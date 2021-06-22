'The Five' panel on crime surge, border crisis, COVID origins

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" June 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino

along with Dagen McDowell, Jessica Tarlov, Lawrence Jones, and Greg

Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



It's crime and no punishment in America's biggest city as violent spikes

all across the country. Remember how New York City was rocked by looting

last summer while a new report says prosecutors are dropping charges for

hundreds of people who were arrested. D.A.'s are reportedly blaming a lack

of evidence and COVID-related court delays for why they didn't prosecute.



The New York Post summing up the situation this way, let them loot. And

more brazen crimes caught on camera police naming a suspect in this

horrific video showing a man getting shot after falling into two children

on the sidewalk. Luckily no one was killed.



And out in Chicago during a Puerto Rican pride parade celebration a 24 -

year-old man was shot in the head at point-blank range and a woman in his

car was shot in the neck. At last report she was in critical condition and

the man died.



Former police chief James Craig blaming the crisis on the lack of common

sense.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRAIG: Well, I've got to -- let me just start by saying that our

profession is in crisis right now. And when you talk about issues like bail

reform, the courts are not using common sense, they are putting these

violent criminals back in our communities, and so that's the common thread

we see in all of our cities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Lawrence, I know that you were out and about covering the George

Floyd protest last year and a lot of -- and all across America, not just in

New York there was looting, but here in New York apparently if you did it,

you're likely to be able to get off scotch free.



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's sad. One of my first jobs is

working in the juvenile justice department and I wanted to help these young

people get off the street and make sure that they didn't go into the court

system. But the judge was very strict. So, they always say, Lawrence, you

there as a resource to give them programs but I've got to give them

consequences or it's just going to be the same thing over and over again.



This is how we train our children to know that there's consequences for

their actions. But what we have right now with the Democrats is an

ideology. They don't believe people should be behind bars. And I've been in

the criminal justice reform movement for a minute. I don't know when they

decided to shift this narrative. It used to be equal justice under law.

Getting some of these disparities out of way whether it's over policing or

if there was targeting in some cases. That is no longer the mission.



These D.A.'s have a mission and they believe that people should be back on

the street. Our jail system was created for people that are at risk to

society, and they don't believe that to be the case. They believe everyone

can be reformed. What we've seen in these big cities is repeat offenders.

We know who these people are.



So, I guess my message to the left is, when is enough, enough? You know

what's going to happen, eventually people are going to get fed up and

Democrats and Republicans are going to have people in there that are going

to be strong-armed, and then it's going to swing all the far to the right

and Democrats are going to be really mad, but that's going to come when

people get fed up with their conditions.



PERINO: Where do the business owners go to get their justice?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Well, definitely not from the media and

not from the Democrats. Look, it used to be that crime like represent --

reflected every day existence like, you know, there will be a random theft

here or a fight in the bar over a girl. Today it reflects a rancid

neglected environment. Right? It's like where mad man roamed the streets

and people get attacked with ice picks.



It's like every -- you hear a new weapon that happens to one of Eric Adams

volunteers, but this happens and because the left, and what's coming out of

academia, are reinterpreting actual cartel assistance as oppression.



So when Andrew Yang at the debate says look, we really need to get these

folks off the street, into the hospitals because they're hurting themselves

and they're hurting others, you get some idiot like Michelle Goldberg at

the New York Times who claims that that's somehow selfish and that it's --



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: -- like alienating. You can't two thoughts in your head. You want

to help the homeless, you also want to help the citizens. So the real

obstacle is that the media who portrays concern for families and businesses

as a lack of compassion. In a sense, they are weaponizing compassion to

stifle speech, and then that reflects -- I mean, what that reflex allows

for is no adult solution. Right?



There is no response, the only way forward is down. So, I wrote my notes I

have three -- this is four reasons. One, the abandonment of its sentence,

we talked about that, prison and bail were incentives to keep your nose

clean. The twisted liberal view that somehow, it's a moral right to leave a

distractive mentally deranged life on the streets, but then you have,

finally, the woke distraction.



Mayors and governors and bureaucracy get by with this criminal neglect by

waiving the right flag, by celebrating the right holiday, by using the

right pronoun, by supporting the right parades, somehow, that deflects from

there just degradation of the cities that they run.



PERINO: You said -- can I - I'm sorry, I'll get you in one second. But you

said something I thought was so interesting. I wonder if you could expand

on it just a little bit or maybe say it again so that it sinks in to me.

