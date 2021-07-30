‘The Five’ on mask guidance, teachers union

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "The Five." President Biden wrapping up his speech where he urged all Americans to get vaccinated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Significant part of the country wouldn't have to take one of these off. You don't have to put one on. Like in my home state of Delaware because people got vaccinated. They got vaccinated. They don't need a mask when the vast majority of people got vaccinated. The vaccine was developed and authorized under a Republican administration. And has been distributed and administered under a Democratic administration.



The vaccines are safe, highly effective. There is nothing political about them. I want you to know that I'm going to continue to do everything I can to encourage the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. That includes addressing hesitancy and misinformation head on. Look, this is not about red states and blue states. It's literally about life and death.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right. So, Dana, I was a little confused throughout this, I don't know what you'd call it, a speech with some questions at the end. He seems to be bracing the country for a new wave that we really haven't seen the statistics for yet and he's divided the country into between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed and then flirts with mask mandates, flirts with vaccine passports.



And just continues to issue very confusing messages about whether you have to wear a mask or not and when and why. And then the only thing I think that's good that he said was that, you know, schools should open.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. So, we'll see if the teacher unions are paying attention to that because they're very powerful.



WATTERS: Very powerful.



PERINO: You know, remember when we found out that they had written some of that guidance that the CDC had adopted from the teacher unions. That was out of like 450 pages of documents. They only revealed 63 pages of it. So who knows what else is in there. So, there could be more in there.



I thought this speech was decent but should have been given two days ago along with the CDC rather than the phone call from Rochelle Walensky that's like, oh yes, everybody, the vaccinated should wear a mask for indoors, for COVID, if it's a hotspot, if it's something else. By the way, the schools and the thing, and it was so confusing for two days.



That's a long time to leave Americans hanging for a lot of confusion. It's enough time also just politically to get all of your opponents to say, what are you talking about? The CDC has still not been willing to show America the evidence of why they -- why this is necessary.



The other thing is if you look at Britain, we have been behind Britain in each of these waves by about three to four weeks. So what do we have now? Three to four weeks ago Britain was having the same problems that we're having here. Now they're through it.



And guess what they're doing on Monday? They're going to allow Americans to travel to the U.K. So, if we can hold on a little bit longer, do the right thing in terms of continue to get people vaccinated, open up the schools. The vulnerable or if -- the vulnerable get vaccinated if you can or if you can't, take your precautions to be safe, but let people continue to get on with their lives.



WATTERS: Greg, what did you think about the questions, all the questions? Why don't you put mask mandates on everybody? Why don't you do passports? Why don't you do -- it's almost like they're begging for more regulation.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know. I'm still thinking about Bill de Blasio. I'm sorry.



WATTERS: Why is that?



GUTFELD: He called the unvaxxed criminals. He called them criminals. As he allows actual violent felons come and go in his city, beating the crap out of elderly women. The Asian woman that was beaten on Canal Street just died in his city and yet the unvaxxed are the criminals. He's a ghoulish, worthless sack of excrement. See, I edited myself.



WATTERS: Glad you got after the desk (ph).



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEW HOST: Good discipline. Good discipline.



GUTFELD: I like, I mean, I appreciate President Biden's tone, but he still let's a little bit of this political bifurcation, this us versus them things seep through. And you see it in the media, which is that this is somehow the unvaccinated are Trump's -- it's Trump's America as David Frum points out.



When you look at it, the system resistant are mostly people of color on the east Coast. Teachers, like half the teachers, half the New York City workers that deal with the people, they're not vaccinated. This is not red or blue. These are not MAGA country people, but they don't want to brooch that subject and I don't know why.



Why is it that they feel the need to create this us versus them thing? I know that the conflict helps ratings but imagine if the media had not intruded their own idea of us versus them. We could actually be talking about blacks, whites, Hispanics, Democrats, Republicans, elderly, young, all as a group, you know.



And "The New York Times" says that the remaining number of people unvaccinated only a third are eligible. That's interesting. So we actually know -- we know what's going on. We don't need to pit people against each other. We don't need to have the hyperbole and we don't need to call people criminals. It's disgusting. It's awful. Sorry. I didn't answer your question.



