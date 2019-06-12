'The Five' shares their best moments with Bret Baier

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 11, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. And this is “The Five.”

All eyes are on Iowa as President Trump and Biden face-off in the Hawkeye state. You're looking live where Trump and Biden are currently speaking. The fireworks though started earlier today with both men taking jabs at each other. The former Vice President is also set to speak tonight where he is apparently going to label the President as a quote, existential threat to America. The flailing Democratic frontrunner gave us a little preview of what is to come earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: Four years of Donald Trump will be viewed as an aberration in American history. Eight years -- eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation. He thinks that being tough is great. But what's really -- to be tough when someone else absorbs the pain. Donald Trump is only exacerbating the threat and the danger.

I think he is genuinely a threat to our core values. And he is threat to our standing in the world. This is a guy who does everything to separate and frighten people. It's about fear and loathing. It's always been about the abuse of power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump way ahead of the game, hitting hard against Biden earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I heard Biden, who was a loser. I mean, look, Joe never got more than 1 percent except Obama took him off the trash heap. But now, it looks like he is failing. It looks like his friends from the left are going to overtake him pretty soon.

But I heard, you know, his whole campaign is to hit Trump. When he mentions my name that many times, I guess I should be complemented. No, I would rather run against I think Biden than anybody. I think he is weakest mentally. And I like running against people that are weak mentally.

I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy. I don't agree with their policies, but I think Joe is a man -- I called him One-Percent Joe. Because until Obama came along, he didn't do very well. Look, look, I don't bring him up. Joe Biden is a dummy.

WATTERS: Greg, did you watch the speech from Biden today? And did you think it was sleepy?

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: The funny thing is, he appears to be some of who has been affected by a nickname, so he tries to appear more energetic like he just woke up from a nap. And he is trying to be energetic. And that's the power of a nickname because it's forcing them to act energetic, which in itself is exhausting.

I want to focus on what the -- what the media said this morning when they kept talking about Biden is set to eviscerate Trump. That was everywhere. It was almost as though the verb was fed to them.

WATTERS: By itself?

GUTFELD: Yes. It was in every single lower third, that thing right there. At CNN, it was, eviscerate this. Everyone was using it on their media blogs. It just shows you how in tandem the media and the Democrats are, that would -- they act together.

You know, according to Biden -- what bugs me about his speech, other than he did the fine -- fine folks hopes again. He told the people there that you cannot discredit the news, which is B.S. Of course, you can. And he believes that calling somebody an existential threat is not as bad as saying fake news.

But if you call somebody an existential threat, you are putting him among Hitler, ISIS, and climate change. So what are you applying when you call somebody existential, you can't vote out something existential, you can't vote out imperialist Japan, or Hitler, or climate change.

So this rhetoric is way worse than anything about fake news. You're basically implying something very sinister that needs to be taken care of.

WATTERS: Juan, do you agree with that? You know think that's over the line, existential threat to the country?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: No. I think that Biden is right that Trump, he pushes the fear button, divides us, stigmatizes people. And so to me, the key thing about the story, Jesse, is that clearly, Biden is in Trump's head. Trump is what -- there are 23 people running on the Democratic side. The only one, the only one that Trump talks about continuously is Joe Biden.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: The frontrunner.

WILLIAMS: And I think that if you look at the numbers, especially the state members -- Wisconsin, you know, Michigan, Pennsylvania, you can see, oh, there's a reason that he is worried about Joe Biden. Joe Biden is beating him in all those places. Joe Biden is the Democrat right now who is clearly out-legging Donald Trump if this was a general election. And Joe Biden...

WATTERS: Juan, it's a year and a half before the election.

WILLIAMS: I agree. But I'm just telling you what's clear is that Joe Biden has unsettled Donald Trump. And when he says, oh, Joe Biden is dumb or slow, please.

WATTERS: I don't know. I think Trump has unsettled Joe Biden because he flip-flopped on China today.

PAVLICH: Yes, he did.

WATTERS: He's had actually China is our competitor and is a huge threat.

PAVLICH: He said that. But he also said that China is making massive investments in technology of the future. No, actually, they are just stealing all of our technology and calling in an investment. But he also had another issue today with plagiarism.

Remember when Michael Avenatti was thinking about running in Iowa for the presidency, and he had an actual campaign ad. Well, he said Make America America again. Joe Biden said that today. So you know, you've just got to watch your words, Joe. But he did flip-flop again on China.

