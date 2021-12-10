'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden hijacking democracy

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

It was almost three years ago that Jussie Smollett had liberals in Washington, Hollywood and the media, believing his race hoax. But, today, the jury convicted him on multiple criminal accounts related to the phony attack. But, tonight, we convict everyone in power who aided and abetted his lies. Civil rights icon Bob Woodson is here. He is going to explain why this verdict may be a watershed moment.



But first, hijacking democracy, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Now, today, if you weren't up super early, you might have missed something super pretentious and super hypocritical. Biden hosted something called the "Summit for Democracy".



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The choices we make, in my view in the next - in this moment, are going to fundamentally determine the direction our world is going to take in the coming decades. Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked or will we, together, together, have a vision and "the" vision, not just "a" vision, "the" vision and courage to once more lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, the ultimate irony here is that almost everything the Democrats are doing and supporting these days, weakens our democracy and our freedom, mandating vaccines and masks, investigating concerned parents, calling them terror threats, of course canceling political adversaries via their social media pals, appeasing China, eliminating voter ID, opposing signature verification and elections and promoting ballot harvesting. Does any of that sound pro freedom to you? That's when Biden warns about democracy backsliding. He is preemptively excusing what will likely be a crushing loss for his party in the midterms and even in 2024. You know they are desperate when they send out the person with the approval rating of, I don't know, a planner's ward.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Here in the United States, we know that our democracy is not immune from threats. January 6 looms large in our collective conscience. And, the anti-voter laws that many states have passed, are part of an intentional effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes. Her argument is actually that law is requiring you to show an ID to vote or to clear dead people off the voting rolls, to verify signatures on mail-in ballots. They're somehow, to her, anti-democratic because they believe illegal immigrants should vote and they think the biggest threats facing America look like this guy, the Coors Light Trespasser who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6. You see that guy? Yes, Kamala. That guy and others like him, they're going to throw us into a totalitarian abyss, so pathetic.



Now, the reason Democrats are so rabid about the so called Freedom to Vote Act that got invoked a law today is that in practical terms it would be a Democrat incumbent protection racket. Among other things, it would bypass state authority by nationalizing rules for voter registration and mail-in ballots. That means bye, bye meaningful election security laws. Of course, liberals don't get lots of help from media elites to sell their myths about the dark cloud, anti-democracy cloud hanging over the GOP.



People like former conservatives, David Brooks, who are kind of stuck in an early 2000s time warp help market the Trump as authoritarian myth writing Trumpian authoritarianism does doesn't renounce holy war. It embraces holy war, assumes it is permanent. In fact, it seeks to make it so. In the Trumpian world, disputes are settled by raw power and intimidation. Holy War, has David never heard of Dick Cheney? Does he really not know how often the Bush family relied on raw power and intimidation to get its way? But, Brooks goes on.



As long as the warrior ethos dominates the GOP, brutality be - will be admired over benevolence, propaganda over discourse, confrontation over conservatism, dehumanization over dignity. Two words David, Abu Ghraib. Now, who was president when that was going on? And, who was the vice president? No, hint it wasn't Donald Trump or Mike Pence. The establishment that we've known for decades is steadily losing power and being replaced by smarter, better people. I like to think of Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State versus Antony Blinken. Enough said.



Now, not only is the GOP getting smarter, its reach is broadening and now appealing to minorities once thought safely in the Democrat camp, at least they were under previous years. In 2020, Trump put together the most diverse GOP coalition in 60 years. How is that authoritarian? Hispanic voters in Texas, Florida, are flocking to the Republican banner. Republicans also made huge inroads with suburban women in Virginia who were concerned about what their kids are being taught in school and then vilified for it. Now, the fact is Republicans, not Democrats, have become more democratic. Think about it this way. Since 1988, the GOP was essentially run by one family, the Bushes. Now, if you're on their good side, all was well, but if you question them, oh, my goodness, if you dared to criticize them, you were shunned.



