'The Five' on Biden's economy, CDC mask guidelines, Prince Harry 'bashing' First Amendment

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dagen McDowell, and Juan Williams. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.

President Biden trying to project confidence while some inside the White House are worried what lies ahead. Reports piling up about concerns over the economy. Political allies are faulting the White House for mixed messaging on the recovery. There are also concerns about growing inflation.

And Axios is reporting some Democrats and economists think the president's spending plans could be too big. and the gas crisis the Biden administration told Americans would soon go away is still happening.

In Washington, D.C., 71 percent of stations are out of gas and other states are still experiencing shortages. So while warning signs may be flashing, President Biden is telling Americans there's nothing to worry about.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We've gone from stagnation to an economy that is growing faster than it has in nearly 40 years. We've gone from anemic job creation to record creation for more -- for a new administration. None has ever created these many jobs in this time frame. Progress is undeniable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): Greg, then when you hear your allies are complaining about your messaging, that usually actually points to a fact problem, not a messaging one.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes. First of all, I had no idea that it was national roadwork day.

PERINO: Yes, it is, as a matter of fact. And you know, it's infrastructure week here on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: You're wearing the official color of their signs.

PERINO: I know.

GUTFELD: I think that was -- I think that's really admirable of you. You need to support them.

PERINO: I try to -- I try to participate.

GUTFELD: I was going to make a difference comment but the producers said I should shut up. Look, OK. There's two things that Biden says. He says the - - he says that the economy is growing faster in nearly 40 years. That he also inherited an anemic economy. But it forces everybody else when you hear that to do the cleanup. You don't -- you can't fact check that. You have to do a complete fact sex change.

The two facts that he's pushing are only positive if you pretend the pandemic didn't exist. The economy was anemic because we had to shut down and the economy is coming back because the shutdown is ending. It is that simple. To make that your one-two punch is kind of pathetic.

And I do think that the reason why you don't see him or anybody in the media too worried about the gas stuff is because they don't drive. It's really is stupid. But I'll make a generalization about this. Most people in the media don't drive. They don't care about this because they don't have a job that requires gasoline.

They don't even know how to pump their own gas. The problem is they're not aware of the people around them that need gas that rely on fuel. The truckers, the Amazon delivery people that send -- that bring your Pilates mats, the seamless driver that brings you your, you know, your Thai food. So, you may not drive, but other people are doing the driving for you.

PERINO: Dagen, a lot of the concerns about the economy have been theoretical for a long time like the possibility of inflation or shortages and those kinds of things piling up. But now, from your perspective, is there concrete evidence of any of that?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Yes. It just remains to be seen how much people's expectations about inflation changed. Because once you see the inflation, that's when those high prices are here to stay for a really long time.

I've argued that this is Joe Biden's America. And the real-world consequences just showed up a hell of a lot faster than any Democrats expected just in time for the midterms. That's why they're worried. Whoops. We're all getting to see where this Bidenian (Ph) brilliance would take this country.

Open borders, done. It happened really quickly. The only problem is, the Democrats couldn't manage the optics. Gas lines. Biden promised to transition away from the oil industry. Half of his infrastructure plan is aimed at eliminating fossil fuels. He already killed the Keystone XL Pipeline day one. And then Jen Granholm, the energy secretary says well, if you just drove an electric car, you wouldn't be having a problem with the gasoline shortages.

Then on top of that, you have government handouts and run-away spending that extra $300 for unemployment is nothing compared to the four ginormous entitlements. Universal Pre-K, free child car, free community college and paid family leave that Biden has plans to implement but you don't even have to work for them.

So how do you do it? The Federal Reserve keeps printing money, it's buying up the debt. And what do you get? Crushing inflation that is a regressive tax on people who actually choose to work.

PERINO: Right. So, when you go to store to buy things, it cost a lot more. That's like a tax assuming.

MCDOWELL: Right.

