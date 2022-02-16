'The Five' on Trudeau's trucker crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: All right everyone, I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. This already started. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



Justin Trudeau being accused of tyranny for his heavy-handed approach to the crackdown on the trucker protests. The prime minister invoking never before used emergency powers to try and stop the Freedom Convoy after being pressured by President Biden.



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: We are not limiting people's freedom of speech. We are not limiting freedom of peaceful assembly. We are not preventing people from exercising their right to protest legally. We are reinforcing the principles, values, and institutions that keep all Canadians free.



PERINO: The Canadian government also going after the trucker's money by threatening to freeze protesters personal bank accounts if they do not comply.



CHRYSTIA FREELAND, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: This is about following the money. This is about stopping the financing of these illegal blockades. If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semitrailers home.



PERINO: And Trudeau expanding money laundering and "terrorism financing" rules that deals with online fund-raising. Protesters are calling it a power grab, but Trudeau is not backing off. I mean, there is another alternative, Jesse, like they could talk to the trucker's and maybe come to some sort of agreement --



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. They don't negotiate with terrorists.



PERINO: -- since the provinces are already peeling back these mandates.



WATTERS: Right. Yes, they said Trump had a thing for dictators. What does Trudeau have? He's got a little bit more than a thing here. This is what happens during the pandemic. They kind of discover these emergency powers that were tucked away into their constitution. And so now, they just declare everything an emergency, and then voila, emergency power.



Compare everything to a threat or say anybody is racist, boom! Anti-terror laws. And that's the problem. This is a sad day for North America and we've had many sad days here in North America. We're not subjects. You can't rule us by force.



Trudeau was doing the right thing up until this point in terms of action, not in terms of language. He was letting this play out peacefully, and that was going someplace, I think, until Biden got on the horn and pressured him to throw down against his own citizens. Congrats, Justin. You're the first foreign leader to ever listen to Biden. Good luck with that. These banks, I'm disgusted with this freeze.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: Could you imagine you're a client of a bank and they freeze your assets because you're participating in civil disobedience? I wouldn't be surprised if I saw a run on some of these banks. I wouldn't be surprised if people just liquidated their assets, put into another depository because this is disgusting.



Imagine your bank president, how nauseous he would feel taking an order from some lowlife politician to freeze assets of your own clientele, your neighbors.



PERINO: That you probably donated to.



WATTERS: Yes. And then, so, come one. You're supposed to treat them like terrorists? These people are your own countrymen. It's horrible. And this isn't jihad. This is what people protest should be about. Gandhi did it. The civil rights movement did it. They just sat down and said deal with me. And that's what you're supposed to do and this is what we want people to do when they have a beef with the government. So I wish a hex on Canada. I hope they have a terrible maple syrup season and I hope their hockey team loses all the rest of their games this year.



PERINO: You might want to check in with Greg about how that goes in Canada. Hey, you know, Justin Trudeau is not a very talented politician.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: No.



PERINO: Because if Biden called -- if I were Justin Trudeau and Biden called me and told me to pressure them, I would say "Fine, can we have the Keystone Pipeline back?"



WATTERS: Oh, see that's how you deal.



GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.



PERINO: Because remember that was the first day and he didn't do it.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, I'm going to back to my initial point when this started. I am pro trucker, love the semis, pro-Canada, but as an outside observer, I should always respect of the country because I don't want a Canadian Greg Gutfeld demanding change in my country even if like me, he's 100 percent right and devilishly handsome.



But I'm always like, careful. I got to remember that it's easy for us because we're here. We're not there. So, there might be some things we don't know about that we have to wait and see. Having said that, you're right. This isn't a trucker problem. It's not even a Canadian problem. It's a one-person problem and its -- the one person is Trudeau. He got off on the wrong foot. He chose the deplorable foot.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Instead of persuading, he denigrated and he dug a hole for himself that's beginning to look like a political grave because I don't think he has the gumption to admit that he should start over. Like, you know, maybe it's time to start over.



But if you look at him -- I was, you know, making jokes while we're watching him. His stature has shrunk. He's like a -- he's not a prime minister. He's like a bass player in a cruise ship wedding band. He's a teacher's assistant in gender studies at a local college. You know, he's a tour guide at Universal Studios who's never around.



If he is the prime minister of Canada, then so is Shaggy from Scooby Doo. This guy is done. And the thing is, I think he is done because the amazing thing is he is responding to a cry for freedom and it could have been very easy like mandates are done, we're good, have like -- but he didn't. He went full-deplorable and you never go full-deplorable. Ask Hillary.