And I find it very interesting that Joe Biden has tied himself so close to President Obama on the economy specifically, especially when you've seen such a change in the atmosphere with businesses, manufacturing. He also tried to make the point today that manufacturing is somehow not good under President Trump, when he's brought back half a million manufacturing jobs back to the country. So, I'm not sure that people are willing to go back to the Obama economy. I find it interesting that he's running on that.

WATTERS: Yes, that might not be the best message for Joe Biden. Dana, you know Johnny, my assistant.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: Crack assistant, Johnny Cupcakes.

PERINO: Great, great guy.

WATTERS: So he calls up...

PERINO: A little skinny.

WATTERS: A little skinny. Well, that's the crack. There is no truth to that.

Johnny called the venue today in Iowa where Biden was, max capacity 2,500. Joe Biden only filled it up 10 percent. Only 250 people were there to see Joe Biden. Not a good turnout, Dana.

PERINO: Well, it's Tuesday afternoon. And he's not the President. I saw a couple people leave from the back and it filled in with other people. And if you're in Iowa...

WATTERS: You and I can get three times that.

PERINO: Yeah, obviously.

WATTERS: At 1:00 a.m. in Iowa.

PERINO: Obviously. So to the point of the eviscerate...

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: What happens is that as you have the campaign spokesperson, calls up a few producers, like, hey I want to give you heads up with what's going to happen today, we're going to eviscerate him. Then they all use that.

And I think that the danger and that is that it's going to fall flat or it will not meet the expectations. An evisceration is complete and total takedown.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: And so, the better thing to do is like, do a speech. Let it be in evisceration or let that be the reaction to it instead. They are always playing catch-up.

But remember, his opposition right now is not Donald Trump. But he's talking about Trump. Trump is talking about Biden. The other candidates on the Democratic side have started taking swipes at Joe Biden. I think part of the China peace and the flip-flop on that was pressure from the left, including Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren in Iowa, in particular, just 1 point behind Bernie Sanders. And her favorables are much higher than Bernie Sanders.

WATTERS: She is the most liked candidate of all the candidates. She is even more liked than Joe Biden.

PERINO: Right. So, in a way, Biden's real competition is the other candidates at this point.

WATTERS: And Biden was smart to then not do the weekend thing. I think we all agree, now go into Iowa, one-on-one against the President, he's getting a ton of press.

GUTFELD: It's -- he's in that bad situation where the more you look, the less you see. He has cruised along as a costar, a secondary character in a sitcom, not the star. Now, you know why because he will say anything for the spotlight. And I honestly think he might be mentally ill.

WATTERS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I was just impersonating Joe Scarborough. I would never say that.

WATTERS: Yes, you can say that about Republicans, not about Democrats.

GUTFELD: I'm just pretending to be Morning Joe.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, I mean, you are so critical of Elizabeth Warren...

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And Pocahontas and you've been going off on that. I thought you might come in dressed up as Village People. So what do you think that somehow she keeps climbing the polls, Jesse?

WATTERS: Someone said that it was because she's been putting out a lot of really good plans.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: But that's not what I think. I think she's gone the farthest left on impeachment. And she has been banging that drum the hardest and the most consistently and the earliest. So I think -- you know, I think people are responding.

WILLIAMS: But I must say she's not digging into Joe Biden. I think she's digging into Bernie Sanders.

WATTERS: It sounds -- it sounds like Juan is switching. He's going from Biden to Warren. I'm following you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Today, you were saying Elizabeth Warren, she's coming for you. I was like oh, what happened to your criticism?

WATTERS: We'll see.

Jerry Nadler is Trump bashing bust up next. The Watergate stunt that turned into a complete flop, and even the Democrats agree.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: All I do is get hit by this phony witch hunt, although they don't mention Russia anymore because there was no collusion. So now, they want to try and say did he obstruct a no-collusion? So there was no crime. The crime was by the Democrats, folks. They've committed in my opinion many crimes. And time will tell what happens.

Nancy is a mess. The Democratic Party is a mess. They are doing everything they can win the election in 2020. They are guilty of many crimes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: As President Trump hitting back the Democrats impeachment push as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, holds weeklong hearings on the Mueller report. The hearings kicked off yesterday with former Nixon White House counsel and main figure in the Watergate scandal, John Dean. But after hours of testimony, Democrats are no closer to impeaching the President. And critics are calling the move to bring Dean to the committee room a total bust.

