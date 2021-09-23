'The Five' on reporter's rage after Biden snubs question

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on September 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.

President Biden claims he's getting the border crisis under control. But the White House just admitted it has no clue what's going on, tat as Fox News confirms Haitian immigrants camped out by the thousands under a bridge in Texas are being released to the U.S. on a very large scale. Even after the White House told us they're being sent back home.

Press secretary Jen Psaki trying to dodge the disaster in Texas and instead lashing out at those border patrol agents on horseback.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This has been an incredibly heart wrenching issue. We've watched the photos of Haitians gathering under a bridge, many with families, and the horrific video of the CBP officers on horse -- on horses using bridle and inappropriate measures against innocent people. Those individuals were placed on administration -- administrative leave and will not be interacting with any migrants.

WATTERS (on camera): Meanwhile, no one in the administration seems to know the exact number of people coming across our border.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You're telling us that the DHS chief has the most recent numbers about how many of these Haitians under the bridge have been sent back and how many have been released into the U.S.

The DHS chief is telling us that he doesn't know. So, who else can we ask?

PSAKI: You can certainly ask the Department of Homeland Security. I'm confident, Peter, I am confident that he wanted to have the most up to date numbers and we will venture to get you those. I promise you this afternoon.

DOOCY: Is this an issue of not knowing or is this an issue of a lot more people are being released into the U.S. than are being sent out?

PSAKI: That is certainly not the issue.

WATTERS (on camera): Yes. Geraldo, the issue is they're either going to lie about it or they don't know.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I don't know that they know.

WATTERS: I know that they don't know.

RIVERA: It is chaos at the border. There were so many people coming across night and day. I think that the thing they should admit, Jesse, is that they have a massive crisis. That this is a crisis, and it is a crisis of confidence because we don't believe them anymore when they talk about the numbers released, and it is a crisis because no one has a solution.

I have some ideas. We need to have a massive publicity campaign beamed at these countries that are feeding these tired, hungry, poor migrants into the United States. Tell them they are absolutely not to come. The border is closed. And they will be sent back. We need to counter the propaganda --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: But Geraldo, that doesn't work.

RIVERA: -- that the cayotes have set.

WATTERS: Because when they get here, they get to stay. Right, Jeanine?

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. First of all, you know, when they say they don't know the numbers, that is the most dishonest thing that they can say. All right? To say Mayorkas doesn't know the numbers, Harris doesn't know the numbers and now what they're saying is, you know, we're sending them home. We know they're not sending them home. We know they're lying to us.

And the only way to resolve this is not to do a massive P.R. It's to basically get the border tight just the way Donald Trump did it, to make sure that they stay in their own countries. I don't want to know the reason they're coming here. Let a court decide. If the reason they want to come here is for asylum, are they entitled?

They can't just come here and say I want to live here. He let -- open the welcome mat for me. I want education, housing, medication and I want free food and maybe a job. I mean, these people no matter what we say -- Mayorkas says don't come. They're coming.

WATTERS: Also, Greg, this hoax with the whips from the horseback. Psaki seized on it. that's a diversion.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: They want to talk about the crisis they created. They want to talk about a hoax that the media created.

GUTFELD: Right. I want to get to that. But first, this whole thing about Joe says it's under control. Is control what he actually calls a bridge?

Because it's all under that bridge. But again, he thought the Afghanistan withdrawal was under control.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: He thought the drone strike was under control. He thought inflation was under control. One thing we know that's under control, Joe Biden. He is under the control of the hard left who are bent on remaking society. He's an empty vessel. And that's why you're seeing these consequences.

The biggest point though, to this hoax. OK? They're -- the press and Jen Psaki is going after the border patrol for doing their job because Biden and the enabling media wouldn't do their job. This never would have happened if they actually had been kept up with our coverage at Fox of all of this -- of all this harrowing footage, nonstop footage.

They had to wait for that one image, one singular image as Chris Cuomo points out so that they can manufacture a story out of one image. It's a consequence, though, of their own corruption.

So, what does that remind you of? It reminds you of the media and the Democrats ignoring the rampant, violent crime that started last summer all the way to the present time. All of our cities are degraded, it's a dangerous.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Wait a second.

GUTFELD: Stop, Geraldo. Let me finish. I let you talk for God knows how long. So instead, they just totally ignore the fact that we have rampant crime wave. Crime is going up. Homicides are up. But if there's just one singular image, one issue, a police issue encounter that they can use because in that way they can again blame law enforcement and then pretend that they actually care about something.

By the way, the whip story finally, I love it as it falls apart. The media changes the verbiage. So, it went from whipping to wielding to whirling to twirling to swinging. What's next? Conducting? I would love to see the conducting.

Meanwhile, some Haitians attacked a pilot, --

PIRRO: That's right.

GUTFELD: -- a U.S. pilot, injured three ICE officers. But is that behavior considered horrific? It's not because unlike the whip, it actually happened.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: And when they spin the whip like that, it's not a whip, but when they spin the --

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: It's a rein.