WATTERS: It's fine. I don't even remember what the question was.



GUTFELD: Neither do I.



WATTERS: Katie Pavlich, your assessment of the Biden press conference.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I agree that they've tried to make this about politics. It's not a red state thing. It's not a blue state thing. And if you look at the demographics of the people who have questions about the vaccine, it's not political.



Its lack of public trust in officials who have been changing their minds and not providing data as recently as this week on changing these mandates that impact people's lives and businesses. And then acting like it's easy to follow.



The news today is the president implementing this mandate for vaccinations or testing mask wearing for four million federal government employees and then giving the wink to corporations and businesses that they should also be doing the same thing.



And they are offering this $100 to do it saying use money from the American Rescue Plan to do it. But $100 isn't going to produce a lengthily study on fertility that makes young women comfortable with taking the vaccine. A $100 isn't going to bring back the credibility of Dr. Fauci and the CDC.



And so instead of answering questions and saying, maybe do a group study or a focus group and say why are you not getting vaccinated? What are the reasons why? Is it inaccessible? What are your concerns about it? Are you worried about side effects?



Instead, you have Joe Biden saying at the end of that, if you're unvaccinated you are a problem. And so this is a matter of people having questions about the vaccine, questions about why mandates have been changing without explanation, and a lack of public trust in these institution that's we're supposed to be protecting people and that actually put a lot of harm on the country.



And here we are again with these heath officials getting so narrow-minded and so blinded by this COVID issue, while they're now ignoring these other questions that people may have. If you have an immunocompromised system or if you're not capable of taking the vaccine. Instead, Biden is saying they're not smart and that they are a problem. So, I just don't see how this really moves the needle on getting those types of people vaccinated.



WATTERS: Geraldo Rivera.



RIVERA: Well, I want to pick up what Greg said, not about the de Blasio. I think that he's basically irrelevant, but about the tone of Joe Biden. He is a lovely man. And I think that he's got a good vibe about him and I appreciate it.



But what I appreciate more than anything is that for the first time since this damn thing started, since he was inaugurated, he gave credit to the Republican administration under which the vaccine was developed. That's why I wanted to call it the Trump because I wanted Trump people to know and be proud that they got this damn thing made.



It should have come out in October. It would have given him the election. Instead, they dragged their feet for political reasons past the election and caused Trump the election. He was the driving force, Operation Warp Speed and so forth. This was the very first time, maybe I'm wrong, maybe I missed something, that Joe Biden or any major Democratic figure gave credit where credit was due.



If they had done that from the get-go, you wouldn't have the political division that Katie points too. If he had done that from the get-go, you wouldn't have all of these vaccine deniers.



PAVLICH: They're not deniers. They just have questions. There is a difference between denying and having questions about something that the government is asking you to take.



RIVERA: Semantics. Semantics.



WATTERS: All right. Good points, Geraldo. Especially you, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Damn.



WATTERS: Worried about you all week, but now, not so worried. Up next, more on a major teachers union saying kids may not return to the classroom and how President Biden just responded.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Well, school maybe out for more than just the summer if a powerful teachers union gets its way. Union boss Randi Weingarten won't commit to schools opening back up after the CDC's latest guidance.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: We want schools to reopen and have a safe and welcoming climate in the fall. Delta threw us a real curve ball and, you know, the lack of the herd immunity and enough people being vaccinated and, you know, kids not being able to get vaccines 12 and under.



We're going to keep kids safe. We're going to keep our members safe. And we're going to try to open up schools and we're going to try to move through this political battlefield.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: And President Biden saying kids have to go back to class.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We can and we must open schools this fall. Full time. It's better for our children's mental and emotional well-being and we can't afford another year out of the classroom. Every school should be open. And we're giving them the tools to be able to do so safely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: So, Dana, the teachers union that Randi Weingarten represents has come out against mandatory vaccinations and she has been saying for a long time, going back and forth on school re-openings. She claims they want to go back, but it doesn't seem like they do.



PERINO: It was pretty -- I'm sure it's very shocking for parents to hear that they are going to try to reopen schools of which some of them start next Monday in like in the south. That's when -- they start on August 9th.



