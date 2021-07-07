'The Five' on the rise in crime, Maxine Waters' tweet

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS HOST: -- condo collapse to 36. Now, we talked to Governor DeSantis at the outset of the show. He said, it is much easier now to access the rubble particularly the original rubble site from which all of these bodies that have been discovered have come. Four more just now. Here comes "The Five."



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters and for the Olympics she platform dives into a thermos, Dana Perino, "The Five."



So, this is a big week for us. Yes, it's bigger than Dana finally potty training Jasper who now flushes twice as a courtesy. And it's bigger than Jesse finally getting the hair transplant. Thanks to the Bronx Zoo for donating the minx.



No, but its way bigger than that. "The Five" is turning 10. This show is officially old enough for Anthony Weiner to start texting it. It's true. The show, probably one of the biggest hits and cable news has outlasted everything from "24" to "Lost" to Brian Stelter's hair. To put 10 years in perspective, that's four Geraldo marathons (ph).



(LAUGHTER)



I still remember when I was asked to do this show, one boss called me and said hey, we are doing this thing. You want to be on the thing? You have to write a mono for the thing. I said what's this thing pay? We had no expectations. All we had was our good looks and prescription medications.



But I remember sitting here on the first day next to Dana Perino, both on our booster chairs. She had ghosted me the entire time she was at Fox. But now she was stuck with me and against her better judgment and the restraining order, we bonded.



And the rest is what liberals hate, history. The show succeeds for one reason that other networks can't replicate. We are real and they aren't. Even though this show is seen by millions, it could just be one person. The cameras are on, the cameras are off, we don't change. There is no difference between us talking here and talking in the green room, except for Dana's filthy mouth.



She curses more than Jeb Zukker looking at this show's ratings. We are deliberately unpredictable. We just can't help it. We've just done something like 2,000 shows.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Wow.



GUTFELD: And like Trey Gowdy's hairdos, you'll never find one that's the same. They are all mutant snowflakes. But "The Five's" biggest reason for success is you, the viewer. You treat us like family. And by that, I don't mean showing up unexpectedly, eating all our food and then stealing our booze.



Instead, you welcomed us into your living room. I always know that if I'm down on my luck, you would lend me money just before payday. If Dana is on the run from the law for violating the height requirements at Six Flags or Jesse pulled another runner at another expensive dinner bill, you'd hide all of us. That's a true friend. And the reason for that is easy. Because while it's always 5:00 somewhere, the best somewhere is here. Is that --



PERINO: I love it.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



PERINO: Do it again.



GUTFELD: All right, I'll do it one more time. So Dana, what do you remember most about the early days?



PERINO: Well, I know that you think I ghosted you. I kind of did, because I didn't really know what I was doing.



GUTFELD: I have witnesses.



PERINO: I remember being, one, I didn't think the -- remember they told us it was a five-week temporary show?



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: So we all -- I think one of the reasons why we are like okay, let's just have fun is because we didn't think it was ever going to be anything.



GUTFELD: Right, exactly.



PERINO: And so it's like being on a high wire without a net, even though I wrote so many notes and I became so prepared. And then basically, they had to throw them away. And also, I remember this from those first days with two things.



One, that they sat us together, which was a really great -- turned out to be a blessing in my life. But it was really because we were the shortest people.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: And for the lighting purposes, they had to sit us next to each other.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Yes.



PERINO: And the other thing I remember --



GUTFELD: Thank god I wasn't six feet tall.



PERINO: I remember how -- I think I was pretty reticent really to share any of my personal opinions on anything. I kept reverting back to whatever the Bush administration policy had been and I really credit you with helping me come out of my shell, and thanks for that.



GUTFELD: You're welcome.



PERINO: And thankfully I haven't been fired yet.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: By coming that far out of the shell.



GUTFELD: I remember I was so paranoid over doing these in-depth political stories that I was seeking help from all over the building. I don't know what to do. Like we were talking about these esoteric topics like --



PERINO: And 27 of them in one hour.



GUTFELD: Yes. We'd have like -- we'd have 20 topics, and I was freaking out and then I got over that. Jesse, you came late to the show and I've always said this, before "The Five," I could not stand you. Right, but -- it's honest. So what did "The Five" do that brought this Jesse out that we didn't know existed?



JESSE WATTERS FOX NEWS HOST: Well, one correction, you said we are the same on and off camera. I think I'm much worse off camera.



GUTFELD: Probably.



WATTERS: Much worse and I think everybody would agree. I do kind of feel like a woman right now. Let me explain. You know how --



PERINO: Hold my hand.