But, it's not a democracy when your party is controlled by big donors that are one small clique or family. For years, the conservative grassroots, they were demanding real change and things like foreign policy, border policy, trade policy, but they were summarily ignored until Trump came along. Now, David Brooks and others like him, they want to return to the old days when the GOP voters lost gracefully and lost regularly by following naive globalist dreamers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE W. BUSH, 43RD PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We see a China that is becoming one of the most dynamic and creative societies in the world. America welcomes the emergence of a strong and peaceful and prosperous China.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Which brings me back to Biden's summit today. Now, the biggest tell that this has nothing to do with promoting democracy is the fact that the President of the EU was invited.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID-MARIA SASSOLI, PRESIDENT, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: We know how painful it is when a small group takes unlimited power and imposes a single vision on all of society. It is why we have put forward measures to help protect people online from illegal content, hidden political advertisement or disinformation. It is why we are proposing to add hate speech and hate crime to the list of crimes in our treaties.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes. I'm going to trust her to regulate hate speech. OK. Now, let's see. A transnational undemocratic body that's totally unaccountable to the voters in their own countries imposing speech restrictions to punish their political opponents. Now, of course, Biden and Pelosi would love nothing more than to do the same here and they're trying to. They see what's coming down the road if they actually let democracy play out here. So, they're going to pull out all the stops to make sure that does not happen, even if they have to hijack democracy to do it. And, that's the Angle.



Joining me now and I'm delighted he is here is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Senator, now, the left pretends that this is all about protecting democracy. But, what did you glean from what happened at this supposed summit today?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, what really stands out to me is that it was one long anti-American tirade by the President of the United States and various members of his administration. I mean, you listen to him. They don't like American voting laws. They don't like American history. They want to rewrite our culture and completely change it. I mean, this is a guy who doesn't really like America and who is telling the rest of the world, oh, I'm so sorry for America and the way that it is. We should be different. If you let us have power long enough, we will completely transform the country. Meanwhile, he is letting China walk all over him. He is letting an actual authoritative - authoritarian dictator call the shots, I thought it was embarrassing and sad and it just shows you how out of touch Joe Biden is and what a failure he has been.



INGRAHAM: They're really worried. Are they not, Senator Hawley, about next year? I mean, they're freaking out. They see Kamala on the rocks. Biden is barely able to read a teleprompter. It just looks really ugly on a lot of these races. If they're cooking up something here, you can feel it in the air, even if they don't get that - those voting laws passed.



HAWLEY: Yes. They're excused for why they're going to lose next year and they are going to lose, Laura, because their agenda is so unpopular. What they want to do in the country is so desperately disliked by Americans and what their excuse is going to be is that all America is a systemically racist country and our voting laws are stacked against us. I mean, this is the narrative that they are preparing.



And, I go back to their continuing assault on America. If you listen carefully, what you hear the Biden administration saying today and over and over again is America is systemically racist. It's systemically oppressive. It's systemically evil. It's just so terrible. And, the American people, they just are too dumb to understand how good we are for them. Well, it's quite the reverse. The American people are good people. This is a great nation and it is rejecting Joe Biden and that just shows how sharp the American people really are.



INGRAHAM: One of the more bizarre, but I guess, predictable, I shouldn't call bizarre, they actually trotted out Janet Yellen at the Democracy summit, to trash our tax laws as somehow anti-democratic. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY, UNITED STATES: This corruption here at home, especially when it comes to help people pay taxes are rather healthy don't. Last year, more than $600 billion was withheld from public coffers because of our broken tax system. The country is deprived funding for things that benefit everyone.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, they get to decide what benefits other people by taking other people's money but the money always stays in Washington to grow it. Does it not?



HAWLEY: Yes. That's exactly right. And, here is the message there again. You just heard it out of the mouth of Janet Yellen that the American tax system now is fundamentally evil and fundamentally backwards. It needs to be fundamentally changed. I mean, it's the same message everywhere you look from this administration, America is fundamentally flawed. Well, you know what, they're totally wrong about that.



And, as it turns out, the American people don't like being told that they're a bunch of backwards idiots. Parents don't like being told that they're domestic terrorists, and the American people just aren't going to have it. They know who the real idiots are here. It's the people in charge of this administration. So, it's time to quit apologizing for America and start standing up for America and making it strong again and that should be the task in front of us.