So, there has never been a stronger moment for school choice advocates to press their advantage. But unfortunately, that's like -- we have an urgent situation. I think President Biden recognized it. He is soft spoken in his language and his tone, but I hope that -- and behind the scenes, they're applying some pressure to make sure that those schools are open.



One thing that bothers me about what she said about this entire thing is that they said that delta was just so surprising. Well, no, actually, were you paying attention to what happened in India? Did you not read the front page of "The New York Times?"



Every single day you could see all these poor people, like asking for -- begging for oxygen, figuring out a way to deal with, unfortunately, the dead. They're having to burn them in the streets. And this was not -- this shouldn't have been a surprise in anyway.



The administration had a goal set to get 70 percent vaccinated, at least one shot by July 1st. They missed it, but we're having an uptick right now of the vaccines. There is no reason that schools should not be open. Parents have to get back to work.



And already you see some companies saying they're willing to bring people back to work in September. I think Google it was today that said, actually -- and Apple has said, we're going to push that to October. Well, what does that do for your plans?



If you're a family, you have to plan ahead especially if you're a single parent. Got to figure out how I'm going to get my kids taken care of. There is so much riding on this. The schools actually have to open.



My last point on this, McKenzie put out a study showing how much children lost in this last year and a half of remote learning including about $60,000 as of now, that they will lose over their lifetime of earnings because of the loss of that type of education. What does that compound too? We cannot sentence these kids to another year of remote learning.



PAVLICH: Geraldo, what is the excuse for the teachers unions? They asked and demanded to get put in front of the vaccine line. They were accommodated. They still refuse to go back to school. The CDC comes out this week and says that kids under 12 must be masked for all hours of the day despite all the science for a year now are showing that kids are not the problem and that they shouldn't be wearing masks.



And now you're seeing her say, well, we'll go try to get back and using every excuse in the book to continue to extort taxpayers for more money.



RIVERA: Well, you used the extortion excuse. I believe you're right. I believe that it is an excuse. That the all-powerful teachers union. It made me sick to my stomach when I heard Randi Weingarten because as a parent of a school child, admittedly she's -- a sophomore in high school now, but -- and I have resources, but to hear the teachers union suggest that once again, and my grandchildren are in public school -- once again that they're not going to go to school?



That all that we have been through, 16 months and everything, all of these promises and everything else. And now they're not going to go to school. She let that -- it was like a threat of an atomic bomb. It was so severe and so profound that I'm sure that every school parent out there that heard that had, had the same kind of (inaudible) that I had. This is a very, very serious threat from a very, very powerful if not, an all-powerful union chief that can determine the faith of public-school parents.



PAVLICH: And Greg, who does this hurt? We know now, right, minority students, students who are -- their moms are single and trying to work minimum wage jobs. We know that special needs kids need to be in school. And yet, even the president won't come out and have the courage to tell these people to get back to work.



GUTFELD: I'm not so sure anymore. I wonder if this is the golden opportunity to fix education that we know that it's broken. We know the teachers union sucks. We know that -- I'll get into the suicide rates in a minute, but I -- this isn't about the kids. This is about the teachers.



There is something going on here that like they're not saying out loud, and it has to do with the number of teachers who are really vaccinated. Isn't that what it is?



PERINO: I don't know.



GUTFELD: I mean, what else could it be? That has to be it. She is scared of telling the teachers that they got to go back because she knows half of them maybe aren't vaccinated. If this was indeed MAGA country, these teachers would be crucified. So, I think what we know is they're not MAGA country and she is not going to force them.



So there is something that is not being said. That's my theory. I don't know if -- but you when you said are kids losing something? Not if we focus on improving remote learning. I flipped on this issue. I thought kids should be back in school, and then I saw the suicide rates jump every single time girls return to school.



RIVERA: Wait. Who is killing themselves?



GUTFELD: Young girls between like 12 and 17.



RIVERA: Because they have to go to school?



GUTFELD: No, when they get back into class. And then it drops when -- and this has been looked at for decades. In summer and Christmas vacation, the suicide rates always drop. It's a pattern. When they get back to school it goes up. And so what we're seeing with the pandemic is it's telling us something we already knew.