PERINO: You never do, judge.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, the idea that Trudeau came out and he said, look, what I want to do is I want to keep Canadians safe. And they are harming the economy and they are endangering public safety. No, they're not. They are sitting there and they're just protesting. And the amazing part of it is Trudeau is now going to listen to Biden.



Biden now has the final word on what you should do with someone who's protesting peacefully. Biden, the same guy who, in the summer of 2020, decided that he would allow people to burn down, you know, streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems and arson and criminal acts and police injured.



So Biden is going to call this guy who was dumb enough to listen to him. And that saddest part of it is, you know, when they start going after people's money, understand, these truckers work very hard. They are salt of the earth and they are not people who have a lot of money. They can't afford to protest, they really can't, but they're all about freedom. They are the heroes that we love when we needed all those things delivered to us.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: Now, you are marginalizing them. Now, you're really teeing them off. They haven't done anything. There wasn't any kind of problem other than the, you know, that maybe somebody had a flag. Well, that's going to happen in any group. But I think that this is going to get worse before it gets better.



PERINO: Okay. The one thing, I was also thinking about this, I want to get your take on the financial peace in the time we have, but also the fact that these truckers and all the other essential employees were essential, while everyone else that got to work from home, waited for their deliveries.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: Was able -- were able to go to the grocery store, then all of a sudden on January 15th, with the stroke of a pen, all of a sudden they are nonessential, and all of these other rules apply to them. And I think that was the straw that broke the camel's back. I'll give you a chance to talk about that, but also, do you have thoughts on the fact that these -- about going after their money?



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS HOST: SO I'm not bothered by this like you guys are for this reason. They -- you have every right to express yourself. You have every right to engage in civil disobedience, but when you break the law, you're going to get arrested. When Dr. King broke the law, he went to jail.



PERINO: Yes. Yes.



FORD: He wrote his second most important document, the "Letter from the Birmingham Jail." It wasn't the Birmingham convenience store. These guys here, look, I don't necessarily agree with them not wanting to get vaccine, but they have every right to protest, but when you interrupt and disrupt commerce, when you infringe upon -- this is called tortuous interference. The judge knows what this is about. This is what they've done.



WATTERS: Arrest them, then. You can't freeze their bank accounts.



FORD: No, no, but Jesse, you don't -- we would -- been on the show, we don't want people -- some people don't want to even arrest them. I'm just saying, follow the law. I'm a rule of law guy. Now, if you believe that the vaccine mandate stuff should be reversed y Trudeau, go to court, go elect new people to the parliament or whatever you call it there and go un-elect Justin Trudeau.



Now, when the people were protesting against George Floyd and they were breaking into stores and they were engaging in violence, I was on this network saying those people should be arrested. Those people should be held accountable.



I came out saying defund the police very early was one of the dumbest reactions to any political crisis that we faced. This here, you can't be partial about the law because you like what they're doing. They should be arrested. They should be arrested.



WATTERS: No, no. It's about -- it's about the bank accounts being frozen, Harold. That's what this is about. You don't do that. Arrest them if they broke the law. You can't freeze accounts.



FORD: It's their law there in Canada. I don't --



WATTERS: No, they invoked the terrorism law for the first time ever.



PERINO: Because they just came up with a law.



FORD: Right. So he should be un-elected.



WATTERS: They are not terrorists.



PIRRO: They are not terrorists.



WATTERS: They bring me cabbage.



FORD: But I will say that --



GUTFELD: That is terrorism after you eat it.



WATTERS: That's true.



FORD: They have cost $100 million a day --



PERINO: Yes.



FORD: -- in the last few days of damage to the economy. Now, I'm not saying -- you can disagree with me on that, but Justin Trudeau decided to act. I think anyone that breaks the law, no matter how they -- how legitimate or how genuine they think they are being about fighting a law, if you break the law, you got to pay the consequences, period.



PERINO: So, if they do get arrested and go to jail, I wonder if somebody on the opposing side of Justin Trudeau will offer to pay their bail.



FORD: That was wrong too.



WATTERS: Maybe the Canadian Greg Gutfeld --



FORD: That was wrong too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: -- could pony up some Canadian dollars.



GUTFELD: Yes.



Hey, coming up, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a wild claim about what it is to blame for the crime surge.



