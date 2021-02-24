Tiger Woods en route to film lesson with NFL stars when car crashed

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" February 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, Martha, thank you very much.



Here's what we know right now. Tiger Woods is in the hospital. He's been in

the hospital for the better part of four-and-a-half-hours after a serious

rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, this according to the Los Angeles

Sheriff's Department.



We are going to be hearing more from that department very shortly. We are

told that Woods was the sole occupant in this SUV identified it as a

Genesis GV80. It was traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse

Road, when he crashed just after 7:00 a.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. Eastern

time.



The vehicle, as you can see, sustained a great deal of damage. Woods had to

be taken out through the front windshield. No jaws of life were used. There

was some confusion about that. But we just heard again that no jaws of life

used. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where surgery is ongoing.



Again, depending on the reports right now, we know, at the very least, he's

got multiple leg injuries, that he's currently in surgery, and his manager

says: "We thank you for respecting his privacy and support."



This has gotten, obviously, a great deal of international attention here,

given who we are talking about. Again, I should stress that Woods was the

sole occupant in this vehicle. We just heard from a police official talking

to our own Martha MacCallum that a witness to this event, a neighbor, had

alerted police to this accident, not knowing at the time that it involved

Tiger Woods himself.



Trace Gallagher has been following all of his very closely, knows the area

well.



Trace, what can you tell us?



Trace Gallagher, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, we -- that car, by the way,

we can start with that, Neil.



This Genesis SUV was on loan from the Riviera Country Club, where Tiger

appeared at the golf tournament this weekend. He did not play at the golf

tournament because he's recovering from a recent back surgery.



Breaking right now, Neil, The L.A. Times reporting that police sources are

telling them that Tiger Woods was driving this car northbound on Hawthorne

Boulevard coming out of Rancho Palos Verdes going toward the Rolling Hill

Estates and apparently was at a high rate of speed, their sources saying

that Tiger Woods lost control of the vehicle before he got to that median.



We have seen many times the pictures of the median where the sign, the

Rolling Hills Estate sign, was actually taken out, and that investigators

saying the car rolled a few times before ending up where you see it right

there now.



Remember, there's a picture about maybe 50 yards down the road of the

license plate. The license plate fell off. There is fluid from the car all

over the road, an indicator that, when he hit that median, that, in fact,

it did severe damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle, and then it

rolled.



And very luckily he did not hit some of these nearby telephone poles,

though, he did as you can see, take out several small trees. There's been

some clarification, Neil. You pointed to it. There was no jaws of life

system used to pull Tiger Woods outside of the car.



In fact, we're being told by the fire department, which has just released a

statement -- quoting here -- "Because of the situation" -- it appears Tiger

Woods, they're saying, was conscious -- quoting -- "Because of the

situation and the way that you found the vehicle, he wasn't able to open

the door," meaning Tiger, "and come out."



This is from the L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez, who

says -- quote -- "We extricated him. We helped assist him out of the

vehicle. In other words, Tiger couldn't get out on his own. So they went in

and they actually pulled him out from the windshield and that he was

conscious during this time.



We do not know if he was taken by stretcher to the ambulance. We do believe

he was taken to UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery

for leg wounds.



Now, Neil, it's fairly unclear right now as to his condition. But sources

are also telling The Times that he is listed right now in serious

condition. And we do not know if, in fact, the surgery has yet been

completed. We do know that Tiger Woods was kind of playing around, he was

chipping and putting and playing golf with the basketball player Dwyane

Wade, the actor/comedian David Spade.



Both of them tweeted in the past 24 hours talking about how much fun they

had, what good spirits Tiger was in, and his whole mental state, saying it

was quite good, and they joked around and had a great time out with Tiger

Woods.



If you lifted this shot out, Neil, and you looked just over the hill,

because there's been some good confusion as to where he was going, just

over the hill is the Palos Verdes Country Club. It's a beautiful golf

course. And it's unclear if that's where he was going, but just to kind of

give you some context about where this happened in relation to the Palos

Verdes Country Club, it literally, as you jump out from the helicopter

shot, it's just over the hill.



And to give you more context of the area, it's about five or six miles from

where I live, and you come down this road, Hawthorne Boulevard, and you're

coming down a hill, and you first make this gradual right-hand turn, and

then you make this left-hand turn back.



At a high rate of speed, it's dangerous. In that time frame, 7:00 in the

morning, you have also got cars from the neighboring subdivisions that are

kind of moving on to the road there, Neil. Again, they're saying this was a

single car crash, no other cars involved.



But there's reporting now that another car witnessed, stopped, trying to

either call in or help Tiger, and that he was actually struck in a minor

car accident by another car coming down the hill. So, it gives you an idea

that, when you come around some of these corners, they're a little bit

blind, they're a little bit steep.



And when we say Tiger was at a high rate of speed, that kind of happens

naturally. You're coming down these hills, and it tends to be -- that's a

great picture right there. And if you look to the right, you would see the

Rolling Hill -- I mean, the Palos Verdes Country Club.



But that gives you an idea. You go up on that hill, and you're up. I mean,

the spectacular views you see from Catalina Island all the way up to Malibu

and further north, it gives you an idea of how high that area is, all the

cliffs on the oceanside. He was coming away from the cliffs and then going

north.



There's the Palos Verdes Golf Club that we talked about, Neil, Tiger coming

down that road at a high rate of speed, making that right-hand turn, and

then that left-hand turn. And, apparently, right before he got to that

median, he lost control, he hit the sign, and then he rolled at least a

couple of times, ended up on the embankment and was conscious.



And when the fire department got there, they said he couldn't get out on

his own. So they helped him get out. And they brought him to the hospital.

Breaking news as it comes in -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Do we know, Trace, where he was going? I know he was at a golf

event. Do you know where he was headed from, from that event?



GALLAGHER: It's unclear.



But you can see these pictures as they kind of zoom out here. They keep

showing the golf clubs. Don't know if that's an indication he was going to

another golf club. He was in town a couple of days because he was shooting

a photo shoot and some interviews with Golf magazine, played golf, as I

said -- not played golf, but was along as David Spade and Dwyane Wade

played some golf. They had a great time.



He wasn't playing, Neil, because he just had back surgery. He was very much

hoping that in the first week of April at the Masters that he might be able

to kind of get ready. His back was feeling good, and he might be able to

get ready. A lot of experts say probably a long shot. And that's why he was

kind of out here, more promotional than actually playing.