INGRAHAM: Now, they're totally jealous of the EU, though, because it's really hard to make political change in the EU, the way the political system is organized, all the multi-party system. So, you could tell the Democrats here like, gosh, we wish, I'm glad we're getting those higher gas prices but we really love your system, your crackdown on free speech. Senator, I need to remind everyone watching tonight how these lovers of democracy reacted to a pretty big victory in 2016. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TAVIS SMILEY, AUTHOR, 'SMILEY WAS BORN IN GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, AND GREW UP IN BUNKER HILL, INDIANA: But, just as sure as Donald Trump won last night, so did racism, so did sexism. So did classism.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You believe you lost primarily because of sexism.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: I think it hurt me. I think it had an impact.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the Russians participated and happen this man get elected.



CAROL ANDERSON, PROFESSOR, EMORY UNIVERSITY: Trump won by voter suppression.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, it's always anti-democratic when they lose, always.



HAWLEY: Yes, exactly, and that's why they want to change all of the voter laws right now all across the country with the stroke of a pen in Washington, D.C. They want to take control of every state's laws and rewrite them to benefit themselves, which as you pointed out, you talk about anti-democratic, I mean, the truth is that the American people are good people. They're smart people. They can make their own decisions and they don't need to be told by Joe Biden that they're systemically evil and racist and backwards. That just isn't true.



The Democrat Party has lost sight of who America are - is, what our history is, and what our destiny is going to be. And, I tell you what, the American people aren't going to put up with it for much longer. Every time they get a chance to be heard at the ballot box, they're saying loud and clear, we don't want this agenda. We want a different--



INGRAHAM: All right.



HAWLEY: --future for this country.



INGRAHAM: Senator, great to see you tonight. Thank you. And, with Pfizer CEO now predicting fourth booster, it might be time to start asking, is it still about the science? Oh, you know the answer. The immunologist who was part of a group that did some of the early research on the mRNA vaccine is here with a warning for all of you. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KATE BOLDUAN, CNN HOST: Is it a matter now of when, not if, the definition of fully vaccinated changes?



DR. FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: My own personal opinion, Kate, is what you said is correct. It's going to be a matter of when, not if. For me as a public health person, I just say get your third shot, forget about what the vaccine - what the definition is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No, just do it. Wait. This is supposed to be about science, Tony. But, he sounds more like he's in a Nike commercial. Now, of course, one only need to look abroad to see where this booster mania is going. In Israel, government officials there are considering whether or not to mandate a fourth COVID shot due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. How long before that comes here?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. BYRAM BRIDLE, VIRAL IMMUNOLOGIST: When we see real data, we will determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long? And, the second point, I think we will need the first dose. With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a minute. Science, again - or is this about profit for Big Pharma? If it's not actually about making Pharma execs richer though, then it's time to start asking questions about the effectiveness of vaccines in ending the pandemic.



Joining me now is Dr. Byram Bridle who is immunology professor at the University of Guelph in Canada, who is part of the group who studied the first mRNA COVID vaccines. Dr. Bridle, what's going on here?



DR. BYRAM BRIDLE, VIRAL IMMUNOLOGIST: Hi, Laura. Thanks for having me again. I have to say, I'll just be blunt, this is absolutely ludicrous. This is a case of trying to take something that is completely ineffective. And by administering endless doses, somehow, it seems like health professionals think this is going to suddenly become effective. There is so much data showing now that these vaccines can never ever achieve the goal of herd immunity. These are - first of all, what I want to point out is we have to keep in mind the very definition of vaccines was altered to allow that term to be applied to these current inoculations that were given to people. The duration of immunity is far too short.



The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been effectively developing new variants that can readily evade this immunity. The new Omicron variant has so many mutations in the spike protein. It's going to be able to even more effectively evade vaccine induced immunity than the Delta variant did. And, the combination of all of these things, combined with of course the fact that there is although people try and hide it as much as possible, it's becoming impossible to hide the harms that these vaccines are causing. And, there is no question now that the cost benefit analysis makes no sense. People who are "fully vaccinated", which is the two doses at the moment, they can still get infected. They can still get COVID. They can still get disease. They can still die from COVID. And, they transmit the virus and at least equal proportion to equal quantities--



INGRAHAM: But, Doctor--



BRIDLE: --as those who have no immunity.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Doctor, what they always will say is look, it really reduces hospitalization and chance of death, however. So, - it's - the upside is very positive that they discount any of the other side effects or heart issues or anything but serious illness or death. So, regular people are like, well, it sounds good to me, what do I getting the fourth shot?