WATTERS: The radical left coming up with the most ridiculous excuse yet for the surge in crime; baby formula. Yes, Jesse Jr.'s drink of choice is apparently causing people to go out and steal like crazy and savagely murder innocent people with no remorse. AOC actually making that asinine claim. Listen.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA-OCASIO CORTEZ (D-NY): Because we run away from substantive discussions about this, we don't want to say some of the things that are obvious, like, gee, the child tax credit just ran out on December 31st, and now people are stealing baby formula.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



WATTERS: Well, AOC says that. We're learning the punk who got busted for this brutal attack on an Asian model has been arrested in, ready, 44 times before, 44. Maybe it's bail reform that's to blame, not the formula. Justice with Judge Jeanine. Do you buy this baby formula excuse?



PIRRO: Let me tell you. These woke Democrats are storytellers. I think that they should have a section in Congress called "the fiction section" where everyone whose woke sits in that section of Congress.



WATTERS: Will you pout Adam Schiff in there, too?



PIRRO: Adam Schiff, absolutely. Ilhan Omar, the whole lot of them, okay. They make stuff up. They absolutely make stuff up. And the amazing part of it is people are not shooting, stabbing, beating, assaulting, throwing other people in front of trains because they are out of baby formula.



That is so simplistic, so juvenile, that it's stupid, S-T-O-O-P-I-D. And for anyone who's in Congress to say that you should be embarrassed. You should absolutely be embarrassed. Now let's talk about this guy with 44 arrests, 16 apparently in one day.



He assaulted a model. This woman did nothing to him. She didn't do anything. She didn't ask for it. And his job is to assault her and beat her. We're lucky he didn't kill her, but they are killing women in New York City. They are raping women in New York City as well.



And judges and prosecutors are letting them out. Our job is to identify the judges, identify the prosecutors and start taking the side of the victims. And AOC, stop with your nonsense. No one's listening to you because you're just plain stupid.



WATTERS: They do steal baby formula because it's called liquid gold. You sell it on the black market and its criminal syndicates that sell it and make a huge killing. And the Feds have actually gone after these people because it's a huge problem, Harold. But that's not why people are -- it's not moms because they need to feed their infant. Its people trying to make a quick buck on the side.



FORD: There's no doubt. I'm kind of left without words here.



WATTERS: All right, Greg, your thoughts?



PIRRO: Exactly.



FORD: I'll say this. I'll say this. You know, when she -- when the congresswoman won, there were those in my party who wondered how could we have gone -- are we really that progressive? I wrote a piece for one of the -- one of the magazines saying look, we had to listen to her and figure out if there is something that she's doing that we need to learn that the country needs to learn.



I think she's now, you know, showing a little bit of sourness here. She won a great election, won against a great pal of mine in Congress, Joe Crowley. But here we are now and her candidate for mayor here in New York didn't win, but says Eric Adams doesn't represent the majority of New Yorkers on crime. He does.



She has endorsed candidates who don't win. When you're in politics and you win, you accept the glory, but when you lose, you have to step back and say what am I doing wrong? What are my views? What is my group, the squad? What are we not doing right?"



Being sour about things and making up things that the child tax -- tax credit's expiration is causing people to steal baby formula. Now, I'm a believer, we got to cut childhood poverty, child poverty in America, but this is not -- it's not a serious answer. This is a flippant (inaudible) answer. Then probably the thing I found most interesting, she said that Congress was a -- she used an expletive -- show. And that, you know, it's not -- look, you've been elected to the greatest club in America, one of the great clubs in the world.



And that club is the club that legislates, that spends money. You don't inspire confidence amongst the people who support you, the ideas. Even if I don't agree with your ideas, if your answer is, oh, this place is nothing, you know, it's a joke. It's not a joke. This is the United States Congress. And if you want to -- if you think it's a joke then try to make it serious. Comments like this don't make it serious though.



WATTERS: August National is a little bit better of a club than Congress, but its close.



FORD: No, no. I said legislative club.



WATTERS: Okay. Do you want to grace us with your AOC impression?



PERINO: No, I'll save that.



WATTERS: Oh, it's so good, America.



PERINO: I'll save that. I mean, I'm pretty good.



GUTFELD: It was pretty good.



WATTERS: You're pretty good at it. And (inaudible) impressions.



PERINO: I can read right along with it. She drives me insane. This makes me so mad. Okay. It's not Jean Valjean out there, stealing bread, okay. We've seen the smash and grabs. And also, why isn't AOC commenting about all the women who are being targeted in New York City.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Where are you? Where are you on that?



PIRRO: Right.



