'The Five' on Bill Crosby's release from prison, Trump's visit to the border

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Harold Ford, Jr., Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



Fox News alert, in a stunning development, Bill Cosby is a free man, the disgraced entertainer appearing with his legal team outside his house just moments ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Mr. Cosby has always used his celebrity, his name and likeness to uplift women. How could a man who was being watched by the FBI every day be raping and drugging women in the '60s and '70s especially of like me? Today, in a (AUDIO GAP) came to Mr. Cosby.



UNKNOWN: Mr. Cosby, we know all along he never should have been prosecuted for this, he had every right to rely on the prosecutor's word and they pulled the rug out from underneath him because of politics, because of the court of public opinion and that is not how our system should operate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): The actor once known as America's dad returning home after being let out of prison on a technicality. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning his 2015 sexual assault conviction. The court ruled that a non-prosecution agreement with a previous prosecutor should have prevented Cosby from being charged in that case.



A jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and raping Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his house in 2004. He was the first person to fall in the Me Too movement after dozens of women claimed that he drugged them and molested them but now the 83-year-old is now a free man.



So, Dana, we heard from the Cosby team out there in the driveway in Pennsylvania. A kind of making Cosby out to be the leader of the Me Too movement if you take them at their word.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: And they are almost -- I can understand winning the case, you feel very good about it. This was a technicality. Technicalities matter in our system. So, this can happen, I think that for the women who came forward who testified, it's a sad day for them, I think that it came out of the blue.



I wasn't expecting this news, and I guess it was working its way through the system but you don't really expect a technicality like this to overturn a jury trial.



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: But that's what happened and he is a free man. He is home, I think he was in for two, two years of a 10-year sentence.



WATTERS: Yes. Two years into a three to 10-year sentence.



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: And four-three decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Greg, I did not expect this either.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I did.



WATTERS: Yes?



GUTFELD: I've been watching this closely.



WATTERS: I'm sure you have.



GUTFELD: Yes. I feel bad for you, Jesse, while he was imprisoned you were in a sense America's dad.



WATTERS: People have referred to me as that.



GUTFELD: Yes. I was hoping you were going to go to Harold because he knows everything about this but I'm going to steal all his talking points.



WATTERS: OK.



GUTFELD: They did cross a line, right? They did cross a line and we don't know if they would've been able to convict him if they hadn't crossed the line so he has to go free because they screwed up and that's the reason. The question is how come we didn't -- nobody really in the media knew about this --



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: -- but there was one person who did and his name rhymes with Geraldo Rivera who claimed that he was the guy that said, you know, the court was tainted by public opinion and social pressure that prejudiced the evidence and allowed for improper witnesses, and I think Geraldo's word was that even though it doesn't matter whether Cosby is a bad guy, he was railroaded.



So it's kind of an interesting thing because I mean, if I get involved in a crime I'm going to try to make sure it's as scandalous as possible because I want, I want -- I don't want the court to function objectively, that way I can always win the appeal. But in terms of public opinion this is a really good point to be made especially now that justice can be overwhelmed by public opinion which is now magnified by social media.



Because if you remember the time that this was going on, there was no way he could be innocent because all you heard all the time, because you believe when you see the stuff on social media, you know, how can he be innocent? And then he's got his team working around the clock, he should buy them all drinks but they shouldn't drink it.



WATTERS: Gosh. So, as Greg mentioned, there was a deal by the district attorney in Pennsylvania, Harold, and he didn't think he could get conviction on a criminal charge so he said we are not going to prosecute you criminally, we are going to do a civil case and so Cosby thinks hey, I'm clear with criminal charges, I'm going to be deposed in this civil case, ends up saying yes, I did give girls Quaaludes.



And then years later new teams of prosecutors came in, disregard this agreement and then charge the heck out of the sky, do you think that was prosecutorial? I don't know. Overreach?



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they have a dent with it. Pennsylvania Supreme Court think that there was prosecutorial misconduct. Look, I don't think Bill Cosby would say that he's a saint. And whether we agree with the outcome of the trial or not, what is clear as the Supreme Court (AUDIO GAP) can't prosecute a person this way.



We should all be thankful that our system is predicated and built around protecting individual rights, they are going to be outcomes that we don't like in legal cases. In fact, the most recent case that got a lot of attention is police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, he got a trial and the prosecution had to put on the case, that's our system works.



