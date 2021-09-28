'The Five' on migrants being released into US, Kamala Harris' 'unlikability'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Joey Jones, and Dan Bongino. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



The border crisis showing no signs of letting up for President Biden, a new group of migrants in southern Mexico is getting ready to come north to the United States. That as we learn what happened to the thousands of migrants that were camped out under a bridge in squalid conditions.



Now after clearing that area out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas now admitting that most of them actually came to the United States. He said 12,000 migrants and may be more have been released into the country. Mayorkas says playing defense and defending how the administration has been handling the border this way.







ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: This is nothing new. We've seen this type of irregular migration many, many times throughout the years. I don't know if Governor Abbott said the same thing in 2019 when they were more than a million people encountered at the southern border. It is the policy of this administration. We do not agree with the building of the wall.







PERINO (on camera): Meanwhile, the president's forceful attacks on the border patrol based on a debunked talking point that agents were whipping migrants not good enough for some Democrats.







REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): The world was watching and what we witnessed was our own border patrol that we pay on horses, the we've never seen before. I expected our administration to know better than to have horses chasing down black people.







PERINO: I feel like this whole whip gate thing is a metaphor, Dan, for all the other things. Like, they would rather talk about something that did not happen and try to convince people that the border patrol was whipping migrants instead of dealing with the real issue.



DAN SCAVINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, this is the first whipping incident in human history with no whip and no incident. But you also have to, right, you have to marvel at the Democrats ability. Like they know, it's like that old quote attributed to (Inaudible) even though it wasn't insisted. You know, they know they're lying, we know they know they are lying. They know we know they're lying and yet they still live.



It's like, everybody knows you made the story up, OK? We have the photos. We have the photographer and they are still doing it but why are they doing it? That's what matters because we have a Department of Homeland Security secretary now. Do you ever see that meme on the internet, you had one job?



PERINO: Yes.



SCAVINO: You know, like the post on this guy's throat in the garbage, it's like, dude, you have one job. The guy's title is homeland security secretary, and yet, they ask him on the weekend show with Chris Wallace how many people are in the United States and he is like, it reminds me of that old Pete Puma thing from Woody Woodpecker. How many lumps he wants? I don't know, three or four. He's like, how many people are in the country? He goes, I don't know, 10,000, 12,000 or it could be more.



Like that's a big arrow, right? It's like imagine like Dana is doing the show with Bill and like, what time do you get out? I don't know, you get out at nine, but maybe nine, 10, maybe nine. Like your only job, my man, your only job is to know who's in the homeland. You're the secretary of homeland security.



And that's why the whip story is important because they have totally failed on the border. It's been a catastrophe. They are lying to America and it was a convenient distraction and sadly, a bunch of useful idiots run with it.



PERINO: Jessica, one of the things about the secretary is that when the whip thing first came up, he defended the border patrol agents. OK?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right.



PERINO: Overnight, it may be from a phone call or something, maybe like all the bat signal went out. Like, actually no, we are going to trash the border patrol agents falsely. And by the next day he said they are very troubled and that this shouldn't happen. By the end of the week he said it was a sign of systemic racism on something that didn't happen.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, and before the investigation had concluded. To me that was just the easiest way out of this. We are looking into it. If you don't want to say, they were reins versus whip and you don't --







PERINO: Sorry, let me just interrupt. But one of the problems with that is that the President of the United States --







TARLOV: I get that.



PERINO: -- the head of -- the commander-in-chief he said there will be consequences and they will pay.



TARLOV: And they will pay. Correct. It was, I mean, there was clearly a lack of communication across the branches there with that and I understand, and we talked about this on Friday and I got panned on Twitter for not being as familiar with rein --



PERINO: Reins.



TARLOV: -- culture as I should be.



PERINO: Well you grew up in Tribeca, we understand.



TARLOV: Yes.



PAVLICH: Where everything is (Inaudible) up.



TARLOV: Absolutely. But I'm learning so much everyday here. But if there had been communication across departments with that, I think that Secretary Mayorkas' response on day one was the correct response --



PAVLICH: Yes.







JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, in his job the first time he spoke --



TARLOV: -- which is, we are going to look into this.



JONES: -- as the leader of the people that are being attacked for no reason.



TARLOV: Right. I want to press back a little bit on what Dan was saying about that they are just using this as a distraction. I think we know that everybody uses an optic scenario when they can to be able to not talk about a thing that maybe you have to.



But Chris Wallace pushed him and he did have to talk about it and that's how we got the 10 to 12,000 Haitians that have already gotten in here. We learned a lot about the COVID protocols. We know that people are being sent back who are testing COVID positive.



