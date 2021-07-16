'The Five' on Texas Democrats' self-titled 'act of heroism'

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody I'm Jesse Watters, along

with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Shannon Bream, and Greg Gutfeld.

It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

Calling America a racist is not enough. They were inviting the rest of the

world to do it. The Biden administration is welcoming United Nations

experts to fight injustice and inequality. Secretary of State Tony Blinken

says it is to, quote, "confront the scorch of racism, racial discrimination

and xenophobia here at home and around the world." And the White House is

actually backing him up.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He believes responsible nations

must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they

should acknowledge it with the intent to improve it and also push and lift

up and put -- and shine a light on other countries that need to do better.

And that is the role we are playing here from the United States.

WATTERS: Keep in mind, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council that the White

House wants to criticize America includes Cuba and China. A quick reminder,

keep it right now is rounding up thousands of people for protesting against

communism. And they have shut down the internet so the rest of the world

can't see what's happening.

In China, it's been throwing over a million Uyghurs into concentration

camps. Republicans like Nikki Haley are calling all of this just a bunch of

nonsense.

NIKKI HALEY, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: You've got

people being bullied and beaten in the streets of Cuba. You got Venezuelans

that are arresting political protesters, and the U.S. is asking the United

Nations a cesspool of political advice to come into the United States and

investigate us on human rights? We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the

world right now.

WATTERS: All right, so let's save everybody the trouble. They are going to

will call us racist, Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: Right? We know what's going to happen.

GUTFELD: I already have the prediction of the conclusion systemic racism -

-

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- it pervades American, inequality in America is worse than

ever. What's really needed is an antiracist reeducation plan in all of our

schools. I was, you know, I wrong about Joe Biden. I said that he was the

least unifying unifier in history. He is unifying us. Because we are all

getting really, really sick of being told we are a bunch of racist groups.

He has gotten to the point where he is actually inviting outside

consultants to tell us that we suck. It is all part of his greater

pernicious attitude towards America. We can no longer think that we are

exceptional because that is racist and xenophobic. Even patriotism stands

out as an anomaly.

The flag is racist, apple pie is racist, we have seen these stories. We are

now -- it's like America last is our penance for being America first. So,

the taxpayer will be funding a trip for these corrupt bureaucrats to tell

us we are bigoted as they double park and abuse our sex workers.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: That is what they do.

WATTERS: A report about that all over the Congo, they have been doing it

allegedly. So why do this? This country does not like the United Nations.

We've never been a fan of this institution. It's a corrupt institution. Why

does the White House think this is a good idea, Shannon?

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, you'll remember President Trump

pulled out of the human rights security council, part of the U.N. back in

2018, because as you mentioned in your intro, it includes Cuba and --

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: -- Venezuela and Russia and China. Don't forget when we had this

top meeting between Biden officials and China officials in Alaska.

GUTFELD: Right.

BREAM: Just remember a couple of months ago, they threw BLM in our faces

and said, there are a lot of people within America who don't even respect

the idea of democracy. So why are we going to give these countries more

ammunition via the U.N. to come after us and tell us that we're doing it

all wrong?

WATTERS: It's like hiring a publicist that hates you.

GUTFELD: I've been there.

WATTERS: You're going to get bad headlines.

GUTFELD: If you were to get Fox that's happen a lot.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: But you know what amazes me, is they are

saying all of you people who got your own problems, you come out of our

soil. You come to the United States and you tell us how bad we are. You

have the right to compile the information. You have the right to report

back to the world. How are they going to compile the information? Are they

going to go into police departments? Because this is all stemming from

George Floyd.

And it's one of these rapporteurs or whatever they call on human rights and

they are talking now about the fact that the United States is not really

made reparations yet. I'm telling you the end game here is reparations. In

addition of trashing us after they come on our soil.

If I was a police department, I wouldn't let them in. They have no

jurisdiction. They have no authority. That's it. End of the game.

WATTERS: So, the Democrats have spent the last four years, Jessica, saying

that this country is racist. Why do we need to bring an inside consultant

to give us the U.N. opinion?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm glad that you went to the Ivory Tower

source for the answer on this. I do think there is a tremendous value of

being part of international organizations and I realize that I may be the

only globalist or whatever I should say at the table here.

GUTFELD: Evil globalist.

TARLOV: No, not today, Greg.

BREAM: Don't take away the evil label away from me.

GUTFELD: That's right.

BREAM: Jessica, I own the evil.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: It's trademarked.

TARLOV: The saint of midnight. Shannon Bream. This is not just about us.

It's about a community of country is working to do better. And I really do

believe that. And the judge correct us head start with George Floyd and the

rest of the world was following our summer of protest and what had been

happening even before that, with murders of people like Philando Castile

and Laquan McDonald and looking at what happened with Breonna Taylor, et

cetera.

And they are horrified. And many Americans, in fact the majority of

Americans are also horrified by that. And I don't understand what the risk

is in having this go on while we also have what I think is an appropriate

response thus far to what's happening in Cuba. And this focus on the

language of, well you can't say socialist or you can't say communist.

Every party just gets mad that the other one won't say it the way they want

it said.

GUTFELD: But Jessica, don't you -- you have to admit that this response is

out of proportion. When you say that -- when you mentioned these cases that

are horrible, you know, the judge has brought up the percentage of police

tragedy. It is incontestable. It's almost close to zero.

