: And now Joe Biden, on kids' toys.



SHILLUE: We used to have a big jar of mercury. Hours of fun. That's no

malarkey. But when the giraffes start barking, you know, that's golden

time. Just take a look at your cell phone. The wires, the batteries, those

are exports. That's no joke. That's reality. Roll tide.



GUTFELD: Meanwhile, what of Liz Warren? The shine seems to have worn off

lately. Liz says she's not worried because she has taken a lot of selfies.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think 29 states

and Puerto Rico. I'm closing in on 200 Town Halls. We've already shot past

a hundred thousand selfies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Wow. A hundred thousand selfies. That's what I'm looking for in a

President.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: And I like a candidate who takes time out for dance lessons.



GUTFELD: Well, no dance lessons there. Too bad, Liz. What do you think,

Joe?



ANNOUNCER: And now Joe Biden on time and travel.



SHILLUE: Look, you fly a Corvette directly into the sun, you're going to

end up in 1983. Everyone knows that. I'm serious.

Like I got a speeding ticket from a Minotaur. That's a half man half bull.

Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan. Number 23. 23 in me. That's DNA, you leave

that at a crime scene, they got you. Law and Order. Dun-dun.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Joe? Joe, what are your thoughts in the race and the candidates?



MACHI: Oh, I don't know if I trust the polls because they're done by phone

and there's 13 candidates. Well, I don't know who still answers their phone

when a strange number calls. And I can barely keep track of the candidates

right now, let alone having someone list them on a phone call.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: But I'll tell you what, Joe Biden has a point. In the meeting he

said that he didn't think Obama should go with the bin Laden raid until

they have more Intelligence, but then he told Obama privately, go with your

gut. And so when Joe Biden is asked a tough question, he will tell you to do

what you think you should do about the question he just asked.



MACHI: That's a leader.



GUTFELD: That's a leader. Tyrus, thoughts on another week?



MURDOCH: Okay, I was -- I thought it was pretty clear last week that I

told them to run as a team.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: Because they would have like 87 percent right now on the poll if

they were just the four-headed monster of really old, old people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: Oh, god. You know, I really hate when the President steals my

jokes because I can't sit through that [bleep] either. Like it's just when

-- you know it's bad when you're dropping, I have selfies, it is like when

you're arguing with someone on the street about like, whose car and they

go, well, I've got more likes than you.



MURDOCH: Like, if you don't get votes, sorry, you're not going to

represent the Democratic Party -- but I have 200,000 selfies.



(LAUGHTER)



MURDOCH: You're in.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: I mean, that's where you're at, I have selfies.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's terrible.



MURDOCH: We all have selfie.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I don't have many selfies, Kat, but you have many.



TIMPF: I take them all day. Yes. What's it to you?



GUTFELD: Yes, you do. I don't know. It's not to me anything.



TIMPF: All right, well -- that was my question, guys. So --



TIMPF: I do want to -- Biden, I thought that was really interesting

because that wasn't the only time within the past week that he has kind of

changed his story on something.

This week, he also said that he didn't appreciate or he didn't agree with

what George W. Bush was doing with Iraq from the beginning. And that's not

the first time he's done that. In September, he flat out said he was

against the Iraq war from the beginning, had to walk that back because he,

you know, like voted for it and talked about very openly his support for

it. But this time around, he didn't apologize like he did last time and said he

misspoke because he used vague language.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: He said he didn't like what George W. Bush was doing. Okay, so I

know that we all say, you know, Crazy Uncle Joe and -- but that's like

that's -- he is like a crafty little weasel there, right? Because he is

technically -- you know, he'll be like corn pop this and like touching my

leg hairs that, but at the same time he is lying like -- and manipulating

to deceive voters like a true politician?



GUTFELD: Yes, it's amazing. He is a crafty old devil although --



TIMPF: Plus, crafty old devil indeed.



GUTFELD: C-O-D. Okay, yes. You know what it is? Pete, this four-way race

reminds me of the world's worst egg on a spoon race between the oldest

employees of the company picnic. They're all running. You could just watch

the knees and hips cracking.