But this idea of language being such a sticking point, that's something that I never understood. You know, Chris Wallace says there was a flood of migrants, he says it wasn't a flood. Who cares? You have 30,000 people under a bridge. You can call it whatever you want, it's too many people who are desperate.



PERINO: That's like crisis, remember when they wouldn't say it was a crisis for so long?



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: Katie, the other thing that's interesting. Well, we might all be thinking this, or maybe not all that we're thinking this. It does not look good. The criticism of the Biden administration from the left is also quite strong and I think we all have to think about that. Right? Their concerns are that these migrants never should have been set back.



PAVLICH: Right.



PERINO: That this was the wrong thing to do. They don't offer other solutions and they complain that the Republicans don't offer any solutions. Congress hasn't done about it and I get all of that. But I don't think we can lose sight of the criticism of Biden coming from the left as well.



PAVLICH: Well, and the left is driving border policy for the Democratic Party. I mean, it's very clear. And Mayorkas this weekend when he's asked about what are you doing to prevent this from happening in the future knowing that we have thousands more people. We're in South America coming up now because they know the door is open, that thousands of people are being released into the country. And he doesn't give any solution.



And if you go back to the campaign trail, Joe Biden said in August of 2019 we can absorb two million people a year in this country. So when we're looking for solutions, when you look at the Democrats and they were asked if they would give free health care to illegal immigrants, they are perfectly fine with this. So, when the question of, is this going to continue, what is the solution? They don't want any solutions to this problem.



And in terms of the whip gate hoax, it wasn't just a miscommunication between branches about them changing their language. This is very clearly a strategy to scapegoat and accuse border patrol agents doing their job to distract away from the fact that there were thousands of people under the bridge.



And the big question is, well who suffers here? American suffer. Border town suffer. Why is there two sets of rules for American citizens? So, if you trespass you get prosecuted for that, but if you trespassed into the country.



One final point. There's been this talking point from people like Congresswoman Waters that these are just people seeking asylum from Haiti. They've had it rough. Well, the facts are that they were -- they went for asylum in South America and have been living South America for years after claiming asylum. They are coming here because the door is open, which is --



SCAVINO: Absolutely.



PAVLICH: -- and when you claim asylum's falsely that's also a crime that Democrats don't want to acknowledge.



PERINO: Right. The root causes weren't a problem in Chile.



JONES: Listen.



PERINO: As far as I remember.



JONES: There's some -- there's some nuance to this that people are talking about. So, we're not sending anyone back to Haiti right now because of everything going on in Haiti. So that's -- I mean, Democrats are pointing that out as well.



And so, the thing that Chris Wallace push I thought with the best thing he got out of him was, sir, why did you ever let them across the border to begin with. When you go back to say, well, in 2019 this, and 2018 that, the difference was the remain in Mexico policy because something that border patrol will tell you, people on horses and Texans will tell you is those migrants don't have any more right to be in Mexico than they do here.



So once they are here, we can't just push them back across the border, and that's why it was so important for border patrol officers that the tools they need to stop people from getting across that river and under that bridge to begin with, trying to take advantage of our system.



Our own reporters are showing their paperwork that shows that they've been wherever they've been in and shows their residency in South American companies, they're ripping them up and throwing them away before they get to the border and say, I'm a Haitian migrant, you can't send them back to Haiti because it's a mess right now.



And so, they are taking advantage of our whole system that Democrats have worked really hard to give them that opportunity to do. And it's nothing against those people but it's everything to do with the people in this country and the people that I know in Dalton, Georgia, that came here from South American countries, some of them were illegal and then their kids became DACA and some of them are naturalized.



And the fact that once you get here and you live in the shadows and the system you never are a part of the American dream. And that's why it's important to develop an immigration system that lets people become part of the American dream, otherwise it's just a class system.



And you're warning, as Democrats invite people into a worst scenario almost because now, you're living in the shadows, threw your four families to a home, sending most of your money back to Mexico for Mexican migrants. It's a mess and they know it.



TARLOV: I don't think that anyone who is here, quote, unquote, "living in the shadows" and we know these people living in cities like New York and D.C. My father works in Oregon in farming. There are a lot of people out there who were there illegally. None of them would trade their reality living in the shadows to go and back to where they came from. We give people --







JONES: Much of it be a part of what we have want on.



TARLOV: Sure, but we can't necessarily grant citizenship to everybody.



JONES: Come on.



TARLOV: Ad we're giving opportunity for people to take jobs that Americans will not do.



SCAVINO: How do you know that? Maybe you should offer them to --







TARLOV: I think --



PAVLICH: Maybe to start paying them to not to work.



SCAVINO: Maybe if we have so many --



JONES: But you're making an argument for the illegally of immigration right now because it might be morally superior and that's not how this country.



TARLOV: Well, they should go through a legal process if they can.