WATTERS: Zero.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. So, it's like, how much longer is the United States

going to have to be told that we are oppressed by some of the worst

countries on the planet just because they see that we have an open wound

that they can pour salt into? That's I think, that's why we get upset. Is

what, we are living in a time where people are just coming up and getting

free slaps because our media -- our media has basically painted us as evil.

PIRRO: And the sanction is to prosecute the Derek Chauvins.

GUTFELD: yes.

PIRRO: The sanction is to put a monitor over a police department. The

sanction is to do an investigation. We've done all that. We've been

transparent about that. It's not that we need this guy over there whose got

a million people in concentration camps, the Uyghurs, to come and tell me

the United States is --

WATTERS: Yes.

PIRRO: -- a racist country.

WATTERS: We do the judging, right?

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Good.

TARLOV: We all hear the --

BREAM: We like it down here.

PIRRO: So, ordered.

WATTERS: They can't judge the judge. They can't judge the judge.

TARLOV: I don't disagree with that and I certainly don't think that we

should be giving, you know, equal participation to countries like China, to

countries like Venezuela. And I think that the U.N. can get tougher about

that.

(CROSSTALK)

BREAM: But there's --

TARLOV: I understand that.

BREAM: Don't stand --

TARLOV: I have long, especially with people stand towards Israel talk

about some people losing their spots. Because that's our only western --

PIRRO: Yes.

TARLOV: -- Democratic allies sitting in the middle of the Middle East like

a sitting duck all the time.

PIRRO: That's right.

TARLOV: So, I think there is a way that we can look at ourselves, we can

grow from that. We can police the police that need to be policed and we can

also open up other countries for this examination. Angela Merkel is not

going to close up shop and say you can come and look at what's going on in

Germany. They are going to look at the U.K. It's just --

PIRRO: Who is they, China?

TARLOV: The U.N. --

BREAM: The U.N.

TARLOV: -- officials.

WATTERS: You know what, it's a free all-expense paid trip to this country.

They are going to run up a huge bill at the hotel.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: It's not we're getting (Inaudible) for dinner.

WATTERS: They are going to run up a huge bill. And then they are not going

to do anything. They are just going to smear us as racist and they are

going to pat themselves on the back and then Joe Biden gets to say see, we

are a racist country. And then divide us further.

PIRRO: And no, but they are going to demand reparations. Remember I said

it on this show. That's what they are going to come up with.

WATTERS: They is teeing up reparations the judge says.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: We'll follow it. Coming up, fugitive Texas Democrats voting stunt

gets even more ridiculous.

GUTFELD: All right.

TARLOV (voice over): That's a (Inaudible).

GUTFELD: You can get some things done --

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Aren't you in South Salem?

GUTFELD: You were on TV right now.

BREAM; Talking about --

GUTFELD: Texas Democrats efforts to paint themselves as heroes just got

even more pathetic after they were all smiles on a private plane sipping on

miller lite. One lawmaker is claiming going to D.C. was their only choice.

STATE REP. JAMES TALARICO (D-TX): None of my colleagues wanted to do this.

My colleagues are leaving behind their kids. Some are leaving behind dying

family members. One of my colleagues canceled her wedding. There was a lot

of crying among legislatures who had to make this decision as they left

their families. This was not our first option. This was the last resort.

GUTFELD: Canceled a wedding? But it can't be all bad when you got Kamala

Harris equating what you did with a famous abolitionist and heroes of the

Civil Rights movement.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They took bold

courageous action in line with the legacy of everyone from Frederick

Douglass to the legacy that includes all those women who marched down

Pennsylvania Avenue for women's right to vote to all those folks who shed

their blood on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to make sure that we would in 1965

pass the Voting Rights Act.

GUTFELD: OK, Jessica, here is a brainteaser. If these Democrats are being

compared to Frederick Douglass, who is or was a Republican, does that make

the present-day Republicans slave owning Democrats? You have 30 seconds.

Now it's 20.

TARLOV: Can we just move on?

(CROSSTALK)

BREAM: That's the (Inaudible) problem.

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, you got to be -- the hyperbolic language --

TARLOV: Right.

GUTFELD: -- you can't support that kind of -- you know, you are either

antislavery or proslavery now. I mean, we are all antislavery. This is

garbage. Anyway, that's my question.

TARLOV: So, your party is garbage. That's my question.

GUTFELD: After I say avoid the hyperbole. Your party is garbage.

TARLOV: All of you. So, when you look at the numbers, obviously, this

didn't make sense because they can make quorum, there were four Democrats

that stood back. And I think what's tough to stomach -- I think that the

law which was limiting drive-thru voting which is something a majority of

Texans actually support. The Republican Party out of step with that.

But the thing is you have to win collections. And we had a huge opportunity

in 2020. We actually thought that we are going to turn Texas blue not just

for Joe Biden but take back the state legislature. And I think that in

moments like this, because it can be seen as so divisive, because there are

going to be Democrats that are very rah-rah there, but there are going to

be other Democrats who are going to say stay there on floor, filibuster all

night if you can. I think we're going to --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes. President Biden is holding news conference with German

Chancellor Merkel. Let's listen in.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, it`s been my great

honor, and I mean that, to welcome my dear friend back to the White House.

And before I say anything else, Chancellor Merkel, I want to express to you

and to the people of Germany my sincere condolences, the condolences of the

American people for the devastating loss of life and the destruction due to

the flooding over the past 24 hours in Germany and neighboring countries.

