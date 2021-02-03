The medical establishment’s war on COVID therapeutics



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone, I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. With a big lineup for you. Senator Rand Paul and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are here on the destructive political intelligence and media apparatus that is being constructed in the first weeks of the Biden administration.

Also, tonight, we're going to expose the real anti-vaxxers and ask why Dr. Fauci still continues to downplay an early and effective treatment for COVID. Our medicine cabinet digs in. And Biden bumbles why Kamala's family is covered in fluff. Raymond Arroyo has that in Friday Follies.

But first, the Left's persecution of Americans who don't echo their party line is getting more alarming by the day. And it's not just DHS that's targeting conservatives and those opposed to lockdowns and worried about election fraud. This sinister effort is now being aided and abetted actively by the media.

Now, today, The New York Times published a lengthy article detailing the affiliations between certain GOP lawmakers, including Arizona Rep's Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, and supposedly racist Right-wing militias.

According to the Times, Mr. Gosar, and a handful of other Republican members of the House had deeper ties to extremist groups who pushed violent ideas and conspiracy theories and whose members were prominent among those who stormed the halls of Congress.

Now, of course, the Times evidence of these deeper ties doesn't go beyond giving speeches, attending similar events, maybe even posing for photos. And the evidence that the groups in question are white supremacists' militias. Well, that comes from the smear group, the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In fact, the leader of that group that the paper claims have deep ties to Congressman Gosar was itself horrified when he heard about the January 6th Capitol riots. You have to read quite a way into the Times hit piece before coming across this line. it is not clear whether any elected officials played a role in directly facilitating the attack on the Capitol. So far, no evidence has surfaced publicly to back up those claims.

Now, the Times isn't alone in hurling these baseless and poisonous accusations at the GOP. Last night, you recalled that we showed you how Pelosi is labeling the entire GOP now as the enemy within, and she's accusing them of aiding and abetting murderous mobs. And President Biden, he's apparently fine with all that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Speaker Pelosi said, I believe yesterday that she feels that threats are coming from inside the House with other members being allowed to carry guns. Of course, conspiracy theorist among the ranks of the GOP. Now, do you and does the White House agree with that assessment?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, he speaks with Speaker Pelosi on a regular basis and certainly has reiterated his support for her and members of the caucus. I don't think I have anything more for you to read out beyond that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Unity? Is that what they meant about unity whatever Nancy alleges, no matter how defamatory, it's AOK. Well, the vitriol that she's spewing from the podium is seeping down to the rest of her caucus. Politico reports that multiple Democrats said they're privately mulling whether to sever ties completely with those Republicans as their caucus weighs potential forms of punishment.

I don't know if they understand that Donald Trump, he opened Pandora's box, California Rep. Barbara Lee said, adding that the behavior can't go unpunished and she believes more violence could be ahead. We need to do something.

This hate, this lust for revenge and punishment, this slander and yes, it is defamation is taking this country down a very dangerous path. And we've warned you about this for years. We warned you that if the Democrats got into power, they were going to try to turn the entire American national security apparatus into its own domestic spy ring that tracks and punishes Joe Biden's political opponents.

Joining me now, Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawaii congresswoman and former presidential candidate. Congresswoman, great to see you tonight. Now, January 6th was obviously a sad and horrific day, but my fear in all of this is that this talk of this forever threat, the enemy within, it's just going to mean the government has more power and we have fewer rights and freedoms. Your thoughts?

TULSI GABBARD (D), FORMER HAWAII CONGRESSWOMAN: It is an incredibly dangerous situation we are in with our country on edge and this kind of broad, inflammatory rhetoric is like throwing a match into the tinder box. Now, what Speaker Pelosi is talking about here is potentially a very serious thing, if there is evidence to back what she is saying and her quote was, we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.

Now we're a country of laws. So, if what she is saying is true and there is evidence to back it up, then this is a legal issue for law enforcement. When I was a member of Congress a few years ago, there was someone in the public who is making threats on my life, repeatedly saying that he would track me down and behead me.

I reported it to law enforcement. They investigated the threats, found them to be credible, tracked the guy down, charged him, prosecuted him. He was found guilty and held accountable for that crime. What Nancy Pelosi is talking about here is a serious crime of terroristic threatening and if true, should be reported to law enforcement because members of Congress are not above the law either.