WATTERS: -- the rein like that, it's actually designed to make sure that the people on foot don't come too close to the horse because the horse can actually trample these poor people.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: Dana, you would know that because you came from Wyoming.

PERINO: Yes, that's true.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You came on a ranch.

PERINO: I feel like -- yes, thank you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I feel like I'm probably just going to repeat a lot -- a lot of what Greg just said. But I think I will.

GUTFELD: That's OK. It makes me feel good.

PERINO: Because we kind of landed at the same point.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: We're on day three of whip gate --

WATTERS: Yes, whip gate.

PERINO: -- and they haven't talk about immigration --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- in weeks.

PIRRO: Yes.

PERINO: Not talk about in weeks. This is not enough of a manufactured crisis that the vice president would actually come out and talk about it.

And if you -- Maxine Waters today, one of the things that she talked about was, this shows that they want to -- that these border patrol agents want to put everybody back into slavery. It's like they have two moats.

You can talk about slavery or the Holocaust. There's nothing in between.

You can't talk about policies. You can't talk about anything like that.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Also, where was the intelligence about this group coming?

GUTFELD: Yes. That's true.

PERINO: Because what we know now is that they just didn't come from Haiti.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Good question. It is a good and fair question.

PERINO: They came from Brazil and Columbia.

WATTERS: They -- it's 11 days.

RIVERA: Chile.

WATTERS: They came in 11 days. No one saw it coming.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: It happened so quickly. And we do want to remind the audience what Dana was referencing. Here is Maxine Waters, no relation, comparing this to something worse than slavery. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys with their reins, again, whipping black people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): Worse than slavery, Dana.

PERINO: So, they couldn't figure out anything to say until they got to their comfortable ground of attacking law enforcement.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: I actually, I do think that these border patrol agents should file a hostile workplace claim because they work for the president and the vice president. And even the spokesperson at the White House denigrating these people that are doing their jobs.

If I could say one other thing, I am for legal immigration. I am for more legal immigration. All of this is making it so much harder to do legal immigration.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Because the system is completely backed up. And let me also add this. It was announced today that the Pentagon has revealed and State Department revealed, we only got 3 percent of the approved vetted special immigrant visas out of Afghanistan. These are the people who helped us. We completely broke our promise, 3 percent.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: And so, you can't get them here but they're going to basically roll over and let all of this happen. That makes me sick.

RIVERA: I have to rebut what Greg said --

GUTFELD: Please.

RIVERA: -- about Haitian immigrants and crime. There's absolutely no evidence. I defy you to find --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wait, that's not what he was saying.

PERINO: He didn't say that.

RIVERA: You related directly --

GUTFELD: No.

RIVERA: -- these undocumented immigrants.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You misread it.

GUTFELD: My God. You are so wrong, Geraldo.

WATTERS: You misread it.

GUTFELD: You -- I'm going -- what I was talking --

RIVERA: What does crime have to do with these people? You know what their crime is?

GUTFELD: Jesus Christ!

RIVERA: Their crime is that they have to --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're totally misreading it. I was talking about how the media covers the story.

RIVERA: Let me -- let me --

GUTFELD: No, because you're lying -- he's screwing it.

RIVERA: These Haitians have been --

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: It's embarrassing, Geraldo. You're embarrassing me.

WATTERS: Geraldo?

RIVERA: Well, be embarrassed.

GUTFELD: No, because you're wrong. You're wrong.

RIVERA: You know, you're embarrassed. The Haitians have been --

GUTFELD: No, no, no, no. Let me respond to your lie to your face. I was talking about how the media ignored a story about the crime issue. It wasn't about Haiti.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Jesus! Apologize.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You know what? (Inaudible) in the same sentence.

GUTFELD: Because they -- what is that story?

RIVERA: You wanted to make this stereotypical linkage.

WATTERS: No. No.

GUTFELD: That's so wrong, Geraldo.

RIVERA: And Haitians have been screwed and immigration --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That is so wrong. So wrong.

RIVERA: Haiti is 200 miles from Cuba.

GUTFELD: My God.

RIVERA: A Haitian gets to our shore, --

WATTERS: Geraldo?

RIVERA: -- they get deported.

GUTFELD: I waited an apology for your lie.

RIVERA: A Cuban gets to our shore, they get asylum.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: The point went over your head, Geraldo.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: OK? You just admit it.

RIVERA: Why?

WATTERS: Ahead --

GUTFELD: Even with your hair cut.

WATTERS: The manhunt for Brian Laundrie ramping up after Gabby Petito's death is ruled a homicide. That breaking information, up next.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: First time --

RIVERA: Go to the videotape. Go to the videotape.

RIVERA: He's aggressive.

GUTFELD (on camera): Yes. Pressure is mounting for authorities to track down Brian Laundrie after Gabby Petito's death is ruled a homicide. Several agencies continue their search for Laundrie in a Florida swamp. And questions are mounting over what his parents knew and if they helped him.