HEGSETH: Yes, pretty much. You know, this is supposed to be a week when

you could pass the Commander and Chief test, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



HEGSETH: So you've got this whole Iran thing, Trump is supposed to fumble

it.



GUTFELD: True.



HEGSETH: And they're supposed to step up and show what they would do, and

instead you look at all of them, you say, could you really imagine any of

them staring down Soleimani or Iran in a very serious way? It doesn't even

pass this --



GUTFELD: Liz would send selfies.



(LAUGHTER)



HEGSETH: I think, Kat, you've probably taken 100,000 selfies yourself.



TIMPF: I know that was an insult.



(LAUGHTER)



HEGSETH: It wasn't. I swear.



MURDOCH: But even Kat, if she was losing the argument, would never say

well, Greg, I have 100,000 selfies. What have you got to say for yourself?



TIMPF: When I wear makeup, I need to take selfies because I posted a

picture last week of myself with no makeup just hanging out, I was

inundated with chicken noodle soup recipes and people telling me to feel

better and I was not sick.



HEGSETH: So, I did see that.



GUTFELD: I thought you were the second baseman from the Bad News Bears.



TIMPF: I don't understand that joke because I'm too young.



HEGSETH: I understand it.



TIMPF: I don't get it. I'm too young. I'm too young.



GUTFELD: Should I stop now?



MURDOCH: Yes.



HEGSETH: If you take 100,000, that's good if you're running for mayor.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: But she's running for President, but the other guy who is running

for mayor, Pete Buttigieg of South Bend is ahead.



GUTFELD: Yes, I know.



HEGSETH: He's ahead.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: And Joe Biden is wandering and whispering somewhere off stage.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: Asking his consultant what state he is in.



GUTFELD: You know what he needs? He would do much better with a magic

eight ball. Just shake it when somebody asks you a question. Shake it. All

right. All right. Back with more good stuff after this.



GUTFELD: If they defame, you now have a claim. CNN has settled the $250

million dollar defamation lawsuit with Covington Catholic high school

student, Nick Sandmann.



GUTFELD: The teen that social media thought was taunting a Native-American

man. You remember that. Until another tape surfaced that showed otherwise.

Sandmann filed suit against not just CNN, but also NBC and "The Washington

Post." I wonder why.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some students harassing an older Native American man --

a Vietnam vet -- in the midst of a special ceremony.



DAVE BRIGGS, CNN HOST: It does look like that young man to me is taunting

the Native-American Vietnam vet.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This face-to-face confrontation igniting charges of

racism.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The kid, Nick Sandmann, he doesn't seem to be

afraid, but he did make a choice and that was to make it into a standoff.

That was not a good choice.



GUTFELD: Now I get it. Sandmann's lawsuit claimed 53 statements in CNN's

coverage were defamatory, but we still don't know the actual payout, which

stinks. I haven't been this disappointed since Lou Dobbs maybe get back his

key.



GUTFELD: But look, I hope this teaches the social media mob a lesson, if

you trash a dude's reputation, be prepared to pay and Nick whatever the

amount is, I hope you invest it wisely. Perhaps you'd like my new venture.

It's a walking bicycle.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: Oh, that is amazing. Okay, Kat. None of us are perfect on social

media. I actually jumped the gun on this, but then I immediately retracted

when I saw the whole story. But this is the problem with social media and

this could be the solution to social media mobbery.



TIMPF: I know. Look, I know that what this kid went through was probably

really difficult, but at the same time like all's well that ends well, he

got cleared and now he is getting some of that sweet, sweet cash.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You know what I'm saying? Like, I don't want to say that I'm

jealous because that sounds bad. But like I am. Like if any of you guys

watching wanted to like call up like CNN, "Washington Post," "New York

Times." maybe be like I don't know, like Kat was arrested for indecent

exposure at a Golden Corral, like something like that.



TIMPF: Don't do that.



GUTFELD: And it's too close to the truth. Tyrus?



MURDOCH: Changing the subject.