The Washington Post saying quote, privately several Democrats say they agree with the GOP's harsh assessment, wondering why Dean was called in the first place. One Democrat rep now pushing blame on the cable networks because they didn't take the hearing live, instead covering the breaking news of a deadly helicopter crash in New York City.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN.: We have a successful hearing. How many people saw it, I don't know. It should have been on MSNBC, it should have been CNN, it should have been on Fox, and not just on C-SPAN-3.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think we, the media, made a mistake there in not covering it?

COHEN: I definitely think the media did. And I think all three of the major stations should have -- C-SPAN-3 doesn't have the coverage. It was important -- eyewitnesses, people who were knowledgeable and experts in their testimony in their opinion should have been heard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Well, the thing is, Greg, in the news business, news people get to make news judgment.

GUTFELD: And let's not forget, it wasn't that the fried chicken dude...

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Who thought that was good TV. And he ended up looking like a greasy face weirdo. The John Dean hearing was the worst come back since Michael Vick. These idiots envision what a Beatles reunion...

WATTERS: Pretty good comeback, Greg.

GUTFELD: A couple years -- a couple years, and then he was gone in 2015.

WATTERS: OK, fine.

GUTFELD: I know my sports, trust me. The Democrats have got to learn not to take Twitter as their media overlords because now, they're like tourists who wandered into the wrong biker bar. And they've realized they have to back away from a bad idea. And it's all because of the false promises to their viewers.

CNN and MSNBC pushed this impeachment thing. And they were promising a Russian pony for Christmas. And all the viewers got was manure, which is why they are bleeding viewers.

PERINO: I said yesterday, Jesse, I think that the Democrats benefited from their being breaking news and the hearing not being covered on the cable for hours.

WATTERS: They don't see it that way. And don't you love it when the media and Democrats get in a fight? It's just the best thing to watch. There's a real rift between them about impeachment strategy. The Democrats are saying hey, media, why can't you cover Dean like you covered the chicken. And the media is saying can you give us more chicken? We don't watch Dean. It's great to watch.

And the truth is the momentum for impeachment has slowed. The only people really calling for it are the House chairs, the resistance, and the press. And if you look at it, it's kind of like a stock that is tanking. You get a few rallies like when Mueller comes out or there's a contempt vote. But generally, it's going down the toilet.

And the President right now, I think in the real clear politics has about a 44 percent average, which is nowhere near impeachment territory, no matter how many push polls the media can put out on impeachment. The thing is there was no collusion. So there's not going to be any real impeachment.

Right now, this inside baseball with Doug McGahn is going nowhere because it's too inside baseball. And the rest of the country just wants to start the summer.

PERINO: Speaker Pelosi is always being asked about this, every day. They can't talk about anything else and get coverage about it because impeachment is out there. Listen to what she said. And then, Juan, we will get your take.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: Nothing as divisive in our country on my view than impeachment. Impeachment, if you're going down that path, you don't go to court with your weakest case, as long as you keep getting more information to build your case.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Last week, Jerry Nadler said it may come to that.

PELOSI: But it's not off the table. I don't think you should impeach for political reasons. And I don't think you should not impeach for political reasons. It's not about politics.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: She is pretty consistent, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think she has been. And she has also said the majority of our caucus doesn't favor impeachment at this point. Despite all of the drumbeat again coming from the media, I think media sees this as a headline. But I think she sees this as not about politics, but potentially about the Congress' oversight responsibility with regard to the executive branch.

I would add this. And I think President Trump has to be aware though that right now the Justice Department is handing over more documents as part of the deal to avoid contempt hearings against the Attorney General Bill Barr. And also that they have now subpoenas out, right, against not only Donald McGahn but potentially they have Bill Barr.

PERINO: Yes, they voted. It was a party line vote, 229-191, Katie, that Bill Barr, the attorney general, and White House Counsel Don McGahn, they tried the civil contempt measure. I don't know. We will just have to see.

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: Walk up to the line and then there's an accommodation. And who knows how this is going to turn out.

PAVLICH: It goes back to the question for Democrats about what's the point? They're subpoenaing Donald McGahn and trying to enforce a subpoena after he White House turned over millions of documents to Robert Mueller. I mean, what are...

PERINO: And Don McGahn spoke to Robert Mueller.

