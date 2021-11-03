'The Five' on if Biden's woke policies will haunt him in Virginia race

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Waters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., Dagen McDowell and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We're going to win. I think we're going to win the -- in Virginia. The race is very close. It's all about who shows up, who turns out. And granted, I did win by a large margin.

I don't believe and I've not seen any evidence that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I got my agenda passed or not is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: President Biden very confident about a critical race seen as a referendum on his failing administration. Polls close less than two hours from now in the fight to be Virginia's next governor and everything is on the line. The race, a dead heat between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

And education is at the top of voters' minds. An issue that McAuliffe says parents should not have a say in. Virginia has emerged as ground zero in the fight over critical race theory and who should be in control over what is taught in the classroom.

McAuliffe focuses on teachers while Youngkin wants to empower parents in their final pitches.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TERRY MCAUILIFFE, VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I want to build the best education. I want every child to have a world class education here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As your governor, I am going to raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in the history of our great commonwealth.

GLENN YOUNGKIN, VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: What we won't do is teach our children to view everything through a lens of race where we divide them into buckets and one group is an oppressor and one other group is a victim and they pit them against each other and we steal their dreams. We will not be a commonwealth of dream stealers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So this seems like a big mistake, judge, because I'm not a math genius but I would assume there are more parents than teachers in the commonwealth of Virginia and McAuliffe is just all in with teachers.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Look, when you bring in Randi Weingarten at the end of the campaign, you have literally given up on the parents. You know that they're not going to vote for you. You know that because the school board ends up lying about whether or not someone was raped and sexually assaulted in a bathroom that all the parents are absolutely against the Democrats here.

So the issue right now is whether or not this race presents an opportunity for parents, from both sides of the aisle, to come together to unify in a way that we haven't seen in this country in years. And this is a good thing about the race. I think that McAuliffe is over the top. He certainly has an advantage from the early voters. And Youngkin has to make sure that he gets a lot of voters out today.

But the bigger issue I think is the fact that McAuliffe has already made a decision that he is with the unions. He needs the unions to help him. That's why he's got Randi Weingarten out there. That's why he just promised he's going to give the teachers more money. I mean, that's the Democrat way.

And at the end of the way, if Youngkin wins, it's about the fact that people now are beyond party, beyond politics. It's about American coming together and hopefully it will be a model for going forward.

WATTERS: When Joe Biden popped off at the mouth in Glasgow guaranteeing victory basically, it seems to be based on what? Do you think he knows something or do you think he realizes that could totally blow up in his face?

HAROILD FORD, JR., FOX NEW HOST: I think what he knows is he won the state by 10 points. He knows what judge -- the judge has shared that there's a huge voter turnout early on --

WATTERS: Sure.

FORD: -- and you can determine you know which party the person declares when they vote. So he's guessing about that. And apparently this morning, we've learned that there was a huge turnout in Richmond, Charlottesville and Northern Virginia. And the data shows those are normally places where Democrats fare well.

The polling has been tight. We had a big poll that Fox News released showing that Youngkin had gained some points there at the end. But McAuliffe had held an early lead before that. So, we're going to have to wait and see.

I'd say the third thing, I was surprised by Glenn Youngkin's closing. I thought his close would be more we're going to take the commonwealth to a new place, we're going to create more jobs, create more (inaudible). Here's a guy that comes from business. And to the way he injected race at the end -- look, it may work for him, but I was expecting something more from him there at the end.

Terry ended on his note saying, look, we're going to do -- we're going to make education even better. I'm going to pay teachers more. He had to try to divert this conversation from some of the race stuff and some of the parent stuff. But we got a few hours left and we'll see who wins this thing. I wouldn't count him out.

WATTERS: Well, I don't know if he injected race. I think the left injected it and then he defended that. Broke guy (ph).

FORD: Well, I just said in his closing argument is all I was saying.

WATTERS: Okay. Dagen, your thoughts. Are you going to make a prediction?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not going to make any prediction. I was down in Virginia over the weekend, by the way.

WATTERS: Oh, yes?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: A lot of signs?

MCDOWELL: A lot of signs. But you see, it's so south Virginia. For you newbies, its south of the James River.

WATTERS: Okay.

MCDOWELL: So that's red territory. But Youngkin was -- he needs to get out the vote in that part of the state. That's critical to victory particularly in southwest Virginia. When Terry McAuliffe said I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach, he meant it. And everything that he has done since then and now you know he meant it because he never learned from it.

He told Chuck Todd two days ago that everyone clapped when he said that. He then -- he then said Virginia schools need to get rid of white teachers. Too many white teachers. Not bad lousy incompetent teachers, but white teachers. So you talk and injecting race into this? McAuliffe's on it.

