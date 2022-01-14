'The Five' on Supreme Court rejecting Biden's vaccine mandate

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on January 13, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along Judge Jeanine Pirro, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, and Geraldo Rivera. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



The pandemic problems are piling up for President Biden. The Supreme Court dealing a huge blow and striking down a key component of the president's sweeping vaccine mandates by blocking the vaccinated -- or the vaccinate -- or test rule for large private companies with a 100 or more employees.



The high court is allowing the vaccine mandate for most health care workers to stand. Now that comes as the administration can't seem to find its way out of its COVID testing fiasco. Biden announcing that he is ordering 500 million more COVID tests while Americans are still waiting for the first batch he had promised to arrive.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. I mean by this right now, the most vaccinated, and unvaccinated people are testing positive. But what happens after that could not be more different.



As I've said in the last two years, please wear a mask. If you're in a, you know, I think this party are patriotic duty, it's not comfortable, it's a pain in the neck. Next week we'll announce, we'll announce how we are making high-quality mask available to American people -- the Americans for free. We've got to work together. Not against each other. We are Americans. We can do this.



PERINO (on camera): Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is being criticized for not inspiring too much confidence over an interview about the pandemic where she gave this what is being called a word of salad response.



CRAIG MELVIN, ANCHOR, NBC NEWS: At what point does the administration say you know what, this strategy doesn't work, we're going to change this, is it time?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day. Every day, it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.



PERINO (on camera): Greg, that is a lot of words and maybe not the right order?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I love that response, it reminds me of me when I'm not prepared. I just assume -- so I know that we all do this, we just assume that if we let all the words out of the cage, they will somehow find an order. They will find a point, but they don't. She let the words out and they ran in all different directions. They were like looters at Bloomingdale's and she couldn't bail, they wouldn't bail her out.



As for the rule -- as for the ruling, it kind of sits where I think Americans are what the Supreme Court did. And that we're pro-vax, but we're not pro-vax mandate. That seems like what we are. I mean, it just feels like it and I think that we understand the difference, I don't think Joe does.



I think that Biden, you know, if he is not calling you a racist for not supporting, for not supporting his voting rights theatrics then he calls you kind of like a stupid dangerous unpatriotic. And unpatriotic group if you don't force, you know, if you don't agree enforcing medicine into people. Even if you believe. I mean, I believe that medicine is good.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: But I also believe it's unconstitutional, and I think it's wrong to question people's patriotism over this stuff.



Joe is very disturbing right now. I watched a lot of that. You know, I never thought this would happen, I bought into this lie that if Joe wins there is a bright side to it, at least there's maybe a calmer, less frenetic, perhaps we'll get along better. A period of calm.



That's not true. We were lied to. There is no bright side, it's all become very dark, and very dank. It's like -- it's like Joe turned America into his basement. And that's why -- that is why we have this fake voting rights theater. Its incendiary rhetoric used to divert from these dual problems of crime and COVID.



The president is in a mess. And so he is expressing his palpable anger at Americans when Americans right now are incredibly tired, they're frustrated, they are exhausted. Psychologically battered and you have a president that is basically condemning you two days in a row.



PERINO: And he was not only mad, the fact that his ruling got shut down or his mandates got shut down. But listen to this, Jesse. This is when reporters asked him about COVID and how he reacted.



UNKNOWN: Mr. President, can you give us a message for vaccinated Americans who are wondering why they should continue to restrict their activities given that your health officials say most Americans will get COVID at some point?



BIDEN: Folks, well talk about that later, come on.



PERINO: Come on. Come on, man, Jesse.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, if you just pretend, they are not there, they are not there. I've tried that before, Joe, it does not work. Not only that, Dana, he is walking back from Capitol Hill after getting stiffed again by Democrats as aides comes up to him with a little device, Mr. President, the Supreme Court has just blown away your corporate vax mandate, probably uttered some old school, Jiminy Crickets.



And then, you know, how did Rehnquist vote. Mr. President, Rehnquist is not on the court anymore. I predicted this, Geraldo did not. He said this was on firm constitutional grounds. So, I see the rest of my time to Geraldo so he could grovel. Just kidding, I'll keep going. He had a gutted instinct last year.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: When -- when -- just tell me when. Just tap me on the shoulder when you want me to go.



