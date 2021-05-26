‘The Five’ on John Cena apology to China, COVID origins

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, Jesse Watters and her Malibu Barbie is still distancing from a very frustrating Ken, it's Dana Perino, THE FIVE.



The great American escape begins. The CDC now says half of all U.S. adults are vaccinated and as such, crowds are back in full force. Filling the streets after work, carousing like sailors who just won a war. Sports fans returning to the stands and heckling overpaid athletes with their favorite four letter words.



Juan has been practicing on us all month. Beaches reopening for the summer. You can already see tiny bits of sand falling out of Jesse's slacked hair. Bars and restaurants are finally starting to fill up. People partying until the wee hours, and speaking of wee, last night, Dana was seen throwing up outside a club.



Yes, it seems everything will be okay except for that fire hydrant. But it makes sense after being locked down for so long. People have to learn how to be normal again. Deodorant and teeth whiteners are flying off the shelves apparently because for the past year we stopped brushing and bathing or what scientists call the Stelter.



Of course the weather is heating up. More people outside enjoying nature and communing with the beautiful animals within or in Katie's case, shooting them and eating them. Meanwhile, Equinox is seeing a surge in membership with customers returning to the gym. This is good news for Chris Cuomo. I mean, what's the point of flexing if no one is watching. Have you seen his ratings? They are lower than Don Lemon's IQ.



An experts are even teaching people how to safely get a tan, which raises the question, there are experts on tanning? And is it Donny Deutsch? Because I'm still trying to figure out what the hell he does. As for me I'm all about being cautious. When you are rusty, you know, you got to take it -- you got to take it slow. Well, that's the stuff.



So, Jesse, I bet you're wondering where I got this flask.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: My office.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true.



WATTERS: Yes, that was a good monologue, Gutfeld. Did you write it?



GUTFELD: Yes, I did write it, unlike your book. You know, last year Jesse, we were talking about how this was a war-like response in the sense though that the soldiers, the heroes are sitting on their couches trying to keep granny away from hugging you.



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: It's like it's a different kind of battle but everybody has this sense of a postwar release.



WATTERS: Yes, right. You are a hero for staying home.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I mean, that was just -- that was good for a lot of people that needed that kind of encouragement, but I'm predicting a baby boom this year, Greg, planned and unplanned pregnancies. There is a tremendous amount of pent up sexual energy just waiting to explode.



Also, alcohol sales will skyrocket. You know, wine got us through the pandemic, but now that bars are open, I'm thinking White Claw, beer, tequila, that will go nuts. And then naturally, DUI's will probably double. So, don't drink and drive.



As a matter of fact, don't drive at all especially on the Garden State Parkway on late Sunday evenings. It's bad for the environment and if you have to drive I guess, you know, maybe share a car with someone else.



Clothing sales are going to go up, I can already tell, Emma is shopping. The credit card has gotten out of hand, boxes are showing up from Amazon. I know she's looking for new outfits, everyone else must be, too.



Handshakes are back, so are selfies. I'm getting mobbed by fans, Greg. I forgot what it was like to be famous, and boy do I love it.



GUTFELD: God forbids.



WATTERS: Bell hops are going to be happy again. People are going to be going out to hotels. They got the tips flowing again. As you remember, I used to be a bellhop and I read about that in how I saved the world which you can preorder right now.



Also, "How I Saved the World" incredible beach read. Studies have shown you can actually get more tan if you read my book on the beach.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's an excellent point. I seem to remember you saying, you know, that there was going to be a baby boom during the pandemic as well.



WATTERS: I was so wrong.



GUTFELD: Yes. Do you know why you were wrong?



WATTERS: Why?



GUTFELD: Because the more --



WATTERS: Husbands and wives hate each other?



GUTFELD: Yes. The more time you spend with someone doesn't always make them more attractive.



WATTERS: Yes, I actually like my wife, so.



GUTFELD: Juan, do you have any predictions for this great to reopening?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, look at you guys. I can't believe it. The opening segment of THE FIVE is bubbly today. People are just overflowing with positive feelings and optimism about America. God bless you. I just think this is great. I must say, I just think it's a sign of America leading the way and so, you know, we had such, right now -- what did you say, half of American adults have been vaccinated?