However, if there is--

INGRAHAM: Congresswoman--

GABBARD: Let me just finish--

INGRAHAM: My point is also inciting, potentially inciting. I mean, if you think there's someone among the Republican caucus who is actively plotting the murder of Nancy Pelosi or other members of Congress, that could then bring violence upon those individuals, some of them we named in the Angle. So that in and of itself is inflammatory and perhaps inciting.

GABBARD: Well, exactly, that's really the issue here. If this is a criminal threat, let law enforcement deal with it. If there is no evidence of what she is talking about and if it's not true, then it is exactly that. It is inciting further division, further harm potentially and further destroying the possibility of our country coming together. And this is why it's so important for Nancy Pelosi.

Again, if these accusations are baseless, she needs to apologize. Not really so much to her colleagues, but really to the American people who right now more than ever need leadership coming from the Speaker of the House, who represents all members of Congress and the American people to bring us together for her and President Biden to deescalate these tensions, to turn down the temperature, to denounce those who are seeking to undermine our civil liberties and our constitutional rights and who are inflaming these tensions to say, hey, we're all Americans, we're all Americans and we need to come together.

INGRAHAM: Well, that would certainly be a nice thought, but it certainly looks like this is stage setting going on, Congresswoman. I mean, they're setting the stage for, OK, because of this threat, we need to either have aggressive gun control. We need to put a wall around the Capitol. We need to have more metal detectors in Washington. Washington has to be a state. I mean, whatever it is, it seems like this is a perfect way for them to set that narrative and set it early to justify future encroachment on civil liberties. And even - that's what I'm worried about.

GABBARD: Yes, I share your same concern, because if that is the motivation behind this, then it is not a stretch of the imagination by any means to say that, well, if the party in-charge can extend this kind of government overreach and using the military and intelligence agencies against people who are of the opposing party or who hold different views, then what's to say the next party who comes in and takes charge can't do the same. And that that really leaves us with a banana republic, not a democracy, and that that's the dangerous path that we see before us.

INGRAHAM: This cynicism is even infecting some Republican lawmakers too, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Tell me what it's like being in a Capitol building surrounded by fencing a war zone, not the battle part of the war zone, but like a Green Zone type area.

REP. PETER MEIJER (R-MI): It was supposed to be inviting. It was supposed to be the people's house and to have it be walled off because we can't trust that, frankly, the people won't try to overrun it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Congresswoman, what happens when government officials, representatives stop trusting their own constituents? Maybe they need to go into a different line of work.

GABBARD: Yes, it's remembering who all of us who have served or who serve in elected positions were there to serve the people, to represent them, represent their voices, not be in a position where our government is now viewing the people, the public as. Who, the opponent, people who may come and attack them as the threat, this is such an incredibly dangerous thing? And again, it just undermines the foundation that our country was built upon and why I continue to call for leadership. We need voices of strong leadership, not for one party or the other right now, but for America.

INGRAHAM: For America. Congresswoman, wonderful to see you. Thanks for joining us tonight.

GABBARD: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And just this week, Customs and Border Patrol confirmed that construction of the southern border wall has been halted, which makes what we're about to tell you all the more jarring. Now, first, let's take you back to January 7th.

A non-scalable wall was erected around the Capitol, and this show has long questioned the need and message of walling off the people's house. Now, the only comfort came in the realization that this was temporary, but that was apparently giving the Democrats in D.C. way too much credit. I think I warned you at the time, it probably wouldn't be.

Well, not only are officials now calling on the fence to be permanent, they want a backup force of officers to be ever present as well. And while most Americans are aghast at seeing D.C. becoming a Baghdad inspired Green Zone, the Biden team hasn't really given it much thought.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was wondering if the Biden White House or President Biden himself has any thoughts on this current fencing is the right answer, or does it project the wrong picture to the American public?

PSAKI: I'm not sure we're going to have any comment on that specifically, but I'm happy to talk to our national security homeland security team if we have anything further to add.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Apparently, they're just not going to comment much at all. Joining me now, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. Senator, is this all part of something bigger, as Congresswoman Gabbard and I just said, setting the stage for future encroachment on civil liberties, smearing of the American people?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Well, it could well be. I mean, when you look at the Army encampment that we have now, it really looks like a major army base there. There are still 5000 troops this huge perimeter with razor wire. This isn't really a great image for a free country or for our country. So, I say the sooner it's torn down, the better. Who's making these decisions, I guess, they're unilaterally being made by Nancy Pelosi, maybe Chuck Schumer.