WATTERS: OK, I'll let you know. But initially, a year ago, Biden said we weren't going to do vax mandates. And then what happened? He listened to Fauci, didn't he? This is what happens when you just listen to Fauci on everything it always blows up in your face. And now he wants us and every American mask and test.



OK. It's a debatable idea whether that would've been effective, it would've been a lot more effective, I don't know, a year ago? Why didn't he do that in his first hundred days.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: He was supposed to ne the COVID killer. He was going to vanquish the virus remember? The first 100 days. He's -- he never sees anything coming. He is always reacting to everything whether it's Afghanistan, the border, inflation, if he can't foresee things, he should have people.



I have people around me that say, Jesse, look out for this.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: How come he doesn't have people? And then there's Kamala who sounds like she's someone who's trying to reach the word count in a term paper. I forgot who said that but it sounds like that's what happens with her. And I cannot believe we haven't talked more about this.



RIVERA: That's why mask work, Jesse.



WATTERS: Masks don't work. Masks don't work. Only the expensive N95's work. OK. Two years into this you're saying masks don't work, the vax mandates are unconstitutional and you can get COVID while vaccinated and transmit it.



So, the experts have been wrong about everything. They need to put their salary back into the treasury. Just send their paycheck back, because we are paying them to be wrong. We can't keep paying experts to be wrong.



PERINO: Care to grovel, Geraldo?



RIVERA: Well, absolutely not. And of course, Jesse mistakes my position. I was at a lawyer's dinner a few weeks ago including an attorney, a prominent attorney who had argued before the high court. And I said, you know, this is a slam dunk on the Jacobson versus Massachusetts, the seminal 1905 case, the government has the absolute right to mandate vaccines.



And the Supreme Court today said yes. When the Medicaid, Medicare, health care workers, a state legislature can do it and the Jacobson, the state can do it. The federal government can do it, a city can do it. What -- the people that can't do it are agencies of the federal government. It can't be a regulation.



What Ron Klain, the Rasputin of the Biden administration did here was to try and use OSHA to get a vaccine mandate in private industry without going to Congress to get a law passed requiring vaccines in private industry.



Supreme Court saw through it by six-three and said no, you can't work around the Supreme Court, the law of the land. What you must do is pass a law if you want to mandate. They didn't pass a law, the Supreme Court rejected them.



But there is no doubt that the government of the United States has the absolute ability to mandate to the military, to mandate to health care workers. They can, the various municipalities can pass laws that require agencies to mandate vaccines.



The only thing you cannot do is pass a regulation. A regulation is different than a law. It doesn't have debate, it doesn't have two sides to the story, you don't have a conclusion, so I believe what the Supreme Court did was absolutely appropriate and in line with this old precedent from 1905, Dana.



PERINO: OK. That didn't sound like groveling to me.



WATTERS: No, that's not.



PERINO: Judge, what do you think of how the Supreme Court ruled and just the whole situation with COVID as we end today, January 13th.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: The Biden administration is losing. It's losing with the American people. it's losing with the highest court in the land. Which specifically said OSHA, Congress has never before imposed such a mandate. They knew it was a runaround, they knew that they were trying to get around the fact that they couldn't get Congress to vote on this law. Or make it a law.



And now what we've got is, we've got a testy Joe Biden and we've got a testy Kamala Harris. Both of them, and now the Quinnipiac poll, what 33 percent? And this woman is so inept, she is so incompetent that they ask her, when we're going to get the test?



And she clearly was not prepared, so what she says is we are going to get them shortly. And then she says they have been ordered. We are going to get them out.



We have to look at the current information, and then they keep pressing her and she says I think it's going to be next week. But soon. Absolutely soon. We are on it. And then the White House comes out like a minute later and they said, you are not going to get them till the end of January.



This woman is nowhere in the game. This president is speaking like a sixth grader. You are frustrated, I'm frustrated, we'll do something about it, Mr. President. Nobody likes you. Nobody likes what you're doing. Your numbers are a mess. The Supreme Court thinks that your mandate is illegal and they freed up 85 Americans to stay in their jobs.



