'The Ingraham Angle' on the Biden booster club and Omicron variant

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now, just days ago, eight days ago, an anti-white BLM supporter plows into a Christmas parade killing six, including a child. And tonight, as many children remain in the hospital, so why have the media suddenly gone silent on the motivations of the driver? We're going to examine it tonight.



Plus, Biden steps on his own COVID message. And what is up with the White House Christmas decorations? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Seen and Unseen.



But first, the Biden booster club. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



As Americans were enjoying the holiday weekend with friends and family, Anthony Fauci emerged on television to haunt them like the ghost of Christmas past.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Should we expect to be seeing more lockdowns, again, new lock downs, more mandates?



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: You know, I don't know, George. It's really too early to say. We just really need to - as I've said so often, prepare for the worst.



INGRAHAM: This is Fauci's ammo. Variant or no variant, you're supposed to hang on his every word. But for someone who has made more mistakes than Hunter Biden's made bad paintings, he sure is a cocky little guy.



FAUCI: All I want to do is save people's lives. And I mean, anybody who's looking at this carefully realizes that there's a distinct anti-science flavor to this. If they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people could recognize there's a person there, so it's easy to criticize. But they're really criticizing science, because I represent science.



And if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society, long after I leave.



INGRAHAM: First of all, the man will never leave his cushy government job voluntarily. And apparently, Biden's too stupid to fire him. The reason for his reemergence is the new Omicron COVID variant from South Africa. And Fauci is not the only one running into a camera. Like clockwork, all the old hucksters were back on the boob tube.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's certainly transmitting faster than the Delta variant.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It could possibly be more resistant to our existing vaccines.



PETER HOTEZ, DEAN, SCHOOL OF TROPICAL MEDICINE, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: It wouldn't surprise me at all if it's already in the U.S.



INGRAHAM: But the doctor who first discovered the variant is striking a far more reasonable tone.



ANGELIQUE COETZEE, CHAIR OF THE SOUTH AFRICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION: Despite what we are observing is mild cases. Cases that we have seen last week and the week before last week, also mild cases. Mild symptoms easily treated at home. There's nothing significant that say, yes, we are moving into a real problem going forward.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, that would be considered positive news to most people. But not to the fading fearmongering COVID stars of yesteryear.



MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE DIRECTOR: This is such a rapidly evolving situation in South Africa, I think we have to be very careful about assuming we're not going to see many more very ill people. The fact that it has these mutations that very well could allow for immune escape, I think still are really a grave concern.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He needs to hop back onto his lily pad. This is insane. That man is a maniacal control freak. He wanted unvaxxed kids to stay out of the classroom, remember, because of the Delta variant. And then he wanted to force them to wear N-95 masks, stay six feet apart all for their own safety, of course. Forget about what it does to their development. And he's never been held accountable.



And the reason for that is that we don't have an independent media to fact- check the experts, because they all believe the vaccine hesitant are selfish, or stupid, or both. And with Delta variant petering out, deaths and hospitalizations plummeting. The shots plus a boo - two shots plus a booster, that whole special drink wasn't an easy sell. Enter Omicron.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: You have to get the shot. You have to get the booster.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But get your booster today.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These scrabble bands are band aids, they don't really help very much. What you really have to do is ramp up vaccination.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you haven't already gotten vaccinated, or if you have and you're eligible for a booster, do it now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Two shots and a booster on the side. Wait a second. Do we even know if the vaccine really works against the new variant?



FAUCI: Whether it's the Delta variant, or whether it's the Omicron variant, vaccination is going to be the solution.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, brought to you by the same people who downplayed natural immunity. The virus is mutating, because that's what viruses do, especially when it's trying to sneak around a vaccine. It gets smarter. But usually when they become more transmissible, the viruses also become less deadly. But only time will tell here.



Whatever happens with Omicron, this I know. The same control freaks hate the fact that most of you resumed your normal life long ago. They are furious that you didn't give up the old normal, that the red states doggedly refuse to roll over and give in to the threats and the fear.



This isn't where they expected America to be with Trump out of office. Many on the left truly thought that with him gone, America would be in a permanent state of rolling lockdowns like some of the European countries. Thank God.



