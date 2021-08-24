'The Ingraham Angle' on Afghan crisis, COVID-19 vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" August 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from

San Francisco tonight. Now, you don't have to go all the way to Afghanistan

to see widespread suffering and despair or to witness a tragic breakdown in

civil society. You can see that right here just miles from multimillion-

dollar homes owned by the billionaire titans of the tech world.



Now, homelessness and drug abuse, it's been a problem here for decades. But

the situation now is spiraling totally out of control. Earlier today, just

a block from a major police precinct, we saw people doing crack on the

street and washing their clothes at a dirty leaky hydrant. This once great

American city is cratering.



And while we're horrified, rightly so as the Taliban terrorizes the people

of Afghanistan, why are so many numb when our people are being terrorized

here? It's a Democrat engineered American tragedy. But are the voters

finally wising up? What we're going to show you tonight will shock you.



But first, the great unraveling. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



The humiliation of America is unfolding before our eyes in a dramatic

fashion. Our president is incapable or unwilling to do the basic tasks of

his job from enforcing our border at home to protecting our national

security abroad. His policies have made America more dangerous.



The basic cost of living is more expensive today. Our people are more

divided. We see that everywhere. He staffed his administration with an

assortment of radicals and incompetence. From his Homeland Security

Secretary to his defense secretary, we see nothing but examples of

ineptitude and arrogance.



Now, the Taliban is laughing at us. The corruption that plagues the

Pentagon and State Department is staggering. Here's just a few of the

lowlights.



First, the Pentagon, which has a budget, remember, of over $700 billion,

somehow didn't realize that the Afghan army had spent billions training

would collapse in just 11 days. Neither our Secretary of Defense nor the

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs could explain why they were so unprepared.

Both should have been fired. I said this. They should have been fired last

week.



And determined to double down on failure, Biden's people want you to

believe that the Taliban can be trusted with American safety.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: It's absolutely requiring of us to

keep these lines of communication with the Taliban open who do have

checkpoints out beyond the airport. And what we have seen is that this

coordination as well - this deconfliction has worked well in terms of

allowing access and flow to continue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What a buffoon. Second, despite spending two decades trying to

build a functioning Afghan government, the State Department was somehow

totally shocked when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country,

leaving us holding the bag. Well, not that Secretary of State Tony Blinken

even remembers who that is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Go back a week, the government fell.

And by the way I was on the phone with President Karzai the day before when

he was telling me his intent as he put it to fight to the death. Well, the

next day he was gone.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Newsflash, Tony, Karzai hasn't been the Afghan President since

2014. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, that is our chief diplomat.



All right. Third, our intelligence community, which is supposed to be the

most able and sophisticated in the world, also failed to see any of this

coming. Biden's team could have gotten better advice from watching this

show than listening to the same people who spent more time on the narrative

of January 6 than our exit from Afghanistan.



Now, fourth. The two elected officials in the White House, Biden and

Harris, apparently have little to no role at all in policymaking. Harris is

so unimportant that the Biden folks just sent her on a trip to Southeast

Asia. Now, this suggests that Biden's aides think Harris is not only

useless during a crisis, but a liability. Frankly, I think that's the best

decision they've made over the past week. Send her out.



And poor old Joe, of course, he can't answer basic questions about

extracting Americans from harm's way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: What I'm not going to do is

talk about the tactical changes we're making. I don't want to go into the

detail of how we are doing that. And again, I don't want to get into detail

about it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Because he doesn't know the details. Finally, under Biden, our

credibility and our prestige is shot, [ph] Mr. Foreign Policy. The dems and

the GOP war hawks, they spent a lot of time, remember, trying to convince

the voters that Donald Trump hurt America's reputation around the world.

That was a lie.



Our enemies feared President Trump and our allies grudgingly respected him,

even if they didn't like him all the time. They knew his priority was

America first. But with Biden and his cabinet, they know it's America on

her heels.