And if there was prosecutorial misconduct in this case with Bill Cosby, shame on those prosecutors because if he did the things that they claim he did and he gets off on this because they didn't do their job right, anyone upset ought to be upset with them --



PERINO: Yes.



FORD: -- because they were the ones that didn't do their job correctly and didn't follow the law.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely.



WATTERS: And Katie, a jury still did, putting aside this agreement that was trash, they still looked at the evidence and found him guilty.



PAVLICH: Yes, there's that and as you mentioned the 2005 civil suit where he admitted in the documents were released that he did in fact buy drugs to give to women that he wanted to have sex with. So that is on the record from Bill Cosby.



Unfortunately, you know, if you really truly believe in victims' rights and you want justice for victims you have to believe that the technicalities matter. You have to get rid of the mob, you have to take out the emotional side --



FORD: Right.



PAVLICH: -- of this because in the end the people who are going to suffer are the victims of something that Bill Cosby admitted to doing. And there are cases like this that play out all the time as a result of emotion getting into the courtroom or prosecutors not doing their job the right way and then the victims who have spent decades of their life trying to get what they deserve in terms of some kind of justice for crimes that were committed against them. That all goes away in the blink of an eye, like today because the things weren't done the right way.



I believe that it's a good thing that the system has all of these protections built in for the accused and it's up to and has a responsibility of the prosecutors and the judges and the jury to stick to the rules that we have in the Constitution in order to protect the rights of victims so that they get the justice that they deserve.



WATTERS: Is Cosby still on the clear do you think, Dana? Do you think people are going to come out of the woodwork and, I don't know, years, years, years after the fact to maybe file additional charges just to really, I don't know, get justice for any of the women that are still out there?



PERINO: So, for the prosecutor that screwed up and their team I would imagine that they are going to feel a desire to try to make it right.



FORD: Yes.



PERINO: And they might not be able to do that.



FORD: Well, I don't think the Supreme Court barred it. If you -- I think - -



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: They said he can't be prosecuted again. But a civil case --



WATTERS: In Pennsylvania. Well, I mean, sure. There's got to be other women out there. Weren't there almost



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: But could he sue for losing time? Like if this was an injustice, he should be the one that is suing for the two years of his lost life.



PERINO: Right. Because to your point, when you get older that time is like the percentage of your life, I don't know, I can't do the math, you've done it before me before, but if you're in your '80s and you just spent two -- over two years --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: -- in prison and you were there wrongly on a technicality.



WATTERS: Could you imagine --



GUTFELD: It's worth more.



WATTERS: -- if the taxpayers of Pennsylvania have to pay a claim --



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: -- for Bill Cosby?



PERINO: They might.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: Well, the other part of this too, is if you look at it from the perspective of a woman who maybe hasn't come forward yet or hasn't gone through the process of filing other civil lawsuit or criminal case, if you look at this and the people, the prosecutors were supposed to be pursuing justice on your behalf and protecting you, screwed it up this way after you get a conviction from a jury, why would you put yourself through it in a lot of instances, right? They probably feel pretty beaten down by what happened today.



WATTERS: Yes. Demoralizing for a lot of people. Thank you, Katie.



Coming up, Donald Trump down at the border blasting President Biden's policies.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH (on camera): Republicans continuing to expose the disaster President Biden has created at the border. Former President Donald Trump meeting with Texas leaders today at the epicenter of the crisis. that state force to take matters into its own hands to stop the surge of migrants and drugs flooding into the country. The former president and Governor Abbott going after President Biden during their visit to the border earlier. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): You look at this border, and look what you see, you see an unfinished border, this is Biden's fault. President Biden needs to stop right there and finish building the border wall. the increase of the number of people coming across the border from last April to this April, it's almost 1000 percent.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We're not only talking about people, millions of people are coming in but we are talking about drugs, we're talking about human trafficking. All Biden had to go is go to the beach. If he would have just done nothing, we would have now the strongest border we've ever had, it was even getting better and better and better because it was all taking in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH (on camera): And the former president and Governor Abbott are sitting down with Sean Hannity for a town hall tonight at 9 p.m.



So, Jesse, Biden actually does happen to go to the beach quite often when he goes to Delaware.



WATTERS: Rehoboth.



PAVLICH: Rehoboth.



WATTERS: Right.



PAVLICH: But one other thing that President Trump said today was that, look, the Biden administration is either incompetent or they are totally fine with what's happening because they aren't trying to stop it.