PERINO: The woman who was murdered in her room with the homeless guy -- three priors living in a homeless shelter is not waiting on the child tax credit. That is not why he followed in her room and stabbed her to death and then hid under her bed.



So, Alexandra-Ocasio Cortez could do a lot more good. The thing that makes me mad about her, Kamala Harris, several of them, is that they're in this positions of power and then they blow it. She is not serious. She thinks she's too good for Congress.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: And maybe she will figure out a way that she wants to go and do something else. She's already said she doesn't make enough money there. It's so hard when she has Tesla on a $174,000 a year. She also said that democracy was going to end in 10 years, but three years ago, she said the world was going to end due to climate change.



PIRRO: Yes, and a lot of them.



PERINO: Meaning we have nine years left. So, thankfully, according to her math, the world will not exist by the time democracy runs out of the hour glass.



WATTERS: You are good, Dana.



PERINO: She makes me mad.



WATTERS: Greg?



GUTFELD: Well, you know what, she wasn't -- you know, you're not going to find her finger prints and that murder scene, but you are going to find the ideas, right? How that happens. Those are the consequences of people like her being elected to office. What you see is what you get, unprotected women. I was coming up 6 and 36 as it splits, you know, where it goes to Broadway.



When they show movies in the '70s, it's always gangs. It's not like that now. It's lone, unstable men wandering around. And the only people that are terrified in that area are women. I'm watching these guys. There's one guy yelling at an Asian woman. Another guy had a whip, just walked around whipping at people. That's on -- that's right on Broadway as it splits.



That's me sitting in a car going up seeing just two things going on. I'm going to my -- I'm thinking to myself, I thought AOC was like streetwise. I didn't realize that she never leaves her apartment or she never gets out of her Tesla and walks or has never been to a pharmacy and seen the shoplifting.



You go to a pharmacy in New York. You will witness shoplifting and you have to make a decision, do I say anything, do I not? This guy is pretty big. They don't care. I don't care. That's how it works. She -- that one statement about the baby formula should enrage every victim of a hate crime, any victim of any crime, that family. And you're right. She doesn't give a damn about these women or she would be doing something about it rather than talking about this infantile opinion on baby formula.



PIRRO: Do you -- do you think she doesn't give a damn or do you think she can't even empathize?



GUTFELD: I used to think that she was -- I think she lives in the abstract. She is like the worst kind of radical student. All of her ideas have no practical bearing on life so it's easy for her to talk about this stuff while there is an Asian woman being stabbed to death. That is not in her abstract world. She deals with, you know, semantics and ideas, ideologies. Meanwhile, people are dying all around her.



PERINO: Also, nobody ever asked her those questions.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: Right. She just is allowed to sit there and talk like she has an economics degree from the University up in Boston.



FORD: You know what I never see her -- I never see her around constituents. Like you never see her with an audience. You see her speaking to audiences, but I never see her with her constituents.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: I'd love to see, particularly the Adam's line because it bothered me a little bit about --



PIRRO: Yes, the mass cursing (ph) questions.



FORD: -- by her constituents.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: And just because we're criticizing you, we don't want to sleep with you, AOC. We just think you're --



PIRRO: Oh, yes.



PERINO: Believe me.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Believe me.



Hillary Clinton just confronted over the latest Durham bombshell. See what she's saying, next.



PIRRO: Hillary Clinton under fire over explosive allocations from John Durham. But will she talk. The Special Counsel's investigation is exhilarating after accusing the Clinton campaign of paying a tech company to link Donald Trump to Russia.



A "Daily Mail" reporter confronting Hillary over the damning details, but she didn't have anything to say. Hillary not the only top Democrat getting caught up in this growing scandal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN RATCLIFFE, FORMER NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR: He briefed President Obama and Vice President Biden and other member of the National Security team about this specific intelligence that John Durham now has about a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse and vilify Donald Trump with a scandal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Big surprise here. After hardly covering the story last night, the media dismissing the Durham investigation as no big deal. And the Clinton campaign lawyer caught up in all of this is calling the accusations false.



Well, I'll start with you, Dana. If the accusations are false, why when Hillary Clinton was confronted by "The Daily Mail," why did she not even answer the question?



PERINO: Well, I think that they know that there is -- that the Durham investigation is a very serious one. He is methodical. He is quiet. Basically, all of this coverage that we have over this past few days is because of a filing, that's a routine filing, but everyone picks it up and they read it and they read and they, oh, hello, there's a little nuggets here.