PAVLICH: It's all in there. As far as we know, they're not reading the unclassified report that's been available to them since it came out in April. But if this is Jerry Nadler's way of convincing Nancy Pelosi that impeachment is a good idea, he definitely failed.

PERINO: Well, that's a good point.

PAVLICH: And yes, he was trying to bring in an expert to admit it at the beginning he wasn't a fact witness when he supposed to be giving, you know, congressional factual testimony. He wasn't a fact witness at all.

And when you look at what Representative Cohen said when he said he was very upset that MSNBC and all the networks were covering it, he just showed their cards and proved it was just a show. That's what it's about.

Because if it was really about justice and oversight, and getting information to the American people, it wouldn't matter if it was on the networks, it would matter that they were doing the work. And that they were going to come up with results of the end. And that's not what they're interested in.

WILLIAMS: No. But this was about -- I don't think you got that right. I think was about historical context of the Watergate hearings and how that led President Nixon to leave. I don't think he was a fact witness at all. Nobody intended that.

PERINO: It's like -- it's like a way to keep it in the news every day, whether it works for them or not, we'll see. But coming up, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON STEWART, FORMER DAILY SHOW HOST: Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. It's shameful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jon Stewart blasting lawmakers for not attending the first responders hearing. We will hear more of his response up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Capitol Hill today lashing out at Congress for failing to make sure the 9/11 victim compensation fund never runs out of money. His emotional testimony getting heated when he tore into lawmakers for the extremely low attendance at the hearing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEWART: Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders. In front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. It's shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country. And it's a stain on this institution.

And you should be ashamed of yourselves. For those that aren't here, but you won't be, because accountability doesn't appear to be something that occurs in this chamber.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jon Stewart just spoke with Fox's Shepard Smith. He went on to explain who is holding back this bill from being passed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEWART: I would say it's the so-called fiscal hawks who, despite passing, you know, $1.5 trillion corporate tax cut for Exxon, now claim that the percentage, which is basically a rounding error off the deficit, is going to maybe blow up the country you know 10 years from now. It's irresponsible. It's disingenuous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jon Stewart then told Shep that he often hears this as a New York problem. What do you say that, Dana?

PERINO: Well, it's obviously not, 9/11 was the worst attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. It has defined a generation. It's had so many consequences. It's change policy. It's changed everything. And to their point, it's shameful. Also, just politically so bad.

First of all, if you know Jon Stewart is coming to the hearing, show up, right, because he's going to get attention. And rightly so, he's been very consistent on this and a champion for these guys. I understand some members of Congress would say we are triple booked. We've got votes and we have all these things and coming in and out of the hearing. And yet, if you know this is going to happen, this doesn't make it look good when you're also out there trying to spin the members of Congress deserve a pay rise.

And while this is an expensive endeavor, it's not that expensive. You can argue the tax cut. But from a messaging standpoint, what Jon Stewart said about corporate America getting tax breaks. And we can't even take care of these guys. Remember, it was never forget? We should just go ahead and figure out a way to do it.

America basically has given up on fiscal responsibility. Like where are the conservatives out there talking about fiscal responsibility? Where is anybody talking about it? Nobody is. I would talk about entitlement reform. I'm all for that. But when it comes to these guys, they deserve our support. They've earned it. And they're really going through a lot right now. It's hard to watch some of them. But we should be made to watch it.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, Stewart said the people who are opposed our fiscal hawks. And he really went after them because he said some of these folks are the ones who are tweeting and giving speeches, talking about how we are patriots, America First, and all these stuff. And then, when it comes to helping the people who are our first responders, they are not there.

WATTERS: Yeah, fiscal hawks need to find a different hill to die on. This is not good politically, this is not good morally. And I understand the concern. You don't want Democrats to turn this into an unaccountable slush fund, but it's not going to happen because it's $7.4 billion.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: Food stamps alone in one year is 100 billion. The debt -- the budget is nearly $5 trillion. So to hold it up over nothing is pretty irresponsible. And this is why the American people don't like Congress because they can't do simple things like take care of heroes. All they want to take care of is themselves. Your point, they just want a pay raise.

And they are obsessed with fake problems, like the Russian hoax, when you have this sitting in your lap. You have the new NAFTA sitting in your lap, a border crisis sitting in your lap, healthcare, no one wants to do anything about it. And this is why everybody hates you.

And you have Jon Stewart coming down. He does this once a year. Everybody knows the pilgrimage is coming. And then, half the people show up. It's terrible.