BRIDLE: OK, well, OK, so, this is - that's a great point, Laura. Now, if that's the case, then people can get vaccinated and they can reduce their risk if they perceive it to be doing such in getting the severe and potentially fatal disease. That doesn't mean that everybody else should be getting it. That is just - that's an individual benefit. In terms of the benefit to other people around them, the data is very clear, there is zero benefit to people around individuals who are double vaccinated. They are still shedding as much virus. So, it makes no sense to push the vaccine mandates from that context.



And third - fourth doses are coming to America. There is no question. As scientists, we've been seeing this come for a long time. This is now all about the profit. It's clear and it has to be because it is not about the science. There is a mountain of science saying we should not be pushing these vaccines. We certainly should not be mandating them. And think about, every dose that gets added, is a gross amount of profit for these companies, and how the CEOs--



INGRAHAM: But, I want to get to that so people understand, Doctor Bridle, hold on because Pfizer apparently has a new company slogan. What's good for Pfizer is good for the global economy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You expect to generate I think more than $35 billion in sales this year what would you say gobble economy, you expect to generate, I think more than $35 billion in sales this year. What would you say to those who regard it as immoral to cash in during a pandemic?



ALBERT BOURLA, CEO, PFIZER: I believe that we have saved the global economy trillions of dollars. I think it's a strong incentive for innovation for the next pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Doctor Bridle is already on to the next pandemic and pay off, right? Reaction quickly.



BRIDLE: Yes, this is ridiculous. This clearly - that there is - clearly when these individuals are making these statements, there are massive conflicts of interest. And, I just want to be very clear about this. The Delta variant, although more transmissible, was much less dangerous. This Omicron variant, the data so far shows us that it's back to being much less transmissible than the Delta variant was, and probably even less dangerous than the Delta variant was. So, because of the cost benefit analyses, which were already very questionable for these vaccines to begin with, with this new information, it makes no sense.



Most people do not require the vaccines, let alone third and fourth and possibly additional doses. And, we need Americans to recognize this, to stand up, recognize the lunacy that's going on right now. This - there is tyranny in all kinds of countries around the world. And, America is a leader in - when it comes to health and public health. And, many countries, the country that I am - I am in, follows the FDA. We need Americans to recognize this lunacy, stand up and stop. And, we should never--



INGRAHAM: Yes. It's sky resisting. Now -



BRIDLE: That's right.



INGRAHAM: This is--



(CROSSTALK)



BRIDLE: --vaccines. Sorry, go ahead.



INGRAHAM: Yes. We have to go Dr. Bridle, but it is a new type of tyranny and it's getting--



BRIDLE: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: --it's getting worse by the day, especially how they're treating the kids. I appreciate it. Thank you. And, time and again, The Ingraham Angle has proven to be ahead of the curve on COVID, and today, the New York Times reporting that the Coronavirus attacks fat tissue, scientists find. The research may help explain why people who are overweight and obese have been at higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID.



My next guest pointed this out on our show in the first weeks of the pandemic. Joining me now is Dr. Steven Smith, Founder the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health. Dr. Smith, what took them so long and did they really get it right at the New York Times?



DR. STEPHEN SMITH, FOUNDER, THE SMITH CENTER: Well, the first part is what took him so long, I don't know. I think the lesson to be learned here is, it's OK to say the emperor has no clothes. It never has no clothes. And, the establishment wouldn't accept the fact that obesity was a severe risk factor for severe COVID. I don't know why the data were just simply chart derived data that we had. And, I had cited several different leading journals. At least the editor of Jama said basically essentially he didn't believe me, to believe me. They're just chart data, just publish the data, I begged him.



