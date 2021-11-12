'The Five' on Veterans Day

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on November 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



THE FIVE is outside on Fox Square for Veterans Day paying tribute to all of our heroic men and women who've served. We're going to be honoring veterans on set later in the show. But first, the United States of America is the greatest country in the world. A place where you can do anything and you can be anything.



A place where a better tomorrow is not just a hope but a guarantee. But freedom isn't free. And on Veterans Day we must pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much so we here at home don't have to sacrifice at all. Millions of brave men and women have fought to protect our nation.



They come from all different backgrounds and creeds. They put themselves in harm's way without question, without prejudice, without terms, knowing full well the dangers they face may cost them their lives. Yet they answer the call.



They wear their uniforms proudly and put country over self. They stand strong to defend our flag ensuring our liberties remain intact. Our veterans who time and time again find themselves in the midst of impossible situation proved that anything is possible.



When things got bad in Afghanistan, it was veterans groups that rallied together to keep their sacred promise to never leave anybody behind. They refused to give up and they got people out when no one else would. Our veterans showed compassion during chaos. They prove that no act of kindness is too small and exemplify what it truly means to be selfless.



The courage of our veterans cannot be forgotten. We must honor them. We must respect them. We must thank them. We must always remember them because our veterans are not just the best of America, they are America. Greg Gutfeld, your thoughts on Veterans Day.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I thought that was a fantastic monologue.



WATTERS: Thank you. It's Mr. President.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Can we do a side by side of me and Jesse for a minute here? Why does he have all of the flags?



WATTERS: My fellow Americans.



GUTFELD: This is clearly -- this is clearly -- you -- this is deliberate. You get all the flags. Look at me.



WATTERS: I served, Greg. I served and you did not.



GUTFELD: All right, that's true. By the way, he's right. We're talking about all these -- the veterans of all these wars. We cannot forget the war on Christmas. Jesse Watters was selfless volunteer and veteran fighting the war on Christmas while I was home drinking eggnog. You were out there preserving my freedom to hang mistletoe in public restrooms.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: And we thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes. But I want to say this.



WATERS: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Because a lot, you know, Fox -- when Fox talks about Veterans, it's not lip service. We actually follow through with everything and I think we've hired a lot of veterans. And so I mean, its advice to employers that when you hire a veteran, you have like a no -- you have zero risk of failure.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Because when you -- when the vet arrives to your place of work, fully packaged, like all the ingredients are there. It's like when you buy one of those prepared meals that has everything. So I wrote down, do like veterans have the secrets to life already solved. They have a -- they keep a routine that begins early in the morning.



Anybody who does that succeeds. They have impeccable personal grooming. I don't know one sloppy veteran. They have manners and they have discipline which is on short supply these days and they appreciate hard work. They're not scared of it.



So in this era of like the TikTok generation it's hard to come by these qualities but the veterans has it in spades.



WATTERS: That is a great point. I'm about -- I'm going to go hire a veteran right now for "WATTERS' WORLD."



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: You're not going to make them drive you home. That is just disgusting.



PERINO: That veteran might whip you into shape.



WATTERS: I need it, Dana. Especially on the grooming side.



PERINO: Your parents would be so proud.



WATTERS: They would. Your thoughts on this very special day?



PERINO: Well, I was thinking about how this day comes just before Thanksgiving every year. And when you think -- and when you go around the table at Thanksgiving, what are you thankful for? For all of us, I think as Americans that should be number one.



Your health, your family, yes of course, your employment, but the fact that there are people in this country that volunteer to defend us. And they go there with no politics. And they go there with kindness, bravery and courage. That really is the meaning of Thanksgiving to me.



WATTERS: Judge Jeanine?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi.



WATTERS: How are you doing today?



PIRRO: Well, we're working on my hearing tonight.



WATTERS: Okay, well I heard -- yes.



PIRRO: Listen, you know, I have to tell you, what Greg really brought something to my mind about hiring a veteran. And that is, you know, we're talking about affirmative action and there's been all those arguing about, you know, we should have it, we shouldn't have it.



You know, maybe we should have affirmative action for veterans. I don't care what color they are. I don't care what nationality they are. They are the ones who put their lives on the line. They are the ones who decided, you know, that they come back with maybe one or two limbs or three limbs less than fewer than when they started.



And in fact, I'm sitting here now, I'm wearing my dad's pin from the Navy. And it says obedience, zeal, and I don't know what the third one is -- oh, fidelity. And it has his name on the back. It says Nasser Leo Ferris, 1945.