It's so interesting. The weaponization of compassion.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: That's been going on. We talk about families who are asking like,

please help us, we know that this, the red flag laws, all of these things,

and that doesn't ever seem to help them and then you have more crime.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly. If you -- if you say, if we reduce crime, and that

somehow sides with Republicans, you aren't compassionate. You aren't

compassionate. So, what ends up happening is that eliminates even the

Democrats from coming up with a solution.



PERINO: They're not allowed.



GUTFELD: Because you're not allowed to.



PERINO: It's really interesting. I want you listen to -- actually we'll go

to Jessica, this is the Atlanta mayor, she has thoughts as to why this is

all happening. Take a look here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS (D-GA): Well, I think there are a couple of

things that you have to compare. Remember in Georgia, we were opened up

before the rest of the country, even before the CDC said that it was a for

us to open. So our night clubs and our bars remain open. We have people

traveling here from across the country to party in our city.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Jessica, is that the reason? Crime is up and it's happening all

across the country?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Certainly not at the level of the

spikes. And Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posited something

similar a few months ago talking about this is because people are hungry.

Right? Like they need bread. People taking Nikes, it's not like --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: They're not exactly --



TARLOV: -- they want a brad instead. Obviously, as someone who is a member

of the Democratic Party, I don't agree with the hot take that we're pro-

crime and that we don't care about anything. But what I will say to the

points that were made earlier about they are becoming a pro law and order

Democratic constituency, that is what has - and we'll see what happens

tomorrow when it's the last day, it's the primary day for the mayoral race.



But that's what propelled Eric Adams to the top of the pack there and he

didn't even get the endorsement actually at the police union. Andrew Yang

did get that. But his background in law enforcement as a New York City

police chief captain and even looking at Val Demings, someone who is the

first black females police chief in Orlando, and listening to them talk

about how we can address these issues, there is a hell of a lot of

compassion in there, but there are also smart solutions and things that a

vast of Americans agree with.



We all at this table know reform is needed. Right. That's across-the-board

and every one of the cities certainly so that we don't end up with another

George Floyd situation.



JONES: I think the problem is, Jessica, Democrats are in charge right now.

They can do -- they can implement policies to protect people, and I find it

troubling that Democrats aren't particularly upset that the people that

looted, that distracted from a movement that was supposed to be for

justice, are upset. These people distort their movement.



TARLOV: I totally understand that point and I lived in the high looting

neighborhood, it was scary. And I was one who participated in the protest

as well, obviously peacefully. But we did have a lot of problems under Rudy

Giuliani who was a Republican mayor here who has, you know, his police

chief had to say, actually we went too far with a lot of these tactics and

so we need to strike the right balance in this. And I think that that

requires a bipartisan --



(CROSSTALK)



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: How about locking up

perpetrators and siding with the businessowners wo have had their

livelihoods destroyed in low-income minority areas? How about siding with

the people who are getting punched in the face by assailants who should not

be in the street?



PERINO: Right.



MCDOWELL: Who over and over again have been arrested dozens of times.

Somebody's nose gets broken, the perpetrator gets a desk appearance ticket

and then he's right back on the streets and he's attacking elderly Asian

woman.



The Democrats and liberals, part of the problem is that they are cherry

picking the lawlessness that outrages them. Last summer, mostly peaceful,

don't worry about those businesses that are being burned down, but then the

Capitol Hill riots the world is coming to an end.



And then like now, that metropolitan mayhem, the police are the problem or

the Republicans or Donald Trump if you're listening to James Ghulam (Ph)

Carville. Democrats think that some crime is OK and they think that some

crime is not OK. And if you look at the capitol, right after the Capitol

Hill riots Republicans came out loudly forcefully and genuinely condemn

that violence.



And the people are being prosecuted. Its 480 defendants so far, up to 550

people will be prosecuted by the attorney general and by the Justice

Department and unprecedented in scale case according to the attorney

general.



But in the meantime, you have Cynthia -- somebody like Cynthia Nixon who

ran for governor who is a left-wing socialist and it's what Lawrence was

talking about, she is talking about, she is mad that the CVC on her corner

is locking up the laundry detergent. And it's not just the laundry

detergent. It's the ice cream, the beer, the razor blades, haircare

products, you name it.



She said so many families can't make ends meet right now, I can't imagine

thinking that the way to solve the problem is people stealing basic

necessities out of desperation is to prosecute them. They think that this

is an attack on the poor by the -- that's the solution is to allow people

to steal.



Instead, what happens is all these businesses wind up shutting down and

these neighborhoods become vast wastelands.



JONES: Yes.