For more -- judge, for more on that, let's go to Phil Keating at the search area in Venice, Florida. Phil?

PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Greg. Day four of this exhaustive search but law enforcement in the 25,000 acres behind me in the Carlton Reserve. Just about to wrap up for the day. And throughout it all, still no sign of the 23-year-old young man, the person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of his 22-year-old fiance, Gabby Petito.

Searchers are using drones, dogs, ATVs as well as their feet penetrating the area where the terrain is rough, swampy, much under water. There is also a dive team here and cadaver dogs. And side sonar is being used to look for objects or terrain underneath the dark water.

Laundrie's parents say their son went here for a hike last Tuesday.

According to his parents their sone went for the hike on Tuesday of last week. The following day, Wednesday, they say they came here and retrieved a Mustang that he had parked at the nature reserve, but went home without him.

Then on Friday, claiming they had not seen their son in three whole days, that is when they finally called police to report him missing. Greg?

GUTFELD: Thanks, Phil. So, judge, there was no hike. He never went on a hike. Right?

PIRRO: Nope.

GUTFELD: No. So, they're covering. So, if the parents are -- what could they be changed with if they helped Brian flee by --

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Now let's start at the beginning.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: Ok, what the parents can be charged with. Look, he comes home without Gabby. All right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: Everybody knows that he left with Gabby, especially his parents since they had been living there for the past year.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: So, his parents are already in on the secret. Now the parents, when they go on a trip with him, they buy a new camper, an attachment that they attach to their pickup truck. I don't know the lingo but they have something some kind of a camper.

They go away for a weekend, this is what the Guthrie's (Ph) are saying, the people across the street are saying. This 23-year-old goes away for the weekend with his mom and dad camping? You're kidding. No.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: They're either getting rid of evidence that was in the van that he brought home.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: Or they are searching out, casing out places where he can hide or where he can say -- they can say they let them off and then they lead everyone on and then on Friday say he hasn't been here when he wasn't there for a week.

GUTFELD: Have they looked to see if they've like, or checked their ATM records and see if they withdrew any money.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Let me tell you something. They have been on those reports from day one. Not necessarily the north -- the North -- what is it?

RIVERA: North Port.

PIRRO: Port Police Department. And I'm a little disappointed in them that they didn't have their eyes on the -- on Brian Laundrie. But the truth is, they've had their -- the bank records, their electronic records, their phone records, their credit card records. They have gone to every location, every way that they could have figured out that he came back from Wyoming because we now know we left her there to Florida. All right?

And how he would have made it back in x number of days. This is really easy. You back into it.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: And this is a homicide. All right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: So, the reason it's a homicide, it's either accident, natural, suicide, homicide. We don't yet know the cause of death. Homicide is a manner of death.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: The cause of death is how? Did he strangle her? Are there ligature marks? Did he beat her with blunt force trauma? Is there a fracture to her skull? There's a whole -- we don't know that yet until the toxicology comes back.

GUTFELD: I was thinking, Geraldo, that they weren't -- they didn't want to say the cause of her death was because they don't want to have people with more information calling in that they got from TV. You know what I mean?

RIVERA: Yes. You know, you want it to be fresh.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: First of all, I love you.

GUTFELD: I love you too, Geraldo.

PERINO: And he's sorry because he was wrong. All right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: And I'm sure that you are as well. Seriously, back -- back to this horrible case. And I really -- when I say this, don't think I'm too harsh.

When I say that I hope that we find him --

PIRRO: Dead.

RIVERA: Right.

GUTFELD: Eaten by wolves.

RIVERA: But this was -- or eaten by whatever.

PIRRO: Alligators.

RIVERA: Gators. Gabby's uncle Steve said of the parents, you are as guilty and complicit with this massive cover-up and stolen tactic as Brian Laundrie. And it is almost physically impossible for the parents not to have been complicit.

And I think you've got to start there and even if let's say you don't find the kid because he is dead someplace, I think you have to -- and as the judge suggest, I'm sure there is this intense investigation of the parents as well although it appears to have started too late, days late, maybe five days late. But I think that the parents hold the key to the mystery right now.

GUTFELD: All right, Jesse. Put on your little thinking cap if you can fit it over that hair.

WATTERS: Got it.

GUTFELD: Dead, alive? What do you think?

WATTERS: I don't want to find him dead. I want him to get pulled out of some sewer --

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: -- with handcuffs and I want to see him suffer and then get the chair. Obviously, he murdered her and then he drove the van back here, scrubbed it. And then him and his parents cooked up this little excuse that he went to the swamp. Probably didn't go there. He's probably in another country.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: They gave him like a five-day head start. The FBI got played, the local police got played.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: It was a sin what happened. The FBI -- what? How many dozens of agents did they try to set Trump's people up with, but they don't have eyes and ears on this guy? This guy is crossing state lines. Probably killed this poor woman and he's covering this whole thing up.