It`s a tragedy and our heart goes out - our hearts go out to the families

who have lost loved ones.

Chancellor Merkel has been here frequently over the past 16 years. Matter

of fact, she knows the Oval Office as well as I do. But all kidding aside,

through the - this administration, she`s been there for four years - for

four presidents.

But I want to take a moment to acknowledge the historic nature of her

chancellorship - first woman Chancellor in German history, the first

Chancellor from the former East Germany, and now the second largest -

longest serving chancellor since Helmut Kohl.

Here is an exemplary life of groundbreaking service to Germany, and I might

add, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, to the world. On behalf of

the United States, thank you, Angela, for your career of a strong,

principled leadership and thank you for speaking out for what is right and

for never failing to defend human dignity.

And I want to thank you for your continued support for the longstanding

goal of a Europe whole, free and at peace. You`ve been a stalwart champion

of the transatlantic alliance, the Atlantic partnership. Under your

chancellorship, the friendship and cooperation between Germany and the

United States has grown stronger and stronger.

And I`m looking forward to celebrating more at our dinner this evening but

today, it was very much a working visit. Chancellor Merkel and I covered a

wide range of issues, where Germany and the United States are working to

advance a shared agenda.

We discussed together, with our fellow major democracies at the G7, Germany

and the United States have the responsibilities to lead with our values, as

do the other members of NATO. And today, I`ve - I confided that in our new

Washington Declaration, which we`ve codified, a document affirming our

commitment to the democratic principles that are the heart - that are at

the heart of both of our nations and how we will apply them to meet the

biggest challenges of today and tomorrow.

BIDEN: Both our nations, both our nations understand the imperative of

proving that democracies can deliver the needs of our people in the second

quarter of the 21st century. We will stand up for democratic principles and

universal rights when we see China or any other country working to

undermine free and open societies.

And we are united, united in our commitment to addressing democratic

backsliding, corruption, phony populism in the European Union or among

candidates for the E.U. membership or anywhere we find it in the world.

We agree on the importance of further integrating the Western Balkans into

the European - the European institutions. And in our continued support for

the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the

continued importance of reforms, in the support of their Euro-Atlantic

aspirations. We stand together and we`ll continue to stand together to

defend our Eastern flank, allies at NATO, against Russian aggression.

And while I reread - while I reiterated my concerns about Nordstream 2,

Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia

must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its

neighbors.

And today, we`re launching the climate and energy partnership to support

energy security and the development of sustainable energy, sustainable

energy technologies in emerging - emerging economies, including in Central

Europe and Ukraine.

To unite our efforts to upend on our global climate ambitions that we have

to up the ante, what happened as we talked about when Paris Accord was set,

we thought we had established just how serious it was, but things have

gotten much more dire since even that date, and to unite our efforts to

update and to up the ante on global climate - global climate ambitions.

I also thank Chancellor Merkel for the dedication and the sacrifice of

German troops who have served side by side along with U.S. forces in

Afghanistan for almost 20 years. And we reaffirmed our shared commitment to

continuing to counter terrorist threats where we find them, including in

the Sahel in Africa.

And we - when we think about the future, the future we want for the world,

there`s no issue - there`s no issue said at all that I believe we find any

other than a - the certainty that a commitment that - between the United

States and Germany doesn`t benefit whatever the problem or concern is.

We need to fight COVID-19 pandemic everywhere to strengthen global health

security for tomorrow so we`re ready for the next pandemic. We need to make

sure that the rules of the road governing the use of emerging technologies

advance freedom, not authoritarianism and repression. And we need to

promote a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that enhances the

prosperity and opportunity for all and so much more.

This just - this isn`t just work of governments, the work is the work of

our peoples, sharing their innovation and insights, joining together to

amplify our collective impact. So today, we`re launching a futures forum

between our two countries, which will bring together top experts across

business, academia, civil society and more to collaborate as we shape our

shared future.

Madam Chancellor, I know that the partnership between Germany and the

United States will continue to grow stronger on the foundation that you

have helped to build, but on a personal note I must tell you I`ll miss

seeing you at our summits. I would - truly will. So thank you again,

Angela, for making the journey, for our productive meeting today, and for

your friendship.

MERKEL: Mr. President, dear Joe (ph), first - first of all, I would like to

thank you most warmly for the condolences and to the empathy you expressed

as regards the victims to the floodings in Germany, and I would like to ask

for your understanding that I need to address this matter with a few words

because, in all fairness, (inaudible) the day has all been drawing to a

close, a day that is characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering, and

hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with

catastrophe.

Their houses were literally death traps. Small rivers turned into flooded

devastating rivers, and I must say that my empathy and my heart goes out to

all of those who, in those catastrophes, lost their loved ones or who are

still worrying about the fate of people still missing. And I include

Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands who`ve also suffered from

floodings.

The rescues, our first responders are doing their utmost to help people. I

must say that I am very much feeling with those who suffered, and I know

that millions of people in Germany feel the same. (Inaudible) the

precedence of (inaudible), respectively and also the ministers who are

responsible here, I talked to them and I would like to send a message to

the people that we will not leave them alone with their suffering and that

we`re trying our utmost to help them in their distress.