MURDOCH: I think it's wonderful that groups, CNN, individuals who make

attacks or make blind statements without the actual facts have to pay for

it. I think is great. The best part of this is that as much as CNN probably would like it to be

the back page news that actually got a little bit of sun and a little shine

on it because usually when someone is defamed or ruined publicly, when it

turns out that the -- there was a lie or was BS, you don't hear about it.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



MURDOCH: It's literally like a little strand on the very back of the

newspaper -- in other news, he was cleared.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: You know, like, sorry.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: You know what I am saying?



GUTFELD: This is not front page.



MURDOCH: Yes. But this made front page. So hopefully, to your point, that

this starts another thing where people or individuals or groups who have

gone out of their way to try to ruin someone or make bad comments about

someone can be held responsible. I think that's great.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GUTFELD: I will say this, Pete, because of the new technology and social

media, there's a low barrier for entry in this cancel culture world. So I

understand people jumping on and doing this stuff because they think they

have no consequences. This could totally change everything and we could be

-- there are people who kill themselves.



HEGSETH: Yes.



GUTFELD: When their careers are ruined.



HEGSETH: Well, and I think this is the kind of fight back in this new era

that President Trump has inspired.



GUTFELD: Oh, back to Trump.



HEGSETH: No, I think honestly.



TIMPF: I'm starting to think you're a Trump guy.



HEGSETH: Maybe. No, I see it my own life. I think conservatives, I think

Republicans, I think people would oftentimes just say, well, that's just

the way it is. The media just sees it that way without actually re-arming

themselves metaphorically to fight back and say, we're not going to take

this because this was the perfect storm. This is a white male, Catholic kid in a MAGA hat at a pro-life rally in

Washington, D.C. who was supposedly yelling racial insults.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: When in actuality, it was the Native-American non-Vietnam vet who

was discharged for disciplinary reasons who actually approached them and

created the confrontation. The storm was perfect, but all the facts were wrong. And of course, they

jump on it. And rather than taking it or taking the advice of people that

would say, just wander away, he fought back.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: And I think a lot of us finally wake up to the reality. That's

what you have to do.



GUTFELD: And it is inspiring, Joe. It's inspiring, Joe. The only downside

is I can't ruin you which I planned on doing later tonight.



MACHI: A lot of people want to take this guy down.



MACHI: A lot of jealous husband's out there.



(LAUGHTER)



MACHI: A teacher in journalism school, if your mother says she loves you,

check it out. Not if someone tweets that your mother loves you, report it

immediately. There is no book -- I mean, there was no compelling reason

this had to be a rushed story without waiting to find the facts.

And once they did find the facts that it wasn't those kids that were

shouting racist insults, it was a group of men called the Black Hebrew

Israelites, which is confusing every time I say that name.



MACHI: Once they found out that they were the ones that were shouting

racist insults, they didn't try to ruin their lives because that didn't fit

the narrative.



GUTFELD: Those guys are scary because they used to be on Times Square.

They used to shout at me when I would walk to work. They are nuts. I do

love the fact that Reza Aslan is being sued because he left the tweet up

forever and then he took it down yesterday.



TIMPF: I never fell for it.



GUTFELD: Oh, good for you.



TIMPF: I had the flu when it came out.



GUTFELD: See, I was at a bar drinking a bottle of Rose, and I was like,

oh, these kids are misbehaving -- and then I changed my tune quickly. I

can't stress that enough lawyers.



GUTFELD: All right, we've got to sell some more stuff. We'll be right

back.



GUTFELD: Should theaters dare to limit your hair? A mom in England, they

have them there, took her kids to the movies to see "Frozen 2." But Ellis

Hensby claimed she couldn't see the movie because the woman she was sitting

behind had her hair in a huge bun and she's demanding satisfaction from the

movie theater chain Vue Cinemas. Hensby posted on Facebook quote, "Surely there's got to be a policy on how

people should wear their hair when they come to the pictures."

Look, I get it. I'm small, too. I've had to sit in the audience behind

people I couldn't see past. Like this guy.



GUTFELD: And this guy.



GUTFELD: And this guy.



GUTFELD: But should a theater put a policy on how people wear their hair?

Nope. That should be left up to the parents.



GUTFELD: I know. I probably wouldn't use that video -- well, we didn't use

the rest of the video.