As for where he was going this morning, we don't know. But Tiger Woods

knows this area, Neil. He's been out here many, many times. He grew up in

Orange County, which is 15 miles to the south, grew up in Orange County.



He spent a great deal of time playing all these golf courses as a junior in

Southern California. So he knows the area. He knows the roads. He knows a

lot about this part of Southern California. And, look, you talk about a

high rate of speed coming down the hill, it happens to everybody.



When you're coming off these hills, and you're coming down, and you have

these winding roads, and it tends to be -- it's -- it can be a bit of a

pickle if you're not watching your speed coming down, Neil.



CAVUTO: Trace, thank you very much, my friend. Any other updates, please

pass them along.



Trace following this development, knows it well, lives only a few miles

from the affected area.



We should say that all we know about Tiger Woods' condition is, it's been

described as moderate to critical. He's at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.



That's where you will find our Matt Finn.



Matt, what can you tell us?



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, right now, obviously, there is a

growing media here and people driving by.



But, of course, we are in the middle of this pandemic. So there is also

very heavy security here. And there are also a lot of people spaced out,

standing outside of this hospital in masks.



A short while ago, a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

told me that these are visitors and family who are standing outside of this

hospital in masks, abiding by all the precautions at a health care

facility.



This hospital itself is not far from the location of the incident that

Trace has been reporting on. If you look at a map, it's perhaps one of the

closest hospitals or health care facilities that emergency officials and

health care officials could have got Tiger Woods to.



Golf magazine reporting that this is where Tiger Woods was brought. We

don't have that confirmed right now on site. But there is a growing sense

of awareness of who might be inside of this hospital, as there always is

when a celebrity or a high-profile name is brought to a hospital -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Do you know -- I mean, obviously, the Sheriff's Department is

expected to give an update, maybe a full-blown presser, on this.



But with the multiple leg fractures possible, that they have hinted of any

other issues that have come up, but anything like that?



FINN: No, you know, Neil, I don't have anything on Tiger Woods' condition

right now.



And, of course, the officials that we spoke to this hospital are not even

confirming that he's here, of course, abiding by all the regular HIPAA

requirements.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend very, very much.



I want to go to Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider right now, California Pacific

Medical Center internal medicine physician.



Doctor, thank you for taking the time. Obviously, they want to check a lot

when they have got a patient coming in who is in a serious accident like

this. You're there, then, Doctor, what do you look for?



DR. SHOSHANA UNGERLEIDER, CALIFORNIA PACIFIC MEDICAL CENTER: Well, Neil,

that's a great question.



Based on the images, this appears to be a very, very serious accident. I,

myself, am an internal medicine physician. So I'm often not taking care of

traumas. But, typically, what happens when someone is brought in from an

accident like this is, they enter through the emergency department, they're

thoroughly evaluated by the emergency department team. Potentially, trauma

surgeons are also on staff.



And, basically, you're sort of assessing the extent of the damage, looking

at things like whether the person is conscious, their vital signs, are they

able to breathe on their own, and then determining immediately whether or

not this person, of course, needs something like intubation to help them --

a tube down the windpipe to help them breathe.



It's not clear at all exactly what happened in Mr. Woods' case. And then

also evaluating the extent of the injuries and whether someone needs urgent

or emergent, in this case, surgery, which it sounds as though Mr. Woods is

still in surgery. And, of course, we're all hoping for the best and sending

Mr. Woods and his family are our thoughts.



CAVUTO: Yes, obviously. Doctor, thank you for that.



As someone who looks at other risks that are less obvious, like internal

bleeding and all of that sort of thing, and you look very, very carefully

for that, given the fact that the vehicle he was in, this Genesis SUV, and

it's -- it was tumbling a number of times before it came to a stop, and he

was extricated a little later, that involves, clearly, a lot of broken

bones, but a lot of other potential problems.



What are you ascertaining or trying to sort of ascertain? Some might be

obvious, like broken bones, others a little less so.



UNGERLEIDER: Yes, well, you're sort of looking emergently, right, at the

whole picture, right? So, it does tell you a little bit as to whether or

not the person is awake, responsive, breathing on their own.



That sort of tells you sort of what's going on from a neurologic

perspective. And then, from there, you're evaluating very quickly, based on

laboratory evidence and imaging, if that's available, how to best proceed.



What we do know is that Mr. Woods is 45 years old, has had multiple

injuries and back surgeries in his long sports career.



CAVUTO: Right.



UNGERLEIDER: But my understanding is that he's otherwise healthy. And so,

again, hoping the surgery goes well, he has a swift recovery, we have no

reason to think that he would be high risk from a surgical perspective for

other reasons.



CAVUTO: Doctor, thank you so much. Hopefully, everything works out here.



And I had forgotten, as you said, about the back surgery that he had and

how vulnerable that was and why had virtually shelved him from playing in

the Masters again this year, or could have.



Again, for those of you just joining us right now, Tiger Woods had been in

California for a video shoot, attended the PGA Tour's Genesis International

over the weekend, this, of course, less than a year after undergoing back

surgery.



He's had these problems back and forth for a number of years. Right now, it

looked like it was on the mend, certainly in 2019, when he won the Masters,

bedeviling him again. Hopefully, it's not been complicated by this, but, at

the very least, it has been extended by this.



Bill Melugin joins us right now of KTTV investigative reporter.



Bill, thank you for taking the time. What can you tell us?



BILL MELUGIN, KTTV INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Hi, Neil.



Just got off the phone with a Sheriff's Department store who told me that

Tiger Woods was conscious and was talking to deputies when they got on

scene of that crash. So, that's obviously a good sign.



The same source also told me that, as it stands right now with their

investigation, there is nothing -- quote -- "salacious" that appears to

have happened with this crash. I know there's a lot of online speculation,

given his history, that there was potentially drinking involved or anything

like that.



But the Sheriff's Department is pumping the brakes on that, telling me

that, as it stands right now, this is just an investigation for a really

bad crash, a rollover, went off an embankment, rolled over.



And the extent of the injuries appears to -- what we have been told is his

legs. Obviously, his agent put that statement out, but that he was

conscious and was talking to deputies when they first got on scene. So

that's obviously great news to hear that.



So, obviously, look, there's going to be toxicology results that are going

to come back in the future. That remains to be seen there, but as it stands

right now with the investigation, nothing salacious, according to my

source.