WATTERS: I think it's designed to break the border and they are sadistic because they are hurting people, they are hurting children, there is child trafficking, sex trafficking. You're looking at these overdose numbers now, it's tens of thousands of Americans through fentanyl. And two pounds of fentanyl can kill have a million Americans. Two pounds.



And they are getting record amounts of fentanyl, record amounts of meth coming through. And now there is a report from CBS saying the kids in cages are suicidal and they are confiscating any sharp objects because they are trying to off themselves, because they are horribly depressed and they are having panic attacks, they're trying to escape from the cages that Joe is keeping them in.



And Donald Trump is down there, his boots on the ground. He's trying to highlight what's going on, but I don't think the media is going to use this as an opportunity to highlight the broken border. They are going to spin it, make it personal, make it about Trump and just lead with Cosby or something else and that's a shame because Americans are dying.



GUTFELD: We lead with Cosby.



WATTERS: We did but they won't even cover this and we cover this all the time.



PAVLICH: That is true.



WATTERS: They never cover it.



PAVLICH: I mean, we are told that CNN is currently on the border.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: You don't know if that's --



PAVLICH: So, let's talk about it.



WATTERS: And I meant the evening news.



PAVLICH: All right. All right, Harold, Let's talk about the contrast between the current vice president who decided to go El Paso far, far away from where this is really happening and the former president visiting today with the wall behind that is unfinished. That's of course a Biden administration policy. So, what about the contrast? This is clearly an issue that Americans care about.



FORD: So, I think Democrats try to work a deal here and the deal ought to be, let's finish the wall, and then let's figure out how we address some of these underlying causes that, and root causes. I think they got to try to find some sort of coalition. I might add just a point of lightness and levity here.



If visiting the border would solve our immigration challenges, the border surge challenge, this problem would have been solved a long time ago, but Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz and President Trump and other presidents who have gone there before, I get the politics of it. But if we only want to play the politics every two years then this is what we should keep doing.



If we want to try to solve this, and we've got to look at the three parts of this. The messaging, the border, Democrats ought to agree to build out this wall, if Republicans are agreeing to, will agree to some root causes investments and figuring out what we do with the number of undocumented people here in America who will pay their taxes and get on a path the right way to citizenship. That ought to be the plan. That's what I'd do.



PAVLICH: But Dana, isn't that the borders are the current vice president's job actually is to do all of those three things, and instead of seeing it firsthand she went somewhere and didn't actually get the kind of briefing that President Trump and Governor Abbott gave today.



PERINO: Well, I think it's also going to be very telling if by the end of July she hasn't presented some sort of policy recommendation to the president that they can support, then I think that you have to say it was a failed mission. Already it looks like pretty bad but I think maybe by the end of July, are you going to be able to come back and say you've done something?



But that get -- she wants to deal with the root causes. Root causes take a long time to deal with actually. You could deal with a couple of things right away that could help mitigate the problem. For example, Jesse mention the children. The Mexican immigration officials found a two-year-old boy --



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: -- on the side of the road. They had been abandoned. He was surrounded by trash, he's there. He's two years old. So, there he is right there. So, I mean, there's root causes, and you can deal with the economics of Guatemala and law and order in Guatemala, OK, fine. But one of the things that they can't support are things that are already there to help them.



PAVLICH: Right.



PERINO: For example, yesterday, Yvette Herrell, Republican congresswoman forced a vote on the House floor in which it said, please do not remove title 42 which basically is the public health rule that says because of COVID you can turn people back away from the border.



The Biden administration is about to repeal that, why would you do that? Because it's giving you a tool to help you deal with the actual real emergency but the Democrats blocked it.



PAVLICH: Right.



PERINO: So, I think unfortunately, we're kind of in this vortex, but what the media will cover is the other Trump story or the split screen, right?



PAVLICH: Right.



PERINO: They'll say, Trump went to the border and his organization is going to --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Yes, that's what they'll do.



PAVLICH: That's what they'll do.



WATTERS: That's what they'll do.



PAVLICH: Yes. So, Greg.



GUTFELD: You're back.



PAVLICH: To Dana's question, why would they continue to make this worse? Not to mention offer solutions to make it better.



GUTFELD: I have a theory but first, if that two-year-old was found during the Trump administration --



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- that child will be on the cover of every magazine --



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- including Better Homes and Gardens. And CNN anchor would be shaking with rage.