He, last week, said teachers are the true heroes of the COVID crisis. Well, that's smooching the rump of the unions. Not the moms who had to quit their jobs and give up their careers to sit at home and have their children educated on Zoom by said lousy teachers.

Then Randi Weingarten showed up at the McAuliffe rally, the wicked witch of unnecessary school closings. President Obama came to the state and then told dismissed belittled parents and told them that they're imagining what they're upset about in the schools.

So, this is all -- just sends the clear message to parents. He has proved over and over again that he does not care about what the voters care about in that state. We'll see how many people woke up to his nonsense.

WATERS: Greg, someone reported that Terry McAuliffe had left his wife in the delivery room to go to a fund raiser. Did you know that?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, I did. I kept it under wraps. I was just coming out of my book. I didn't want to break the news. I wanted to wait.

WATTERS: All right. I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: You -- I wanted to tease it out.

WATTERS: Sorry.

GUTFELD: You know, I was just in the green room talking to Harold and I told him, you know, Harold, the story isn't about who wins but how close the election is. I said that to him. It's not the reverse.

WATTERS: Okay.

GUTFELD: But isn't -- just really, it's less a partisan election and it's a parenting election. It reminds me of the quiet guy at the bar who is being taunted and never gets up until finally somebody knocks his drink over and then he beats the crap out of everybody. That's basically what the parents are.

They may not -- they may not pull it off this time, but I think the Democrats and the media got caught by surprise by the real things that matter to American parents, right? You have for four years an outraged media, an outraged Democratic Party over Trump's personality, his tweets. The effects on their emotional state mattered more than dead bodies, right?

Meanwhile, the real issues kind of slipped right by them. COVID mandates, CRT, crime. So while the media and the Democrats were focused on micro- aggressions, parents were experiencing macro-aggressions, you know, through the education. Politics is a tug of war, as you know, between the people who go too far and the people that don't go far enough.

Right now, it's the leftists that are realizing how far they've gone and they need -- somebody needs to pull them back in and you see that how that they have turned, you know, the police into defunding and demoralizing the police and now you have the CRT stuff and, you know, being white at birth is bad.

SO they're the one that have gone too far. It's now time for the Republicans to pull that back in and this might be a sign for that. Whether they win or not, I'm not making any predictions, that's not my job.

WATTERS: Okay. Well, we will see if someone's beer gets knocked over and, how many people they knockout tonight?

GUTFELD: Exactly. It will probably be me, downtown.

WATTERS: All right. Stay with Fox News all night for special coverage of the election of Virginia and other key races. We're going to have results, analysis and much, much more.

GUTFELD: I'm not on there, see.

WATTERS: Next on THE FIVE, more bad news for Joe Biden. Voters in his own party are turning against him.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: President Biden is not on the ballot today in Virginia, but boy are the Democrats letting it be known how embarrassed they are of the guy. A new poll finds 44 percent of voters in his party want somebody other than Biden to be the 2024 nominee. Earlier while overseas, Biden trying to spin his leadership as a success.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If you take a look at what economy is growing, the United States is growing. This Thanksgiving we're on a very different circumstance. Things are a hell of a lot better and the wages have gone up higher, faster than inflation. And we have generated real economic growth. As bad as things are in terms of prices hurting families now, trade this Thanksgiving for last Thanksgiving.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Harold, wages aren't keeping up with inflation in this country. Before we move on, at Fox, we have the voter analysis that you're going to see on the side of your screen from the elections today. So, keep an eye on that, but listen -- put your listening ears on as Judge Jeanine would say. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and inflation is running according to one gauge at the fastest pace in 30 years, Harold.

FORD: So, I think that voters are concerned as I am and you are about inflation. I don't know how much voters are giving him or assigning all the blame to Biden and all the blame to those policies. I think the supply chain is having an impact on this. Democrats kind of lose their sense of humor about things. They're very reactive people. I'm one of them.

They are frustrated right now with the fact that he can't seem to referee and reconcile differences between the moderates and progressives so, they're expressing themselves.

But I tell you, if we sit here tomorrow and you invite me back at some point, and the New Jersey race goes Democrat, the Virginia race goes Democrat. You get Eric Adams as mayor here in New York, which is likely to happen and he really ushers in a public safety platform and changes the construct and direction of the city and they pass something in the House and the Senate even next week or so, the numbers will probably go back up.