I mean, does anyone now trust Secretary Blinken to negotiate with the

Chinese or the Russians? Of course not. Does anyone trust Secretary Austin

and General Milley successfully organize a military operation that's more

complex than, let's say, the Army-Navy football game? No.



Now, let's be clear. Every major player on earth knows that the U.S.

national security is in the hands of incompetent blunderers. They all know

that as long as this team remains in place, China will gain power at our

expense.



But here's the bitter truth. No one close to Joe Biden really cares. Chuck

Schumer doesn't care. Nancy Pelosi, as Hannity said, is holding fundraisers

in Napa maskless. She's so worried about COVID. No Democrats in the center

of the House care at all. No one in the Democratic Party is calling for

firings, or resignations, or even demanding accountability.



The fact is they would rather keep proven incompetence in office with all

the problems that creates for our national security than risk losing a

single vote in 2024. The pattern of repeated failures though without zero

accountability is happening here in California, just the same.



Now, we know, everyone knows that Governor Gavin Newsom has done a horrific

job here. The unemployment rate in California is 7.6 percent. CNBC is

ranking California 47th. In the cost of doing business here 50th dead last

in business friendliness. Crime skyrocketing. And here in San Francisco,

the situation, as I said, is rapidly deteriorating.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The stats I've been seeing is that homicides, burglaries, car

break-ins way up since--



TONY MONTOYA, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION PRESIDENT: They are all back on

the rise.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Since 2019, correct?



MONTOYA: Especially violent crimes, robberies. I'm sorry, homicides are up

85 percent.



INGRAHAM: 85 percent?



MONTOYA: Yes.



INGRAHAM: I think I had it at 30 percent. I'd say--



MONTOYA: No, they're way up there. Our non fatal shootings are up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Democrat policies here have emboldened criminals. Murders,

shootings, carjacking, it's all going through the roof. Now, more of my

reporting on this later on in the show.



And again, Democrats who could do something about it, just don't care. When

millions of Californians desperate for some relief from these crises turned

to this effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom, the Democratic Party, they

can't even put forward an alternative candidate to replace Newsom. Instead,

they simply urge Californians to reject the recall and accept further

decline.



Now, compare all of this. Everything what's been happening on the GOP side

of politics, because we also had an elite that also failed. We also had

leaders who were unable or unwilling to defend our interests. And one by

one, we push them out. The Bushes and the Cheeneys are gone, replaced by

leaders who are much more closely aligned with what the voters want.

Because in this country, we don't have to accept failed leaders, we have

the power to replace them and that's what we should do.



So Biden may not care if the U.S. goes down the drain, but we voters, we

can replace his Democratic allies in 2022 and replace him in 2024. For

Newsom, obviously he doesn't care about the problems here in California,

but the voters here will have their say on September 14. And if they vote

to recall him, they can begin to take their state back.



Remember, they want you to feel helpless. They want you to believe that

they're doing the best they can and if - and that it can't be any better

than it is right now. That's just not true. The greatest politician in

California's history, put it this way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RONALD REAGAN, 40TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will not stand by and

watch this great country destroy itself under mediocre leadership that

drifts one run crisis to the next eroding on our national will and purpose.

We have come together here because the American people deserve better from

those to whom they entrust our nation's highest offices. And we stand

united. We stand united in our resolve to do something about it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What was true in the Carter era is true in the Biden era.

Californians deserve better, Americans deserve better. Everything Biden and

Newsom touch is unraveling, including their poll numbers. But we don't have

to allow this embarrassing spectacle to continue indefinitely. If we do,

the cruel joke's on us. And that's THE ANGLE.



All right. Joining me now are two Afghanistan war vets, Indiana Congressman

Jim banks and Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Sean Parnell. He's also the

author of "Outlaw Platoon".



Congressman Banks, let's start with you. Axios is reporting that no one

will be fired over this Afghanistan debacle. So will the GOP anonymously

demand that Biden's national security team have outlined Blinken, Austin,

Milley, Sullivan all hand in their resignations?