Mr. President, dear Joe, thank you for the invitation, thank you for making

it possible to talk to you. It`s my first visit since 2019, and so much -

so happy about the personal exchange. We have seen, again today, that we`re

not only partners and allies, but we`re very close friends and thank you

for the very friendly exchange that we had this afternoon.

We all share the same values, we all share the same determination to tackle

the challenges of our times, to master them, and I`m deeply convinced that

simply committing to these values is certainly not sufficient. We are

living at a crucial moment in time where we are facing new challenges, and

these challenges need to be translated into practical policies.

So, I`m very grateful that we had this opportunity to work on our

foundations and we laid down those foundations in the Washington

declaration and also how we see the road ahead, and also measures, and I

think that this future of small room (ph) will deal with those issues.

Societies will discuss together what sort of solutions they think

appropriate, and I think such structures are very important.

There is a very large degree of common ground as have come out of talks. We

are convinced, both of us, that overcoming this pandemic is only possible

if as many people as possible are vaccinated in our countries, and many

wish to do that. We have to also support the rest of the world with

vaccines.

We worked together with COVAX (inaudible) and I`m very grateful to the

United States and under your leadership, dear Joe, the U.S. has committed

itself very clearly and unequivocally to multilateralism, be it on climate,

be it on reform of the World Health Organization, and support also to WTO.

Germany and the United States have agreed to provide vaccine doses to

poorer countries. We`ve worked within COVAX, as I said. We talked about the

challenge of climate change. And I am very happy that the United States are

now back again with us in the Paris Climate Agreement and that for Glasgow.

That provides us with a totally different basis in order to work among the

parties to the treaty better -- in a much better and much more efficient

way for climate.

And we see countries that are beset by floodings, by wildfires, and by

storms in an increasing manner. And that shows that there is a dramatic

increase in such unusual weather phenomena. And we have to contend with

this. Germany and the United States have now forged an energy and climate

partnership. And I think it`s a very important message that we`re sending

here. We want to build on future-oriented technologies, green hydrogen, for

example, renewables, electro-mobility. We`re in competition with others on

this planet, and we would like to be successful together. And Germany is

very much looking forward to cooperating in this respect.

And I support the president in what he proposed as a global infrastructure

project, which we agreed on on the G7 summit. Next year, as you probably

know, we will have the chairmanship of the presidency of the G7 and we will

bring this project forward.

We talked about Russia and Ukraine, and in this context also about Nord

Stream 2. We`ve come to different assessments as to what this project

entails, but let me say very clearly, our idea is and remains that Ukraine

remains a transit country for natural gas, that Ukraine, just as any other

country in the world, has a right to territorial sovereignty, which is why

we`ve become engaged and continue to be engaged in the Minsk process.

We will being actively acting should Russia not respect this right of

Ukraine, that it has as a transit country. So Nord Stream 2 is an

additional project and certainly not a project to replace any kind of

transit through Ukraine. Anything else would obviously create a lot of

tension. And we`re also talking about how we can actually make this very

clear together.

We also talked about other priorities in our foreign policy, for example,

our relationship with China. We are countries who stand up for free

democratic societies, stand up for those rights, civic rights for those who

live in these societies. So wherever human rights are not guaranteed, we

will make our voices heard and make clear that we don`t agree with this.

We`re also for territorial integrity of all countries of the world.

We also talked about the many facets of cooperation and also of competition

with China, be it in the economic area, be it on climate protection, be it

in military -- in the military sector, and on security. And obviously there

are a lot of challenges ahead.

On the nuclear agreement with Iran, JCPOA, we think that everything ought

to be done in order to bring this to a successful conclusion, but I think

that is something that is also -- the ball very much here is also in the

Iranian camp.

Now, over many, many years we`ve served together in Afghanistan. We`ve been

able to contain, to a certain degree, terrorist dangers, but,

unfortunately, we have not been able to build a nation as we would like it

to look. And still I would hold it was a good partnership, has been a good

partnership with the United States all throughout this experience.

Also very good context between our soldiers and our soldiers greatly

appreciated that. We also talked about Zion (ph), the Zion (ph) zone where

terrorism is on the rampage and obviously for us in Europe this is a great

challenge. We`re very -- and also for the countries on the ground, we`re

very grateful to the United States for their mission in order to contain

and push back against these terrorists` advances.

We also have drawn up a German -- we`ve also agreed on the German American

dialogue business communities because we have considerable trade links and

we wish to build on this and obviously the economy and economy ties are of

grand importance.

It was a very, very good exchange with close partners. I would like this to

remain even after I have left office. And I think with this visit we

probably paved the way to make it possible and to also create format where

we can exchange because the world will continue to be a place that is full

of challenges.

So thank you very much for making it possible for us to tackle those

together, thank you.

BIDEN: Thank you very much. We`re each going to take two questions and I`m

going to begin by recognizing Steve Portnoy and congratulate you on your

new role as president of the White House Correspondents Association.

QUESTION: Thank you.

BIDEN: My sympathies. No, but thank you.

QUESTION: I appreciate that, sir. On behalf of the press corp, thank you.

And we`re looking forward to the day we can have even more reporters all

the way to the back of the room. So thank you very much.

I have a couple of questions for you, also a question for the chancellor.

Mr. President, with respect to Latin America and the developments there in

the last week plus, what are the circumstances under which you would send

American troops to Haiti. That`s the first question.