WATTERS: That's amazing.



PIRRO: And I remember when I was a kid I used to wear his uniform. And we always had the American flag hanging in front of our house and I still do to this day. And my dad was on the first ship to Nagasaki in the Navy and he saw the plume and he died early as a result of, you know, seeing the plume, he had a head and neck cancer from it. \



But, you know, to this day, both he and my grand-dad fought in World War II. I believe in veterans. I believe in America. I am so hurt at what is happening today when people don't recognize the significance of these people who go -- our children, our brothers, our parents our sisters and do this for America.



WATTERS: Jessica?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I echo everyone's sentiments and adding to Greg's list, team players. Veterans know how to work in a team in an increasingly isolated culture where people are kind of out for themselves or not thinking about your neighbors or someone who you'd be working with.



And the skills that veterans need to be thought when they go into employment in the civilian world are no big deal. You can teach them to program. You can teach them to do whatever it is that you need. The stuff that they have learned before is far more valuable.



And one thing that's really nice about Veterans Day and just talking about the subject, is it's unifying across the political aisle. There was a new study out from YouGov that showed everybody over 70 percent says we don't do enough for our veterans when you think of what they suffer for mental health crisis, the homelessness crisis. Making sure that they got great health care that they deserve after serving, it's nice to all be on the same side.



PERINO: But I'm into one thing about the unemployment. There's a strange thing with veterans -- say you're active duty military and you're going to transition out. For some reason, many of them don't think that they have skills that could be useful in the private sector.



So we're telling the employers hire veterans. What we should also say to you, you do have the skills. And just reach out to one of these groups that can help you figure out how -- basically, if you figure out how to prevent a bombing of a major sensitive unit, then you can actually pretty much do anything in the private sector. So, just take heart and look forward to great opportunities when you return.



WATTERS: If you bombed the unit, send me the resume. I want to talk to you. THE FIVE will continue to honor those who serve and we're going to introduce you to some very great veterans later on in the show.



Up next, a self-defense expert takes the stand in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial as the media can barely hide their hatred for the teenager.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Another dramatic day of testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial after prosecutors fumbled the case in epic fashion. Rittenhouse's defense resting their case today after bringing a self-defense expert to the stand along with this eyewitness who said the first man killed was being physically aggressive.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANK HERNANDEZ, SELF-PROCLAIMED "PROFESSIONAL COMMENTATOR" FOR REAL AMERICA'S VOICE: -- he led the charge into the gas station. He was getting physically aggressive. He appeared to be attempting to start a physical altercation with people in the gas station to the point where he was telling one of the individuals with the rifle, "Shoot me, N-word, shoot me, N-word," clearly attempting to start a physical altercation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Meanwhile, Democrats are throwing innocent until proven guilty out the window. New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries tweeting "Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key." And the media isn't doing any better.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY BEHAR, THE VIEW HOST: That acting job of the crying. I can't even look at it. That is one of the worst acting job I've ever seen.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MORNING JOE HOST: This judge is an absolute joke. He's been a joke from the beginning.



PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: This is white privilege on steroids.



JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: What kind of idiot 17-year-old gets a giant run and goes to a riot. He has no license. He has no training. He thinks he is going to scrub graffiti off with his AR-15. I mean, the stupidity of this. It's like what could possibly go wrong. The good news for Kyle Rittenhouse is that he's not on trial for being an idiot.



AREVA MARTIN, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: On cross-examination what we saw was I thought a very rehearsed Kyle Rittenhouse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right. Let's take it from there. You know what's amazing about all that. You get this guy, Jeffrey Toobin. I don't know how he gets on television after what he's been through. But he actually comes out and says this kid has no training. He crossed state lines with a gun. He doesn't even know what the facts are.



Number on, the kid is a -- he's a police explorer. He's got training with a gun. He didn't cross state lines with the gun. He's not even listening to the evidence. So, this hate, where does it all come from?



TARLOV: I think it comes from the fact that two people ended up dead. That a kid did borrow his friend's gun. I believe that's how he got the AR-15. He said that he wanted that gun because he thought it looked cool. He went to a riot that was going on about the shooting of a black man that was shot seven times (inaudible).



GUTFELD: Holding a knife. Holding a knife trying to attack a woman, but go ahead.



PIRRO: Yes.



TARLOV: I'm explaining where this --



GUTFELD: I'm sorry, but we've been through these facts. We know these facts.



PIRRO: Yes.



