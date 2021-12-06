'The Ingraham Angle' on Stacey Abrams running for Georgia governor

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle", December 3, 2021. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated'

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Joe Biden has had a very strange 24-hour Odyssey from a bizarre Christmas tree lighting to a press conference today, where he could barely squeak out a word. Well, Raymond Arroyo breaks it all down in Friday Follies. But first, Stacey Abrams rides again, that's the focus of tonight's angle.



All right, let's say you're lucky enough to be driving a newer model, let's say, a Porsche SUV with low mileage in pristine condition. And some schmuck approaches you in a parking lot, walks up to you and asked if you'd be willing to trade it for his 2002 Mitsubishi. It's dented on the driver's side and has a muffler hanging off the back. You'd burst out laughing, right?



Well, that's what Georgia voters response should be upon hearing that Stacey Abrams is once again running for governor. Why on earth would voters there want to give up economic policies that deliver safety, prosperity and job growth for the misery of places like California, New York? Four years of Governor Abrams, oh, that would mean four years of poisonous racial recriminations.



Four years of high taxes on businesses and families. Four years of mask and vaccine mandates. Four years of smash and grabs, increasing violent crime, and four years of anti-American propaganda in Georgia schools. In other words, four years of economic and cultural decline.



Now, we've seen how this movie ends in blue states across America. What we told you at the start of the pandemic, when blue states refused to open was that the red states that reopened early would leave them all behind. And that's precisely what has happened.



Check out today's headline in California Sacramento Bee. The economy is booming. So why is California's unemployment rate so high? I don't know. Maybe devastating stay at home orders. They got millions used to being at home and getting paid for it.



Generous unemployment benefits and outrageous taxes have sent businesses like Tesla fleeing the state to friendlier places like Nevada and Texas. California's only clawed back about two-thirds of the 2.7 million jobs they lost since the pandemic began. In fact, they don't expect a full recovery until the end of 2023. And I think that's generous.



But, of course, just as they protect Gavin Newsom from culpability, the press would protect Abrams if she ever won state office again. She'd never be held accountable, no matter how bad things got.



Now compare California's train wreck to the economic miracle that's been unfolding in the Peach State under Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent in October, the lowest rates since the Feds began keeping records back in 1976. Now remember, Kemp was smart enough to end the lock downs earliest, earliest of all states, even though he was criticized for it by everyone from President Trump, to Pelosi and even Abrams herself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STACEY ABRAMS (D), FORMER GEORGIA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE: There's nothing about this that makes sense. These businesses that are reopening are going to force frontline workers back to the work without having been tested, without having access to a healthcare system to help them if they are in need. By trying to push a false opening of the economy, we risk putting more lives in danger.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Talk about a big whoops. Now Georgia's job growth? Off the church. Since May of 2021, jobs are up by 117,400 and October marks only the fifth time since 1990. That month over month, job growth was over 20,000. So Abrams can't span away hard facts. Its red states like Georgia that are driving almost all of the nation's job growth now, from the Wall Street Journal.



The pandemic heightened the economic policy differences between the two political parties. The states have provided a market test and GOP policies won. The White House is taking credit for the pandemic policy results in Florida and Georgia, not in New York or California.



Stacey Abrams cannot leave Georgia because she's incapable of telling the truth, even when she's been caught on tape. Now last night, she claimed that she never contested the election back in 2018.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: On the night -- on the 16th of November when I acknowledged that I would not become the governor that he had won the election, I did not challenge the outcome of the election, unlike some recent folks did.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: A flat out lie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: Session (ph) means to acknowledge and action is right, true or proper. I cannot concede --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why haven't you conceded?



ABRAMS: Because concession means to say that the process was fair.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you still maintain the 2018 election was stolen?