WATTERS: You know how women celebrate their birthday the whole week?



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: That's what we're doing here on "The Five." Like celebrating the whole week. I got to say, I like how a woman feels. Yes, you said the other day you were like, Jesse, you've been here four years and now you are officially part of the family.



Four years? But, I mean, I think we've all changed in four years. I think Greg, you've gotten funnier and skinnier and much richer. And I think I have been more mature. I don't make personal attacks about people's physical appearance as much anymore.



I think Dana has probably changed the most. She started making sweeping generalizations about people based on skin color. I don't like that. So I think you need to watch your mouth. It is funny, like I started covering the Trump presidency, and that's a funny presidency to start from the set. Permission to make an analogy?



PERINO: Absolutely.



WATTERS: It's kind of like your first kiss as a supermodel. You set the bar really high and now we are covering Biden --



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: -- the presidency, if you can call it a presidency, and I think we have shifted pretty gracefully to cover Joe Biden. We work together really well. If you have an off day, I carry the show.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



WATTERS: And I think that works and people enjoy it.



GUTFELD: Also, I mean, the ratings are amazing and like, you would think with a shift like that to go from the most interesting president to the most -- the ratings are like skyrocketing.



WATTERS: Still dominating.



GUTFELD: It's still dominating. Geraldo, you've been in TV for decades. You're a TV legend, so you know what works.



WATTERS: True.



GUTFELD: You know what works and what doesn't.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: How did we manage to last 10 years?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think you are very unpredictable and I think the writing is excellent and I think you come up with great notions. And I like the chemistry, obviously, between you three main characters.



I've always been in an awkward role here, you know, filling in for Beckel first then Juan Williams and as the oddball, quasi-progressive person, but it works. I don't mind being the foil from time to time. You know, and you two together it's like teen kids news or something like that.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: Teen kids news.



RIVERA: And I was thinking about Trey Gowdy. Doesn't he remind you of Draco Malfoy? I mean, I'm surprised that you haven't used that comparison.



PERINO: I don't know.



RIVERA: I know but you've really -- you've become superstars in this universe. It is without question, unequivocally a huge smash, a big hit. Your success is well-earned and it is undeniable. So I'm pleased to be here.



PERINO: There were many doubters.



GUTFELD: Yes, there were.



RIVERA: Many, many.



GUTFELD: Katie, you --



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: There still are.



GUTFELD: Yes, there still are. I think when we first started, there was a guy that predicted that we would be done in months.



PERINO: There was a guy who told me not to unpack.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(LAUGHTER)



PERINO: Yes, you used to work for him



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: Katie, so your interaction is you're a regular coming in. What's your -- I would like to get your input on working with our producers.



PAVLICH: Oh.



GUTFELD: Who we have not mentioned yet, who often prepare you and prepare us for the show and deserve a lot of the gratitude that we, you know, and a lot of the success.



PAVLICH: Yes, the folks behind the scenes.



WATTERS: That was very hard for you to give --



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: -- Gutfeld. Way to go. It was like pulling teeth right there.



GUTFELD: Didn't you notice I was having problems with putting the words together.



PAVLICH: There's time for Greg to spread around the credit for the success of the show, but we're not being able to do that with your co-host and with the production team today. I think as you've seen over the course of 10 years and you will see throughout the week, there are so many amazing things that get planned for the show.



Things have to change around a lot. Breaking news changes things. Weather changes things. The rain if we had something planned outside, for example, we can't do it because of the humidity or a massive thunderstorm that may be coming through.



So the production team is amazing in the sense of answering your questions if you need extra information, briefing you on important topics, you know, following the facts so you don't say something that maybe isn't true.



PERINO: Dealing with us.



PAVLICH: And dealing with Greg mostly I think is the biggest challenge that they've had and they are very, very good at doing that.



PERINO: They are an excellent team.



GUTFELD: And you're going to tell us what's up this week, but to that point that's important about the whole idea that's being -- maybe we are over using the phrase cancel culture. But "The Five" is like on the forefront of that because we're live and we're daring people every day by what we do.



Like, there are over -- the people that hate this type of stuff listen to it hoping that we screw up.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: So we're right there on the front. We're live every day. We don't have the blessing of editing stuff out. And so you actually have people that work for a competing organizations and little blogs hoping that one of us screws up and that they can, you know --



PERINO: But then -- and to that point, we back each other up.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: The audience backs us up and then we are backed up by the people that work here.