CAVUTO: And we should stress that, I'm glad you did, because that's always

out there. In 2017, as you know, he was arrested on suspicion of driving

under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Florida, after he was seen

passed out in his car back in 2009. He pled guilty to reckless driving.



So, this sort of thing has popped up in the past. Doesn't look like it has

anything to do here. I only put that in context, as you did, Bill.



But do we know -- if he was talking, all of that is very positive. They

didn't have to use the jaws of life to extricate him, I think they said,

from the windshield. But how much help did he need? I mean, to hear that he

was conversing with them, that's all very promising. But some of these

other reports that I can't validate are talking about injuries that go

beyond broken bones.



Do you know anything about that?



MELUGIN: So, right now, it appears there's a little bit of a discrepancy

between the L.A. County Fire Department and the Sheriff's Department.



Initially, it was that the jaws of life were used. Now it sounds like they

potentially weren't used. It's unclear exactly how much help he needed. But

if he was conscious and talking, great news. Obviously, his agent put out

the statement that he has multiple leg injuries.



So, I mean, just from my personal perspective, that would lead me to

believe that he obviously wasn't going to be able to walk away on his own.

So I'm assuming he had to be helped onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.



And that what I'm told is, he's currently at UCLA Harbor Medical Center

right now. We have a crew there right now.



CAVUTO: Right.



MELUGIN: Yes, media is gathering there, obviously big national story.



So, it's unclear exactly how much help he needed. But it's obviously great

news to hear that he that he was conscious and was talking, especially when

you take a look at those images from the helicopter. That's not a small --

that's not a small crash right there. That's off an embankment and what

looks like multiple rolls.



And, hopefully, he had his seat belt on. It doesn't need to be said how

violent of a crash that would be.



CAVUTO: Yes, I'm assuming that was indeed the case.



Bill, you know this area far better than -- certainly than I do. And if

you're speeding through here, which is easy to do, it's a devil of a place

to be doing that.



The fact that it looks like he was alone, he might have tried to avoid

something on the road, or was simply going too fast, do we know anything

that might have started this, beyond just maybe driving a little too

quickly?



MELUGIN: So, this is going to be obviously total speculation, but that

area does have a lot of bicyclists.



And it is more of a wildland area, where there could be coyotes, small

animals that run across the road. Obviously, there's no information on any

of that yet. That's just the possibility. There's going to be a lot of --

there's going to be a lengthy investigation to figure out what happened

here.



But you go online, there's a lot of hypothetical speculation about what

could have happened, given his past. And that's why, when I talk to my

source in the department, they're saying -- they're kind of pumping the

brakes, saying, look, right now, nothing's salacious. This is just a really

bad crash.



And, again, that area does have a lot of bicyclists. Early morning crash,

who knows? Did he swerve to avoid something? Was he speeding? A lot of

questions still out there, and we're just going to have to wait for them to

be answered.



And -- oh, and I do want to mention...



CAVUTO: All right, Bill, thank -- go ahead.



(CROSSTALK)



MELUGIN: The sheriff is -- the sheriff is going to have a press conference

at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time at the Lomita Sheriff's Station, so in about an

hour-and-a-half. So we should get more of our questions answered then.



CAVUTO: OK. We look forward to that.



Bill, thank you very, very much.



Should let you know that the PGA Tour has released a statement shortly

after hearing of this news.



And I'm quoting here: "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident

today. We're awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On

behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will

have the full support as he recovers."



Abby Hornacek with us right now, FOX Nation host, host of "Getting

Schooled" podcast, much, much more, FOX News Radio.



Abby, what can you tell us? What have you heard?



ABBY HORNACEK, FOX NATION HOST: Well, Neil, so far, you have had some

excellent reporting on this.



Like everyone mentioned, this story still is unfolding. One thing that I do

you want to mention, following up on Bill's report from KTTV, about 40

minutes ago, they were reporting, just based off technology that they have

used, that, from the moment that Tiger might have hit something or lost

control of the vehicle to where the car ended up was about 500 feet.



So, granted, that's given with the technology used, it could be some error,

but just to give context on how serious this car crash could have been.



CAVUTO: Do we know -- I know this whole event was a golf event in the big

picture here.



We do know that he was wrestling with these back issues that were likely

going to take him out of this year's Masters tournament that he won back in

2019. Do we know anything else about this or, for that matter, as I have

been raising with other guests, Abby, where he was going?



HORNACEK: So far, it's -- no one really knows exactly where he was going.



But, like you mentioned, he was playing a tournament. And I think the most

important thing out of all that knowledge to note is that he was trying to

make this comeback after yet another back surgery. He's had, I think, five

back surgeries that we know of, and I'm sure other surgeries and injuries

along the way.



And right now, I think all we can do is focus on him recovering and getting

better. And I know everyone wants to go exactly to, all right, is he going

to return to the game of golf? Because, especially, right now, with all of

our country, what we're going through, we turn to sports, we turn to these

heroes that we have seen like Kobe Bryant.



And I think we want something to cheer for. Right now, we're definitely

cheering for Tiger Woods and his recovery. And if we were going to look at

the course of his career, he's really been a comeback player. You look back

at 2008, and he won his last Masters. And then he had an 11-year drought.



Then, in 2019, he won at Augusta, and it was just this huge moment. He's

been through so many ups and downs in his life. He's been through scandals,

he's been through injuries, but he's come back stronger. And he's also been

through a lot of ups and downs in his career. So, he's resilient.



His dad was a Green Beret. And we know that he's had some military training

in that sense. So we hope that he can -- he can use that to get better,

Neil. And our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family.



CAVUTO: You know, Abby, I'm so glad you said that. We're so -- will go

back to playing golf? How about just getting through this, living another

day to enjoy himself and his kids and what have you? You have got the

priorities right.



We are hearing, Abby, that a number of other players, including fellow tour

star Justin Thomas, have been issuing statements on his behalf, on Tiger

Woods' behalf.



When asked about the accident earlier today, he said: "I'm sick to my

stomach. It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident. I

just hope he's all right. I'm just worried for his kids. I'm sure they are

struggling."



The golf community, I think you have reported in the past, Abby, is a very

close-knit one. It is a grueling schedule for those who are at its

uppermost tier. Tiger Woods certainly has been in that spot for decades.



So, there's a camaraderie and an understanding, competitive as they are

with each other, to feel for each other, look out for each other. What have

you heard from the golf world and those who now are shocked about this

latest...



HORNACEK: Yes.



CAVUTO: ... this tragedy for Tiger Woods, who's certainly known his share?