But I don't quarrel with you, but as you and I both know, you don't give all the credit to this, but the S&P, the Dow and the Nasdaq all closed at records today. The Dow closed above 36,000. You get on me a little bit, but I'm a capitalist Democrat and I think those things are important for the country to be able to grow and it's important even for this president. If you're a Republican president, I'd be celebrating these numbers, reason I think we ought to give him credit for being at least a part of the story.

MCDOWELL: G.G.?

GUTFELD: Well, first --

FORD: I love the G.G.

GUTFELD: Yes. That was my nickname when I danced.

WATTERS: The super spreader.

GUTFELD: Well, that was in the low days when I had to make money the hard way. You know, I want to say -- I was just thinking that de Blasio filed for -- to run for governor for New York, right? Didn't he, yesterday?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, that's, I mean, that's scarier than any of this. But anyway, so the 44 percent of Democrats want another nom -- want another person besides Biden. You have to remind yourself that the number was probably higher when he was actually running, but they said just get in and we'll figure it out later.

So this is actually, I think for the Democrats, this is part of the plan, right? They never said we love Joe and we're going to stick with them till 2024. They just wanted him to get into the door and then replace him when he falls apart which could be in a year, it could be less than a year.

The problem is the backup quarterback that they have sucks and they need a new one. They expected that they were getting like a youthful Joe Montana. Instead, they got a Todd Marinovich. Huh? How's that sports people?

MCDOWELL: That's -- you're pulling out Marinovich?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: That's excellent.

GUTFELD: You know who he is, right?

MCDOWELL: Yes, I do. He was one of the --

GUTFELD: Todd -- what did I say?

FORD: Todd Marinovich. And then you said -- I'm with you. Todd Marinovich. West Coast man.

GUTFELD: Yes, remember his dad? Crazy.

MCDOWELL: Yes. I have nowhere to go with that. Jesse, because again we're getting to a long conversation about the Marinovich clan.

WATTERS: Yes. No, I don't want to engage in a sports conversation with Gutfeld. That's going to go nowhere. But this is a poll --

GUTFELD: It's a great reference.

WATTERS: -- this is a poll of Democrats so I have to put my Democrat thinking cap on. I have to slouch and frown and be jealous of Gutfeld's vast wealth. And so, the Democrats I know because I know Democrats, they want power. That is the most important thing. And so this poll acknowledges it.

They don't think Joe Biden can win re-election and they think his presidency so far is costing them power in the House. Democrats obviously want their agenda enacted and so far Joe Biden has not really been effective at enacting their agenda.

And then lastly, Democrats want to be inspired. That's why Democrats usually vote for the guy that sends the thrill down their leg. You know, Bubba or Barack. Is Joe Biden inspiring Democrats? No. He can barely make it through a speech that's in a teleprompter.

So, he's boring, he's ineffective, and he's threatening their hold on power. That is the reason why Democrats are fleeing like this so significantly. And can I fact check him one more time?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: He's comparing this Thanksgiving to last Thanksgiving?

PIRRO: No.

WATTERS: We're actually averaging more COVID-19 deaths today than we averaged last year same time and same amount of cases. So, things have not gotten better in terms of COVID with Joe Biden on that metric.

PIRRO: Yes. And the truth is that Joe Biden is losing on education, he's losing on the coronavirus. In addition to that, the Democrats as you say, Jesse, are not inspired. Then you've got a scenario where the guy falls asleep in an international conference where -- and then he shows up at a climate conference that we'll talk about later, you know, with 85 car- motorcade.

Everything he does is inconsistent with his message. He can't keep his own party together. Everyone is disappointed in him. And the -- and, you know, Kamala Harris, they've got nowhere to go with her. So, you know, they're like -- they're totally frustrated with their own party.

And the truth is that when you've got Manchin coming out and saying that he's playing all kinds of shell games and he's got all kinds of budget gimmicks, nobody is buying anything that this man is selling. Nothing of what he is selling is positive or anyone wants to engage in.

MCDOWELL: The only reason he was elected was to not be President Trump in style, but not substance.

GUTFELD: Right. Yes. Exactly.

MCDOWELL: Just in style. |And instead he comes in and immediately because, again, the Republicans lost in Georgia and immediately started --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: -- referring to LBJ and FDR.

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: And that's not what people elected him to. Quite frankly, we'd be a lot better off as a country if he was asleep all the time.

PIRRO: Yes, but then who's running the country? Do you know?

MCDOWELL: Yes, but if --

GUTFELD: The American people.

PIRRO: The American people?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: But what about schools?

GUTFELD: They take them over. They pull their kids out

PIRRO: Oh, when? When, Greg?

GUTFELD: Tomorrow.