PERINO: See, that was a -- that was the opposite of groveling right there from Judge Jeanine.



Well, coming up, a five-alarm fire for Joe Biden. Why the White House may want to pay attention to a record low poll for the president.



GUTFELD (on camera): One year in and the only thing that Biden is sitting down is his very own presidency. His approval -- his approval rating taken to the woodshed again, dropping to a record low at 33 percent. Doesn't get much better on the big issues. He is underwater on the economy, foreign policy, and the pandemic. Making matters worse is the V.P. who is not sounding very confident about 2024.



MELVIN: Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?



HARRIS: I'm sorry, we are thinking about today. I mean, honestly, I know why you are asking the question because this is the part of the punditry --



MELVIN: Right.



HARRIS: -- and the gossip around places like Washington, D.C. Let me just tell you something. We are focused on the things in front of us.



MELVIN: There's been some talk about a Biden/Cheney ticket perhaps in 2024. Did you read that article?



HARRIS: I did not. No, I did not. And I really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.



GUTFELD (on camera): Man, she is so, so sick of this job --



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- you could just feel it pouring out of her. It's sad but entertaining.



Jesse, OK, the polls for Joe are lower than CNN's ratings. And they are nowhere near, I mean, it's amazing to me. They're now lower than Trump, but he nowhere near had the kind of mob rule media that Trump had.



So, imagine if the press coverage for Trump and Joe were actually equal. Joe wouldn't even be in the office right now. I mean, the fact that he is lower than Trump and he's got the media on his side. It's insane.



WATTERS: It is insane. Can I read you a list of things that are more popular than Joe Biden?



GUTFELD: Please do. I like lists.



WATTERS: Dentists are more popular than Biden. Bugs. Bugs are more popular than Joe Biden. The confederate flag is more popular than the president.



RIVERA: I don't like that one.



WATTERS: Broccoli is more popular than the president. Donald Trump two weeks after January 6th more popular than Joe Biden. And Nancy Pelosi by a hair is more popular than Joe Biden. The only thing --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: By an eyebrow.



WATTERS: Right. By an eyebrow. The only thing that Biden is I think is more popular than, your taste in music. That was Quinnipiac also. They put that in at the end.



GUTFELD: Unnecessary.



WATTERS: It's clear though, it's about the fundamentals. If you make Americans lives more expensive, more dangerous, and more inconvenient and then you don't inspire them at all, yes, you are going to have terrible poll numbers.



This guy needs a big moment. He needs like a breakthrough in cancer. He needs a harrowing hostage rescue. You know, he needs to show us the UFO that they've been hiding in New Mexico. Something big that's going to kind of trigger our natural pride that kind of rubs off on them a little bit. The guy needs a Hail Mary.



GUTFELD: Yes. Like, maybe he might discover that mask was canceled. You know, I'll just go to you, Geraldo. Can you expect --



RIVERA: OK.



GUTFELD: Can the president expect his numbers to be good when America is seeking unity but he keeps doubling down on demonization? It's like, he already rode off half of America and then the next day he writes off, I don't know, independence. He seems, like no one can -- no likes to be insulted every day. Including even you, Geraldo.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I think you can -- that's right. I think you're confusing the cause and the effect.



GUTFELD: OK.



RIVERA: I think the cause of his disquiet is the fact that he is -- the effect that this unpopularity, the fact that people don't like him as much as they did. The fact that he is being blamed for these big issues, foreign policy, the economy, the tepid and confused response to COVID.



But I heard Lindsey Graham, I think he was with Martha MacCallum earlier today saying, Donald Trump is the leader of this party like it or not. Get behind Trump or get out. And he was really targeting Mitch McConnell when he said that.



And I started thinking about that. And I wonder about Trump. Now is Biden's loss Trump's gain? You know, what about Trump? And it's interesting you point out that Biden is at 33 percent approval.



Thirty-three percent of the people want Trump to run for president. Fifty- nine of the people do not want Trump to run for president. So, 33 percent don't want him to run. His disapproval is the same as Biden's disapproval.