PIRRO: Right.

WATTERS: This has been a bad track record --

PIRRO: OK.

WATTERS: -- of protecting women in the FBI. You have Nassar, the gymnast, you have Epstein.

PIRRO: That's right.

WATTERS: You have this poor woman. They blew a lot of high-profile cases, Gutfeld. We remember the Trump situation. We remember they had the informant of the shooter in the Pulse nightclub. The dad was on the FBI payroll for how long? They got tipped off. The Parkland? Remember that guy was a homicidal school shooter. They didn't even follow up on that lead.

So then this happens. I think you do charge the parents. You would know better.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: Aiding and abetting, conspiracy.

PIRRO: Obstruction, perjury.

WATTERS: They just throw a slew of charges at this couple and make them squeal. They don't know anything. They're not sophisticated people. They'll have to rat out their son. I don't like this part of the story.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: He was reading a book about a dead woman.

PIRRO: It's irrelevant.

WATTERS: I read books where women get killed. So, if two women get killed in Manhattan, I'm a suspect.

GUTFELD: Probably.

WATTERS: You are more than I am but that doesn't make any sense.

RIVERA: Easy, boys. Easy.

PIRRO: OK. Wyoming is one of 28 states that still allows the death penalty.

GUTFELD: There you go.

RIVERA: Good.

GUTFELD: So, Dana, what are your thoughts?

PERINO: Well, I agree with everything here. But I go back to one thing. On Monday, the local police called off the search in this reserve.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Which made us think, OK, well then maybe they know something else.

But then that afternoon, they interview the parents in the van. Then Tuesday and Wednesday, they're back at the reserve. So perhaps they learned something from there.

But I also really think that would be, when it is solved, there's a lot of CYA happening right now. Because --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What does that stand for?

PERINO: Cover your rear end. Because who failed to put a tail on him?

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: How was he allowed to leave the house? Did he flee the country? If that was the case, why wasn't the FBI paying attention? And then also there's all the cyber aspect of it. There's all the phones, there's all the sorts of evidence. And some weird messages that he left like on --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- he had a Pinterest account.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: I mean, I didn't know that guys had Pinterest accounts.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That suspect right there. I do.

PERINO: You have a Pinterest account?

WATTERS: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Of course, you do. Probably for your dog.

PERINO: For all of your, like all your recipes and crafts?

WATTERS: Yes. I actually get rid of that.

PIRRO: But he shared with Gabby and his mother.

GUTFELD: There you go. All right. Coming up, the liberal press furious after getting thrown out of the Oval Office while trying to ask Biden questions. What song could this be?

RIVERA (on camera): How the warm has turned the one sympathetic and friendly media now furious with their old pal, President Joe Biden, after he avoided their questions and aides tossed them out of the room like a sack of rotten potatoes during his meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And these aren't just small issues. As you know the media was trying to ask about if multiple ongoing crises like the broken border, and the Taliban, Afghanistan. The British leader on the other hand more than happy to take questions. Our president? Not so much.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I think we'll be OK if we just have a couple of questions, just, just, just a couple of questions for you.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Good luck.

UNKNOWN: Mr. President --

(CROSSTALK)

BIDEN: He -- no, ask him a question.

JOHNSON: That's the Good Friday Agreement. That's, that's the --

UNKNOWN: Thank you.

UNKNOWN: Thank you. Let's go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA (on camera): I hate that chaos there. But you're the expert, Dana.

What is the better course of action when things are real -- when you're up to your neck in crap, is it better to avoid it or is it better to deal with it?

PERINO: Own it. You are the leader of the free world. You have just given a speech about human rights, freedom, and democracy. Freedom of the press is part of that. And you're sitting with Boris Johnson, the second most powerful man in the world and you're not giving him a moment?

You've already really made him look bad in his own country because he denied allowing people to travel here for so long. Just changes at the night before. So, I forgot to tell Boris Johnson so he couldn't even take credit for that.

I think what happened is that the White House team told the Brits we're not going to take any questions. And Boris Johnson is sitting there and he's like, like, we can do that, right? Surely, we can do that. And we have to be so rude to him.

I want to know, what happened to the return to norm's crowd? And the democracy dies in darkness brigade? Where did all of them go? Now, I understand that the press is mad. But the problem is they didn't start complaining during the campaign when they couldn't have access -- they could complain a little bit.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But they treated him with kid gloves and now they're mad. And one of the things that the White House did today, is they blamed the Brits for surprising them with taking questions. But in terms of return to norms, traditional meetings with the foreign leader, you always get two and two.

Two questions aside. That's the return to normal.

RIVERA: What about the fact, Greg, that Biden seems, President Biden seems to have gone from the aggrieved victim to the perpetrator of this obfuscation?

GUTFELD: Well, he gets ornery. He gets angry. He's getting old. It's just, what just happened there it shows you that even the staff has a low approval rating of their president. It's like -- this is the fastest disintegrating president in history. I feel like I'm watching a time lapse of the last eight months. And it's not -- you know.