JONES: I agree.



TARLOV: That's why the vast majority of them pay taxes also and to fund some accounts just have one day they do get caught they can say I've been paying into your system, I respect American laws as the best that I can, yes, maybe I gotten here the wrong way but I want to be part --







SCAVINO: But that's not the way the law works. It's not as best as you can. It's like, it's the law.



PERINO: It's just the law.



SCAVINO: You don't get to respect it like when you fail. I don't like Obamacare, but unfortunately, I don't get to say the same thing. So, that's not the way the law --







PERINO: Well, I would say that we are off to an amazing start on Monday. Up next, get the shot or get fired. Vaccine mandates causing a health care worker shortage. We'll be right back.







PAVLICH (on camera): While liberals are creating vaccine mandates, New York state bracing for a healthcare worker shortage after ordering all hospital and nursing home employees to get the shot or face being fired.



State's governor is turning to the National Guard to fill the gap and police officers across the country are pushing back against the mandates. Dozens of state troopers in Massachusetts just resigned rather than get the shot. And the CDC director has nothing to offer when it comes to this disaster.







UNKNOWN: If we are losing health care workers potentially in the process does that actually create a safer environment in our hospitals?



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: It absently creates a challenge. What I would say is to have this, you know, to do some work to educate these healthcare workers to meet them where they are and to understand where their hesitancy is, so we can get them vaccinated and get them back to work.







PAVLICH: So, Jessica, you look at the situation and a lot of these healthcare workers were on the front line of the pandemic all through last year without a vaccine. Putting their lives on the line to take care of people. Now they are being given a choice to either take something that they don't want, or to lose their job. How does that render itself?



TARLOV: We didn't have a vaccine at the beginning of the pandemic, if we had, I mean, we have it was 6050,000 dead people, and maybe we'd have 400,000 less dead people if we had a vaccine.



PAVLICH: May be but what about the employment issue?



TARLOV: Well, two things here. So, on one side these mandates are working. Like New York Presbyterian which is a huge hospital system here in New York, 48,000 employees already put in their mandate, they only had 250 people who didn't comply with it. It's also masking in schools is working.



The CDC just put out a new study in 18 counties, kids who had to be masked, half the rate of COVID infection than those who were unmasked. So, mandates are working. But Dr. Marty Makary was just on in the previous hour and he wrote a Washington Post piece about this. That we should be shifting to a conversation about an immunity mandate and that's where Israel is.



Because we know that the antibodies in some cases are even more powerful in protecting us than the vaccine.



PERINO: Right.



TARLOV: That's where I would like to see us going with this. But the mandates are effective and most people are complying. And private organizations can do whatever they want. That's what I hear as a liberal, I get screamed out all the time, it's private enterprise, private enterprises. So.



PAVLICH: But this isn't a private enterprise if the government in New York or the federal government, Dan, is mandating and there is a lot of people that are not complying for whatever reason, and personal choice reason and now they are in a crisis. Because the National Guard has to come in and replace frontline healthcare workers --



SCAVINO: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- that the system is firing.



SCAVINO: Yes. A couple of points to challenge Jess. Number one, please let's stop pretending that this was just some free market thing. OK? That's not the case. If the government came out tomorrow and said to pro-life activists, hey, you know, a wink and a nod if you go up in front of an abortion clinic and block access to the door, you know, that could be -- liberals would go crazy. Even if there were no law liberals would lose their mind.



This is not a free market thing, please, let's stop that. That's not true. Biden and everyone have been pushing these vaccine mandates, these hospitals are regulated. Do you not think they are afraid of what's going to happen?



And secondly, that mask study. If I hear one more person cite this dope mask that did. Did you read it? That's not what the mask study said. It's clear right there. Everyone go right now, please. Was the camera moving or what, please, look, remember the "Meet the Fockers," it's with an o, don't worry FCC. Remember I'm watching you.



Well, read the study, the mask study clearly says there are -- you cannot draw causal inferences from this. Because when they pulled the data it was not a random sample. That is not what happened.



PERINO: Yes.



SCAVINO: People keep -- listen, I don't care if you are pro-mask or not, I'm not -- if you wear a mask, wear 20 of them. It doesn't matter to me. I just -- it's bizarre how you cherry pick the data that says the exact opposite of what you think it says and then when you go to real-world data like Australia where they implemented an outdoor mask mandate on July 15 and cases went up 600 percent. They go, no, not that data, it's the data the CDC said it's in causal. That's the data on mask that matter. It's not what the story said.



TARLOV: I did say natural immunity, though.



SCAVINO: No, you did. You did.



PAVLICH: You did. It's a good thing. Joey, you know, you're from Georgia. Right?