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Well, they all should. They should have already. And

Joe Biden, the commander in chief should have fired each and every one of

them. But he hasn't done that, Laura. And he's not going to do that. He

said publicly that he's not going to hold any of these failed leaders

accountable for the catastrophe that's occurred in Afghanistan. So that

leaves the job up to us.



And let me tell you, as the leader of the largest caucus in Congress, the

Republican Study Committee, I'll tell you right now, Laura, that if by the

end of the month this crew doesn't safely get every American out of

Afghanistan then we will begin the process to hold each of these failed

leaders accountable for their actions before and leading up to the

catastrophic events that have already occurred. We opposed both Sullivan

and Secretary Austin's appointments already. And we'll continue to do that

to hold them accountable moving forward as well.



INGRAHAM: It's unconscionable that the Democrats have no interest in

policing their own here, given the human tragedy unfolding.



Now, to your point, Congressman, Reuters is reporting late tonight that

Biden will decide within 24 hours, I don't know why he has to give the

number of hours, but within 24 hours, if he'll extend the August 31

withdrawal deadline. The Taliban, meanwhile, is already threatening us over

it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the U.S. or the UK wanted to extend the 31st of

August deadline in order to continue evacuations out of the country, would

you agree to that?



SUHAIL SHAHEEN, AFGHAN POLITICIAN: No, no. If they extend it, that means

they are extending occupation. It will provoke a reaction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Sean, how embarrassing is this? I mean, honestly.



SEAN PARNELL, "OUTLAW PLATOON" AUTHOR: It's extraordinarily embarrassing,

because now the Taliban are dictating terms to the greatest military might

the world has ever known. And why should they be afraid? Over the last

week, we've seen Nancy Pelosi gallivanting around Napa, we've seen Chuck

Schumer dancing with celebrity talk show hosts, we've seen Joe Biden

stumble and bumble up to the podium, deliver half-baked speeches to the

press, answer pre-scripted questions, and then gum his pudding and stumbled

back on vacation, right?



The American people, as Ronald Reagan said, in your intro deserve so much

better than that. Let me lay out the situation. 10,000 Americans right now

are trapped and surrounded by the enemy in Kabul. We don't know where they

are. How should we or why should the world expect a man and Joe Biden who

doesn't know where he is 50 percent of the time to be able to save those

people.



He's the one that caused this situation in the first place. The American

people deserve so much better than what they're getting right now. It's a

tragedy that - I just - it's very difficult to wrap my mind around. 20

years of blood and treasure spent in that country. Almost entire - it's

just entirely wasted under seven months of Joe Biden. It's a tragedy.



INGRAHAM: But look at the bright side, the Taliban has a lot of shiny new

equipment. I mean, that's just another embarrassment. Now, National

Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, guys, wants everyone to think Biden is

totally in control.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE SULLIVAN, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR TO U.S. PRESIDENT: All along the

President has been clear that the United States was not going to enter a

third decade of American military deployment in the middle of another

country's civil war. And in his speech in April, and in his speech in July,

and in comments he has made since then he has been clear that that could

mean difficult times in Afghanistan. We have been clear eyed about this

from the start.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, how would you describe Joe Biden's reaction and

process for this withdrawal? Clear eyed?



BANKS: Anything but clear eyed, Laura. I mean, this commander in chief has

shown his inability to lead, his inability to make tough decisions, his

inability to plan. We still do not have a plan to get Americans out of

Afghanistan. Consider this, six out of seven of those that we - who we have

evacuated out of Afghanistan are Afghans, not Americans.



We know that there are an estimated 15,000 or more Americans who are still

trapped behind enemy lines. The question that every single American should

be asking is, why are all of our resources going toward evacuating

Americans first. And the fact that this President still doesn't have a plan

to do that shows his inability to continue to remain as our commander in

chief.



INGRAHAM: And, Sean, a source of mine who has been assisting in some of

these evacuations, told me late last night that their understanding is that

the Taliban is actually taking note of names that are being called off of

some of these lists. And if they're turned away at the gate for whatever

reason, they're actually being attacked when they leave, or if they leave

the perimeter of the airport.