That's incredible. For a while there we were leading in terms of infection rate. So, you know, I just think it's just a wonderful time. I do say you have to give credit, I know this is not going to go over so well, but you got to give credit to Joe Biden. I think he really has had a great opening segment here for his presidency.



You know, when you think about even going back to the inauguration, he didn't have a big inauguration with a lot of people to avoid a super spreader event. That's, you know, setting an example. Same thing with masks and now with getting people vaccinated.



This is all good news and that's why people are partying and getting out and going to the beach and causing Jesse problems on the Garden State Parkway. But I will say this, one note of caution, I have been reading and I see that people who are not vaccinated are still getting COVID at very high rates, like back in December and January rates.



And so I say, you know, don't just party and think, hey, it's not a problem anymore, everything's great. If you haven't been vaccinated you are still at high risk.



GUTFELD: You know, Dana, I know we sound giddy, but the red states probably have -- are listening to this right now and going, what a bunch of rubes.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: They totally are. Anyway, back to the fun and the bubbly.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. It's like they've been there for two months.



PERINO: I have to say, Greg, I never thought that Jesse Watters would put the two of us to shame when it comes to shameless book promotion. I have never seen anything like it. I mean, I am actually super impressed and I can see with that kind of tenacity, how you indeed save the world.



WATTERS: Thank you, Dana. Thank you.



PERINO: The other thing that can save the world is deodorant.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: All right. I don't understand this. I get it that maybe you let your hair grow long, maybe you grew a beard, but thank goodness we were all wearing masks so we couldn't smell the fact that our fellow Americans were not wearing deodorant for some reason.



I also -- I got to do Pilates without a mask at Equinox myself. It's so freeing. But I'll tell you the other thing -- my last thing, Greg, that I think is going to be a big thing this summer is concerts. People that are announcing concerts, bands, they're selling out in like five minutes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So you've got to be ready to get those tickets to Dierks Bentley on September 24th at Jones Beach. You can only buy four at a time.



GUTFELD: You know, Dana doing Pilates without a mask, I think we know who the real hero is in all of this. Katie, what's the first thing you are going to kill?



WATTERS: You.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: All the cicadas. I'm going to kill all of those, or you, yes. I don't know. But I'm excited for all the people whose weddings got canceled last year. Remember how they had to push off all their weddings and now the summer they're getting to see their families and people can travel, and their grandma can be at their wedding. I think that's awesome.



I'm also looking forward to seeing Juan at a Nationals game since they're going full capacity soon.



WILLIAMS: Yes.



PAVLICH: Maybe we can make a bet about who buys the tickets, I don't know. Maybe Jesse can come up with a wager for us. But it's exciting to see Americans back out on the streets, but yes, Florida is totally laughing at us. And remember at the beginning of the pandemic when they were teaching people how to wash their hands and it was like, shouldn't you always be washing your hands?



PERINO: And wearing deodorant!



PAVLICH: So, (inaudible) continue. And wearing deodorant like getting dressed and washing your hair. Yes.



WATTERS: It's the one time Florida -- it's the one time Florida gets to laugh at someone else.



GUTFELD: Yes. The Florida man is vindicated. The other thing too, I wanted to just, before we leave, if your partying skills are rusty, you should not rush it because you're going to end up in the E.R. and nobody wants to be in the E.R. in the summertime. It's not fun.



Coming up, after a year --



PAVLICH: But winter time is fun.



GUTFELD: Yes. After a year of trashing the idea, the media all of a sudden thinks COVID could come from a lab.



PAVLICH: The liberal media cast a lot of doubt on the possibility that COVID leaked from a Wuhan lab. For over a year you were labeled as a computer conspiracy theorist if you dare to even mention it. But after a bombshell report on the hospitalization of three researchers from that lab before the outbreak, now all of a sudden they care.



PERINO: I mean, it would be a shame if we never find out the actual truth. I think at this point, though, it seems plausible, even likely, unless the Chinese want to show as otherwise, then I think that the rest of the world would be forgiven for assuming that that's exactly what happened.



Like, why don't we just flip the tables on them? I mean, why are we just assuming that we need an independent investigation? Like, in a way, would they ever do that for us? No. So why should we do that for them? Now, I'm being slightly facetious but I'm also trying to be devious because that's really my nature.