PAVLICH: Crying.



GUTFELD: Yes, crying, they would be crying. So why are they making it worse? My theory is EBE, evil by extension. I've talked about this in the past. It's the curse of today's thinking. It's not just x that's evil, it's everything linked to x, right? So, the problem with Trump is he's had a lot of really great ideas but they are evil by extension because they come from him.



The wall is the perfect example, just the thought of it worked. Right? Everybody understood it, but it's evil. Same as the Wuhan lab theory. That was -- but that was his idea, so it's evil. And so, I'm thinking like, why is it that all of the institutions are getting softer, like, you talk about the border or anywhere. It's because Trump's positions were always the tough positions.



So, stance on the border, very, very tough, no-nonsense. Law and order, for example, very tough on crime. CNN suddenly becomes pro-antifa. So, you see what happens, it's like because he is x, they have to be anti-x. COVID. He said it's China, China, China. What happens, Fauci and the media say no, no, no.



So, what happens is, it's -- this is why I think that it is often just a lost cause. Once -- it has nothing to do with the issue or the idea. Once you stake out a position in teams where politics, the other side has to take the other side. So even if Trump, all of a sudden if Trump said I'm for open borders, CNN and the media would be for the wall.



PAVLICH: Well, maybe that's why he should have done today.



PERINO: Yes.



PAVLICH: Stood in front of the wall, that this wall is terrible, we should tear it down immediately.



All right. Radical Democrat Ilhan Omar doubling down on her anti-Semitic bigotry and taking a shot at Jewish lawmakers.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD (on camera): Squad member Ilhan Omar doesn't regret comparing American Israel to terrorist groups like the Taliban. And instead of apologizing for her history of the anti-Semitic comments, Omar launched a new attack on Jewish members of Congress who have condemned her.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, HOST, CNN: Do you regret these comments?



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): I don't. I welcome any time, you know, my colleagues have asked to have a conversation, to learn from them, for them to learn from me. I think it's really important for these members to realize that they haven't been partners in in justice, they haven't been, you know, equally engaging in seeking justice around the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): And Omar isn't getting any support from the White House.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Any attempt to draw an equivalency between the United States and our close ally Israel with the terror group like Hamas and the Taliban is false and unacceptable. Representative Omar has said that. It was not the intent of her comments, but those certainly are not comments that we've made from here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): Harold, so does she help the White House? Because in a way by being so radical the White House looks more moderate by comparison when she says these things.



FORD: Clearly, she does not help the White House, she doesn't help Democrats. And I would argue if you try to look at her words in the most favorable light, that she is indeed looking to bring about a solution to challenges in the Middle East, she doesn't help that cause either.



PAVLICH: Right.



FORD: I think in fact she pushes back the opportunity or chance to finding any kind of common ground. In fact, I don't quite understand what she's saying. I mean, the first thing it sounded that she, her words on paper sounded like she was drawing an equivalency between us, the United States and terror organizations, well, it's our most important ally and reliable ally in the region.



She then suggested that maybe not. Then it sounds as if she's saying that is not the case. She's making herself a candidate for some sort of action in Congress if these are the kinds of things that she believes, meaning a removal from the committee I think has to be thought about if indeed she shares these views.



I heard the words or saw the words and I saw what I believe was a recanting on her part now I'm simply confused.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: It sounds like that they are going to need a peacemaker caucus within the Democratic -- Democratic side here sooner rather than later if we can't get to some bottom of this.



GUTFELD: It's pretty interesting, Dana, I don't know her total history but she did flee a country.



PERINO: Somalia.



GUTFELD: In Somalia, and then she comes to the freest country on earth but her criticism is always kind of like born of like America being oppressive so she fled a truly oppressive experience and comes here but sees us as somehow more oppressive than anything out there.



PERINO: And I think that's one of the reasons why I think what Harold is saying I think is very true, is that she is completely unpersuasive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: For people that would actually listen to her -- if she had points that she could make that were persuasive about what she's trying to achieve which I understand would be a home run for Palestinians.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: That's what she's looking for, that's not what she says.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So basically, it's almost like, for example, Glenn Barry (Ph) at the podium when she's getting the medal, or when she got third.



PAVLICH: Third.



GUTFELD: Third.