PERINO: So, Juan, this is the cover of the New York Post today. It says that Joe Biden is proven -- proving even more of a master of disaster than Jimmy Carter. I'm assuming if I think that's a little too strong. I'll you a chance to talk about that.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I mean, you know, I like tabloids as much as the next guy to catch my attention as I'm walking past the news stand. But it's just not real. Let's just take a look at the public opinion. The public opinion polls, Joe Biden is well over 50 percent in almost all of the polls. I think in A.P., it was like at 60 percent approval. So that's just the reality touch.

I mean, you think about his policies in terms of dealing with COVID or in terms of his infrastructure plan. Again, the American people like these policies. They like the plan.

So I just think, you know, yes, he has his critics but, you know, the big one to me in terms of the polls by the way, Dana, is that for the first time I think in like four years, most of the American people now say the country is on the right track. That is such an optimistic positive way of seeing what's going on. And I think Joe Biden deserves credit for it.

By the way, I'm a driver especially on weekends. I don't have to drive too much during the week. But on the weekends, you know, I get out and about. I got gas in D.C. this weekend. I think most of the gas stations in Virginia and Maryland, adjacent jurisdictions, they have gas.

So, and I think most people understand, this wasn't the work of any policy. This is the work of hackers. Hackers from Russia. So, the fact that it's -- everything is being, I think resupplied, things are getting better, I think is a sign again America can adjust when difficult times, when turbulence hit.

But you know, just overall, I want to just respond to what I heard. I just think the economy is going from zero standstill because of COVID, we put it in a sleep essentially and now it's coming back to life. It's going from standstill to hyper speed and there's going to turbulence. You may not have your Chick-Fil-A sauces. You may have a shortage of ketchup here, lumber there. Used cars over there. But it's just like, you know, on a take-off when you hit a little turbulence. Every big sign, stock markets, you know, treasury bonds, all good stuff.

PERINO: OK. Jesse, that was like basically like winding you up. And I'll let you go from there.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Juan is not panicking but the White House is. You always say the Biden White House doesn't panic? Well now there's three reports that's saying they're panicking. That means it's 10 times worse than they're actually saying. Biden is probably having his dog bite people he's so angry.

The reason why inflation, Juan, is such a political killer is because it affects the left and the right equally. But it affects the poor and the rich unequally. So, it gives rise to populism. Something Joe Biden barely tamed and is still boiling beneath the surface. So, but forget about what it does to a politician. It can set countries back years. Look what it did to Germany or Brazil. And it happens only because you spend and print too much money.

So, we've asked for it. And Joe Biden's $300 weekly bonus is now creating a high unemployment situation. You combine inflation, high unemployment, you get stagflation. I wonderful word to say stagflation sounds good to say but is a horrible thing to experience. And the only thing you can do to beat stagflation or inflation is raise rates and stop printing money. And when you do that, the economy suffers.

So, what are they going to do? Joe Biden is going to have to act because the longer you wait, the harder it is to take care of. And Joe Biden's tool box is limited, because anything he tries, the left is going to freak out. If he tries to say hey, Republicans, maybe I'll lower the cost of my plan, they'll freak out.

If he says, hey, let's stop the border influx so we can maybe raise wages, left is going to freak out. If he says, you know, energy producers, let's try to increase supply, take some pressure off, left is going to freak out. So eventually, fed is going to have to jump in. They're going to have to raise rates. It's going to hurt the economy. And Biden is going to do just what Barack Obama did. Blame his predecessor for the bad recovery.

PERINO: And for that get a mop. And by the way, Greg, I wore this in honor of your logo.

GUTFELD: I thought so.

PERINO: Exclamation point.

GUTFELD: It was either that or circus peanuts.

PERINO: Do you like those?

GUTFELD: No. I hate them.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: Delicious. Yes.

PERINO: I kind of like those when I was growing up. Dagen?

MCDOWELL: Delicious. I'm a red neck though, so.

