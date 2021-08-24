'The Ingraham Angle' on Afghan crisis, COVID-19 vaccine mandates
This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" August 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.
INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from
San Francisco tonight. Now, you don't have to go all the way to Afghanistan
to see widespread suffering and despair or to witness a tragic breakdown in
civil society. You can see that right here just miles from multimillion-
dollar homes owned by the billionaire titans of the tech world.
Now, homelessness and drug abuse, it's been a problem here for decades. But
the situation now is spiraling totally out of control. Earlier today, just
a block from a major police precinct, we saw people doing crack on the
street and washing their clothes at a dirty leaky hydrant. This once great
American city is cratering.
And while we're horrified, rightly so as the Taliban terrorizes the people
of Afghanistan, why are so many numb when our people are being terrorized
here? It's a Democrat engineered American tragedy. But are the voters
finally wising up? What we're going to show you tonight will shock you.
But first, the great unraveling. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.
The humiliation of America is unfolding before our eyes in a dramatic
fashion. Our president is incapable or unwilling to do the basic tasks of
his job from enforcing our border at home to protecting our national
security abroad. His policies have made America more dangerous.
The basic cost of living is more expensive today. Our people are more
divided. We see that everywhere. He staffed his administration with an
assortment of radicals and incompetence. From his Homeland Security
Secretary to his defense secretary, we see nothing but examples of
ineptitude and arrogance.
Now, the Taliban is laughing at us. The corruption that plagues the
Pentagon and State Department is staggering. Here's just a few of the
lowlights.
First, the Pentagon, which has a budget, remember, of over $700 billion,
somehow didn't realize that the Afghan army had spent billions training
would collapse in just 11 days. Neither our Secretary of Defense nor the
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs could explain why they were so unprepared.
Both should have been fired. I said this. They should have been fired last
week.
And determined to double down on failure, Biden's people want you to
believe that the Taliban can be trusted with American safety.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: It's absolutely requiring of us to
keep these lines of communication with the Taliban open who do have
checkpoints out beyond the airport. And what we have seen is that this
coordination as well - this deconfliction has worked well in terms of
allowing access and flow to continue.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: What a buffoon. Second, despite spending two decades trying to
build a functioning Afghan government, the State Department was somehow
totally shocked when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country,
leaving us holding the bag. Well, not that Secretary of State Tony Blinken
even remembers who that is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANTHONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Go back a week, the government fell.
And by the way I was on the phone with President Karzai the day before when
he was telling me his intent as he put it to fight to the death. Well, the
next day he was gone.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Newsflash, Tony, Karzai hasn't been the Afghan President since
2014. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, that is our chief diplomat.
All right. Third, our intelligence community, which is supposed to be the
most able and sophisticated in the world, also failed to see any of this
coming. Biden's team could have gotten better advice from watching this
show than listening to the same people who spent more time on the narrative
of January 6 than our exit from Afghanistan.
Now, fourth. The two elected officials in the White House, Biden and
Harris, apparently have little to no role at all in policymaking. Harris is
so unimportant that the Biden folks just sent her on a trip to Southeast
Asia. Now, this suggests that Biden's aides think Harris is not only
useless during a crisis, but a liability. Frankly, I think that's the best
decision they've made over the past week. Send her out.
And poor old Joe, of course, he can't answer basic questions about
extracting Americans from harm's way.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: What I'm not going to do is
talk about the tactical changes we're making. I don't want to go into the
detail of how we are doing that. And again, I don't want to get into detail
about it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Because he doesn't know the details. Finally, under Biden, our
credibility and our prestige is shot, [ph] Mr. Foreign Policy. The dems and
the GOP war hawks, they spent a lot of time, remember, trying to convince
the voters that Donald Trump hurt America's reputation around the world.
That was a lie.
Our enemies feared President Trump and our allies grudgingly respected him,
even if they didn't like him all the time. They knew his priority was
America first. But with Biden and his cabinet, they know it's America on
her heels.