But I think also Democrats need to look in the mirror a little bit. They very quickly assumed that the enemy within is Republicans and they're potentially violent. But nobody really looks in the mirror for the Democrats. They're not really very self-aware.

Kamala Harris said contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out some of these protesters. Well, one of the protesters that they bailed out soon as he got out, cracked someone's skull, fractured someone's skull, and caused a brain injury. And that was because Kamala Harris, not specifically her on that issue, but she was encouraging the bailing out of these violent protesters. But no one's called for her impeachment. No one's saying that she should be held responsible for her speech.

Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, they say get up in your face. They say mob them. So, it seems to be sort of a double standard that the enemy within only these Republicans apparently, and none of the things that Democrats say seem to be of concern to them.

INGRAHAM: Well, Senator Paul, you and I would always for years, say bring the troops home. And now we're saying bring the troops home from Washington. Kabul, Iraq, but now it's bring them home to back to Indiana from Washington, D.C. We have to get into what else is happening with Biden. We mentioned the border wall.

So, it looks like we have massive amounts of people coming up through Central America, other places. We don't know where they're all coming. How are we concerned about COVID, if we have no walls? If they had their druthers in our southern border, walls around the Capitol to protect Nancy and company, but no walls at the southern border and thousands of people coming across unchecked, untested.

PAUL: Well, I guess you didn't hear, Laura. They're going to give them double masks. And all of the new immigrants coming across the border are going to be given double masks. But you know what they're going to do, in addition, is they're going to have everyone flying domestically is going to have to get tested before you get on a plane before you get back on a plane.

You talk about devastating the airline industry. They've been through so much in the last year. Does the Biden administration, and these nuts he has over there on his virus group, they really want to kill America, try to make us test twice or twice a week or three times a week or four times a week, realizing also that the science isn't there? If you have no symptoms and you get a rapid test, you know what the error rate is, 30 to 40 percent error rate, if you have no symptoms on the rapid test, it's a worthless test. But they're going to say the science, the science, but then they're not going to let you fly without a test domestically that will kill the economy.

INGRAHAM: Well, that has to be challenged at every level in court administratively beyond. Now, another issue with the Biden doctrine of multilateralism. He was bragging going through the election that he was going to work with the allies to be tough on China. And I'm thinking, didn't Obama try that? And it didn't work.

But even Politico's European outlet, Senator Paul, can't ignore what's really going on. Today, that given the opportunity to show the new U.S. administration it was serious about collaboration, Europe has done no such thing, basically giving the middle finger to the Biden administration, and cutting side deals with China. That's a pretty big loss in two weeks on foreign policy.

PAUL: I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of Biden words and that you have to watch closely as to what action we actually get. We've had this discussion with his new appointments. Tony Blinken, he appoints, and I asked Tony Blinken, are you going to be a change or are you going to be more of the same? Because he advocated for the Iraq war. He advocated for the Libyan war.

And then even after that, he said, we learned from the Libyan war that there were not good replacements. And I said, well, why did you then go into Syria? This is where our main regret was Syria, is that we didn't go far enough in. That we've had a regime change, and I told him, look, if you've had regime change in Syria, you know who you would have gotten, you would have gotten jihadist because the fiercest fighters on the other side of Assad were jihadists and al Qaeda and al Nusra. And it's like, when are they going to learn the lesson?

So, I'm not expecting big things that I am really disappointed that this is an administration that is putting people in place who are very much in favor, they say, of internationalism, but they're really in favor of military intervention.

INGRAHAM: Here we go again, the war machine. Senator, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much for joining us. And what's behind Dr. Fauci's obsession? Well, against hydroxychloroquine. We're going to show you his odd moves. He goes out of his way to mention the drug and reveal a new study. Once again, actually, we show you proving its efficacy. Our medicine cabinet is here in moments.

INGRAHAM: As Chinese President Xi calls for unity and multilateralism at Davos, the CCP is engaging in an online misinformation campaign against vaccines that we developed to stop COVID.

Politico is reporting that the Chinese Communist Party's new brand of aggressively online diplomatic defenders, known as Wolf Warriors, have added vaccine conspiracy theories to their trolling repertoire.