ABRAMS: Was stolen from the voters of Georgia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Not only did she refused to concede the election, she suggested to the New York Times in April 2019, that she got more votes than count. "What we call attention to are the 1.4 million-plus who are purged and the 53,000 who weren't processed and the thousand were given provisional ballots." And you can't count on the fact that Abrams will use race to nix any law that makes election results less prone to fraud, like the election integrity law that Kemp signed earlier this year.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: That's racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie. We know that the only thing that precipitated these changes, it's not that there was the question of security and the only connection that we can find is that more people of color voted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's always race. The woman is untalented, unprincipled, and incapable of discussing almost any subject intelligently. If she's not grandstanding on race, she's fear mongering about January 6th.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: What we saw happen across the states this year is going to be redoubled starting in January. When new state legislatures come back, when they feel the fervor of the insurrection filling their veins again, they're going to continue to pass voter suppression legislation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Filling their veins? Really? How dramatic. Abrams like Biden falls back on personal anecdotes that don't connect to today's Georgia.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: I was from a low-income community. I'd grown up in Mississippi. We'd move from Mississippi to Georgia. We were poor, but they didn't think we were poor enough so they were going for permanent poverty.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the truth is African Americans today in Georgia are thriving under Republican leadership. Atlanta is tied with Washington, D.C. and Forbes recent study of where African Americans are doing best economically. So what exactly is Stacey Abrams done to help Georgia since she lost in 2018? Well, she led the crusade to push the Major League Baseball All Star game out of Atlanta. What did that do? Will it cost the majority black city of Atlanta up to $70 million in lost business.



Georgia, this isn't even a close call. Why on earth would you want to sink into the decline and decay that we're seeing in blue states across America? Georgians don't need Abrams to ride to the rescue. They need her to ride into the sunset and for good, and that's the angle.



Joining me now, Candace Owens, host of the Candace Owens Show and founder of Blexit. Candace, Abrams strikes me as not only destructive as a politician but she she feels entitled to the governorship, your reaction?



CANDACE OWENS, "THE CANDACE OWENS SHOW" HOST: Yes, she does feel entitled. I think that she's one of those people that you can say is true to her soul, a Black Lives Matter activist. And I don't mean that in a good way. I'm talking about, you know, illogically always throwing race into the narrative, thinks that she's -- she should be the first that people should listen to everything she says, simply because she's a black woman.



And she really does have bad policies. And let's also -- let's not forget, he's also impossibly corrupt. You know, Stacey Abrams, it was her sister that was a federal judge, who dismissed when they wanted to clean up their voter rolls in Georgia. She wants to make sure people can get on the voter rolls that are not eligible to vote, to make sure that she can win elections. So she is somebody that you should watch out for.



I can't imagine why any person, any sane individual would want her leading their state unless you are a glutton for crime, a glutton for punishment. You're a fan of maybe the Batman movies and you want to see what it looks like to live in Gotham City. But there's really no reason that any sane person would want to turn Georgia into a New York or an L.A. situation.



But like I said, people should pay attention because she is very corrupt, and she is very connected. And she has shown in the past that she will do nothing to stop winning, to stop herself from winning.



INGRAHAM: Yes. The economy in Georgia, especially Atlanta, is doing amazingly well. And, you know, Brian Kemp has received a lot of criticism regarding the election, how he handled the election integrity issues. But you can't argue with his decision to open up that state when most other states weren't opening. He opened up first. That propelled his state to a great period of growth. How does she answer that?



OWENS: She doesn't. You know, her answer to that is just, look, I'm a black woman. Atlanta is a black city and you're going to thrive under me, it's the same line. And, unfortunately, in too many circumstances, it works amongst black Democratic voters. They think that's because somebody looks like them, that person is going to get into office is going to further the things that they need to get done. And that's just not true.



The evidence, as you said, is shown by the city of Atlanta, and it's thrived under Republican leadership. And that's because it doesn't matter what your race is in this country. The policies that work are the policies and the ideas that this country was founded upon. Free market policies, opening the economy, you know, not forcing businesses shut down, because you have fears about a virus. Allow people to make their decisions by themselves as individuals. Allowing free market competition.