I still think about this every day. Thank God for our Republican governors, like Kim Reynolds in Iowa; Gregg Abbott in Texas; Bill Lee in Tennessee; Pete Ricketts in Nebraska; Tate Reeves, Mississippi; and of course, Ron DeSantis in Florida. By the way, Florida now has the lowest infection rate in the United States.



And then with Virginia freeing itself by electing Glenn Youngkin, Democrats, I think they frankly just don't know what to do. Now spending money, that's not helping Biden's numbers. And trillions more that will be spent perhaps is only going to drive the value of the dollar down further.



But COVID to them is like crystal meth to a drug addict. They know it's not working. They know it's bad to stay on the topic, but they keep returning to it. The fact is everything the experts pushed from lockdowns to school closures to masks have only made matters worse. And now we know that the vaccinated can spread the virus just as easily as the non-vaccinated. Whoops.



And with this new variant, they want us to start embracing more mandates. What? Line up for the endless boosters that may or may not work. Wow, certainly great for the pharma CEOs, isn't it? This is all moving to a very sinister place and didn't think would get here. But here we are.



Biden doesn't have the legal power to force mandates. The courts have shut them down, vilifying the unvaxxed. That was counterproductive. It's frustrating to Fauci, who's used to the star treatment. Now, he's not even pretending though to be anything, but a left wing hack.



MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS HOST: Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted.



FAUCI: Yes. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted. What happened on January 6, Senator?



BRENNAN: Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect President Trump?



FAUCI: Of course. You have to be asleep not to figure that one out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Told you. I told you, like in May of 2020, Fauci was a leftist. That's who he is.



Now, Biden may not be sentient enough to know this, but Tony, the COVID tiger, has him trapped. They should have replaced Fauci, declared victory, and say basically this whole thing of America, the show that we do, the American show must go on.



Had he gone that route, Biden, more people would have probably gotten vaccinated as well. The question remains, though, will Biden give in to this truly demonic impulse to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated through the United States? Well, their favorite experts have been pushing this now for some time.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OSTERHOLM: What we need to do is have a way that we can make certain, when people get on a plane that crosses a border, they're not infected when they get on, meaning they should be vaccinated fully, should be tested. And then when they arrive, there's a - now a way to test them again, and to follow up with them.



Now, this is something we definitely need. And I think that will replace the travel ban in short order.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Think about that. Think about where that's going to take us. Anything that man says, we should do the opposite. Here's the bottom line, Biden can do the right thing. He can be positive, he can work with the GOP and get us back to normal across the board.



But if he keeps listening to Fauci, Osterholm and alike, and doubling down on fear and lockdowns, the Democrats' loss in Virginia is going to be nothing compared to the wipeout they're going to experience next year. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Stanford School of Medicine professor; and Dr. Houman Hemmati, Board Certified MD and PhD research scientist.



Dr. Bhattacharya, I know you said this and you said this on my podcast recently that some irresponsible epidemiologists are using all of this to do what?



JAY BHATTACHARYA, PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, STANFORD: I mean, they want lockdowns. They actually enjoyed and thought that the lockdowns that happened for the last year and a half have somehow conquered COVID or something. I don't know what data they're looking at.



The Omicron variant does not justify. Let's say, it's more infectious, well, the lockdowns didn't stop the last - less infectious variant. What makes anyone think that it would work now?



And the catastrophic harms in the lockdowns, the school closures, people missing their cancer screening, people missing their diabetes management treatment, all of that - bring that back again, it is a catastrophic mistake. It would be catastrophic mistake to listen to these epidemiologists who are just mongering fear for - I mean, I don't really know what purpose. Certainly, we should not be listening to them.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Hemmati, the Omicron variant now conveniently aligns with the left's desperate push for boosters. Watch.



SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Vaccines provide this, sort of, cushion effect of antibodies. With a mutated virus, it may start to drop off. That does make a case, a stronger case even for boosters. You want to get more of that cushion effect, so that no matter the variant, it can provide you some of that protection.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Hemmati, is the cushion effect a medical term? I wasn't aware of that. But what's going on here?



HOUMAN HEMMATI, PHD RESEARCH SCIENTIST: You know, look, I can understand how there is a desire, a need, a passion to create some sort of magic bullet against the virus, right. Especially in all of its new variants and variants that will inevitably come over time.