It claims that the Pfizer and Moderna shots are risky or even deadly have been boosted by headlines from nationalist Chinese media and Chinese officials. Now, Politico goes on to note that the effort is already seeding doubts about the safety shots and giving countries rhetorical cover to purchase Chinese made vaccines that appear to be less effective than the two leading Western ones.

So, my question tonight, where the heck is Dr. Fauci on this? He was always so quick to correct former President Trump's supposed misinformation, so will he now stand up at the next World Health Organization meeting and call out China's malfeasance? More importantly, what's President Biden going to do? Why isn't he speaking out?

Well, I think we know the answer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The rising China is a positive development not only for the people of China, but for the United States and the world as a whole.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Get ready for four years of the CCP walking all over us. All right, speaking of Dr. Fauci, Biden's COVID point man is using his latest media blitz to continue dismissing the now well-documented benefits of a drug we first told you about nearly a year ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: There were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine, and they were not based on scientific fact. If you look at the pushback that I got, but hydroxychloroquine was one of the reasons why I felt it was essential for me to not in a confrontative way. I took no great pleasure out of contradicting the president, but I had to get up just to maintain my own integrity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But a new volume of the American Journal of Medicine includes a study showing the clear benefits of the early use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID. Joining us now is one of the study's co-authors, Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health, and Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician and former Minnesota state senator. Dr. Risch, tell us about this study and your response to the almost obsessive effort on the part of Anthony Fauci and others in the medical establishment to discredit the drug?

DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Good to talk to you. I really wish Dr. Fauci would actually say something in terms of evidence, but since he never quotes any actual studies, it's really hard to know that he has any evidence to actually talk about. He's very dismissive, but he never actually says anything.

The study that we published, Dr. McCullough and 30 plus co-authors published is a review of all the evidence for early treatment as a whole. It's not just one drug, it's not just hydroxychloroquine. There's many drugs that can be used as we've seen this week, colchicine (ph) is another drug that can be used for the ivermectin (ph). There's a whole no repertoire armamentarium of drugs that work in early treatment. And we combine them in order to get maximal benefit. And that's how we treat early, and it works very well.

INGRAHAM: And Dr Jensen, whether it's hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, the drug Nacke (ph) is a whole series of these therapeutics that Dr. Risch is talking about. What's going on here, like what happened to medicine being an accumulation of data and an analysis of that. I'm not a doctor, but I certainly I've gotten to know Dr. Rich and another many practicing physicians. And they're like, Laura, we don't. This is the most disturbing development we've seen is the seeming politicization of medicine.

DR. SCOTT JENSEN, PHYSICIAN: Laura, you're spot on. This is going to be a dark chapter for medicine going forward, because if you go back to 1976, when Legionnaires disease took place, we didn't have to wait to treat our patients and save their lives. When it became evident that the normal antibiotics we might try weren't working, people were still dying. But when we stumbled across erythromycin as being the drug, we didn't have to have a Dr. Fauci say something or anything else. We went ahead and used it.

And I would remind everybody that Dr. Fauci is not clinically seeing patients. And he didn't just contradict President Trump. He contradicted U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar because she'd been quite clear that when her husband received hydroxychloroquine, when he had COVID that she was grateful that he was going to be able to benefit from that. And she thought he did. And I think that's important.

INGRAHAM: And when you also talk about this, Dr. Risch, ivermectin has received a huge amount of publicity in recent weeks because of various studies that have come out about its benefit as well. An early use of patients, friend of mine just took it, I guess, last week. She had COVID for four or five days and feeling really lousy. I think maybe 20 hours, 18 hours. She was gardening out in a house, you know, and she's I feel almost back to normal. But she said one major pharmacy chain would not fill it. They said, no, we're not filling this prescription. What?

RISCH: It's astonishing that everything has become politicized and it's like Big Brother is watching over every pharmacologic move that we make with some script behind the scenes that nobody actually understands. These drugs are relatively inexpensive. They're generic. Nobody's making a huge profit over them. And maybe that's the real bottom line here.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, Biden's COVID team, by the way, they can't seem to agree because first here's doctors Fauci and Osterholm on vaccine effectiveness as it relates to all the new strains. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: We've seen announcements that actually the vaccines that we're using are still effective.

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, BIDEN COVID ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: It's actually more than one variant that may actually duck the vaccine or our natural protection that we get from having had infection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, here's the same contradiction on the two-mask deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.