PIRRO: Okay.

GUTFELD: We're all doing this together.

PIRRO: Okay.

GUTFELD: I don't have kids so I'm not allowed to do that.

PIRRO: I do.

GUTFELD: But I've tried.

MCDOWELL: If we were on that Tesla on auto pilot, we'd be in good shape nationwide. Up next, stunning hypocrisy from Joe Biden and liberal elites shaming you over climate change.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Joe Biden waking up to serious hypocrisy after catching some beauty rest at the U.N. climate summit. The president under fire for crusading to save the planet while traveling with an army of advisers and a mass of motorcade. And eco warrior, Al Gore, is taking heat over his staggering energy consumption.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: Mr. Gore, are you still getting a problem with your home (ph) in Tennessee? Is the fuel usage still as high?

UNKNOWN: We got to go. I'm sorry. We got to go, we got to go. We got to go. We got to go. I'm sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And Jeff Bezos sparking outrage over his hypocritical carbon emissions. The billionaire flying in on a $65 million private jet and lecturing the public that we need to reduce our carbon footprint.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF BEZOS, FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, AMAZON: Back at earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin. The world so finite and so fragile. We must all stand together to protect our world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, Greg, who is the biggest hypocrite of the three of them? Al Gore, Jeff Bezos or -- who is the other one? We were just talking about --

GUTFELD: If they all shut up --

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- if they all shut up, their carbon emissions would be sliced in half. That should have landed better.

MCDOWELL: We're laughing inside.

PIRRO: All right.

GUTFELD: But I've got a point I want to make. You know what's weird about this summit, it's not evil but it feels evil because you have a collection of the richest, most elite people on the planet meeting together on our dime. They aren't paying for it. And they're going to decide how you pay and how you will suffer the rest of your life.

They're literally living, I mean, meeting in a remote luxury spot to decide how an Ohio truck driver will bend under their thumb. And then the media applauds this. But this is like the most crystallized example of class warfare.

You have a shimmering collection of well-protected elite couples, right, deciding how to fashion an apocalyptic vision in order to protect their power and seize more of it. They weren't even nice enough to invite like lukewarmer.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Somebody who believes in global warming but is more reasoned like Bjorn Lomborg to discuss the economics or the technologies. They think so little of us that they meet in front of us and mock. They're spending our money in doing this.

PIRRO: Yes, to mock us. You're right about that.

GUTFELD: So, is it evil?

WATTERS: It feels evil.

GUTFELD: It feels evil.

PIRRO: Oh, that's right. All right. So, Jesse, Biden is in Rome. He's got an 85-car motorcade. Now, obviously, that's absurd. You don't have to talk about that. Who is in 85 cars? I've tried -- I was trying to figure it out. You got security, you got hair, you got makeup, you got a doctor, you got a nurse, you got -- 85? Who is in those cars?

WATTERS: Biden has a hair person? That's news.

GUTFELD: He has a Depends person.

PIRRO: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: Yes. Yes.

PIRRO: Who is in those cars, Jesse?

WATTERS: You brought that up now two times in the last three shows. I know what you like to talk about. I don't know who is in the cars. I know this, judge, and you know that the industrial revolution combined with capitalism lifted all of us out of poverty over here and that was because of fossil fuels. Now, Joe Biden and liberals --

FORD: Right.

WATTERS: -- they resent that progress and they want to attack fossil fuels and they want to tax and spend to boost this green energy revolution so they can turn around and claim they saved the world. Fact check, I did.

PIRRO: Oh, that's right.

WATTERS: So, Joe Biden is killing pipelines and permits here in the western hemisphere and now is asking OPEC and Russia to increase production?

PIRRO: That's right.

WATTERS: And then -- and just shoveling billions of dollars of our money to GM so then GM can buy electric vehicle components that are made in China. Then the whole thing is clearly a shakedown for these two guys, they don't even see it -- Kerry and Joe Biden.

If you have the developing world saying, you're going to have to pay us trillions of dollars to go green, we're considering that. Bribing China and India to go green. They're just going to steal our money.

PIRRO: It's a joke. It's a joke.

WATTERS: They're going to steal our money and they're going to keep doing all the other fossil fuels.

PIRRO: All right. I want to ask Harold this. Okay, Harold. How do we -- how do we have our nation's emissions by the end of this decade while at the same time we've got Biden pushing Russia and OPEC to keep pushing out the oil and the gas?

FORD: So, I have a slightly different point of view about this. I think that --

PIRRO: No, it's a question. Not a point of view.