PERINO: So that's really unpersuasive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Like you're not able to like, stand up and say I love this country and because I love this country. I would really love for us to stand up for justice. And I think that these people deserve better justice and I want to work for that. If she was saying that then the White House would have to say repeatedly, like every two weeks, we actually don't agree with that and that's not something we would say. And I don't think that she deserves a pass any longer. This has been happen -- it happened over and over again.



GUTFELD: Katie, you know, the real -- it must be challenging for the media who bending over backwards not to criticize her --



PAVLICH: Right.



GUTFELD: -- because they wanted to just shut up, maybe you can become president and your brother can be first dude, who knows?



PAVLICH: Well, the media gets accused of Islamophobia --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- every time that they criticize her so she uses that as a shield for her own bigotry. But this is a woman who is on the foreign affairs committee in the House, she leads a subcommittee under that committee. She is dealing with real policy issues that affect allies like Israel while making this insane moral equivalence between the United States, Israel.



And U.S. government State Department sanctioned and put on lists of terrorist organizations around the world, terrorist organizations that we have fought wars over, that Americans have died fighting against, people who have attacked us here on our own soil. So, it is far beyond time that not just Jewish Democrats in the -- in the House condemn her, but people like, I don't know, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Because last time this happened two or three weeks ago, there was some condemnation that Nancy Pelosi went on the Sunday shows and said, really, actually, I'm not condemning her, so please don't misconstrue that.



But then today, you had Ilhan Omar trying to kind of walk this back on her Twitter feed with this gobbledygook of intersectionality and justice. And in her original remarks, she said that Jewish colleagues of hers in the House have not been good partners and justice.



Well, what does that mean to her? Does that mean taking away funding for the Iron Dome that protects millions of Israeli lives and Palestinian lives and Arab lives in Israel? Is that what that means? Does a partner and justice mean eliminating Israel from the map? Is that what she means by that? And we have enough history based on her statements that that's exactly what she means.



GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, every side has an extreme -- an extreme person. You're one of ours.



WATTERS: I'm an extremist?



GUTFELD: Yes. The difference here is the media excuses the left extreme. They're very quick to call out the extremists on the right but somehow the left gets to go much further until it's no longer tenable.



WATTERS: Right. There's kooks in both sides, but their kooks are always hating this country. Our kooks don't hate the country, they just have other issues. But she is the naughtiest in her caucus. She's been smacked now by the White House. I believe Pelosi is office banker in a press release. So, she's having a tough year. I'm going to look at her in an unfavorable light, Harold, and I'm going to take those comments she made literally.



The Taliban condones atrocities. They condone raping and stoning women, attacks against children, attacks against civilians. The United States does not condone any of that. So, she says that she's all about -- she suffered injustice. Maybe she did. She probably suffered a little. But then as a refugee, this country rescued her, brought her here, and we elected her into the Congress. We pay for her health care. We pay her salary. Yet she's violating all sorts of ethics laws and, and immigration laws, according to reports.



So, CNN is trying to rehab her, and it blew up in their face. They expected her to say yes, I don't believe that, and she just flat out rejected it. So, they have a problem. And it's their problem. And it's fun to watch.



GUTFELD: It certainly is. Up next, Olympian Gwen Berry not backing down after turning her back on the flag and now says the national anthem is racist. Surprise.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FORD JR.: U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwyn Berry not backing down on her decision to turn her back on the American flag during the national anthem.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GWEN BERRY, OLYMPIAN: If you know your history, you'd know the full song of the national anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slang and pilchered all over the floor. It is disrespectful and it does not speak for black Americans. I never said that I hated the country. I never said that. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand or acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people point blank period.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD JR.: And now, the Washington Post causing controversy after a column that was compared GOP Representative Dan Crenshaw, the segregation is George Wallace, after the Texas Congressman call for Barry to be booted from Team USA. Greg, what do you think?



GUTFELD: I think it's funny that she did something to garner attention. And now she's angry that she got the attention. She should be really happy. Hating on the national anthem, hating the country is profitable. She could become a sports analyst at ESPN, a culture critic at CNN, she could be the style -- a stylist for Teen Vogue. Embrace -- you know, mundane theatrical like that in this day and age are considered somewhat cool to a certain part of our media. So, I think she should just like be happy that she got the attention.



But we should not -- we should not martyr her. I don't think she should be removed from anything. You just stop caring about her. You just -- like treat her like the way she treats the flag. Just -- I don't need it.