GUTFELD: I'm often backed up.



PERINO: You know what, there is a new medicine for that.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, you have -- you're going to tell us --



PERINO: Yes. So, the celebration as Jesse said, we're going to celebrate all week. It's pretty cool. So Greg has the amazing animals are great. You're not going to believe the animals are great that we're going to have today. Tomorrow there's a very special --



GUTFELD: It's a dog.



PERINO: -- Jesse's feeding frenzy -- like live animals are great.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Jesse's feeding frenzy will be amazing. I'm going to have a special edition of Dana's sports corner. And then we have -- John Rich is going to perform. That is the special moment in "The Five" history, so we'll have John Rich. And there will be a couple of surprise guests.



GUTFELD: Excellent. All right, up next, liberals celebrate the Fourth of July the only way they know how, by bashing America.



RIVERA: Hey, everybody, welcome back. And still celebrating American freedom and of course my 78th birthday, some Democrats and the progressive media allies have turned this Fourth of July into a bash America fest.



Squad member Cori Bush is an example tweeting "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this, the freedom they're referring to is for white people. This land is stolen, stolen land and Black people still aren't free."



And Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Jesse's aunt, adds tweeting "The Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men?"



It wasn't just Congress, media outlets, left-wing media outlets, "The New York Times," PBS, et cetera, also taking shots at America. You know, Greg, it's not a perfect country but every place I travel, people want to come here.



GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, I always -- I understand this is from students, right? If you are in college, you have the peer pressure and your professors that are constantly feeding you this garbage, right? But it's when you get out of college, suddenly you realize that its garbage and this is a great place. I get a paycheck. I can save money. I can work. There's all this opportunity.



But these are politicians. These are "our leaders." And the belief in the media is that no one will take you seriously if you are patriotic. And in fact, if you are patriotic, that's a dog whistle for extremism, right. It's actually exclusionary to actually love your country.



So it's flipped. When we were younger, being patriotic was the norm and burning a flag was risky. Now, it's completely reversed. If you want to be accepted in the entertainment industry, in media, in academia, you have to trash this country.



However, none of these critics would go anywhere else. They love what they get. They love all the fringe benefits, all the benefits from trashing this country because that is what America is. But they are all, in my view, they are disgusting people.



RIVERA: Well.



GUTFELD: I had to --



RIVERA: Be that as it may, you know, it is it seems very fashionable, Dana, to criticize and bash America. And most disturbingly to me, the American flag, which was this icon of respect and affection, and something that brought us all together, has suddenly become just another partisan kind of, you know, icon to throw around.



PERINO: Remember, they are also saying -- they are saying these things as they are sitting members of Congress.



RIVERA: Yes.



PERINO: Elected to the Congress, paid by the United States taxpayer, federal taxpayer dollars in order for them to have a salary. Well, Maxine Waters maybe a different story if you want to look into that financial situation.



But every day you have a choice of how you want to conduct yourself. And what I think is happening here is that it's fashionable but it also makes them money. If you bash America, it's great for retweets on twitter. And then you can use that for fund-raising. And that's what's happening.



Just ignore that. Like, don't feed into it. I think that that would be a better thing. But the thing that really bothers me is that they'll do things like this and then they'll turn around in the next breath and they'll say, well, how would you de-polarize America?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: As if the onus were on the people who feel patriotic.



RIVERA: And yes, Jessie, it's true that the country is a place where there is tremendous inequality. However open and fair and free and the rest of it, and we always brag on it. You know, I live in Cleveland, one of the poorest cities in America, and almost everybody living in those horrible neighborhoods is black.



WATTERS: You can also say good things about this country. It doesn't have to be picking scabs every single day. That's also a good relation advice, Geraldo.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: Congresswoman Bush said two things --



RIVERA: I need another sentence to go with that.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: Congresswoman Bush said two things that I -- it's a really dumb thing. She says this land was stolen. This land wasn't stolen. We won this land on the battlefield and we bought it, right? We purchased Spain. I mean we purchased Florida from Spain. We have the receipts. What, do you want to give Florida back to Spain?



RIVERA: How about the Seminoles --



WATTERS: Spain probably wouldn't take it.



RIVERA: -- and the (inaudible) and the Navajo?



WATTERS: What about them, Geraldo? We won that territory on the battlefield. It was an ugly brutal battle but we won it. We're not just going to give everything back to the indigenous people of this country. That's just no -- no civilization -- what did the Moors come into Spain and conquered them for 800 years --



RIVERA: But you get that the beef --



WATERS: Does people just, oh, let's just give it back to Spain? This is not reality. The other thing she said was this. She said that black people are not free. Where? She represents St. Louis, Geraldo. They have a black police chief, mayor, and D.A. in St. Louis. And they have a black congresswoman.