TARLOV: But they -- but that is the --



GUTFELD: It has nothing to do with the case. It has nothing to do.



TARLOV: It does have to do with the case.



GUTFELD: All right. If you -- well then you have to include the fact that that the two people dead, one was a pedophile who anally raped children. Another one is a serial domestic abuser --



TARLOV: So, he should be dead because of the --



GUTFELD: Absolutely!



TARLOV: I don't -- no, no.



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



PIRRO: Guys, guys, I'm going to stop you both. I am the judge here. The bottom line is this. The -- Rosenbaum -- there is testimony not only from the defendant himself, the accused. There is testimony from Drew Hernandez.



All agree that Rosenbaum came after Kyle Rittenhouse. There was testimony that Grosskreutz came at him with a gun pointing at his head. That's self- defense. And then Hoover came at him with a skate board which is deadly physical force, knocked him in the neck with it. Again, he had the right to use it. So forget all that other stuff. On the facts, this kid should not have been indicted.



TARLOV: I think --



PIRRO: Should he had been indicted, Jesse?



WATTERS: Not on that charge. Just carrying a gun maybe --



PIRRO: No, I named three of them.



WATTERS: -- but the murder charges, absolutely not. Take the politics out of it, judge.



PIRRO: Right.



WATTERS: Every single lawyer in the country that's seen the trial or looked at the video has come to the exact same conclusion. It was a weak case from the jump. The prosecution did a very bad job presenting the case and it looks like it's heading to an acquittal on these bigger charges.



Even my liberal mother says, Jesse, you know, he is not a boy scout. I said mom, I texted her right back. It's clear self-defense. No comment after that. She know its self-defense.



PIRRO: It's clearly self-defense.



WATTERS: And here's the other thing, Judge, okay. Why are the only people in the entire country not seeing this? Only paid CNN and MSNBC pundits will say something that --



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



WATTERS: -- none of the rest of the country is seeing. So what are they doing that, right?



PIRRO: It's called --



WATTERS: Why are they deceiving the audience? They're doing it because they're trying to lower expectations and acting like when he does get acquitted it's going to be this big miscarriage of justice, white privilege. And they're going to do that for profit and they're going to do that for power so the Democrats can come in and just ride another wave of racism.



PIRRO: All right. Well, it's just like, Dana, Joe Biden saying he was a white supremacist or saying he's a domestic terrorists. I mean, what's going to happen if this verdict comes back not guilty and they'd be hung on the gun charge for which, by the way, he was a couple of months shy of 18 when he would legally have had the right to carry it.



PERINO: Well, it is a jury, trial, jury of his peers and there have -- we've all been able to see the trial and you've kind of your own conclusion, but what we all think doesn't necessarily matter. It's the jurors that will decide.



And I hope that just as in the George Floyd case where the police officers -- sorry I can't think of his name. The one that --



PIRRO: Chauvin.



WATTERS: Chauvin.



PERINO: Chauvin. When that jury came back and said guilty, everybody in America were like okay. That's what the jury trial is supposed to be. To me, Congressman Jeffries really overstepped the bounds. You don't have to tweet about everything. You can have that comment. You can keep it to yourself. If you are so worried -- you know, the next thing that they'll say tomorrow is that they're worried that the credibility of the judicial system is at risk in the country.



WATTERS: Yes, they will.



PERINO: But then they'll tweet something like that. So you can't just hold your tongue.



PIRRO: Yes. All right. And finally, Greg, I mean, the bottom line here is that this case is going to the jury very soon. Will the public accept what seems to be --



GUTFELD: Permission to blow your mind.



WATTERS: Permission granted.



GUTFELD: All right. People say that Rittenhouse never should have gone to Kenosha. The dead guys should not have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right. But they should have been in jail or an institution.



Kyle's victims, the two dead guys deserved better from the government. But they didn't deserve better from Kyle. He did the right thing. He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirt bags, these violent disgusting dirt bags weren't roaming the streets.



It is clear. They were looking for blood. One of them -- Joy Reid saluted them. She said, oh, they were heroes out. She tweeted this -- she left out conveniently the part that one of them shouted the "N" word while twisting a chain and that he had abused four to five kids. And the other one was beating women. She just left that out.



So your point about the fact that the media has to leave these things out because if they did include it, their narrative would be gone. So the bottom line is, all Rittenhouse did was fill the void that the government left open.



