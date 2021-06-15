'The Five' panel on return to table, Biden-Putin summit, 'woke' school

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" June 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: This is so strange. Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with

Dagen McDowell, Richard Fowler, Jesse Watters, and she once got caught in

the undertow in her bathtub, Dana Perino back at the table.



So here we are, finally back to the table. It's like the first day back at

school, remember that when you couldn't wait to get back and show off your

summer tan and the neat star you got at fat camp? And now you get to sit

next to your best friend to the cafeteria, it's a brand-new day. But it's

weird to see all of us in person again and up so close, it's like a class

and advanced dermatology.



Jesse's hair is as big and as shiny as ever. It's more than a hair. It's a

safety device. It's not as thick as it was 15 months ago. Why do you --

it's fact. Jesse is getting old, he's losing it.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Similar.



GUTFELD: The hair. And he had a baby. Good job, birthing person. As the

baby gets hair, Jesse loses his. It's the balding circle of like.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Look at the baby.



GUTFELD: Speaking of pests, Dana is back sitting on a stack of dog

pictures which is probably good for her since this morning she had her

first colonoscopy, a milestone in one's life, it's kind of like your first

date in that before both you are covered with sweat and paralyzed by

explosive diarrhea.



PERINO: We are making that public?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: All right.



GUTFELD: I should have asked. I should have asked. My fault. But wait. But

we're so glad you made it here anyway. Since we left the table, I've lost

30 pounds.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: I didn't just get my hunch removed. I just decided to exercise

more. No. Before I was a strong seven but now, I am an irresistible 9.3. No

wonder this happens. Check that out. A proposal, a proposal on Friday

night, can you blame him? I'd marry myself if that wasn't illegal. That's

in Detroit where everything is legal.



But if you told us 15 months ago that this how long it would take to

return, we all would've laughed at you. But if Jeffrey Toobin can come

back, why can't we? But we hope you are as happy to see us here as we are

as happy to see each other and if you are not, just like your germs, keep

them to yourself.



I have to commend you, Dana, after I applied the peer pressure, you had a

fairly invasive procedure this morning and yet you showed up.



PERINO: I don't think that's happened. So, when we first started THE FIVE,

I was 10 years away -- well, actually, yes, 11 years away from needing a

colonoscopy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: That's all I know. Yes, OK. So, America, yes, that's what I did

this morning. And I wasn't sure we would talk about that. But since we are,

everybody should get their checks, they just changed it to 45.



GUTFELD: They lowered it?



PERINO: Yes. Which is why I had to go.



GUTFELD: I had to go back in time and get a retroactive colonoscopy which

often like watching CNN.



PERINO: But that's great because you get to go to sleep for like 25

minutes.



GUTFELD: It's the best.



PERINO: It's like the best sleep you ever had.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: It's the best just getting knocked out.



So, Jesse, you are kind of like now part of the family. It took -- it took

a few mistakes and writing a book.



WATTERS: Yes, I love being back at the table because I have something to

prop my book up on. There it is, hard copy. Greg, was it a man that propose

to you?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: OK. I just want to make sure the audience knows that, that was a

guy. I do like being back at the table because I'm tall again.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: You guys are now short.



PERINO: I'm so short.



WATTERS: We couldn't see that in the boxes so that makes me feel better. I

can also get a little whiff of Richard's cologne, what is that, Tom Ford,

Richard?



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not going to tell you.



WATTERS: OK. I can read Dana's body language when I cross the line.



PERNO: I can hold your hand.



WATTERS: You can hold my hand again.



PERINO: Now we're back safe.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Again, we can consensually touch each other. Greg has to listen

to me. He can't bury his face in his own notes.



GUTFELD: That's true. That's true.



WATTERS: And Dagen can't wear track pants. I don't know why that's

important to me but it's very important.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: You commented on that a

lot during COVID. You've seen me like, are you going to get dressed when

you come to work? It was the track pants or shorts is to wear.



GUTFELD: Well, you know, it's important that we are all here because now

we can -- it's also the cues that you get from people's faces that you are

missing when we are on, in the vans so we end up talking over it -- well we

can't help it because there was a tape delay. But we end up not knowing

when to shut up like I'm doing now.



MCDOWELL: Well, even in the socially distanced stools that we were sitting

on I am legally blind.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: So, I couldn't even see you then, Jesse could have been knitting

booties for junior or you could have been dressed up like Yosemite Sam and

I wouldn't have known it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: You are so far away which we know you only you on the weekends.



GUTFELD: That is true. The CHAPS. Richard, what are you -- are you excited

to be back on our first day?



FOWLER: I am excited to be back on your first day, congratulations, back

at the table. And I commend you on the weight loss, I mean, you know, like

every -- like most Americans I gained the COVID 30, but I've dropped the

COVID 30 as well, thanks to a personal trainer.