Second question is when it comes to Cuba, what is your current thinking on

American sanctions toward Cuba and the embargo and today your press

secretary said that Communism is a failed ideology. I assume that`s your

view. I was wondering if you could also give us your view on socialism. And

then for the chancellor the question is, madam, the president that you know

the Oval Office as well as he does.

I`m wondering if you could reflect on your exchanges with American

presidents over the last 16 years and particularly contrast the current

president with his most immediate predecessor?

BIDEN: In two minutes or less. Obviously I know why the elected you

president. Well, let me start off by answering the question relative to

Haiti and Cuba. And Communism is a failed system, universally failed

system.

And I don`t see Socialism as a very useful substitute but that`s another

story. With regard to whether the circumstances to which we would send

military troops to Haiti, we -- we`re only sending American marines to our

embassy to make sure that they are secure and nothing is out of whack at

all.

But the idea of sending American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at

this moment, number one. Number two, with regard to Cuba. Cuba is a,

unfortunately, a failed state in repressing their citizens. There are a

number of things that we would consider doing to help the people of Cuba

but it would require a different circumstance or a guarantee that they

would not be taken advantage of by the government.

For example, the ability to send remittances to -- back to Cuba. I would

not do that now because the fact is it is highly likely that the regime

would confiscate those remittances or big chunks of it.

With regard to they need (ph) COVID on -- I mean excuse me -- they have a

COVID problem on -- in Cuba, I`d be prepared to give significant amounts of

vaccine if, in fact, I was assured an international organization would

administer those vaccines and do it in a way that average citizens would

have access to those vaccines.

And one of the things that you did not ask but we`re considering is they`ve

cut off access to the internet. We`re considering whether we have the

technological ability to reinstate that access. And I think I`ve answered

your questions. Thank you.

MERKEL: Allow me if I may to elaborate on three different points. Any

German chancellor has a vested interest to talk and that`s in -- very much

an invested interest of German to work and talk together with any American

president.

We`ve always had contacts and we -- you`ve been able to -- it was -- I

think it`s very transparent and today it was a very friendly exchange.

Sorry I have to call Mr. Kunis (ph) and his German question.

QUESTION: Thank you very much, Madam Chancellor. Mr. President, allow me if

I may to ask a question as it regards Nord Stream to Madam Chancellor. You

just said that you would act actively should Russia be in breach of its

commitments, for example, interrupt gas transit for Ukraine. What do you

mean in concrete terms on (ph) Germany than switch off Nord Stream 2 from

the German side and what sort of legal grounds would you be sort of

claiming?

Mr. President, you have fought so many years -- the U.S. has fought so many

years against Nord Stream 2, now there will be only a few days left until

this pipeline comes into operation. Why -- will you allow it to go ahead,

to put it in operation or will the people who operate the system actually

have to contend with sanctions on the horizon?

MERKEL: Well, Mr. Kunis (ph), as the chancellor, you know that we`ve worked

a lot, not only Germany incidentally, but the whole of the European

commission for talking to Russia and Ukraine, negotiating a treaty that

ensures until 2023 the gas contract and after that gas deliveries must be

possible as well.

That is what I`ve heard, at least. Let me be very careful here in my

wording. And then should that now go ahead, we have a number of instruments

at our disposal, which are not necessarily on the German side but on the

European side, for example sanctions and as regards Crimea in breach of

Minsk Treaty has shown that we have those sanctions -- those instruments at

our disposal.

We have possibilities to react. We are in contact with our European friends

on this. But at the -- at the point in time of which I hope we will never

have to take those decisions; you will then see what we do.

BIDEN: My view on Nord Stream 2 has been known for sometimes. Good friends

can disagree and -- but by the time I became president it was 90 percent

completed and imposing sanctions did not seem to make any sense. It made

more sense to work with the chancellor on finding out how she`d proceed

based on whether or not Russia tried to essentially black mail Ukraine in

some way. And so the Chancellor and I have asked our teams to look at

practical measures we could take together, and whether or not your energy

security - Ukraine security are actually strengthened or weakened based on

Russian actions. And so this is a - we`ll see, we`ll see.

QUESTION: Thank you, Mr. President. I have two questions for you, and then

some for Chancellor Merkel as well.

Your administration tomorrow is issuing a business advisory for Hong Kong.

I was wondering if you can explain why you think that is necessary? And

then secondly, on your build back better agenda, have you spoken to Senator

Manchin and Sinema about the $3.5 trillion framework? And are you confident

that they`ll be on board at that level? And if they demand that you boot

(ph) some components will you be able to keep progressives onboard?

QUESTION (through translator): I wanted to ask you whether you have a

feeling that after the talk with President Biden, he better understands

your viewpoint as regards to China, or whether the situation is still

tense? Whether there`s still decoupling?

And secondly, whether you think that the United States has contributed

enough to vaccinate the rest of the world? Or do you think it`s - is it

appropriate for children in the United States being vaccinated - children

below the age of 12 while adults in other countries have no chance to get

vaccinated?

BIDEN: That`s all. I thought I said we`d take two questions, but I guess

that translator take (ph) two questions or more for me (inaudible).

Let me talk about the business advisory. The situation in Hong Kong is

deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment

that it made however (ph) to deal with Hong Kong. And so it is more of

advisory as to what may happen in Hong Kong, it`s as simple as that and as

complicated as that.