FORD: So to answer your question, you have to have an all of the above strategy to be able to convert ourselves to where we want to go. We cannot stop using oil and gas and fossil fuel products immediately. And anyone that suggests is lying. You can't fly on a plane, private or public without gasoline until we get to that point. Now, there are things we can be doing.

The richest man in the world as I've said is an electric vehicle maker, Elon Musk. He's developing batteries and cars to do this. That's the future, whether it's two years, five years, or ten years. I do think there is hypocrisy. There's hypocrisy on both sides.

But I do think if you're going to preach as some of my party members do about how we got to abandon this platform, you have to tell America and tell the world how we're going to do it and how this transition will be.

I think it was right to kill the pipeline. I would not have done it. I don't think you should build more pipelines going forward. But one of the great things that happened over the last 20 years is we became energy independent as a nation. We produce more --

PIRRO: Yes, under Trump, under Trump.

FORD JR.: No, no, it was actually done more under Barack Obama. Obama had the wrong posture towards energy and gas. No, no, but it's the real. This is the reality.

PIRRO: Yes.

FORD JR.: But under him, we develop more independence than we did ever. Now, that's something we should be proud of. We were the first country to go to war with people, fight them and fund them to fight us at the same time by us buying all these gas products. So, we have to find our way off of this, I think for military reasons, for environmental reasons, and for economic reasons.

PIRRO: OK.

FORD JR.: I don't -- but I hope I answered the question.

PIRRO: OK, wait, wait, wait.

WATTERS: So, why does Putin get his pipeline but we can't have our pipeline, Harold?

PIRRO: Yes. Well, that's the question I'm putting in Dagen right now.

WATTERS: I mean, that makes no sense.

FORD JR.: I agree with you. We should have gotten our pipeline.

PIRRO: OK, Dagen -- I'm going to ask Dagen that question. Why is it that he's allowing Putin to run the gas pipeline, and he shuts down our XL Pipeline?

MCDOWELL: Because he's weak, and he governs for the left, he governs for the green agenda. It's really a green religion. I think that he genuinely doesn't understand -- Biden doesn't understand and doesn't really like folks who have to drive to work for a living, that he is actively taking food out of the mouths of children by driving up the cost of energy, by driving up the cost of commuting to and from work.

Biden's own climate lurch, John Kerry, said we could take our emissions to zero in this country, and it would not make any difference in terms of global climate change and global temperatures. So, we could all start riding bicycles, and it could look like an episode from The Walking Dead in the United States, and it wouldn't matter.

PIRRO: OK.

MCDOWELL: What they're doing -- but what they're doing right now is driving up the cost of energy, because that's what they want. That's what they want to do. Because it makes these green fuels more economically sensible by doing that.

PIRRO: OK.

MCDOWELL: And by the way, why is Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, still sucking up subsidies and money from the federal government? Why? Get off the teat, Elon.

WATTERS: Yes. We should all get free electric cars if we subsidize this guy's company, right?

PIRRO: Right.

WATTERS: Right.

PIRRO: All right, coming up, our good friend Brian Kilmeade is here. And he's taking on the radical left's war on American history. Here he comes with a chair.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: I can't believe this crap. While the left tries to rewrite American history and put people against each other, Brian Kilmeade has taken a buzzsaw to their narratives with his brand new book out today, The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle for America's Soul. It coincides with a special airing this Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox News. And it will be available on Fox Nation afterward. Here is a preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: He would want freedom for himself and freedom for all. Once free from bondage, Douglass would relentlessly continue with self-education, be mentored by esteemed abolitionist, write a best-selling biography, start a newspaper, and be a lecturer known around the world.

As flawed as America was for the African American -- and he didn't want another country.

DOUGLAS BRINKLEY, HISTORY PROFESSOR, RICE UNIVERSITY: He wanted to make his stand here. Almost in biblical terms, he saw the promise of America which is hard to do when you're being beaten. So, Douglass's gift was he never let the slave owners own him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Before we go around the table, I have a question for you. So, you -- you know, know you host "FOX AND FRIENDS" every morning, you have a radio show. You do Fox Prime. I see everywhere. How do you find the time to hire a ghostwriter?

PIRRO: Oh.

KILMEADE: Out of everyone -- out of everyone at the table that I would like to host this segment, you are my last choice. Who picked you?

GUTFELD: I don't know, but I love it.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: You're on my show tonight. Oh, I don't have a show tonight. Anyway --

KILMEADE: Tomorrow night?

GUTFELD: It'll air Friday. I'm going to shut up right now. I just --

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: How do you find the time to do this?

KILMEADE: Well, two years.

GUTFELD: Oh wow.