Our education system is broken and there is something inherently toxic about it as we also learn how important family is. Because as these girls and boys are at home, suicide rates go down. But then once they get into school and are shaped and tortured by peer pressure, who has the best clothes? Who's on Instagram? The stuff changes.



And that I just feel like the teachers union might be providing a final way out. The number one issue in American is education, it's not crime because if you fix education, you're going to fix crime, right. Good education means no crime.



And I always go back to the Peloton option. You marry at home technology, with charismatic instructors, you nationalize the classes, and you pay them exorbitant money as though they're celebrities. You don't need teachers union anymore. You got the greatest teachers in the world. You got your kids at home. You focus on the remote learning. You say screw you teachers union and screw the public schools.



PAVLICH: Thank you, Professor Gutfeld. Jesse?



RIVERA: You're dreaming by the way.



GUTFELD: I know I am.



WATTERS: You're dreaming because I did not want to be home with Jesse junior all day.



RIVERA: My kids are in private school, and they are mean girls there.



GUTFELD: I'm not saying -- school choice. We need to -- we need school choice.



WATTERS: All right. I would say it's a money play. They already squeezed what, $100 billion out of the taxpayers. They're looking for a little more. Greg is right, a lot of these hot spots in these unvaccinated spots are in big cities. That's where the teachers unions operate. I think they're not being honest about vaccination rates.



And I think, honestly, a lot of them like working from home. They don't want to be crowded into these school classrooms with all these nasty kids yelling at them. The other thing is parents are so angry over CRT right now.



To even flirt with the concept that they're going be stuck home doing remote learning, you put that on top of that, people are going to go crazy.



If my kids were in a school that was threatened like this, I would have to storm into a school board meeting. Would you want someone like me storming into a school board meeting?



PAVLICH: It's happening. It's happening.



WATTERS: Absolutely not. I want to say something about Washington, D.C.



RIVERA: "Watters World."



WATTERS: There is -- there was one COVID death in July in Washington, D.C. and I'm looking at Peter Doocy and Doocy's got a mask on. I want to see Doocy's face. And it's sending -- more importantly, it's sending the wrong message to the country. Everyone is watching people in Washington, a city of 700,000 with one COVID death in July and we're all masked up now. That is crazy.



PAVLICH: Well, the Democrats brought it in. All right, up next, Biden's border crisis is getting so bad, Americans are being forced to arm themselves. Tucker Carlson is here to explain next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: The border crisis continues to get worst months after Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Then the vice president released her root causes migration strategy today. It focuses on things like economic inequality, combating corruption, and promoting human rights. But critics point out it doesn't mention securing the border. Tucker Carlson joins us now. The latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" is out today on Fox Nation. He goes to the epicenter of the border crisis where Americans say they are forced to arm themselves. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Where is our federal government? Nobody is helping us out.



DON MCLAUGHLIN, JR., MAYOR OF UVALDE, TEXAS: People are afraid in their own homes right now. People are afraid in their own yards.



UNKNOWN: And I never leave home without a pistol in my pocket and a dog on my side.



UNKNOWN: None of our family feel safe leaving the house without a gun.



UNKNOWN: This is America. We shouldn't have to live in fear in our own house.



UNKNOWN: It's going to go where people are going to start freaking dying. And it ain't going to be us in this town.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Tucker, thanks for joining us today. We're going to -- got a chance to ask you a little bit of a question. Tell me about the overall approach that you took here to try to bring this story to everybody that cans see it on Fox Nation.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I mean, the whole (inaudible) cover news is to try and think clearly and just because the other channels and the administration are telling you that, I don't know, COVID is the biggest story at the moment. It doesn't mean that it is.



And actually there are a lot of crisis unfolding around the country and this is the greatest of all. Our southern border is open. We're going to get literally millions of foreign nationals into our country illegally this year. And the overwhelming majority will stay. And the New York Times today announced that they should all be allowed to vote and choose our next government, etcetera.



So, this is a -- this is a massive transformation. You can be for it. I mean, some people are for it. Of course, that's why it's happening. Some people can be against it. But you should know what's happening. And the people who live, you know, within 50 miles of the border have had their lives completely transformed and destroyed in a lot of cases because of it. There are victims of this. It's not a victimless crime at all.