HORNACEK: Right.



Well, I think, just like any sports community, like you said, it is --

everyone is -- they are friends, I should say. And I think people are

starting to tweet. They don't want to tweet too soon, because they don't

know the amount of details. And I'm sure other athletes are crafting their

responses as we speak, since this did just happen this morning.



But, again, if we could learn anything from the sports community, we can

really come together as one. And just because you're opponents doesn't mean

you're not friends off the court, off the field, off the golf course.



And, sometimes, when you're an opponent and you're challenging another

person, that opponent then gains so much more respect for you. And I think

Tiger Woods was that way for so many people. And he's been in the game for

so long, he's also a role model.



So, I think we're going to see more people tweeting out, Neil, and really

thinking about Tiger during this time.



CAVUTO: Thank you, Abby, very, very much and for prioritizing what's

important in these sort of events here.



Again, for those of you just joining us here and wonder what all the

commotion and fuss is, Tiger Woods has been involved in a very serious auto

accident involving an SUV. He was riding it in California. The California

Sheriff's Department described it as a single vehicle rollover traffic

collision.



Now, this is coming from the department's Twitter account, saying that his

vehicle -- that is, Tiger Woods' Genesis vehicle -- suffered major damage

and the accident. Took place around 7:12 a.m. Western time, 10:12 a.m.

Eastern time. He was the only occupant in the car. There had been early

reports that he was extricated from the car by the jaws of life.



Turns out that he -- they were able to get him out of there through the

front windshield, but that he had a number of broken bones. He is still in

surgery at the HARBOR UCLA Medical Center. That is all we know for the time

being.



Also another footnote here that we're learning from the Sheriff's

Department and others, as well as a reporter who has been sort of gleaning

developments on the scene, that he was conscious and talking to authorities

as he was being taken out of that vehicle.



Bret Baier has some more news for us to share, Bret, of course, well-versed

in golf and a good golfer in his own right, but maybe can share a little

bit of what he's hearing -- Bret.



Bret Baier, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, Neil, good afternoon.



First of all, the news from the Sheriff's Department that they believe the

injuries are non-life-threatening is the best news we have heard over the

past couple of hours. Waiting for more from the hospital.



But I have some background, based on talking to people who were aware of

what was happening this morning there. Tiger had this contract with

Discovery Network to do a number of different kind of behind-the-scenes

videos and also lessons with stars.



That's why you saw him on social media with David Spade and Dwyane Wade, he

did those Monday. This morning, he was scheduled to do another on-camera

teaching lesson with Drew Brees, NFL quarterback, and Justin Herbert from

the NFL at Rolling Hills Country Club, which is not far from this accident

scene.



Told by people on the ground that he was waiting on his car on the valet,

and he was running late. And he had to be there at 8:00 a.m., I guess, to

start the crew. His crew and handler went ahead with the television crew to

get ready for what was going to be the filming of this lesson.



And then this -- he didn't show up for an hour, two hours, and then they

found out about this accident. Now, extrapolating, is he running late? Is

he speeding? Is he -- does he take the curve too hard? We don't know any of

that. That's all speculation.



But we do know that he wasn't playing golf. He had a long interview with

Jim Nantz on CBS at the tournament, in which he was a sponsor. And he was

watching. He talked about his foundation, but also his health and kind of

laughed about it.



The question Jim Nantz asked was about whether he was going to get back in

time for the Masters. He had just finished his fifth back surgery. And he

was trying to, but the -- it seemed from his answers that it seemed like a

long shot.



And I'm told from people down there that he was hurting after a couple of

days of standing up after that back surgery, and -- but was still going to

this next event for Discovery Network to do these playing lessons, if you

will, sitting in the cart, but giving lessons to Drew Brees and Justin

Herbert.



And it never happened. You see the crash right there. And, again, we're

awaiting word from the hospital about his status, a press conference

expected 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.



CAVUTO: And we forget, Bret, to your point, he's much bigger than the game

of golf, and doesn't necessarily depend on golf for his earnings.



And all of these events and outside golf events are what has propelled his

career and made him one of the richest stars in any medium on the planet.



I'm just wondering how hectic his schedule was, though, for these various

commitments, because this is but one, right?



BAIER: Right.



I mean, he has a lot of different sponsors, a lot of different events. This

Discovery Network contract was just the on-camera kind of fun behind-the-

scenes things, but it was still an obligation and something that he was

doing.



You forget how big Tiger Woods is globally, I mean, as a name. He's won 82

tournaments. He's tied with Sam Snead for the most tournaments ever won the

PGA Tour. One more, and he's the solo leader in that category. He's won 15

Majors. Jack Nicklaus has 18 Majors.



But there's a thought, after Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2019, that

maybe, just maybe, he's going to keep going. Obviously, we have to see what

happens after this surgery. But he's bigger than even the game of golf.

He's a worldwide sports phenomenon. And that's why there's so much

attention of this.



That's why there's so much thoughts and prayers coming from every corner,

including the former president of the United States.



CAVUTO: Yes, that's true. The whole world is watching this, gets undue

attention, bigger than his own sport. Much has been said of Muhammad Ali,

much bigger certainly than boxing, and Kobe Bryant, of course, much bigger

than basketball.



There are a few who -- half-a-handful could fill that definition.



Bret Baier, thank you very, very much, my friend.



I want to go to Jim Gray right now, sportscaster, FOX News contributor,

bestselling author.



And, Jim, it's always good to have you, I'm sorry under these

circumstances, my friend.



But, as Bret pointed out, I mean, just his accolades and winnings and

accomplishments in golf alone are the stuff of records. And I'm -- everyone

is wondering, will he get back to golf? Obviously, I think you had

mentioned this earlier too.



You just want him to get back and out of that hospital. Your own thoughts

about this crazy day?



JIM GRAY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it is crazy.



And, obviously, all of us saw what happened to Kobe Bryant out here just a

little over a year ago. And so your mind tends to go to the worst, for

whatever the reason. And, thankfully, that's not the case, that it's not

life-threatening.



I do want to read you a text that I just got from somebody who was in the

know. I won't identify them, but he's at Harbor UCLA. It's the county

trauma center. And they handle a lot of bad trauma, and that's why he was

taken there.



He is in excellent hands, I am told. As soon as he is able to be

transferred, they will try and get him to Reagan UCLA or to Cedars. I then

followed up and asked this person, who would know the condition of his legs

and just how bad it was. And he says, at this point, he doesn't know.