And she stands for the exact opposite. She believes that people should be placed in society, the pecking order according to their race. You know, if you are black and you are a woman, you should be ahead of someone because you're white. It is not the right way to look at in economy. It's not the right way to look at Georgia as a state.



And, unfortunately, people don't wake up to that and understand that. There are very big risk right now of losing everything that Georgia has had.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



OWENS: All the success that has seen under Governor Brian Kemp.



INGRAHAM: Now, look at what has happened to Biden, he chose Kamala Harris for diversity reasons. That's the only reason he chose her. She's, obviously, flatlining. She's not popular. She has staff quitting one after the other. The press corps knows she's in big trouble.



The same thing is going to happen in Georgia. You know, Abrams has, you know, bigger personality, for sure. And maybe a lot more celebrity friends, but there's a parallel somewhat here, is there not between the two?



OWENS: There definitely is. The only thing I will say is that you do have to give her credit. Abrams has much more personality than Kamala. I mean, this is a woman that is -- makes Hillary Clinton look like she's likeable. You know, Kamala Harris was an absolute mistake to pick her.



And -- but, yes, in terms of wanting to entirely make the conversation in this country about race, it's not actually focused on policies that work and to think that just by showing up and being black, for Kamala being half black that that should be enough. And you should have to do nothing else that is a very direct parallel. It's the same ideas. That's what they want to see this country become. And it's not something that Republicans believe in. You know, we believe in a meritocracy, has nothing to do with race.



INGRAHAM: Stacey Abrams, Candice, it looks like she thinks that one way to encourage growth in her state is through the growth industry of abortion. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ABRAMS: Under this governor, we have seen a retrenchment on voter suppression and that is actually we need to take. And I'm deeply concerned about the anti-choice law that Governor Kemp signed in 2019 that drove away jobs and is hurting the state of Georgia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Candice, is she kidding me? It's -- abortion is going to revitalize an economy that's already strong?



OWENS: It's disgusting for a lot of reasons. When you see Black American, especially Black American women getting on a platform and being so vocally in support of abortion, knowing that this is an industry. Planned Parenthood, you know, this was literally founded by eugenicist who believe that Black Americans shouldn't be allowed to procreate.



What it's demonstrating is just a tremendous ignorance. And when you see Black Americans saying, yes, more abortion, it's like watching turkeys vote for Thanksgiving. We know that the Black population would be double what it is today. Had it not been for abortion, if it hadn't been for the targeted clinics that are in the Black and Hispanic communities, the black community, the black population would be double.



So it's despicable. But you know what, she's a part of a party and she's a part of a Democratic machine. They do not care to her Black Americans are simply votes. And the best way to get those votes is to emotionally engineer those people that talk about racism, ad nauseam and to hope they never actually look at the policies that are being presented.



INGRAHAM: A crime in decline. They don't want that in Georgia. They want growth and prosperity. And Candace, it's great to see you back on the show.



OWENS: (INAUDIBLE).



INGRAHAM: Thanks so much.



And it turns out that the Republicans who voted with the Democrats yesterday to fund the government also approved. Get this, billions for resettling unvetted Afghan nationals. Now, Afghans who enter the country up through September 2022, will be eligible for permanent residency on an expedited basis. Now additionally, they're going to be exempted from the normal screening process.



Here now is someone who predicted all of this would happen. Stephen Miller, former Trump's Senior Adviser, and America First Legal founder. Stephen, is anyone paying attention on Capitol Hill? And why are the Republicans allocating $7 billion for this?



STEPHEN MILLER, FMR. SR. ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: It's a catastrophic failure of Republican leadership in the Senate, Laura. I don't say that with any pleasure. But in a split Senate 50-50. You do have the votes to stop enormously bad and destructive policy.



It would have been easy to go before the American people, to hold a press conference and say, we support funding the government. We do not support a blank check and an open border to Jihadism. And we're not going to have uncheck migration from some of the most dangerous places in the world. And we dare Mark Kelly, John Tester, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin to say we're wrong about this. You'll win that debate all day, every day and twice on Sunday, Laura,



INGRAHAM: Which Republicans voted for this? Do you have a list?