But I don't have sympathy for the reporters. I'm like you. You know? They elected this guy. They colluded to suppress the story, the Hunter Biden story that would have disqualified Joe Biden by revealing that the e-mails were indeed talking about China and getting money out of an adversary.

Trump was right about this. But it didn't matter. The reporters refused to do their job. So now they got to live with their choice. Right? They got to live with the guy who didn't tweet, who didn't make mean jokes. But hey, he's such a nice guy that he droned a bunch of kids. That's on the press.

They elected this guy.

PIRRO: Yes.

RIVERA: So, the press behavior, does he get any slack because they were so falling over each other to be obnoxious?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: That was obnoxious?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: That's not bad.

RIVERA: I think pretty obnoxious.

PERINO: I don't think so.

WATTERS: That wasn't of noxious, Geraldo. That was tame. I'm with Greg. The Press created this mess. The last president was on truth serum. We got everything, full access, uncultured, raw, uncut. And what did they do? They killed the golden goose. This guy gave him ratings and book deals and clicks, but they couldn't take it because they were such partisan hacks for the Democrats, they colluded with the billionaires and Silicon Valley to destroy his presidency.

So, now we have a stiff, right? He doesn't give him ratings. He doesn't give them clicks. He's boring. And the press is bored out of their mind, right? So, Biden has no respect for these people. Biden knows they're in his pocket. He disrespects them constantly. Whatever, I'm not going to talk to you. It does it matter.

And it helps him because his handlers is just a way of them protecting Joe from himself. They know he's shot. He can barely complete a sentence. And the media gets pretends like they're all upset. Oh, we're going to send a letter. So what? They don't care. It's fake aggression. They'll lob softballs the next time and then Joe will just abuse them with silence and access and it goes around and around.

RIVERA: The reason I can't disagree with Jesse is that there's an example even more egregious. You have the indictment of Michael Sussman, the campaign lawyer working for Hillary Clinton. He's indicted. He was the one fueling the Russia collusion hoax.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Exactly.

RIVERA: So, Russia, Russia, Russia was clearly Hillary Clinton's creation, and the press is not touching it.

PIRRO: Yes, they are not touching it.

RIVERA: It's like it's a not --the non-story after everything -- after the impeachment of a president.

PIRRO: You know what I saw today, I saw that they got very upset that apparently the whole pool marches over to Jen Psaki's office and they file a complaint, which I think is really hysterical because I've come to the conclusion that it's Jen Psaki who's saying, you're not -- you got to get -

- don't talk to anybody. Take this reporter first. Don't answer anything from that reporter.

And you know what Jen Psaki says? Her response is, look, I'm not in a position to offer an immediate solution. But the truth is that the President answers questions every day. That's her response. That's her solution. Except he hasn't talked -- he hasn't spoken about the drone, he hasn't spoken about the border. He hasn't spoken about any of the issues that are concerning to them.

But maybe now they'll start to get upset realize that you know what, he was condescending. When Boris Johnson said, you know, I want to ask a couple of questions. And he says, good luck.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: You know, that's condescending. They can't get an answer from him.

They don't have access. That's First Amendment. You know what, maybe they'll figure it out.

PERINO: They've been nicer to the Taliban.

GUTFELD: But wait a minute. You know, I was going to -- don't you get that the -- don't you feel like the media is terrified of Jen Psaki?

PERINO: She's tough. Look, she's tough. She's good at her job.

RIVERA: Jen Psaki is the most competent person in the Biden administration.

PIRRO: She is --

RIVERA: I do.

GUTFELD: She has to be --

RIVERA: She should be -- she should be the president.

WATTERS: That's not saying a lot, Geraldo.

RIVERA: She may not, but I think she has to.

PERINO: She was very good at her job.

PIRRO: She can shut it down.

WATTERS: Well, she's also fielding questions from libs, Geraldo. That's not tough.

RIVERA: Well, I'm not -- Peter Doocy is no lib. He's a tough --

WATTERS: He's one guy. One guy, not a lib.

RIVERA: One can be enough.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Ahead, President Biden nose-diving in the polls, sparking new fears he could drag down Democrats and lead to a big, big red wave.

PIRRO: The red wave warning growing more intense for Democrats as President Biden continues his free fall in the polls. Swing state voters are reportedly getting buyer's remorse with the President's approvals sinking fast in several battleground states like Michigan, Virginia, and Iowa. And making matters worse for Biden, the Democratic Party is currently feuding over aspects of his trillion-dollar spending agenda.

OK, on the one hand, you know, Joe Biden -- I'll start with you, Dana. Joe Biden started out saying he's going to unify everybody. And now, it appears he can't even unify his own party because he's -- on the one hand, he's got these leftist, progressive Democrats, and then he's got the more moderate Democrats, and now he's got the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is, you know, apparently causing a lot of people to say we didn't send -- we didn't vote for him to do this.