PERINO: Me too. All right. Up next, the White House causing major confusion over mask and President Biden is not doing much to clear things up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD (on camera): Yes! More confusion over mask mandates. Republican governors said they were caught off guard by the CDC's sudden change to the rules last week. Big businesses are now split on what to do about people covering their faces. Former surgeon general Jerome Adams says Biden really screwed things up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEROME ADAMS, FORMER U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: The CDC made the right play call. But they fumbled the ball at the one-yard line. The communication was just quite frankly abysmal on this. We were completely blind-sided by this. There was no nuance. And again, you got whiplash from last week to this week. So, I think there needs to be improvement in communication. But the science is sound.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD (on camera): And President Biden not helping to clear up the confusion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Only those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses but others may not be if you're not vaccinated. Some people may want to continue to wear masks. Even if they're fully vaccinated. That's a decision they can make. Some businesses may want to continue to require wearing masks.

Let's all be kind and respectful to one another as we come out of this pandemic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD (on camera): So, Juan, I was listening to that, it's the first time I heard that -- turn off your phone, Dagen. All right. In this, like when you listen to Biden, there's like hey, do it if you want, do it if you don't want. It seems to me, we've said this before, that it's actually going to be up to Americans to lead because we cannot be sued, we cannot be cancelled. Is it time, Juan, to start burning our masks like they burned bras in the 1960s?

WILLIAMS: I'm trying to make -- wait, we can't be sued, so why should -- I got confused -- why did you say that, Greg?

GUTFELD: Because corporations and politicians are worried more about covering their butts than uncovering faces. Score.

WILLIAMS: OK. OK. I got it now. So, I think that a lot of people from what I saw is that a lot of people still are concerned even though the CDC guidance came out. People do have concerns about protecting themselves and their families. I can understand it.

I thought it was really good news today in that little bit that we just heard from Biden, he said that for the first time now, you know, the cases -- infection rates are down in all 50 states. Deaths are down in all 50 states. And vaccinations he said were now at 60 percent of the American people. At least one shot. I think that's fantastic. I think that's evidence that we're making progress.

So, I mean, you know, I heard -- I hear the critics say hey, we -- why isn't Biden telling people they can do without the mask if they're vaccinated? He's been slow to tell us to take off the mask. Then now I'm hearing people say hey, I think he was too fast to tell us to take off the mask. So, at some point I think hey, maybe this is just politics. Because I'm getting dizzy trying to make sense of what the critics are saying.

GUTFELD: I don't know, Dagen. I haven't heard a person say he's been too fast with anything. But we predicted this before.

PERINO: I don't know. Keystone Pipeline.

GUTFELD: The Keystone pipe -- absolutely right, yes. That's a good point. The spokesperson for Pepperidge Farm goldfish is right on that one.

Dagen, we predicted that like, any time there's going to be a surge or surprise case, the media is going to kick into their fear mongering, profit models like, you know, Bill Maher has been diagnosed with COVID after he was, you know, got this test. And that's like got scare everybody who already got the vaccine. We're always going to go through this.

MCDOWELL: Right. I ignore any story about Bill Maher. I ignore it like I ignore his show. So, I hope he's OK. Sure, he is because he's vaccinated, correct? In terms -- the Democrat governors and Lori Lightfoot was clearly not happy with this mask guidance out of the White House. Because again, maybe they weren't consulted and they're starting to lose that kind of control and power that they've at least some of it that they've accumulated in the last year.

But some of these Republican governors who are complaining about the announcement out of like, it's too fast. Stop whining. You shut down an economy, a state overnight. This is simple, a simple recommendation. It's mask was on, now it's mask off. Be nimble when the outcome is in you favor. Stop complaining about it. Know when to shut up.

And by the way, California is taking a month to implement this mask guidance, the CDC guidelines. So, I guess that's based on how long people still wore those I'm with her t-shirts.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, I still have mine. Remember, I got one. And I got one in Ohio. It was beautiful. Dana, isn't the -- aren't people hiding behind this abundance of caution when it's an abundance of fear when of litigation?

PERINO: Sure.

GUTFELD: That's all -- yes, go ahead.

PERINO: Yes. We've been talking -- we've been talking about liability protection for a long time. Because basically all of these companies, if you -- in a way, if they were waiting for the CDC to say that if you're vaccinated, you don't have to wear masks anymore.

And so, that actually I do think gives some companies like the ones that we put up on the board Target making the decision today to say OK, well the CDC said this. The criticism about the CDC and the moving too fast is really coming from the left, from the scientists. I mean, whether, as much -- even though I know, Dagen, you're right that some of the governors were complaining about that.