With regard to am I confident? I am supremely confident that everything is

going to work out perfectly in terms - look, I understand why the press

among others, is skeptical that I can actually get this deal done on

infrastructure - and on human (ph) infrastructure. And I`ve watched and

listened in the press declared my initiative dead at least 10 times so far.

I don`t think it`s dead, I think it`s still alive.

We still have confidence we`re going to be able to get what I proposed, and

what I`ve agreed to in a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. I`ve

gotten - we`ve each committed, I trust, members of the Republican Senators

who have made the commitments relative to how we should proceed and what

would be included in that package for infrastructure. And they`re (ph) men

and women of honor, and I expect they will keep their commitment.

With regard to the further issue of what`s going on and what will confuse

the listening audience, but reconciliation, that is the mechanism by which

you have to get every single Democrat to agree to proceed on matters like

what I announced today. (Inaudible), I don`t know if you have any children,

it`s none of my business whether you do.

But if you - you`re going to get - if you`re making less than $150,000,

you`re going to get a significant stipend that is a tax cut if you have a

child under the age of seven years old you`re going to get - in your bank

account today you`re going to get a payment of - 12 months divided, $3,600

for that child, divide it by 12, every month just like a social security

check.

It`s expected to reduce child poverty by over 40 percent. And this could be

a significant, significant game changer. We have mechanisms to pay for both

these mechanisms, and there may be some last minute discussion as to who -

what mechanism is used to pay for each of these items - both the

infrastructure package and the human infrastructure package, but I believe

we will get it done.

Thank you.

MERKEL (through translator): We talked about China, and there is a lot of

common understanding that China in many areas is our competitor. Trade with

China needs to rest on the assumption that we have a level playing field so

that we all - well, play by the same rules, the same standards.

That incidentally was also the driving force behind the E.U. China

agreement on trade, that they abide by the core labor laws (ph) of ILO, and

we are convinced of (inaudible) needing to be technological leaders for our

countries - our two countries in many, many areas. Obviously it`s

legitimate for China wishing to do this as well.

But for example, we will cooperate in many technological state of the art

technologies - for example, chips I think the act that the president

launched is fundamental in this respect, and crucial.

And we want to trade together at a time of digitalization where security

issues loom very large on our agenda as we ought to have an exchange on

this, we ought to talk about this, we ought to talk about norms, standards,

govern the internet - whether we can agree on common norms (ph)

particularly as regards the relationship of us with China, we ought to

coordinate our efforts.

We do that in the European Union, and we should do it with the United

States. And then there are interests, obviously, sometimes diversion (ph)

interests but sometimes common interests. But we also have obviously areas

where American companies compete with European companies and we have to

accept that. But I think basically the rules as to how we deal with China

ought to rest and do rest on our shared values.

And I think on the pandemic, we are obviously of the opinion that the

pandemic - we can only master the pandemic if each and every one is

vaccinated. We are trying to boost production, we are trying also to get as

many people in our country vaccinated as possible which obviously opens us

up to criticism of those countries who as yet not had the chance, which is

why we invested a lot of money in COVAX which is why we encourage our

companies to increase their production of vaccines.

And in Africa we are trying to help Africans to up skill (ph) people so

that they too can have their own production sites. We`re going to do this,

but the factor varies an imbalance, I agree. But we`re overcoming, we`re

putting our all into that, and also together in overcoming that imbalance.

I`m sorry -- I call on Ms. Schauble (ph) from Der Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Thank you.

QUESTION: One for each of you. Mr. President, my question -- my first

question touches on an issue that worries a lot of people in the U.S. and

in Germany. Can you explain to us why there still is a travel ban for

people coming from Germany or other states of the European Union while

people from Turkey, where the number of new cases are seven times as high,

can come?

You have repeatedly said that you are following scientific data. What is

the main argument for not lifting that travel ban for the Schengen region?

(through translator): And Chancellor Merkel, you talked to the business

companies here. You heard their concerns, you heard their headaches. Some

have threatened that they`re going to shift business away from the United

States. What was your main argument to work for a lifting of the travel

ban? And have you had success with this?

BIDEN: We -- we brought in the head of our COVID team because the

chancellor brought that subject up. It`s the process of seeing (ph) how

soon we can lift the ban, it`s in process now. And I`ll be able to answer

that question to you within the next several days what is likely to happen.

I`m waiting to hear from our folks and our -- our COVID team as to when

that should be done.

And the chancellor did raise it.

MERKEL (through translator): I did raise the issue, yes, and got the same

answer that the president gave you just now. The COVID team is evaluating

the matter. We had an exchange on -- in both areas, the Delta variant

actually being on the increase -- that is, again, a new challenge to both

of us.

And obviously before such a decision, one has to be reflect. And it has to

be a sustainable decision. It is certainly not sensible to have to take it

back after (ph) only a few days. So I have every confidence in the American

COVID team.

BIDEN: Chancellor, as you know from having been here many times, if we

don`t leave right now we`re going to miss dinner. The chancellor and I have

a dinner with some -- a number of folks in -- very shortly. So thank you

for your attention and thank you for your -- for your questions. Thank you.

MERKEL: Thank you.

GUTFELD: See you later. That was fun, huh? Scintillating. Yes, I think my

legs numbed. My favorite part of this whole thing is when he was talking

about reconciliation, and he said he stopped because he said it would

confuse the listening audience. Because we all you know, get easily

confused about things apparently about things. Jesse, there were some

interesting things. He criticized communism and socialism, and I hear right

now the squad is working on impeachment.