So, obviously, being near a trauma center, UCLA -- UCLA is the finest

hospital out here. Reagan UCLA just up the road in Westwood is considered

to be one of the top hospitals in the entire country. So, he is in terrific

hands right now.



But when you speak from a sports perspective, Neil, this guy, to most in

golf, he is the GOAT. He doesn't have Jack Nicklaus' major record. But he's

tied for the most wins in the history of the PGA Tour with 82. He has 15

major championships. He has electrified the golf world since coming on the

scene and winning that Masters at a very young age. He won three amateurs.



We have known this young man virtually his entire life, since he was

introduced to us on "The Mike Douglas Show" as just a toddler, all the way

up through those amateurs, and now these 15 majors and 82 championships.



So, to many, he has surpassed the great Jack Nicklaus in terms of being the

golfing GOAT. I guess it is up for debate in those circles, and you're

going to get a subjective answer and a criteria that can never really be

established.



But when you run through the names of those who are great, Tiger Woods is

right up there with Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, and those

likes, because that is what he has meant to the sport. And he has taken

this to a whole new level, Neil. The most popular golfer in the history of

golf was Arnold Palmer, Arnie's Army.



And what Tiger Woods has done in terms of his popularity, and in terms of

what he was able to do to climb up out of that valley, after all of the

surgeries, to not win a major from 2008 all the way up until 2019, to go

through the personal trauma and scandal and the DUI, and to come out of

that, and to have that happen at Augusta National, after having come back -

- and he also won the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake just a few short

months before that.



This is the greatest individual comeback that I have ever witnessed in all

of sports. And I have been covering sports for almost 45 years now. And you

might say it's the greatest individual comeback ever. Sports historians

will tell you that. Probably the best team sport comeback was the Super

Bowl, the 28-3 victory, that they were able to overcome, the New England

Patriots, against the Atlanta Falcons.



But in terms of individuals, Tiger Woods has set the standard. And he has

set the standard going all the way back to those three amateurs. And he has

been just a constant in our lives on the golfing scene for more than a

quarter of a century.



So, the impact of this is just tremendous. And it's ironic, as Bill Hemmer,

pointed out about an hour ago, the comparison to Ben Hogan in the car crash

that he suffered, and Tiger Woods.



CAVUTO: Yes.



GRAY: Hogan's Alley is known as Riviera Country Club. Well, that's where

the Tiger Woods Invitational Now is. And that's why Tiger was out here, his

own tournament, the Genesis L.A. Open.



And he wasn't able to participate. But he handed the trophy to Homa, who

won the tournament. And the irony of this, that, at Hogan's Alley, and he

had this horrible accident that Bill detailed, which is a legendary thing,

and to come back from that, and now to have Tiger in a terrible car crash,

having just left Riviera a couple of days ago, there's a whole lot of

parallels there that are, unfortunately, very frightening and terrifically

sad.



But let's hope for the same outcome that Ben Hogan had, that Tiger is able

to lead a full and successful life. And, hopefully, the golfing would be

the icing on the cake.



CAVUTO: Yes, that would be the icing on the cake.



And to your point with that comeback at the Masters, it later so mesmerized

the nation later that year. President Trump at the time had awarded him the

Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House, I think, in 2019 later

this year.



Former President Trump's tweeting out: "Get well soon, Tiger. You are a

true champion" -- a statement coming from Jason Miller, actually, speaking

on behalf of the president.



You mentioned at the outset there -- and I agree with you, Jim -- this --

he had taken it to a new level. We talk about Arnie's Army, about Arnold

Palmer. But the Tiger army was a bigger army, a more diverse army. It's

opened up golf to a whole new, not only generation, but a generation of

minority kids and all sorts of kids, backgrounds and colors.



And he changed, quite literally, the complexion of golf. And we forget, at

the time, how big a deal that was and remains, as a testament to him even

now, right?



GRAY: Absolutely.



He has opened the doors for so many now to follow him. And I remember being

there at Augusta National when he won in 1997. And I was there with my dad.

And we were on the 18th tower doing the radio broadcast on Westwood One.



And if you looked back to the clubhouse and down on the grounds, you could

see all of the African-Americans, many of them who had worked there, work

there for years. And they were not allowed to play. Many of them had been

there as employees for a long time. But they hadn't seen black people able

to play at that club.



And then they admitted black members. And now to see Tiger Woods win, win

the Masters, there was terrific joy. And there were also a lot of tears.

And it was just -- it was just a stunning, amazing scene and

accomplishment, and what he has been able to do to transcend that, and to

bring all of the folks who had not been in the game now into this game.



It had been an exclusive club, an exclusive place. And now he was putting

his arm around all of these folks who now became welcome into the game. And

you see it in all corners of the world now. And golf is a worldwide sport.

And what Tiger did for the popularity of the sport, it's really -- it's

unmatched and unparalleled.



And to see what he has been able to achieve through his foundation, and the

education of all of these kids across the country and across the world, and

his father had big grandiose ideas about who Tiger would become, making

comparisons to Gandhi and so forth.



But Tiger really has been able to leave an impact, where he has left a

footprint that has changed the world. And he's done that through his golf.

And we have seen him at glorious times, and we have seen him at the bottom

of the valley.



And this time, when we saw him win, it was such a joyous occasion, Neil. It

was something that we hadn't seen in Tiger, and it was like this legend had

become a human, because, like I said, instead of being standoffish and

keeping everybody away and being tortured by this constant pursuit of

perfection, here now he was allowing everybody to be involved with him, and

to have that joy that he had.



And he brought everybody along. And when he got to the end of it, he was

hugging competitors. And he had now become a mentor to so many of these

guys, to Justin Thomas and to Rory McIlroy and to so many of the great

young golfers, and Jordan Spieth.



There was a time when Tiger Woods was just so competitive against these

guys that he might have been friendly, but it was at a huge, huge distance,

and they were not friendly rivals. They were rivals.



CAVUTO: Yes.



(LAUGHTER)



GRAY: And to have seen this entire change in not only the way that he

approached things, but to see the way that he was embraced by all of these

folks, he had long been admired and respected, but now everybody was just

so happy to see Tiger Woods back on top.



And now, obviously, our shift turns to, let's hope that the guy is able to

recover from these surgeries and lead a normal life and be able to be out

there with his kids and enjoy their activities.



CAVUTO: One of the things I always find interesting, Jim -- and you have

reported this, and talking about great sports legends, is that they're

bigger than their sport.