But, getting back to your prior guests view, I agree that we should be science and the science of risk factors, epidemiology to vaccinate those who are at risk for severe disease, not everybody. And obviously the waning immunity, this is a decent vaccine in the beginning but it wanes much quicker than any good vaccine we ever had. So, it makes it essential for us to focus on people at risk for severe reason, not everybody. And, I'm really -



INGRAHAM: Why - how is it - really quickly, Dr. Smith, sorry to interrupt. But, if you can explain very quickly, very briefly, how does obesity or high BMI, how is that a higher risk factor? What is the virus do?



SMITH: I think that's - yes, that's probably the wrong - that's one of the main problems we all want to know how and why, how and why don't matter in medicine? What is it matters? Nice to see there is a beautiful study from Stanford in this preprint that they took adipose or fat tissue from surgical specimens, people that had bariatric or obesity surgery or cardiac surgery. And, they took these specimens and tested the ability of the virus to grow in fat cells, and it didn't. The macrophages within these fat tissues well, and that makes sense. But, making sense in physiology medicine don't matter. What really matters is what you see, what happens to the patient and that's where we've gone wrong.



Medicine is a profession of observers and we stopped observing. We tried to fit a round pegs and square holes instead of saying, hey, just look at what we have and what does this mean and now how do we use this information going forward? We just didn't do that. We refused to--



INGRAHAM: So, for young people, Dr. Smith, if you can game it out estimate of young people, younger people under the age of let's say 40 who got severe COVID, severe COVID or died, it's a small number - smaller number but what percentage of them do you think had high BMI?



SMITH: I think they either had high BMI or something else going on. I didn't see any that didn't have a high BMI or some sort of other immunosuppressive thing going on. Usually they were transplant patients, for instance. But they were diabetics or high BMI. And we really don't see that many. Really under 35, I don't remember seeing more than a handful of patients that got moderately ill. So you had to have --



INGRAHAM: Dr. Smith, you had to have one of those comorbidities. Dr. Smith, you are so far ahead of the curve on so many issues, going back to March of 2020. Thank you, tonight.



And with the help of Joe Biden and the entire mainstream press, actor Jussie Smollett attempted to use politics and race to rip the country apart. Tonight, he was justifiably found guilty for his insidious race hoax. Civil rights icon Bob Woodson is here to unpack this ruling and why is it so important.



INGRAHAM: Justice was done today with actor Jussie Smollett convicted by a jury of his peers on five of six counts that were related to that 2019 fake racial attack in Chicago. It's important to remember that his outlandish accusations were aired uncritically for almost about two weeks. This was a narrative that, of course, confirmed the left's worst abuse about America - - attackers in MAGA, anti-gay slurs, a black man fighting for his life in a white supremacist country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jussie Smollett was viciously beaten. And we know it is a hate crime.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: My concern is for him and for his well-being. So every day, I say I know you think I'm annoying, I just want to know how you are doing, that you're OK.



REP. MAXINE WATERS, (D-CA): This has been happening for a reason. It's coming from the president of the United States. He's dog whistling every day. He is separating and dividing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, today's verdict wasn't just an indictment of Smollett, but of the entire leftist media apparatus and the political elites who parroted his lies from the start. Joining me now is Bob Woodson, civil rights activist and founder of The Woodson Center. Bob, what is the big lesson going forward here?



BOB WOODSON, FOUNDER, THE WOODSON CENTER: Thanks for having me back, Laura.



First of all, the lesson is that America, the judicial system is fair and just. Not only was this decision, but all people don't realize in the Rittenhouse decision that was made the same day that that decision was made, a young man by the name of Andrew Coffee, a black man who was on trial for shooting a police officer that entered his house in the middle of the night without announcing it, he was found innocent also, not guilty, which means that our judicial system is fair. A decade ago in Tyler, Texas, a small town, two white police officers were found guilty of murdering a black inmate by an all-white jury. So thank God that our court system has not surrendered to wokeness, so that is one blessing.



But Jussie Smollett I think committed moral treason by exploiting the rich legacy of the civil rights movement, using it to advance his career. And that has dire consequences for police resources that have been employed to investigate that. These are resources that could have been spent trying to reduce the murder rate that is an all-time high in Chicago's dangerous killing fields.



But Jussie Smollett and his enablers but his personal interests ahead of the well-being and health and welfare of thousands of blacks in those community. That is why I accused him of committing moral treason.