OSTERHOLM: Using the face cloth coverings, doubling them, actually, we need to be very careful about that. That may actually be counterproductive. Not helpful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, Dr. Risch, I'm confused, I've gotten pretty up on the medicine, medical literature, but now they're confusing me, and they criticized Trump's response is confusing.

RISCH: Well, two plus two equals six or two plus two equals four, so maybe it's somewhere in the middle. There are a lot of gray zones and a lot of lack of specific knowledge, and nobody quite knows the answer. One thing about those new viral strains, the mutant strains, is that the vaccines and natural immunity seem to have some degree of immunity against them, but not as much as the normal strains. Whether that will be enough or not and we need backup for the vaccines is only something we'll know empirically when it gets here. So, we have to wait and find out.

INGRAHAM: And Dr. Jensen, that means, again, bringing us full circle here that those early interventions with relatively safe antivirals, we should not be discouraging, correct?

JENSEN: Absolutely not. Honestly, the idea of telling someone that when they get sick with COVID, they should either get better on their own or wait till they get so sick they have to go to the hospital and then once they go to the hospital, they'll be told hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are no longer appropriate to use. It makes no sense. Patients are saying we don't want that binary choice. We'd like to do something early on an outpatient basis. And that's reasonable.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, as always, elucidating. Thanks so much.

RISCH: Pleasure.

INGRAHAM: With President Trump out of the White House, so the media, they have a brand-new obsession and no, it's not Joe or Kamala. Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. That's next.

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's news headquarters, I'm Ashley Strohmier.

Traveling lawmakers getting stepped up security. The move follows increased threats against representatives and senators and follow the January 6th insurgency at the U.S. Capitol. The acting House Sergeant at Arms says Capitol Hill police officers will be stationed at Washington area transportation hubs during busy travel days. A travel portal has been set up so lawmakers can alert law enforcement about their travel plans.

And COVID-19 vaccinations for kids can begin by late spring or this summer, that's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert. The vaccine still has to be approved for children, but testing is under way. Children make up one-fourth of the population, and to reach herd immunity, 70 to 85 percent of Americans have to be vaccinated.

I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. For all of your headlines, log on to FOXNews.com

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." For that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, Biden signed some more executive order and actions this week. That can't be possible.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, 40 so far, Laura.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: God.

ARROYO: Though his introduction to some of them, you're not quite sure if Biden fully understands that he's president, and what his administration is actually doing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Like the previous administration, we'll start to properly manage -- unlike it, we're going to start to properly manage lands and waterways.

The second order I'm going to be signing also changes what the president has done -- the president -- what the former president has done, and a memorandum reversed my predecessor's attack on women's health -- excuse me -- health access as we continue to battle COVID-19.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: No wonder he is choking on that, Laura. Let me translate what he's saying there. Biden actually signed an action to overturn the Trump policy, which banned federal funding of abortions abroad. That's why he's coughing. And look, it has nothing to do with healthcare. But the taxpayer picking up abortions abroad, that's what this is really about, even though 77 percent of Americans in a new Marist poll, including Democrats, opposed that policy.

INGRAHAM: But remember, as Nancy Pelosi has said, they're all devout Catholics, Raymond.

Now, Jen Psaki's spin on this was quite compelling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: In terms of executive actions, that includes overturning some of the detrimental, harmful, and at time immoral policies and action of the prior administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So the Trump policies stopping the funding of abortions abroad, that was immoral, Laura. It's a wonder there wasn't a flash of lightning in the press room.

The executive action she is talking about is truly about killing children abroad. And for an administration that has been so focused, worried about separating foreign children from their parents, we are now going to pay as taxpayers to permanently separate foreign children from their parents. I hardly see this as an advance in the agenda, raising the dignity of people.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, the timing of this is -- tell me about the timing, why did they do it now?

ARROYO: It comes of the eve of the prolife march, the March for Life, that's when this happened. But very hard for a Catholic like Biden to talk about dignity, respect for the human person, and then enact these policies.

In addition to this, there was a Planned Parenthood bailout he also signed. Really bad policies top to bottom.

INGRAHAM: Yes, so Planned Parenthood gets big money, they get big money. Small businesses that actually produce jobs and help life are struggling. And we're paying for abortions abroad. And they're the moral people.

ARROYO: But you shouldn't worry about any of that, Laura. Close your eyes to how the money is being spent or the lousy policies. The media is serving up marquee malarkey like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Bunch of malarkey.

(MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is now an official dictionary approved term for the role, the official role filled by Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband. Here it is, "second gentleman."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Emhoff, the new second gentleman, is just like Jill Biden, continuing to work in his own capacity.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So many Americans are in families that look very different than what may be was leave it to beaver in the 1950s. It's really cathartic and refreshing to see that reflected in the highest office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Or at least the second highest office in the land, Laura. It's amazing how these reports cover Kamala Harris and her family as if she were already president.

INGRAHAM: They cover the diversity aspect of things, what her pantsuit looks like. Her daughter gets a modeling contract. That's great, good for them.

ARROYO: Right, her shoes.

INGRAHAM: But there's no coverage of what's coming -- tax hikes, our allies embracing China. But the A.P. just dropped this story, Raymond. Hold your horses, or dogs. Biden's two dogs settle in at the White House.

ARROYO: Oh, my gosh, they are still covering the dogs. Why is this news? Forty executive actions and orders. Do these reporters have something else they might cover, anything? I'm bracing myself for the first kitten spreads coming any day now.

INGRAHAM: No, Raymond, I think we really have to cover this in depth. If we're going to do dog coverage, I want to know their rabies vaccination. I want to know when they're getting dewormed.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: OK, when are they getting their nails clipped. We want it all.

ARROYO: Isn't it enough that we have to watch Kamala and Joe getting their shots and dewormed. We don't need to see the dogs, I'm sorry. I draw the line here, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, Disney, your favorite, has announced that it's altering their classic jungle cruise attraction to omit what the "L.A. Times" described as racist stereotypes. What is that about?

ARROYO: This is like Splash Mountain, Laura, Splash Mountain 2.0. Disney says it will remove negative depictions of some cultures in that jungle cruise attractions, essentially the natives and the headhunter who appears as a gag at the end of the ride, they're out. But the new edition seemed to my eye more insensitive than what's there now. They will replace the native people with chimps attacking a sunken boat. So, is Disney saying there were now violent tribes in Africa?

And my biggest problem here is this is an attraction that was actually overseen and created by Walt Disney himself in 1955. Here's how he explained it on TV.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALT DISNEY: It all started with an idea that sprang from our true-life adventure film. Jungle resident guaranteed to furnish chills even in the warmest weather is this cannibal chieftain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Raymond, they should have had the founding fathers attack the boats, OK. If it was Thomas Jefferson, that would have been OK.

ARROYO: This is my problem. If there is a sensitivity to something in these attractions, interpret them, put them in context, but don't rip them apart. Walt Disney is a 20th century creative vision that has captured the world like Norman Rockwell or Louis Armstrong. You leave it as it is. Let people interpret it through time.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thanks so much.

And Biden inc. is alive and well. We'll explain, the latest ways the family is cashing in on the big Biden name. Fleischer, Bruce, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KARINE JEAN PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think Donald Trump and his family, they are a just walking, talking conflict of interest. And they take any opportunity that comes their way to profit off of the presidency.

REP. ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I think there are serious grounds and violations of the Emoluments Clause from day one.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: It's OK for nepotism in the Trump family. But it can't happen with the Biden family, even though Biden it was not nepotism. The whole Burisma thing was not Joe Biden's company. It wasn't Joe Biden's administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, we know that the Trump family business ended losing money while President Trump was in the White House. However, on the other end of the spectrum, it looks like business is booming for Biden inc. We have long known that Joe's brother James has profited big time off the family name, and last month we learned criminal investigators are looking into James's role in the now bankrupt company Americore Health. And more recently, Joe's other brother, Frank, appeared in an Inauguration Day ad touting his brother's ascendence to the White House. This is despite being warned by his big brother Joe during the campaign to watch yourself. Apparently, frank didn't listen.

And then there's Joe's sister Valerie Owens. "The New York Times" reporting that her relationship with him reveals the powerful and integral role that the families played in Mr. Biden's ascent to power. And it's been especially lucrative for Biden's sister.

Joining me now is Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary and FOX News contributor, and Tammy Bruce, FOX News contributor and host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on FOX Nations. Great to see both of you. Ari, of course, the media is barely paying attention to any of this after years of putting the Trump family in the guillotine.

(LAUGHTER)

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: And after how long of ignoring all the evidence about Hunter Biden to the point where they refused to print it. Even a Senate committee that reported that he was getting money from the ex-mayor of Moscow's wife, and they had documents. But the press wouldn't go with it.