Having a cushion, simply is a lay word for trying to broaden the spectrum of activity of the vaccine. However, we know that the vaccine is what it is, right. So it's vaccinating us against just one specific protein with one specific amino acid sequence of that virus, namely the spike protein. That happens to be the one that mutates a lot.



So what we've done is, we've created a vaccine against the one part of the virus that's easiest to vaccinate against, but which happens to be the one part of the virus that mutates like crazy. And coronaviruses aren't new. These are - these have been around forever. This is what causes part of the common cold.



And so, we still get common colds all the time. And you can bet that if someone could have vaccinated against the common cold, they would have done so already. But we don't, why? Because they mutate rapidly, especially the spike protein.



So what we really need to hope for is that we do get, ultimately, to some point where the virus mutates in a way that it infects a lot of people, but it doesn't cause any disease at all.



INGRAHAM: Right. Though what we've said all along, which is, it has to kind of run through the population, as awful as that sounds and protect the people most vulnerable. But that's a good lead in to this pre-print study that was partially funded by the CDC. And I believe, Yale University on transmission rates between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed prison inmates it studied.



And it said, "They found no statistically significant difference in transmission between - potential between vaccinated persons and persons who are not fully vaccinated. Therefore, our findings indicate that prevention and mitigation measures should be applied without regard to vaxxed status for persons in high-risk settings, et cetera."



Dr. Bhattacharya, what does that mean? I mean, so vaccinated people can spread the virus. Unvaccinated people can spread the virus. So we should social distance forever? What?



BHATTACHARYA: I mean, I think for one, it means the vaccine mandates make no sense. The idea of the vaccine mandates is, well, we can - opening up spaces where only vaccinated people are, you can feel safe that you're not going to get the disease. Well, very clearly from this kind of - this evidence and there's lots of other evidence that the vaccine does not stop disease spread. That's not true.



The vaccine protects you against severe disease. That's a private benefit, but not a public benefit. There's no sense in the mandates at all. And of course, the - all of these other measures that we've taken to separate people from one another have their costs, to say just because we can spread the disease. When many, many of us are vaccinated and many, many of us who had the disease and recovered and are thereby protected. Therefore, we should live our life in cowering in the corner until, God knows when, makes no sense.



INGRAHAM: Now, there was a study conducted by Brown University about facemasks, which I found fascinating. Also, social distancing in children, and they found that it harmed children's development, something we had believed would happen. "Results show that early learning composite, the mean result dropped by a whopping 23 percent. In addition, the report adds that masks worn in public settings, and in school or daycare settings may impact a range of early developing skills, such as attachment, facial processing, socioemotional processing."



Dr. Hummati, I'd like to see it as applied to older kids as well. But is there any reason to be masking children at this point and forcing them to socially distance?



HUMMATI: Look, as I've said before on this show related to the vaccine, let's apply that to the mask as well. This is risk-benefit analysis. We know the risks are massive. It doesn't take a medically published study, published in a medical journal to prove for anyone to understand that it is not wise to prevent kids from seeing each other face to face, to see their students - fellow students, to see their teachers, everyone else, right.



We know this already. This is obvious, but now we have evidence, right? Where's the benefit to this? The benefit is minimal, right? We've already shown that the benefit is minimal. We've already shown that kids don't tend to get very sick. And so if you have kids who even if they got the virus, by and large, would not end up dead, would not even end up hospitalized.



But we know on the flip side, the risks are enormous. Why do that? Why at least mandate it? Why not, say, parents, why don't you look at the information, why don't you, or maybe you and your pediatrician together make that decision whether you want to mask your kid, and allow them to do that.



INGRAHAM: That's a great idea. Maybe have it be an individual, and what happened to individual choice. They used to be in favor of that. Dr. Bhattacharya, very quickly. Your view on Europe beginning to roll in new restrictions and lockdowns as we're seeing in places like Slovakia and Austria. Really quickly.



BHATTACHARYA: I mean, it failed with the Delta variant. I have no idea why they think that's going to work this time. I think it's counterproductive and destructive. And I think, I would hope that they would come to their senses and stop it.