MILLER: I wish I had it memorized, I don't. I would just say there's a lot of amazing Republicans who get it. And they should be saluted and applauded for standing up.



I just don't understand, Laura, why, after all, this time after the Trump revolution, after everything that has been said, about the importance of a pro-American immigration policy, we still have leadership in the Senate that will fight on taxes, they'll fight on deficits, they'll fight on spending, but they won't touch immigration.



INGRAHAM: Now, it's cultural suicide. And the Washington Times now it's another outrageous provision in this funding bill. "Tucked inside was $1.6 billion aimed at helping HHS shelter tens of thousands of migrant children and try to find sponsors to take them into their homes here." Stephen, why are we even taking children in without parents? Why?



MILLER: This is another one. This is another one, Laura. We have the worst child smuggling crisis in human history on our borders. The numbers defy categorization. And they asked for 1.6 and got 1.6 billion to accelerate the resettlement of illegal smuggled children, all across U.S. cities and towns.



Again, Republicans could have said, we will give you $1.6 billion, but it will only be to find these people safe homes in their home country with social services. And that would have been, again, a debate that you could win easily. But we don't even raise these issues before the American people. We didn't -- you know, we don't even see Senate leaders getting in front of the microphones and even elevating these subjects, even talking about them.



INGRAHAM: Now, I also want to ask you about another item which is the Biden administration once again, folding to China. The Washington Post Josh Rogin is reporting that, "Administration sources confirmed that in an October call between Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Senator Jeff Merkley, co-sponsor of the Uyghur Force Labor Act, Sherman made it clear that the administration prefers a more targeted and deliberative approach to determining which goods are the products of forced labor."



Stephen, translate that for us, would you?



MILLER: Well, the translation is that the Biden administration is soft on genocide. I mean, what you're seeing now is unthinkable. It is morally unthinkable, it is ethically unthinkable. And it's politically unthinkable. If this were to be understood and exposed to the whole American people, that in order, I suppose, to get China to agree to some empty climate statements, they're going to let him off the hook on genocide?



And that's what I think's going on here, Laura, is that John Kerry wants him to sign some non-binding agreements. So we'll kind of -- we'll slow walk this whole genocide thing. I would urge the Republicans who are bravely pushing this to keep it up. Don't stop, don't let it go. Keep fighting on this until everyone in the country knows what this administration is doing.



INGRAHAM: Well, we see these camps, these videos that were smuggled out and we think we're sending athletes to compete in the Olympics in Beijing. And they have hundreds of thousands of people in these camps. It's absolutely disgusting on every level.



Stephen, thank you for all these insights.



MILLER: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: And a group of New Jersey Republican State Assembly members walk past State Police yesterday, entering the chamber, despite a Democrat policy that requires people to show a negative COVID-19 test or vax card. Two of those assemblyman who said no, we won't, join us in moments.



INGRAHAM: And dramatic scene in New Jersey yesterday as dozens of Republicans in the State Assembly there defied new rules that required people showing proof of COVID vaccination or get a negative test to enter the statehouse. So after what was -- and I think it was like a 15-minute standoff with the state police, the Republicans ended up streaming into the hall once they realize the troopers just weren't going to stop them. Now at that point, the Republicans remained in the chamber for over two hours as frantic Democrats tried desperately to seek ways to remove them.



Here now are the two men behind this effort. Assemblymen Erik Peterson and Hal Wirths. Assemblyman Peterson, let me start with you. So what happened? Take us through it when you originally attempted to enter onto the floor.



ERIK PETERSON (R), NEW JERSEY ASSEMBLYMAN: Well, Laura, it really a good start back just a little bit further than that. When we first came to the statehouse, we were told the state police were going to stand down and weren't going to stop us. When I got there, there were hundreds and hundreds of state troopers outside, inside all over the place in the State House, as if there was some kind of riot going to happen.