And we felt duty-bound to show what it looks like and, you know, what do they think of it. Like, let's say you live in Uvalde, Texas. What is -- you know, what is your life like? Can your kids go to school? The answered, no, because the border is open. And for some reason, no one is telling the story.



I must have seen 15 stories of people who didn't get the vaccine, and they're sick, and they deserve it. I mean, that's like the lead of every, every Web site in the world right now. OK. But, you know, maybe there are other people suffering, and maybe we should tell their story. So we did, and that's what this is about.



PERINO: Katie, we'll take it around the table here.



PAVLICH: Hey, Tucker, congrats on this new special. I think it's a really important topic.



CARLSON: Thank you.



PAVLICH: You know, from the other part of this as the vice president who has been tasked and put out these talking points which we've been seeing for 30 years on this issue. And yesterday, the State Department announced that they're actually cutting off ties to the attorney general's office in Guatemala because of a lack of cooperation on corruption issues.



So, how do people feel -- there feel about the way that Washington is ignoring this issue and just putting out talking points?



CARLSON: I'm sorry, I mean, I'm a patriot -- I'm as patriotic, I think, as anybody. But it's not Guatemala's fault. It's not El Salvador's fault. It's not -- right, it's not Honduras' fault, and it's not even Mexico's fault. It's our fault. We did two things. One, we provide a massive incentive to people -- for people to come here by providing the most generous welfare benefits in the world to the people who come in legally, and two, by opening the borders and summoning them.



So, to whip around and blame climate change or the government of Honduras or corruption is if we can -- as if we can fix that -- I mean, imagine the hubris required to say OK, all we need to do is change 300 years of custom in a country whose language we don't speak, and we'll have it fixed.



I mean, like, you truly are a moron if you say something like that. I mean, honestly. No, it's our fault. It's our welfare benefits and our open border. It's that simple.



PERINO: Geraldo.



RIVERA: Hey, Tuck, you know, a subject near and dear to my heart, I am glad that you didn't lead with the migrants bringing COVID in as to many reports that I've seen in recent days do because those overblown health fears are the xenophobic reaction to immigrants since the Irish in the 19th century.



CARLSON: Are you freaking kidding me? You can get arrested for not wearing a mask in this country. Oh, spare me. Oh, spare me.



RIVERA: The Chinese in the 1880s, the Italians, the Jews from Eastern Europe.



(CROSSTALK)



CARLSON: (INAUDIBLE)



RIVERA: They were all bringing smallpox, they're all bringing to tuberculosis.



CARLSON: You know, Geraldo, we live in a country where we are being forced to take a vaccine that some people, newsflash, don't want to take, that Americans can be arrested for not wearing a mask because COVID is so serious. But foreign nationals break our laws carrying COVID and somehow they're exempt from the requirements that we live under? That's not xenophobia, that's equal application of the law. And it's not happening now. And it's an appalling double standard that every American, including you should be mad about.



RIVERA: Well, I'm mad about exaggeration and hype.



CARLSON: What? It's a policy. They are not forcing -- look, if you work in the federal government, you have to get the vaccine. But if you break our laws as an illegal alien, you don't? Why don't you explain why that's a good idea to me.



RIVERA: Well, I don't think the segment is about me. I would be glad to. But I think I would rather refer to let Jesse be the subject now.



PERINO: The segment is now about Jesse Watters.



CARLSON: OK.



RIVERA: And Greg is going to ask you about fishing.



WATTERS: Geraldo, this is what we've -- Tucker, this is what we've been dealing with all week with Geraldo. So, I'm just -- my apologies on --



CARLSON: I love Geraldo.



WATTERS: We love him too but sometimes he needs a little tough love. I caught last night some of the clip that you promoted, and one of these homeowners, female, was packing heat. And she never did that before. It was the first time she had to this because she said cartels were operating on our side of the border. And tell me what you thought about that comment.



CARLSON: Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. You know, I grew up right near Mexico. I really liked Mexico. And I like people who live in Mexico. But there's a war going on in Mexico which we never even acknowledged. People who live near it are very aware of it, but there's literally a war.