PERINO: One of the reasons Biden said that he won the primary with the Democrats is that he was more moderate, and then he wasn't progressive like Bernie Sanders. And then he became president, and all of a sudden, he's being led around by the nose by the progressives, and the Bernie Sanders crowd.

And the moderates who actually have very tough races, who will need something to bring home, they want this infrastructure bill, and then they'll talk about the $3.5 trillion. The $3.5 trillion, that's got the progressives all worried. So, now, they're at a stalemate. That's why they

-- instead of meeting with Republicans today to try to get them to support the bills, he's having to meet with his own people.

And we'll see. He might have some success there. They might figure out a way to save some face and bring some things together. But one of the problems is, he is mishandling all these other issues we've talked about, the border, Afghanistan, and inflation also being another issue, that -- and crime let me add that one. It's making his political capital account decrease.

PIRRO: Well, you know in addition to that, I mean, you look at Iowa -- I mean, his approval rating is 31 percent in Iowa. I mean, that is -- that's pretty --

GUTFELD: It's still higher than Geraldo's though.

PIRRO: Yes, but his job approval --

RIVERA: Not in Cleveland.

PIRRO: Yes, but his job approval is 43 percent overall. But Iowa which is really important state, 31 percent, it's like don't even show up there.

GUTFELD: But here's the thing. Joe's approval was at his highest when he wasn't working. So -- when he was in hiding -- he was -- he was the player to be named later or other, right? And then the more he does his job, right, the faster his approval evaporates. So, my solution for him if I was running -- if I was his chief of staff cryogenics, freeze him until 2022.

Defrost him, like a Swanson's dinner, bake back better. That would be his new thing.

Because right now, everything you're saying is correct. Nobody's buying Moderate Joe anymore. He's like those one -- Geraldo will remember this.

He's like those one-dimensional towns that they used in western TV shows.

They can fool you until it suddenly just falls over.

RIVERA: I think you're discriminating against older people.

PIRRO: Yes, but what do you say, Geraldo?

RIVERA: I'm as sharp as I've ever been. I think that Joe Biden's coattails are clearly shrinking. And I think that the biggest impact is not the midterm election. I think you've got this $3.5 trillion, you know, omnibus spending bill that requires all 50 senators. I think, Sinema and Manchin, the two rebels, will be empowered by his diminishing popularity.

And if you can't get 50 senators on the floor -- well, this also collapse the infrastructure bill, the $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill. Will this hamper his ability to, you know, lift the debt ceiling and all the rest of it? I think that if he is as wounded as this before the first year is even out, I think it does spill problems. I'm no big political expert, but it seems to me it spills problem.

PIRRO: Well, you know, Jesse, with Manchin and Cinema, you know, they can't convince them to turn around, Joe Biden.

WATTERS: Yes. And I'll be brief because I want to save time for Geraldo's apology to Gutfeld. But I don't know if you've noticed this, Judge, but my friends and family who are Democrats, they don't defend Biden. I asked them, hey, how's it going, guys? They say, dot look at me. And it's true.

It's like no one is a Biden voter. It's like being a Carter voter and as a stench that's wafting around from it because everything he touches dies.

RIVERA: I like President Carter.

WATTERS: And then he lies about it and hide. So, we know what's going on with Joe. It's a matter of in next year is he going to be so toxic in these swing states in the 30's still that are other Democrats running? Are they going to distance themselves from Joe Biden?

PIRRO: Exactly.

WATTERS: And that's the question.

PIRRO: What do you think?

WATTERS: I think if he remains on this course, yes.

PIRRO: OK, "THE FASTEST" is up next.

PERINO: Welcome back to "THE FASTEST." OK, first off, we're going to have some apologies here on THE FIVE. OK, I'm going to -- I'm going to go first.

I apologize to Pinterest and all the men who are on Pinterest. Jesse Watters has a Pinterest account. I didn't know that. And also, Joey Jones has a Pinterest account where he gets great tips for woodworking and things like that. I had no idea, so apologies.

RIVERA: That's not a porn site.

PERINO: The next apology is going to come from Geraldo, and here's why.

Remember, in the A block, Geraldo misunderstood something Greg said. I'll read to you what Greg said. Greg: "So what does that remind you of? It reminds you of the media and the Democrats ignoring the rampant violent crime that started last summer all the way to the present time. All of our cities are degraded. Stop and let me finish, Geraldo. I let you talk, Geraldo, for God knows how long. So, instead, they just totally ignore the fact that we have rampant crime. Wave crime is going up, homicides are going up. But if there's just one singular image, one issue, a police issue encounter that they can use, because in that way they can again blame law enforcement and then pretend that they actually care about something." That was what Greg said. He did not say Haitians are causing crime to go up.

RIVERA: I apologize, Greg.

GUTFELD: I accept your apology.

RIVERA: But I didn't finish. I apologize because I believe you were very clever, right, very, very talented and it is a pleasure being on the program with you. My problem with what you said is the juxtaposition. Even though you did not intend it between violent crime, which is a separate topic, and you made that clear in the -- in the point, and that's why I apologize, and the Haitian immigrants.