And the proof of that came in his earnings over his career that dwarfed

whatever he made in golf, even in his heyday, when he was winning

tournaments left and right, to this day generating far more than most

athletes in their prime enjoying success on the field or on the fairway.

You pick your sport.



And this was an example of this. This was a Genesis event, the South Korean

carmaker. And I always wondered, was he -- his responsibilities and

commitments to all of these sponsors was overwhelming. I mean, just for the

normal person, taking aside the money involved and the prestige involved,

these are very demanding commitments, aren't they?



GRAY: Well, they are. And it requires a lot of attention.



And it's not easy to be Tiger Woods, because, look, nobody can live up to

the demands of what the public wants. Everybody wants a selfie. Everybody

wants an autograph. Everybody would love to shake your hand and say hello.

And everybody just wants five seconds or five minutes.



Well, it's impossible to be able to meet up to that, because there's just

not enough time in the day. And there's just not an ability to meet

everybody in a personal fashion.



CAVUTO: Right.



GRAY: And so when you have as many commitments as he had -- and he lost

some of those sponsors after the scandal, but he had rebuilt that and was

still gaining more sponsors now, particularly after those two victories,

the one at East Lake and then the one at Augusta.



And so, yes, he is a worldwide, multi-multi -- he's a billionaire now. I

was going to say millionaire, but he's probably -- he is the first American

billionaire to have done it through his sport. There might have been a

Formula 1 guy or somebody overseas who had done it before him, but he was a

billionaire from his earnings and from his endorsements over here.



And you cover money. And that was -- that was almost impossible to achieve,

Neil. And he did it.



CAVUTO: Yes. And think of those roots.



Jim Gray, thank you very, very much, great background information, just to

sense the total man, as you always do, Jim. I appreciate that.



By the way, we're learning a little bit more now about what was involved in

this accident.



Jonathan Hunt has a little bit more on that, what we can learn.



What are we hearing about what happened exactly, Jonathan?



Jonathan Hunt, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: ... reporting that police sources

are telling them the Woods' vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.



Now, those same law enforcement sources have said there is nothing, if you

like, salacious that they have found so far in terms of this terrible

accident. And that speaks to what you had mentioned before, the previous

DUI incident involving Tiger Woods, of course.



So, people's minds might go to that. But, at the moment, the indications

that we are getting from law enforcement is that they have not found

anything like that as part of this accident. But they are telling The L.A.

Times that Woods' car was driving at a high rate of speed on what is a

windy downhill part of the road that in Rancho Palos Verdes.



It's an area as well, I can tell you, Neil, where you can, with the with a

couple of lanes on either side, if there's not a lot of traffic around --

and there isn't these days in L.A. because of the COVID pandemic -- it can

be very tempting to, if you like, be a little heavy on your accelerator

pedal.



Now, we don't know that for sure. But that is what L.A. -- The L.A. Times

is reporting from its sources.



A little bit of background on what Tiger Woods was doing here in the L.A.

area as well, Neil. He was, as you had mentioned, at the Genesis

Invitational. That wrapped up on Saturday. Now, as we -- as far as we can

tell, piecing the timeline together here, he basically took the day off

Sunday and then was involved in this promotional shoot that started

yesterday, Monday.



In that, it was arranged by Golf Digest and the Discovery Channel. He was

giving lessons to celebrities. Yesterday, for instance, both the NBA great

Dwyane Wade and the actor/comedian David Spade put photos and video on

their social media.



And, in particular, Neil, I want to draw your attention -- and if we can

get it in, at some point, we will -- to the video that Dwyane Wade posted

on the Instagram. On it, you see Dwyane Wade doing a -- doing a selfie

video with Tiger Woods right behind him.



And Dwyane Wade is just saying it's great to have the GOAT here giving me

some lessons, Tiger sneaking up behind him, laughing, smiling. And, again,

that speaks to the mood of Tiger Woods that Jim Gray was speaking so

eloquently about, a guy whose life had changed, and seemed to be really

embracing the pure joys of life right now.



And, clearly, on that golf course, when you look at the Dwyane Wade video,

he was having a great time with his celebrity buddies yesterday. Now, he

was due to complete that shoot, as we understand it, today.



So, this is -- we're not a 100 percent certain of this as a fact right now,

Neil, but it would appear that he was heading from wherever he was staying

in the Rancho Palos Verdes area to the Rolling Hills Country Club, where he

was shooting that Golf Digest promotional shoot with celebrities.



And, as Bret Baier was reporting a little bit earlier, he was due to be

giving some lessons to a couple of NFL players later today. But, sadly,

obviously, he never showed up for that shoot -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Jonathan Hunt, excellent reporting, my friend. I appreciate that.



I want to go to Eric Mitchell right now, sports agent, sports analyst.



One of the best lines I have loved about Eric is -- and maybe this,

unbeknownst to him, kind of typifies the attitude of a Tiger Woods, when he

says: "Stop watching your competition TV and start being on TV."



Eric, I always loved that. And I think that Tiger Woods lives that. He

breathes that. And that's the one thing we take away and why we're so

relieved that these are not hopefully life-threatening injuries, regardless

of whether he ever can resume a golf career, that he will be able,

hopefully, to resume life, an incredible life, at that.



You have been in contact with the Woods team. What can you tell us, Eric?



ERIC MITCHELL, SPORTS TALENT MANAGER: You know, basically, they're just as

concerned.



I mean, we were all -- we all had that scare, right? Automatically, Neil,

we thought of just a short year ago losing the GOAT Kobe Bryant in Southern

California. It all hit us real fast.



And it was great to hear the stories. It is funny that TMZ is the one

breaking the story again. But they seem to be legends at this. But talking

to the team, everybody wants everybody to remain calm, know that Tiger is

alive. He is going through his surgery. I think that's a big thing that we

all need to remember. He is a father.



And we have all watched him play with his son, how cute that was to watch

at their last tournament, where we got to see Tiger the dad. And we saw

that after Kobe passed, how much him and his daughters mean something.



And as a father of four beautiful children, one of them, my son, has his

birthday today, we were just talking about Tiger. So, the team, we're just

caring about Tiger recovery. We don't care if he ever plays golf again.

He's a legend. And he's changed the sports world.



And I think everybody just sees that when you look around, even talking

about President Trump, President Obama. All these presidents, they all love

him. If you're a golfer, Tiger Woods is a guy, you're just like, I want to

be like Tiger. It's one of those guys you just love, no matter what sport

you follow, what sport you play.