MCDOWELL: So, if the family needs diapers, at the last minute, that store

isn't going to be there any longer. Just like Walgreens was closing stores

out in San Francisco.



PERINO: And they blame -- and they blamed Walgreens.



JONES: Yes.



MCDOWELL: They blamed Walgreens.



TARLOV; I definitely --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Criminalization of poverty in a city that has the biggest social

safety network in the entire city. I mean, country.



PERINO: Last -- quick last word?



TARLOV: So, I was not a Cynthia Nixon backer, but just to push back a

little about the January 6 insurrection. There are still congresspeople in

the Republican Party who say that they were a bunch of tourists walking

through there and then voted to not certify he election --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Nobody in leadership -- nobody in leadership and nobody on TV

who is a conservative --



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: Well, no one on TV?



MCDOWELL: -- not at this table.



TARLOV: Not Louie Gohmert?



MCDOWELL: Not at this table. Where is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bit mad

about her constituents basically being robbed.



JONES: The bottom line --



MCDOWELL: And people are not prosecuted.



JONES: The bottom line, I know guys we've got to go. the bottom line is

those people are being prosecuted. They are going through the criminal

justice system.



MCDOWELL: That's what I insist. Right.



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: This is not happening where people get to decide to do this.



MCDOWELL: Five hundred fifty people are going to be prosecuted by Merrick

Garland.



PERINO: If you have a political will, there is a way. And then people say

that there is a two-tier justice system and they're mad. But we're not mad,

we're going to keep going.



Up next, Republicans slamming the White House and accusing President Biden

of going way too soft on China.



GUTFELD (on camera): The White House undergoing pressure to hold China

accountable for the COVID pandemic but it doesn't look like that's going to

happen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: We are not at this point

going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we're going to do is continue to

rally support in the international community. And if it turns out that

China refuses to live up to its international obligations we will have to

consider our responses at that point.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): Dr. Fauci is trying to go on offense claiming once

again the attacks on him are attacks on science.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and

your recommendations based on the data as it evolves. And that's the reason

why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing

science. I put very little weight in the adulation and very little weight

into the craziness of condemning me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): You're crazy if you condemn him. OK, fair enough. But

Lawrence, he reminds, he's got to read the waiting room, right? No one is

there to see him anymore, he's like that 1981 issue of highlights that

still in Dr. Siegel's office. You know, it served -- it served a purpose a

while ago, but now it's just rotting in a corner. It's like the AA -- AARP

magazines. Those are (Inaudible) magazines. OK?



JONES: Can I defend Fauci without defending Fauci?



GUTFELD: Of course. Scratchy Fauci.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: You should go full attack.



JONES: Part of the reason why Fauci is acting this way and we're like,

this is strange, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: But we put him on a pedestal. I mean, the media, people in public

life all went to this guy. So, it's kind of shocking to him that we're

reaching this point. I think the most telling thing though, is not just

Fauci was a national security advisor saying that we are going to give them

the opportunity.



China has been given the opportunity. There is no more time for

opportunity. How do we move it forward? First of all, we're not going to

get the truth when it comes to China anymore. That's not happening.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



JONES: We should give up on that front. What we should care about is the

people that are in government that had a role in this in the virology lab.

That's what we got to get to the bottom of because we don't want that to

happen again.



Number three, we got to have an actual conversation about putting some

pressure on China in the right way. It's an all or nothin gthing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONEs: Us getting by and acting like we've got to just pull the Band-Aid

off, and we need our allies to do that as well. The problem is that it's

going to cost us and no one wants to pay the cost for it. Because you make

it in America, there is a premium associated, if you make it in another

country --



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: -- there is a premium associated. So, that's where the real

conversation is. No one really wants to have that conversation because

that's going to cost us.



GUTFELD: Yes. Also, Jessica, to that point, LeBron James can have a

discussion about certain things that are happening in America, but because

of this cost and this investment, he can't have that discussion in China

which makes him look like a filthy hypocrite, Jessica. Why are you so pro-

COVID?



TARLOV: Well, I actually didn't see that twist coming. But now we're here.

So, a few weeks ago, we were talking about how could we actually exercise

some pressure on China that would be effective. And I -- money is it.

Right? That's all that we care about. I mean, we continue to cook push back

on the South China Sea, that's something we had going on obviously for

years, but it's got to be money and then if it's got to be money it's got

to be these private corporations --



GUTFELD: Right.



TARLOV: -- that still producers. So, we're looking at Nike, we're looking

at Apple, we're looking at the athletes that represent them, et cetera. And

I think that that is probably where we're going to end up after we get

through this latest round of the WHO report.