GUTFELD: Yes, I had the choice, you go in one direction which is eating

and drinking into oblivion or not.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: And I chose the not. So.



PERINO: That's great. I mean, there's been a lot. It was funny I was

thinking about how we sat here and said OK, well, see you in two weeks.



GUTFELD: Flatten the curve.



PERINO: Like it was going to flatten the curve, we'll see you in two

weeks. At most, three --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: -- and it really was a really long year for a lot of people. And

now people are making this decision to come back to work or not.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: I would just say that if you are hesitating, and I get it. Like

there might be a lot of reasons, I do think that the first like, 24 hours

back in the office feels weird and then you're like right back in the

saddle and it's great to be around people again.



GUTFELD: Especially at a rodeo.



PERINO: I mean --



GUTFELD: I wonder if they say that at the Rodeo. This is not my first day

on the job.



PERINO: It's not my first day in the office.



GUTFELD: They don't say this is not my first rodeo. Here's a good question

I just thought of. If this happened again next year, what would we do

differently? I'm going to say no lockdowns.



PERINO: Good question.



GUTFELD: But I don't know.



WATTERS: Yes. I think you'd isolate the elderly and the sick and the rest

of the country could maybe go about their business in a safe, clean way.

Maybe you'd learn that. People are still wearing masks, though, I saw

someone on the beach wearing a mask and I didn't want to reverse mask shame

her --



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: -- because she was renting the house next to me and that would

have been awkward but also, watching the NBA playoffs this weekend, you see

these guys they're sweating all over each other, they're boxing each other,

they're in each other's face talking trash and then they go to the bench,

they have to sit 6 feet separate and wear a mask. I mean, what -- does the

commissioner know something we don't know, that's the dumbest thing I've

ever heard. So, I think a lot of this is still superstition.



GUTFELD: So, it's like we have -- we need probably more consistency and

guidance. But I -- what did -- do we have any proof that the lockdowns

actually helped? I don't know.



PERINO: I don't know that we do, no.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And I think that a lot of it, like the after-action report as it's

called has yet to be -- like, maybe it helped in some ways, right? So, we

know that sometimes in super crowded areas, you could get that if people

weren't masked and at the beginning that was happening but we did know

pretty early on that schools were not a place of transmission.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: We knew that planes were not a place of transmission. Do you know

that I believe this has held up, there's not a single case of a patient to

a dentist or a dentist to a patient getting COVID. And you had -- think of

how many dentist's office had to shut down with all those months.



GUTFELD: Wow.



WATTERS: And colonoscopy offices too.



PERINO: Yes. I mean, eight weeks.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Eight weeks.



MCDOWELL: I got my colonoscopy my first went too during the -- during the

last year, like last November and just thinking about the prep makes me --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- (Inaudible) a little bit. What --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: The key is not to eat for two days.



MCDOWELL: Right.



PERINO: I don't know.



MCDOWELL: But I'm still -- I'm still 20 pounds heavier even with the

cleanup. One thing about the upside though for the lockdowns, just quick,

was that productivity soared at some companies.



GUTFELD: That's true.



MCDOWELL: Like at --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Well, that's the conundrum, right?



MCDOWELL: Like technology companies because people were working more hours

because they were working the hours --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Not commuting.



MCDOWELL: -- not to commute.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And now these businesses want them back in New York and what

they're going to have are fractious, angry employees who don't do anything.



FOWLER: Do less work.



MCDOWELL: Right.



GUTFELD: So, we learned that commuting is the worst thing you may not need

any more, that you need consistency, that putting people in with their

elder it was a bad idea. Children should be at school. I mean, we actually

for the -- this was a good practice run even though a lot of people didn't

make it through.



FOWLER: And I think -- I think we also learned that if you are sick, stay

home. I think people were like, I mean, before you would take a rest --



WATTERS: Right.



FOWLER: -- I have a fever, I'm going to run into the pharmacy to get some

pills.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FOWLER: Now you're like, actually, I'm not going to go to the pharmacy,

I'm going to stay home.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FOWLER: And that's a good thing, that's a way to be kind to your

neighbors.



GUTFELD: That is true. All right. Coming up, President Biden and allies

calling for a COVID investigation but are they playing right into China's

hands?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: That's not Elton John.



WATTERS (on camera): President Biden and top allies are promising a

crackdown in China over COVID, but is it already doomed to fail? The G7

putting out a statement calling for an investigation into the origins of

COVID that would be led by the World Health Organization. That's the same

group that covered up for the communist regime when the pandemic first

started. And President Biden still not ready to reveal whether he thinks it

could come from a lab, while Mike Pompeo says the evidence is overwhelming.





(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We haven't had

access to the laboratories to determine whether or not -- and I haven't

reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet

whether or not this was a consequence of a, from the market place of a bat

or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory.