WILLIAMS: So, Katie, you know, let's just try to understand the other point of view.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: I think all of us are here in agreement. But the other point of view would be, you know, there is a compensation fund for first responders. Are these people making extreme demands? I think it was an extraordinary situation.

PAVLICH: No, I don't - nobody is holding the bill up, because they don't want to fund a compensation fund for 9/11 first responders. That's not the issue.

The issue is that there are our questions about what the qualifications are. It's hard to tell who qualifies in terms of the timing, and also there's been an increase in claims from people who weren't first responders. So people who worked around the World Trade Center, people who went to school there who are now filing a claim with this fund and wanting competition, because they were near the site of 9/11.

Now if you're not a first responder, it's a first responder compensation fund. Therefore it's running out of money. And so there are legitimate, logical reasons why the funding isn't there. Maybe they underestimated the number of claims that were going to be made as a result of the cancer that takes years and years to develop. But there are legitimate questions about that.

But I'm with Dana. I mean, out of all the things that you can find money for that Congress spends on, they should be it. But there are legitimate questions about who qualifies, who's getting the money.

And as usual with a government program, the people who are the actual victims of something are now being victimized again, because of fraud in the program and people who don't qualify taking the resource away from the people who actually deserve it.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, I saved you for last, because I think that it's amazing to me that this argument that - as Jon Stewart put it, this is a New York problem some people think, so is this like Ted Cruz in New York values? Are we - what is it about New York?

GUTFELD: I think what he was trying to do, it was to create a memorable phrase so people understand this is like - this is something that affected all Americans. And he was probably saying it's not just - they weren't targeting Tribeca as he said.

It's so interesting to me, because I don't think you'll meet anybody who doesn't agree - and this is what - I spent all day, when we - like everybody agrees, so what's the problem? And I am trying to figure this out. He raised the alarm on these five years ago, right? So - it's because it's being renewed? So it's like - its 2020 it came up.

So if it were in perpetuity, then we wouldn't be having this story. So he has to go and do this - and I'm sure it will be re-upped again. But they - if they made it permanent, we wouldn't have this problem, but there's a reason you can't make it permanent and Katie went through all that.

You can't - because you don't - it's so weird, we've never had this before, have we? We don't know how long do you do this for? Do you wait until everything the person dies, but what about their family and their kids? It's a thing that--

PERINO: Right. Well, they are not military, right. So--

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: So I think military - Agent Orange, that was military, so then there is military, there's at the VA and even though there's lots of problems there too, this is different because these were first responders who were there trying to rescue people like finding bodies--

GUTFELD: Yes. And this is what, I mean, like nobody is against helping first responders. So you realize this is some kind of red tape thing that we don't quite understand yet, but we should.

PERINO: They will get it done. I think that Chairman Nadler - well, he's the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, but he's the Congressman in the lead on this, probably have a better week on this issue, because he was able to get this attention on it. And as he said, we'll get it done as quickly as possible, and I do think we will get this done.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that was a real good discussion. Thank you, Katie.

PAVLICH: You're welcome.

WILLIAMS: Protest at an Ohio college labeled a - which labeled a local bakery as racist. Now the school has to pay a big $11 million, in fact, for a libel. The groundbreaking case next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It's the old two-step. The activist media runs big with the story about a racist act. Then when the story falls apart, the media slinks away without addressing their own role in magnifying the lies.

But, finally, the public is catching on. With Smollett, Covington, Kavanaugh. Now add the Oberlin case to this education and fakery. A jury nailed Oberlin College and the Dean named Meredith Raimondo with $11 million penalty for siding with three black students who claimed they were racially profiled at a bakery in 2016.

The case got a lot of press. There were massive protests that targeted the bakery. But not just by students either. The dean actually distributed a flyer claiming that bakery had a history of racism and encouraged the boycott.

The bakery went through hell for obvious reasons. But finally truth went out. The students pleaded guilty to attempted theft, admitting they weren't profiled at all. Here's a photo of the family who owns the bakery. You can see the racial hate in their eyes.

So, once again, what the media first promoted turned out false and we should be glad that again the demand for racist stories exceeds the supply. America is better than the media thinks, which is why to most people media means nothing.

But I doubt such hoaxes will stop until the media and academia admit their roles, which won't be soon. Oberlin blasted the verdict. But other schools must be quaking as Oberlin learns a hard truth. Don't believe in the vigilante media without evidence just because the accusation thinks your ideology. That education cost them millions, unlike their overpriced diplomas, it's worth every penny.