I mean, not long ago, the Mexican military backed down in the face of the cartels because the cartels were better armed. So, that's the context here and we ignore that. It's not just -- you know, these are not people just searching for a better life. These are refugees from a war zone. And that has massive implications for us.



As to the fact people down there are armed, yes. And it really should make all of us wonder why would the federal government tried to be disarming us which they are trying to do at exactly the moment when they're increasing the threat to us as they are also doing. Like, what is that? I'd love to know what that's about.



PERINO: Last question from Greg.



GUTFELD: Tucker, good to see you on THE FIVE even though you said you couldn't do my show, but that's OK.



CARLSON: Because I was doing this show, man.



GUTFELD: That's not enough. I thought we were friends. All right, so, I want to talk about this. Some guy got in your face at fishing store in Montana, fishing store. Is that what you call it?



CARLSON: You call it a fly shop.



GUTFELD: Fly shop, thank you. So, I was like -- I find it very frustrating that adult men are now becoming like, mean girls. Like, he could have come up to you and actually expressed himself and then -- and you could have had a conversation. But he couldn't do that without somebody filming it because he knew that if he had that little -- someone to film it, that would impact your response, which as a wise person in the media, you know that. Then, you just look and you just go OK, see you later.



I'm wondering what you would have done if the person wasn't filming it, because you might have had a conversation.



CARLSON: Hassling me in front of my kids. I mean, I had some -- you know, I had some dark thoughts, which I'm not going to articulate here. I will say the bigger -- I mean, leaving me totally out of it, the bigger problem is that the mountain states have been completely invaded by the people who destroyed California. And what's interesting is they're the exact same people who lecture you day and night about diversity, and it's so important and you're a racist and etcetera, etcetera. And then they run to Montana. What's to say about it? They literally run from the hills away from diversity, and the hills greatly suffer when they do that. I'll leave it there.



RIVERA: Why don't you whack them?



PERINO: That's not Tucker style. All right, Tucker Carlson, thanks. Congrats on the special. We'll definitely take a look at it. We appreciate it.



CARLSON: Thanks so much for having me. Good to see you, Dana.



PERINO: All right, next up, a New York Times reporter under fire for suggesting that Trump supporters are enemies of the state.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: The old grey lady of The New York Times staying silent after one of its star reporters gets caught up in a firestorm for equating Trump supporters to enemies of the state. Katie Benner suggesting the solution to combat domestic national security threats is to target voters of the former president. The smug, incredibly arrogant, and since-deleted tweet reads "Today, January 6 Select Committee underscores the America's current essential natsec, its national security dilemma, work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a current politician supporters enemies of the state.



The translation, Katie, is to call supporters of President Trump enemies of the state. Are you an enemy of the state? I supported Trump.



PAVLICH: She's talking about 74 million Americans. And the dehumanization of political opponents throughout history has not gone or ended well at all. And this is not the first time we've heard this from a media that claims to be unbiased and not liberal. We've also heard Trump supporters be compared to the Taliban in Afghanistan. And what did we do to combat the Taliban? We've had a 20-year war with the U.S. military against them.



So, I'm not sure how they think that this is going to end, but this language about people whose support a different political party than you do or a certain president are enemies of the state. The next question is, well, how do you plan on taking care of that if they're really a national security threat? And what are you going to do if people start defending themselves from the threat that you're imposing on them?



RIVERA: I mean, it's almost like Jesse saying, send the authorities to come get you.



WATTERS: Yes, these liberals have violent fantasies, probably mommy issues, perhaps daddy issues. I don't have enough time to get into it. But, Geraldo, I don't think she's a star reporter. I've never heard of her.



RIVERA: Well, she's -- she is the justice --



WATTERS: A star reporter? I've never heard of this person.



RIVERA: She's the Justice Department --



WATTERS: OK, does she have a New York Times number one bestseller? Probably not.



RIVERA: Don't argue with me about.



WATTERS: And the tweet wasn't even welcomed post, right? Not even a welcome post tweet.



RIVERA: You're talking about getting off on us.



WATTERS: Listen, Chuck Todd said there's no media bias, so this is just her being herself. She says she can separate her politics from her job. Her job is to cover politics, and she obviously can't separate that.