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: There is an enormous amount

of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,

there's a pile of evidence 100 feet high.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): Dagen, I don't think we are ever going to find out

the origins, China is never going to let an unbiased team of scientists

come into China and start looking all around, they are never going to allow

it, so what's the point?



MCDOWELL: What is the point? You know what, is it too much to ask for

these leaders to just get angry?



WATTERS: yes.



MCDOWELL: To just get mad. Instead they issue this watery, if not sugary

statement --



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- about a phase two probe, a second probe, by the World Health

Organization in their first report got access to no data from China and

then suggested that it was more likely, communist propaganda, by the way,

more likely that the Wuhan virus was imported into China in frozen food,

that was a more likely source than the Wuhan lab.



And China is sitting back watching these numbskulls laughing, it's this

boondoggle at the beach with the photo op seaside and then what did Boris

Johnson say on Friday talking about we must build back in a greener, more

gender-neutral, perhaps more feminine way. Meantime, four million, almost

four million people are dead around the globe and China was the only

economy growing last year. They are toothless, all of them.



WATTERS: So, Dagen was referencing the photo op, Richard, where all the

vaccinated leaders were doing a little elbow bump. I don't know what that

was about. But address the point that the Chinese are not going to let

people that are not handpicked into their country to look around, so what

are we actually going to do? What would Richard Fowler do, leader of the

free world, to really confront China and get to the bottom of the

situation?



FOWLER: Thank you for giving me title leader of the free world, I

appreciate it.



WATTERS: You're welcome.



FOWLER: Number one, if I were the leader of the free world the first thing

I would do is not have --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Kill Jesse.



FOWLER: No, I might keep Jesse around. You've got to have some help. You

know, team of rivals.



WATTERS: Keep me around, Keep me around.



FOWLER: I got to keep him -- I might put him in the cabinet. But I don't

think I would have the World Health Organization investigate this.



WATTERS: Right.



FOWLER: I would probably have somebody else do it, maybe the IAEA,

somebody who has some more credibility when it comes to investigating

things in authoritarian countries, number one. But number two, where I will

give the G7 credit it was the beachy picture, but remember, at last year's

G7 they didn't even mention the word China in their communique, neither in

the year before or the year before that.



So the fact that the G7 which is a group of people that I really don't like

to offend anybody decided that they were going to offend China by saying,

hey, you have human rights violations, we think that you guys might have

sort of, there's a possibility that there was a lab leak here so you guys

spread COVID to the world so you guys are bad actors. I think that's a big

step in the right direction for a group of people that don't like taking

big steps.



WATTERS: What did you see come out of this G7, Dana? Was there anything

concrete besides this little wishy-washy?



PERINO: Well, I wrote down, they had the statement, we will continue to

consult, which is so pathetic I can't believe they felt the need to

actually have to write it down and issue it to the world that they are

going to -- well that's of course you are, that's the G7.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: But that's in -- that was in reference to the Wuhan lab leak

possibility, so it came out of it. So, you have this build back better

world, B3W, I think it's called, and this was the idea that finally G7 is

going to try to take on China on its Belt and Road Initiative.



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: This is basically where China was just handing out contracts and

money all around the world and basically taking everybody's resources from

all around the world and actually not following through on anything that

they promise.



So, I talked to a friend recently had a good point, so we can either

outsmart China, but we are not going to ever outspend them. So maybe this

is perhaps a little bit of a concrete thing. I think it's kind of strange

that it's built on Biden's campaign promise to America, the build back

better, I don't know if that was a good idea for the G7.



But other than that, it felt a little bit toothless, they also kept saying

that they're so glad that they now have a president willing to cooperate.

Part of what they mean by that is that willing to cooperate on the Iran

nuclear deal --



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: -- for example, the climate Paris accord, and then also this idea

of, a trash idea that I will call the global minimum tax which is not

necessarily going to happen but they agreed to look into it, and basically

what that would do is screw America's tech companies.



WATTERS: Yes, Greg, the president keeps been saying America is back. Well,

back to getting manipulated by the Europeans?



GUTFELD: Back to bending over, that's what it is. By the way, the summit

was so boring that networks were forced to show old clips of like, remember

Trump? Well, we hated him. This is really funny or Yeltsin dancing.



The most interesting thing at the summit was Boris Johnson's hair which

looked like a beach umbrella in a windstorm. It's just at any moment it

could just fly off into space.



Concerning these comments about China, I have coined a phrase, Dana.



PERINO: I like to hear it.



GUTFELD: The soft language of no expectations. That is a beautiful phrase

which the media is already in the process of portraying as adults, isn't

this adult, the idea of cooperation being adult.



What we -- what I've always tried to push is that I would rather have my

leader be like an agent or a lawyer that everybody hates so they don't

expect cooperation and that they know it's going to be hard. I don't want

them to have -- I don't want -- I want the freak show, you know? I don't

want this -- I don't want this civilize photo op, to me that just looks

like it's just another game. But Biden could start a war and the media

would be like, at least he's not Trump.