I mean, does anyone now trust Secretary Blinken to negotiate with the
Chinese or the Russians? Of course not. Does anyone trust Secretary Austin
and General Milley successfully organize a military operation that's more
complex than, let's say, the Army-Navy football game? No.
Now, let's be clear. Every major player on earth knows that the U.S.
national security is in the hands of incompetent blunderers. They all know
that as long as this team remains in place, China will gain power at our
expense.
But here's the bitter truth. No one close to Joe Biden really cares. Chuck
Schumer doesn't care. Nancy Pelosi, as Hannity said, is holding fundraisers
in Napa maskless. She's so worried about COVID. No Democrats in the center
of the House care at all. No one in the Democratic Party is calling for
firings, or resignations, or even demanding accountability.
The fact is they would rather keep proven incompetence in office with all
the problems that creates for our national security than risk losing a
single vote in 2024. The pattern of repeated failures though without zero
accountability is happening here in California, just the same.
Now, we know, everyone knows that Governor Gavin Newsom has done a horrific
job here. The unemployment rate in California is 7.6 percent. CNBC is
ranking California 47th. In the cost of doing business here 50th dead last
in business friendliness. Crime skyrocketing. And here in San Francisco,
the situation, as I said, is rapidly deteriorating.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: The stats I've been seeing is that homicides, burglaries, car
break-ins way up since--
TONY MONTOYA, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION PRESIDENT: They are all back on
the rise.
INGRAHAM: Yes. Since 2019, correct?
MONTOYA: Especially violent crimes, robberies. I'm sorry, homicides are up
85 percent.
INGRAHAM: 85 percent?
MONTOYA: Yes.
INGRAHAM: I think I had it at 30 percent. I'd say--
MONTOYA: No, they're way up there. Our non fatal shootings are up.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Democrat policies here have emboldened criminals. Murders,
shootings, carjacking, it's all going through the roof. Now, more of my
reporting on this later on in the show.
And again, Democrats who could do something about it, just don't care. When
millions of Californians desperate for some relief from these crises turned
to this effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom, the Democratic Party, they
can't even put forward an alternative candidate to replace Newsom. Instead,
they simply urge Californians to reject the recall and accept further
decline.
Now, compare all of this. Everything what's been happening on the GOP side
of politics, because we also had an elite that also failed. We also had
leaders who were unable or unwilling to defend our interests. And one by
one, we push them out. The Bushes and the Cheeneys are gone, replaced by
leaders who are much more closely aligned with what the voters want.
Because in this country, we don't have to accept failed leaders, we have
the power to replace them and that's what we should do.
So Biden may not care if the U.S. goes down the drain, but we voters, we
can replace his Democratic allies in 2022 and replace him in 2024. For
Newsom, obviously he doesn't care about the problems here in California,
but the voters here will have their say on September 14. And if they vote
to recall him, they can begin to take their state back.
Remember, they want you to feel helpless. They want you to believe that
they're doing the best they can and if - and that it can't be any better
than it is right now. That's just not true. The greatest politician in
California's history, put it this way.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RONALD REAGAN, 40TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will not stand by and
watch this great country destroy itself under mediocre leadership that
drifts one run crisis to the next eroding on our national will and purpose.
We have come together here because the American people deserve better from
those to whom they entrust our nation's highest offices. And we stand
united. We stand united in our resolve to do something about it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: What was true in the Carter era is true in the Biden era.
Californians deserve better, Americans deserve better. Everything Biden and
Newsom touch is unraveling, including their poll numbers. But we don't have
to allow this embarrassing spectacle to continue indefinitely. If we do,
the cruel joke's on us. And that's THE ANGLE.
All right. Joining me now are two Afghanistan war vets, Indiana Congressman
Jim banks and Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Sean Parnell. He's also the
author of "Outlaw Platoon".
Congressman Banks, let's start with you. Axios is reporting that no one
will be fired over this Afghanistan debacle. So will the GOP anonymously
demand that Biden's national security team have outlined Blinken, Austin,
Milley, Sullivan all hand in their resignations?
REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Well, they all should. They should have already. And
Joe Biden, the commander in chief should have fired each and every one of
them. But he hasn't done that, Laura. And he's not going to do that. He
said publicly that he's not going to hold any of these failed leaders
accountable for the catastrophe that's occurred in Afghanistan. So that
leaves the job up to us.
And let me tell you, as the leader of the largest caucus in Congress, the
Republican Study Committee, I'll tell you right now, Laura, that if by the
end of the month this crew doesn't safely get every American out of
Afghanistan then we will begin the process to hold each of these failed
leaders accountable for their actions before and leading up to the
catastrophic events that have already occurred. We opposed both Sullivan
and Secretary Austin's appointments already. And we'll continue to do that
to hold them accountable moving forward as well.
INGRAHAM: It's unconscionable that the Democrats have no interest in
policing their own here, given the human tragedy unfolding.
Now, to your point, Congressman, Reuters is reporting late tonight that
Biden will decide within 24 hours, I don't know why he has to give the
number of hours, but within 24 hours, if he'll extend the August 31
withdrawal deadline. The Taliban, meanwhile, is already threatening us over
it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the U.S. or the UK wanted to extend the 31st of
August deadline in order to continue evacuations out of the country, would
you agree to that?
SUHAIL SHAHEEN, AFGHAN POLITICIAN: No, no. If they extend it, that means
they are extending occupation. It will provoke a reaction.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Sean, how embarrassing is this? I mean, honestly.
SEAN PARNELL, "OUTLAW PLATOON" AUTHOR: It's extraordinarily embarrassing,
because now the Taliban are dictating terms to the greatest military might
the world has ever known. And why should they be afraid? Over the last
week, we've seen Nancy Pelosi gallivanting around Napa, we've seen Chuck
Schumer dancing with celebrity talk show hosts, we've seen Joe Biden
stumble and bumble up to the podium, deliver half-baked speeches to the
press, answer pre-scripted questions, and then gum his pudding and stumbled
back on vacation, right?
The American people, as Ronald Reagan said, in your intro deserve so much
better than that. Let me lay out the situation. 10,000 Americans right now
are trapped and surrounded by the enemy in Kabul. We don't know where they
are. How should we or why should the world expect a man and Joe Biden who
doesn't know where he is 50 percent of the time to be able to save those
people.
He's the one that caused this situation in the first place. The American
people deserve so much better than what they're getting right now. It's a
tragedy that - I just - it's very difficult to wrap my mind around. 20
years of blood and treasure spent in that country. Almost entire - it's
just entirely wasted under seven months of Joe Biden. It's a tragedy.
INGRAHAM: But look at the bright side, the Taliban has a lot of shiny new
equipment. I mean, that's just another embarrassment. Now, National
Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, guys, wants everyone to think Biden is
totally in control.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAKE SULLIVAN, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR TO U.S. PRESIDENT: All along the
President has been clear that the United States was not going to enter a
third decade of American military deployment in the middle of another
country's civil war. And in his speech in April, and in his speech in July,
and in comments he has made since then he has been clear that that could
mean difficult times in Afghanistan. We have been clear eyed about this
from the start.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Congressman, how would you describe Joe Biden's reaction and
process for this withdrawal? Clear eyed?
BANKS: Anything but clear eyed, Laura. I mean, this commander in chief has
shown his inability to lead, his inability to make tough decisions, his
inability to plan. We still do not have a plan to get Americans out of
Afghanistan. Consider this, six out of seven of those that we - who we have
evacuated out of Afghanistan are Afghans, not Americans.
We know that there are an estimated 15,000 or more Americans who are still
trapped behind enemy lines. The question that every single American should
be asking is, why are all of our resources going toward evacuating
Americans first. And the fact that this President still doesn't have a plan
to do that shows his inability to continue to remain as our commander in
chief.
INGRAHAM: And, Sean, a source of mine who has been assisting in some of
these evacuations, told me late last night that their understanding is that
the Taliban is actually taking note of names that are being called off of
some of these lists. And if they're turned away at the gate for whatever
reason, they're actually being attacked when they leave, or if they leave
the perimeter of the airport.