RIVERA: She's saying, Dana, that the failure of the Democratic Party to get Trump on Russia collusion, and to get him on January 6, in the case that the Democratic Party, is incapable of taking care of the right-wing crazy people. So, why not have a presumption that they're all traitors, basically.



PERINO: You can have thoughts that you don't have to tweet. I mean, that is actually -- there's freedom in that.



WATTERS: That is great advice. That is excellent.



PERINO: There are other journalists calling for their peers to rise to the moment and try to beat back this basically existential crisis that apparently we are in even though the Democrats run everything in Washington.



RIVERA: They do, but it almost seems as if the New York Times feels empowered to just take any shot they want at you, and you particularly.



GUTFELD: Yes, and this is how they really feel, right?



RIVERA: That's how they really feel.



GUTFELD: Trump supporters are worse. And just do the comparison. They are worse than looters, rioters, even cop killers. They're worse in all that. There's something about it that triggers them. And there needs to be a doll where they go to the media and they go, now tell us where Trump hurt you. You know, and they can point to him.



And just remember, every one of these people, there's more people out there, even people we know and like have said things that make this sound pro-Trump. It's a reminder that everybody expressing this stuff were wrong on everything from 20 -- I don't know, in the last 20 years. The fine people hoax, injecting bleach, Hunter Biden laptop, right?



RIVERA: It's not just wrong, it's stupid.



GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, these people have never been right on anything. They've lost the authority on all things political and moral and we should not take them seriously. But unfortunately, as you say, they run everything.



WATTERS: Not a star reporter.



RIVERA: Am I a star reporter?



WATTERS: You are, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Thank you.



WATTERS: You're at large.



RIVERA: I'm at large. Up next, there's nothing the left won't call racist including fish?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Not bad, not good.



WATTERS: Elevator music.



GUTFELD: Great music.



WATTERS: In an elevator.



GUTFELD: Wokeness has made it to the seven seas. A new study argues that calling fish rough or trash is rooted in the historical prejudice of white males. Finally. And it is actually harmful to conservation efforts. The solution, they suggest using the term native fish. Now, Dana, this is a long time coming. Have you ever noticed how much inequality there is in an aquarium? Like how some fish have castles and others don't? Did you noticed that?



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Like, who's deciding who gets the castle? It's the white fish who get the castles.



PERINO: And some of them just basically get to sit in a bowl.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And like, roll around and they're like, they have no predators. That so privileged.



GUTFELD: Exactly, exactly.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE) they end up floating.



GUTFELD: Yes. Geraldo, this -- I mean, have they talked to the fish about this?



RIVERA: Well, I like fish that are considered garbage fish like catfish. I love catfish.



WATTERS: Bottom feeder, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Bottom feeder but it's -- you fry it up. There's a place in Memphis named (INAUDIBLE) right now. They have the best catfish. Carp I don't like because carp are not native to the Great Lakes and they are intrusive species. So, I consider them fish non grata.



GUTFELD: Jesse, why are you not --



WATTERS: Stop it. You need to apologize for that. That was terrible.



RIVERA: I'll give an apology in the next segment.



GUTFELD: Why do you keep knocking at bottom feeders? Have you ever tried it?



WATTERS: It's my job, Greg. I'm a bottom feeder. That's what we do on cable news. I don't think it's right for liberals to come in and call these fish the natives.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You know how backwards that sounds? And if you are a culture, the culture gets to name the fish that you find right? The Chinese name their fish, Japanese name their fish. The Russians have names for their fish. Why can't we have names for our fish?



PAVLICH: Only after a battle.



WATTERS: Why can't we have our own name?



RIVERA: I named my (INAUDIBLE) koi. I named them all.



GUTFELD: Koi?



RIVERA: Yes, I have koi.



GUTFELD: You wouldn't have koi --



WATTERS: You have a koi pond.



RIVERA: Not C-O-I, K-O-I.



PERINO: I had a beta fish once.



GUTFELD: Katie, what do you make of this? Is this -- is this some real serious topic and we're making fun of it.



RIVERA: It's going to lead in town hall.



PAVLICH: I just wish that I could catch fish whenever I went fishing and I am terrible. So, what is the language we should use for terrible fisherwomen? Because I like fishing.