WATTERS: Yes, the Squad is screaming at the television after he said that

communism is a failed system, and socialism is a very poor replacement. Why

is that so hard for Democrats to say? The Squad can't say it, Bernie can't

say it, New York Times can't say, and no professor in the country can say

that. So, I give him kudos for that. But he doesn't act like it's a failed

system, because he keeps trying to take our guns, our health care, and our

freedom of speech.

PAVLICH: He gave you health care. The Obama administration --

WATTERS: Not me. No. He took it away from a lot of people.

PAVLICH: Because you can afford private health care.

WATTERS: And now he's trying to over the private system which is a public

option. I don't want government health care, OK.

PAVLICH: You can afford not to.

WATTERS: I don't want. No one else wants government health care.

PAVLICH: A lot of millions want it.

WATTERS: No one wants government health care. It's terrible. Everybody

knows that. So, also, I was surprised that we were able to turn the

Internet back on in Cuba

GUTFELD: And that's, that's a big story.

WATTERs: It's incredible and I liked how he said, we're not going to send

troops to Haiti. As far as the Nord Stream situation, they're acting like

Russia is not going to just shoot all the gas into Germany. Once the

contract is up with Ukraine, Ukraine is worthless, they can carve Ukraine

up like a like a warm pie. And now what is the U.S. and Germany supposed to

do about that? We're not going to do anything about that. So, good night,

Ukraine. Once that contract is cooked, and I guess, Hunter Biden got out at

the right time.

PIRRO: And that's the point. You know, that actions speak louder than

words. I mean, so he can say socialism, he can say communism, you can say

all these words, but in the meantime, we're doing nothing for Cuba, and

nothing for the people that are being attacked there. And you know, when

we're inviting China to come over and comment on whether or not we're

racist, so he had a good press conference. Good for him doesn't matter.

GUTFELD: Shannon, what do you make of this?

BREAM: Well, I think it's good to hear the tough talk on communism and on

Cuba because when you heard earlier in the week that the DHS secretary was

saying if you tried to flee from Cuba and come here, you're not welcome.

That struck a lot of people the wrong way.

PIRRO: Yes, it did. It wasn't like don't just don't come here. It was like,

and if you get here we're returning you.

WATTERS: Yes, you're going to drown in the Caribbean.

BREAM: But if you can get to Mexico and come in from there, maybe that's a

different situation.

PIRRO: Because maybe then you might be a Democrat, and not a Cuban

Republican.

BREAM: But I think condemnation of those systems, those failed systems was

good.

GUTFELD: I also like that he wanted to skip out because the early bird

special.

WATTERS: We got a dinner.

GUTFELD: We got a dinner.

WATTERS: We got a dinner at 6:00. Last question.

GUTFELD: The turkey's chicken soup is like amazing. Turkey chicken. Is that

a soup? Do we still have to talk about this for two more minutes? Why can't

we just jump and do one more thing, please? Yes, one more thing for seven

minutes.

PIRRO: Oh, I could do two things.

GUTFELD: Judge, go. Say something.

PIRRO: Do you want me to start right now?

GUTFELD: No, no, no talk about what you feel how you feel about --

PIRRO: About what?

GUTFELD: Biden?

PIRRO: About Biden. You know, I feel, I'm mad at him. I'm mad that they're

inviting people to come over.

PAVLICH: I'm not mad at him.

PIRRO: You're not? All right. That's a shock.

BREAM: I think Jessica was mad that he wasn't more mad at him.

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: You know I hate saying anything nice.

GUTFELD: But you noticed the lack of hyperbole when he's with on -- with

he's with foreign leaders, but the hyperbole is always directed at the

American citizens, why is that?

PIRRO: And with Psaki, I mean, where does she get her talking points from

because he had cheered on talking together? She says stuff she would never

say.

WATTERS: He gave her a layup the other day on communism and she totally

blew it. Time for one more thing, Greg Gutfeld, why don't you take us on.

GUTFELD: First, I got to look for my notes because this is a really

important thing. You know, you know, people are terrified Shannon, of

saying nice things to people at the workplace because they fear if they say

something about your appearance, or your clothes, you're going to be

written up in H.R.

BREAM: Is that why you call me evil?

GUTFELD: That is why it's time for.

ANNOUNCER: "IT'S GREG'S INTERNATIONAL, GLOBAL, AMAZING, AWESOME, NATIONAL,

FLATTERY WEEK."

GUTFELD: You've heard of Fleet Week, this is Flattery Week. It's like Fleet

Week, but there aren't any sailors involved unless you want them to, Judge,

and I know what you like to do.

Flattery is not to do anything. This is what this is for the whole week. It

starts today. So, everybody in America --

PAVLICH: It's Thursday.

GUTFELD: It's Thursday, the next Thursday. And everybody in America, you

Greg says you should go and compliment somebody in a very not creepy no

references to body parts unless you work in a butcher shop. So, I'm going

to start, I'm going to do, Judge. You have great taste in leather goods.

PIRRO: You'd like that beige, no that burgundy leather jacket.

GUTFELD: That was quite nice. Jessica you are statuesque and intelligent.

PAVLICH: Thank you.

WATTERS: Statuesque. That --

GUTFELD: That's not a body part, not a body part.