And it does seem like all of a sudden, the government is saying OK, actually business, you land this plane. You figure it out for us. But that might be OK. I think the one thing that I really like to get some answers on is just two weeks ago or last week -- excuse me, last week, Rochelle Walensky, she is the head of the CDC, she testifies in front of Congress. And they're grilling her about the mask mandates. And she's just stalwart. Absolutely we need to wear a mask. We need to wear a mask.

Then all of a sudden, on Wednesday night they tell the White House that it's OK now? And then they tell -- they wait till Thursday morning to tell the president then he rolls this out at one o'clock on Thursday. To me, the science -- the science didn't change in the last four days. But changed was the political winds. And I would imagine that they -- I'm not against the decision that they made or the announcement that they made. But I think we should all just be honest about what changed here. To me, it was the politics.

GUTFELD: Jesse, don't you find it strange that you never can really predict a political issue that becomes kind of like a phenomenon? And the fact that the mask is now kind of a focal point that creates so many different -- well, actually two factions with some other ones in between. But it is interesting that it becomes more of a symbol. It's not a political symbol. It's individual freedoms.

WATTERS: You're right. The country is either scared or confused. And here's why. I went to a wedding in Nashville this weekend. You get on the plane. The cockpit tells you got to keep the mask on the whole flight. And the stewardess just feeding food and beverages down your throat so half of the people in the plane have her mask off.

And then you can't go to school. And then you got to up to the bathroom and you're basically grinding on someone to get out into the aisle seat but politicians say you can't dance.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Right? And then I get down there and Vanderbilt is having college graduation. And they know the transmission is nothing outside. And the college president is vaccinated. And he won't go up on stage and hand out diplomas. He's too scared. he sits down. The students, 22-year-olds, double mask broad daylight, get up there, wave and then they mail them their diplomas in the mail.

And then on the way home, I go through security. I still have to take my shoes off.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Because of the shoe bomber? Years ago. Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And then they pull me aside for additional screening. And they wipe me down to see if I have explosive residue on my hands. Like I'm Jihad Jesse or something. Meanwhile, you can cross the southern border and they will buy you a bus ticket to New York.

So, I get to New York, I turn on the news. And there's like a slashing spree on the subway. Blood everywhere. Cuomo comes out and says, hey, don't forget to wear a mask on the subway. Meanwhile, like he's jailing people for not social distancing and touching literally every girl he sees.

And then his partner in crime, Bill de Blasio he is bribing people to get vexed with fast food. Meanwhile, obesity is like the number one component to get the coronavirus in the first place. So you have people either confused or scared and politicians just pit you against each other to win elections.

PERINO: Greg, in the TSA's defense, Jesse was looking rough --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- on Sunday morning at the airport slightly suspicious with the glasses and everything.

WATTERS: Just guilty.

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think Jihad Jesse, Jihad Jesse is going to get a repeat on this show.

GUTFELD: Yes. I see a coffee mug. All tight. Ahead, far left Democrats are slamming Israel and President Biden's response to the growing conflict with Hamas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS (on camera): The far left ramping up pressure on Joe Biden for daring to support Israel. Fighting in the Middle East is now in its second week. Israel is responding to Hamas terrorists firing more than 3,000 rockets with new air strikes. The White House says Israel has a right to defend itself.

But members of the squad like AOC are smearing one of America's closest allies with tweets like this. Apartheid states aren't democracies. Wow. And socialist Bernie Sanders is urging that we cut foreign aid to Israel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): Their coalition now includes people who are overt racists. And when you have the United States of America, Ari, putting almost $4 billion a year into Israel, we have the right to demand that they respect the human rights of all people including the Palestinians.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): All right, Dana, do you think the president is going to buckle from pressure from the far left and maybe try to reign Israel in?

PERINO: Well, so far, he has not. Although like literally in the commercial break, I was reading that Biden has just had a call with Netanyahu in which he reiterates the right of Israel to defend itself but he says something in there about how he supports the calls for a ceasefire. But it's not that strong.