JONES: And I don't get to say the name of that movie on TV because when I talk about it --







PAVLICH: It could sound a little different.



SCAVINO: That's why I said O. There is an O.



PAVLICH: But Joey, I mean, the rest of the country really has been back to normal for almost a year now. We've gone from 15 days to slow the spread to turn in your employment. Right?







JONES: We've been back to normal since March 16, 2020 then where I live.



PAVLICH: Exactly.



JONES: But when you say that the mandates are working, they are working and getting people to do something that they are morally conflicted about, they are working and making them do it anyway. Listen. I'm vaccinated. I don't mind to tell people that. I chose to do it when I was in the marine corps. I don't know what vaccines I got. I'd be a hypocrite --



PERINO: There are 17 of them.



JONES: Yes. I'd be a hypocrite to question one now, you know? But with all that being said, I would trust an unvaccinated healthcare worker that saved my life and took care of me for a year over a vaccinated and boosted bureaucrat that's only doing this because the politics work out for them in their mind.



That's where I struggle with this. I can tell you about a gold star wife who is struggling to keep her job and using every exception she can found. It's not my right or job to tell her if she gets the vaccine or not, but she knows life and death pretty well and she knows taking care of people pretty well. She's been through the worse of it. She's chose not to get the vaccine and she knows how she can do her job anyway.



And I think the government should be bending over backwards to keep healthcare workers and state patrolman and people employed rather than saying I can circumvent this with the National Guard or like here in New York, bringing in someone from another state.



PAVLICH: Yes. And Dana, the director keeps saying we need to educate people who were hesitant. The people who don't want it anymore know why the vaccine is, they know why they're not taking it.



PERINO: I don't know. I think that there's actually some pretty good evidence that shows that more people talk to their doctors, maybe not the national media and maybe not the CDC director, but the rate of people that have gotten the vaccines since the push to talk to your doctor, that's actually gone up quite a bit.



The other thing I wanted to say is that the National Guard cannot do everything. OK? They are now being called in Massachusetts to drive school buses because there's a school bus driver shortage. Like we don't -- we need our National Guard to be like, be able to do like their day jobs --



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: -- and then emergencies. Like school bus driving is not it. The other thing -- last thing I want to remind everybody. Do not forget this. is that how you do it.



PAVLICH: That was good, Dana.



SCAVINO: That was good. Well done.



PERINO: And when did we get the vaccine mandates? Does anyone remember the date and the speech?



PAVLICH: It was after Afghanistan.



PERINO: Right in the middle of the Afghanistan issue and that's when they came up --



SCAVINO: Of course.



PERINO: -- with all of a sudden, the vaccine thing. And at the time it was like well, we had 25 questions that couldn't be answered and they wouldn't take any question from the press. So never forget that that's how we ended up here in the first place.



PAVLICH: And the rule still has not been written from OSHA. Source are waiting on that.



Coming up, how's this for liberal object. And Democrats say their over $3 trillion spending plan will cost nothing.







JONES: It's a pivotal week for President Biden and Democrats as they try to pass their massive $3.5 trillion spending plan. And according to them, the whole thing actually cost zero dollars.







JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: It is actually zero price tag on the debt. We are paying, we are going to pay for everything we spend. It's going to be zero.



REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): This is a zero-dollar bill because it's going to be completely paid for.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This package, the reconciliation package would cost us zero dollars.







JONES: Meanwhile, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy blasts Nancy Pelosi and the push for massive spending.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: If you add that with the infrastructure bill, you are talking more than $5 trillion, more money than we spent in winning World War II. It was interesting that Speaker Pelosi there they didn't want to talk about the numbers, to say that it's paid for, it's paid for by putting a debt on to the next generation of Americans.







JONES: You know, Katie, I had a job one time that involve math, it didn't work out well for me. It looks like that's all for living now, so I'm no expert on economics.



PAVLICH: Neither are the Democrats.



SCAVINO: True.



JONES: I don't know if anyone in Congress is.



PAVLICH: Yes.



JONES: We'll say that. But this is a tax bill first. Right?



PAVLICH: Yes.



JONES: I mean, this is a tax. And are they doing this because they think that Americans still think it's going to touch regular Americans?



PAVLICH: When you're talking about trillions of dollars, people kind of tune now, you know, $3.5 trillion or $5 trillion. It's a hard thing to really get your arms around. Right. But the administration claims that this is going to be paid for by taxing the rich, so people who need to pay their fair share.



At the same time, they are saying they want to snoop through the IRS on everybody's bank account to manage any transaction over $600. Well, $600 is a pretty regular paycheck. That's a minimum wage paycheck, that's a middle- class paycheck. That's definitely a paycheck coming from someone who makes less than $400,000 a year.