They have enough problems to be lumped in the same paragraph with urban crime, I think, does them a disservice. But I apologize to you did not achieve the intention.

GUTFELD: I accept your apology, conditioned apology. And I would like to say that we are not -- we should never turn into the view.

RIVERA: We cannot.

GUTFELD: We cannot turn to the view become emotional about things.

RIVERA: And you can't make me a conservative.

GUTFELD: We have to be Vulcans.

PERINO: I will say that everybody started laughing in the commercial breaks. Also, this happened yesterday on THE FIVE and we had a major controversy about it. It involved a bear. It's bitterly divided. Here's what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It's a man in a costume.

PIRRO: That is -- it is real.

GUTFELD: It's a man in a costume.

PIRRO: No, no.

GUTFELD: This is a dude in a bear suit.

PIRRO: No, it's not. It's true, everybody. I'm a judge. It must be true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So, is the bear in Judge Jeanine's "ONE MORE THING" real? We send a highly skilled team investigators to Russia to find out. I'm just kidding.

We did not. But our producers reached out to the woman on social media and she confirms that the bear is real, and says that she rescued him from a safari park.

RIVERA: And she married him.

WATTERS: Oh, stop.

GUTFELD: Look how he's walking. That is so fake.

RIVERA: He used to be my co-anchor.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know what, I got to say, Judge, you know --

PIRRO: It's real. I'm not apologizing.

GUTFELD: You have destroyed the credibility of "ONE MORE THING." No one is going to trust our animal videos anymore.

PIRRO: No, she got him from the safari park.

PERINO: Wait, you guys. It's real.

PIRRO: It is real.

WATTERS: You believe the Russians, Dana? The Russian said it's real and you're buying that? The thing was walking like Geraldo after three drinks.

PIRRO: No, he is real and he's great.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Did you believe in the Russian (INAUDIBLE)

PIRRO: No, I'm not -- I'm not apologizing.

WATTERS: That is real as the dossier.

RIVERA: I think Greg should apologize for yelling it.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I apologize for your condition -- but she deserved it.

RIVERA: Look at this.

WATTERS: Oh, yes.

PERINO: Yes, anyway, Judge -- and finally --

RIVERA: Aren't there laws against that?

PERINO: -- karaoke a car might not be such a great idea after all. A study warns that listening to music and sing along songs like the hits while behind the wheel increases your chances of making mistakes. I know you like popular songs. I call it the hits.

WATTERS: I was driving to the zoo with the twins and Emma was trying to rap with them and she was dropping the beat and then they'd rap and then they tried to get me to do it. I can't rap and drive in the Bronx.

GUTFELD: You can't rap.

PERINO: Can you rap or drive?

WATTERS: No, but especially not together.

PERINO: Peter can rap and drive, actually.

RIVERA: I think that --

GUTFELD: I would never say that publicly because now, people are going to force me.

RIVERA: -- it's Greg's music that makes him aggressive.

PERINO: What about you? Do you sing in the car?

PIRRO: I absolutely sing in the car and I put -- I put music on and then --

PERINO: What's your favorite song?

PIRRO: -- I go faster?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Well, we know that, Judge.

WATTERS: Yes. Maybe put some mellow music, Judge.

PERINO: Well, that's the point. They're saying that you get distracted.

RIVERA: Johnny Mathis, who do you like?

PIRRO: No, I like the Eagles.

RIVERA: The Eagles?

PIRRO: I love the Eagles. Do you know -- and I love -- I love Toby Keith.

GUTFELD: I never sing in the car. I don't listen to --

PERINO: Your music doesn't really have words.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's the best kind. I was pulled up next to Jesse. He air drums on the steering wheel. He's like --

WATTERS: I can feel it coming -- I'm not singing. That was not a song.

GUTFELD: It almost happened.

WATTERS: That didn't happen.

GUTFELD: He walked right into it.

WATTERS: And I want to apologize for that.

PERINO: Wait, Judge, are you apologizing for anything?

PIRRO: Not to Brian Laundrie. He's not getting an apology.

PERINO: All right, all right.

PIRRO: I didn't insult anyone, did i?

PERINO: I apologize to our producers for going over time. "ONE MORE THING"

is up next.

WATTERS: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." So, I was playing golf with my dad and some people yesterday for charity.

PERINO: Yes, stop laughing.

WATTERS: It was the Planting Fields Foundation. We were raising money for -

- they manage a 400-acre original homestead landscape in Oyster Bay that's open to the public year-round. Check it out at plantingfields.org. There's my caddy, Steve. I shot an 89. The first time ever I broke the 90. See, Greg, I don't take off for my birthday. I take off for charity.

PERINO: You take off for charity.

WATTERS: That's the difference between you and I. Many differences, that's just one.

RIVERA: Did you cheat?

WATTERS: Dana.