INGRAHAM: Doctors, thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And Team Biden is blaming the pandemic for their bad economy and the bad polling. But Larry Kudlow says, not so fast. He's here next. And the left is so freaked out about sinking Biden that they're already floating two holy unimpressive people. Senator Tom Cotton is here on that. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Now, when any issue blows up and then the Biden administration has kind of a readymade excuse. As a recent AP article noted, "Inflation soaring, businesses are struggling to hire, and President Joe Biden's poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19."



Joining me now is Larry Kudlow, Host of Kudlow on Fox Business. We love it. And former Trump White House economic adviser. Now, Larry, is COVID really all that ails Biden at this point? Because the red states last time I checked are thriving.



LARRY KUDLOW, HOST OF THE "KUDLOW": He's got to blame somebody for everything that's gone wrong. So he's going to blame you, he's going to play me. He blames the pandemic. He blames Saudi Arabia. He blames everybody except his own policies.



You know what, think of this, this idea that the pandemic is responsible for inflation. During the second half of 2020, we had a V-shaped recovery, but there was no inflation. OK. That's an important point during the Trump years. The inflation didn't begin until the winter spring of this year after the $2 trillion so-called emergency relief bill was passed by Democrats through reconciliation. And what did that do? It just blew up the inflation rate. OK, just blow it up. Before that it had been quiescent.



And on top of that stuff, they could have changed union rules in the ports out in Los Angeles and Long Beach. They wouldn't work 24/7. They closed down at 3pm. That could have been changed. They wouldn't change various trucking rules that would have made it easier and more profitable for the truckers to come back and work.



And by the way, all during this period, they're still paying people not to work with a variety of assistance programs, including unnecessary unemployment benefits that ended finally about six or seven weeks ago. So, they all look to themselves. It's their policies that are causing these troubles. It's excessive government spending. I'm just going to say, it's excessive - it's nothing you don't know, but it's excessive government spending, it's excessive fed money printing.



And look, it's Biden's war against fossil fuels. I mean one of the big sources of inflation, right, is the blow up in oil and gasoline prices.



INGRAHAM: All right. Larry, you're right on everything. I got to get you to look right in camera and give a message to Joe Manchin. OK. Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Jon Tester in Montana, all these guys are supposed to be moderates. Message to them about this giant spending bill they want to think about passing.



KUDLOW: Hold to your guns, stay with it. Have a backbone of steel. The idea from Manchin, which I think is the best one. Inflation means no more government spending. He said, let's pause all government spending until inflation might come down next year. So I say, pause the bill. No spending into well into next year. And if that happens with a pause, Laura, then I believe the bill will be killed.



OK. Save America. Kill the bill. Pause the bill, because inflation is going to continue for quite some time. And that should be their message. Stick to it. Stick to it, Mr. Manchin. Stick to it, Ms. Sinema. Stay with it. You can win this. You can absolutely win this.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Save the country, save the dollar. Larry, great to see you as always.



KUDLOW: Save America, kill the bill.



INGRAHAM: All right. Larry, thank you. Great to see you.



And do not believe this spin post-Biden planning amongst Democrats is already underway. And they're even more desperate than you think. How so? Well, here's who the Democrats are pinning their hopes on for 2024. Kamala Harris, whose approval is now at 28 percent. And in the way over his head corner is Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose solution to high gas prices is to buy a Tesla.



Joining me now is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, what is the early chatter already about a Harris-Buttigieg ticket in 2024 tell you about the state of the Democrat Party? My goodness.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Well, I think these reports tell us that the Democratic Party is in disarray in the Washington. Democrats know that they're heading for a historic defeat in next year's election. And then in 2024, as well, if they don't change their ways.



Right now, they're trying to spend $4 trillion new dollars at a time when inflation is as high as it's been in 30 years. People are paying $4 a gallon for gasoline. They can't buy their kids Christmas presents. They can't find the presents. They're probably too expensive to get all of them. And you have a crisis at our southern border and a supply chain crisis to top it off.



Meanwhile, who do they look to? They look to the person that Biden put in charge of the border, Kamala Harris; and who they put in charge of the supply chain, Pete Buttigieg. If that's the best the Democrats can do, then it is going to be a very, very bad election for the next year.



INGRAHAM: Now, the Democrats are also kind of making up for these lackluster solutions. By now, urging Biden, Senator Cotton, I guess to lash out more Republicans, Politico is saying that "A number of senior advisors in the West Wing, including chief of staff Ron Klain, have urged Biden to embrace more partisan political combat and call out Republicans when needed."