So, Joe Biden is claiming that he's not going to raise taxes, he's going to keep that campaign promise while trying to pass through a $3.5 trillion in new spending. And when they also say there is no cost to this, the price tag is at the grocery store.



JONES: Yes.



PAVLICH: The price tag is on inflation when you're trying to build a new house. The price tag is down the road in five or 10 years or maybe sooner especially with the inflation now. So, this idea that this is just going to be paid for by the rich it's so expensive that there is no way that's possibly true.



JONES: Well, Dan, exactly, there is a daily signal graphic that kind of shows that this is about $27,000 per household if you broke it down by just the numbers. And so, I guess the Democrats would say well, we're only going to get that money from the rich and corporations but it does that not mean that all the stuff that we enjoyed buying? just cost us more money. Are we going to pay that 27 grand before Ford Motor Company or Amazon, right?



SCAVINO: You know, McCain's (Ph) point to this a long time ago. He said that, you know, the way to tax people and do it quietly, is you know you wanted to tax a quarter of the economy. Because you say there was 100 (Inaudible) in circulation in U.S. Right? That simple. You could have a tax rate of 25 percent. You take 25 percent of the money.



McCain said, so say you just printed $33, and you took that $33 and spend it. You don't have to tax anybody anything. It's still a quarter of the economy and everybody is worth less.



But the thing is like, liberals, the president's company should have been, liberals I find to be in general stupid. I mean, that's why I (Inaudible) to debate them because they don't -- not Jess, I love Jess. But I'm just saying like they don't know about economics. So, when I say things to them, you know, like I'll debate them on the show being, well, you want the rich to pay more. Well, what do the rich pay now? They're like, I don't know. Like, I never thought of that. So, just to be clear, you want them to pay - -



JOHNNY 'JOEY' JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you ask them which are the rich are. Because I think they would consider a lot of people that they don't know are rich the government would consider rich.



BONGINO: Yes, they don't know anything. I'm dead serious. Like, you -- I had a woman on my show. I asked -- she was a congressional candidate. I'm like, you're asking for more of our money, right? You would at least a scene -- a sane person would come in and say you pay 20 percent, the rich, you should pay 40. The rich, the top one percent -- actually, the top ten percent pay forty percent of the taxes now. So, I mean how much more do you want? I mean that's --



JONES: Well, Dana, we're talking about messaging here. How do we sell American people on it? Are they -- are they -- is the zero dollars -- do the Americans buy that or do they just not care?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: I have to tell you, if you're buying that -- I learned in -- I had the best economics professor -- teacher, not professor, but in high school, and the first lesson is no such thing as a free lunch. And I understood the expression. I've never forgotten it.



I have to tell you, as a former spokesperson, if they had come to me, the policy people said, we've got a way to sell this. We want you to go out there and say that this is going to cost zero dollars. I would have said, I absolutely refuse to say that. I would never have said that. I have self- respect. I would never have said something so ridiculous and they should stop.



JONES: A little bit of dignity here.



PERINO: This is a terrible way to run the government. I think both parties have a problem with this. We should not be funding our government this way. But the other thing is, the Democrats, when they are in power, they run up the cost of everything, like all the spending, and then it gets enshrined into law and sometimes it becomes very popular.



And then when it becomes popular, then the Republicans are in a strait jacket. But I will tell you this. This will hit more people than they're saying. It's not going to be just the one percent. When you start digging into this bill and see how many people are actually going to have to pay, the Republicans can -- they are so divided, and they're focused on too many symbolic issues, in my opinion. But there's one thing they know how to do, and that's how to message against middle class tax hikes.



JONES: On messaging, messaging, messaging, Jessica, how do you message the people that $80 billion for the IRS, there are $3 billion for tree equality. Is that really -- is that really more Republican's -- is that our messaging trying to point out what's wrong with the bill or Democrats just look at this saying, hey it's just three trillion, no big deal. It's a T not a B.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I don't think they're just saying hey, it's no big deal, and I wouldn't say the zero thing either, because people know what money is flowing out of their houses. We're having an inflation conversation constantly and we know 80 percent of Americans, that's Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are concerned about inflation and that the White House is aware of it because they started talking about it as a problem.



To Dan's point all liberals are not -- except me -- are not stupid. We can talk about that later. I do understand basic economics. That means that I understand that Trump added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That puts him in company with Abraham Lincoln and George W. Bush who are both fighting pretty big wars, and he was doing none of that.



The Americans are always at least one notch smarter above the people that are talking to them about the basic stuff that they handle. And obviously there are specialists out there, and if you're honest with them and you just say we're going to make these people pay a bit more, and they pick the 400 000 mark which is a rich person.