KILMEADE: Two years and also doing the special during the pandemic, not easy --

GUTFELD: Yes.

KILMEADE: Everything was shut down for the longest time. But to me -- and Harold, you were the first one I mentioned the project to and I asked you what you thought. And you said, go do it. You excited about it. I hope you don't change your mind after you read it.

FORD JR.: I'm not.

KILMEADE: But I just thought, I can't do something better on Lincoln that I've already read. I can't do something better than David Blight did with Frederick Douglass. He got book of the year, all these awards. But I go, what if could talk about how they got together, how their lives go -- eventually go inside, and what they did for this country when we needed it the most. And that's when I thought --

GUTFELD: Wow. You Laverne and Shirleyed it, right? You couldn't just do Laverne or Shirley. You put them together.

KILMEADE: That is an interesting way -- or it could be -- it could be the Bond Squad. I mean --

GUTFELD: No, the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: You got your peanut butter, your chocolate, you put it together.

KILMEADE: And it just happened incidentally. It ended up being a successful candy.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go. Dagen?

MCDOWELL: That's Greg's book jacket quote. It's the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

KILMEADE: Right. That's where he didn't make the book jacket, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Thank you for signing the book to me. My name isn't Darren, and I'm not a huge fan of yours. I'm joking.

KILMEADE: Dagen, I'm just -- I don't have great penmanship.

MCDOWELL: What is the -- what's the most exciting thing that you found out in researching the book, whether it's about Lincoln?

KILMEADE: Number one, when would they actually meet -- so you have this publisher of this newspaper who's pushing Lincoln to free the slaves, emancipate everybody, and just -- let's do this thing. And Lincoln is taking his time, and he's saying this guy ran on false premises. He's going to free the slaves and make the south give up the slaves.

Instead, Lincoln rose out and says, you guys, just come back. Seven states had left the union, come back. Keep the slaves. I'll even put it in the Constitution. Frederick Douglass is incensed. They think that they'll never going to get together. But when they finally meet, when the country comes together, when it's finally ready to emancipate the slaves and fight for the right reasons, that's when Lincoln makes his move.

And when they actually meet, you see that this great friendship was there and how they just making eye contact. Lincoln's response to Douglass is chronicled in his biography. I found that. It sent shivers up my spine.

WATTERS: And so, as the country's in a lot of turmoil over CRT, he talked about how we need to teach more history instead of less history in schools. If someone read this book about slavery in the Civil War, how would that open their eyes to how CRT is being implemented today?

KILMEADE: Nobody doubts the horror of slavery, but I have news for you. We didn't invent it. It was on every continent in the universe. It doesn't make it right. But to see the gains we have made. You see the struggles. Even in the introduction, I have quotes from Washington, Jefferson -- Washington, Jefferson, and Madison talked about how evil it was, but they couldn't get out of it.

These were deals cut to bring these 13 colonies together. It was going to sunset and it never sunset after 1820. But then you see the struggle to get it right. But in the north, I was struck by how there was only one percent of the African American population was actually in the north. It was an issue they weren't dealing with on a regular basis.

And when it became front and center is the Fugitive Slave Act and things were happening in our country. And then with the acquisition of Texas, and Missouri -- Kansas-Missouri Compromise, these things started coming together, forcing this issue front and center. And I think that if people understand what we went through and who died to fix our country and make it better, I think they'd have much more appreciation of the gains we made.

Final point. Frederick Douglass is convinced that kids do not see black and white. And he writes about it because his best friends when he was growing up were white. They didn't know the difference between black and white. That's why CRT matters. Don't tell a second grader the color of their skin and that they were oppressors.

PIRRO: Oh, that is so true.

FORD JR.: You -- I think that -- first of all, I read the galley and said the book is -- you have a great book.

KILMEADE: Thank you.

FORD JR.: You were kind enough and you're kind enough to say those words. But you did all the work. And Greg, to your point, I know you did the work and we talked about it when you were doing it? I think the book -- hear me out -- is a little CRT-ish in this regard. What you have done is added to the canon of knowledge in the body of work.

Bret has done with the book on Grant revealing things and unearthing things, and you have too. The question was asked at the outset, how did you do it? What made you do it? You said, look, I studied, researched, I found things. I started with quotes, and I wanted to substantiate.

I applaud you for this because you learned during this and we're going to learn from it as well. I think whenever anyone tries to not rewrite history, but to give us more history, if they do it from -- if they're motivated by trying to make the body, the canon better, that's a positive thing.

There are going to be people who don't like the book, people are going to challenge you. People are going to say, well, I don't know why he's done this. I think is great you've done it. I hope we have more books around. It's because I don't think -- I think every American should know that relationship between those two.