FORD JR.: Dana, you said that when we cover the sort of first day, that the first and second place -- the winner and the second place person didn't get the attention that young Miss Berry is getting. Do you think this helps or hurts?



PERINO: DeAnna Price is certainly what the -- she's the one who came in first and she broke a lot of records. But there's also -- I don't if you had a chance to see any of these Olympic trials, but our athletes are amazing and we are going to do so well at the Olympics.



Sha'Carri Richardson. She's the track and field star. I think she's from Houston. What an incredible story. We should be talking about her story the way that -- she didn't even tell anybody that her biological mother had passed away the week before the race, and she ran it for her and she wins. A beautiful person, she's got style and swagger. We should be talking about them.



And actually, if you look at a lot of these athletes that win at the end of their race when they have a chance to speak to the cameras, almost all of them thank God, right? So, if you can't think your country, maybe like figure out a way to talk about something that can bring people together.



I also believe that Gwen Berry wants to be the next Colin Kaepernick, she's going to have to get some media training because she repeated every negative thing that she says has been sent said about her. Like, I don't hate America is not something you want to have to explain over and over again. So, that might be something she could do.



FORD JR.: Should she get a second chance to kind of redo this? I mean, she's young. She seems to be inexperienced as it looked. Does she get a second chance, Jesse?



WATTERS: I don't know what a second chance means. She has to get back on the podium and place and then maybe she gets another shot whether she turned her back or not.



FORD JR.: I mean, with media, with us thinking about that we were talking about it.



WATTERS: Honestly, she reminds me of Omar, because maybe she doesn't hate the country, Harold, but she sure gives me the impression that she hates the country. It's like when you're riding in the car with someone on trip, and you're listening to the radio, and every single time a country music come -- song comes on, they change the channels. They may not hate country music, but you're giving me the impression that you hate country music.



When she says I respect my people, she's talking about black people, she not talking about my people, the American people, OK. And if she is really about respect, she would have respected the flag, the country, and those other two athletes who were on first and second place, steps. She had the wise men that are trying to save her, because obviously, she's in big trouble. This is a cleanup job again. And it failed.



She booted it. Was this is on CNN again? CNN is constantly trying to rehab people that are saying anti-American things, and it keeps not working. They're obviously doing something wrong. The Washington Post now thinks they're the racial referee of this country. Like Dan Crenshaw wouldn't have said what he said if she were white. He probably would have condemned her stronger. He wants her off the squad. Who cares what color she is? That's not the point.



The Washington Post is trying to create a situation where you cannot criticize anybody who's African American. They will make you a bigot if you do that. And it shouldn't matter what color you are. If you turn your back to the flag like that, most people think that's anti-American.



GUTFELD: Is this really about country music?



WATTERS: Greg, you know how I feel about country music.



FORD JR.: Just for the record, I led us in with Tennessee Whiskey and you tried to change that station.



PAVLICH: It's a great song? I love that song. That's a good one. Look, first of all, I'm not surprised that the Washington Post would say -- compare a republican Dan Crenshaw to a Democrat George Wallace and try to act like they were the same thing. George Wallace was a Democrat, again, for the record. He was not a Republican. The other thing is, what I love about sports is that it's all based on ability and skill, and perseverance, and hard work, and you are judged by that. You can take everything else out of it.



Race -- they're taking gender out of it now, so I guess they can do that too. And it's all about who can get to the finish line first, if you're racing or whatever sport that you're in. And I think it's unfortunate now that even the wokeness is trying to divvy up sports in a way that isn't based on hard work and getting the job done and who's going to be the best. It's based on all of these social justice, you know, categories that they want to check off. It's unfortunate.



FORD JR.: I hope she gets a second chance though. Up next, flying cars are finally here. That and much more ahead on the fastest.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: That's a great song. Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, you may have heard on this show many times, Jesse has been searching for ways to beat massive traffic coming back from the beach. Well, how about a flying car? Take a look at this futuristic air car which transforms from a road vehicle into a plane in under three minutes. It just passed a big test flight but it's still a prototype for now. Jesse, does it give you hope?



WATTERS: It does. Although it's from Slovakia, so that made me nervous, a country not known for their aircraft or automobiles. But Dana, then it has a BMW engine, so I'm in. I'm into it. I wouldn't buy it, I'd lease it.



PERINO: Now, do you think you should have to have a special license, Katie, to do -- to operate one of these things?