I think what you're going to see is interestingly enough, no one can project or forecast but I think that maybe it will be Hillary Clinton versus Mike Pence. You know, it's a -- it will be a fascinating run because right now he is, as you pointed out correctly, Greg, in the gutter.



GUTFELD: Yes. In the gutter. Nice. You know, Judge, Geraldo brings up Trump and there is kind of an interesting problem and that Joe Biden keeps bringing up Trump as a comparison in the speeches but then it just makes Trump look better in that rearview mirror.



It's like, he should -- when you bring up the comparison it should make you look better.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: But it's actually making Trump look better.



PIRRO: What they are trying to do and what they've been trying to do for a while is make everything about Donald Trump. So, an election in Georgia, or an election in Colorado, or wherever is about Donald Trump. We need to reject Donald Trump.



And these hearings for January 6 are all about rejecting Donald Trump. And what they don't realize is the more they say it the more people are thinking about Donald Trump and saying, gee, you know, the economy was better and, you know, my 401K to the extent you had one, and at least he was fighting for Americans, at least he was getting hostages out of other countries.



And so, it's just a dumb thing. But I want to say something about Kamala Harris. You know, every time she is ask a question, she says I don't want to get into the high-class gossip. And she says I'm -- I want to -- I'm focused on affordable child care. So, she turns herself into this wonderful person who cares about child care.



This, from the same administration where the head of the Department of Education contacted the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the White House so that they can turn parents into domestic terrorists and then go after parents. But then they stand up in front of the -- in front of the American public and say, we are out there trying to protect children and affordable child care.



When basically, they are trying to turn our children into little Marxists. And they are trying to just change the way America works in terms of school. I just think everything that they do is smoke and mirrors and it's backwards and the Americans get it.



GUTFELD: If it was only smoke and mirrors then it's going to be fun. Dana, would you like to hear an interesting theory that I came up with this morning in the shower?



PERINO: I like your theories.



GUTFELD: OK. Here you go. Regarding Biden's falling poll numbers. It's because if you look at this comparison between Trump and Joe Biden. Trump used Twitter to drive the dialogue, whereas, Twitter is using Joe. Meaning that Joe is being driven by the loudest and most extreme voices on Twitter, whereas Trump actually did the reverse.



So, we have a president that's kind of like lost control of his own narrative and he's indulging to louder voices. He is not leading the conversation. He is chasing it. What do you think of that theory?



PERINO: I think it's a very good theory. I will add to it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Which is that the best thing that can happen to Joe Biden right now is for Twitter to allow Donald Trump back on it.



GUTFELD: Duh, very good point.



PERINO: Because they would be able to raise money, they would be able to say see, I told you. I came up with a list as well, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And I -- now the Quinnipiac numbers is about 5 percent below -- five points below where most of the other polls have him, still it's really bad and I also think it's probably not that much of an outlier and I think we'll see that in the weeks ahead.



But this is, in the four days of this week, this is what's happened. He went down in Georgia, he got stood up by Stacey Abrams and by the voting rights group. His own party said, a majority said, whip said, yes, you might have gone too far in that speech down in Georgia when you called everybody racist.



You got a 33 percent approval rating. He went to the Hill to try to twist arms on the filibuster. And you had a senator on the very same day go to floor and say, no, not so fast that's not going to happen.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Then, while he is there, as Jesse pointed out, they sent him a note that says the Supreme Court just ruled and you got kicked in the teeth when it comes to the Supreme Court. And then Manchin once again put out an extensive statement saying that he's not for Build Back Better.



I think that's a pretty bad four days and there is no mercy rule in politics or in polling but they might wish for one.



GUTFELD: Excellent point. All right, ahead even convicted criminals are shocked by how soft on crime the Democrats are.



PIRRO (on camera): Convicted criminals now just openly mocking Democrats soft on crime policies. A Baltimore man who plead guilty to arson after setting his girlfriend's house on fire while people were inside. Now saying that he was surprised to be set free after less than six months in jail. Thanks to a sweet plea deal from Baltimore's top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby.