So the Taliban are being smart. They're not firing at our troops, but they

are retaliating against the individuals who do have clearance to leave the

country. Are you hearing or would you be surprised by any of these reports?

And I'm getting them from on the ground in Kabul.



PARNELL: No, I'm not surprised at all. You can't trust the Taliban at all.

They'll lie right to your face, and stab you in the back the moment you

turn your back. And I think it's important for people to understand that

the enemy that we face in Afghanistan is not a monolithic force. Yes, we're

engaging with the Taliban. But right now, you've got Haqqani Network

fighters in Kabul, you've got Hekmatyar, you've got ISIS-K. And make no

mistake about it. They are on the hunt for Americans.



And so the Taliban cannot be trusted. And it just is of grave concern to me

that the Biden administration is placing American lives in their hands.

What the Biden administration should be saying, instead of working directly

with the Taliban is, we will not leave a single American behind. And if any

terrorist faction lays their hands on Americans, we will hunt you down and

we will kill you, until every single American is out of that country.



We are going to run 24/7 continuous ops to get our people out there. And

the fact that we have not done that since the moment we've been wheels down

in that country is an egregious dereliction of duty from the Biden

administration. And I'll tell you right now, Laura, if one American in that

country spills their blood, because of Joe Biden's catastrophic

incompetence, he should absolutely resign.



INGRAHAM: Well, congressman, how are we going to know? I mean, John Kirby

today said he doesn't even know - they're not even sure how many people.

They several thousand. He wouldn't be specific. So we don't know how many.

And then further, is there an appetite for another long-term military

deployment in Afghanistan under any circumstances?



I mean, you do have an American public that wants to pull out of

Afghanistan, but they don't want to leave Americans behind. The Taliban is

kind of playing into that - that push and pull.



BANKS: Yes. The mission at this moment is to get every American safely out

of the country and that that needs to be the military mission. There's

still again, no plan to do that. All of the private congressional briefings

by the President's national security team, still don't provide us with a

way forward to accomplish that.



So Laura, I'm at a loss on how that's going to occur, especially if we're

kowtowing to the Taliban. Never thought there would be an American

president in my lifetime who would kowtow to a terrorist group. And that's

exactly what this President is doing. Accepting the Taliban's red lines and

deadlines. It should be the other way around.



INGRAHAM: Imagine what the Democrats would be saying if any of this ever

occurred under Donald Trump. They would be demanding hearings, calling for

his impeachment. They impeach him for walking across the street. I mean,

can imagine under these circumstances. Gentlemen, wonderful to see you both

tonight. Thank you.



And coming up, San Francisco, where we're broadcasting from tonight. Once

the jewel of California and the California coast, it's now - heartbreaking

to report, a cesspool of homelessness, drug abuse and rampant crime. So we

hit the streets to document the decline.



And then we're going to hear from one of the victims of this lawlessness

that's being promoted, fomented by the city's own DA. Stay right there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: I'm here tonight in San Francisco. And remember, it's Nancy

Pelosi's congressional district for more than three decades. When you kind

of think that the hometown of the House Speaker would be a desirable and

safe place to live, she's worth hundreds of millions of dollars herself

after all. But the reality here is much darker.



Since 2019, homicides have risen 30 percent, burglaries shot up 51 percent.

And the homelessness situation, you can't really describe it, you have to

see it. Same thing with drug abuse, rampant.



So I went down to the Tenderloin district today. And I've spent some time

with some of San Francisco's finest police officers and the association

president Tony Montoya, to see the city's decline firsthand and learn how

it's connected to these destructive policies of the DA Chesa Boudin.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TONY MONTOYA, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION PRESIDENT: Part of the violent

crimes are up because of Chesa Boudin's policies. It's a catchy release. I

would say, he's got the swiftest revolving door in the criminal justice

system, where it's very - it's a small group of people committing these

crimes again, and again and again. And they're doing so because they

realize as long as Chesa Boudin is in office, there are no consequences for

their bad behavior.