Senator, how's that going to work out?



COTTON: Well, if Joe Biden wants to lay blame for America's problems, all he has to do is look in the mirror in the morning. We've had this pandemic for two years, Laura, I don't remember inflation, or supply chain shortages, or labor shortages that we've seen this year, in the first year of the pandemic, what changed? Joe Biden and the Democrats took power in January.



It's the direct result of their reckless spending, higher taxes, more regulations, and their war on things like fossil fuels, that the American people are facing all these challenges right now. It's not to blame on OPEC, or big business, or anyone else. It's the result of Joe Biden's policies.



INGRAHAM: I have to get your reaction to something we mentioned a little earlier, Senator Cotton. And this was this bizarre interview that Anthony Fauci gave, in which he is a public health official, who's been telling us he's not political the entire pandemic, attacks Ted Cruz, and also kind of invokes January 6, like he should be prosecuted, people - I don't know who he's talking about, whether Senator Cruz should be prosecuted. But what do you think that will do to the trust level of public health officials in the United States? They're just political hacks, or what?



COTTON: Well, it's just another example of the incompetence of the Biden administration. They think Tony Fauci remains a credible and impartial messenger about the Wuhan coronavirus. I mean, you saw this weekend, he went out and became an open partisan attacking a sitting United States senator, who was democratically elected by the people as are the other 99 senators, as a nothing but a bureaucrat, who works for those people who democratically elected all 100 senators, attacking him in a partisan way.



This is not Tony Fauci changing or turning over new leaf. This is who he's been from the very beginning.



And it is a simple fact that he testified to Congress, by the way, that he did not fund through his agency gain-of-function research in the Wuhan labs, making the coronaviruses there more dangerous and more transmissible. Yet his agency has since acknowledged they in fact did fund that kind of gain-of-function research. Both those things can't be true. Fauci should be investigated for lying to Congress.



INGRAHAM: And doesn't he seem more angry at people like you and Senator Cruz than he is at China? He's far angrier at Republicans. I think he thinks you guys are a far bigger threat to world health than President Xi and the scientists at the Wuhan lab. Do you agree?



COTTON: From the beginning, Tony Fauci and these know-it-all public health bureaucrats have been worried about hurting the feelings of their friends in other countries than they have been protecting the American people from the Chinese Communist Party and what it did to unleash this plague on the world. Just look what happened over the weekend. The World Health Organization named a new variant, the Omicron variant, because the previous letter in the Greek alphabet, Xi, is spelled like Xi Jinping's last name. What pathetic communist bootlicking.



INGRAHAM: That's just the beginning of the bootlicking. Imagine when it really gets going. Senator Cotton, wonderful to see you as always.



And what was Joe Biden's real message today about the variant? We are going to share what you did not see, but Raymond did, of course. And wait until you see the Smithsonian institute's troubling vision of our future. "Seen and Unseen" with Arroyo is next.



INGRAHAM: It is time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, author of the "The Spider Who Save Christmas," Raymond Arroyo. Ray, I know, I know you are closely watching Biden's public events today. So what did you see?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, with Biden, I always say it's not what he says. It's what we see that tells the tale. Today the president was demanding that everyone get vaccinated and boosted to avoid this new COVID variant. But apparently routinely touching orifices is not a COVID risk at the White House. Watch.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today there are three messages about the new variant. We have the best vaccine in the world, and now we are seeing deaths from Delta come down. We'll fight. Look, we are going to fight and beat this new variant as well. A fully vaccinated booster person is the most protected against COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: A booster person, Laura. Now that vaccine is not enough. You need to be a booster person. You might need multiple boosters if you go near the president, however. Preschoolers don't touch their noses and eyes and mouths as much as he does. I have never seen anything like it.



INGRAHAM: He honestly looked like he fell asleep during that. I thought, is he still with us? I wasn't sure. Raymond, I am your booster person always, I'm always going to be in your corner, in your corner as your booster person.