And I understand it right now in New York City, you might not feel that rich every day, but you are wretched by national standards, and you can move. That would be fine. I think people with say, corporations, individuals over 400k raise their taxes --



BONGINO: Why though? Why would they give the government anything?







KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: But it's not --



TARLOV: They participate in society. Do you drive on the road?



BREAM: They participated. They pay 20 percent tax --



(CROSSTALK)



JONES: All right, all right, well, listen, we're not going to solve it right here right now. But I think Kyrsten Sinema and the Squad are going to solve this problem for us and sabotage it all.



TARLOV: Yes, that's going to be a great --



JONES: So, up next, Kamala Harris in crisis and looking for an image makeover.







BONGINO: It's only been nine months and Kamala Harris knows she's in big trouble. The Vice President is reportedly hiring aides to help clean up her image and keep her presidential aspirations alive after numerous disasters like Afghanistan and the border crisis took a chunk out of her already infinitesimally low approval rates. I just want that to know I threw that in there.



TARLOV: It that was not in the prompter.



BONGINO: It was not in the prompter. Jessica, thank you. I just -- her abysmally low, horrific approval rating. So, Jess -- so, listen, Kamala Harris -- I mean Joe Biden has been struggling, had a tough couple weeks with his approval rating no doubt to the point where he's actually competing with Kamala Harris. But she's never been particularly popular. I'm not a Democrat voter. She did not do well in the primaries.



TARLOV: That's shocks me.



BONGINO: It's just stunner. I know. But her one job was the border and she totally blew it. She's MIA.



TARLOV: It's a much bigger portfolio than after that. In the case of the Washington Post piece which went deep into how she's going trying to build her network, kind of continue the work that she did in the primaries because she did get a lot of Hillary Clinton's big supporters. Like, that was -- for the female candidates, they were all vying for who's going to get Hillary's tribe, and Kamala Harris got a lot of the top bundlers there.



But now she's handling also the Texas abortion law which is something that they think will be able to boost her popularity amongst Democrats. But it's no doubt, it's been a terrible month for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And I think that she's looking ahead to 2024 whether she's running as VP or if he isn't running at the top of the ticket, there are going to be people challenging her.



And what is she going to say or her accomplishments for the last four years that are going to get her out of a huge primary field because I assume it won't be 18 or 21, but it'll be more than -- more than one.



BONGINO: Now, Dana, you were in the White House. I mean the reason Obama chose Joe Biden is because they assumed he wouldn't run for president. They didn't want that someone that ambitious. I mean that's what at least leaked out in the media. I mean, is this -- is this -- is that the best idea to hire someone --



PERINO: Well, I think he also was looking for someone who would have show some institutional experience, somebody like a steady hand on the tiller, that kind of guy. And he was a very good vice president for him. If you're thinking about loyalty to Obama, whatever it was, yes, sir, Mr. President, he got it done.



This situation I think is very curious because she was the first to drop out in the Democratic primary. And now she's hired another image consultant. To me, she might want to consider asking them what are the root causes of her likability problems and her political problems. That is actually a little bit more concerning. You can't blame the communicators for everything. They are -- the communicators are not at fault at all of this.



The other thing that's very strange to me is that she's not negotiating this 3.5 trillion, right? She was -- she was in the Senate. Why isn't she there talking to all of her former colleagues trying to get this done? Like, that that major job, they didn't give to her.



BONGINO: Yes. Joey?



JONES: Listen, she was most popular when she was in the Senate and she was a bulldog against every body they put up on to be looked at.



PERINO: True.



JONES: If she wants an image makeover, she should do what a vice president does. They should let her be the bulldog for the administration. I mean, you know, friendly Uncle Joe was kind of the thing before we all realized how absent-minded he is. She's absent. Bring her back in and let her just attack, attack, attack.



But unfortunately, Jen Psaki and President Biden does a pretty good job of that. You know, when the President stands up there and says we're going to make them pay, you don't think he means a bunch of kids and some aid workers in Afghanistan, right? And so, let her go be the bulldog.



BONGINO: Katie, very few people know the border as well as you do. I mean, you've been around a border state your whole life. She blew it. I mean, she totally blew it. And they made her the czar of the border.



PAVLICH: I don't think she had ever any intention of actually solving that problem, first of all. But I would say to address Dana's question of what is the root cause of her unlikability. The Vice President's problems are created by the Vice President. I mean it's very difficult to hire an image consultant to change things when you have a background of having no real principles or policy positions that you stand on.



And if you look at the primary, the perfect example of this was when Bernie Sanders did a CNN town hall and he was asked, do you think that felons should be able to vote from prison including the Boston bomber, and he said yes. Kamala Harris came out after that and was asked the same question and she just followed his lead which got her into a whole bunch of trouble.