LUTHER TRENT, PLEADED GUILTY TO ARSON: I was just charged with 18 different counts that was dropped to ten, and then was dropped to one. When I shouldn't be out right now. That tells anybody that, I can go shoot somebody or I could go attack to shoot somebody and I'll be completely fine. It would empower me because I would be like OK. This man just shot somebody. Just blew his head off. And he is out walking free. So, I could do anything I want.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO (on camera): A spokesman for Marilyn Mosby's office defending it. And speaking of Mosby, by the way, she was just indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false loan applications.



So, I mean, maybe she is one of those DAs who literally likes the criminal more than the victim.



But you know, I'll go to you, Geraldo. I mean, this is a defendant, 18 counts to 10 to one to a misdemeanor. Three of those counts were attempted murder. What say you?



RIVERA: It's horrifying and it's so stupid, Judge. And I just have to read this. Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, just in the last two hours, a rising star, thrust into the national spotlight. After the 2015 police custody death of Freddie Gray -- I cover that in Baltimore -- indicted by a federal grand jury, two counts of perjury, making false loan applications.



So, you got crooks on both sides of the aisle in the Baltimore County prosecutor's office. It is -- these plea deals are stupid. Why are they so stupid? Because when you -- when someone goes to ponder whether or not someone should get early release, they look at what they pled to or were convicted of, which is generally speaking, where it ends up not where the process begins.



As this thug says he was indicted on 18 counts, 18 counts, pled down to 10, pled down to one, sentence to one. So, it's ridiculous. The fact that an attempted murderer is out after six months is so reflective of the situation in these big Democratic-run cities where the district attorneys are running amok now. Their priority is to empty the jails, letting people -- like, take another look at that guy with the -- with the -- he's wearing a mask and with the shoulder pad. What is that? What is that?



If you saw that person on the street? Would you -- would you say on the same side of the sidewalk as that person like? It's ridiculous.



PERINO: Well, how do you know -- I mean --



PIRRO: First of all, the problem -- and I'll go to Jesse with this. Jesse, the problem is that Marilyn Mosby is one of those DAs elected with Soros monies. And Geraldo is right. I follow the Freddie Gray case. She comes out with the autopsy report, and within 24 hours indicts everybody that -- who are ultimately acquitted because she's incompetent.



She's not only incompetent now, she's charged with federal offenses. What should happen to her?



WATTERS: Yes, and you know why? She took out a loan for 50 grand and then 40 grand, fake loans, COVID relief, fake loans. And then you know what she did? She bought two vacation homes. Where? In Florida.



So, these liberals love to bash Florida on television. The next thing you know, they're going on spending sprees in Longboat Key and in Miami. What a bunch of hypocrites.



Geraldo, I don't know what he was wearing. I think it might have been a workout fit, by the way, but I don't know. But here's my theory. Don't jump down my throat, Judge. It's just a theory. I think the DA maybe thought this was just a crime of passion.



The guy said this was a Romeo and Juliet situation. He was high. His buddies put him up to it. If I can't have her, nobody can. And he wandered over there with a gasoline in the match. Maybe -- that's the only reason I can think of that they gave this guy a wrist slap for three attempted murder charges. Maybe they just thought it was crazy ex-boyfriend stuff.



PIRRO: You know what, crazy ex-boyfriend stuff attempted murder is criminal, it's evil. And there's a big difference between a suicide. If you want to kill yourself, whatever, but you don't kill someone else.



WATTERS: I agree. I said it was a theory.



PIRRO: I didn't jump down on your throat. But, Dana, you wanted to say something before but I want to read you what the judge said who's just as bad. The judge says, when he vacates a warrant -- because there's another charge pending somewhere else against this guy -- the judge says, be careful and stay safe, to this defendant, when it's the people in his path who need to be careful and stay safe.



PERINO: Well, at the end of the other day, Alvin Bragg who was the new DA here in Manhattan and said he was shocked to hear that his policies were controversial. And he was offended that people like us would question it, but then don't listen to us. Listen to them.



I mean, the criminals are saying please stop helping us. That is totally bizarre. And under Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore has become Balti-less. It is a terrible situation there.