Look, Laura, the problem here is the Bidens can get away with this. They will get away with it, because the ethical press that used to hold people to account is really one and done. They touch on these stories and then they go off of them. It's not a feeding frenzy. It's not immoral to them. It doesn't bother them. They don't dig in because it's Joe Biden. The fact is, if you are a Biden, keep it up because you can.

INGRAHAM: Tammy, this is what Biden said last year. It was on the campaign trail, asking questions about his family's business ties as president. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will in fact have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country, period. Period. End of story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Period. Well, except we just learned that Hunter still owns 10 percent of a Chinese equity firm that is also co-owned by the state-run bank ever China. Tammy, are there going to be any follow-ups on this from "The Times" or any of these media people? This is outrageous.

TAMMY BRUCE, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S VOICE PRESIDENT: No. It's up to you. It's up to other responsible journalists to bring it up. And this is why they hate the Internet world where there is a free flow of information, where they can't keep information from the American people at this point.

We saw them try during, of course, the election with social media. And in fact, a poll afterwards noted that a good -- I think it was over six percent of Biden voters said they would have changed their vote had they known about the Hunter Biden story. So, it does matter to the American people.

And of course, there are ways now for this information to get out. But when it comes to Joe Biden, look, this is a guy who has a plagiarism problem. He has a problem with telling the truth in a certain fashion. And it's only been a week and already the American people are agape at what it is that's been going on. I think it's only a matter of time. I think, though, at the same time, Republicans have to step up. We can't just shrug at this. This is serious. This is influence-peddling. Action has to be taken. And if they don't think the American people care, I think we are very much like the rearview mirror where the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. And everyone who thinks they are going to get away with this for the next two or four years has another think coming.

INGRAHAM: Ari, I also want to move on to this. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a trip down to Palm Beach to chat with former President Trump, and the press just went insane. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: McCarthy even made a deeply humiliating, almost too awful to watch pilgrimage down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring of the twice- impeached, possibly soon to be indicted ex-president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kevin McCarthy going to see and pay fealty to President Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think its white slavery what I just witnessed from Kevin McCarthy. He looks like he's owned by his master. His master is Donald Trump. It is pathetic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Isn't this the same thing, Ari, they said about Trump and Putin? Poodle, owned by. It's the same lingo, different scenario. This is kind of all they've got.

FLEISCHER: The lingo is Hillary Clinton's lingo about the deplorables. What they're saying is the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump, the siege of the Capitol notwithstanding, but the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump, it doesn't matter. All those people are terrible people, so why would Congressman McCarthy do anything that could appeal to half the country? This is what they're saying.

And this, Laura, is why politics is so lousy and so raw right now, lack of respect for other people's opinions. Yes, there are 74 million good people, intelligent people, smart people who intelligently voted for Donald Trump. And there's nothing wrong with that. And there's nothing wrong with talking to President Trump. So Republican success is through addition, not subtraction, and I am glad that Congressman McCarthy is doing whatever he can to keep our party together.

INGRAHAM: And Tammy, really quick, AOC said she doesn't want to work with Ted Cruz. She said she'll work with other Republicans, but he just should resign. So, do they really care about bipartisan, or is this just brand building at this point?

BRUCE: Again, it's unity within their own party. That's what they're building on. Everyone else can go to hell as far as they're concerned. And that was of course after she accused him of attempted murder of her. And that is what Ari has mentioned. Of course, the smearing of the 74 million Americans. This is the boiling down of the destruction of the individual in this country, and the smearing of everyone who is the opposition. It may work in Venezuela, in the former Soviet Union, and in Cuba. It is not going to work in the United States. It is a very dangerous dismissal of the American sensibility.

INGRAHAM: It's what China does as well, erase history and then demonize all opponents, then ultimately jail them. Tammy and Ari, have a great weekend.

And a couple of bittersweet goodbyes, I'm going to cry, in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: I've told you many times that, although my name is on this show, this show would not be possible without the great team that supports it every single night. And we have two departures from THE INGRAHAM ANGLE family. We're going to miss them both very much. Our great producer Allie (ph) Holston (ph), she will be going on to of course bigger and better things. And Molly Ringel who has been with us for two years and very close with the Washington staff, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, both great gals. We're going to miss you both. Thanks for everything you have done for us.