There's people laying all over the place. Just a minute ago, where this

white van is parked, there was a gentleman sitting on the sidewalk in broad

daylight with kids playing on the playground smoking crack, cocaine. Right

here by the police department.



INGRAHAM: So the police station is here and crack, cocaine is there.



MONTOYA: 30 feet away.



INGRAHAM: And the school is right here.



MONTOYA: Yes. And they do so knowing that for some reason if they were to

get caught, there's going to be zero consequences for their behavior.



INGRAHAM: Zero consequences for smoking crack. 25 yards from the police.



MONTOYA: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: And 25 yards from the school.



MONTOYA: Right. Once they get hooked on the drugs, it's just kind of a

downward spiral.



INGRAHAM: It's a spiral.



MONTOYA: I mean, it's not from lack of resources. San Francisco spends

nearly 1 billion with (inaudible) dollars a year for all the different

nonprofits and services they offer to these people. But some people just

don't want bail.



INGRAHAM: If I wanted to buy a crack, you know, within this kind of three

block area, how hard would it be to get crack?



MONTOYA: Not hard at all.



INGRAHAM: How long would it take me to get crack?



MONTOYA: Under a minute.



INGRAHAM: How about heroin?



MONTOYA: Same thing.



INGRAHAM: Fentanyl?



MONTOYA: Same.



INGRAHAM: Easy to get?



MONTOYA: Very easy to get.



INGRAHAM: Prop 47 can go in and basically take $950 worth of merchandise

from any store?



MONTOYA: Complete disaster. George Gascoigne was one of the co authors and

in response to that they sold it. It's kind of a safe streets, safe

schools--



INGRAHAM: So it's meant to help you guys, right?



MONTOYA: Yes.



INGRAHAM: So police wouldn't be inundated with shoplifting and so forth?



MONTOYA: It was sold that way to the voters as making things safer out

here. What it did is it turned a lot of felons down to misdemeanors,

specifically theft, anything that valued under $950 is now a misdemeanor,

not a felony. So you'll actually see people on camera with a calculator,

whether it's a handheld calculator on their phone, add enough the cost of

the merchandise they're stealing, to stay into the $950.



INGRAHAM: Got it. In this particular block, we have a row going all the way

up the block of homeless people living in outdoor tents, people doing their

laundry in the street. I guess they're siphoning off the fire hydrant here.

And God bless them, trying to do some laundry with some detergent.



(inaudible)



He wants crystal and a crack pipe.



MONTOYA: This is kind of what the Tenderloin is about. It's truly sad. This

is a relatively quiet block at the moment.



INGRAHAM: This is a quiet block?



MONTOYA: There's other blocks that are a lot worse.



INGRAHAM: Where do the people go to the bathroom in these?



MONTOYA: Right here on the street corner. That's that unfortunate - that's

that unpleasant odor we're smelling.



INGRAHAM: Yes. It's the smell of pot, human feces here and kind of all

together.



MONTOYA: Right. And these people are literally living in those squalid

conditions. I mean, these are some third-world country type conditions.



INGRAHAM: You don't have to go to Afghanistan to see.



MONTOYA: No ma'am, you don't.



INGRAHAM: Bad conditions.



MONTOYA: No, you can see them right here.



INGRAHAM: Some of the locals saw us filming here in the Tenderloin district

and they had their own views about why these problems persist.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of wonderful things are happening now, you know

what I mean? You can get a free meal. You can also get housing. But we need

permanent housing for folks down here in the Tenderloin during this

coronavirus epidemic.



INGRAHAM: And they even had their own thoughts about sending billions

overseas when there's so much suffering here at home.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How can I help the people (inaudible) when I got

people right here.



INGRAHAM: Do you think we should be keep continuing to have all these

foreign wars in Afghanistan and spending the money there?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, no. We need to start taking care of home.