And when it came to the media, everyone just take a step back. In this past five years, right, what happened to your judgment when you looked at possible issues that came up? When Secretary Pompeo, who is in a position to know as the Secretary of State says it's a good possibility that this could've come from a lab or we have a reason to believe it may have come from a lab.



Why don't you believe him? And think about that. Like, why wouldn't you believe him and why would you believe anything anyone says now? So, one of the things you have to do with reporters, you trust and verify and then verify again.



And I'm glad that the reporters are continuing to do this. I do think this is the biggest man-made disaster, the most consequential one in the history of the world. And even if the Chinese never let people in to find out what's going to happen, everyone is going to think what we already assume in our guts anyway.



PAVLICH: So Jesse, part of this is obviously following the money. Dr. Fauci has been questioned a lot in recent weeks about the NIH's funding of these labs and now he's finally admitting that they gave them $600,000 of modest grant money to study whether coronavirus' could actually infect humans in terms of the bat coronaviruses.



And he is trying to kind of get ahead of this narrative we are seeing now of it coming from a lab when he dismissed the idea when President Trump was in office.



WATTERS: Yes. He changed his answer three times now. His agency actually trained bat lady to do these types of research things in Wuhan. I mean, they brought her to America, North Carolina, and they trained her there. The media has blown the biggest story of the 21st century.



A once in a 100-year pandemic that killed millions of people, changed all of our lives. A year later, they are getting around to figuring out where it came from while conservatives on social media knew the whole time because they follow the facts.



I mean they blew Epstein and Weinstein and Trump 2016, the Cuomo scandals, the crime wave, what else? The laptop from hell was a blueprint for Biden family crimes. They care more about what flavor Gatorade he drinks.



I had a friend, Katie. He used to say, I assume everyone I meet is a pedophile, and then I work back from that assumption. Now, every time I see something in the mainstream media, I assume it's wrong and I work back from that assumption because when they say something is a conspiracy theory, it just means the theory they disagree with.



When they say something is debunked it hasn't been debunked at all. They just get triggered when someone besides the legacy media breaks news or pursues a story that they disagree with. And then they try to tell everybody its fringe. It's not fringe.



We've known this was likely from the jump. Juan said yesterday that oh, you know, just because a couple of days ago the journal reported these lab workers got sick. That was a morsel of the evidence that's mounted. I don't know, Juan, if you've seen "Watters World" for the last year. Probably not. Disappointing.



I mean, it would be weird if you put up with me all week and then watch "Watters World" on Saturday night. But we have covering this. They did gain a function at the lab. I think the Chinese have still not even said what species that this originated from a year later.



Did this thing actually attacks humans and has never been found in the nature, once. That's absurd. Every kind of virus we've ever had within a month we've been able to say that's the host, that's the intermediate host. A year later they still can't name where it came from. Don't you think that's odd? Dana's right, the burden of proof is on China.



PERINO: Yes.



PAVLICH: Well, the poor pangolin got blamed for everything and then the bats are getting blamed. But now that the media has been caught essentially, you know, destroying factual information for the sake of a political narrative, "The New York Times" is now blaming President Trump for discrediting the lab theory. Let's take a listen.



PAVLICH: Burning credibility, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's rich. So this answers the question when Dana says why wouldn't you believe Pompeo? They wouldn't have diminished the lab theory if it wasn't for their emotional hatred for Trump. Their emotional dislike actually prevented them from logically thinking about this. Who's been pointing out this disorder for four years? We have.



But now they've just admitted that their own Trump derangement syndrome has caused them to trash science and even ignore possibly the most plausible theory because when you think about -- think about the other theory, right? So you use the Occam's razor, the most obvious explanation tends to be the truest.



They thought that the most obvious explanation was it came from a wet market from a pangolin or a bat that was eaten. So that was somehow, somehow more plausible than a freaking lab that is literally down the street doing experiments with novel corona viruses that are known to not be totally competent when it comes to their hygiene, known for their sloppy work, that could, in fact, allow the virus to escape.



What is the more plausible theory? Obviously, that one, but we were bullied into it by the media because Trump, because Trump. By the way, when you put it this way and you think about it, China murdered my father-in-law. Everybody you know that -- was murdered, changed my life forever, change my wife's life forever. You know, they are murderers. That government is a murderous government. We know that, so what are we going to do about it? I don't know.