So are you saying these black leaders are denying freedom to the black people of St. Louis? That's insane. So what she's doing is she is trafficking in hatred for money. And I looked at her website. Its reparations, Israel is an apartheid state, defund the police, empty the prisons, legalize crack. Greg may think that's a good idea.



GUTFELD: I do.



WATTERS: I think it's crazy. So, I feel sorry for her district because she is not serving the interests of her district. But if she and I were to have dinner together, I think she'd like me. I really do. I think I could convince her that we were good friends and --



RIVERA: She'd like your mom.



WATTERS: She would like my mom.



PAVLICH: She'd like your book too.



WATTERS: She'd love my book.



PAVLICH: You need to send it to her office.



WATTERS: I will.



RIVERA: You know, Katie, we have vice president, Kamala Harris, the first woman, first black woman. Barack Obama, historic, you know, figure. And yet, it seems as if the division since Barack Obama's tenure has only gotten more egregious.



PAVLICH: Well, I think it's important to look at who is doing the dividing, who is stoking that division. And when Congresswoman Bush says that black people still aren't free, I think it really undermines the accomplishments of black Americans.



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for example, President Barack Obama, Larry Elder, Ben Carson -- he's one of the best surgeons the world has ever known. I mean, this idea that they are downplaying all of the accomplishments of these people to keep up this divisive narrative that as Dana said, makes them money, gets some retweets, maybe get some to be a card-carrying member of the new squad in the House.



It really downplays not just the progress that we've made as a country, but also the progress that American, black Americans have made for their communities and for their country. And when it comes to fixing what you say is inequality in these communities, I recommend people read "White Guilt" by Shelby Steele because it talks about these problems that have persisted for decades under black leadership. And that is something that I think people have to start talking about.



RIVERA: Oh, I do too. And I also think that the greatest civil right is a job with the possibility for promotion and other benefits. I believe in the free enterprise system. You know, it is -- I just want to quickly say, to your point, any time I criticize any of you, I get picked up in the various media. That's the recipe --



PAVLICH: Oh, we know. We are aware. Thank you, Geraldo.



RIVERA: -- that's the recipe for getting -- and it's just so easy, so easy. The streets are running red with blood this Fourth of July in a horrific crime wave that is only getting worse folks. We'll be back.



WATTERS: Major cities rocked by massive bloodshed this Fourth of July weekend. Nearly 260 people reportedly shot and killed across the country and almost 700 people were wounded in total. The epicenter of this out-of- control violence, Chicago.



The windy city saw its most violent weekend of the year, at least 100 people were shot, including children and 18 people were killed. Other crimes way up too, like in San Francisco where a group of thieves, they looted a high-end department store and no one even tried to stop them. The city is being rocked by a shoplifting epidemic right now.



All right, Greg, the only thing that's really going to stop the bleeding is you just have to arrest, prosecute, and then incarcerate the shooters. I just don't understand why the local authorities just don't do that. It's that simple.



GUTFELD: I honestly believe that this is a political strategy because the media and the Democrats are in power together. They got the guy in the White House. They are in control. So any time you acknowledge crime, it kind of puts it on them. So they don't want, they don't want it.



So they are choosing politics over people. They are okay with all the shootings and stuff rather than accepting responsibility and fixing it. So we have to trick them into caring.



WATTERS: How do we do that?



GUTFELD: We have to say that we're on their side. We should say you know what, I'm totally for the shootings. I'm totally -- you know what, I am so -- Neiman Marcus, don't stop there. Go to Nordstrom's. Go to Saks.



RIVERA: For a second I thought you had a real point.



GUTFELD: But what I'm saying is like they don't care about this stuff because we care. This is a political choice on their part. This is a team sport decision on the Democrats and the media to let Joy Reid copy the Don Lemon school of journalism and said that there is no spike in violence because she doesn't know any friends that have -- it's like, oh, it's not raining so there must not ever be rain.



It is -- she is dumb enough now she could be on CNN prime time. But I think the only way to do it is we have to be -- we have to take their stance and force them to take ours. That's only way. Petty.



WATTERS: Geraldo, 100 people as we said shot in Chicago over the weekend. It said nearly all cases and no suspects were taken into custody. What does that tell you?