Now, we don't know all the details about all of it, but it was enough to say, okay, there's something happening here. Then we have our own reporting that says that more people are cooperating. So, if I were Hillary Clinton, I'd probably wouldn't want to answer those questions either. One, it would be a distraction from her plan to come back to her, that she is getting ready for.



I am surprised about the media not covering it at all. Because one of the best things that happened to the media was that Donald Trump ran for president and became president and they got all these ratings. You know, we benefited too, right? Trump was like a great show. And now all of a sudden, this story gets no coverage. It's like -- it is like the hunter laptop story.



And I just wonder, is there some conference call that happens amongst the media executives that says, we're not covering it, you? OK, good. We're all coordinated. Or is it just all just -- it's just comes naturally that they decided, OK, we're not going to cover that today. It's weird to me because it's obviously a story.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the media was obsessed with Russian interference for four years. We talked about this yesterday. Everybody was in everybody else's throat. And they completely ignore revelations in a filing where -- and I have the following right here where they say tech executive one tasked the researchers to mine Internet data to establish an inference and narrative tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.



And yet the -- you know, these newspapers will talk about anonymous sources and impeach a president, but they won't discuss something in a legal filing. They don't even feign or make-believe they're being impartial.



WATTERS: Well, if they report this, then all of their other reporting blows up, because they were complicit in this. And they're now saying, if they even say anything, you know, it's a conspiracy, right? So, if you're an audience member, do you believe the media who was wrong from day one on Russia collusion, or do you believe Fox who was right from day one. Obviously, you believe Fox.



If you just put all the other things from the filing aside -- let's put all this aside from Durham. We already know that the FBI illegally wiretap members of the Trump campaign. We know the FBI fabricated evidence to get the warrant. We know that they used undercover agents against the campaign. They infiltrated Trump briefings.



We know this already that Hillary paid for the dossier that was filled with Russia disinformation. That has been proven, and that is verifiable. So, if you just look at the filing, it leads you to believe that Hillary paid a lawyer to smear Trump as a traitor. The lawyer had a guy, right? It's always good to have a guy.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Now, the guy happened to have the contract to get access to Trump computer networks and White House computer networks. And the guy also wanted to smear Trump as a traitor. So, the guy goes in and mashes up all this data to make Trump look like he was colluding, hands it to Crooked's lawyer, and then she shops it to the FBI and the CIA.



Now, we already know what the FBI did with the goods. But what the hell is the CIA doing taking a meeting with a DNC lawyer? Well, they can't operate like that on U.S. soil. That was -- that's crazy.



PIRRO: That's exactly right. But what about John Brennan? We all remember John Brennan, you know, when he's sitting there before Congress under oath, and he's asked if he surveilled Americans, and he says, no, no. And then they shift to the left, not wittingly, OK.



Apparently, especially -- John Durham has notes that apparently he briefed Obama on approval by Hillary Clinton of a proposal to vilify Donald Trump with Russia -- with the Russian scandal. So, Brandon is back in the picture, former head of the CIA.



FORD JR.: It seems like there may be a lot of people back in the picture. Look, I don't like to prejudge what grand juries are going to do. We -- obviously, some things have been leaked here. We see some of these filings. I said yesterday, a day before, let the chips fall where the chips may fall, and we'll let the evidence direct us where we need to go.



I think if any of us were the subject of a grand jury investigation, we would not want things to leak. And I can imagine the question you asked about Hillary Clinton, I would -- if I were her lawyer, I would advise her not to say anything, certainly to a reporter, anyone, as they're trying to figure these things out.



But this is not at all to belittle the severity of the story, the bigness of the story. Let the facts fall where they may. Let's follow them. And we shall see here and due time.



PIRRO: Greg?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: How far up does this go?



GUTFELD: It goes way to the top, Judge.



PIRRO: The top of what?



GUTFELD: It goes right to the top.



PIRRO: Of what?



GUTFELD: I don't know. A lot of things are really tall for me. So, I'm going to say that the media, the media did what they did. They got the -- they got the New York Times, the top of the food chain, to do what I call a pre-bunk. That's a pretend debunking.



So, it's like they actually find out they get a group of straw men together. And they go, you know, nobody said that Hillary was spying, but they go, yes, you moron. She wasn't in a black cat suit with a giant magnifying glass scaling up Trump Tower. There were lawyers involved, right? There -- you know, there were middlemen. We get it.



If they're watching the show today, they would be -- they would go, Jesse, her name is Hillary Clinton and not crooked. We need to fact-check that. Her name isn't actually Crooked. But the great thing is that they -- what they do is they create this thing and then nobody else has to cover it.