PAVLICH: It's a great question. Juan, don't you think as a journalist, they should just be at least interested in information and running it down to see if it's true or false before just dismissing it outright?



WILLIAMS: Absolutely. And I don't, you know, I'm just listening in and I'm thinking to myself, I think that's what they did. I mean, I think that people -- I mean, I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, I was open to this idea. I remember there was a doctor in Wuhan who died, he was trying to raise awareness of it and the Chinese government wouldn't listen and the guy ends up dead and became a sensation in China.



There was long talk of people in that lab up to something, not being forthcoming and we know that China is an authoritarian, repressive society where telling the truth can lead to you, you know, be a death sentence for you. So all of that is real.



But it's also real that Secretary Pompeo and President Trump did not provide any evidence and that we now have evidence that there were some people in that lab who got sick earlier than we knew. And so I think it opens new lines of inquiry.



But, you know, for all this, you know, slapping on the back, oh, conspiracy theorists we have been proven right. Wait a minute. A birther movement, the big steal? Come on. That's why when you say people cry wolf, you know, they lose credibility.



GUTFELD: Like the media. You prove the point.



PAVLICH: I think it's important to get to the bottom of a pandemic, yes.



WILLIAMS: Yes.



PAVLICH: Anyway, great. Speaking of China, moving on with a saga, ahead, wrestler John Cena being called pathetic after apologizing to communist China while promoting his new movie.



WILLIAMS: Former professional wrestler turned actor John Cena accused of making a groveling, pathetic apology to China. Cena has been out there promoting his new movie "Fast & Furious 9" to international markets when he referred to Taiwan as being "first country to watch the film." The Chinese government was not happy with that reference to Taiwan as an independent country so Cena quickly apologized in Mandarin.



WILLIAMS: Cena says he's very sorry about his mistake and that he really loves and respects China. So, Greg, did a wrestling star just get body slammed by China?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I think what Cena did was cowardly and despicable and if I ever see him face-to-face I will be sure to tell him the exact opposite. I had no idea there were nine fast and furious'. I think I might be in one of them if there are that many.



But it's like, look, it just shows you how embed our corporate overlords are with a totalitarian regime that they can get arguably the toughest actor in Hollywood to offer a groveling apology in Mandarin. The only upside to this is I don't see Cena running around crapping on America and apologizing to China like Lebron James.



WILLIAMS: So, Katie, obviously China thinks that Taiwan belongs to them. It's not an independent country. But we, the United States, we have a one China policy. So, should we change and say that, you know what, Taiwan we respect your independence and sovereignty?



PAVLICH: Taiwan is a country. Hong Kong used to be sovereign. It's been taken over by the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese -- the CCP is now engaged in a genocide against an entire Muslim population. And what that means for America is we're screwed because they don't even have to try to infiltrate American society and culture when you have people willing to put their profits from a communist regime, in a country that treats people very poorly, where they don't have freedom to access the kind of information to tell them that Taiwan is an independent country.



And it impacts every aspect of American life, whether it's the things that we buy, whether it's our pharmaceuticals coming from China, all of our PPE. And then, of course, Hollywood now with our culture, they don't even have to try or fire a shot. They've already infiltrated every aspect of American society, and that does not bode well for the future of our country.



WILLIAMS: Dana, to Katie's point, if the film's not shown in China, their producers and the stars will lose millions, if not billions. How would you handle this?



PERINO: Well, I think they should have thought of that before. And I think this was pitiful. And it's not attractive, I just tell you. I don't find that attractive at all. I think being bold is attractive. And what he's basically doing is groveling. And the thing that people like saying they need to understand is that, do you know what the Chinese then do with a video like that? They use it as absolute propaganda.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: And it is not right. To be bold -- how much more money do you need? Be bold, stand up. Taiwan deserves our respect and our pledge of allegiance to them. Now, let me tell you another thing, though. Do you remember in 2016, right after the election, who was the first Head of State for President Trump to call? He called Taiwan. That's bold.