So, I want to -- literally that just happened so let me digest that and see -- we can all see how that turns out and how that's interpreted because as you diagram the sentence as you can see.

However, I think that he has been very um much restrained in terms of allowing Israel to defend itself, doing what it needs to do, and pushing back pretty aggressively even from the White House podium today on far left extremist views like those the ones that we just put up there.

Another thing that I think is clear is that Biden understands, I believe he understands, and Blinken understands that Hamas has to lose because if they are given an inch here, they will take a mile. And we know that Iran is behind this and so there's all sorts of geopolitical things that go forward.

Last thing I would say is we hear a lot about foreign aid and complaints about foreign aid. I get it. I hear it. But think about the military aid that's gone to Israel and how well that has been put to use. You are actually seeing it on your screens that the iron dome is successful. And people on the left will -- might ask, or the far-left extremists, I should say, might say, well, why doesn't uh Gaza have iron dome?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Well, their iron dome is not sending rockets in the first place. That is how they could protect themselves from having rockets rained down on them.

WATTERS: Yes, Dagen, a lot of the aid we send Israel, they actually have to then make purchases from defense contractors like Dana said and invest in an iron dome which saves countless lives.

MCDOWELL: Right. And we can't track the money that wound up in the hands of Hamas terrorists that we sent to Iran as part of the nuclear deal and all of the money that flowed into Iran with the reopening of that country. And they want to get back into that deal. Biden and co. have talked about that.

But in terms of the messaging that we've heard for years from Ocasio- Cortez, and Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, if it was anyone else who was consistently and publicly as anti-Israel against Israel as those Joe Biden would openly be calling them anti-semites because that's what they are.

WATTERS: Juan, do you think there's an anti-Semitism problem in the Democratic Party on the far left?

WILLIAMS: Are you kidding me? I -- this conversation is so wild to me. I think -- I think they're like, you know --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, it's the only aid that Bernie wants to cut, for Israel.

WILLIAMS: Excuse -- I'm sorry. Let me just finish this point, Jesse. But I mean, you asked the question i was responding. I think they're like 23 or 24 of, you know, Jewish Democrats and two Jewish Republicans. I just don't think that there are too many Jewish people who think that, you know, Taylor Greene has got to have their back, you know what I mean? I just don't think that people react that way.

But what we need here i just think is plainly a ceasefire. You have -- you have Palestinian children dying. You have huge apartment buildings that's being destroyed by the Israelis. And the Israelis clearly, you know, control the timetable here because they are so superior in terms of military might.

As been pointed out, they have the Iron Dome. So what you get is a David and Goliath situation where Hamas which is the extreme and they're just terrible -- I mean, they shouldn't be firing these missiles but they are, but they -- you know, so many of their missiles are intercepted by the Iron Dome.

On the other hand, Israel is firing rockets and missiles and blowing up stuff and the Palestinians in Gaza can't protect themselves.

WATTERS: Juan, it's not --

WILLIAMS: Let me finish -- let me finish because this is so important.

WATTERS: So, you're saying Hamas is bad a terrorism and so Israel should respond --

WILLIAMS: It's just one person -- let me just say, it's one person here -- I'm sorry, Jesse, but you're so wrong on this because guess what, this didn't start because Hamas started it, this started because people were being -- the settlers -- the Israeli settlers were coming in with Israeli army forces. It wasn't even a matter of conviction, it was a matter of displacing Palestinians from properties that they lived in, and then you get people angry.

I mean, so much of this goes back to Trump and Netanyahu making a deal with allies intended to go after Iran --

WATTERS: OK, Juan, you blamed Israel and Trump.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just saying they're going after Iran and Iran's nukes. OK, I understand that. But they absolutely left the Palestinians behind, the two-states deluge solution that America had pursued for decades just left behind. And so, the Palestinians feel absolutely voiceless and powerless.

WATTERS: All right, Juan. All right, Greg, go ahead.

GUTFELD: I'm just sitting here at this table listening to this and I just don't know what's going on. That's my impression. Look, we can go in and talk about the so-called displacement, but it's a land dispute that Hamas used as an opportunity to start this war.