So the Taliban are being smart. They're not firing at our troops, but they
are retaliating against the individuals who do have clearance to leave the
country. Are you hearing or would you be surprised by any of these reports?
And I'm getting them from on the ground in Kabul.
PARNELL: No, I'm not surprised at all. You can't trust the Taliban at all.
They'll lie right to your face, and stab you in the back the moment you
turn your back. And I think it's important for people to understand that
the enemy that we face in Afghanistan is not a monolithic force. Yes, we're
engaging with the Taliban. But right now, you've got Haqqani Network
fighters in Kabul, you've got Hekmatyar, you've got ISIS-K. And make no
mistake about it. They are on the hunt for Americans.
And so the Taliban cannot be trusted. And it just is of grave concern to me
that the Biden administration is placing American lives in their hands.
What the Biden administration should be saying, instead of working directly
with the Taliban is, we will not leave a single American behind. And if any
terrorist faction lays their hands on Americans, we will hunt you down and
we will kill you, until every single American is out of that country.
We are going to run 24/7 continuous ops to get our people out there. And
the fact that we have not done that since the moment we've been wheels down
in that country is an egregious dereliction of duty from the Biden
administration. And I'll tell you right now, Laura, if one American in that
country spills their blood, because of Joe Biden's catastrophic
incompetence, he should absolutely resign.
INGRAHAM: Well, congressman, how are we going to know? I mean, John Kirby
today said he doesn't even know - they're not even sure how many people.
They several thousand. He wouldn't be specific. So we don't know how many.
And then further, is there an appetite for another long-term military
deployment in Afghanistan under any circumstances?
I mean, you do have an American public that wants to pull out of
Afghanistan, but they don't want to leave Americans behind. The Taliban is
kind of playing into that - that push and pull.
BANKS: Yes. The mission at this moment is to get every American safely out
of the country and that that needs to be the military mission. There's
still again, no plan to do that. All of the private congressional briefings
by the President's national security team, still don't provide us with a
way forward to accomplish that.
So Laura, I'm at a loss on how that's going to occur, especially if we're
kowtowing to the Taliban. Never thought there would be an American
president in my lifetime who would kowtow to a terrorist group. And that's
exactly what this President is doing. Accepting the Taliban's red lines and
deadlines. It should be the other way around.
INGRAHAM: Imagine what the Democrats would be saying if any of this ever
occurred under Donald Trump. They would be demanding hearings, calling for
his impeachment. They impeach him for walking across the street. I mean,
can imagine under these circumstances. Gentlemen, wonderful to see you both
tonight. Thank you.
And coming up, San Francisco, where we're broadcasting from tonight. Once
the jewel of California and the California coast, it's now - heartbreaking
to report, a cesspool of homelessness, drug abuse and rampant crime. So we
hit the streets to document the decline.
And then we're going to hear from one of the victims of this lawlessness
that's being promoted, fomented by the city's own DA. Stay right there.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
INGRAHAM: I'm here tonight in San Francisco. And remember, it's Nancy
Pelosi's congressional district for more than three decades. When you kind
of think that the hometown of the House Speaker would be a desirable and
safe place to live, she's worth hundreds of millions of dollars herself
after all. But the reality here is much darker.
Since 2019, homicides have risen 30 percent, burglaries shot up 51 percent.
And the homelessness situation, you can't really describe it, you have to
see it. Same thing with drug abuse, rampant.
So I went down to the Tenderloin district today. And I've spent some time
with some of San Francisco's finest police officers and the association
president Tony Montoya, to see the city's decline firsthand and learn how
it's connected to these destructive policies of the DA Chesa Boudin.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TONY MONTOYA, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION PRESIDENT: Part of the violent
crimes are up because of Chesa Boudin's policies. It's a catchy release. I
would say, he's got the swiftest revolving door in the criminal justice
system, where it's very - it's a small group of people committing these
crimes again, and again and again. And they're doing so because they
realize as long as Chesa Boudin is in office, there are no consequences for
their bad behavior.