RIVERA: Well, it tells you that there is no cooperation with the system, with the authorities. But I think this is a very, very deep what's happening here. This is a crime wave that is affecting black people in America in a way that is so profoundly destructive.



It is the number one cause of death. Homicide is the number one cause of death for black men up to the age of 44. Homicide is the number one cause of death. We got to absorb that. I really believe that they don't mention it because it is too difficult. They have no way, no ideas to fix it without stop and frisk and roadblocks and, you know, traffic stops and so forth. I really do think that this is a crisis that will mark this era in our lives.



This is the civil rights issue of our time, the death of, you know, within the black community. All of those murders you talk about Chicago, you don't -- you don't say the next day. They were -- every one of them was black. The shooter and the victim were all black. I mean, at what point does President Biden and all the Democrats and everyone else -- and God, they've got to recognize that this is a crisis, and it's not going to fix it.



WATTERS: And Katie, the people in these neighborhoods, especially in Chicago, practically begging the authorities to help them to send help to bring more police in to solve these murders. And they're just getting ignored.



PAVLICH: Well, because a lot of the media and the left have completely racialized everything. So, now they've equated good policing, with racism, and therefore everybody's kind of throwing up their hands and going, yes, there's a crime wave, but you know, I don't want to get in the middle of being politically incorrect or feel like I'm going to get called racist for doing my job. And therefore, things spin completely out of control in the very communities that Geraldo is talking about.



But this is a lot. This is a direct result of a lack of deterrence. There's no incentive not to be a criminal right now, and then there's no consequences for people's actions. And that combination is a recipe for disaster.



I mean, I went into a Walgreens in New York City last week, and was watching these guys just carry stuff out of the store. They're leaving with stuff out of the store, and I was looking at the cashiers who are not white, by the way. Here they are working an honest job.



They're trying to make a living. The manager is just beside himself from people just walking outside the door. And where's the justice for those people who are there doing the right thing, working a real job, and they are completely victimized by this entire system and the politicians who want more money for crime bailouts, and who refused to address the problem?



WATTERS: Well, Joy Reid didn't see that heist --



PAVLICH: I did, so --



WATTERS: --so it didn't happen, Dana.



PERINO: It didn't happen. The other thing is that you talked about the things that need to happen, but the deterrence issue is a really big one. Today, Governor Cuomo announced some big, like executive order, because he's going to go after guns, gun crime. OK, well, this is actually what the anti-crime task force used to do.



And if you look at the -- I mean, like a 5-year-old can figure out the cause and effect here. It's not that hard. But one thing that's really strange, and Greg hit on it, is that the White House looks at their polling -- believe me, they look at it every day -- and the two issues that are pulling them down the most are crime and immigration, on those two issues. And I mean, I'm talking they're like at 31 percent approval for the immigration piece and crime is way down as well.



So, the fact that they sit back and do nothing, one it's morally abhorrent, but two, it doesn't even make any political sense.



WATTERS: Did they pull traffic in that at all? Because I would bet that that was the number one issue facing Americans in this country over crime, perhaps.



RIVERA: Traffic?



PERINO: Traffic.



WATTERS: Geraldo, trust me. It's not killing people, but it's killing us in another way. The wait is finally over. My new book How I Save the World is out. And I'm told THE FIVE has a big surprise for me next.



PERINO: Breaking news. The world has just been saved. Jesse's new book How I Saved the World is hitting bookshelves today. We finally get to read what he wrote about us. But Jesse, first of all, congratulations.



WATTERS: Thank you very much, Dana.



PERINO: And I saw your Fox and Friends interview. I thought it was great.



WATTERS: Thank you.



PERINO: From a P.R. perspective that you're doing very, very well. How does it feel to finally have this book out in the world?



WATTERS: It feels like I have more credibility with my liberal family. The Fox News host published author much better, much better in the Watters household.



PERINO: Any questions for Jesse?



GUTFELD: I was -- I remember talking to you as you were starting to write the book and you were a little bit intimidated by the project, the idea, the length of something. What was it that was most surprising for you? What you learned doing it, was it as hard? What was specifically --



WATTERS: I'm actually a better writer than I thought. And I thought it was a damn good writer before. But I opened it up for the first time today and started reading and I was like, did I write that? That was really sharp, Watters. But I first was nervous about like I said, how long it was going to take, and I happen to time it right during the pandemic. Not on purpose, not a conspiracy theory, but it just so happened I started at two months before the China virus hit, and I just had nothing else to do but right. So, that's when I really had to buckle down because there's no excuses.



PERINO: There is no -- there are no excuses.