WATTERS: Mulligan on front nine and the back nine.

PERINO: Well, Nicole Richie's 40th birthday was lit. And I mean, literally.

This happened at her birthday party. She posted the picture. She leaned over her cake to blow out. And her hair caught on fire.

RIVERA: Remember Michael Jackson?

PERINO: I mean, this is so scary. And thankfully, everything is fine.

She'll have a cute little new haircut. Just be careful out there, everybody?

PIRRO: Yes.

RIVERA: That was intense.

WATTERS: Greg, follow that.

GUTFELD: This is a lot of fun back in the early 2000s. Let's do this.

Greg's how many nuts part five. All right, what we do is we play the video, freezes, we go around the table. You guys guess how many nuts. Let's play the video. Let's freeze it.

There he is. What's going on over there? Here we go. All right, we're going to stop there. Judge, how many nuts do you think he can fit into his mouth?

And keep it clean.

PIRRO: I'm counting one. He only put one in his mouth.

GUTFELD: No, it's a predictive --

PERINO: No, the total.

PIRRO: How many can he put in his mouth?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: How do I know?

GUTFELD: Jesus.

RIVERA: You're supposed to guess.

PERINO: Just say a number.

PIRRO: All right, eight.

GUTFELD: Geraldo.

RIVERA: Six.

WATTERS: Nine.

PERINO: 12.

GUTFELD: All right, let's roll the tape.

WATTERS: Two, three, four --

PERINO: There not enough in his hands.

WATTERS: Five.

PERINO: Come on, keep going. You can do it.

WATTERS: Six.

PERINO: Come on.

WATTERS: Am I going to win the nut game?

PERINO: Come on, don't just -- seven, eight, oh, nine --

WATTERS: Nine.

GUTFELD: It stopped at eight.

PIRRO: I won. I won.

GUTFELD: I knew it. I knew.

PIRRO: And I don't know anything about it.

GUTFELD: You didn't even know anything about it and you win.

PIRRO: I didn't know anything about it and I won. It goes to show you. I was right about the bear too.

GUTFELD: You are not about the bear.

RIVERA: The bear is eating nuts?

GUTFELD: All right.

RIVERA: I wonder if how many nuts a bear could eat.

PIRRO: I wonder how many people.

WATTERS: That's how swollen they are, Geraldo.

GUTFELD: We'll be right back.

RIVERA: OK.

PERINO: Jesse Watters.

PIRRO: No, we're not coming back. Is it my turn?

WATTERS: Judge, you're up.

PIRRO: Oh, OK. I'm very happy. You know why? The Afghan girls, the national soccer team has been granted asylum -- I'm sorry -- in Portugal. You know, you know, the Taliban, they kept saying oh, we're going to let women go to school, we reserve their rights. Yeah, right. They ban women from playing sports.

Now these young women and their family members, a group of 80, they went from safe house to safe house. They are now living in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

RIVERA: Bravo.

PIRRO: They arrived on Sunday. And there -- they have their family members with them, the players between the ages of 14 and 16. Bravo to the team.

Bravo to Portugal.

PERINO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Why didn't we get the good soccer players? We give them the Portugal? Come on. We got the Olympics coming up. Geraldo.

RIVERA: That's what -- immigrant vigor.

GUTFELD: Soccer is not the only sport.

WATTERS: Yes, it is.

RIVERA: Immigrants help the country.

WATTERS: Remember they were kneeling all over the place?

RIVERA: Now, we're ready for this edition of Geraldo's Geraldo news with Geraldo. My hotel was swarming with Secret Service and cops. They were all over the place. I love cops, so I got out and I had to say hello. They are such good people. They were guarding the hotel because President Erdogan of Turkey, very controversial Turkish president was staying in my hotel and they were afraid of assassination attempts. He had a coup attempt against him. The cops and I speak the same language unlike me and Greg. They really are --- they're amazing people.

PERINO: We just had this on a loop?

PIRRO: Yes, this is on the loop. OK.

WATTERS: Is this your "ONE MORE THING?"

GUTFELD: I can tell they're really, really thrilled to see you, Geraldo.

RIVERA: They are thrilled to see me. You may not be, they are.

GUTFELD: I'm joking.

WATTERS: You're scraping the bottom of the barrel here with Geraldo's news about Geraldo.

RIVERA: Oh, look at him.

WATTERS: Of all the things you do, Geraldo, we could do better than that. I feel like you fit -- you did more than fist bump a few cops yesterday.

PERINO: You missed yesterday -- did you missed the day that we had his haircut.

WATTERS: Yes, the haircut?

RIVERA: That was yesterday.

WATTERS: That was yesterday. I'm glad I missed yesterday because I was doing charity work.

PERINO: Charity work.

GUTFELD: Our ratings were huge too.

WATTERS: That's it --

PIRRO: Yes, huge.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It was building for Monday.

RIVERA: They tuned in looking for you.

WATTERS: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" up next with Bret.