Those two people never ever should have been on the street. And it forced citizens to become the police. And that is what happens when you defund. The last point I'm going to make about --



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- to Jesse's point about Biden calling him a white supremacist. That's an insult of historic proportions because the president of the United States calling a citizen a white supremacist without evidence at all, that is an outrage.



That is worth suing over especially when the president, there is more evidence that Joe Biden is a white supremacist having gone to a funeral for an exalted cyclops, which is a high leader of the KKK. Among other things, Biden is done, which is pretty clear he's a bigot.



PIRRO: So, Jessica, I mean there was void that was created.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



PIRRO: The police were standing down. The police were nowhere to be found there.



TARLOV: I'm not comfortable with endorsing vigilantism on any level, whether it's someone who is getting an abortion in Texas or what happened in Kenosha. I just like to go back to the original question about why is there outrage about this.



There are things like there is a picture that Kyle Rittenhouse took in January when he went back to be arraigned and he's posing with two Proud Boys and he's wearing a t-shirt that says free as F -- the expletive that starts with F.



There is a smugness to him that I think upsets people. And I'm not saying that we need to go down this route every single time. But there are a lot of people out there in the country who are thinking Trayvon Martin is dead and was unarmed. Tamir Rice had a toy gun, for instance. And that this kid is getting better treatment, more benefit of the doubt and tons of --



GUTFELD: We're watching the case.



WATTERS: Have you seen the video?



TARLOV: Yes, I did.



WATTERS: So, he is not guilty of murder, correct?



GUTFELD: He is guilty of smugness.



WATTERS: Not guilty of murder, correct?



TARLOV: This is -- yes, I see and hear very well, Jesse, even in my sched.



WATTERS: Okay. So, not guilty, Jessica.



TARLOV: And I think that the -- I think the prosecution has messed it up royally. I think he deserved to be yelled at yesterday.



WATTERS: Not guilty of murder.



PIRRO: The prosecution --



TARLOV: That is how we're going to end up there, but if you don't understand --



WATTERS: Okay. So you're right. Not guilty of murder.



PIRRO: The prosecution went too quickly. They -- 48 hours they've been tied to the guy. Anyway, President Biden insults Americans again, claiming you are too stupid to understand the supply crisis.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: President Biden says inflation is his top priority but you wouldn't know it. Prices sky rocketing to the highest level in more than 30 years. That's three decades, Jessica. And Joe is claiming his recently passed infrastructure bill is going to fix the supply crisis and seems to blame Americans for buying too much stuff.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Not a lot of people are clear, have a clear understanding, whether they have a Ph.D. or they didn't go to school, about how a supply chain works. Because of the strength of our economic recovery, American families have been able to buy more products. They are not going out to dinner and lunch and going to local bars because of COVID. So what are they doing? They're staying home and ordering online and buying products. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices and people are feeling it. Did you ever think you'd be paying this much for a gallon of gas?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That is so comforting, Dana. Hey, did you ever think you'd pay this much under me?



PERINO: Yes, hey, ha-ha-ha.



GUTFELD: Anyway, I got to get back in the copter.



PERINO: And then he said, the sun has gotten -- sun's gotten down so I got to -- you guys are cold, I got to go.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



PERINO: So, I would say this. That there has -- I think there had been a quite a bit of disconnect between what Americans are caring about and what the administration was talking about. That had been going on for months.



Yesterday at least he did say, I hear you.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Prices are going up. Inflation is -- he hears all of that. But then he says, but that's why we need to do this Build Back Better plan.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And when he says people don't understand the supply chain crisis, I don't think that's true. People get it and they might not blame him directly. They might not say it's all his fault. But they do know this. If you have the government spend a whole bunch more money in this situation, it's like giving too much medicine to a toddler.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: It's not good for the toddler. I'm not saying America was a toddler.



WATTERS: Well, it does put them to sleep. Yes.



GUTFELD: Jesse, how dare you? Does it really work?



WATTERS: Yes, it really works.



GUTFELD: Jesse, I was thinking you might have a montage to share.



WATTERS: Greg, who would have ever thought we would have been paying so much for gas. Roll it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That will just tank the stock market and you add gas prices to the top of that, surging close to $3.50 a gallon by the summer.



If it's already up now, 50 cents a gallon from when Biden was elected.



Nothing is worse in presidential politics than high gas prizes. We don't want high gas prices.



I could sure use the money with these high gas prices, let me tell you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I predicted $3.50 a gallon. Today, it is $3.40 a gallon. So, I did predict that, Joe Biden. He's like the kind of guy that sees on the weather its 100 percent chance of rain. He goes outside without an umbrella and says, how did I get so wet?