And I -- it was done to intimidate us. And I got to tell you, it had the opposite effect. It pissed me off. And we decided as a caucus that we were going to enter into our chambers that we have a legal right and a constitutional right to do. And when we got up to where we were going to enter in, I was the first person across the threshold into the chambers, and our state trooper standing there. And they grabbed me and prevented me from going into the chambers.



INGRAHAM: Wow. Well, Assemblyman Worth, the Speaker of the State Assembly, a Democrat, was not at all happy with how this went down. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CRAIG COUGHLIN (D), SPEAKER OF THE NEW JERSEY GENERAL ASSEMBLY: I'm outraged that in the midst of the sacrifice, 28 members of the minority caucus could not be bothered to exhibit the common decency and humanity all because they would rather have a couple of minutes on TV news. The Democratic caucus came to Trenton today to take care of the people's business. Republican caucus chose to care more about allowing an outbreak at the Statehouse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Assemblyman Worth, has there been any such outbreak in the assembly since the beginning of the pandemic? And are you just trying to get TV time like on this show?



HAL WIRTHS (R), NEW JERSEY ASSEMBLYMAN: No. Look, that's what the Speaker like to say. He is one who created this theater. When I went to work yesterday, I plan to go into my desk and fulfilling my constitutional duties and voting. He surrounded the building with police officers. There's never been state police stationed at our entrance point or at our caucus.



He is the one who tried blocking this. And as my colleague said, wouldn't let us into the chambers. And this isn't about vaccination pro or con, this is about giving up liberty and freedom. And let me tell you something. Liberty and freedom almost died yesterday. And it's very important that the rest of the folks know when you weaponize and politicize the New Jersey State Police, one of the finest police departments or police forces in the state, and use them to pit them against legislators, that's a very, very scary time.



And to -- well, who's next? And what is next? And I think there should be a full investigation who ordered the state police when they knew that the rule was illegal. OLS, Office of Legislative Services made it very clear that they did not have the authority to enforce that law, or the state police could not arrest or come after any legislators and the Speaker still follow through with that.



And we were vindicated. Last night, when a judge put a stay on saying that that is it -- and, you know, that they put a stay at allowing for another day. And a few minutes ago, the Democrats announced now that they don't like what we're doing and next week's meetings are going. And remote sort of theory here was created. The Republicans simply would have gone in and done their job and sat down.



But I'm not going to show ID or have somebody --



INGRAHAM: Good for you.



WIRTHS: -- swab my nose going in to do a job.



INGRAHAM: Good for you. I think more people across this country have to be conscientious objectors and say, no, we're not giving up our freedom for your false promise of safety and security.



And Assemblyman Peterson, isn't it the case that the Democrats would prefer that any of you who are against these mandates just not show up to vote? I mean, you guys picked up seven seats, did you not, in the State Assembly last election? That's a -- I think that's the best election turnout you've had in decades. You almost -- they almost lost the governorship, the Democrats. This could be the beginning of a sea change, which has been desperately needed in your state.



PETERSON: Well, I think yesterday showed the public here in New Jersey and throughout the country, that the Democrats are all about controlling the people, taking power, and denying people their rights. And I think that it's backfired on them. I think we'll pick up more seats in two years because of this.



I think the people need to know that, Hal and I and the other legislators, Brian Bergen, who were all there and took the sworn (ph) yesterday, we're not going to back down. We're here -- we're going to stand for freedom, we're going to stand for our Constitution, and we're going to stand for the rights of the people that we represent, all the rights to the people of New Jersey.



We're not going to back down. And we understand they're going to retaliate against us. We don't know what they're going to throw at us. But I can tell you, we're not backing down.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well --



PETERSON: Because --



INGRAHAM: They're going to try to -- my prediction --



PETERSON: (INAUDIBLE).