Now, part of the blessing and the curse of working in coalitions which we

are with the rest of the western Democratic world is that you can't step

out of line with what Macron is (Inaudible) and Merkel, right, because we

want to be united at front here against China beaus it killed all of us.

Right. It took 600,000 lives from us. It took, I don't know the exact

number but we lost U.K. lives, French, German, everyone.



And so, you have to temper your response with what your allies are

comfortable with. I mean, that's part of participating in a lot of

democracies.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: That's why we shouldn't participate.



TARLOV: I'm not going to that --



GUTFELD: You should go it alone part.



TARLOV: Yes, that was a beautiful G7 he led there.



GUTFELD: It was. It was. You know, you are such a globalist, Jessica. It

makes me sick to my stomach.



TARLOV: So dirty.



GUTFELD: Dagen. Dagen, what -- I mean, that's a fair point. I mean, what

can be done at this point when everything any evidence has been tossed

away, and we're, you know, we're involved with the lab as well, so what do

we do?



MCDOWELL: Right. And did American money go to basically unleash a virus

that killed four million people around the globe? It is on the private

corporations. It's not just the companies that make goods in China, it is

all of the global multinational space in the United States that viewed

China as kind of the golden goose.



And they will literally do anything to curry favor with the communist party

of China other than maybe send them banana bread and gift certificates to

bass pro shops. But you saw what the NBA did.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: The NBA backtracked, all of Hollywood does that. They constantly

edit films to make sure that they're OK with the communist party. Who was

it, John Cena --



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: Right. On the Fast and the Furious.



MCDOWELL: -- backtrack the comments that he made right on Taiwan. Just one

quick thing, I think money - China plays on upon our greed, and money, it's

not just the G7 that will take and corporate -- private corporations, it

really will require dozens of countries.



I just want to point really quickly to Imran Khan, the prime minister of

Pakistan that we did an interview with a Jonathan Swan in Axios. And he

literally said he would not condemn China's treatment of the Uyghurs. And

Jonathan Swan said, but it's genocide, it's forced assimilation, it's

sterilization. And he said, we have private conversations. China has been

one of our greatest friends in difficult times when we were struggling

economically. That tells you everything that you need to know.



JONES: Money.



MCDOWELL: They -- somebody who complains about Islamophobia will not

condemn China's persecution of Muslims in that country.



PERINO: True.



GUTFELD: Dana?



PERINO: I just notice that China is the biggest troll in the world. You

know what they announced yesterday?



GUTFELD: What?



PERINO: That the Wuhan Institute of Virology is deserving of the Nobel

Prize.



GUTFELD: Yes!



GUTFELD: And it's basically like they are just going to like own it. So

why are we waiting like having this conversation. And I think that for

Biden, remember he said I'll give you 90 days --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- until the community come back to me. They got to be thinking

about what happens on the 91st day.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Because if it comes back and it is either inconclusive or it lead

you to believe that it did start in the lab or, you know, it was an

accident or on purpose, then you have to do something.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And that's the next --



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: You know what it is, though, Greg, really quickly? It's time. The

attention span of the American public. The conversation has shifted to

reopening. Right?



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And so, we forget about what took place, what got us here.



GUTFELD: Exactly. And China was protected for months with the media, the

entertainment industry labeling any criticism of China to be racist.



PERINO: Dan Rather. Dan Rather went after Jon Stewart this weekend.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And he was basically saying you are attacking the very ideal of

science to Jon Stewart.



GUTFELD: Dan rather. Why is he still around? Go away.



Up next, if you think the crisis at the border is bad, President Biden is

about to open the floodgates.



JONES (on camera): Welcome back. The record smashing the surge of illegal

immigration at our southern border. As new video smuggler ferrying at the

least 60 migrants into the U.S. And President Biden is about to make it

worse.



The White House is reporting to set and get rid of a COVID rule called

title 42 that let border patrol turned away migrant families due to public

health concerns.



So, Dana, even if they believe in this, right, is this the right time to do

it from a communication standpoint?



PERINO: Well, maybe we ought to call the good doctor and see if that is

the truth. I mean, does the science tell us? The science tells us that

we're not at President Biden's goal of 70 percent vaccinated although he's

attempting to get 70 percent at least one shot by July 1st. Getting close

in some places now and close than others.



If you add a bunch of people who don't have -- do you think they got

vaccine on their walk up through Mexico? No, they didn't. So, that's one,

that's not going to help. I don't understand why the administration

continues to take the easiest things off the table that could help them.

One was the remain in Mexico policy. But the other one is this one.