WATTERS: They are continuing to consult.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: I will say, can I give one thing that I thought --



WATTERS: Sure.



PERINO: -- was a positive was the agreement to try to help give vaccines

to third world countries, that's positive. They can definitely --



(CROSSTALK)



FOWLER: And I think, Dana, to add to your point. The fact that they are

doing this is also a counter way to the fact that Russia and China are

giving out their vaccine, not as effective, but they're giving out their

vaccine --



PERINO: yes.



FOWLER: -- with strings attached similar to many of the foreign direct

investment road projects.



WATTERS: I think we should have some strings attached to our vaccine.



FOWLER: Why?



WATTERS: Because that's good diplomacy, Richard.



FOWLER: That's not good diplomacy.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: That's diplomacy. Vaccine diplomacy.



FOWLER: Sure.



WATTERS: Anybody that's taking money from China for Belt and Road, let's

just flood them with vaccines then they'll maybe come to our side.



Ahead, President Biden promising to retaliate against cyber-attacks ahead

of that big summit with Vladimir Putin.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FOWLER (on camera): President Biden is getting ready to face off with

Vladimir Putin after a series of cyber-attacks. The two leaders are going

to meet face to face this Wednesday in a highly anticipated summit. Here's

Biden's message ahead of the showdown.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas

where we can cooperate if he chooses and if he chooses not to cooperate and

acts in a way that he has in the past relative to cybersecurity and some

other activities, then we will respond. We will respond in kind.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FOWLER (on camera): But Putin is already claiming he's not to blame for

the hacks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KEIR SIMMONS, SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, NBC: Are you waging a

cyber war against America?



VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): Where is the

evidence? Where is proof? It's becoming farcical.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FOWLER (on camera): So, Dana, you have helped a president prepare for one

of these types of summits before.



PERINO: Yes.



FOWLER: What's your take about what do you think is happening in the sort

of Biden White House as they prepare for one of the biggest meetings of his

presidency so far?



PERINO: Well, a couple of different things. One, I think that right there

in that interview you just saw, I believe Putin when he says where the

evidence just like I believe the Chinese when they are like, there is no

lab leak. I mean, I don't like -- I think that we just have to presume. Of

course, we know where it's coming from. We know that he doesn't tell the

truth. We know what he does to journalists in his own country.



And he's down on this propaganda tour all around basically saying I am

bigger and better than Biden. And I do seriously wonder why the White House

called this a summit because a summit indicates that it's grand and it's

big, where I said I think that they should've said, we are going to get

coffee with Putin when we're over there in Brussels, that will be -- or in

Geneva, we're going to stop by and have a couple -- cups of espresso and

that's it.



Because right now, what's different from when I was working for President

Bush is that these attacks, these cyber-attacks are actually affecting

normal people.



FOWLER: yes.



PERINO: When you're talking about the money, when you're talking about

like Colonial Pipeline, that's your gas. You're talking about meat, that's

like our supply chain for how we actually feed ourselves, this summit or

whatever they're going to call it is super important.



The last thing I would say is, I think if you're going to have a summit,

you have to have a press conference. If you are the leader of the free

world then you have to have the other leader even if he is reluctant to

stand next to you or maybe if you are concerned how you will look standing

next to him, I still think that you have to do it in order to show that the

media matters.



FOWLER: Fair point. Jesse, your take?



WATTERS: I agree with everything Dana said, he had a very, very shaky

performance today during that press conference, they asked him, well you

said Vlad is a killer, what gave you that impression and how do you

negotiate with a killer? And he laughed like Kamala Harris and then he

started to answer and then he paused for 10 seconds and then he restarted

his answer was something completely unintelligible.



I have no idea what he said, Richard, and that did not strike me as someone

that's in command of the issues. They were asking what the goals are going

into this meeting, he said he's not going to negotiate in front of the

press but he did that yesterday. Putin floated the idea of the cyber-

criminal swap and he said oh, yes, I'm open to it. And then the White House

had to walk it bac.



So, he seems confused to me. I don't think he's going to do well one on one

with Vladimir Putin, he is going to probably do a lot of listening and he's

probably going to be reading off a lot of script and then they are going to

release a readout that says we challenged him here, they disagreed here,

and the media is going to make him out to be Rambo. But that's not really

the point.



The point is you have to do something to Vladimir Putin to kind of snap him

to attention and right now he hasn't done anything, he's let the pipeline

go, he's trying to get back into the Iran nuke deal and he hasn't really --

he's basically surrendered on the cyber war.



So, to Dana's point, almost every major summit you have with a Russian

leader, you hold a joint news conference right afterwards. By holding a

solo news conference that doesn't signal strength to me.