INGRAHAM: So we obviously have an enormous problem with homelessness in the

city that has only gotten worse and worse for last 20 years since I've been

coming here, 25 years. Exponentially worse.



MONTOYA: Continues to get worse. As I pointed out, the open-air drug

market, more people died last year of fentanyl overdoses than they did of

the COVID virus. And a lot of that has to do with Chesa Boudin refusing to

prosecute people that are out there selling drugs.



They have woken a sleeping giant with your average citizens, because they

are just getting fed up. Where people used to say crimes were contained in

Tenderloin, it's now ballooned to every corner of the city.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



INGRAHAM: Well, that is just a small window into what is happening here in

San Francisco. And it's beyond clear more than ever that the D.A. Chesa

Boudin needs to go. He's a menace. He's making criminals' lives easier and

the lives of San Franciscans more dangerous by the day.



As San Francisco Police Officers' Association President Tony Montoya just

said, the crime is just awakening the sleeping giant, because residents are

angry. They don't want to live this way anymore. They don't want to live in

fear anymore. And my next guest, Cyan Banister, is helping the movement to

oust Boudin. She's one of the many victims of the D.A.'s insane policy.

Back in December her house was burglarized by a parolee. Her young son was

on the other side of the window as the suspect tried to break in. He stole

more than $30,000 worth of items, including a computer, laptops, high end

camera, even a power washer.



Joining me now is venture capitalist Cyan Banister. Cyan, I tried to

capture what I could with the time we had, and your heart breaks, and you

get angry at the same time because you keep saying, but for the grace of

God go I. These people made one wrong decision and they end up living on

the streets. But obviously the policies in place aren't working, and as you

experienced, crime is off the charts. What does America need to understand

about this D.A. and his policies?



CYAN BANISTER, CALLING FOR RECALL OF CHESA BOUDIN: Yes, the crime is off

the charts. And he constantly gets in front of us telling us, and repeating

the chant over and over again that crime is down. And of course, it's down,

because he is down charging crime and reducing things to misdemeanors and

not charging. And like the officer said earlier, it's a revolving door. I

just found out that the person that burglarized me, a home invasion is

considered a violent offense, and they are going to down charge his offense

to the cost of what was stolen out of my house rather than entering my

home.



And I find that boggling, because basically not only do we have the sign

above our city that says everything is free, you can go to Walgreens and

take $950 worth of stuff, they are also saying you can enter private homes

and establishments and take anything without any sort of repercussion. So

he was facing six years for what he did, and now I'm lucky if he will get

six months. And --



INGRAHAM: Wasn't your friend, Cyan, wasn't your friend just burglarized,

or terrorized in some way as well?



BANISTER: Yes, so I have a friend not far from me, closer to the Soma

area, who was broken into at midnight the other night, and basically had to

stay up all night because he couldn't sleep. And they call these quality-

of-life crimes, which is ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: What?



BANISTER: Your home is your sanctuary, right.



INGRAHAM: Cyan, your quality of life does not count. It's only the

criminals' quality of life, that's the quality of life they are worried

about.



BANISTER: That's kind of the message we are getting, right. And I don't

know what is going to happen when we start to defend ourselves. More and

more people are reaching out to me, wondering what it takes to own a

firearm in San Francisco. And we don't have concealed carry permits, we

don't have very good gun laws at all.



INGRAHAM: It's an outrage.



BANISTER: It's an outrage. And so we are allowed to defend our homes, but

if we were to do that, if I were in a situation where I defended my home,

what's going to happen to me? It's something that keeps me up at night. I

don't want to be in that position in the first place.



INGRAHAM: Sorry to interrupt, but Cyan, I always think of the feminists

who are always like girl power, and women have to be strong. But they

actually don't believe that, because women who actually can defend

themselves in a situation like that, they are called lackeys of the NRA, or

rightwing fanatics. But I guess your safety just doesn't count. Final

thought, real quick.



BANISTER: Yes, the Second Amendment is for everyone. It doesn't matter

what party you are a part of. It doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman

or an other, the Second Amendment applies to you.