Who is going to complain? Like is AOC going to complain that you are

denying people to come in because of a public health emergency? Really? So,

you have to conclude that may be that they want to do this, I guess. I

mean, this is going to swamp the border patrol, they don't have enough

resources as it is.



But also, remember when Kamala Harris just two weeks she was in Guatemala

and she said, do not come here.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Well, this is just another thing of like, well, they don't really

mean it. Now we can possibly go if we take our children, they're not going

to separate us, we're going to be able to be together and COVID is not a

concern anymore.



JONES: So, Jessica, is it the ideology that is leading the way like, just

open borders, come all, come all. I mean, at this time it's like, Dana is

right. The winds are there and they are refusing to take these winds. Like

why remove this?



TARLOV: I love an easy win. That's part of my day job. It's just like, you

know, you think crime is bad? Guess what, I think crime is bad too.



JONES: Right.



TARLOV: I totally get that. And we don't know yet what they're going to do

about this law. So, the White House has not said yet. It's actually a CDC

decision. So, we'll see what those folks come up with.



But there are easy wins here. And frankly, that's how Democrats win

elections, especially in border states. There are a lot of Democrats who

are elected along the border because they're tough on these issues and

compassionate. And it's the same formula --



JONES: But you know that -- you know that's change in like, on the border.

There are Republicans net are now winning these districts that they didn't

win before. I'm not talking about national races, but local races which --



TARLOV: Totally. I mean, look at what happened in Texas.



JONES: Correct.



TARLOV: There's a full shellacking for us. And we thought that we were

going to take back the State House and all of that. So, I'm not saying that

we are the overwhelming representation, but that people are looking for

smart, compassionate solutions to what everybody agrees is a border crisis.

And this is something that like Bill Clinton did so well, right? He

identified that there are this demographic, national security moms, right,

that women are going to go out and are going to vote on this issue. And

that's what we need to do again.



And we need to come up with smart solutions for those people so that we can

be concerned and compassionate at the same time.



JONES: Dagen, Joe Biden did it as well. But it seemed to change. What

changed?



MCDOWELL: Nothing is going to change. Their policy is and they won't say it

is wide open borders, as you said. The trip down to South of the Border by

Vice President Harris, that was just to make it seem like they care about

people suffering when they have no intention of making any changes.



And when they get rid of -- allow these families to come in and get rid of

title 42, here's the messaging that you're going to hear from the White

House. Mexico has the second-highest observed case fatality ratio behind

Peru. This is this is humanitarian. We need to open our borders and let

these people and so they can be vaccinated here in the United States. That

would be the argument when they have no -- they're just going to bring as

many illegal immigrants into this country as possible. That's been the goal

all along.



JONES: Greg?



GUTFELD: You know, Dana asked the question, who and why are they taking

these sensible solutions off the table? It's due to a concept that I like

to call the weaponization of compassion.



PERINO: Oh, it's confusing.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is that every single --



JONES: You talked about it in one show.



GUTFELD: Yes, I'm going to use it every single day. If you look at like,

remain in Mexico, or title 42, or at anything that seems constructive, all

you have to do is turn it a certain way and say it's lacking in compassion.

It's what Dagen just said about how they will spin this. So, it makes you

wonder whether or not they really want a solution or not. The question then

is we've been doing this story like three times a week for like four

months, right? Is there any persuasion going on between these two camps,

right?



It seems like it's the never-ending game of rhetorical ping pong. There was

one moment of persuasion that leaped beyond this two -- these two idea of

prison, of compassion, and process that we seem to be locked into. And we

all know we're locked into it and that was the wall that was symbolically

and practically perfect persuasion solution. Because you put it up there,

it actually blocks traffic and it sends a message at the same time. And the

message was seek legal recourse if you want to enter America, you can't do

it this way.



That was like the best way to do this. But because it was Trump and it was

a -- you can't -- every solution now is always going to be, but Trump,

right? Remain in Mexico, but Trump. Title 42, but Trump. So now, there's no

way again, no way to go but down. There's only one solution and that is

like, we can't do anything about it because we're evil.



PERINO: Just to make one point. So, we have been doing it and actually, if

you see the polls that came out Friday, the one issue where Biden is way

underwater, like he's like, in the 30s in terms of approval on the border,

and that's just because people don't -- if you're being polled as a

Democrat, you don't want to say anything negative about him.



So, they're also starting to take some -- on some water on crime. What are

they announced this week? On Wednesday, Biden and Harris will be at the

White House and they're going to do a big thing in the afternoon about how

they are addressing crime all across America. But they won't deal with this

issue.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Like, the one issue that's dragging them down overall and it's --

it is a mystery.