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: That signals weakness to me. So, it's not like an arm-wrestling

match, just go out there and answer questions.



FOWLER: See, I mean, I want to push back on that a little bit because I

think I've watched it. I think the White House is definitely setting lower

expectations, they are setting the bar low so that they can come out with

something high. But I think what's on the table for the Biden White House

is the fact that Putin is sort of in a quagmire in Syria, right? He sort

of, broke Syria and now he has to pay for it and guess what, he doesn't

have any money, right?



So, the United States is walking in with look, you want us to help you in

Syria? We want all of these things in return. And you want to be this great

leader that says you can prop up countries and you can't, and we're the

only person that can help you here.



WATTERS: Well, he's gotten a lot of money from Germany because that

pipeline is going to go --



FOWLER: Well, but I think that's also benefiting the people of Germany, but

that's another story for another day. Dagen?



MCDOWELL: They got plenty of money, and they're going to have more and

greater control over the price of oil on the world stage. Because of Biden

and company, we're backing away from our energy greatness. Look, you kill

exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, but at the same time,

Russneft in Russia is undertaking $170 billion oil and gas project that

will produce enough oil to power -- to power the world for a year, roughly.

So, we're handing power and riches to Putin.



And secondly, I understand why you don't get on that stage and do a joint

press conference because Biden is the classic weakling. You talk tough away

from the great goon, but then you don't have the gumption to stand on the

stage and say, hey, this guy is a killer. He's a malign actor. He's evil,

and he uses KGB tactics and methods to destroy his enemies. He's an enemy

of us. Biden would never do that. So, he looks like less of a coward not

having to stand on the stage with Putin.



FOWLER: So, Greg, to Dana's point -- I mean, to Dagen's point there, I

mean, no presidents would have gotten Putin right, right? Every president

sort of battled with how do you battle this sort of 800-pound gorilla that

is Vladimir Putin, right, and nobody's gotten to perfect. And how do you --

what --



GUTFELD: I guess it's -- I think Trump kind of did because he understood

that -- right now, what you're seeing is a strong man versus a straw man.

And at least Trump under -- Trump dealt with people far worse than Putin

contractors in Brooklyn. I mean, come on. I mean, the guy had to pull over

and deal with mobsters, so I think he understands that mindset.



And right now Joe seems shakier than at IKEA, you know, box-spring on a

honeymoon. I think that what's missing in this whole thing is the America

First-like card. And I think that's what Putin -- like, these people,

that's all they understand because their country comes first. And so, I

think when Trump is missing, and you have Biden there, it's more like what

happened to the America first.



And I think Putin use a very valid little strategy with the boy who cried

wolf response when they were talking about what are you responsible? Of

course, they're responsible for the -- for these hacks. But he's saying,

look, you know, you guys are constantly accusing us of stuff, right? So,

the Democrats and the media open that whole, you know, accusing the

Russians of years and years of -- years of infiltrating our election

system, which as you know is impossible. Our election system is unhackable

and impervious.



So, like, you know -- he's like, why do you go so -- you blame me for

everything. Do you expect me to take this seriously? So, that was kind of

the -- he was the boy who cried wolf on us, which was good. I'm rooting for

Joe though as you know because I want him to do well. But I do think that

Dana is correct. You know, it's a thing to get out of a date. You always

say, why can't we have coffee? And then it's like --



WATTERS: That's never happened to you.



FOWLER: I'm rooting for Joe to and hopefully we can work together on

securing our elections.



GUTFELD: Yes, me too. Up next, are the holidays offensive? Parents are

revolting after the school board gets rid of them on its calendar.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL: We hope you have a merry day off. Parents are calling for

resignations after a school board in New Jersey voted to remove all holiday

names from its academic calendar. The reason, to avoid hurting people's

feelings. So, now federal holidays will be referred to as days off. Parents

are fed up and saying the school board members need to step down.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM TATEM, PARENT, RANDOLPH SCHOOL DISTRICT: I think it's social media

combined with political ideologies, and people that are in positions of,

you know, perceived power are pushing their personal agendas instead of

really doing what they're entrusted to do.



JAMES JACOBI, PARENT, RANDOLPH SCHOOL DISTRICT: This radical theme that

we've seen for the last 12 months occur across the country is coming to

your neighborhood soon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Help, Greg.



GUTFELD: I don't think they've gone far enough. What are we going to do

about the days of the week? Remember, they're named after planets, but the

planets are named after gods, and all of them are men but one who is Venus

who gave birth to Cupid who was responsible for creating a binary

restrictive sexual fascism.



You got Mars who's the god of war, that's actually Tuesday, so he's got to

go. You could probably just go from Monday, which is the moon, to

Wednesday. But Wednesday is mercury and Mercury is the god of finance, so

that's evil. So, we got to change all those names. This hyper -- kind of

hypersensitivity is being marshaled to tear down this country.