It's like, oh, yes, did you see the fact check? Did you see Charlie Savidge's fact-check? We're good. We don't have to cover the story anymore. But I read this great part and I'm paraphrasing, and he says -- this is what Charlie Savidge said at the New York Times



These narratives about Hillary are -- involve dense and obscure issues, so dissecting them requires a lot of significant mental energy. And that raise -- and that raises questions, should the news be covering it at all? It's so complicated. That didn't seem to bother them when they were flushing out conspiracies left and right at Trump and it was like, nobody can keep up. You're like, you know, facing up one of those automated tennis ball machines going -- and they think -- they didn't think that was a problem.



WATTERS: What was the guy Matt used to say? Kilimnik.



GUTFELD: Kilimnik,



All right, ahead, canceled over COVID. The top Levi's executive claims she was forced out for speaking up against mandates.



GUTFELD: The judge turned me on to that music. The top exec for Levi's says she was forced to step down for speaking out against COVID school mandates. Jennifer Sey claims the company offered her $1 million at severance to keep quiet, but she turned it down.



She explains her decision this way saying, "Free speech and kids are not right-wing issues. And it should not be considered beyond the pale to stand up for these things or even be right-wing for that matter. It certainly shouldn't make one employable --



FORD JR: Unemployable.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Harold editing me as I speak. The company says he was not fired, but instead resigned. The former Levi's exec will be on a show called "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT."



PIRRO: Hey.



GUTFELD: You might have heard of it.



WATTERS: It's our very own.



GUTFELD: Very, very own, our very own, yes. Jesse, what I want -- I want to know what's really going on here. And I think you know what's going on here.



WATTERS: I do. And if I don't know, I'll tell you like I do. I remember growing up fashion and apparel brands were edgy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You know, they sold sex. They were uninhibited. It was kind of a cutting-edge brand, whatever the brand was. And you'd think that kind of corporate culture would be pretty smooth. You'd have like people walking around in jeans at the office and you know, staying up late and just doing crazy stuff.



No, they're not like that. Now in 2022, they're squares, because a few people got uncomfortable with something someone said, this woman was supposed to be in line to be the CEO. And as a woman who has a family, all she said was this is what I want for my own children.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: And this is what I think is healthy for America's children now. Now, didn't the left tell us if this is what they want? Didn't the left say they want high-powered female corporate executives juggling kids at home and doing it all and speaking their minds and being outspoken and not being afraid? Well, this is what you got. And then they just canceled the girl. Well, she's probably --



PIRRO: The woman.



WATTERS: The woman, excuse me. They -- I don't know. She walked away from a million.



PIRRO: Yes. You know why?



WATTERS: I don't know. It sounds fishy.



PIRRO: Do you know why she walked away from the million?



WATTERS: It sounds fishy.



PIRRO: They want to --



WATTERS: She wants to have a lot more than a million to walk away from a million.



PIRRO: Yes, but they wanted to shut her up. They said she was sounding like Donald Trump. They called her a racist. They said she shared views it that they didn't share, that her views were untenable with the company. And so, she left.



She said, I don't want to sign this non-disclosure. I don't want a million dollars severance. Keep it. I want to be able -- she moved from California to Colorado so her kids can go to a school where they could be open and go to school the way she wanted them to go to school. And Levi's wanted to shut her down and I don't like it.



WATTERS: I don't like it either.



GUTFELD: Wow.



FORD JR: Can you give us some more expression?



WATTERS: I'm a Jordache guy.



GUTFELD: I thought the judge really button that up.



PERINO: I think of you as a Lee man.



WATTERS: I'm a Lee man, a Wrangler. Wrangler.



GUTFELD: Harold, you know, she claims she's been a Democrat.



WATTERS: You don't buy that, don't you?



GUTFELD: And now, she feels that she's a woman without a party.



PIRRO: Politically homeless.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD JR: It's hard to believe that Levi's is able to push her out if the narrative is right for her expressing her First Amendment Rights. I'll be interest interested to see her this evening express herself on Tucker Carlson's show.



I'm totally opposed to this cancel stuff. She has a set of views. If you don't like her views, then debate her. My understanding -- I can't really get a straight story that look at all this. She seems to have moved -- I don't know if she was forced to move to Colorado or she voluntarily move.



WATTERS: Colorado is run by a Democrat governor who's keeping schools open and keeping the masks off kids. Isn't that right?