And so, I don't think that no matter who you hire in terms of an image consultant, based on the fact that she has no real principles, she's not going to improve.



BONGINO: I concur, Doctor. Up next, Gutfeld goes to Nashville. Greg is here with a preview of this big -- well, look at that. Is that a tease?



PAVLICH: Great hair.



BONGINO: There he is with his big week in music city. Check him out.











TARLOV: Welcome back. "GUTFELD!" is set to take Nashville by storm this week. Greg is bringing his late-night show to the music city and there's a lot of fun in store. Let's bring in the king of late-night himself fort a preview. Hey Greg, how are you?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I'm doing great although whoever chose Miley Cyrus to open up the segment -- it makes me happy that I'm here in Nashville and not in your filthy city, your filthy disgusting city known as New York or Manhattan. So, yes, it's great. We're at a bar. We're doing the whole show from the bar and it's like the perfect combination, this show and alcohol. It's going to be fantastic.



TARLOV: Awesome. Well, I'm really excited to watch. I was wondering if you could give the audience a preview. We saw a few guest the you have, but over the course of the week, anyone else that you would have hat-tip too?



GUTFELD: Yes, well, we have a combination of country music stars with Fox stars because I felt like that would be a nice mix. So, of course, tonight, we have Kayleigh and we have John Rich. And tomorrow, this is going to be frightening. Also, we have Kat and Tyrus all week. We're going to have Judge Jeanine and Larry Gatlin. I have no idea how that's going to turn out.



I would wear ear plugs or double -- and then on the next day, we have Candace Owens who is part of the Daily Wire and does her show down here in Nashville. She's amazing. Pete Hegseth -- so, you see it's like a weird combination. We have -- oh, and then we have somebody named Dana Perino. She's going to be on probably towards the end of the week, with Kathie Lee Gifford. So, that should be interesting. Let's hope one of them is sober.



PERINO: Yes. I plan to meet up with her beforehand for a drink and see how things go. I'm thrilled that you have finally realize the power of country music and Fox stars. It has been a long time coming. Nine -- let's say, ten years to try to bring you along. I'm glad that is finally complete. The question I have for you is the question that you would be asking us if you were here. And it goes like this. What are you going to eat tonight?



GUTFELD: So, that's a good question. I'm -- you know, I'm staying at one of the -- one of the still kind of COVID ravaged hotels where everything is in plastic. And there's like no food except for like -- it's kind of interesting. I'm surprised in Nashville. But obviously, there's obviously some great food. I had the world's greatest cheeseburger at a place -- at the bar called the Listening Room. That's where we are tonight and all week.



I had a double cheeseburger that was in -- that was -- and it shaved five years off my life just staring at it. It's delicious. Absolutely delicious.



PERINO: Well, you're going to live forever, so that will be -- that will be -- I love the listening room.



GUTFELD: That a lie. Dana, that's a lie. How dare you lie like that? I don't -- I'm not going to live forever.



PAVLICH: Hey, Greg. I just wanted to tell you that while in Vegas, things stay in Vegas, in Nash-vegas, they do not. So, just a heads up before the rest of your week kicks off. But people love your show because it's funny and you're going to have stand-up comedians there at this week, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, I'm going to -- Joe Mackey is going to be on tonight, do some stand-up. I think -- who else am I having? I think I'm having Tom Shillue. I might have Joe DeVito and some other surprises. Yes, we're going to do -- we're going to do one block of comedy in there just for the heck of it. And because we're stomping the late-night comedy competition, without doing it, I'm wondering what would happen if we did it.



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: Because we never do that. We never do stand-up. So, you know what, why not just do it and just see if we can take another half a million to their viewers.



PAVLICH: Do it. Do it.



TARLOV: Joey.



JONES: Yes, Greg, I've been to the Listening Room and I know it's got a pretty big audience there. You got to -- do you have a lot of audience members coming in and how many bachelorette parties can you fit into one show?



GUTFELD: Yes. I think we're -- I mean, we -- I think it's like 250 people, so we're going to -- and it's -- you know, it's all -- it's packed at capacity every show and -- but they can't drink throughout the show because that would be a nightmare. So, they -- I think they have to like -- they only need to have a few drinks before the show starts.



I'm not drinking until after the show because I always say, if I do a better job when I'm drinking, then what do I do? That means I have to become an alcoholic.



TARLOV: Dan, what have you got?



GUTFELD: I don't want to do that. So, it's better just never to know.



BONGINO: So, Greg, I got more of a suggestion here if you'll take it. Remember when you recorded that song, you and a crew with John Rich? Now you have an opportunity to cut out the whole rest of THE FIVE crew and work a separate side contract and make yourself millions. Do it now, brother. Do it now while you're down there. No one's down there with you.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true. You know, the people on THE FIVE don't understand this but I already cut a separate deal for Shut Up About Politics. I got all -- you know what they said all the royalties were going to charity. Well, I'm Charity. That was my given last name. So, yes --



BONGINO: Good job.