I mean, it's like it's not that hard to understand when Dana said you pump $10 trillion into the economy. Between the Fed and Congress, you're going to have high gas prices.



When you stretch the supply chain all the way across the Pacific and to China, you wonder why there's like an armada of cargo ships sitting outside the port.



If we had kept the factories here or even in Mexico, we wouldn't have had that problem. I'd rather have made in Mexico at least than made in China. But you know what, it doesn't matter if you have a PhD, it doesn't matter if you have no degree, when things are expensive and inconvenient, you blame the guy at the top. And right now that happens to be Joe Biden.



GUTFELD: Jessica, as we all know, you are pregnant so you are buying gas for two. It's got to be uh difficult. You have more cargo to carry. You have a supply -- you might have a supply chain issue at any moment, we never know.



TARLOV: We had to get a bigger car so I could fit.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. What are your thoughts? Defend the president or give us your thoughts.



TARLOV: My thoughts, first of all, the Malibu armada is something really funny to think about with all the cargo ships and everyone waiting there. I think Dana is right that this turn shows that the elections last -- or two Tuesday -- last Tuesday have made a difference in that there has to be a reconfiguration of how the messaging is working.



And there are a bunch of moderate Democrats have gone out talking about this. Like, Abigail Spanberger was on The Daily talking about how we need a new message, we didn't hire Joe Biden to be FDR, etcetera. What has been interesting though is Larry Summers who's been very critical of the President actually defended Build Back Better saying that it wasn't going to add to the inflation problem. And Joe Manchin released a statement not connecting the two either.



So, that leaves that glimmer of hope that it's going to get passed still. But I think going into this Midterms, it's going to be the economy, the economy --



WATTERS: Do you think a couple of more trillion is not going to hurt inflation?



TARLOV: I'm saying that there are key players in this and people who have been very critical of the president who are not connecting them.



WATTERS: But you don't think that, right?



TARLOV: Well, I have a PhD, so --



GUTFELD: Oh, there you go.



TARLOV: And a baby.



WATTERS: And I have neither.



GUTFELD: All right, Judge, this might be the least -- most least engaged president I've seen in my lifetime, no connection with anybody, has to be informed after the reporters ask a question about something what was asked.



PIRRO: He's not only the least engaged, even when he is engaged he's not engaged, OK.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: This is a president who says we're too stupid to understand what's behind the supply chain crisis. Here's the bottom line. Your standard of living is going down, everything costs more. Trump said the price of gas would go up, it's going up. And you know, he's already telling us that thanksgiving is going to cost more than it did last year. So, we're too stupid to understand that? No, we're not. He's too stupid to explain it and too stupid to fix it.



GUTFELD: There you go. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



TARLOV: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, it's a survey Taylor made for Jesse. 55 percent of Americans think their own life is worthy of becoming a book or a movie. Jesse?



WATTERS: They commissioned that poll after they saw I got a book deal. So, they were like, if he can do it, anybody can do it. It's -- don't you think 55 percent is high, Dana?



PERINO: No, because -- have you ever heard the saying that everyone has a book in them? And everyone's life is pretty interesting and that's one of the reasons we like to talk about people and meet people. I think it's true. I think that's a little low.



TARLOV: Low.



PIRRO: Yes, I'm surprised too. I think it would be higher. I think most people think they go through more stress and more problems than anyone can understand when the truth is we all go through the same amount of very similar amounts of stress. But I think most people think they're worthy of a movie because their life is so incredible.



TARLOV: Doesn't that seem really self-involved?



GUTFELD: Well, you know, Brian Selter has a book in him because he ate it, ladies and gentlemen.



PIRRO: Oh.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: It's an encyclopedia.



GUTFELD: Everybody does have a book in them because when you see what's being published right now, most of the book is -- most of the books out there are trash. No offense, Jesse. But I mean, the thing is -- and people are in their own lives living a story everybody has their own narrative in their head. You're the narrator of your own story. You even can hear it when it's happening.



And if you -- if people actually took the time and wrote down things in their lives, they would have a book.



WATTERS: You mean that's the voice in my head?



GUTFELD: Yes, that.



WATTERS: Oh, OK.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Because all of life is theater.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



PERINO: Yes.



TARLOV: All right, got it. I'm out again on that one. New proof that Dana is going to outlive us all. Researchers found that hitting the sack between 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. does wonders for your health.



PERINO: Well, I mean imagine --



TARLOV: That's (INAUDIBLE) for you though.