So, Katie, I guess, there going to be - it could be - 11 million is the minimum. I guess, there is going to be more punitive damages. It could go up three times that of something?

PAVLICH: I think it's interesting to see how they won this lawsuit. Libel cases are very different to win in court, but this goes to the bigger picture about grievance culture. So when grievance culture is rewarded, then false victimhood becomes an excuse for bad behavior and accountability.

And when the media blasted out like it's true without asking questions, interviewing the bakery, telling both sides of the story, they amplified the grievance culture, that's being used as an excuse for bad behavior. And then they get rid of it when it's no longer convenient or turns out not to fit their narrative, right, and so it continues.

That's why we repeatedly see these screw ups by the media and repeatedly see this kind of behavior on college campuses or in general everyday life. And so until that stops, until you can't use grievance culture as an excuse for that kind of behavior, then it's going to continue.

GUTFELD: Yes. Juan, there's always this kind of like thing where there is a phenomenon and then the phenomenon goes unchecked until it's checked. And maybe this just is something in our society that is putting the brakes on something that might need brakes.

Meaning, like these accusations, whether it's has to do with race or sexual assault - what are those guys - Duke Lacrosse, things like that. If that can - that can have an effect on such accusations, I don't know.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think there is a lot of truth in what you're saying, because it seems first reports are often wrong. And I think especially in this age we live in, which is a 24/7 news cycle, the news media is hungry to get first track on the story. And of course they take the easy track every time.

I mean, my caution to you, Greg, would be, does this apply to conservatives? Because as I recall, things like Central Park Five, remember Trump ran a whole ad - full-page ad in "The New York Times." or how about that MAGA attack down in Florida - that guy in the truck and the conservative said, oh, it's a false flag. This can't be true. Not true.

PAVLICH: I don't think the conservative said that.

WILLIAMS: Yes, they did - a false flag. In fact, I was amazed that how quickly people were just like taking knee-jerk responses, Katie, I think this not--

GUTFELD: Not in the media. There weren't conservative commentators defending that guy.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, they were thing we don't know. And I think that's what you should say, we don't know. They were saying false flag.

GUTFELD: I am the king of that.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: I'm the king of saying we don't know.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm all for that.

GUTFELD: I think I patent that.

WILLIAMS: But I don't think it's Left or Right. I think it's all over in our age, the people live. I mean, yesterday the helicopter crashes, immediately - Oh, my god - they don't know what happened, but immediately - Oh, terrorism. They don't know.

GUTFELD: That's not us.

WATTERS: I say I don't know because sometimes I literally just don't know.

WILLIAMS: There is a difference.

WATTERS: Sometimes. But I think what happens is now you have a fake allegation that can be more powerful than the truth. And the media will sensationalize the charge and then when there is a resolution, they just ignore it.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: And many liberals in this country, I think Juan would even agree, believe that America is racist. And that white people discriminate against black people. So whenever a race card is played, the media and the Left will automatically assume the worst out of the situation and then the press will propel the narrative.

But nothing is worse than a fake charge of racism. It can have such extreme reputational damage to somebody that now you're changing your behavior because you're afraid of everything.

Police departments, they are pulling back from certain neighborhoods. "The New York Times" ran an op-ed the other day - Was I Right to Call the Cops on a Black Man Breaking Into a Car? It's gotten crazy.

Now, same thing with the MeToo movement, they came out with a poll. 60% of male managers are too nervous to mentor women, to go to workplace activities with women, to be alone in their office with a woman.

So that's the problem. It's mob rule. You've destroyed due process. And the problem is the media divides for profit instead of looking at the truth.

GUTFELD: Dana, thoughts.

PERINO: I would say that this case in the way its ended up proves that you can fight back and win and now there is case law.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And it's something that didn't happen before. So now you actually have - like a floor, so it's not just he said-she said. This is a family run business. They were very tied into the community.

And the fact that the university admitted, it was like OK, well, we had to do this because it would be the politically correct thing to do. Now they have to pay $11.2 million, possibly more, so you know what that means - time to increase tuition, because they won't have to pay for it. Right? Mom and dad will pay for it.

WILLIAMS: I don't know that it was politically correct. I think they've made the argument that it was free speech for them to say what they - the kids who wrongly made those charges.