INGRAHAM: He also, Bob, thought that playing the victim here, but the defiant victim in a racist society, that that, I think, was going to help him professionally. And sure enough, all these people, you saw the media folks, Hollywood, they all rallied to him. Even after his story started to fall apart, they still kind of didn't want to believe he lied about this. But he thought, and I think rightly so, it would help them, correct?



WOODSON: Yes. Like I said, he put his selfish interests above the interests and well-being of thousands of blacks in these inner cities. Think about all the police resources that were used to investigate this hoax. These are resources that could've been deployed in these neighborhoods.



Laura, more blacks are killed in one year by other blacks than were killed and lynched in 40 years of the Klan. And yet we are talking about Jussie Smollett exploiting that. They are in danger of returning us to the pre civil rights south. I lived in Mississippi in the 50s, in the military, and I can tell you what it was like. If a black killed another black, often they were not arrested. And we said this demeaned black life, and what we demanded was equal justice for the law.



And I went to jail in the civil rights movement with others, and Dr. King and others, so that we would be treated fairly by our judicial and law enforcement system. And yet, we don't get upset when blacks kill other blacks. Black lives only matter when it is taken by a white person. And so --



INGRAHAM: Bob, your words tonight -- your words tonight -- I'm sorry to interrupt, we've got to roll, but your words tonight, they are giving me chills, because more people will need to hear this. Bob, thank you. Civil rights icon.



Will Jussie Smollett be brought up on federal charges? Of course not. They are too busy investigating January 6th. Just yesterday, the DOJ unsealing charges against Thomas Conover of Texas. What was his crime? Entering the capitol with the Coors Light -- no. Entering the capitol while drinking a beer and saying I don't always storm the capital of the United States of America, but when I do, I prefer Coors Light.



Joining me now is Harmeet Dhillon, managing partner of the Dhillon law group. Harmeet, it seems the DOJ right now is deliberately trying to, I think, intimidate conservatives, former Trump supporters, Trump supporters, from gathering together before this midterm election, because you might have an infiltrator in the crowd, who knows what could happen, and then your life is over.



HARMEET DHILLON, DHILLON LAW GROUP MANAGING PARTNER: Absolutely, Laura. What's happening here is the DOJ has been weaponized and used again supporters of the prior president in a way that is really unprecedented in this country. It is the kind of thing you see in third world countries or places where they don't have a rule of law, and they put the political enemies in prison.



So some things you haven't even heard about our this DOJ prosecuting four- year-old alleged donor violations of Trump owners right before the statute of limitations runs out, which has not been done in prior administrations. You have subpoenas going out from the House to members of the Republican National Committee seeking their personal and private communications, having really having nothing to do with being at the capitol, just to harass them.



You, of course, see the persecution of lawyers and advisors for the former president, and that is being now handled by the DOJ, unsealing charges again supporters like Steve Bannon and others. And at the same time, you have the same DOJ weaponizing against parents who are standing up for the rights of their children. And finally, you have the DOJ hunting journalists, like my client James O'Keefe, who happens to be a critic of this administration and is uncovering corruption.



So from our DOJ, which I think was far less active than it should have been under Trump for advancing American interests and civil rights in our courts, you have the exact opposite. And it's absolutely biased, out of control, and unfortunately, there seems to be almost no oversight happening in the House or the Senate on these very important issues.



INGRAHAM: It's infuriating, but Harmeet, one quick question before we go. Your thoughts on this. Earlier tonight the New York City Council, they passed a bill giving permanent residents, noncitizens, the right to vote in city elections. Is this just a sign of things to come?



DHILLON: Absolutely. This has been happening, Laura, in different cities around the United States. We have it in San Francisco where even illegal alien parents can vote in school board elections. So to my surprise when I looked this up as a lawyer to see if I could file a lawsuit to challenge it, it is not illegal under federal law for this to happen, and it's a wave. You can expect to see it happening all over the place.



And by the way, these city governments are not trivial. They give out a lot of benefits and a lot of contracts, and a lot more of those are going to go towards so-called immigrant causes. As an immigrant, I don't think that immigrants should be allowed unless they are United States citizens to vote at any level of our elections in this country.