INGRAHAM: Cyan, thank you for sharing your story tonight, and sadly, there

are so many more like you.



Coming up, the lowlights from CNN's canceled concert. Oh, you missed this?

You can't believe it. It will make you laugh, and face it, you need to

laugh. Biden's latest blunders, and more from our trek through San

Francisco today. Raymond Arroyo has it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm in the lower Pacific Heights

neighborhood of San Francisco here. Jalal (ph) Haydari (ph) owns this

limoncello deli. The windows here behind me have been busted 15 times in

the last two years, and this year isn't done yet.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every time they wreck any single window is going to

cost over $1,600 to $1,800.



ARROYO: A lot of the businesses nearby, the big businesses, Target,

Walgreens, they're closing early as a result of this criminality. How has

it changed your business?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. I used to close at midnight. But right now I'm

closing at 8:00. If I get another extra security, so it's better to close

the shop.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And Raymond Arroyo is here with me in San Francisco tonight

reporting on the crime that is swamping this city. He joins me for "Seen

and Unseen." Raymond, what are we seeing here?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you saw what it has happened.

These poor people are being subjected to all sorts of horrors, Laura. And

it's really, it's at the hands of the public officials charged with

guaranteeing the safety of the citizens here. But I've got to bring you up

to date on what Joe Biden did. After literally genuflecting today to

members of the WNBA Seattle Storm at the White House, it seems Afghanistan

and the state of the nation are finally getting to Biden. Listen to the

telling admission.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm going to need work

after this. I would be a good ball boy.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I may need work after this, Laura. That could be the bite of the

day. This is an administration clearly underwater but hoping to keep the

show going.



Now, we saw a very similar routine from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio this

weekend. His NYC homecoming concert felt more like an eviction. There were

big names on the bill, CNN covered it live. It started well enough with the

Philharmonic and Don Lemon. And yes, there were a few off key moments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(SINGING)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D-NY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: After the financial

crisis they said we wouldn't come back. We did! After Sandy, they said we

wouldn't come back. We did!



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Maybe you didn't. Schumer cha-cha-ed backstage with Colbert, and I

guess he thought their slick concert would make people believe New York was

truly back, Laura. But a hurricane was brewing as Barry Manilow launched

into his medley.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you only knew what I'm going through, I just can't

smile.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you for your cooperation. Attention.



Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and

calmly to the nearest exit.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Get out, that was it. No Bruce Springsteen, Laura, no Paul Simon,

but FEMA was called in.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: What was the song, "Mandy," she came and she gave without

taking. The hurricane came, and it something. There was something to do

there.



Ray, I loved it when the concert suddenly ended, then CNN threw poor

Anderson Cooper out there to try to do something to keep the show going. I

actually felt bad for him.



ARROYO: Yes, and he was ready to take a chance again, on the phone with

Barry Manilow.



INGRAHAM: No.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: I have got to ask you a question that's been

on my mind really for a long time, since I first heard "Copacabana." Is it

music and fashion were always the passion? Or is it music and passion were

always in fashion?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Music and passion were always the fashion.



COOPER: Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My music director will give you a call.



(SINGING)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: They didn't make it through, Laura. For a moment there I thought

Anderson was going to break out his maracas. But this whole concert was

ill-advised. When you have a COVID situation and you are attacking other

people, you won't let them have fireworks in Mount Rushmore and have

parades in other places, but you are going to stage a glitzy concert while

a hurricane is bearing down, things like this will happen. And they did

happen to this sad event.



INGRAHAM: First of all, New York is not back. Business is down. The growth

projections are now down because of Delta and these stupid policies they

have had. So the premise of it was wrong.



ARROYO: It was all a lie. It was the perfect way to end this event, I

thought.



INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, I needed that. Thank you. After what we saw

in San Francisco, I needed Barry Manilow. Thank you, Raymond.