GUTFELD: It is a mystery, Dana.



JONES: Well, we'll see when it changes which is --



GUTFELD: Until then, we're going to do these topics every day.



JONES: Up next -- up next --



PERINO: We'll get into the 20.



JONES: Up next, the media and the mayor being slammed after jumping to

conclusions on a deadly crash event at a Pride event. We'll talk about

that.



MCDOWELL: The Democratic mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida getting called

out for rushing to judgment about a deadly crash at a Pride Parade event

this weekend. Instead of just waiting for all the facts to come in, the

mayor jumped to this conclusion.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DEAN TRANTALIS, MAYOR OF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: What we saw was a

terrorist attack on the LGBT community. This is disgusting. We will not

stand for this. This is not going to happen in my city or any city.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Well, the mayor was forced to backtrack after police said it

appeared the tragedy was an accident.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRANTALIS: I regret the fact that I said it was a terrorist attack because

we found out that it was not. But I don't regret my feelings. I don't

regret that I fell terrorized.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Oh, please.



MCDOWELL: Greg, when the mayor said that the venomous twidiots (PH)

immediately spread it around and it quickly turned into a homophobic attack

that was caused by Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and I'm not I'm

not joking.



GUTFELD: So, wait, that's not true? Oh, there go my talking points. The guy

should have just stopped before he said but. Why? I mean, look, we've all

been suckered in by our own cognitive biases. When you see a story online,

and you just go -- and you go this -- he was -- his cognitive biases led to

wishful thinking representing his fact.



The mayor did not know that attack was an attack, but he wanted it to be an

attack. And that was all -- that was all that mattered. He surrounds

himself with news sources that indulges bias. Again, all of us, you know,

we can be -- we can say that this happens to us. But the problem in our

current climate right now is that social media rewards those who assume the

worst intention. Like, imagine if everybody on Twitter imagined the best

intentions.



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: There would be no Twitter. It would be gone. There would be no

trends. But in order to -- he assumed the very worst, that there's this

massive like, I don't know, underground homophobic movement that sending

cars into -- you know, meanwhile, the story that's not being discussed, we

mentioned in the A block was the Puerto Rican parade in which, you know, a

Puerto Rican couple was pulled out by a mob and shot to death. One is --

both was shot, but one is dead. Imagine if these situations were reversed.



MCDOWELL: Yes. Why couldn't the mayor just wait?



PERINO: Well, I think he was looking for his 15 minutes of fame.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And maybe it was his instinct, right, in terms of the bias, right?

He's like, oh, gosh, here we go. It's going to be a terrorist attack. It's

on my watch. I'm the mayor. Instead of like -- basically, he had a reckless

disregard for the public's trust. And also, you have to ask if somebody who

is an elected official, if their first thought is innocent until proven

guilty, if that's not your first thought, then you may be in the wrong line

of work as we've heard use the phrase. As we've heard this a couple weeks.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



MCDOWELL: And to Greg's point, Jessica, part of the problem is these lies,

or false narratives, whatever you want to call them, they live on forever.

I will look -- and this is a Glenn Greenwald article that he wrote. The

Pulse nightclub shooting happened about five years ago. And that

politicians and activists every year talk about that it was an anti-LGBTQ

hatred. It was a hate crime. That is not true.



And you had U.S. senators have kind of -- Tammy Duckworth, Senator

Duckworth was the worst. But that's not what happened. Omar Mateen was

motivated by rage over President Obama's bombing campaigns in Syria, Iraq,

and Afghanistan, and it's in the 911 call. There are court transcripts

about it.



But literally, U.S. senators every year are tweeting about it was this hate

crime. And he picked it at random and didn't know that it was a gay

nightclub. But again, the lie lives on. And it dishonors the victims,

frankly.



TARLOV: Well, I'm not sure. And many of the parents of the Pulse night club

shooting victims don't feel that way because it was still a large amount --

there was 49 people that were killed, and they were members of the LGBTQ-

plus community.



MCDOWELL: Yes, but that's not --



TARLOV: And that means -- it doesn't -- I understand the difference between

motivation and results. But the result was 49 people are dead. And I

believe a majority -- I don't want to say everyone was a member of this

particular community. And the same would be true if someone walked into a

Black church and shot it up because they're mad about what's happening down

the road --



JONES: Yes, but he did it with the intent though.



TARLOV: I understand.



JONES: It's important. Look, I'm going to just say this. The first thing

they teach you in police training or in academy, the hardest thing is

notifying the victim, right, because they want to know why and who did it.