And remember, that was a huge thing. Oh, my gosh, how could he possibly do this. Well, you know what, because he was sending a message. And now maybe, maybe like his team didn't know exactly -- like, oh, gosh, you know, going back decades, the foreign policy establishment in Washington has very strong feelings and the Chinese get really mad. Well, they didn't care. That I think is really bold.



WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, the movie is going to come out. It's, you know, obviously pandemic over, movie theaters are going to be filled when it hits the U.S. Are we going to forget about this in a week or two?



WATTERS: We will. And you know my policy, Juan. I don't attack people that can beat me up. And that policy has worked out very favorably. So, I'm going to side with Cena here. The U.S. government does not even recognize an independent Taiwan, so we expect him to? I mean, this is one China policy. It's been policy in the U.S. government both sides since '79. We just sell these guys defensive weapons to keep the peace.



So, if I'm getting paid 10 mil for this franchise by the studio, and they opened in China box office last weekend for it was like $140 million. And I like, you know, make a little gaffe about an island that they're prickly about.



PERINO: Jesse, Jesse.



PAVLICH: It's not an island, Jesse.



WATTERS: I'm going to say hey, my bad, I'm sorry.



PAVLICH: It's not an island.



WATTERS: It's good business.



PAVLICH: Come on. No.



WATTERS: And good manners. We're talking about the territorial integrity of the country --



PERINO: How can you possibly say that and also save the world?



GUTFELD: Yes. You're not saving the world, Jesse.



WATTERS: The world is saved. The world is saved. So -- and you'll figure it out when you read it. But this isn't about human rights. This is about the territorial integrity of the country. See, I can do nuance. That is nuance and I can do nuance, Dana. And I side with Cena because he can beat me up.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Hey, he can beat me up, Katie. He can beat me up.



PERINO: So can Tyrus.



WILLIAMS: All right, all right, up next, the Washington Post being mocked for a glowing profile of President Biden and Biden's workout routine. We got the details for you next on THE FIVE.



WATTERS: President Biden speaking to reporters just a few minutes ago, let's watch.



WATTERS: So, that was the president talking about meeting with the family of George Floyd on the anniversary of his death. We're having some trouble hearing that audio. So, we are going to continue with THE FIVE here.



The Washington Post just published the mother of all puff pieces boasting about President Biden's workout routine and his desire to escape the Washington bubble. They also did some hard-hitting reporting on Biden's favorite Gatorade flavor, orange, and his cookie preference, chocolate chip.



Here's just a small sample. "Biden begins his mornings with a workout that often includes lifting weights, and he meets regularly in person with a trainer. During the 2020 campaign, he biked regularly on both a traditional bike and a peloton. His current peloton preferences are something of a state secret, however." And the White House press pool can't get enough.



WATTERS: All right, so guys, we have the anniversary of Floyd's death. We have China covering up the lab situation. We have Russia hacking our pipeline. Biden has done nothing about it. He let the other pipeline go to Germany, inflation, and these getting asked about peloton, Dana. What's going on here?



PERINO: Well, you forgot -- you forgot the border and I'm really disappointed in you.



WATTERS: The border. How can I forget? I'm sorry.



PERINO: I mean, how could -- how could you possibly? Jesse, you of all people forgot the border.



WATTERS: I know, of all people.



PERINO: Not to mention our problems with Taiwan and the Chinese over there. Now, especially after that last segment, we're probably going to have to have like an emergency meeting somewhere. So, if you're the White House Press Secretary and you get a question like that, it's like a home run, easy. Those are kind of fun. But also, that reporter know -- probably knows how to get clicks, right, because people like to read about these types of things.



They'd like to do it with Obama too. But with President Trump it was the opposite though, right? It was that, oh, he likes his steak well done. By the way, so do I. And he eats with ketchup. And also he eats french fries and has a terrible diet. Like, those are the -- those are the things that reporters would write about and click on. Everybody clicked on him. But this kind of thing happens.



I don't know what he does on peloton. I'm going to -- I'm going to guess, Greg, he probably does HIIT and Hills sometimes.



GUTFELD: No, no, no.



WATTERS: That's what -- that's what Hunter does.



GUTFELD: Low impact. He does the low impact.



WATTERS: Low impact. What do you think, Greg? I just found out he doesn't watch cable news except for Morning Joe which explains a lot.