PERINO: We can just call them Katie.



PAVLICH: But I -- but I never catch them. So, I try.



GUTFELD: I don't know. I still think about those castles.



WATTERS: Yes?



GUTFELD: Castles in the aquarium, inequality. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: I haven't done this in a while.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You guys missed this.



RIVERA: It has been day.



GUTFELD: Literally, it has been like -- it has been such a long time since I heard that beautiful music. You know, speaking of bottom-feeding, check out this little fellow. Yes, you know, sometimes, you get stuck at seeing something, you just can't stop looking at it.



WATTERS: Geraldo at the disco.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's amazing.



RIVERA: How did I get in there?



GUTFELD: He's like -- he's like a little creeper at the club who starts dancing with this girl and she's like, stop backing into me, you creep. I don't need this.



RIVERA: I was keeping the beat.



GUTFELD: I could stare at that for days, but I won't because that would be morally wrong.



WATTERS: All right, Dana Perino.



PERINO: A new podcast episode for Everything Will Be Okay with Matthew West. He's a singer, songwriter out of Nashville. It was so fun this podcast. I hope you take a listen to it. The father of two girls as was -- as is Jesse. And we talked about all of those things and how to support them growing up.



Also, I saw this. This is footage that you've never seen before between Greg and Jesse in the green room. So, there's a guy who's like, shut the blinds and the cats like no. And then the guy says no, excuse me. I am shutting the blind. I can't see. And the cats is like no.



WATTERS: Greg is the cat.



PERINO: This is what -- this is Jesse and Greg in the green room. I confirm.



GUTFELD: You're stealing my gig.



PERINO: I learned from the best.



WATTERS: All right. So, Greg has been bullying me. I have reported this to human resources. Remember, he made everybody send videos of scary cats to my inbox?



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: The bullying continues. Last night on "GUTFELD!" he played a very highly doctored video of me on "WATTERS WORLD." Watch.



So, that was doctored footage. I'd never danced like that. I think some of his editors had a little fun of my expense. But again, Greg, please stop. It's starting to hurt my feelings. Geraldo.



RIVERA: I have to apologize to Greg Gutfeld because various left-wing media is saying that I threatened to kick him in the ass. I did not.



GUTFELD: You didn't.



RIVERA: I said, I would kick someone in the ass who was unvaccinated who would go near my grandchild. That has nothing to do with Greg Gutfeld who I find adorable and charming.



GUTFELD: It's amazing that they ran with that knowing it could be so easily fact-checked. There's such tools.



RIVERA: I'm not sure they care.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: We're starting a new segment tonight. It's called Geraldo's Geraldo News with Geraldo. And take a look at where I spent my recovery from Gutfeld's show and from THE FIVE yesterday. It's the rooftop at the peninsula smoking daddy.



PAVLICH: What's that, a tobacco or something else?



RIVERA: But it's a hard cruel world here in the business.



WATTERS: A picture of yourself? That's it?



GUTFELD: He's trying to get back at me.



RIVERA: There it is. Take another look.



WATTERS: Just a picture of yourself.



RIVERA: But get used to it. This would be a regular segment.



WATTERS: Oh, God, I can't wait. I can't believe I didn't think of that.



PERINO: That's the easiest "ONE MORE THING" to come up with.



WATTERS: Katie.



PAVLICH: So, I don't know where -- what restaurant this happens, where this happened, but an Instagram user named Julia de Rubbo posted this video of this waiter running through the restaurant with drinks and not spilling them, going down the stairs, back up the stairs to get the drinks.



PERINO: That's not set up?



PAVLICH: It's not set up, I don't think.



PERINO: Wow.



PAVLICH: It's a real video of a waiter. So, I can tell you, back in my hostess days, I would have fallen flat on my face and would have never been able to (INAUDIBLE)



PERINO: Impressive. He went in to serve his customers.



PAVLICH: Good for him.



WATTERS: That should be an Olympic sport.



PAVLICH: It shouldn't be.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's right.



WATTERS: That's right.



PERINO: You want to see what else is an Olympic sport?



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: Golf.



WATTERS: Skateboarding.



PERINO: I'm kidding, golfers. I'm kidding.



WATTERS: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