If you want to go into that, we're going to need an hour to go into it but don't spin it around like that. And if you're going to use the David and Goliath analogy, use it appropriately. This David happens to be the one that keeps starting the damn fight, all right.

And the most absurd argument is that the fact that somebody is a superior military force somehow makes that a war crime? The fact that rockets aimed at Israeli citizens are protected by the Iron Dome but the people that are sending those rockets aren't and somehow that is a war crime?

No. You know what, they built the Iron Dome to protect Jews and Arabs who live there. There is a ton of Jews and Arabs that live together under the dome. This argument of a massive imbalance -- I mean if i start punching Tyrus, if I show up one day and go into his office and start punching Tyrus and all. And so, because Tyrus is bigger than me, he can't punch back and that he's guilty of a war crime if he picks me up by my legs and dangles me?

No, that's what he's got to do. So, you got to tell -- you have to tell the bullies -- the bullies can still be small, right? And as for these deals, the Abraham Accords are holding firm. These are independent commitments with Israel with Arab states, right? This is the exact kind of threat to peace that these accords were meant to endure. Yet, you're not getting peace -- well, you brought up Trump, no one else did, but the fact that these deals are keeping this whole Arab state together says a hell of a lot, a hell of a lot.

It's just idiotic to like say like, oh, you're blaming the victim. It's disgusting. There you go.

WILLIAMS: And who's the victim? Israel is the victim? Let me get -- Israel is the victim? Come on, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Yes.

WILLIAMS: Come on. Please.

GUTFELD: What do you mean, come on? That's not actually a debate.

WATTERS: Juan, I think you'd feel a little bit different if rockets were flying into your neighborhood. Up next --

GUTFELD: Sometimes they are.

WATTERS: Talk about being a royal pain. Prince Harry is bashing America's First Amendment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Prince Harry is not a fan of the First Amendment in America. The royal taking issue with the paparazzi and the "feeding frenzy" he experience when he arrived in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX: I don't want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one of which I don't understand because I've only been here a short period of time. But you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said.

I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Oh, my God. My God.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, do you think he has some anger issues with the press (AUDIO GAP) and maybe understandably. I mean, his mother absolutely was fleeing the paparazzi when she died, right?

WATTERS: Well, if he thinks the First Amendment is bonkers, wait until he hears about the second, Juan. This guy complains about the press more than -- more than Donald Trump. Is he even really a member of the royal family? I didn't think royals were allowed to complain. No one else in his family complains about anything except the climate, I guess.

Why is he talking so much? Keep it inside a little bit. You see a shrink don't do every interview. He's like Fauci. He did a Dax Shepard podcast? A prince did a podcast? I mean, he was just on Oprah. You don't -- you can say no to Dax Shepard's podcast. My God.

And now, he says, like, we didn't really learn that much about the First Amendment in school. I mean we learned about Great Britain. We go over there, we play along, and we bow and do the whole thing. He never learned about the revolutionary war? They never taught that at Eaton. I'm going to send him a copy of killing England, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, we do have limits though. You can't slander and libel people, right? So, is he right in that regard?

GUTFELD: Oh, we can. It happens every day. I don't know if I can do anything better than what Jesse just said, but this guy claims that he hates the press and paparazzi, so I know what I'll do. I'll move to Hollywood with a fame-hungry actress, so that is not fleeing paparazzi.

He knows -- they know exactly what they're doing and he kind of looked -- i think he was -- to his defense, I think he's describing the First Amendment as an oddity that is unique to America, the same way we look at British teeth.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, why do we care?

PERINO: Well, he's making us care because he's -- if you're a British person, I live with one, and you come to the country, and then you say, like, I don't understand this whole First, Second Amendment thing, I don't understand this whole freedom thing. That basically means like you really don't get it at all.

And if you're going on a podcast or Oprah Winfrey and you start the sentence with I really don't want to go down the road of talking about the First Amendment because I really don't know enough about it, you can stop there.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: You don't have to say anything else. But let me give you an example, Prince. For example, under our First Amendment, the Duchess can slander an entire royal family with racism.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PERINO: And guess what, there's no consequences for that, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I mean, and everybody in Malibu and all the young people that want to think that oh, wow, that was just so brave, that was so great, that's one of the things that the First Amendment can provide.