GUTFELD: One more follow up if I may. Was it easy or hard for you to report on your anecdotes in your book?



WATTERS: One of the things I like talking about most is myself.



GUTFELD: Right?



WATTERS: So, that was very easy.



RIVERA: Well, that's clear. I had -- this is part memoir, part confession, but in order to jog the memory, I could go back and I could look at videos or I could look at transcripts and I could see, did I really say that? And that -- and that was helpful in the process.



PERINO: I really loved it. And there was somebody else who loved it, and I think she's calling in now. Is Dr. Anne Watters on the phone?



WATTERS: No way.



ANNE WATTERS, MOTHER OF JESSE WATTERS: I am.



WATTERS: Oh my gosh. I've never been nervous on television until now.



A. WATTERS: You actually much to your chagrin have me. And I suspect that just for a second, when you thought about a surprise guest that you'd hoped this might be a congratulatory message from a former White House officer. But, alas, it is -- it's your mother.



WATTERS: Mom, you said alas and chagrin in your first soundbite.



A. WATTERS: I'm calling, Honey Bug, to tell you that we love you endlessly, and to tell you how profoundly proud your father and I are of you and of this book. And to quote Dana, it is so, so funny and so smart, and without question, so entirely Republicans.



WATTERS: Well, I can hear you're about to cry.



PERINO: I'm going to ask her one thing.



A. WATTERS: Well, it's through our tears that our multiple and evidently ineffective efforts to shape you up.



WATTERS: Ineffective? I'm a published author. That's pretty -- you did all right, mom.



A. WATTERS: Yes. A memoire --



PERINO: We want to know what it's like when you -- when you read the How I Saved My Mom's Text chapter which is just so fun and funny and hilarious. And I'm glad to be featured in it. What was it like for you when you look back on all those texts and to see his responses?



A. WATTERS: Well, I took issue with the clumping of all those mom texts into one chapter because their delivery was clearly spread out over the duration of an entirely tumultuous administration. You know, because I've said to you before, it's very cathartic for me to send off my verbal missile, and then be done with it. But in that mom texts chapter, you answer my texts.



WATTERS: I did. Well --



A. WATTERS: And I don't know how I feel about that. I feel, Jesse Watters that from my perspective, a good many of them just constituted fake news.



WATTERS: I'm feeling very uncomfortable, right now.



PERINO: I like how he uses fake news.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: You're awesome.



WATTERS: Is there anything else you want to say, Mom?



A. WATTERS: I just want you to listen carefully to Dana.



WATTERS: OK.



A. WATTERS: Stay close enough so that she can squeeze your hand whenever you ventured too close to that ideological cliff.



WATTERS: Oh, my gosh.



A. WATTERS: And just know that we are so overwhelmingly proud of how you've saved the world. We love you to the end of time. And happy birthday to THE FIVE.



WATTERS: Thank you so much.



PERINO: Thank you. Thanks so much for calling in.



WATTERS: And mom, I love you too. And you did a lot better than I thought you'd do with your first TV appearance.



PERINO: We'd love to have you back. Thanks so much for calling in.



WATTERS: No, no, no, that's good. We're good.



A. WATTERS: Yes, we're good.



WATTERS: Say hi to dad for me.



PERINO: But they are so proud, and I hope that everybody gets the book and has a chance to read it. Katie, any thoughts?



PAVLICH: I'm just grateful for Jesse's mom's texts because they're very funny. And I want to thank Jesse. You know, he really took a lot of time to write me this very nice long note. He says Katie enjoy. Thanks, Jesse.



RIVERA: My favorite moment on the show, you and I were fighting over immigration. It was very, very emotional. And I was very much at odds with you and then I heard later in the show you admitted on the air that your mom agreed with me. So, I fell in love her and I bonded with you.



WATTERS: You know, this whole segment was supposed to be about my book and now it's about my mom.



GUTFELD: But that's going to sell some books.



WATTERS: You think? It better.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



WATTERS: It better because we barely talked about what's in the book.



GUTFELD: Who buys books? Moms.



WATTERS: That's true. Moms, go by the book.



PERINO: Moms will by the book.



WATTERS: Dads too.



PERINO: Indeed. All right, congratulations. Thank you, guys. Stay right there. Animals are Great live edition is next outside with some amazing trick dogs to celebrate THE FIVE turning 10.



BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Hey guys, congrats. I remember when you were one day old. So, congrats is everybody's favorite hour of what we consider on-air therapy around here. And Gutfeld, remember, you are nothing without Perino. Congrats.