BREAM: That's all the body parts together.

PAVLICH: And he cleared it with me like a good colleague.

GUTFELD: Yes, I cleared it with her. And Jesse, you really boil things

down.

WATTERS: Thank you, Greg. And I think you give off a very sexy smell.

That's not a body part.

GUTFELD: That's not a body part.

WATTERS: It's the scent.

BREAM: I'm checking.

WATTERS: Yes, some of that.

GUTFELD: I smell like tapioca pudding.

WATTERS: Take it in.

GUTFELD: Shannon, you're a wonderful person for being evil. How's that?

BREAM: OK. I guess.

GUTFELD: There you go. So, we just kicked off National Flattery Week.

PIRRO: How about yourself?

BREAM: Yes, self love.

GUTFELD: I compliment myself on trying to help people right now.

PIRRO: Yes. Yes. You're a giver.

GUTFELD: I'm a very helpful person.

PIRRO: You're a giver. You're a giver, Greg.

WATTERS: If you get in trouble with your H.R. department, take it up with

Greg.

BREAM: Because he'll have an even worse story that will make yours look

good.

GUTFELD: You know, I didn't think of that.

WATTERS: You didn't think of that after I told everybody to make comments

about --

GUTFELD: Well, I didn't think about that. I said do it in a very nice and a

very sensible man.

BREAM: We're going to have to start a GoFundMe legal defense for everyone

that Greg has cut out their complimentary --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'll go. Big news. "How I Save the World" was number one on the

New York Times best seller list. Non-fiction. It's a great day. And you

know, we knocked out Reese Witherspoon. And no offense, the book was

terrible, and no hard feelings. Reese, it wasn't even her book, it was

something she recommended. I will be on Fox News prime time tonight with

Pete Hegseth, also statuesque, I might add.

GUTFELD: And intelligent.

BREAM: Does he also smell sexy?

WATTERS: Yes, I'm going to get a whiff later. Hopefully, I'm studio.

PIRRO: All right. So, this weekend on my show "JUSTICE." I -- you'll get my

part of my interview with Caitlyn Jenner, and I think we have a side here.

You guys have it?

CAITLYN JENNER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: The poster child for

change.

PIRRO: Yes, yes, we kind of got that.

JENNER: We have to change. This is about leadership. OK. I'm a leader. Have

always been a leader. Gavin Newsom is not a leader.

PIRRO: OK, so in addition to that, tonight, I'll be on "HANNITY," and

should I sell my book or no?

WATTERS: Sell your book. And I want to add that I'm going to be on your

show this week.

PIRRO: Oh, how could I forget that? Jesse's going to be on my show, and you

have a book to talk about.

WATTERS: How did you know?

PIRRO: Yes, so excited.

WATTERS: All right. Shannon.

BREAM: Oh, OK. I have got dogs jumping into a pool, because you're going to

want to see that. It's very hot right now, and I think sort of if you don't

go to heaven if you're not evil, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: This is what it could look like. I love that some of these dogs just

run and jump in and belly flop and cannonball. And who doesn't need a

little bit of this happiness in their life right now?

PIRRO: Whose pool is that?

BREAM: It's hot out there. This is our house right now in D.C.

PIRRO: This is your house?

WATTERS: That's not your house. That's, Greg's.

GUTFELD: They're on vacation and one dog told all the other dogs.

BREAM: I will say the little place where we put our doggie in the resort

which by the way we could have put her through college at this point

whether how much it cost to send them there. They do have a pool and they

get to go swimming. They have a good time. It's hot outside.

GUTFELD: There's going to be a lot of puppies in nine months.

PIRRO: I used to have pigs who went swimming.

GUTFELD: Does it take nine months for dogs?

BREAM: No, I think it's more like three or four. We'll Google it for you.

GUTFELD: I had no idea.

BREAM: And I'll see you had midnight tonight.

WATTERS: Speaking of having no idea, Jessica.

PAVLICH: Wow, that was out loud and on national television.

WATTERS: I was so mean that I couldn't resist.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'm sorry, Jessica. I'm sorry. You can say one nasty thing about

me now go.

PAVLICH: No, I'm not taking the bait.

WATTERS: See, can't think of it.

PAVLICH: No, I have like 80 things I can say.

WATTERS: We got to stretch then go for it.

PAVLICH: I would like to talk about Yanis now. So, now I have a bathroom

story which makes this look even worse. But anyway, when you got to go, you

got to go. Even if it's in the middle of an NBA Finals game Yanis onto the

compound. You try it. Onto the -- I could do it in the green room. Yanis,

you know who he is, surprised and delighted reporters and his postgame

interview after last night's game 4 win over the suns. When he was asked

why you left to both games three and four during the first quarter.

BREAM: Nervous. Nervous.

UNIDENTFIED MALE: I like to think of think of the came back. That's it.

That's, that's polite.

PIRRO: Tinkle, yes.

PAVLICH: So, in their defense, the reporters he had has been breathing

harder than we expected from the two time MVP and Defensive Player of the

Year. Catching his breath, clearly not the issue. Shannon, if you said it's

the, the nerves tinkle, and it was a lovely polite exchange about --

WATTERS: You know what he should have said, got a pee, I got to pee. Across

the gulf on everyone's stealing your lines.

GUTFELD: I know, I know. Tinkle, tinkle NBA star.