PIRRO: There you have it.



FORD JR: But there's something -- there's something else -- there's something else here we don't have. And it will be -- I'll be curious to see if more comes out.



PIRRO: But why do you -- why do you think that there's something else here? I mean, she didn't fit within that corporate ideology.



FORD JR: That could -- that could very well be it, George -- I mean, Judge, but it'd be interesting to see --



PIRRO: You call me George?



FORD JR: My daughter's name is Georgia, and I'm saying George --



WATTERS: Oh, we're going to have to dig into this.



GUTFELD: You know, kids, crazy, crazy kids. Dana.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Could the Republicans see this as it's time for them to be the party for the parents?



PERINO: Yes. The parents are going to roar in 2022. They have had it. And they're not the silent majority. They're the roaring majority. They're willing to leave their jobs for it. I also think Levi's Corporate Communications might have missed their audience a little bit on this one.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: Who -- it's not people that are wearing Levi's fashionably that will care about this story. It's the ones that wear them for work.



GUTFELD: Right. Yes.



PIRRO: Right.



GUTFELD: I always slap on a pair before I sit down in front of my laptop.



PERINO: Straight to fit.



GUTFELD: Yes. Thankfully, everything shrinks to fit or I wouldn't have anything to wear.



WATTERS: I just want to see you in a dress.



GUTFELD: One of these days. We're having cross-dressing Fridays next week.



WATTERS: How's that for a jeans?



GUTFELD: I'll tell the management.



Up next, the Feds want people to rat out their exes as a Valentine's Day surprise.



FORD JR: Didn't get your partner anything for Valentine's Day? How about ratting them out to the Feds? The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives posting this image in a tweet. Giving disgruntled people a tip line they can use to turn in their current or former lovers. "Do you have information about a former or current partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember.



Jesse, I feel compelled to start with you.



WATTERS: Why?



FORD JR: As you think about this, is this -- is this something that you would -- you know, as someone that loves big government, is this something that you would think government should be a part of? And personally, do you think you ever thought of --



WATTERS: No, you're going to get narcs. Hi, ATF, this is Erica. My ex, Dante, yes, he's hitting Melissa now, my best friend. Yes, he always talked about having ghost guns in the house. He lives in 141 Washington. Why don't you go kick down the door? Tell him Melissa is there. I mean, that's what you're going to get. You get narcs.



GUTFELD: I like that phone that you're using.



PERINO: Yes, nobody under the age of 40 knows what that is.



GUTFELD: Why is he putting his finger there?



WATTERS: How do you do it, Greg? How do you do it?



GUTFELD: I'm like this. Hey, man, what's going on?



WATTERS: How do you just --



GUTFELD: You sound like you got much things.



WATTERS: How do you -- how do you mimic a phone call?



GUTFELD: I just -- I'm with the kids, man? The kids know I'm edgy. I'm hip.



WATTERS: You have it on speakerphone?



GUTFELD: Yes, speakerphone all the way.



PIRRO: Do you know what I used to do when I was DA?



GUTFELD: I'm afraid.



PIRRO: I used to -- we used to send out notes to people saying they want a prize, and they show up at a particular place. And then I'd have more arrested because we had warrants out on them.



GUTFELD: I remember those things.



WATTERS: That worked?



PIRRO: Damn right it works.



GUTFELD: Yes, they went to vacation or Winnebago and they show up, and they'd be all like --



WATTERS: That's like Cops. Dumb criminals.



PIRRO: They'd be all under arrest. I have all my best --



FORD JR: Judge, to Jesse -- we were laughing about it, but Jesse raised the point --



WATTERS: I did.



FORD JR: -- how people could use it.



PIRRO: Look, it's up to the --



FORD JR: Is that -- is that illegal?



PIRRO: It's not illegal. It's up to the police to decide whether the claim that they're getting and the report that they're getting is sufficient for them to make an arrest or to open up a file. That's all.



GUTFELD: I think it's planning a bad idea with angry weird people.



PIRRO: It is not.



GUTFELD: It's plan -- like --



PIRRO: Wait a minute.



GUTFELD: Greg is home in his basement. He's armed to the hilt, and then hang up.



PIRRO: Yes, but wait a minute. They're not going to go to your basement. First of all, what about Hunter Biden's girlfriend throwing a gun in the garbage pail? If somebody said Hunter's girlfriend threw a gun in the garbage pail, you want to say no, I'm not going to look into it?



FORD JR: Dana, Dana, what are your thoughts on this?