There's people laying all over the place. Just a minute ago, where this
white van is parked, there was a gentleman sitting on the sidewalk in broad
daylight with kids playing on the playground smoking crack, cocaine. Right
here by the police department.
INGRAHAM: So the police station is here and crack, cocaine is there.
MONTOYA: 30 feet away.
INGRAHAM: And the school is right here.
MONTOYA: Yes. And they do so knowing that for some reason if they were to
get caught, there's going to be zero consequences for their behavior.
INGRAHAM: Zero consequences for smoking crack. 25 yards from the police.
MONTOYA: Absolutely.
INGRAHAM: And 25 yards from the school.
MONTOYA: Right. Once they get hooked on the drugs, it's just kind of a
downward spiral.
INGRAHAM: It's a spiral.
MONTOYA: I mean, it's not from lack of resources. San Francisco spends
nearly 1 billion with (inaudible) dollars a year for all the different
nonprofits and services they offer to these people. But some people just
don't want bail.
INGRAHAM: If I wanted to buy a crack, you know, within this kind of three
block area, how hard would it be to get crack?
MONTOYA: Not hard at all.
INGRAHAM: How long would it take me to get crack?
MONTOYA: Under a minute.
INGRAHAM: How about heroin?
MONTOYA: Same thing.
INGRAHAM: Fentanyl?
MONTOYA: Same.
INGRAHAM: Easy to get?
MONTOYA: Very easy to get.
INGRAHAM: Prop 47 can go in and basically take $950 worth of merchandise
from any store?
MONTOYA: Complete disaster. George Gascoigne was one of the co authors and
in response to that they sold it. It's kind of a safe streets, safe
schools--
INGRAHAM: So it's meant to help you guys, right?
MONTOYA: Yes.
INGRAHAM: So police wouldn't be inundated with shoplifting and so forth?
MONTOYA: It was sold that way to the voters as making things safer out
here. What it did is it turned a lot of felons down to misdemeanors,
specifically theft, anything that valued under $950 is now a misdemeanor,
not a felony. So you'll actually see people on camera with a calculator,
whether it's a handheld calculator on their phone, add enough the cost of
the merchandise they're stealing, to stay into the $950.
INGRAHAM: Got it. In this particular block, we have a row going all the way
up the block of homeless people living in outdoor tents, people doing their
laundry in the street. I guess they're siphoning off the fire hydrant here.
And God bless them, trying to do some laundry with some detergent.
(inaudible)
He wants crystal and a crack pipe.
MONTOYA: This is kind of what the Tenderloin is about. It's truly sad. This
is a relatively quiet block at the moment.
INGRAHAM: This is a quiet block?
MONTOYA: There's other blocks that are a lot worse.
INGRAHAM: Where do the people go to the bathroom in these?
MONTOYA: Right here on the street corner. That's that unfortunate - that's
that unpleasant odor we're smelling.
INGRAHAM: Yes. It's the smell of pot, human feces here and kind of all
together.
MONTOYA: Right. And these people are literally living in those squalid
conditions. I mean, these are some third-world country type conditions.
INGRAHAM: You don't have to go to Afghanistan to see.
MONTOYA: No ma'am, you don't.
INGRAHAM: Bad conditions.
MONTOYA: No, you can see them right here.
INGRAHAM: Some of the locals saw us filming here in the Tenderloin district
and they had their own views about why these problems persist.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of wonderful things are happening now, you know
what I mean? You can get a free meal. You can also get housing. But we need
permanent housing for folks down here in the Tenderloin during this
coronavirus epidemic.
INGRAHAM: And they even had their own thoughts about sending billions
overseas when there's so much suffering here at home.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How can I help the people (inaudible) when I got
people right here.
INGRAHAM: Do you think we should be keep continuing to have all these
foreign wars in Afghanistan and spending the money there?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, no. We need to start taking care of home.
INGRAHAM: So we obviously have an enormous problem with homelessness in the
city that has only gotten worse and worse for last 20 years since I've been
coming here, 25 years. Exponentially worse.