INGRAHAM: Yes. My prediction is they're going to try to put you in jail. That's my prediction. And I can tell you this gentlemen, number one, millions of Americans support what you're doing. Number two, courage is hard to come by these days in politics, and you showed it. And it might seem like a small way, but I think this is going to reverberate across the country.



Thank you both for joining us, and we'll be following the story.



Joe Biden has had a very odd last 24 hours to say the least. And of course, Raymond Arroyo has all the tape. Friday Follies next.



INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, author of "The Spider Who Save Christmas," Raymond Arroyo. Ray, you spied a trend on TV this season.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I did indeed, Laura. We are in a culturally regurgitative moment. On T.V., everything old is suddenly worse again. Norman Lean and Jimmy Kimmel are going back to the sitcom well. You're remember they profaned "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and a few other shows, casting contemporary actors to do hackneyed impressions of much better actors.



Now they're at it again, planning a live version of "Different Strokes" and "The Facts of Life," only here, Gary Coleman's character will be played by Kevin Hart, John Lithgow will be played by -- or rather, John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, and Damon Wayans will be Willis. The question is why, Laura, why?



INGRAHAM: This is so depressing. We used to do this on the radio, remember, Raymond. It was like fresh out of ideas, with a stage. Fresh out of ideas. They have no new ideas.



ARROYO: Laura, they cast Jennifer Aniston as Blair in "Facts of Life." Shouldn't be playing Mrs. Garrett? Why are middle-aged grown-ups playing children and teens? This is age appropriation. I'm very concerned about this.



INGRAHAM: Why not at least give young actors and actresses the chance? Why go back to the well of "Friends?" Didn't she make enough money, $1 million an episode on "Friends?" Come on.



ARROYO: And if you've got big stars like this, write something new. As a bright warning sign that you can't live on nostalgia, NBC, who last year brought us that oversexed Grinch musical, this year broadcast a live "Annie." Aside from Harry Connick, it played like an under-rehearsed high school musical.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(SINGING)



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I love how they camera gives in the way of the shot, Laura. These numbers were offkey. Poor Taraji Henson and some of the rest of this cast. It was just a mess. You can't do a big musical unless you have sufficient talent to meet that bar, and that's a high bar for acting, dancing, singing. Few people can really do this well.



INGRAHAM: First of all, certain things were just so perfect the first time around.



ARROYO: I agree.



INGRAHAM: It's never, never wise to attempt to outdo what was really great from the beginning.



ARROYO: You fail by comparison no matter what you do. And Laura, the NBC "Annie" was not that great, but I thought the version on MSNBC was much better. I'll bet they could sing better to. Look at that duo.



INGRAHAM: Yes, they do a good job. They're very talented, both of them.



ARROYO: Joy Reid, she has such, given her guest list, she has lot of experience with stray dogs, so this will work well for her.



But I know you're always looking for some holiday cheer, Laura, this time of year. Biden lit the national Christmas tree last night. He was introed by host LL Cool J.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LL COOL J: It is my tremendous honor to welcome our literal host, the actual host for this very American celebration, President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Where are they?



ARROYO: The audience waited and waited, and when Biden finally showed up, Laura, he thought LL was a ballplayer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'll tell you what, man, he looks like he can still play. And I'm not talking about instruments. I'm talking about football or something. Anyway, I'll tell you what.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What?



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Laura, you can't make this up.



INGRAHAM: Wait, wait, Was LL Cool J a college football player? I didn't even know --



ARROYO: No, he was not a college football player. He's a rapper and an actor. But Biden is so addled, this is why 50 percent of Americans believe his mental acuity is just not there. You see it on display, even lighting tree is a major act and a moment of concern.



INGRAHAM: I love it when he does the man thing, again, to be hip with the kids. Man, man. But he is obviously so sick and he's out in the cold air, he should've had some type of warm scarf around his neck and been home with a hot water bottle and a cup of tea.