GUTFELD: That explains it. Joe's almost is in good shape as the illegal alien sprinting across our border. I did that for Dana. It's hard to actually conjure up strong feelings negative or positive towards Joe Biden. And that's his secret superpower, which allows them to be such an effective conduit for far-left policies, the squad.



People hated Trump so much that they over-scrutinized everything he did to a point of actually hallucinating things that he didn't do. But with Joe, he's just so Joe. He just goes along to get along. The media is pleased as punch because they don't have to work that hard. They get to sleep at night and are getting the far-left policies. And it really is -- it comes down to it's so important to like your president.



Sure, you're going to have inflation, you're going to have a terrible border and rampant crime that is all like 20 cities now that hasn't been seen since the 1960s. We're seeing expanding unemployment. We're seeing media-driven racial conflict. But for God's sake, there's no tweeting at midnight. What a trade-off. I am so happy I can sleep.



WATTERS: Katie, my favorite part of the story, they showed part of his schedule. At 9:50 a.m., he waits around for Ron Klain, his chief of staff. He waits, the president, waits around for his Chief of Staff.



PAVLICH: President Ron Klain.



PERINO: The Prime Minister.



WATTERS: Yes.



PAVLICH: Joe Biden is waiting for the actual president -- the Prime Minister of the United States, Ron Klain.



WATTERS: Yes.



PAVLICH: And then he waits for the -- for his Vice President Harris who also run the show. First of all, why is the press not demanding that the White House physician come out and give a real detailed, you know, explanation of the President's health?



The American people deserve that, especially after the president fell up the stairs twice, which could have been a really serious problem. But I'm glad to know that he has a trainer because he can do some hand-eye coordination drills to make that not happen again.



WATTERS: Juan, another juicy nugget from this thing. He has lunch with Kamala once a week. And while they sit down and eat, they see montages of pictures of themselves that they had taken of them doing events throughout the week.



WILLIAMS: I don't know what to say.



WATTERS: Me neither.



WILLIAMS: What kind of room they're in where they have that kind of monitor up next and it's kind of weird.



PERINO: He's in a private dining room.



WILLIAMS: By the way, just quickly -- do they have a big monitor like that? I didn't know that.



PERINO: It's just like a TV screen.



WILLIAMS: I guess they have to bring it in. Yes. Anyway, I just think the press gushes over new presidents regularly. I mean, think about George Washington and the cherry tree, Jesse. Legends get built. You know, Dolly Madison, the greatest hostess ever. With Trump, by the way, Ivanka and Jared, they were the power couple for every cover.



You know, so we had this. Ronald Reagan had it for six years, but he was a pro until Iran Contra, and then, you know, it went away. But yes, he was -- I think this is what happens right before they start taking out the long knives for you.



WATTERS: I'll wait -- I'll wait for that, Juan.



PERINO: We'll see. We'll see.



WATTERS: I'll watch the clock on that, those long knives. Up next, you think you have what it takes to survive in the wilderness? The absurd number of days people say they could last out there next.



PERINO: That is a classic right there. So, Americans are pretty confident and think they're Tom Hanks in Castaway when it comes to their outdoor survival skills. The average person believes they could last 16 days in the wilderness, but only 17 percent actually know how to make a fire with flint.



Now, Katie, I'm going to save you for a moment because we know that you can do this because we've seen it. But people might not realize that Jesse Watters actually did this. Do you think that you could still start a fire with the flint, Jesse?



WATTERS: Oh, my God. Yes, my father, I guess, maybe thought I was getting soft when I was on swim team and playing tennis all summer. So, he thought I need to go out and be a little more rugged And he sent me to these wilderness survival camps. Like, one day I'm at the snack bar, the next day. I'm at like in the Grand Tetons on a solo.



You know what a solo is, Dana. It's when the counselor gives you a matchbook and a knife and leaves you alone in the wild for three days to survive. And I talk about this in How I Save the World. And I suffered a very embarrassing injury one solo, and it was in the middle of, you know, a time where I was very attracted to another girl that I was doing the camp with, and really, really suffered some very, very serious emotional injuries that summer, and I talked about that.