PERINO: I just think that you don't have to tweet every day that there's a holiday. You don't have to talk about every holiday. If you're the ATF, you don't always have to put out a statement about everything.



GUTFELD: I would rather have tougher judges in more jails and some mental institutions rather than this.



WATTERS: Yes. I just want to see what they're going to put out on Easter.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD JR: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: Bummer news. Bad news. P.J. O'Rourke passed away today. He was 74. He was a quite an inspiration to me. I grew up reading him. He was probably one of the best editors ever of National Lampoon. And if you ever have -- you never read the National Lampoon high school yearbook, you should read it.



Then, he went on to write a bunch of great nonfiction books. Republican Party reptile was a big influence on me. It taught me that. Like, you could be -- you could -- you don't have to be a liberal to be a punk. You don't have to be a liberal to be -- like to have fun. He showed Republicans could actually go out have a good time. Because wherever he went, he had a good time.



I think National Lampoon was probably under his stewardship, the best magazine around. And pick up any of his books Parliament of Whores, Peace Kills, those -- all those books are great. So rest in peace, P.J.



PERINO: Yes, that was sad, sad news. Harald.



FORD JR: He forced you to think --



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD JR: -- even when you disagree with him. God -- rest in peace. Somehow a dog in Walton County Florida fell down a 15 foot hole in the ground. Watch this dramatic rescue video. It's firefighters descend into the hole with a ladder.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Slow down.



PIRRO: Oh, that poor baby.



FORD JR: Look at that. I mean, thankfully the dog was OK, the firefighters are OK.



PIRRO: Wow.



FORD JR: The town is going to -- going to close that hole.



PERINO: I hope so.



GUTFELD: They should check --



FORD JR: Firefighters of tomorrow. Give them a hug. These guys -- these guys go above and beyond. I'm glad that pooch is well. Animals are great.



PERINO: Animals are great. Jesse.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: All right, so you know, we've been checking in on the goings-on in Russia, the goings-on in Germany, a lot of wild stuff happening. This is an India.



PIRRO: It's a --



PERINO: Oh, my word. Jesse.



WATTERS: Just a regular afternoon in India. Just crossing the tracks with your cycle and --



PERINO: And He's OK?



WATTERS: He's fine.



PIRRO: Look, he walks.



GUTFELD: He's protected by the circle.



WATTERS: I mean, I'm just -- force field. Yes.



GUTFELD: Don't you have one?



I do. And I'm needing -- I'm going to need one tonight on "JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME." We'll be talking about, you know, Hillary and our neighbors to the north and our neighbors to the south. We live in a rough neighborhood in North America and we're going to be talking about that.



GUTFELD: Raymond has a new picture. I mean, come on.



WATTERS: He was really happy. He's just a happy guy.



GUTFELD: Yes, he's like -- he looks like he's got a --



WATTERS: He's happy. He likes Keith Kellogg. He's very happy.



GUTFELD: Birthday clown for kids.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: OK, I'm going to go next. There's a great new book coming out next Tuesday, February 22. You can pre-order it now. It's getting great early reviews. It's called a Party like a Rockstar by singer-songwriter J.T. Harding. He's grabbed some of the most wonderful country songs. Judge, you'll know a few of them, Sangria.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: OK, Bar at the End Of The World, Different For Girls, Somewhere In My Car, Somewhere With You. It's a wonderful book. It's -- his whole life is crazy down. There's good advice in there.



I'm going to interview him on February 26 in Nashville, at a place that Greg knows well called The Listening Room.



GUTFELD: Oh, fun place.



PERINO: And tickets include a copy of Party Like A Rock Star. You can go to listeningroomcafe.com. That's Saturday, the 26th. And I look forward to being there. Judge.



FORD JR: Hear, hear.



PIRRO: OK, now, Busch Light is looking to create more gender equality on the race track. So, they're going to be spending $10 million over the next three years to elevate women in NASCAR. The Busch Light accelerator program will provide more funding, more track time, and more training and media exposure to up-and-coming female racers. And there definitely is a need. Stop laughing, Greg.



GUTFELD: I'm not laughing.



PIRRO: There are no female drivers competing in the cup series level, OK. Danica Patrick was the last to do so running full-time from 2013 to 2017. The program officially launches on February 20. And I can't wait to see it. And I want to get in on it because I can drive fast.



GUTFELD: You can.



PERINO: Oh, yes, we know that, Judge.



GUTFELD: I'd buy few tickets.



That is it for us tonight.