GUTFELD: RIP, kid with the funny hair. Tyrus, you're the person who's

always in front. Do you ever think about the people behind you?



MURDOCH: No.



MURDOCH: And If I have to, it's a bad day for them.



MURDOCH: Because excuse me, sir. Now, you don't have any popcorn. You've

got any other there? Listen, this is just one of those things where if

you're short, you knew your ass was short before you went in a movie. You

can usually pick your seat in the movie theaters now. So go on the front

row where you shorties are supposed to be. Don't sit in the back if you

can't see it.



GUTFELD: But then you hurt your neck. You hurt your neck.



TIMPF: Yes, you hurt your neck.



MURDOCH: But why should that person have to change the way they live or

their lifestyle, so some short person can see a movie that, you know what?

She was actually doing you a favor. I saw "Frozen 2" brutal.



MURDOCH: Like, I literally, like, it was so bad my daughters were trying

to catch up. None of the songs were memorable. So they had to make up their

own words and I didn't stop them. I was like, here, you go ahead, because

this is terrible. And the whole car ride home was like, you made me go to

that. Guess what? You're watching football tomorrow -- all day.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat --



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: I think he suffers from huge privilege.



TIMPF: Yes, he does. Look, I understand this whole situation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Okay, I did some research on this woman. It's not so much that

she's like, she is good looking. She's actually maybe one of the best

looking human beings I've ever seen in my life. Right? Okay. So if you say

she is overreacting, you need to understand, she doesn't live life as a

person-person looking like that. She lives it as a super hot person. You're

a sex symbol, Joe, you understand?



TIMPF: Okay. So she's used to -- right?



MURDOCH: Maybe open a button, Joe? Maybe open a button. Give the ladies a

show. Go ahead like Pete. Open it up like Pete. There you go. There you go.



GUTFELD: All right.



TIMPF: So somebody that good looking is used to everyone just like

stopping what they're doing when they see her and want to telepathically

know what she wants and give it to her. So she -- it's not just that her view of "Frozen 2" was compromised, her

view of the whole world and life was compromised. She was sitting there

like, does this bun-wearing [bleep] not know how pretty I am?



GUTFELD: Bun-wearing [bleep].



GUTFELD: Pete?



TIMPF: It's a little nice shift.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's quite good.



HEGSETH: It's well done. I did a little bit of research, too. I don't know

that she is fully being accurate in her portrayal. She said she took the

picture at chest level, which last time I checked is not where you see the

movie.



GUTFELD: That's true. Well, I do.



HEGSETH: So if you move it up.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: And then maybe your head sideways. You're okay. Also, I'm told,

I've seen a lot of ladies are able to sort of sit differently with the feet

underneath like this and things. Can't you just modify your posture a

little bit?



GUTFELD: Yes.



HEGSETH: And watch the movie differently.



TIMPF: Why are you looking directly at me?



HEGSETH: Because you're the only female. Can you do that?



TIMPF: Can I sit on my feet? Yes, not to brag, yes. Sure.



GUTFELD: Joe --



MURDOCH: I can't.



GUTFELD: Joe, why are we still going to the movies anyway?



MACHI: Oh, sometimes you don't want to wait for it to get on the streaming

services. This story didn't resonate for me because I always sit up front.

I hate other people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: But I would have been mad when she took her phone out and took a

picture because I'm trying to live in a fantasy world where there's dragons

and swords.



MACHI: Suddenly, there's a cell phone? No, she is --



GUTFELD: They ruined it for you.



MACHI: Kat is right. She is spoiled.



GUTFELD: Yes, she is spoiled. All this stuff ends up in violence because

nobody knows how to talk to each other anymore. More after this.



GUTFELD: With the climate influx, he put on a tux. Actor Joaquin Phoenix

plans to wear the same tuxedo to every event during the 2020 award season

just to help the environment.

Phoenix, a lifelong vegan partnered with a fashion designer Stella

McCartney on an outfit to last him all year. Oh, it smells.

Normally, it's not a usual for actors to change your wardrobe with each

news event. After multiple fittings, materials, travel, labor -- the cost

can add up. Don't I know it? The awards season is nuts for me.