And I know that sounds farfetched, but if you get really deep into it, it's

about recreating America as oppressor versus oppressed, and it's -- and

like, every revolution that is successful, it's being -- it's being

controlled and created by a very tiny minority. It's a very small number of

people who buy into this stuff. But that's all you need to scare the crap

out of human resources, executives, politicians, and bureaucrats who are so

frightened they will throw everybody under the bus thinking that they might

not get hit.



MCDOWELL: What's weird about this town and this county, Dana, I looked at

the voter registrations, this is a Republican county. It is a Republican

town that about three-quarters of the registered voters in this town are

either Republican or like independent unaffiliated. It's a quarter

Democrat. So, what it goes to is these people join the town council or join

the school board because they want to lay on their nutso, wacko ideology on

the whole town. And so, now, the parents are like, wait a minute, what the

hell is going on here? And it could happen anywhere.



GUTFELD: It only takes two people.



PERINO: It can. And the thing is that a lot of those people are good

citizens. They probably vote in every election that they probably don't

really pay too much attention as to who's going to be on the school board.

This is happening all across America that all of a sudden, like, wait, this

person ran for school board. Why shouldn't I run for school board?



I think that people like the parents that we just saw are part of a new

grassroots movement that is like the Tea Party. They just don't quite know

it yet. And the reason why, as you think about ObamaCare, you might not

have been able to say to like a person walking down the street, what is it

-- what is it about ObamaCare and all the complexities that make you upset

about? They just knew that it just didn't feel right.



And that is what you're starting to see with critical race theory and other

types of things like this with the school boards. People can't -- they

can't exactly tell you exactly what's going on but they know that it's not

the direction that they want to go. So, I do think you'll see a lot more

parents at the school board meetings are possibly even running for office

because the Democrats are now even being warned by their strategists. So,

the third party people going oh, guys, maybe there's this a little bit too

much here.



MCDOWELL: Richard, so the fight in this town started over Columbus Day. And

instead, they turned around and canceled everything, including Dr. Martin

Luther King Jr. That was -- that's --



PERINO: It's not going to upset.



FOWLER: Listen, I agree where it's -- I agree where this -- where it

started. Now, where it's ended is something completely different. I do

understand people who have problems with Columbus Day because I think

there's a very clear reason to. Number one, Columbus wasn't the first

European to touch on American shores, those are actually the Vikings,

right? The Vikings saw the Indians and they had -- they sort of trade with

them, but they didn't settle here. But we celebrate Columbus as sort of the

first European --



PERINO: We can argue that another day.



FOWLER: We can. My point is that the indigenous -- that's a fair argument

in a fair debate. Debating --



GUTFELD: Who introduced tobacco to us?



FOWLER: Fair, right? But I think, you know, the idea of getting rid of all

the days on the calendar is not a good idea. But to your point, Dana, I do

think that that, you know, there's certain things that over time people

begin to like them. ObamaCare is one of those things. As people begin to --

as ObamaCare beginning to -- begin to be implemented, if you talk to folks

in Kentucky, they love Kentucky Kynect which is ObamaCare in Kentucky,

right, or the program in California -- what is it, Cal Health Care in

California or the exchange in D.C.



So, it's -- we have to get away from the labels and the talking points and

actually what the policy actually is. In this particular case, this school

board passed bad policy, and that's why we're talking about it on the show

today.



MCDOWELL: But this is the desired outcome for much of the left, to Greg's

point.



FOWLER: That's not true.



MCDOWELL: It's to create a communist-like sameness among everything.



FOWLER: That's not true.



MCDOWELL: They want to get -- this school board wants to get rid of

Thanksgiving.



FOWLER: But that's the school board. That's not the whole entire Democratic

Party.



GUTFELD: I lose five pounds right there.



WATTERS: I agree with Richard. I think we should all get days off for

Viking day. That was a good point. I just can't imagine the women in New

Jersey getting the calendar in the mail and seeing the calendar and then

tacking it up on the fridge and seeing the third Thursday of November be

Thanksgiving, and just dropping their diet coke on the floor. No.



New Jersey parents don't get offended. They offend other people. This is --

we're talking about New Jersey here, right? I was in New Jersey Home Goods

the other day shopping and I had my cart piled high as heck, right? And I'm

shopping, I'm shopping, all of a sudden I can't find my cart. And I'm

looking around and I'm looking around. All of a sudden, all the items in my

cart have been empty down on the couch and someone has stolen my shopping

cart.



These people don't get offended by Thanksgiving. These people are giving

people black eyes on Black Friday. These are the kind of people that don't

get offended. And you're right. You take away Martin Luther King Day, Black

Americans are upset. Christmas, Christians are upset. They've offended more

people by trying to be politically correct.