INGRAHAM: We have 4 million people, by the end of this year we will have almost 4 million people who crossed our border illegally, approximately. That's a lot of new voters, is it not. Harmeet, thank you very much. Great to see you tonight.



And crime in L.A., we know it's out of control, but D.A. George Gascon still insists his soft on crime agenda is actually working. A mother whose son was murdered and is leading a new effort to recall Gascon hits back in moments. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: If you've been following the crime stories out of L.A. recently, well, it's clear why there is a renewed effort to recall district attorney George Gascon from office there. Crime is totally out of control, but at a press conference yesterday, Gascon insisted things were just -- couldn't be better.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE GASCON, (D) LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: We have set a path for ourselves to turn around the criminal legal system in this country in a way that will become more humane, more equitable, and above all, will create a safer environment for all of us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: How is that working out so far? After Gascon acted on his soft on crime agenda, crime is raging. Murders in a L.A. up nearly 47 percent from 2019. Shootings are up 56 percent. Carjackings up nearly 53 percent. So it's not too difficult to draw a line from his approach to crime to the lawlessness we are seeing today. But he is totally unfazed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've all seen the spate of smash and grab robberies. L.A. residents are being robbed and assaulted when they are out shopping. To what extent do you and your policies bear any responsibility for that?



GEORGE GASCON, (D) LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Actually, none.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Actually, a lot. And don't take my word for it. Just ask my next guest, Desiree Andrade, who had to watch Gascon's office, and it's of course trending towards leniency, as it did for her son's killer. Desiree, the last recall effort fell short, but do you think this renewed effort, given everything that has happened, will work?



DESIREE ANDRADE, "RECALL GEORGE GASCON" ORGANIZER: Definitely. Laura, thank you for having me on, I appreciate it. I definitely feel that this time around we have this completely, we are well funded, we are better organized. And people are seeing firsthand the effects that George Gascon's policies are having on public safety right now. So I think that more people are going to get involved. And I feel that this time around, we have a better grasp of things. You have to understand, the first effort was really a grassroots effort. So now we have all the funds that we need to start this. We did raise $2.5 million before starting, so we are well prepared and ready to get this started and up and going.



INGRAHAM: Is there a day that goes by when the death of your son, the killing of your son, doesn't dominate a good part of your thinking?



ANDRADE: There is not one day that goes by that I don't think about my son. I wake up every day thinking about my son. I go to bed thinking about him. He is constantly on my mind. But at the end of the day, this is much more than just my story. This is about many other victims out there that are living today without a loved one and hurting just as much as I am.



So this fight, again, it's not only for my son. I'm doing what I can for every voiceless victim out there. I feel that this is what I need to do, this is what my calling is. I'm doing this for everyone.



But yes, Laura, it hurts every single day, what I'm going through. And it doesn't help that George Gascon is revictimizing me just by his pro- criminal agenda and what he's done to my son's case. It's awful. It's awful. I don't think he understands what he is doing.



INGRAHAM: He sounds like he is completely -- either he is insane, or he is completely ignorant, or just doesn't care. There are three options. None of them are any good.



ANDRADE: How about all of that? How about all of that?



INGRAHAM: All of it.



ANDRADE: Yes.



INGRAHAM: It seems like when there is a prominent individual who gets murdered in Beverly Hills, as we saw last week, the week before, maybe people are going to start paying attention, because rich people are now being affected. But Desiree, your son's life mattered, mattered a lot, and you're doing an amazing job. And we are going to keep on tabs on this. And please stay in touch with us on this story as it goes forward. Gascon has got to go.



ANDRADE: Thank you. Thank you so much.



INGRAHAM: Absolutely.



And the media continues to embarrass themselves. The Last Bite explains.



INGRAHAM: Even more pathetic than Hillary reading her victory speech the other day, was a certain, well, supplicant's reaction to it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hope this speech is available for little girls and little boys in schools. I hope it's available in history books. I hope it's available in the Smithsonian, because there will be a woman president. And that woman president is going to be standing on the shoulders of Hillary Clinton.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Standing on the shoulders? First of all, the woman president is going to be a conservative, thank you very much.



Make sure you tune in tomorrow night for our exclusive interview with former president Donald Trump.



That's it for us tonight. Remember, America now and forever.