And Afghanistan is in chaos, so of course, the Biden administration pivots

to COVID, and is using the FDA vaccine approval to punish more Americans.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is here next with reaction you do not want to miss,

next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The FDA approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine today, I know you're

shocked. And of course, President Biden is using it as justification to

take away your rights.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you're a business

leader, a nonprofit leader, a state and local leader who has been waiting

for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do

that, require it. Vaccination requirements have been around for decades,

and it only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-

19.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Decades. Joining us now, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of

medicine at Stanford. Dr. Bhattacharya, first of all, I'm not too far from

Stanford right now, so I hope you feel the vibe if you are there.

Professor, did they not push this FDA approval too fast, especially when

you compare it to the normal approval process?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: They did.

Normally it would take years to get a vaccine tested and approved through

the FDA approval process. They moved extraordinarily quickly. The full

approval of this drug, actually, in some sense it doesn't change the

fundamental issues with the vaccine. We know from experience, we have about

eight months of safety data and experience with the use of the vaccine. So

it is mostly a safe vaccine. I still strongly encourage that older people

who have not had COVID before get the vaccine, because COVID is such a bad

disease.



But that doesn't -- the FDA approval does not change the fact that we don't

have long-term safety data with the vaccine. It doesn't change the fact

that --



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, I'm sorry to jump in. I usually don't jump in

on you. But as I understand it, and correct me if I am wrong, most of the

data that has been gathered to -- in the application for the full approval

predated, am I right, the arrival of the Delta variant in the United

States, which is what the vaccine has more trouble with over time. Is that

correct?



BHATTACHARYA: Yes, that is true. The trials themselves were run in 2020.

And it's interesting, Laura, because what happened with the end of the

trials, or near the end of last year, was half the people with the placebo

arm and half of the people were in the treatment arm. The people in the

placebo arm were actually offered the vaccine. They unblinded the trial and

said for most of people, if you want the vaccine you can have it.



So the trials can't be used to measure the long run effects of the vaccine

because the placebo arm essentially got blown up for ethical reasons. The

vaccine was found to be effective, and they said, OK, we can't continue to

not offer the vaccine to people in the placebo arm.



It's going to be hard to get long-term randomized trial data on what the

long-term effects are of the vaccine because of that fact. So it's kind of

unfortunate. I don't really understand the need to approve it fully so

quickly. And I actually especially don't understand President Biden using

it to encourage employers and others to mandate the vaccine. I think

actually that undercuts trust in public health and trust in vaccines in

particular. The kinds of vaccines that are mandated, they tend to be

vaccines that actually do, we know for sure, stop the spread of the

disease. You get vaccinated against measles, a child that is vaccinated

with measles is not going to spread measles. That's not true for this

vaccine, certainly not true with, I think, with the Delta. You've seen like

in countries like the U.K. explosions in cases even though they are widely

vaccinated. It still protects against severe disease, but it doesn't

protect against disease spread. So why require a mandate?



INGRAHAM: But also, again, the Delta variant is very different from the

original strain of this virus. And we have people double vaccinated who are

getting infected, and even some hospitalized. So it seems like there is

going to be a second generation of the vaccine coming along which will have

to be considered anew. That's what seems to be --



BHATTACHARYA: Absolutely, Laura, that's true. And especially in this

particular sense, I think -- I do think that the old vaccines still protect

against --



INGRAHAM: We've got to roll. Dr. B, I'm interrupting you, and I never

interrupt you. I'm so sorry.



BHATTACHARYA: No worries.



INGRAHAM: I like the headphones tonight. Very cool. Dr. Bhattacharya,

thank you.



Still ahead, more from my California adventure, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Well, well, well, we were going to share some California

adventure with you, but this just broke. Andrew Cuomo just commuted the

sentence of Chesa Boudin's father, who was in prison for, what was it,

murder? Oh, sorry, it was just robbery of an armored truck. It wasn't

murder. It turned fatal, though. Unbelievable.



We have to turn us around, my friends. We'll be L.A. tomorrow. Tune in.

Gutfeld is next.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.