PAVLICH: I'm wondering how they're going to -- I guess they're turning the roads into runways. I mean, it's -- flying planes and things need space to take off and land. It's not like parking in a parking space. It's not like the Jetsons where you just like ---



PAVLICH: No. You can't just land it like this. You got to have some runways.



WATTERS: People are right on the parkway.



PAVLICH: Yes, well, I don't know. Yes, licenses the government will definitely want.



PERINO: I think -- I mean, this is kind of like the Jetsons, Greg. We saw this when we were kids this was going to happen.



GUTFELD: You don't have to wear a mask in it, so --



PERINO: That's --



GUTFELD: You know what, this isn't a flying car. This is a driving plane. Let's face it. It's a plane and they're just turning the roads into runways. This is a scam. I don't buy it.



WATTERS: It's a prototype.



GUTFELD: Everything's a prototype.



WATTERS: You're a prototype.



GUTFELD: You're a prototype.



WATTERS: "GUTFELD!" is a prototype.



PERINO: Harold, should we invest?



FORD JR.: I don't know. I agree with everything everybody said. I don't know how you -- how you police this. But look, if it helps you get places quicker and they'll probably be some stuff we can learn from this, some new technologies that will come out of this to help do things, let's give it a try.



WATTERS: Maybe these were the UFOs everyone is looking at.



PERINO: Cheers for Slovakia. All right, next, if you ever fake it until you make it, you are in good company. Three in five people say they just make it up when it comes to things they don't know. Jesse?



WATTERS: Someone faked it last week with me. That sounded bad. But I was out in the street and I was interviewing people about the Trump-Putin summit -- or excuse me, the Biden-Putin summit. And I said, what do you think of this summit? And she goes, great summit, people really came together. And I go, what summit are we talking about? She goes, I don't know. It happens.



WATTERS: It does. It happens. This doesn't happen to you?



GUTFELD: No, it's -- this is -- this is a very important point because if you're starting a job or especially if you're -- you know, you should understand this being a minute mentor. Young people when they enter their workspace, office space, think that everybody can see their incompetence, right? And they think that everybody else is competent. That's not true.



When you walk into an office, everybody there has their moments of am I actually doing my job? Am I actually good? Everybody is like that. But what happens is it's -- I'm going to coin a phrase here. Confidence creates competence. Put that on a T-shirt.



PERINO: All right.



PAVLICH: I'll write that down. I'll take some notes.



PERINO: Harold, what do you think about this?



FORD JR.: Look, I think it's funny what we're saying, but I think it's a problem. I mean, I think this is one of the reasons that we have people doing things that they shouldn't be doing, and then pretending as if they know what they're doing when they don't. I think when we think about how we challenge and to speak people who call themselves experts in certain areas, this has a lot to do with it.



Now, we may not like what the expert is saying. And if we do want to overturn what the experts are saying, we had to -- we had to confront the experts point with facts. So, you know, it's a little disconcerting. It's funny on one level, but unfortunately, I think it's hurting us as a society.



PERINO: It's OK to fake it if you're on TV just like making comments. But you don't want someone who's faking it that's in charge of things like, you know, like a surgeon.



FORD JR.: Like a doctor. Right.



WATTERS: Or the WHO.



PAVLICH: Or a pandemic. I don't know. I actually thought that fake it till you make it was all about attitude not about faking something that you're not aware of or understanding of.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: You just act like -- you just act like you understand and then you Google it.



PAVLICH: I thought it was like you're having a really bad day or if you -- something happened in your personal life but you have to go to work and put on a brave face, that's fake it till you make it and that's what I always thought it was.



PERINO: All right. I think it's OK. I don't think so. Oh, we don't get to do the third one? We will save it for tomorrow. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana Perino.



PERINO: Well, do you know what next week is?



GUTFELD: No.



PERINO: OK, THE FIVE is turning 10 next week. For those of you who have been watching for 10 years or those of you who have been watching for 10 weeks, next week is going to be huge celebration. Something fun every single day of the week, so please join us. We have some tricks up our sleeves and it will be great.



Also, I want to say happy birthday to my mom, Jan Perino in Denver. There's a happy birthday cake, and let's see. That's -- she was eating breakfast. They asked me for pictures.



WATTERS: Is she in prison?



PERINO: She came to me in May. And then I thought this is really cute. So, her neighbors across the way are good friends with her. That was cupcakes today I sent. And they cut out 74 little construction hearts and put them up on the window for her to see when she woke up. So, happy birthday, mom.