PAVLICH: Welcome back. We finally made it outside. We're supposed to be here all day but there was some weather. We will be outside for the rest of the week if weather permits. But now it's time for -- that's right, a live edition of Animals are Great for our 10-year anniversary. We got trick dog champions to show off their skills. Christy Joy and the Joy Crew are here with Beasley, Whidbey, Darby, (PH) and their friend, Petunia (PH) the pug. So, the pros, take it away and introduce the dog to us.



PERINO: Hey, guys.



WATTERS: Hi, guys.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Happy 10th anniversary!



PERINO: He's ready. He's ready.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you for tricks?



PERINO: Let's do it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let's go. Ready? Go, go.



PERINO: OK, so that's super impressive. He's got agility.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rebound.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Twist. Twist.



WATTERS: Looks at the little guy.



PAVLICH: Look at it.



GUTFELD: That looks like me at last call.



PERINO: Trying to get a beer.



GUTFELD: Trying not -- trying to find a bathroom. Look at that. That's disgusting.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: How -- like, that is disgusting. How -- like that is the freakiest thing I've ever seen.



PAVLICH: Oh, here comes another one.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I don't know.



PERINO: OK.



GUTFELD: If I saw dogs doing that, I wouldn't know what to do.



WATTERS: Wow.



GUTFELD: It's amazing.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hop, hop.



PERINO: Yes, animals are really great.



PAVLICH: Look, it's a bow tie.



GUTFELD: That dog is fired. What happens if a dog doesn't do its trick? Does he get grounded?



WATTERS: Oh, my gosh.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ready?



GUTFELD: I don't know if that's a trick.



PERINO: OK, let's see if you got it. OK, here we go. That's a good dog.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: (INAUDIBLE) easier to hoist up there for --



PERINO: Oh, my gosh. He's so great.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, good job.



PAVLICH: So, we've been told that we may recognize Petunia, right, because --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good boy.



PAVLICH: -- she or he has been in a bunch of commercials for (INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She has been. Yes.



PERINO: They're like the most popular -- like, one of the most popular dogs.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are. They are.



GUTFELD: What, the pugs? They have terrible gas, correct?



PERINO: How do you know that? Is that similar to your situation?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I'm in a focus group with them. What he's talking about?



PAVLICH: How do you decide which dog is going to do which tricks? Because he's smaller than this one, obviously.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We find where they -- where they thrive in. He loves Frisbee. She loves treats and food base. And we're not going to make dogs do what they aren't going to be able to thrive in. So, we're going to put dogs where they belong best so they can really enjoy their work.



WATTERS: Are these drug-sniffing dogs also?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



WATTERS: I'm just asking for a friend.



PAVLICH: Jesse, what kind of dog are these?



WATTERS: I'm asking for a friend. Yes, what kind of dog is that?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a border collie. Sit. His name is Whidbey. And he's 2 years old. And I also have his little brother that you saw earlier.



PERINO: He's ready to work. The one in the cage is like, excuse me.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's always ready. That's the thing with border collies, they're always ready to work. And this is Petunia the Pug, and she is probably the most active pug you're ever going to meet, honestly.



PERINO: How long does it take to teach a dog a trick like -- for like the one where he jumps up on you?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. So, it's different per dog. However, it can be anywhere from a couple hours to weeks on end. But it's about developing that bond with your dog so that they can really learn to enjoy the work.



WATTERS: Can I just spell a myth for a second? Is it true that you can't teach old dogs new tricks?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, not at all.



WATTERS: I knew it. Because people say that about me all the time.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, that is not true at all.



WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you.



PAVLICH: Is it easier for them to learn when they're younger or does it not matter?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It does it matter?



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I think the best one I ever heard is that dogs think their owners are (INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you think they're capable and they want to do it, they'll absolutely do it for you. And it's like, Chrissy said, the bond.



PAVLICH: So, what are their favorite tricks? Can you see some more of those before we have to go.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



WATTERS: Can we have one jump over Greg?



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Greg, Greg, get down. No, he's good. He's good.



GUTFELD: I'm not getting down.



PERINO: Can he jump over me?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She wants to -- she wants her to jump over her.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jump over her?



PERINO: Will she do it?



PERINO: Yes, yes, yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE) his back.



PERINO: So, I'm going to get down?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just get -- yes.



PERINO: All right.



WATTERS: Oh, this is going to stay online for a while.



GUTFELD: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ready? Ready? Stay. Wait, wait, Wait, wait Whidbey. Over, up.