Even if you have some type of evidence, you're told not to do it because

you contain investigation and you just don't know. You can cause other

people to be hurt.



I guess politicians have the luxury of just putting out misinformation out

there. It's hurtful. It's bad for the victims. It's bad for the community.

It's bad for the justice system. He should know better.



TARLOV: Can I just add to that? This was the point that I -- that I wanted

to make at first about the social media issue. There is so much pressure on

people in positions of power to have the answer so quickly. Like, we all

sit here waiting for a press -- I know. I just wanted to add to it and

agree with someone not from the same party as me that we're screaming,

well, I want to make sure that I can talk about this one. Is someone going

to come out and give us a press conference? And then, when they say we're

still following the facts, were all angry and pissed off about it because

we don't have answers about this. And these things are complicated.



But for a tiny bit of defense of the mayor, and would have, I think, raised

this as an issue, that we are seeing spike in crimes against LGBTQ-plus

Americans, most specifically transgender Americans. And if you want to have

a conversation about that, I think would been welcomed, but he should never

have had a but on that issue.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was a terrible --



JONES: That wasn't the platform -- that wasn't the platform to do that.



GUTFELD: Because what the -- that's that false argument in that it didn't

happen here, but it happens over here. That's the defense that was used for

fake hate crimes. Well, OK, this one didn't work out, but you know what's

happening over there.



PERINO: Jussie Smollett.



GUTFELD: But then when you go -- yes, the Smollett thing was like, that may

not be true but it's true somewhere else. You can't do that because it --



JONES: It muddies the water.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Right. And also, senators are using the Pulse nightclub shooting

year after year with a false narrative for their own political game.

There's nothing more disgusting than that. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



TARLOV: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, passengers are

furious after being stranded all over the country. That's because American

Airlines canceled more than 300 flights this weekend thanks to staffing and

maintenance issues. And the problem could get worse this summer because of

a pilot shortage.



Dagen, I'm going to go over to you. You know the most about what's

happening here.



MCDOWELL: Because I'm a loser and a nerd and I just cram facts into my

head. Part of the problem is that they -- the furloughed pilots need

retraining. But American's slogan should be, making you hate us even more

than you already do. Because all these airlines got bailed out by U.S.

taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. And guess what, it was like six

figures per employee and they can't get their act together, screwing us

over at every term. Fly Delta.



JONES: That's right.



TARLOV: You're an American Airlines frequent flyer and a bad -- a mad one

at that.



JONES: Sometimes, you know, you're forced -- I prefer Delta, but sometimes

you're forced to take American just because of travel. You need to go do a

report real quick. So, I'm forced to take America. Every single time

there's a problem, because there's so much in competence. I don't even

think they treat their workers fairly as well. So, yes, it serve them

right.



PERINO: All I can think of right now is Americans' corporate PR. Oh, my

gosh, we're about to get crushed.



TARLOV: I mean, that's happened.



JONES: It's true.



PERINO: But the other issues is that they'll say they'll cancel your

flight, but that we'll rebook you on Sunday. But that means I miss the

wedding, and also I have childcare issues or dog care issues or something.

It's a whole cascading effect. Then when you call customer service, it's

like, oh, there's a five-hour-20-minute wait.



TARLOV: And we'll call you back, but we'll only do it once. And if you

don't pick up, then that's the end of that. Greg?



GUTFELD: Well, you know, since Jesse Watters is not here, I am going to be

the Jesse Watters of this table and defend American Airlines because I want

to be upgraded and I want to be treated as special as I am. And I'm going

to say it's very -- we're all going through very difficult times. A lot of

these companies -- this is the first time for a pandemic. They don't know

what to do. And they certainly don't want to put pilots up there that

aren't properly trained.



So, for us to say to American Airlines, please fly with less competent

pilots, and then if we die, we're going to sue the --



JONES: You're only saying that because you fly private.



GUTFELD: No, that's not true. I have not flown private in years. I don't

like private. As Bernie Sanders would say, the planes were too bumpy or too

bumpy. That's what he said.



MCDOWELL: It's true. It makes you deaf too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TARLOV: Well, I'll have to stop flying private then. "ONE MORE THING" is up

next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's what Dana's dreams look like part

two. All right, here it is. This is what Dana's dreams look like part two.

She doesn't know where she is. It's mysterious. And then --



PERINO: Oh boy.



GUTFELD: Here come the dogs. Here come the dogs. Yes.



PERINO: That's so fun.