GUTFELD: Up next - what the heck is this, the strange video that has some people talking.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Well, a bizarre video has the internet buzzing.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PAVLICH: Check out this home security camera footage of what appears to be an elf-like creature taking a stroll down the driveway. Harry Potter fans jumping into the excitement, claiming the creature resembles the character Doby (ph) - or is it Dobby--

PERINO: Dobby.

PAVLICH: --Dobby from Harry Potter. The video viewed over 30 million times on Twitter and over 10 million times on Facebook.

PERINO: This was Greg after his driving test.

GUTFELD: True.

PERINO: Obviously that's what that was.

PAVLICH: Yes, Greg, do you have an alibi or no?

GUTFELD: I can't say that's not me. But I think this is the mother's kid and she hoaxed everyone. But here is the deal, it's a good hoax. Because it doesn't - it just - all it stole was your time. It didn't smear anybody, it didn't ruin careers. This is a hoax that you can just kind of laugh at.

PAVLICH: But now everyone is freaked out, Jesse, does it scare you?

GUTFELD: It's a kid. It's her kid.

WATTERS: I'm a little freaked out.

PAVLICH: She denies that it's her child.

WATTERS: Yes, it's either a hoax video or there is a creature like that--

GUTFELD: It's either a hoax or it's not.

WATTERS: Why do you think that's her child?

GUTFELD: It's a child.

WATTERS: That's not shaped like any child you've ever seen.

PERINO: It's a small skinny person with a - hat--

WATTERS: It's so skinny.

GUTFELD: It's a kid.

WATTERS: OK. Why is it reflecting like that? It looks its glow-in-the-dark.

PERINO: But it's a shadow.

PAVLICH: To you, Greg's point, Inside Edition spoke to a forensic video experts and he said that it could be a child and that security videos can cause ghostly effect on the images that it has. And that the ears they have might be pigtails.

WILLIAMS: So I would have to believe that Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, all the rest, suddenly we are discovering. If you know this last few weeks we've had a rash of these things. Oh, yes, we got - I just don't believe it. But if such a creature exists and suddenly showed up--

PAVLICH: Well, what do you think it is?

WILLIAMS: I have no clue, if I knew--

WATTERS: Why does the creature disappear all of a sudden?

WILLIAMS: I don't--

PAVLICH: Right, it goes away. Right.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

WATTERS: Is this an edit?

WILLIAMS: An edit.

WATTERS: It's an edit. So why it disappear? Why can't we see the full unedited footage?

GUTFELD: This is a - this is going to be "Watters World" on Saturday.

PERINO: I definitely think you can do an investigation.

WATTERS: This is my lead.

PAVLICH: Get someone on to talk about that--

PERINO: We should get the kid on your show.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's true.

PAVLICH: Or it's an animal or creature, you should have it on your show as well. That would be great.

WATTERS: Whatever it is. Saturday night, 8 o'clock.

PAVLICH: All right, we'll find out. Watch Jesse show to find out.

All right. Special edition of "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Time now for "One More Thing", Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So this one is for all of you who have ever been fuming angry at the airport, when your flight is cancelled or delayed and you thought no one at this airline cares about me.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: Well, take a look at this photo of fifth graders from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The young people had planned a school trip for over a year. When their American airlines flight was cancelled the other day, they were given a refund, but no alternative flight. So they were at the airport for six hours before a Delta employee saw them and contacted headquarters.

Delta then set a private plane to fly the kids for free to the D.C. area. So, from this frequent flier, here is three cheers to Delta for doing the right thing by those kids.

PAVLICH: Good job, Delta.

GUTFELD: So are they going to do that to all of us or just the kids? I don't think that's great. That just ticks me off. I'm a frequent flyer for Delta--

WATTERS: Are you gold medallion or --?

GUTFELD: I believe I am.

WATTERS: OK, great.

GUTFELD: I believe I am gold medallion and so is this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Animals Are Great!"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: All right. This is about the love that dare not speak its name. The love between a puppy and kitten, nothing can keep them apart, even a fence.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: Look at this little puppy trying his best to see his best pal, the kitten. But he gets stuck his little doggy butt waving in the air. You're going to see his little butt there. It's adorable.

But look who tries to help him? The cat - the kitten comes from the other side and starts patting on his little fanny. Look at him patting and trying to help him through. This is one of the greatest stories - love stories of all time.