One more thing about New York, last night, they were two carjackings, one right by my apartment another one way downtown. And in the one by my apartment, the guy who did the carjacking, the suspect, then use the car to go after another car, like rammed another car and then kind of tried to go after a police officer, but nobody was hurt.



So, under -- as I read the Bragg memo, that would be a misdemeanor, right?



PIRRO: Yes, yes, absolutely. All right, Greg, wrap it up and talk about how safe we are in New York.



GUTFELD: Well, first, obviously there is more to this story. This guy is mad because he has no place to live. He burned down his ex's house, and they released him from prison. And he's like, what are you doing? I had three hots and a cot? Now, I got out to what ground? I don't even have a girlfriend anymore. Everybody hates me.



But here's -- you know what? Criminals are smart enough to realize that if you destroy society with enough progress recipe reforms, there is no society left for the criminal to prey upon. Every parasite needs to keep the host alive.



So, here you have a criminal that's going like whoa, slow down, Democrats. I still need to steal. I still need to loot. I need to still have some businesses there. That's the -- that's the real story.



PIRRO: OK, thank you for that. And up next, a sick new load for the liberal media who are now trying to downplay and normalize pedophilia.



RIVERA: Welcome back, everybody. I want to start with an apology. It's rare that I have to apologize but I have to apologize because I feel badly about that crack about walking on the other side of the street from the guy. Jesse pointed out that the thing is wearing with some kind of workout outfit. So, I really am I'm sorry I said it.



But now from that to pedophilia. A major media outlet is facing enormous backlash after deleting a series of horrifying tweets which seemed to normalize pedophilia. Yes, pedophilia. USA Today -- straight as you can get -- promoting an article originally titled What the public keeps getting wrong about Pedophilia, arguing that the attraction to minors is "misunderstood."



Here's one of the tweets. "When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it's synonymous with child sex abuse. A pedophile is an adult who is sexually attracted to children, but not all pedophiles act out, abuse kids. And some people who sexually abused kids are not pedophiles."



After all kinds of outrage and widespread disgust, USA Today, today decided to pull the entire tweet thread saying that the tweet lacked context because the full article was unavailable because it was hiding behind a paywall.



So, Greg, I hear you, pedophile was the thing in ancient Greece. Should we be kinder to misunderstood pedophiles?



GUTFELD: No. How's that for an answer? What is it with the media and pedophilia? USA Today, USA Today, America's hot -- you know, America's morning menu is now like a house organ for perverts. You got CNN is employing them. USA Today defends them.



You know, I understand trying to get the youth demo, but this is a little disgusting. By the way, Judge Jeanine made a great point on my show last night about this. This is all based on a lie that pedophiles seek understanding and treatment. They don't.



They're perfectly happy exploiting your desire to help and there are no rush to reverse their deviant instincts. It's the opposite. They actually go to great lengths to plan and deceive their perversions. They put a lot of work into it. Just read about that CNN producer. I mean, he like flew people in. I mean, what -- I mean, you had to do some serious planning to like, you know, sexually traffic teenage girls.



RIVERA: Dana, is this about that? Is this about pedophiles or is this about the dangers of reckless tweeting?



PERINO: Well, also just like -- where's the editor, right? Who thinks that in this time of COVID, apparently, our democracy hangs in the balance, inflation, crime, that the most compelling issue for a limited space in a national newspaper is to run an op-ed about defending pedophiles? Honestly, like, so -- and then there's Twitter, which is stupid, and they probably should not have their social media team doing Twitter about that.



But also, when you're about to tweet something about defending pedophiles, think twice. Like, it's OK not to tweet. It's OK. I would say.



RIVERA: It's OK to let it go. It's OK to let it go.



PERINO: And USA Today as well --



RIVERA: Jesse --



PERINO: When you -- just one more take.



RIVERA: Go ahead. Sorry, Dana.



PERINO: When you're trying to make a point and you want to put an opinion editorial out there, USA Today is like kind of the easy place to get it. It's harder to get it into the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post. But the most effective place you can put it is someplace like foxnews.com with the kind of traffic we get.



But we're not going to run your pedophile article. So, don't even try it.