GUTFELD: Is it really fun? I had the craziest dreams this weekend. I don't

know if it's the melatonin. I only take three milligrams every other day.

My dreams are so insanely vivid.



PERINO: And you remember them?



GUTFELD: God, to a tee. Like, I always move back to my hometown and take a

job in my hometown.



PERINO: In San Mateo?



GUTFELD: In San Mateo. And I need a car to get around but I don't have one.



PERINO: And is (INAUDIBLE) from the -- formerly from the Patriots there.

Tom Brady?



GUTFELD: Tom Brady, yes. He ends -- we end up becoming next-door neighbors.

Yes.



PERINO: So sweet. And then you do a sitcom together?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: God, it's amazing.



GUTFELD: It is amazing.



PERINO: That's a lovely dream. I wanted to do a little weekend shout-out to

friends of ours, the Fritz's. This is Greg's favorite course.



GUTFELD: Of course, it's the Fritz's.



PERINO: It's the Fritz's, the Fritz family.



JONES: I love them.



PERINO: Lawrence loves them.



GUTFELD: I hope you have a lot of pictures.



PERINO: Here we go. This is Caroline and she's there with Jasper and Ella

and Stella. Those are the mermaids, OK.



GUTFELD: What did the Fritz have on you?



PERINO: Then we have Collin. Check him out. This is the new baby. He's the

cute one. You got Hudson, very patriotic young man, Hudson. Then you got

Ry-Ry, this is Ryan. He is being held up in the air by his dad.



GUTFELD: That's not safe.



PERINO: And then this little one is Layton. There she is, Layton and

Jasper.



TARLOV: That's a lot of babies.



PERINO: But they really have welcomed us into their home and we appreciate

it.



GUTFELD: Better Layton than never.



PERINO: Yes. Dagen.

MCDOWELL: So, a small dog causing a lot of chaos in the streets of Lima,

Peru. This perfectly -- so, this dog is named Moochie. They were chasing

her all around in the street. Drivers, delivery workers, neighbors trying

to catch her. She -- they even shut down part of the road. They never could

get her. She eventually, because she's smarter than those humans, ran into

a veterinary clinic where she was captured and then reunited with their

owners.



But I call this my friends trying to get me out of the bar and get me home.

That's --



PERINO: I'll keep that in mind next time.



JONES: That was me this weekend.



PERINO: All right, Lawrence.



JONES: All right, so if the final round of the U.S. Open was last night,

and golfer Louis Oosthuizen or whatever is his name.



GUTFELD: That's not how you pronounce it, Lawrence.



JONES: I wasn't going to do that. He was trying to force a plow against Jon

Rahm. Now, check this out. He was setting up this put on the 17th hole,

which was -- would have kept him one stroke behind Rahm. He made the shot,

but a tense moment wound up becoming a cliffhanger as some viewers of Iowa

-- take a look at this. Right when the ball is rolling toward the whole,

the local NBC station broke in with a severe weather warning.



So, he wound up missing the crucial putt. And a chunk of Iowa golf fans

were set out for maybe the most pivotal shot of the year.



PERINO: It reminds me and my sister and I in Parker, Colorado where we were

growing up. We recorded Grease on a VCR tape. And at the -- in the middle

of one of the coolest songs, every time we played it, there was a tornado

warning.



JONES: Oh, man.



JONES: Can you imagine? That would be (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: They ruined the whole experience for you, didn't they?



PERINO: My mom didn't buy us the movie. We had to get it off the TV.



MCDOWELL: It was during -- she's a real wagon.



TARLOV: Danny Zuko for life.



PERINO: There you go.



TARLOV: All right, it was a big weekend for the Olympic trials. And nobody

attracted more attention and praise than American sprinter Sha'Carri

Richardson. The former LSU sprinter and Dallas Texas native --



JONES: That's right.



TARLOV: --- bolted past the competition in 100-meter sprint and was far

enough ahead that she pointed at the clock with 30 meters left to go. As if

becoming America's fastest woman wasn't enough of an accomplishment,

Richardson revealed that she had lost her mother just a week before.



PERINO: Oh, wow.



TARLOV: She said, my family's kept me grounded. This year has been crazy

for me going from just last week losing my biological mother and I'm still

here. Well, she's definitely still here. We can't wait to cheer you on in

the Olympics, Sha'Carri. Congratulations.



JONES: She's the boss.



PERINO: I can't wait to watch her.



TARLOV: She's amazing, and her hair makeup, the nails.



PERINO: The whole thing.



JONES: That's how we do it in Dallas, Texas.



PERINO: All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey,

Bret. You got your nails done?