MONTOYA: Continues to get worse. As I pointed out, the open-air drug
market, more people died last year of fentanyl overdoses than they did of
the COVID virus. And a lot of that has to do with Chesa Boudin refusing to
prosecute people that are out there selling drugs.
They have woken a sleeping giant with your average citizens, because they
are just getting fed up. Where people used to say crimes were contained in
Tenderloin, it's now ballooned to every corner of the city.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
INGRAHAM: Well, that is just a small window into what is happening here in
San Francisco. And it's beyond clear more than ever that the D.A. Chesa
Boudin needs to go. He's a menace. He's making criminals' lives easier and
the lives of San Franciscans more dangerous by the day.
As San Francisco Police Officers' Association President Tony Montoya just
said, the crime is just awakening the sleeping giant, because residents are
angry. They don't want to live this way anymore. They don't want to live in
fear anymore. And my next guest, Cyan Banister, is helping the movement to
oust Boudin. She's one of the many victims of the D.A.'s insane policy.
Back in December her house was burglarized by a parolee. Her young son was
on the other side of the window as the suspect tried to break in. He stole
more than $30,000 worth of items, including a computer, laptops, high end
camera, even a power washer.
Joining me now is venture capitalist Cyan Banister. Cyan, I tried to
capture what I could with the time we had, and your heart breaks, and you
get angry at the same time because you keep saying, but for the grace of
God go I. These people made one wrong decision and they end up living on
the streets. But obviously the policies in place aren't working, and as you
experienced, crime is off the charts. What does America need to understand
about this D.A. and his policies?
CYAN BANISTER, CALLING FOR RECALL OF CHESA BOUDIN: Yes, the crime is off
the charts. And he constantly gets in front of us telling us, and repeating
the chant over and over again that crime is down. And of course, it's down,
because he is down charging crime and reducing things to misdemeanors and
not charging. And like the officer said earlier, it's a revolving door. I
just found out that the person that burglarized me, a home invasion is
considered a violent offense, and they are going to down charge his offense
to the cost of what was stolen out of my house rather than entering my
home.
And I find that boggling, because basically not only do we have the sign
above our city that says everything is free, you can go to Walgreens and
take $950 worth of stuff, they are also saying you can enter private homes
and establishments and take anything without any sort of repercussion. So
he was facing six years for what he did, and now I'm lucky if he will get
six months. And --
INGRAHAM: Wasn't your friend, Cyan, wasn't your friend just burglarized,
or terrorized in some way as well?
BANISTER: Yes, so I have a friend not far from me, closer to the Soma
area, who was broken into at midnight the other night, and basically had to
stay up all night because he couldn't sleep. And they call these quality-
of-life crimes, which is ridiculous.
INGRAHAM: What?
BANISTER: Your home is your sanctuary, right.
INGRAHAM: Cyan, your quality of life does not count. It's only the
criminals' quality of life, that's the quality of life they are worried
about.
BANISTER: That's kind of the message we are getting, right. And I don't
know what is going to happen when we start to defend ourselves. More and
more people are reaching out to me, wondering what it takes to own a
firearm in San Francisco. And we don't have concealed carry permits, we
don't have very good gun laws at all.
INGRAHAM: It's an outrage.
BANISTER: It's an outrage. And so we are allowed to defend our homes, but
if we were to do that, if I were in a situation where I defended my home,
what's going to happen to me? It's something that keeps me up at night. I
don't want to be in that position in the first place.
INGRAHAM: Sorry to interrupt, but Cyan, I always think of the feminists
who are always like girl power, and women have to be strong. But they
actually don't believe that, because women who actually can defend
themselves in a situation like that, they are called lackeys of the NRA, or
rightwing fanatics. But I guess your safety just doesn't count. Final
thought, real quick.
BANISTER: Yes, the Second Amendment is for everyone. It doesn't matter
what party you are a part of. It doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman
or an other, the Second Amendment applies to you.
INGRAHAM: Cyan, thank you for sharing your story tonight, and sadly, there
are so many more like you.