You're seeing it come in around the world. Twitter is just alive with

thoughts and prayers going out to Tiger Woods. And his team loves it.

They're being very tight-knit as they go.



And as for the comments of people talking about him speeding, well, I

think, if you have ever been in California, those folks don't move slow at

all. Being a native California, we don't know how to go slow. So, Tiger

probably saw open space.



(LAUGHTER)



MITCHELL: And coming from -- I'm a Marine. Tiger was raised in a Green

Beret family. You don't show up late to things.



So, it doesn't matter how much money you make. You show up on time.



CAVUTO: I hear you. There's so much we don't know.



But, Eric, I was wondering. I remember when you were talking to a lot of

professional athletes -- I don't know if Tiger was among them -- on those

who would play a role for social justice. And people forget that, in the

case of Tiger Woods, he wasn't loud about it. He was very quiet about it.



But it was important to him. Could you explain that part of it?



MITCHELL: Absolutely.



Tiger -- I mean, Tiger -- he was -- how do I put this in the way that it

just -- it's just the way -- if you remember, when Tiger started, we all

watched him. You broke it down perfect, Neil, earlier, when you were

talking about how he was one of the first to come to Augusta.



And Bret Baier was talking about it also, right, changing the way we all

looked at sports. Tiger was this big divide in golf. We all saw a bunch of

all white golfers playing it everywhere. And Tiger came in and changed the

game. He was animated loud, almost John McEnroe of tennis you saw with

Tiger.



And he brought social justice to bring it aware. So, people did it with a

calm heart. We see so much in social justice is done loud or through

violence. And Tiger had a very calm demeanor about himself, where he was

able to go sit and play with the great Dwyane Wade, at the same time get

kudos and medals from President Trump that some people in the sports world,

of course, didn't think the world of.



CAVUTO: Right. Right.



MITCHELL: Tiger was this mediator of unity. And that's what you have to

love about Tiger and his comeback. We all relate to it, because none of us

are perfect.



And Tiger was the guy who we watched publicly fail. And Tiger came back.

And we showed that he's human. He's a father. He's a parent, like the rest

of us. He was able to come back, and zero fame, zero fortune changed how

Tiger Woods was. And that's what we love about Tiger. That's why we're

happy that he's alive and well.



And we hope he gets to the surgery and maybe he comes back to golfing. But

all I care about is that he gets to go home and be with his kids, because

that's the most important thing as a father. That's all that matters, is

going home. And Tiger has changed the way we all look at sports. Tiger is

this kind of mediary for everybody, right in the middle. Tiger is that guy.



CAVUTO: Yes, and a subtle sense of humor, Eric.



I don't want to belabor this. And I'm probably screwing up the exact

wording of it. But when he was first getting big in the sport, and a lot of

people would ask him, well, how do you feel about your unique position and

what you offer, what is your contribution, clearly trying to say, all

right, you're an African-American, you made it big, and he was saying

something to the effect, well, my mark will be I won't dress as loud as the

other players.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: And if you think about it, he didn't.



It was a subtle look on the golf course. And others then started copying

his subtle look. Up until he came along, we were thinking of that -- almost

that "Caddyshack" look of players, where they would dress loudly.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: And he didn't do that.



I'm probably not getting service to the exact way he put it. But he had a

very dry, kind of almost Bob Newhart sense of humor approach about it that

people enjoyed, and at least certainly those like you who knew him very

well, huh?



MITCHELL: He's a humble hero.



If you look at Tiger Woods, he's a humble hero that you just are gravitated

to. We all watched him wear that red shirt. You knew it was Sunday, and you

knew he was in the running when the red shirt was on.



CAVUTO: Right. Right.



MITCHELL: And so seeing his son and Tiger go out and play in this last

tournament, they were together and watching their mannerisms together, you

just look at them, and you're like, I remember when Tiger was young, and

you were just glued to the TV going, is he really pulling off some trick

shot at Augusta?



Seriously, Tiger. And he does it. And he brought people into the sport,

myself included, to enjoy watching golf because it wasn't boring. Tiger

made it fun. And he's animated. And he acts like we do on the golf course.

He says less words than most of us do that we're not supposed to say out

loud. Tiger can get away with that on TV.



(LAUGHTER)



MITCHELL: But, I mean, he's human like the rest of us.



And watching him slice a shot, Neil, it just makes you go, OK, well, at

least even -- it's like watching Jordan miss a shot. It was the same thing.

So, he is a GOAT. He's the GOAT of almost all sports.



I guess we have to give T.B. 12, since he has seven rings now, we have to

call him the GOAT of all GOATs. But Tiger is definitely in that realm with

Jordan, with Tom Brady, with Wayne Gretzky. When it comes to golf, Tiger

has changed everything. And he's friends with all those names I just

mentioned.



CAVUTO: Yes, right.



MITCHELL: So he's a guy who's defined everything, politicians,

celebrities, everybody. He -- again, he's just Tiger Woods.



And he's like the comeback kid that you just -- you cheer for. He's the

underdog that's not really an underdog that you just want to see do good.



CAVUTO: I love that, Eric.



And I -- just again, I love that. Stop watching your competition on TV.

Start being on TV. And I know what you mean. I'm not a golfer. I'm a

miniature golfer. And I always think that, Eric, when you get to that 18th

hole and you got to get through the clown's nose, what would Tiger do?



MITCHELL: Right.



CAVUTO: But thank you, my friend. Very good having you, Eric Mitchell.



MITCHELL: No problem.



CAVUTO: Eric doesn't relate to the miniature golf thing. Very few do. Very

few do.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: All right, what's the latest now we're getting on this? And we're

waiting, of course, to hear from the Sheriff's Department.



A little over an hour now, they're going to give us an update on what they

learned about the accident, maybe an update on Tiger Woods' condition.



Matt Finn right now is at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where we

understand, I think it's still the case, Matt, where Tiger is still

undergoing surgery, correct?



FINN: Our understanding, it's being reported that Tiger Woods is being

treated inside of this hospital right now in Torrance, California, just

north of Long Beach, but, more importantly, not far from Rancho Palos

Verdes, where the accident was reported.



So, this likely was one of the nearest emergency rooms or hospitals that

officials and emergency crews could bring Tiger Woods for treatment.



And outside right now, there is a growing awareness in the air of what is

likely happening inside of this hospital right now, as there always is, or

usually is, when a celebrity or a high-profile name is brought to a

hospital. There's a growing sense of media here. There are people that are

stopping and pulling up.