PERINO: Wait, if that's true, imagine what it's going to be like for me because I'm at 9:00 p.m. at this point with the morning show. I have to go to bed that early.



TARLOV: What time do you go to bed?



PIRRO: So, you miss all the great show at night.



PERINO: I did.



PIRRO: I go to bed about 1:00.



WATTERS: 1:00.



PERINO: Wow.



PIRRO: I can't sleep.



WATTERS: What time do you wake up?



PIRRO: About 8:00.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: I call B.S. on this.



WATTERS: God, it's late.



GUTFELD: This was this was -- this was a study commissioned by Rachel Maddow because she's on at 9:00 and I'm killing her at 11:00 in the ratings, so she's trying to get people to stop watching me and go to bed so they don't watch. And it's not working, Rachel. Retire like Brian.



WATTERS: I go to bed every time I watch you too, Greg.



GUTFELD: And you dream beautiful thoughts.



TARLOV: Do you stay up late though?



WATTERS: It was -- it was the trash book comment. I had to get you back for that.



TARLOV: Well, I stay up late too. But I sleep late.



PIRRO: What time do you go to bed?



TARLOV: Like 12:31.



PIRRO: Is that because you're pregnant?



TARLOV: No, that's just me. And then, it's just harder to get up.



PIRRO: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: You need like a crane.



GUTFELD: So, you have a few drinks then and then you go to sleep.



PIRRO: A few drinks?



TARLOV: Yes, we booze together and then we watch million-dollar listings together, and then we sleep together.



GUTFELD: You're drinking for two.



TARLOV: OK, don't go anywhere. We're going to honor more veterans and introduce you to their service dogs.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Welcome back. Well, we continue to honor veterans here on THE FIVE by telling you about service dogs that provide comfort and security for thousands of veterans. America's VetDogs trains and places these wonderful K9 with vets in need.



And joining us now are Sergeant Tyler McGibbon and retired Captain Sharon Rinier. And they brought along their service dogs. Trooper over here with Tyler, and Eddie over here.



Sharon, your story is really incredible. You were a nurse for many years. You treated 9/11 victims, and then you decided to enlist in our military.



SHARON RINIER, RETIRED U.S. ARMY CAPTAIN: Correct.



PERINO: And that experience led you to some pretty tough situations in Iraq. And when you came back, you faced difficulties. How has Eddie helped you?



RINIER: It was a brand new beginning on life when I was finally told that after a long process to Walter Reed and the many people I met along the way and having an interview with Valerie Cramer from Vet Dogs and that final phone call that I was going to receive the dog and finally receiving Eddie, he -- the first night that I had him, he actually woke me up from a night terror.



That next day, I was in tears because I knew that this was something that was going to be amazing in my life.



PERINO: Sharron, thank you so much for sharing that story, then also for enlisting, serving our country, taking care of so many people. And I love that Eddie can help take care of you now as well.



Tyler, your story not dissimilar. Tell us about your journey to get Trooper.



TYLER MCGIBBON, U.S. ARMY SERGEANT: Trooper, I got him back in 2017 when I got out of the hospital. I have a severe TBI and other brain injuries and many other issues with that that comes along with that. And Trooper here helps me with my mobility. He will retrieve items off the floor for me when my back is hurting certain days and I can't bend down and pick it up. So, he'll just go grab that for me.



He can open on my handicap doors. He has a handle on his vest. So, he walk with me and my mobility. He's my best friend and he's there for me. And no matter what, no matter what kind of day I'm having, I can just look at him and just hang on him. And he's going to still love me because --



PERINO: It's amazing. You said that it doesn't just help you physically but certainly mentally and also fills your heart. One of the things that people need to know, Sharron, America's VetDogs is these dogs are expensive to train. So, donating to this organization means a lot because it takes a lot to make sure that they can do all that they need to do. Anything about America's VetDogs you want to mention?



RINIER: There's a lot of facets to it. Those families, they gave up their time and puppy-raise then.



PERINO: Yes.



RINIER: It involves children in those families that love them for two years, and they're brave enough to give these dogs back out to us.



PERINO: All of you.



RINIER: And also that, you know, there's so many working little pieces to it underneath it all.



PERINO: It really is a -- it's complicated and it's so important. So, that's America's VetDogs. Now, Jesse and I are going to go down and talk to a couple of other folks down here. We have Staff Sergeant Daniel Gilliat and his wife Anna. They are joining us. And we have Sam Johnson of the Independence Fund.