Coming up, the lowlights from CNN's canceled concert. Oh, you missed this?
You can't believe it. It will make you laugh, and face it, you need to
laugh. Biden's latest blunders, and more from our trek through San
Francisco today. Raymond Arroyo has it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm in the lower Pacific Heights
neighborhood of San Francisco here. Jalal (ph) Haydari (ph) owns this
limoncello deli. The windows here behind me have been busted 15 times in
the last two years, and this year isn't done yet.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every time they wreck any single window is going to
cost over $1,600 to $1,800.
ARROYO: A lot of the businesses nearby, the big businesses, Target,
Walgreens, they're closing early as a result of this criminality. How has
it changed your business?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. I used to close at midnight. But right now I'm
closing at 8:00. If I get another extra security, so it's better to close
the shop.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: And Raymond Arroyo is here with me in San Francisco tonight
reporting on the crime that is swamping this city. He joins me for "Seen
and Unseen." Raymond, what are we seeing here?
RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you saw what it has happened.
These poor people are being subjected to all sorts of horrors, Laura. And
it's really, it's at the hands of the public officials charged with
guaranteeing the safety of the citizens here. But I've got to bring you up
to date on what Joe Biden did. After literally genuflecting today to
members of the WNBA Seattle Storm at the White House, it seems Afghanistan
and the state of the nation are finally getting to Biden. Listen to the
telling admission.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm going to need work
after this. I would be a good ball boy.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: I may need work after this, Laura. That could be the bite of the
day. This is an administration clearly underwater but hoping to keep the
show going.
Now, we saw a very similar routine from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio this
weekend. His NYC homecoming concert felt more like an eviction. There were
big names on the bill, CNN covered it live. It started well enough with the
Philharmonic and Don Lemon. And yes, there were a few off key moments.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(SINGING)
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D-NY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: After the financial
crisis they said we wouldn't come back. We did! After Sandy, they said we
wouldn't come back. We did!
(APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: Maybe you didn't. Schumer cha-cha-ed backstage with Colbert, and I
guess he thought their slick concert would make people believe New York was
truly back, Laura. But a hurricane was brewing as Barry Manilow launched
into his medley.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(MUSIC)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you only knew what I'm going through, I just can't
smile.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you for your cooperation. Attention.
Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and
calmly to the nearest exit.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: Get out, that was it. No Bruce Springsteen, Laura, no Paul Simon,
but FEMA was called in.
(LAUGHTER)
INGRAHAM: What was the song, "Mandy," she came and she gave without
taking. The hurricane came, and it something. There was something to do
there.
Ray, I loved it when the concert suddenly ended, then CNN threw poor
Anderson Cooper out there to try to do something to keep the show going. I
actually felt bad for him.
ARROYO: Yes, and he was ready to take a chance again, on the phone with
Barry Manilow.
INGRAHAM: No.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: I have got to ask you a question that's been
on my mind really for a long time, since I first heard "Copacabana." Is it
music and fashion were always the passion? Or is it music and passion were
always in fashion?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Music and passion were always the fashion.
COOPER: Thank you.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My music director will give you a call.
(SINGING)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: They didn't make it through, Laura. For a moment there I thought
Anderson was going to break out his maracas. But this whole concert was
ill-advised. When you have a COVID situation and you are attacking other
people, you won't let them have fireworks in Mount Rushmore and have
parades in other places, but you are going to stage a glitzy concert while
a hurricane is bearing down, things like this will happen. And they did
happen to this sad event.
INGRAHAM: First of all, New York is not back. Business is down. The growth
projections are now down because of Delta and these stupid policies they
have had. So the premise of it was wrong.
ARROYO: It was all a lie. It was the perfect way to end this event, I
thought.
INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, I needed that. Thank you. After what we saw
in San Francisco, I needed Barry Manilow. Thank you, Raymond.