PERINO: We look forward to reading all about it. I bet you could do this. Now, Greg, apparently only 35 percent of people could correctly identify poison ivy.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's scary because you don't want to use that to wipe. You know, the closest time I got -- I got to being lost in the wild, I actually went canoeing for a week in rural Georgia. I ran into some pretty scary backwoods locals who basically harassed and stalked me all the way up to the dangerous rapids. It was nuts.



And then when I -- when I survived, the sheriff didn't believe a word I said, told me never to come back there. We don't talk about it much anymore. But the upside is, I did meet a really nice quiet kid who could play the banjo.



PERINO: Yes, and has that song been playing in your head ever since?



GUTFELD: It always plays in my head.



PERINO: I bet. I bet. Juan, we only have less than a minute. Could you survive in the wilderness more than a day?



WILLIAMS: If it comes with internet and cable. You know, I'm a child of the concrete jungle. I mean, you know, you talked about starting a fire, I have trouble with IKEA furniture, so you can imagine.



PERINO: All right, Katie, are you embarrassed about all of us?



PAVLICH: I don't blame you but I can give you tips and so can Jesse because both been to wilderness camp.



PERINO: Can you start a fire in a -- can you start a fire in the wild?



PAVLICH: If I had flint, I absolutely could. Yes.



GUTFELD: She starts a fire on television, Dana.



PAVLICH: Oh, yes. That's --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



GUTFELD: OMG, It's OMT. Jesse.



WATTERS: Yesterday, Greg Gutfeld cyberbullied me. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You need to send all your cat videos showing cats trying to destroy your life to me care of Jesse Watters' work e-mail.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now, as the victim of cyberbullying by a colleague who I work with, I'm upset. And I just want to give you a little example of some of the videos that I've been receiving on my company e-mail. Videos like this, lots of them. Videos that I can't even show because people interpreted cat a little differently than you think.



PAVLICH: Oh, no.



WATTERS: And so, I would say, you know, your favorite First Lady Melania Trump was against this, Greg, so please be best.



GUTFELD: Oh, man. It's worth every penny. Look at those. All right, Dana.



PAVLICH: They were not alive. Those are not alive.



PERINO: But before you read Jesse Watters' How I Saved the World, I got to recommend this book. It comes out next Tuesday. This is -- this is like the pre-copy. OK, it's about George H.W. Bush. It's called The Man I Knew, the amazing story of his post-presidency, written by Jean Becker, the longtime, chief of staff to George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush.



This book -- I have dog-eared almost every page with something sort of funny story, just wonderful little historical nuggets. And you just learn a ton and she's a fantastic storyteller. So, if you need something to read, I promise you, it is a -- it is a fast read. You will love it. It comes out next Tuesday.



GUTFELD: Dog-eared. You always have to bring the dog into this, don't you, Dana?



PERINO: Better than the cat or whatever Jesse was talking about.



GUTFELD: That was a dead cat. I think Katie is right. Juan.



PAVLICH: It was -- it was --



WILLIAMS: I love George -- I love George H.W. I have to pick that up. Tiger Woods may not be swinging a golf club these days, but he still knows how to land and lend a helping hand. Take a look at Tiger on crutches as the author's words of support to Luna Perrone. The 10-year-old suffering from Ewing Sarcoma and undergoing chemotherapy, they ran into each other outside a soccer field and Florida.



Luna said the golf legend told her to stay strong. She says she's always -- that's always been our goal, staying strong physically and mentally, wanting to inspire others. This is the first picture that I want you to know of Woods out in public since a car crash in February shattered his right leg.



Woods, as she knows, win 15 major golf tournaments, last seen on his personal golf course in April. It looks like he's in better shape now though. So, get well Luna. Get well Tiger.



GUTFELD: All right, Katie.



PAVLICH: Indeed. All right, backing up Dana with the dog video. Take a look at this really cute Labrador Retriever. His name is Ollie. And he does tricks by putting stuff on his bottom, his booty and balancing them. So, water, Nutella, lettuce. That's what he called doing down dog.



WATTERS: It is a provocative pose.



GUTFELD: I know. I'm finding -- I don't know if this is proper for the evening, early evening viewers.



PERINO: Yes. Don't send those videos to Greg at his e-mails care of Katie.



GUTFELD: It's a very -- a very flirtatious dog, I must say. I don't know how I feel about that.



PAVLICH: It's very cute.



GUTFELD: All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