Every American should know how much those two were committed to making America better place. And they should also know some of the differences and peculiarities of that friendship. And your book reveals a lot of it so congratulations.

KILMEADE: Thank you. And Lincoln --

GUTFELD: Why don't you guys get a room.

KILMEADE: Lincoln of all -- I will say one thing. I want to ask you this. I don't think -- like if you're against CRT, it doesn't mean slavery didn't happen. It doesn't mean reconstruction was a disaster.

FORD JR.: Of course not.

KILMEADE: It doesn't mean that the racism didn't exist. It just means that study the arc and understand we were trying to improve in a regular basis without vilifying people that lived 200 years ago.

FORD JR.: I don't -- I'm sorry.

PIRRO: Let me -- all right, let me let me bring this into today. They took down Frederick Douglass' statue, the Black Lives Matter movement. Are they ignorant of what was going on?

KILMEADE: Absolutely. I was stunned. I'm saying, you just took down in Rochester, New York, the ultimate abolitionist outside Harriet Tubman who bring -- make America a more perfect union. You should not be getting the screw gun to that statue. You should surround that and make a guard at 24 hours a day like the unknown soldier. That shows you how overzealous and in times uneducated the whole BL movement was and how crazy people were. When you have taken down Frederick Douglas, I think you got it -- you really have lost your way.

WATTERS: They put up a statue of George Floyd and they took down the statue of Frederick Douglass?

KILMEADE: They leave it on a fence.

PIRRO: Right?

WATTERS: Wow.

PIRRO: And the crazy part about it is that they don't know their own history and yet they want to start their own movement, putting CRT into schools.

FORD JR.: We're all in this together. It's all of us on our own histories. Congrats, man.

KILMEADE: Absolutely. Thank you. I appreciate it.

GUTFELD: So, we got to move on. This has been great.

PIRRO: Thank you for signing my book, Brian.

KILMEADE: Thank you.

PIRRO: I noticed that the three and a half pages of acknowledgments I am not in here.

KILMEADE: Right. I had --

PIRRO: You have -- you have people that aren't even on --

KILMEADE: The publisher really clamps down on me.

GUTFELD: Right. There's very -- yes, there was -- yes, this much -- this much left. You could have put my name on it.

KILMEADE: Right. They probably --

GUTFELD: You know, you got all the exception there.

KILMEADE: You know why? They made me put in an exclamation point, and I didn't have the -- we didn't have that key on --

GUTFELD: I mean, like Pete Hegseth, you thank him you don't thank me?

KILMEADE: Right. I work with him every day.

GUTFELD: Lawrence Jones, he's only been here for a couple years.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: But I understand.

KILMEADE: But he's nice to me. He is bice to me, you understand?

GUTFELD: I get it. I get it. OK.

KILMEADE: Is it -- are you helping me or hurting?

GUTFELD: I'm trying to destroy you.

KILMEADE: Well, you can't do that.

GUTFELD: All right, Brian, thank you.

KILMEADE: This one is terrible. This one is terrible.

GUTFELD: Up next, an actual star, NBA Legend Charles Barkley with some advice on how to trash tack without getting in trouble.

KILMEADE: Why are you guys laughing?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

FORD JR.: Welcome back. NBA Legend Charles Barkley may have found a solution to cancel culture by offering this advice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES BARKLEY, FORMER NBA PLAYER: I never sent an e-mail.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have sent an email.

BARKLEY: No, I haven't. To all you idiots and fools and jackasses out there, it's all right to talk about bad people. We all do it. But we don't leave a paper trail.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's beautiful.

BARKLEY: I talk bad about people the old-fashioned way, behind their back. I don't put it in writing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: This --

FORD JR.: You can have it if you want, Judge. You go right ahead.

PIRRO: This guy -- OK, this guy should have been a defense attorney, OK. If you're running any kind of a criminal operation, what you do is you don't put anything in writing. You don't text it, you don't email it. You know everything for prosecutors these days, it has to do with an EZ Pass. I mean, the NSA is following everything you say anyway. According to James Clapper wasn't wittingly.

But here's the bottom line. He is so right. You're not going to get in trouble. You won't get involved in cancel culture

WATTERS: I'm with Judge. Every time I'm about to send a text, I say, would a prostitute send this text? Would a trafficker send this text? Would a mobster send this text? And then -- and then I don't send that text because those people never get in trouble.

PIRRO: Well, what about --

WATTERS: They never get in trouble for anything they write down. I mean, Hunter Biden is the only one that actually left the paper trail and didn't get in trouble.