And Afghanistan is in chaos, so of course, the Biden administration pivots
to COVID, and is using the FDA vaccine approval to punish more Americans.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is here next with reaction you do not want to miss,
next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
INGRAHAM: The FDA approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine today, I know you're
shocked. And of course, President Biden is using it as justification to
take away your rights.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you're a business
leader, a nonprofit leader, a state and local leader who has been waiting
for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do
that, require it. Vaccination requirements have been around for decades,
and it only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-
19.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Decades. Joining us now, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of
medicine at Stanford. Dr. Bhattacharya, first of all, I'm not too far from
Stanford right now, so I hope you feel the vibe if you are there.
Professor, did they not push this FDA approval too fast, especially when
you compare it to the normal approval process?
DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: They did.
Normally it would take years to get a vaccine tested and approved through
the FDA approval process. They moved extraordinarily quickly. The full
approval of this drug, actually, in some sense it doesn't change the
fundamental issues with the vaccine. We know from experience, we have about
eight months of safety data and experience with the use of the vaccine. So
it is mostly a safe vaccine. I still strongly encourage that older people
who have not had COVID before get the vaccine, because COVID is such a bad
disease.
But that doesn't -- the FDA approval does not change the fact that we don't
have long-term safety data with the vaccine. It doesn't change the fact
that --
INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, I'm sorry to jump in. I usually don't jump in
on you. But as I understand it, and correct me if I am wrong, most of the
data that has been gathered to -- in the application for the full approval
predated, am I right, the arrival of the Delta variant in the United
States, which is what the vaccine has more trouble with over time. Is that
correct?
BHATTACHARYA: Yes, that is true. The trials themselves were run in 2020.
And it's interesting, Laura, because what happened with the end of the
trials, or near the end of last year, was half the people with the placebo
arm and half of the people were in the treatment arm. The people in the
placebo arm were actually offered the vaccine. They unblinded the trial and
said for most of people, if you want the vaccine you can have it.
So the trials can't be used to measure the long run effects of the vaccine
because the placebo arm essentially got blown up for ethical reasons. The
vaccine was found to be effective, and they said, OK, we can't continue to
not offer the vaccine to people in the placebo arm.
It's going to be hard to get long-term randomized trial data on what the
long-term effects are of the vaccine because of that fact. So it's kind of
unfortunate. I don't really understand the need to approve it fully so
quickly. And I actually especially don't understand President Biden using
it to encourage employers and others to mandate the vaccine. I think
actually that undercuts trust in public health and trust in vaccines in
particular. The kinds of vaccines that are mandated, they tend to be
vaccines that actually do, we know for sure, stop the spread of the
disease. You get vaccinated against measles, a child that is vaccinated
with measles is not going to spread measles. That's not true for this
vaccine, certainly not true with, I think, with the Delta. You've seen like
in countries like the U.K. explosions in cases even though they are widely
vaccinated. It still protects against severe disease, but it doesn't
protect against disease spread. So why require a mandate?
INGRAHAM: But also, again, the Delta variant is very different from the
original strain of this virus. And we have people double vaccinated who are
getting infected, and even some hospitalized. So it seems like there is
going to be a second generation of the vaccine coming along which will have
to be considered anew. That's what seems to be --
BHATTACHARYA: Absolutely, Laura, that's true. And especially in this
particular sense, I think -- I do think that the old vaccines still protect
against --
INGRAHAM: We've got to roll. Dr. B, I'm interrupting you, and I never
interrupt you. I'm so sorry.
BHATTACHARYA: No worries.
INGRAHAM: I like the headphones tonight. Very cool. Dr. Bhattacharya,
thank you.
Still ahead, more from my California adventure, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
INGRAHAM: Well, well, well, we were going to share some California
adventure with you, but this just broke. Andrew Cuomo just commuted the
sentence of Chesa Boudin's father, who was in prison for, what was it,
murder? Oh, sorry, it was just robbery of an armored truck. It wasn't
murder. It turned fatal, though. Unbelievable.
We have to turn us around, my friends. We'll be L.A. tomorrow. Tune in.
Gutfeld is next.
Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL
RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All
materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not
be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast
without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You
may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from
copies of the content.