We should change the name of the town. Did you know the town was founded by

a wealthy landowner Hartshorne Fitz Randolph. He ran the Indians off their

land.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WATTERS: And then, Big Iron Mine used to make weapons for the Continental

Army. Very violent, very aggressive, I say we call it blank New Jersey now.



MCDOWELL: Johnny is good.



FOWLER: I'm just mad that you got your cart was stolen at Home Goods.



WATTERS: My car was stolen.



FOWLER: It could be you just reaping what you sowed. But you know, hey --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Maybe you stole -- maybe you stole your cart from somebody.



FOWLER: Exactly.



WATTERS: What do you think, this is karma?



GUTFELD: Yes.



FOWLER: Yes, absolutely.



GUTFELD: It's cart-ma.



WATTERS: Good one.



MCDOWELL: They didn't like what was in your cart and it needed to be

replaced with more sensitive item.



WATTERS: Well, listen, whatever it is, I'm a victim.



FOWLER: And then you got stuck with no cart.



MCDOWELL: Victim, victim, victim shaming. Next, a diver claimed he was

swallowed by a giant whale, but experts say, that's fishy.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Experts are casting doubt on one man's Whale of a Tale. A lobster

diver off Cape Cod claims a humpback whale swallowed him up and then spit

him out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL PACKARD, CLAIMS HE WAS SWALLOWED BY A WHALE: Everything went black.

And then I realized after I said -- it's not a shark. The only other thing

is I just got eaten by a whale.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Michael Packard says he was in the whale's mouth for 30 to 40

seconds and thought he might die. But then the creature launched him onto

the surface of the ocean where his diving mate picked him up, and he only

sustained badly bruised legs. And now, Packard wants Matt Damon to play him

in a future movie about his encounter.



Now, some people are questioning whether this has actually happened. I

think that if you want people to believe you, you might wait on the Matt

Damon story, about the Matt Damon part of the story. I was like, wait

(INAUDIBLE). I believe that this does happen in history. That's why we have

Jonah and the whale in the Bible.



GUTFELD: All right, so the dead giveaway that this is a lie is the Matt

Damon thing because it's impossible. His head is too monstrous. It's like

stonehedge. He's like to James Vanderbeeks. You know, James Vanderbeek's

head is massive, but Matt Damon's head too, So, he picked -- there's no way

that Matt Damon's head can fit in a whale. This man is lying. And you know

what the penalty is for fishermen who lie about getting swallowed by

whales? Execution.



PERINO: Jesse, you believe him, right?



WATTERS: Well, I feel like an idiot, Dana, enough for the usual reasons. I

went all around this weekend telling people, hey, do you hear about the

lobsterman swallowed by a whale? And now it's fake news.



PERINO: That's not exactly --



WATTERS: Well, now everyone is saying it could be fake and it hurt my

credibility.



PERINO: I think it's true.



WATTERS: And so, now, I want believe him. I don't think we should be poking

holes in this guy's story. This is a Whale of a Tale, or whatever you want

to say, and it gives us hope.



GUTFELD: What hope?



PERINO: It had happened in history, right, Dagen?



WATTERS: It gives us hope that, you know, maybe crazy things do happen and

we can talk about them.



PERINO: I mean, it does happened.



FOWLER: It happened in the Bible.



WATTERS: In the Bible.



PERINO: There are other stories --



WATTERS: The first time that Democrat cites the Bible.



FOWLER: Hey. I mean, I remember the -- I remember the childhood book we

were just talking about during the break of Jonah in the whale and that

happened. But this door right here, that didn't happen and. And Jesse, you

know it didn't happen. Come on, man.



PERINO: But he has bruised legs, Dagen. How did he get the bruised legs?



FOWLER: And the Matt Damon was the dead giveaway.



WATTERS: Yes, I don't know.



MCDOWELL: All right, two things. This story is more believable than the

Wuhan wet market story.



PERINO: I think I agree.

MCDOWELL: And two, he picked Matt Damon because Matt Damon is from

Massachusetts.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And he's from Massachusetts. And we know that people trying to do

a Massachusetts Hollywood accent are even worse at it than people do in

Southern Hollywood accent. Even Matt Damon's Massachusetts accent is bad,

but it's not going to be like George Clooney, Diane Lane bad from the

Perfect Storm.



PERINO: I would tell you, I totally believe it. And Michael Packard didn't

have --



GUTFELD: I didn't believe the Perfect Storm story. I don't understand the

Perfect Storm because how did he get that whole story if nobody came back?

Am I right?



WATTERS: I don't even know what we're talking about.



PERINO: Wait, I don't know --



GUTFELD: Not the book. I'm talking about the movie.



FOWLER: So, a perfect question. So, if this really happened, where was the

witness, like, the other diver mate that saw it? Why is he not out here?



PERINO: I think he has been out and about. I don't know.



GUTFELD: Did somebody come --



PERINO: I'm a little busy this morning.