All right, Ray, Biden sounded a little rough today, continuing that voice. But he had an explanation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Since the end of October excuse me, excuse me, private business and labor, retailers -- to take care of the American people,



What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop. Anyway, so. But it's just a cold.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Oh, boy, please don't go any further. This is like the dog story, Laura, where he chased the dog naked out of the shower. We don't want to hear anymore.



But what happened to the health advice that if you're not feeling well, stay home? We have been preached that for two years now. But Biden is out there coughing and sneezing over everybody in the room.



INGRAHAM: But the media is so desperate to resuscitate this ailing president that they're happy to be infected by all of his positivity today, Raymond. It was a very positive. I love when he throws the grandkid under the bus. He sick, he's in the workplace, he's not supposed to be there. He's like the grandkid caused it. He wants to be with his pop all the time. He is the one touching the little kids, not the little kids touching him.



ARROYO: Good point.



INGRAHAM: Where is your book tour taking you this weekend?



ARROYO: I will be in Dallas on Sunday, the Villages on Saturday at the Barnes & Noble, RaymondArroyo.com, all the details there. Come out, I'll sign your "The Spider Who Save Christmas" book.



INGRAHAM: Are you going to be on your rascal scooter at the Villages? Don't run anyone over, OK. Those scooters are very --



ARROYO: I'm going to get one of those three-wheelers. I like those three- wheeler numbers.



INGRAHAM: They're very dangerous at the Villages. You think they're just a bunch of old, elderly people, but they can be vicious on a scooter, especially after 4:00.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: All right, Raymond, good to see you. Have a great tour.



And did you happen to catch the Joe Biden's speech on today's jobs report? Perhaps more jarring than the abysmal numbers was his actual performance. Ari Fleischer, Ben Domenech react in moments.



INGRAHAM: From his COVID mandates being beaten back in court with more challenges coming, to the abysmal November jobs report, Joe Biden had a very rough week. But even that couldn't prepare us for what sounded like this deflated president.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At this point in the year, we're looking at the sharpest one-year decline in unemployment ever. Simply put, America, America is back to work. And our jobs recovery is going very strong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, does that sound like someone convinced the economy is very strong?



Here now, Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, and Ben Domenech, cofounder of "The Federalist," both are FOX News contributors. Ari, this was just a brutal jobs report. But a tougher performance by Joe they are today. I know he's not feeling well, but your reaction to the optics of today, his demeanor, and these numbers?



ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When I try to step back and look at this almost first full year of Joe Biden's presidency, it's clear, Laura, that he is just a placeholder. He doesn't have the vigor, doesn't have the energy, doesn't have the success, doesn't have the accomplishments, and he really was never ready for this job of executive decision-making. From Afghanistan to COVID to inflation to the rise in crime to his failure to do anything of success on Capitol Hill other than to redistribute income, which is classic progressive dogma, what has Joe Biden done? What has he accomplished, that centrist, moderate, that his whole soul is for unity? Nothing. He is a placeholder, and he's not even doing a good job of being a placeholder.



INGRAHAM: And also a wrecking ball given all the progress Trump had made on the border and our relationship with NATO countries, and all that seems to be down the drain.



Ben, now, Americans are just getting walloped at the pump. We've covered this for many months now. But Biden had the audacity today to claim this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This worldwide effort we're leading won't solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, but over the last month, likely due in part to the anticipation of this action, we have seen oil and gas prices on the wells, oil and gas prices on the wholesale market come down significantly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, Ben, he is celebrating a two cent a gallon drop. That is the accomplishment Ari was looking for.



(LAUGHTER)



BEN DOMENECH, PUBLISHER, "THE FEDERALIST": It is the two cent a gallon thing, but it's also on top of how much he's made gas prices go up. You make things go up an enormous amount, over a dollar, and then you have some celebration for when you may be see two cents come off. I don't know how you're going to spend all the money you're going to save at the pump, Laura. I'm sure you can afford some more ornaments for your tree, or maybe if you scrimp it together a little bit.