WATTERS: Happy birthday.



GUTFELD: So, which jail was she in?



FORD JR.: Happy birthday.



PERINO: Jail. Supermax.



WATTERS: Supermax. OK, so yesterday I told you a story about how I let Rookie pee on a cone.



PERINO: Yes. Oh, yes, I've been thinking about this.



WATTERS: We polled the audience. They did not side with me. 60 percent said it is not OK for you to let your dog pee on the traffic cone, 40 percent said it was OK. So, I think the poll was rigged.



PERINO: Well, how many of those people have dogs?



WATTERS: Exactly. Rigged, you agree with me, Dana. Polls are rigged, Dana Perino. Also, here's another titillating excerpt from How I Saved the World. Here we go. President Trump was a gracious host and gave us a short tour expounding on the history of the White House. We all sat down for dinner and talked for hours. Actually, I listened. Trump was on a roll regaling us with campaign stories gossip and policy talk. The dinner was off the record but I'll just share this, dot, dot, dot.



If you want to see what happened at the dinner, go buy the book where books are sold. Where are books sold anyway, Barnes and Noble? Also go watch "PRIMETIME" at 7:00 with Watters. Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Bongino, Laura Trump, and Emily Campagnio will also be joining me. Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, I've been told that these shirts were sold out at the Fox, whatever.



PERINO: Fox shop?



GUTFELD: What's this, Fox News shop? So, they sold out the first shipment. So, now they just ordered some more. So, if you want a "GUTFELD!" shirt, exclamation point, you can go there and get it.



PERINO: What size is that?



GUTFELD: I don't -- it's a large, but for you, it's like -- it's sleeping bag. So, shop.foxnews.com. Get yours now. Isn't it beautiful?



WATTERS: You can get any money from that?



GUTFELD: No.



WATTERS: Or the Animals are Great leash?



GUTFELD: Nothing.



WATTERS: What -- how did you negotiate that deal?



GUTFELD: I don't know what's going on with my life. But I do have this. Greg's real estate news. Now, in America, if you find mice, you set the traps. But in England, you just build a village. This guy found some wild mice in his backyard. He decided to build a little village for him with dining tables, and log cabins, and a post box. And he gets -- and the cats just kind of let them live there and hang out. It's a very -- it's a British photographer did this. I didn't know they had photography in England, but it's catching on, apparently. They're magical --



WATTERS: They just draw paintings of everything.



GUTFELD: Yes. They still do paintings, by the way. "GUTFELD!" show is going to be great tonight. I got Emily Compagnio. I got Casey McDonnell who does monsters across America for Fox Nation, and then Kat, and Jimmy (INAUDIBLE).



WATTERS: Oh, cool. Sounds like a great show.



GUTFELD: It is.



WATTERS: I will be watching.



PAVLICH: OK.



WATTERS: Harold.



FORD JR.: The ingenuity of American entrepreneurs never ceases to amaze. You know what's better than a cold beer in this heatwave? Beer ice cream. An American inventor developed a machine that would turn your favorite beers into a soft scoop ice cream. The below zero machine takes a beer any alcoholic beverage and crystallizes it in under 30 minutes. Usually, slushie machines would take about an hour or so.



Frozen beer retains its alcoholic content, meaning you can even get a little tipsy on this ice cream. You got $6,000 -- you got $6,000, you can buy this.



(CROSSTALK)



FORD JR.: If you got $6,000, you can buy this machine.



WATTERS: I would buy the flying car instead, Harold.



PERINO: I want that. Hey, can we get that machine for our 10th anniversary?



WATTERS: Yes, yes.



FORD JR.: Happy birthday.



WATTERS: Throw it on the (INAUDIBLE), guys.



PAVLICH: All right, real quickly. Senator Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley found a great way to honor veterans yesterday in Iowa. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 20, 21, and 22.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: So, the senators did a 22 push-up challenge at a fundraiser in Iowa and Senator Joni Ernst counted them down. They did that to honor the 22 Veterans a day who commits suicide on average every single day. Senator Grassley is 87 years old and he dominated the challenge against Senator Cotton. Great teamwork all around.



WATTERS: I want to see Grassley challenge President Biden. He's always talking about how he can do all these push-ups. Let's see it, President. It's a challenge.



FORD JR.: You want to do it now?



WATTERS: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret who could also do 22 push- ups, we think.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.