But a custom tux worn once will reduce the waste. For more, we go to our

fashion correspondent who is trying on the award seasons outfit.



GUTFELD: Oh, that laugh ruined it. Kat?



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: This is sexist.



TIMPF: Look, I just want everyone to understand that Joaquin Phoenix did

not do this for the environment. He did it for the brag. Okay. We see this

all the time. All the rich girls, they go to Africa to help. But really,

it's to pose pictures on Instagram with the kids.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: If I am like, hey, Charlotte, do you know what that kid's name is?

She doesn't care. She wants her Instagram photo. She hopes Chad will see

it. Thinks she's wonderful, caring, maybe wife material and not just the

person he texts at 3:00 a.m. after he had too much Natty Ice at the frat

house. Okay.



Like, people, have you ever seen people at a soup kitchen on Thanksgiving?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Holding a ladle?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: When you see that, you have to remember, they were posing for that

photo. It would be like good photo? Did you get it? Did you get it? Did you

get that? Meanwhile, someone who hasn't eaten in two weeks is standing

there waiting. But great work, Jessica.



GUTFELD: Wow. That was directed at Jessica. Joe?



MACHI: I thought -- I thought he was bragging for a different reason. When

he say he was going to use one tuxedo, I thought, wow. He owns his own

tuxedo. Because every tuxedo I've ever worn has not only be worn by myself,

it's been worn by hundreds of others.

And second of all, it was the most out of touch environmentalism I've ever

heard. The landfills are filling up with tuxedos.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, he really is our Ghandi, isn't he? Sacrifice.



MURDOCH: This is when you now watch the "Joker" and be like, yes, it's

kind of [bleep] up now, like --



GUTFELD: He ruined the movie.



MURDOCH: This is what happens with people who are completely out of touch

with real people. I'm going to wear one tuxedo at every award show I go to,

to help the environment. You didn't need to tell us that I'm pretty sure

they wear black suits with a black bow tie, like you could dry clean it.

You're not really doing us a favor.



GUTFELD: In fact, dry cleaning has detergents.



MURDOCH: Yes, so, I mean literally, whether it comes off the shelf,

someplace new, or you take it to the dry cleaner, or you maybe take a rock

and a stone and a bar of soap and scrub it in the river of caring, you know

and hang it out then you have all the fish killed with your soap, so no

matter what he does, he is not helping the environment, and he is only

reminding us all -- Watch -- and I'm an actor and this hurts -- watch us on the screen. But

don't ever ask us any questions. Never. Never. Any question. If there's not

a script, who knows what's going to come out of his mouth? He literally

just said a damn tuxedo. Whales and everyone going, whoa. Thank you. Oh

man.



MURDOCH: Spotted owl population just went up six percent because your punk

ass didn't wear a suit.



GUTFELD: Last word, Pete.



HEGSETH: I am no award show aficionado, but aren't there like three of

them?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURDOCH: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's true.



MURDOCH: Don't overthink it. Don't overthink it.



HEGSETH: You sacrificed here. Considering there's some guy right now like

chilling out in Iraq or Syria wearing the same suit three weeks in a row

without a chow --



HEGSETH: Okay. Forget about it.



GUTFELD: Here are my thoughts in this. This is just excuse for him not to

go shopping because he hates it. I have an idea. Disposable tuxes, just

like diapers.



GUTFELD: He could do anything he wanted and he just peel it off and throw

it away into a landfill filled with freaking tuxedo diapers for the rich

babies. More stuff ahead, I think.



GUTFELD: We've got time for one final thought. Kat?



TIMPF: Kennedy is on vacation, but the reason I'm saying that is because

I'm going to be filling in for her on Fox Business Monday and Tuesday, so

you should watch.



GUTFELD: Excellent.



GUTFELD: Everybody, it's going to be live. So it'll be --



TIMPF: Life.



GUTFELD: Interesting.



GUTFELD: All right. Thanks to Pete Hegseth, Joe Machi, Kat Timpf, Tyrus.

Our studio audience. I love you -- you, America.



