The Trouble With Senator Tom Daschle

To watch "The Talking Points Memo" in the Screening Room click here.

Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly reporting from Washington. Thanks for watching us tonight.

[A] short Talking Points Memo this evening, so we can right to our Iraq coverage. The Memo will not be kind to Senator Tom Daschle.

Right up front, I have to tell you I do not respect Mr. Daschle. A few months ago, he publicly criticized the FOX News Channel for not being fair to the Democratic Party. That, of course, is baloney. We have just as many Democrats on this network as Republicans.

What Mr. Daschle did not tell you was that we had invited him on The Factor dozens of times and his staff always dismissed us rudely. Now to be fair, lots of folks are rude to us, because we don't pander to anyone. But Daschle was outrageous in his accusations and intellectually dishonest, as well.

Now the South Dakota senator finds himself in the same position as Trent Lott. His credibility is finished.

As you may know, Daschle has criticized the war against Iraq, saying, "This president failed so miserably in diplomacy that we are now forced to war."

But in 1998, when President Clinton bombed Iraq, Daschle said this, "We have exhausted virtually our diplomatic effort to get the Iraqis to comply with their own agreements and with international law. Given that... We have got to force them to comply, and we are doing so militarily."

So, what's up with the hypocrisy, Senator? You were all for using force five years ago. Now, after 9/11, the threat from Saddam's weapons even greater-- what say you?

The No Spin truth is Mr. Daschle is playing politics in a time of life and death and that should be unacceptable to all Americans, not just Republicans.

Senator Lott lost power because his credibility dissolved after he applauded a philosophy that hurt African-Americans. Now Senator Daschle is embracing a philosophy that's position is inconsistent with his past positions and it is not helpful in the war against Saddam.

Talking Points believes it is over for Tom Daschle, at least as far as national influence is concerned. I also believe the good people of South Dakota need to take a hard look at this guy.

And that's The Memo.

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"...

As you may know actress Susan Sarandon is about as left wing as they come-- this side of Beijing. However, her 79-year-old mother, Lenora Tomalin, says, "I am a conservative. I voted for George W. Bush, and I simply agree with most everything he has said."

Now, wouldn't you like to go to Easter dinner with Susan and Lenora? I would. Might be ridiculous but it could be a lot of fun.