And there is a strong sense of security. The L.A. County Sheriff's Office

is here, not only urging people to stay off the property if they don't need

to be, but, more importantly, they are also reminding people of the COVID-

19 precautions in place on this property right now.



We were just in the parking lot area, and there were lots of people in

masks, separated, very long distances. And security told us that was likely

family and friends who are waiting to get inside of this hospital, but they

can't go in and see this family.



So, two different scenarios happening here right now. Of course, we have

not -- we have not independently confirmed that Tiger is inside this

hospital. It is being reported by The L.A. Times and Golf magazine. A

growing sense of media here, and everyone kind of waiting to see what will

happen next -- Neil.



CAVUTO: I would imagine that quite an army of crews and photographers have

gathered right around where you are, huh?



FINN: Yes, not far from here.



We see local affiliates and likely some national crews here as well, but

it's relatively under control. There's not a frenzy, not a lot of chaos.



I think everyone is abiding by the rules right here. Right now, traffic is

running smoothly, Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, that's good to hear.



Matt, thank you very much, my friend, Matt Finn.



Want to go to my buddy Jared Max, expert on all things sports, a walking

encyclopedia, I might point out.



Jared, you had a chance to digest a lot of this. And we're breathing a sigh

of relief that, hopefully, these are non-life-threatening injuries here,

but significant just the same. Your thoughts?



JARED MAX, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil, right off the bat, I think,

in a whole career of highlights of Tiger Woods, whether it be his storming

onto the scene in the Masters in '97, or indiscretions in 2009, or the

comeback, or images of back surgeries, or what we see today, today's image

is one that gets put into that career highlight reel in our minds of seeing

this legend.



Right now, we sit back and we hold our breath and say, is Tiger Woods OK?

Is his health OK? Is he going to be fine to be a father for the rest of his

life for his kids? As a sports fan, the first question you have is, will

Tiger Woods ever be able to play golf again? Is this guy ever going to

compete again? Can Superman put on the cape and fly again?



The question was, will Tiger play in the Masters? That's coming up April 5.

We know now, obviously, that's not going to happen. But there's something

special about Tiger Woods that Jim Gray touched on, comparing him to people

like Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth.



Neil, growing up, as a young sports fan. I heard all the stories. Oh, this

one, you never got to see. You never saw DiMaggio. You never saw Gehrig or

Mantle or Jackie Robinson or Willie Mays or Bob -- you never saw Bill

Russell.



And you start to almost feel cheated as a kid, like, hey, well, I'm too

young to be here. And, all of a sudden, this Tiger Woods comes onto the

scene. And you know you're watching somebody who's going to become the best

ever and already is.



And whether or not Tiger Woods has the most Major wins -- he's still three

behind for the all-time lead. But he's tied Jack -- with Sam Snead for the

most all-time wins. You know how super he was.



And so any time, Neil, you hear somebody talking about the sports greats,

the ones you got to see, Tiger Woods is exactly this. And so everybody's

going to sit and hold their breath and wait to see, can Superman do it

again?



And we will think about other sports modern miracles of medicine. The

quarterback of the Washington Football Team, Alex Smith, has no business

being able to walk, let alone play football still. And if people have

looked and seen what his gruesome leg injuries were, and that he was able

to come back and play, we start to think, wow, well, if he could do it, and

the doctors could do with this for him, and Tiger Woods has the biggest and

the best around, maybe this will work out for him.



But, again, as you point out right at the beginning, this is a -- this is a

large moment because of who Tiger Woods is, what he represents. And, again,

to see images of a vehicle in Southern California that's been beaten up

badly that involved a sports legend, it scares you. It does.



I mean, yes, Kobe Bryant just over a year ago. And, obviously, wish -- we

certainly wish him the best here for Tiger Woods. This is a lot to take in,

Neil.



CAVUTO: It is.



Jared, we do know that, obviously, becoming a star of his magnitude and

bigger than just the game of golf, he was at this Genesis sports event.

David Spade, Dwyane Wade were there. There are a number of pictures with

him there. There are reports that he was running a little bit delayed, TMZ,

others reporting that that might have been behind his hurry here. Don't

know where he was going.



Have you heard anything of what his schedule was like later in the day,

what was next? I mean, this is a guy who has a number of big endorsement

deals. And he has to meet with quite a few sponsors. He wants to give them

all 100 percent, not just mail it in.



But this was a pressure schedule, wasn't it?



MAX: Neil, I -- no -- to answer your question first, no, I don't know

exactly where he was going to be going or what may have been on his mind.



But as you lay all this out and this question, all I'm thinking about is

Kobe Bryant. We just went through this on the one-year anniversary of that

tragic helicopter accident.



CAVUTO: Yes.



MAX: And we all kept thinking, well, what was he doing that day? And the

story was that Kobe Bryant did not want to disappoint anybody, that a

helicopter pilot would not have wanted to disappoint his friend Kobe

Bryant, and they flew when they weren't supposed to.



And, sometimes, if you think about it, when we're in a rush, we do some

stupid things. We do things that we normally wouldn't. And we say, why

don't I do that? And then you realize, oh, I wasn't really thinking

straight.



So, when we find out whatever it was, what Tiger Woods was doing, again, I

think we're all hoping that there's nothing nefarious involved. You think

back to what happened in 2009. Then there was a DUI and stuff. Tiger

doesn't seem like a person who would be involved in something like that

again.



You certainly hope it wasn't. You look for things to smile at. You made me

smile a few minutes ago, Neil, when you made the joke about the miniature

golf and hitting it through the clown's nose.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Yes.



MAX: And I guess that makes me feel just how the level of seriousness that

this is, when you see that he's in for surgeries, because, just like when

somebody -- when there's the starkest of moments, you're at a funeral, and

somebody cracks a joke, and you just want to laugh like there's no tomorrow

because it feels good.



And that -- I started to laugh out loud here waiting to talk to you when

you made the comment about the clown, almost scared me into how serious

this moment could be, or at least -- or at least the level of reverence

that we share for Tiger Woods.



CAVUTO: All right. And we do, indeed, my friend, as I do for you.



Jared Max on all of this.



I don't think that Tiger Woods was ever into miniature golf, although he

was a very good putter, so he might have been able to get through the

clown's nose.



We do know and do pray that he will be OK. But this has mesmerized a

nation. He is an iconic figure. We just hope he's going to be OK.



Here comes "THE FIVE."