So, it's wonderful to have you here on this Veterans Day. Thank you so much. It's great to meet you.



DANIEL GILYEAT, RETIRED U.S. MARINE CORPS SERGEANT: Good to meet you.



PERINO: How are you, Anna. Thank you. And also you, thank you so much.



WATTERS: How are you doing? Happy Veterans Day.



PERINO: Dan, tell us about your service. You had 12 years in the United States Marine Corps and then --



GILYEAT: Yes, ma'am. I was wounded in July -- on July 3, 2005 over in Ramadi, Iraq and heard God's voice that day when I watched them remove my leg from the truck and it just changed my entire life. So, my wife and I are pastors now and we go out to help veterans.



PERINO: Isn't it right? Oh my goodness. Anna, that's amazing. It means so much. And I'm sure you help so many people. Sam, tell me a little bit about the Independence Fund and all that you do to try to help veterans.



SAM JOHNSON, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS, INDEPENDENCE FUND: Yes, absolutely. So, the Independence Fund, we're a national veteran nonprofit, founded in 2007 in the halls of Walter Reed. We focus in on catastrophically wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.



WATTERS: Well, Daniel, I think we have a very big surprise for you right now. So, be patient because I believe it's coming out right this way.



PERINO: That's right.



JOHNSON: So --



PERINO: Sam, tell us what we have.



JOHNSON: So, Daniel, on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Independence Fund, our CEO, Sara Verardo, who unfortunately could not be here tonight, all our generous donors, we want to help give a little bit of independence back to you, so that you can go out, you can do some of the things -- and I know right now it looks like he can get around super easy, but we know that there's days where you can't wear that.



And the days that you can't, we want to have this tract wheelchair for you to get out so you can do the things in Florida. Go fishing, go hunt, and go do the special things with the family. And without further ado, man, I want to -- I want to present this tractor to you and ask that you, Marine, get in that thing and ride around



WATTERS: All right.



(CROSSTALK)



GILYEAT: That's awesome. I mean we go to the beach quite a bit and the sand is a little bit of an issue. And now getting -- going through and doing some hunting and whatnot. I've seen what some of those chairs can do.



WATTERS: What do you like to hunt?



GILYEAT: Anything that moves. As long as I get to eat it. I don't like throwing stuff back.



WATTERS: That sounds great.



PERINO: You want to check it out?



GILYEAT: Yes.



WATTERS: Why not?



GILYEAT: Wow.



WATTERS: There you go.



PERINO: Yes, that is excellent.



WATTERS: Perfect. So, you can go do some hunting and also get some tan on the beach just like I like to do.



PERINO: And you know, Jesse, that's indeed. Dan, they're going to tell you how to figure it all out.



JOHNSON: I'll help you. There you go.



GILYEAT: There it is.



PERINO: Sam, thank you so much. And Anna, thank you. And I know it's a big day.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Independence Fund is the best.



JOHNSON: Thank you so much.



PERINO: Kyle and Sharon, thank you for your service. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana Perino.



PERINO: All right, I want to tell you about this great new campaign that we are -- where am I looking? Over here, there I am. It's called Make Camo Your Cause. Of course, camo in reverence to the veterans. Here come the sirens in New York City. OK, they're going back.



GUTFELD: We're on fire, Dana.



PERINO: The mission of Make Camo Your Cause, end veteran homelessness through housing for veterans and their families, workforce development, mental health and wellness and more. We have some great merchandise that you can get. I personally love this hat and this cup, oh, and this hat.



PIRRO: Oh, I like those.



PERINO: This hat is cool. Look at that.



GUTFELD: That goes with your jacket.



PERINO: So, all you have to do is go to usvets.org to learn more. And also, you got to throw a little Percy in there. I got him a camo outfit to make camo Percy's cause. There he is. He's wearing it to make sure you get your merch. Just go to that website. It is usvets.org You can learn more there.



GUTFELD: I thought you said you had pictures of Percy. I can't see him.



PERINO: Oh, yes, because it's camouflage.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Very good.



WATTERS: Very good, Greg. Funny guy, Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: I'm trying to stretch, all right.



WATTERS: Speaking of stretching, I'm glad that fire truck just went by. Now, I believe everybody now would agree that the siren is too loud.



PERINO: It's too loud.



GUTFELD: Oh, stop it.



PERINO: It's too loud.



WATTERS: They just need to bring it down a little bit.



TARLOV: Why? It's emergency.



WATTERS: I know it's an emergency, but it doesn't have to be that loud.