WATTERS: Dana Perino.



PERINO: Animals are so great. Can you get (INAUDIBLE).



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There you go.



PERINO: He's so cute.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good boy.



PAVLICH: That was awesome.



PERINO: Greg, your turn.



PAVLICH: Greg, you're next.



WATTERS: That was great.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good job.



PERINO: Next job, I may be on "FOX AND FRIENDS."



PAVLICH: All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next.



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING," let's go in.



GUTFELD: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse.



WATTERS: It's time for Jesse's Feeding Frenzy, everybody.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Let's hope you're hungry.



GUTFELD: We are.



WATTERS: Today is National Fried Chicken Day. That's right, National Fried Chicken Day. And now we have some chicken from Maria's dad's restaurant. Maria is a producer on the show. Palace Restaurant in Manhattan. And apparently, you can make fried chicken three different ways, this is breaking news, pan-frying, deep-frying, or pressure frying.



I don't know what this is, but I'm just going to try it right here. Is this a thigh or a breast? Greg?



GUTFELD: I'm not going to answer that. I'll have the drumstick.



PAVLICH: That looks like a thigh. It's a thigh.



WATTERS: I'm going to just dig it.



PERINO: You like fried chicken?



GUTFELD: This is my favorite food.



WATTERS: Dig in. Dig in. I know you're hungry, Dana.



PERINO: Well, I'm -- I just have lipstick on.



GUTFELD: Dana?



WATTERS: Also, speaking of hungry, I got an appetite for "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT" at 8:00. I'll be there to talk about my new book.



GUTFELD: There you go.



PERINO: OK, so, speaking of feeding frenzy, I have your next one. So, I want you to see this. Check out the way this guy dunks his cookie in the milk by doing a flip. This is Shaquan Parson. He's the man behind this impressive trick. He dips it in there and does the trick, and lands it, nails it.



Also, I want to wish a very Happy Birthday to President George W. Bush, 75- years-old today. So, happy birthday to you, Mr. President.



WATTERS: Happy Birthday.



GUTFELD: Geraldo, do you guys share the same birthday?



PERINO: When is your birthday?



RIVERA: Four?



PERINO: It's the Fourth. It's the national -- Independence Day.



RIVERA: That's right.



PAVLICH: Happy Birthday.



RIVERA: What's terrible is that the presidents are younger -- the ex- president is younger than I am. Is it my "ONE MORE THING?"



GUTFELD: No, it's mine.



RIVERA: Oh, OK.



GUTFELD: How dare you, Geraldo? Let's do this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: All right, it is boiling hot out here. And how do I want to be this guy? Check him out right there. He knows how to be cool. That's what they call a raccoon. And I would pay good money to be him right now, stripped-down, just lie on that thing for hours. Does that feel good?



PERINO: Well, we can arrange that on the one of the subway, Greg. I mean, if you like.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes. And that is why animals are great. All right, Geraldo.



RIVERA: My children have much more culture than I am. My daughter Simone was in the Museum of Modern Art, very prestigious here in New York. And look what she sees.



PAVLICH: Wow.



RIVERA: Done by Katie Nolan, a renowned artists who does modern -- postmodern conceptual sculpting and art. So, she's great. So, today, my youngest of my five, Sol, went to see her daddy in the Museum of Modern Art. And then my beloved wife, Erica, also checked out. And it's quite humbling to get a piece of immortality there in the Museum of Modern Art.



PERINO: Yes. And I think you are modern not postmodern.



RIVERA: I'm pretty post pre-modern.



PERINO: I think you're modern.



RIVERA: Well, pre-modern.



PAVLICH: Go visit and take selfies of Geraldo at the museum.



GUTFELD: Go for it, Katie.



PAVLICH: All right, so over Fourth of July weekend, there was an awesome situation where the U.S. Army veteran Buddy Laddin actually use an Indego Exoskeleton to help raise the flag for Fourth of July celebrations. He was injured following a spinal cord situations so he can't walk anymore, but he was able to help raise the flags for some patriotism on Independence Day for the celebration in New Orleans. So, thank you for that good video, especially on a patriotic weekend.



GUTFELD: Excellent.



WATTERS: All right. Thanks, guys.



PERINO: Happy Anniversary.



GUTFELD: All right, that's it for us, the first day of a great week. But we have more fun in store this week. We're celebrating THE FIVE's 10-year anniversary. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hello, Mike Emanuel.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: THE FIVE turns 10. Happy Anniversary guys. Thanks, Greg.