GUTFELD: It wasn't just paper.

FORD JR.: Dagen?

MCDOWELL: Gotti wound up in prison and died there, but that's the -- no, I guess he doesn't write anything down, Mr. Charles Barkley, but he wears a microphone or sits in front of one and he is completely charmed and has clearly been vaccinated against getting canceled because I could -- if I actually read out loud things that he said on the air over the years, I'd be fired.

I did come up with this one -- find this one though. Why do you never buy a woman a watch? Because there's a clock on the stove?

WATTERS: No, that was Kilmeade that said that.

GUTFELD: In his book. You know, I think he's -- you know, it's easy for him to say, but for most of us, it's like 20 years too late, right?

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: So, the solution is not to leave a paper trail, it's to cancel the cancellers. Anybody who leaks your communications should be shamed and shunned, possibly destroyed. You need to have MAD, Mutually Assured Destruction. If somebody shares your stuff, you go after him and you destroy them.

PIRRO: How?

GUTFELD: That's the only solution.

PIRRO: How?

MCDOWELL: He sends me -- he sends me.

PIRRO: Answer it.

GUTFELD: Poison him. You poison them.

PIRRO: Admit it -- admit in on the television.

GUTFELD: You poison them, Judge.

PIRRO: What do you tell -- what do you poison them with?

FORD JR.: What a contrast between a Kilmeade book and this segment. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Big congratulations to THE FIVE. We are now number one for the entire month of October, the first time the show has ever been the number one show in all of cable news in the show's history.

FORD JR.: Hear, hear.

WATTERS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: It's all you, Jesse.

WATTERS: 3.1 million, even more than that, yet I actually did not take a single day off in October.

GUTFELD: Really? That's a lie.

PIRRO: Well, then it's all due to you.

WATTERS: So, congrats to Dana, to Greg, to Judge, and Dagen, to all the rotating hosts, even you.

FORD JR.: And you.

WATTERS: And as they say, never miss an episode of THE FIVE.

PIRRO: Wonderful.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Here we go. You know, it's amazing CNN is in deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep trouble, and so they're kind of branching out into like some cooking segments.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: And they have a new cooking show. I walk by. It's outside actually. Take a look at this. This is the -- it's called the Stelter green corner. Yes, Brian Stelter putting together a broccoli salad. But he digs in before the show is even -- you know, he's not even waiting. He just shoving food down his mouth.

WATTERS: It's an outtake.

GUTFELD: It's -- this is an outtake from the Selter cooking hour. But I have to say, it looks like he's trimming down. He's eating the produce.

WATTERS: It's healthy.

GUTFELD: Yes, he does eat healthy foods.

WATTERS: Making healthy choices. Dagen McDowell.

MCDOWELL: How many salads do you really think he's eaten in the last 15 years?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Should I have said that? I used to -- when I was down, I used to watch a video of Charles Barkley, his old golf swing. But now, this will be my go-to to give me a lift up in my spirits. These Villanova students just trying to leave the stands one right after another, falling, falling, and falling.

FORD JR.: What is it?

WATTERS: I think it's -- the floor is elevated.

MCDOWELL: No, there's just -- yes, it's slightly elevated. And they're falling, and they're falling, and they're falling, falling some more.

WATTERS: Everyone is sober.

MCDOWELL: I love watching folks fall.

PIRRO: OK.

MCDOWELL: Even if they get hurt.

PIRRO: Oh, listen. For all of you who have dogs, do you ever wonder if will your dog protects you or won't. I want you to take a look into hilarious videos of dogs and you can see whether or not how they react to their -- to their or being attacked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please help. Help.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: As you can see -- as you can see, the first dog sprints into action, viciously biting the vacuum, pulling it away from the owner of the house. But the small dog Quincy could care less, staring blankly at the violent vacuum attack. The video was posted by TikTok by Quincy's owner Patrick Barnes. It's already been viewed 53 million times. I really think this is about big dogs versus little dogs because I have three big dogs.

FORD JR.: I like to show -- I like to -- I like to show Happy Days. And the Fonz was somebody as a kid everybody want to be like. He's auctioning off one of these -- one of these iconic leather jackets. With it comes the full Fonzie look, the jeans, the motorcycle boots. It should auction off about 50 to $75,000. All the proceeds are going to charity. It's going to be in Bonhams in early December, so we should all try to get a loan from Gutfeld here to get a --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Where does this rumor start?

WATTERS: How many jackets --

GUTFELD: My wife is going to start questioning.

WATTERS: Over many things, Greg. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