RIVERA: Right. I'm glad you -- I'm glad you added that. Now, assuming it's true that not all pedophiles, Jesse, are child sex abusers, is this an attempt to normalize dangerous behavior? What do you think?



WATTERS: Oh, yes, under the table. But Geraldo if you are physically attracted to something sexually, eventually you will do something in terms of action to act on those urges, right? Am I wrong, Geraldo, whether it's - - whether it's pornography which is not a victimless crime.



RIVERA: I don't. Having never felt the things ---



WATTERS: OK, whether it's watching pornography, child pornography, which is a crime, which is loitering.



RIVERA: I think you're probably -- I think you're probably right.



WATTERS: Right. Eventually in your life, you will act on that. Right.



RIVERA: If you're lusting after a little child, there's some -- there's really a screw loose or something --



WATTERS: It's only a matter of time.



RIVERA: Only a matter -- OK, Judge, do you feel that pedophiles deserve sympathy or is this perilous? Is this dangerous?



PIRRO: What do you think? What do you think? All right, let me tell you this.



RIVERA: I'm the host. I'm asking you.



PIRRO: I am not a right-wing pundit. I am a person who's been in the trenches going after these pedophiles, animals as I call them, who want to have sex with your children. They are devious, they are cunning, they know who to target, they know what kind of kid to target. Maybe from a poor area where there's no father figure. And then they target them, they buy them things, they groom them. They get their -- they get their allegiance, their friendship, then they molest them. And then what they tell them is no one will believe them.



I have convicted people who are the heads of corporations and teachers and priests and garbage collectors as well as -- all kinds of -- doctors, lawyers, it doesn't matter. You can, till the cows come home, tell me that pedophiles don't act out. You're wrong. They act out every time we catch them. I've gotten them to go out and look for a child the night before they were going to be sentenced.



They are animals. They destroy the lives of their victims. And this is all an attempt to normalize pedophilia. And it's a sick place that we are. That's all.



RIVERA: All right, after we all shower, we'll come back and --



GUTFELD: Separately.



RIVERA: -- we're going to talk about what secrets do we all keep when our spouses are not around, secrets when the spouse is out.



WATTERS: What kind of secrets do we keep from our loved ones when they're away? A new survey finds two-thirds of people binge-watch movies or TV shows that their partners dislike and another 34 percent eat food that their significant others hate.



All right, Geraldo, when Erica is out of town and you're home alone, what is Geraldo up to?



RIVERA: You know, I starve. That's the thing I do. I go and eat the processed American cheese in the refrigerator till that's gone. Then there's the peanut butter. And then the bread -- and the bread often -- you know, it's old so it's stale. So, it's a -- it's a really a rough boring road to hoe when left alone.



WATTERS: All right, Erica, come home now. Geraldo is eating himself to death.



RIVERA: Come home, honey.



WATTERS: Greg, I kind of had the feeling about what you're up to. What is it again?



GUTFELD: Yes, this poll is so bogus.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Hey, it's from -- what's it called? Doorbell or what is it? Ring.



PIRRO: Ring.



GUTFELD: Ring. So, it's just designed to sell security cameras. How creepy is that? They're talking about your private behavior. And they left out a few kinds of behavior right? Oh yeah. You're watching -- you're binge- watching on like shows. Yes, nothing about you know anything else you might be binge-watching when your partner is away.



My wife travels a lot. All I do is I keep the house looking great. I water the plants. I wash the linen. I cook vegetables. This answer is nothing to do with the fact that she's returning tonight from Moscow.



WATTERS: You better straighten up.



GUTFELD: Yes, I'm in trouble.



WATTERS: Dana, what are you -- what are you up to when your husband is out of town?



PERINO: Well, I -- on the food thing, it's interesting. Like, I can go -- if Peter is gone for a week, I can go the entire week only using one spoon and one cup basically because it just eats up out of containers, whatever. I also love to watch Emily in Paris. The season two is out which is great and younger.



So, yes -- so, Greg space is exactly what Peter thinks about the shows. So, I watched them by myself.



WATTERS: I think that's what all guys think about that. All right, Judge, do you get to do anything naughty?