ARROYO: A different take on booster personage. The White House, Laura, shared the annual Christmas decorations with the media today. I have to show you this. Along with the usual trees and the garlands, there was a gingerbread White House surrounded by buildings meant to represent first responders. But I found it curious that the bakers would include a prominent gas station right in front of their little White House. Why would they remind people about gas? Fuel is nearly 60 percent more expensive than it was a year ago. This would be like the Carters putting little gingerbread hostages next to their White House, or the Clintons adding little gummy female interns around the White House. This is a bad look. Why would you want to commemorate it?



INGRAHAM: Wait a second, did you have to say gummy female intern? Did you really write that line?



ARROYO: How would you create them?



INGRAHAM: That is a horrible, horrible image. Raymond, that is -- but I could see the little $7.25 a gallon. If you look closely, you can see where they want gas prices to go in that. Look really closely.



ARROYO: You can't depict that in gingerbread. It's got to be digital so it can keep scrolling upwards, particularly as you get to the West Wing.



Also today, Laura, the president met with CEOs to show he's on top of the supply chain crisis. Only someone else ran the meeting. And you'd swear Biden had never been to the White House before.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Isn't this pretty, Laura? Like he has never been there before in his life. This is why, by the way, it's moments like this that explains the slipping poll numbers. And by the way, the Federal Trade Commission, after he met with those CEOs or didn't, the Federal Trade Commission demanded that all of these large retailers had over their files to try to explain their study looking into whether shelves are empty. They are going to try to blame these large retailers before it's over for the supply chain crisis. Watch.



INGRAHAM: Of course. Anyone but Biden -- ABB.



ARROYO: And Laura, also in D.C., I'm always looking for the cultural edge here. The Smithsonian has unveiled a futures exhibit at their arts and industries building. Now, it may not be a future any of us care to visit. According to "Just the News," one kiosk asks visitors when might there be a single global government? You can choose between 10 years to never. My question is, why would an American institute funded by taxpayers suggest that a one world government is ever an acceptable vision of the future? Who would plant that idea in the minds of tourists and children and visitors? It's crazy.



INGRAHAM: Wait, did George Soros fund this exhibit? If you look close, does it say brought to you by the kids behind the great reset? Is that what it says?



ARROYO: Very close. I'm going to explain who funded in just a second because I've got to show you this other exhibit. This one is a new genderless voice assistant. Now, again, this is at the Smithsonian. It's a genderless voice assistant for your phone. You can make the voice more feminine or more masculine depending on your preference.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Just what we need, another faceless Q, Laura, that's not only anonymous but has no gender. By the way, that gender fluid one world future comes courtesy of Ford, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Comcast, NBC, and the NFL, who are all sponsors of this lovely vision of the future. Can't wait to dive in.



INGRAHAM: I also didn't like the talking fried egg. It looked like a fried egg talking. I didn't like that either.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: It's a nondescriptive visual.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, no, I'm uncomfortable. I'm just very uncomfortable. That creeps me out. I'm going to have nightmares. Raymond, thanks for giving me nightmares tonight. I really appreciate that.



ARROYO: Happy to do it, as always, boosting you into nightmare-dom.



INGRAHAM: Always. There are children, by the way, who are still suffering in the Waukesha attack. Six people there were murdered. So why has the media moved on? Dinesh D'Souza, Victor Davis Hanson bring us the inconvenient truths dictating the media blackout. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One is the idea of contagion. Whether it has anything to do with this accident last night and the killing of these people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're going to see people try and politicize it and make it be about, quote-unquote, bail reform, which is a complete nonissue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: When the truth about this Waukesha attack didn't align with the predetermined narrative, the media simply stop talking about it. And when they do, as CNN did yesterday, this was their framing. "Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade." Six people were murdered. Children are still in critical condition. But the media are past it. No investigation into Darrell Brooks' background, motives, racist views, none of it.



So why are they doing this? Well, it doesn't fit their narrative. Let's count the ways. One, the race of the alleged attacker, he was black. Two, the race of the alleged -- of the victims were white. Three, the suspect was a BLM fanboy with antiwhite views. Four, the victims were participating in a Christmas parade, which is a holiday the left hates. And five, a Soros funded D.A. let this serial criminal out of jail on a $1,000 bond two days prior to the attack.



The inconvenient truth here is that this is an active political and racial hatred, and the media, they're all trying to cover it up. Joining me, Dinesh D'Souza, host of "The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast," excuse me, and Victor Davis Hanson, of course, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, author of "The Dying Citizen." Dinesh, this cover-up, unreal.