Yes, it is. It's better than actual and - gets him through and then look at this, they are so happy together. They ended up moving in and buying a bed and breakfast in Vermont.

PERINO: In the D.R.?

GUTFELD: Yes, it's D.R.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Animals Are Great!"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: And that's why it's great.

WATTERS: Katie?

PAVLICH: Well, animals are great and they are also very smart.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PAVLICH: So Australian Shepherds are a type of dog and this one's name is Secret and she is putting all of to us shame with her gaming skills. She is playing Jenga as an expert with her owner, Mary.

And you can see her taking the blocks out without knocking over the Jenga set, which is pretty amazing, because it's hard for me to even do that, so good for Secret. She isn't just a Jenga expert. She also knows how to use a paint brush, play the guitar and perform yoga. So if you go--

GUTFELD: Yoga?

PAVLICH: --there you go. If feeling kind of dumb, that will make you feel dumber.

PERINO: All right. So a little over a year ago, I gave the first toss from “The Five” to "Special Report's" Bret Baier and you are here for that.

WATTERS: Yes. Some of those tosses have been awkward, some have been hilarious, others fell flat. Here is a taste.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs--

WILLIAMS: --never miss an episode of "The Five."

PERINO: "Special Report" is up next.

GUTFELD: That's Bret Baier to my right.

BRET BAIER, HOST: Other side.

WILLIAMS: The other right.

PERINO: Bret, I sure hope you are there. Take it away.

BAIER: I'm here. Dana, good to see you guys. Nice show. This is the first handoff. I like it. First of many.

GUTFELD: Someone call a park ranger “The Five” is being followed by a Baier.

WATTERS: From a black bear to a Bret Baier--

PERINO: He is not a stuffed panda bear he is our Baier.

GUTFELD: Here is Bret Baier right there.

WATTERS: Someone else who has great hair, besides me.

BAIER: This transition is get more interesting every day.

-- it's tough follow dogs and unicorns, but thank you. I don't have a podcast either. Granny is a hottie. Someday it's a harder turn than other.

Greg, you're such an inspiration.

This Baier is not in the hot tub.

I'm not glad (ph). I want to hear more about the "Golden Girls" cruise.

WATTERS: Greg, go ahead.

BAIER: You guys have too much fun.

GUTFELD: Fake news beware, we have we Bret Baier. He has so much to share, his name Bret Baier. Get ready, get set, here comes Bret.

WILLIAMS: Roses are red, violets are blue, this is the end of silly segues to you.

BAIER: Thanks, and I would try to the--

Hey, Greg?

GUTFELD: How are you?

BAIER: Good, thanks.

Nacho cheese, I'm enjoying watching you eat.

No edibles in Washington.

Never know what the leading all be.

Juan, where can I get one of those track suits?

No. Twerking bears in heat down there.

Dogs and cats loving together.

Sometimes I feel man slapped by the "The Five."

PERINO: Isn't it cute?

GUTFELD: --we're waiting here for you.

BAIER: Fair balanced and--

We are not going to shut up about politics, Jesse. But I did order the song. There you go. All right.

PERINO: I'm going to eat my cheesecake. Bret?

BAIER: You have all the good food.

WATTERS: Bret Baier you are up next.

Bret Baier I am. Thank you, Jesse.

GUTFELD: Hey, Bret, do you want a dog calendar? I have a dog calendar for you.

WATTERS: Do you like my blazer, Bret, yes or no?

BAIER: Yes. Been working on that one.

All right, thanks, Greg.

GUTFELD: I got more every week now Bret.

BAIER: That's fantastic.

PERINO: I don't have anything else, so it's up to you Bret.

BAIER: That's good. I like that.

WATTERS: What do you think about my new hairstyle?

BAIER: Very nice, kind of like the duck.

PERINO: Do you think animals are great?

BAIER: I do. But I don't sing the song.

Can we go back to - what happened there? Can I just have--

WILLIAMS: No, no.

GUTFELD: I'm coming down tomorrow to be on your show.

BAIER: OK.

GUTFELD: Be nice to me.

BAIER: We will see.

PERINO: Oh, it's very fun, very fun.

WATTERS: Where is he? Is he up there? There he is.

PERINO: Set your DVRs. You know the drill. Never miss an episode of "The Five."

WATTERS: "Special Report" is up next with Bret.

PERINO: Hey, Bret.

BAIER: That was so plain compared to all of those other ones. All right. Thank you all.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.