GUTFELD: -- I have thought of a couple of songs that I might do with John Rich.



PAVLICH: Good luck.



TARLOV: Well, that's very exciting. We can't wait to watch you.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



TARLOV: Have a wonderful week.



PERINO: Have a good one. Bye.



TARLOV: And hurry back home. We'll see you tonight for "GUTFELD!"



GUTFELD: See you.



TARLOV: Bye. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.







PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll kick it off. I want to pay tribute to a wonderful man who has recently passed. His name is Joey Lance Johnson. He passed away after a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He lived in Wyoming. He was a devoted husband to Melissa and they have three incredible -- have three incredible children. He was a teacher and he taught like FFA, you know -- FAA, excuse me. Future Farmers of America, excuse me, not FAA -- FFA, and was livestock judge.



He won numerous awards throughout his career. He was very active in the community. I know he was loved by many because I spent a lot of my summers and Christmases with him. His aunt Donna is my aunt and her sister barb with a his mother and his sister was Marney. And we spent a lot of time growing up together. And I just want to send you all so much love and strength. And lived an amazing life and leaves a wonderful legacy. So, a tribute to you, Joey Johnson. Now, to another Joey.



JONES: Yes, that's -- we'll keep him and his families in our thoughts and prayers.



PAVLICH: Thank you.



JONES: Beautiful family. On a similar solemn but celebratory notion, I want to talk about the 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. These folks reached out to me and tell me what they do. And so, really what they do, they do an all-expenses paid trip for veterans who have received the Purple Heart, which if you don't know, that's the medal you get when you're injured in combat by the enemy. And so, obviously I have one of those.



And they bring them in and we're going to go to West Point. I don't even have the full itinerary. I'm going to be a part of this next week. It's going to be a lot of fun.



PERINO: Wow.



JONES: And they go to historic sites that are related to the Purple Heart. But actually have Purple Heart Hall of Honor. So, they actually -- they created this place to honor Purple Heart recipients which I think is amazing. And we focus on the valor awards and maybe not so much on the specific award that George Washington created.



And so, this year, the Patriot Project will be awarding two special Genesis Legacy Medals to individuals who have made a significant impact on our veteran community. And one of them, on the military side, will be Joey Jones, will be me.



PAVLICH: Oh my gosh.



PERINO: Awesome. Wow.



JONES: More importantly, the civilian side will be Frank Siller with Tunnels 2 Towers. And Jessica, you know a little bit about Frank.



TARLOV: I do, yes. And that moves to my "ONE MORE THING" which also involves Joey who emceed an event this weekend. This was the 20th annual Tunnel 2 Towers 5K run/walk in honor of Frank Siller's brother Stephen Siller who was a firefighter who passed away on 9/11. The race charts his path. He was in Brooklyn, had to get out of his truck and ran through the tunnel to come through to make sure that he could get to the buildings as they were falling down.



About 30,000 people participated. Like I said, Joey was an emcee for the event. And it's just a wonderful organization. Fox News has been affiliated with.



PAVLICH: Yes. It's all terrific.



TARLOV: And frank has helped a lot of people since his brother's passing.



PERINO: And more to come on that. He's got big plans.



TARLOV: Yes.



TARLOV: Indeed. Dan.



BONGINO: Just quick and I will throw to Katie. Midtown all week, I hijacked Greg's studio while he's down in Nashville. So, I will make sure to leave him some note and everything like that. I'm doing Fox Nation shows. It's a simulcast of my national radio show 12:00 to 3:00 every day. If you sign up for Fox Nation, you can watch.



And just to note, I'm not responsible for what happens on the commercial break at all. Only for what goes out on the air. The video stays live the whole time.



PERINO: What happens on commercial break?



BONGINO: A couple times I forgot the camera was on. I'm not kidding. It's not even a joke.



PAVLICH: The camera is always on (INAUDIBLE).



BONGINO: I'm not responsible for anything.



PERINO: Oh, my gosh. Katie.



PAVLICH: All right, so the Washington Capital is a hockey team in Washington D.C. has a puppy. Meet Biscuits 9. We call it Chocolate Lab. He's the official dog of the hockey team. He'll be staying with them the next 14 to 16 month as they prepare him to be a service dog with America's vet dogs.



So, they had a former dog and his name was Captain. He's now been given to a Marine Corps master sergeant named Mark Gwathmey.



PERINO: It's a great program.



PAVLICH: I hope I say his name right, but Biscuit, welcome.



PERINO: Great program, great team supported by this next guy. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret.