But it's one of these things where you look at the performance you had today from Joe Biden, and he doesn't give anybody the kind of faith that this is a country that's moving in the right direction in any real sense. And when it comes to the economy, I think that what we've seen is this is a White House that is willing to stoop to any base when it comes to spin. In this case, that two-cent a gallon thing that was blasted out by the DCCC and other Democratic entities came as a joke from a lefty blogger, who said thanks to Joe Biden for the implementation of that two-cent drop.



It's one of those situations where the White House is just, they are grasping for any green shoot --



INGRAHAM: Anything.



DOMENECH: -- that they can find from this economy, and there are so few for them to seize upon that they're willing to even try to trumpet something like that. It's absolutely ludicrous and Americans see through it.



INGRAHAM: He also, though, guys, he also laughed off the idea that there is any shortage in any of the grocery stores. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I saw a couple of your stations put on, you found some empty shelves.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: They're old empty shelves, but it doesn't matter. But go back and take a look at some of those shelves again, OK?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ari, again, that is their argument?



FLEISCHER: Right, success in America is because the shelf may or may not be empty. And that's Joe Biden measuring stick.



But look, to go back to what Ben was just talking about, and to put a finer point on something very concrete. Last November, November 20, I spent $1.89 per gallon for home heating oil. I just played my recent bill, $3.29 per gallon, up almost 100 percent. It's going to be an expensive winter just to heat my home. That is going to be a problem throughout America, whether it's natural gas from heating oil or propane. These are the real sufferings that the American people are going through on Joe Biden's watch.



And the reason, Laura, is his fundamental miscalculation of becoming a woke president. Instead of focusing on the basics and on the economy and on free markets, he went woke. He went for the massive progressive spending spree on Capitol Hill, and that's why he doesn't even have Democratic support to get that through. This is the fundamental problem of the Biden era.



INGRAHAM: Ben, today, they were pushing Build Back Better again. Every time they get a bad jobs report, they say, oh, this just shows you we need to print and borrow more money. And Psaki did the same thing later in the day today. How does Joe Manchin look himself in the mirror and say, this is what we need to do, spend the equivalent of ultimately over $4 trillion given how bad things are in the economy?



DOMENECH: Senator Manchin, Senator Sinema, and others who aren't as open about their feelings about this, all are aware of what is going on. They see the impact of inflation within their communities. They see the challenges that Americans are facing. You can see the poll numbers that show that nearly 80 percent of Americans are saying they're going to buy fewer Christmas gifts this year because of the challenges that they are facing when it comes to the prices of goods.



And yet the White House's attitude toward this is as if it's some concocted media problem, as opposed to a real problem that is impacting American families, working families across the country. And I think that's why you see the poll numbers going in the direction that they are, not just for Joe Biden but for his entire administration, for Democrats on Capitol Hill.



And the truth is, those Democrats are mostly checked out. They're already looking at the exits. You saw another retirement just this past week with Representative DeFazio. You are going to see those retirements continue because they see the wave that is coming that is rejecting their policies.



INGRAHAM: You're right, Ben. They know a wipeout is coming, but they are going to go full steam ahead with this spending anyway as they go out the door. Gentlemen, have a great weekend, good to see you.



And final thoughts when we return.



INGRAHAM: This is December, Christmas season is upon us, and I want you to remember, Freedom Matters gear, all the proceeds go to charity. And this month the gear's charity is going to the great Big Oak Ranch in California. It's a Christian home for abused, neglected, and abandoned kids, and it is amazing. It's run by John Croyle, who I interviewed many years ago on my radio show. He's an amazing man and this is an amazing organization. So the Big Oak Ranch gets all the proceeds. Remember, all made in the USA, Freedom Matters gear, great travel mugs and sweatshirts and wonderful stuff for this time of year. And you also get a cool little ornament if you order some amount of good. I think it's $100. So it's really cool. So Freedom Matters.



And remember, we are very happy and grateful that you would spend time with us every night, and we always believe without you none of this is possible. Freedom Matters, yes it does. And it's America now and forever.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.