GUTFELD: It's not on all the time, Jesse.



PERINO: Do you live by a firehouse?



WATTERS: Where I live it is, Greg, all right. This is really cool. If you're ever in Washington D.C. within the next few days, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier -- I don't know if you guys are familiar with this. 100 years ago it started. It's now being opened up to the public for the next couple of days.



They do a changing of the guard there. It's an amazingly powerful ceremony that everybody needs to check out. As you know, there are remains from unknown soldiers that they have placed there and people pay their respects. But now, you can pay your respects in person and see this beautiful ceremony. And again, Arlington Cemetery, Washington D.C., go check that out if you can.



PERINO: Beautiful.



WATTERS: Jeanine.



PIRRO: OK, so, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and Frank Siller that you've seen on the channel many times, held the name reading ceremony today. And for the first time we heard the names of more than 7000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in response to the war on terror in the September 11 attacks.



It took place at the Lincoln Memorial. And they read -- the family members read the names of those that they've lost so loud. And they also mark the day with a very special announcement. And tunnel to towers is delivering 35 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families.



And Frank Siller started this program as a non-profit to honor his brother's memory. He's done an incredible job. People are getting these mortgage-free homes and they are ecstatic. And I believe that you have a picture of my granddad from World War II. Is he there -- Yes, that's my grandfather who was in World War II. He was in the Navy too. So, I'm wearing my dad's pin and that's my granddad.



PERINO: Gorgeous.



WATTERS: Nice.



PIRRO: All right, Greg. Thank you.



WATTERS: And if I'm not mistaken, the last time we were all outside together, it was with Frank --



PIRRO: Frank Siller, yes.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Yes, on 9/11.



PIRRO: He's the best.



WATTERS: All right, Mr. Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Way to tie it all together, Jesse.



WATTERS: I'm trying to stretch as you say, Greg,



GUTFELD: Yes. You know what? I noticed being out here is all the marvelous New York City smells. I smelled so many great things in the last 40 minutes. Did you smell the whole out -- food that was great? And then, the cigar, did you smell that cigar come by? It was insane.



WATTERS: That wasn't a cigar.



GUTFELD: Oh, no. I know the difference, believe me. That was a cigar. Somebody is barbecuing something. I'm hoping -- I'm hoping somebody is barbecuing something. Let's do this. Greg's military threat assessment. It's Veterans Day. You know, we've been given a lot of props with the military. But there's some threats that they may not be prepared for. For example, geese, or a goose. Check out -- these guys are coming in. This is soldiers in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



PERINO: Oh, my gosh.



GUTFELD: A family of geese once named Steve and Brenda, they frequent their building there at Fort Sill. And Steve is very protective lately of the next troops.



WATTERS: Our boys are afraid of geese?



GUTFELD: No. They just don't like -- I don't know. Maybe the uniforms, who knows? But it's -- you know, it's something that you're never really prepared.



PERINO: That is so funny.



PIRRO: What is with that?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



PERINO: That is great.



GUTFELD: Well, they should cook that goose as revenge. There you go.



PERINO: His goose is cooked.



WATTERS: I love the video. I would have shown to honor veterans but that's --



GUTFELD: That's me and that's you, Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, Jessica, go ahead.



TARLOV: It's a combo. Thank you for your service and animals are great.



WATTERS: Oh, yes. Very good.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



TARLOV: OK.



PERINO: Tying it all together.



WATTERS: Tying it all together.



TARLOV: That's what I'm here for. OK, so we've already talked about a number of great organizations helping veterans. I wanted to highlight one other awesome thing that happened. So, TrueCar partnered up with Disabled American Veterans and AutoNation to deliver a much-needed new vehicle to Colonel Greg Gadson through its True Car military-driven to drive initiatives. Colonel Gadson served the Army -- in the Army for 26 years as a field artillery officer, a bilateral above knee amputee. He got a new Chevy Suburban, much needed. He's --



PERINO: Look at that smile.



TARLOV: I know. And he's a motivational speaker. He's spoken in front of Congress. He's an avid photographer.



WATTERS: He didn't motivate him very well.



GUTFELD: What do you mean?



WATTERS: Have you seen Congress?



PERINO: Motivating Congress.



TARLOV: I was like Jesse, why are you ending the show like this?



WATTERS: Look at how I want to end it. By the way, "WATTERS' WORLD" has a very special veterans day quiz this weekend, so watch that. Also, watch "SPECIAL REPORT" with Bret now.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.