PIRRO: No. First of all, there's no husband. There's nobody, so I'm happy all the time.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WATTERS: Well said, Judge. All right," ONE MORE THING" is up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg, kick us off.



GUTFELD: Yes. Tonight, I got Tammy Bruce, Lee Zeldin, Kat Timpf, and Jimmy Failla. It's going to be a fun show. But let's do this. Greg's what's hiding under that blanket? So I'm going to go around. I'm going to play this. I'm going to ask each one of you. What do you think is hiding under this blanket? Let's show the frame please.



All right, there you go. Dana, what's hiding under that blanket?



PERINO: Two dogs.



GUTFELD: Judge?



PIRRO: A box.



GUTFELD: A box. Geraldo? Keep it clean.



RIVERA: Yes, it looks like a bunch of bowling balls. I mean --



PIRRO: Tennis.



RIVERA: Pool balls.



GUTFELD: Pool balls. Got it. Got it. Jesse, what do you think is under that blanket?



WATTERS: I think that's How I Save The World.



GUTFELD: Oh, you want to -- a copy of your book?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Way to work that in as a plug. All right, let's do it. Show it.



PERINO: All right, one cat.



GUTFELD: Yes, dead cat. No, I'm kidding. It's alive. It just likes to do that. The cat like -- he finds that very, I don't know, kind of soothing to lie on his back and recovers.



PERINO: Yes, it's like a weighted blanket.



GUTFELD: There you go.



PERINO: It's so comfy. Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, so my daughter Ellie had a big basketball game last night. Let's go to the highlight please. There she is bringing up the ball, running the point there. She takes it around the right wing --



GUTFELD: Oh, stop.



WATTERS: Knife through the defense. Shots up. Boom. All right, right there, that's to send the game into overtime. Then in OT, we get a fast break. A teammate passes the ball back, sinks the game-winner in overtime.



PIRRO: Fantastic.



WATTERS: Congratulations Elliana. We're very, very proud.



PIRRO: That's great.



WATTERS: Also --



GUTFELD: Is she your favorite daughter, Jesse?



WATTERS: Yes, she's my real daughter. Listen, all I could do is shoot also. I couldn't do anything else, jump dribble defend. It's all I could do. So, you know, she's mine. "HANNITY" tonight, I'm on that. Check it out at 9:00 Eastern.



PERINO: Alright, we'll see you there. I have a friend -- friends have a band. It's called Skillet. They have a brand new album. It is coming out tomorrow. It's called Dominion. They got two big songs on there. Surviving the Game and Standing the Storm. Be sure to listen to it. They're a great band, really nice people.



Also, I wanted to show you this. It's also about a cat. It kind of looks like the cat from Greg's. This is a family in Colorado. They donated this recliner to a thrift shop. But they forgot -- they didn't realize that their cat was inside. Thankfully, the employees of the stores found the cat, rescued him, and reunited him with his owners.



WATTERS: Oh, boy.



PERINO: Geraldo.



RIVERA: Today is Geraldo's Geraldo news with Geraldo -- because Jesse is always busting my chops about my 200 mile an hour 12 cylinder turbocharged Bentley, I'm thinking about downsizing to this baby, to futuristic flying car created by Bellwether Industries which successfully tested this half- scale model in Dubai. They plan on rolling out a full-scale model for private owners in 2030. I'll probably miss that.



Right now, the flying car does not have projected price --



WATTERS: Yes, with the way you eat.



RIVERA: But beating traffic would be priceless.



PERINO: The half-scale model would work for me and Greg. All right, Judge.



PIRRO: OK, this -- in a town in China, there were 80 ostriches that got loose, and they're running away from their owner. They weigh 200 pounds, and they're about nine feet tall. So, can you imagine them running rampant all over the place, a pack of hostages going 45 miles an hour and you just come out for a cigarette or something and get mowed down by the ostriches? You don't want that.



PERINO: I mean, and also, they have a zero COVID policy. That's outrageous.



PIRRO: Yes, it is. And 20 of them are still on the loose in China. Xi Jinping is looking for them.



PERINO: All right. Well, that is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret!