GUTFELD: Did somebody come back on the Perfect Storm? Fact-check me on

that.



PERINO: Fact-check.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: If somebody came back, then I'm wrong.



PERINO: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



GUTFELD: But is that true?



PERINO: I don't know.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Time for "ONE MORE THING." Get the table. Let's do this. That's

perverse.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Just like old times. You know, some animals are great because

they're just like humans, like the little baby, two-toed sloth seen here

getting fed. Just born at the Brevard Zoo in Florida. Fun fact, Dana. The

baby two-toed sloth has an I.Q. of 180.



WATTERS: No.



GUTFELD: Yes. 180 and can already drive a motorcycle.



WATTERS: Get out of here.



PERINO: Very slowly.



GUTFELD: You know what, I just didn't feel like doing a two-toed sloths

fact so I thought I would make them up. Anyway, look at those little

eyeballs, little drum.



PERINO: You really want one?



GUTFELD: Yes, I do want one. I want it. Yes, I'll take one.



WATTERS: You know, the lobstermen also swallowed by the sloth.



GUTFELD: All right.



WATTERS: Two animals in one weekend.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WATTERS: Crazy weekend.



GUTFELD: That's happened to me. Jesse?



WATTERS: All right, congratulations to Greg and Ashley, my brother and

sister-in-law. They just had a baby boy.



GUTFELD: Oh, wow.



WATTERS: That is right. On June 6, 5:52 p.m., Gregory James was born

weighing eight pounds, four ounces, bigger than Jesse Jr. I'm not

competitive about it, not at all.



GUTFELD: What's the name of the baby?



WATTERS: Gregory James. And he's adorable. And now Jesse Jr. is going to

have a cousin to get into trouble with for the rest of his life. Speaking

of getting into trouble, I forgot to plug my book during a speech I made in

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the Pennsylvania Leadership Council, and so I'm

going to plug it right now.



Go buy my book. It's pre-ordered available right now. The hard copy just

came in. Greg has already read it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: It's 300 pages. He didn't prepare for the show at all. He just

read my book.



GUTFELD: It took 10 minutes.



WATTERS: Very, very interested in what he read. And you know --



GUTFELD: There's no index. How can I find my name?



WATTERS: We didn't want an index, you know, for legal reasons. They don't

want it easily, you know, searchable.



GUTFELD: By the way, some thanks for naming the kid after me. I mean, come

on.



WATTERS: We might have to change the birth certificate.



GUTFELD: Dana.



PERINO: Well, I have a little animal video. So, my friends down in South

Carolina --



GUTFELD: I hope this is a new one.



PERINO: -- they have dogs -- yes, it's a new one. My friends Grady and

Bentley down in South Carolina, they don't have a pool because they can't

get a pool. But this dog shows them how it's done. He just figured -- you

just make your own pool. Make your own fun right there. He loves the water,

bath time, playtime.



GUTFELD: That's what they did it slip and slide. They made their own pool.



PERINO: Thankfully, this is not the slip and slide. And I I know people can

find out more about that on "GUTFELD!"



GUTFELD: Yes. We're going to have a big expose on the explosive diarrhea

that occurred at slip and slide tonight.



PERINO: Yes, it was not this morning.



GUTFELD: Yes. Dagen.



WATTERS: I can't wait to see the numbers on that.



MCDOWELL: I love -- I love that you came to me with that introduction. I do

know a lot about E. coli in waterparks. You should have me on your show.

I'll be your special correspondent.



GUTFELD: Yes. You'll have its poop.



WATTERS: The scoop on the poop. Sorry. I'm not participating it.



MCDOWELL: So, what is faster than an Indy car? This squirrel. This was at

the Detroit Grand Prix. Watch it. Watch it. That's Ryan Hunter-Reay. Wait,

no, watch him. He's alive. And he scurries off because that squirrel is a

badass.



GUTFELD: Yes, it took a lot of nuts.



MCDOWELL: Yes, it did. Boom.



GUTFELD: Can you beat that, Richard?



FOWLER: I can. Speaking about badasses, the Ticker Tape Parade is coming

back to New York. And this time, it's an honor of all the doctors, nurses,

and healthcare heroes, total badasses. And there'll be on July 7. And yes,

there'll be a Ticker Tape Parade right here in New York City in the Big

Apple.



PERINO: I mean, how can the environmentalists allow that?



GUTFELD: Well, are we included? Aren't we the real heroes? We're the

frontline -- we're the real frontline. The talk show hosts are the front

row heroes? I mean, it's going to be the doctor and the fireman, but come

on, what am I doing every day?



FOWLER: Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists.



GUTFELD: I'm in between the doctors and the nurses.



WATTERS: They say --



FOWLER: So, before the respiratory therapist?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I saved the world.



GUTFELD: And you saved the world. All right, I was joking by the way.

That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hello, Bret.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.