DINESH D'SOUZA, HOST, "THE DINESH D'SOUZA PODCAST": Absolutely. You mentioned the different elements of the narrative, and each one of them is a kind of spear into the narrative of the left. This was why they tried to make it seem like the car did it. There wasn't a perpetrator. He wasn't a black perpetrator. As a film guy, I often look at motive. Motive is critical to understanding why something happened.



Now, let's remember that in other cases, the Kyle Rittenhouse case, even the Derek Chauvin case, the left was very quick to jump to a motive. These are white supremacists. Their motive was based on race, and yet no racial motive turned up. In fact, racial motives weren't even really introduced in the shogun trial.



But here where there is a racial motive, where it seems obvious that this was a guy who was not fleeing from one scene and happened to run into a parade, but rather a guy who intentionally swerved from left to right, obviously to kill as many people as possible, driven by an apparent racial animus that is very evident in his own social media, suddenly the media goes, we can't salvage this narrative.



So you realize here this is a classic case of how the media operates like a house of mirrors. But it's not mirrors that illuminate reality. These are refracting mirrors that give you distorted pictures of reality. And basically, once the narrative doesn't really work anymore, they just turn out the lights and move on to something else.



INGRAHAM: Victor, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden possibly visiting Waukesha. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Victor, too many assets? But he can jet to Europe to meet with global elites in Glasgow, no problem.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: From her description you would have no idea what happened in Waukesha. She doesn't mention any violence. She doesn't mention the perpetrator. You can see that there really isn't a media, a mainstream media, if we can use that term, Laura. It's completely fused or absorbed by the progressive project. It's really jumped the shark on this. Nobody would really believe this is possible, turning white on white violence into racial pathology or then ignoring black on white, largely white violence.



But I hold BLM responsible. And you can see why in this "Daily Kos," this leftwing poll that they commissioned, you can see why for the first time a plurality of Americans no longer support it, and really a majority of independent voters don't either, because they haven't said one word about it. After being so vocal and outside the courthouse in Kenosha, in Waukesha, they didn't say a word, except the local BLM affiliate guy said this was the start of a revolution. He was cheering it on. And, of course, Darrell Brooks, as you pointed out, had some BLM affiliations.



But this is at a time when we have this smash and grab violence. We have near record murders going on in Washington, Baltimore, Chicago. And we get utter silence. And meanwhile, the architects of BLM have moved on to more lucrative things, especially real estate. So when you look at the media on one hand and BLM on the other, it's built on a complete fantasy. And I think people are sick of it, and the polls are starting to show first with the media and now I think BLM is catching up to them in their unpopularity.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, do you agree that there is no for that media? I think Victor is right. It's not even the media anymore. It's just an extension of the DNC or the far left. It's not a media. So calling them media is kind of, it's not accurate. They don't have any credibility anymore.



D'SOUZA: I agree. There was something very illuminating that Joseph Goebbels once said. He said that propaganda cannot be judged by standards of truth or falsehood. It doesn't matter if it's true and it doesn't matter if it's false. It only matters whether it works.



In other words, the propaganda is measured by the result. And so I think this is the way the media looks at it. They see themselves as part of a propagandistic operation, and they judge their success by whether or not the lie works. More people were killed in Waukesha than were killed in Charlottesville, than were killed on January 6th combined. And yet if you compare the acres, miles of media coverage of those two events, and then the kind of absolute alacrity with which they wanted to get rid of Waukesha, and just because it doesn't for their narrative, this is a case where narratives are ultimately driving the facts, and not the other way around.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, great to see both of you tonight. Victor, we gave you short shrift, but we will have you back soon.



And Raymond missed one moment from Joe Biden today. The Last Bite didn't. We'll bring it to you. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: For Biden, the most perplexing aspect of the new COVID variant isn't its virulence, but but it's pronunciation.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The new COVID variant, first identified last week in southern Africa. It's called the omni-cron (ph).



Travel restricts can slow the speed of omni-cron (ph).



And we move forward now in the face of the omni-cron (ph --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I think it sounds better as omni-cron (ph). I think he's right. We should just call it omni-cron (ph). I mispronounced a few things earlier.