WILLIAMS: Yes, it protects. Now, Dagen, when you look at this, do you think that we defer and protect the royal family versus deferring to Harry and Megan?

MCDOWELL: I don't -- what? I look at Harry and I think the only thing that he can say that's positive is I'm not as odious as Prince Andrew. He's the guy you tell to bring some lattes over if he stop and buy and he shows up with a roll of masking tape and pomegranate. He's useless.

But he is capable, you know, whinging on Oprah Winfrey with his wife and exercising that First Amendment ike an Olympic triathlete. Well-done.

WILLIAMS: All right, coming up, hugs. They're making a big comeback. But not everybody is happy about it. We have that story next for you on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Not everyone is thrilled about life returning to normal. While most people are happy to hug their loved ones again, those who prefer personal space are upset and claim hugging can actually induce more stress than it relieves.

Greg, I'm a compulsive hugger pre-COVID and a full body-bugger, not just the one shoulder. But even I know to keep my distance from, well, you.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know better. I'm not a hugger. Hugging is disgusting. You should only hug your grandparents and maybe some little babies. Other than that, leave everybody alone. Jesse is trying to bring back the high five which is disgusting.

MCDOWELL: Or the --

WATTERS: Sometimes you do something deserving of a high five so I put it up there.

GUTFELD: Yes. but I can't reach it, so that's wrong.

MCDOWELL: Or the low five, Jesse, which is a smack on the ass.

WATTERS: You know, I do think the pandemic came at the right time. It was right during the beginning of the MeToo Movement. So, it was kind of God's way of saying, you know what, let's have everybody get a time-out. You've been a little so grabby. Keep your hands to yourself for a year and then, you know, when we come back together, we can think about what we've done.

Dagen, though, I'm going to need some space when we return to the green room. You know, I just asked that you respect my privacy and I'll get there for the hug when I'm ready.

PERINO: And don't look him in the eye either. He can't stand that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: There's some -- there's some people -- Dana, go.

PERINO: I like the hugs. We had -- you know, we had a chance to go to this wedding. Maybe hopefully, we'd be able to show you some pictures tomorrow. And there was a lot of hugging and dancing and it was fun. It felt like people were getting back to normal.

MCDOWELL: Juan, final word to you.

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think a few years ago on this show we had a thing about Jerry Seinfeld refusing to hug somebody at an awards ceremony. He doesn't like hugging. So, I think we're going -- you know, we're post pandemic, we're going to have to reemerge in society but maybe people are uncomfortable with hugging, cuddling, I don't know. You have to social distance also in Me Too Land, you know.

MCDOWELL: Yes, that's true. I'm still in for the full-body hug, Greg. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I want to show you this dog. This is Kiara the Volley Dog. That's what they call her. And check this out. This dog has got some skills and a lot of concentration. And they just go at it all day long. Look at this. It's pretty amazing. I know Rookie can't do this, Jasper can't do this. And, Dagen, i don't know if Charlie can do this.

MCDOWELL: No, Charlie is old and lazy.

PERINO: Kiara is not that. That is true. Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. As you know, as a world-famous celebrity, I do a lot of charity work. I was in London this weekend at a huge charity event. I was trying to leave but the main performance guy was just -- he was just leaning on his horn. If we would have the tape, we have Elton John who was there. And he was just -- all he was doing was just honking.

As you can see, he was very upset and he wanted to go home. He had to get home and put his (INAUDIBLE) to bed. I knew -- you can tell it's England, right, because it's on the right side there. Anyway, there you go.

PERINO: He's looking good though.

GUTFELD: Yes, he look great.

PERINO: It doesn't look to bare. You know, he did well on the pandemic. All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, it's been a long time since we did one of this. Jesse's live shot news.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow.

WATTERS: Here we go. So, you know I like bloopers, especially news bloopers. It's not always the blooper committed by the person giving the news, it's the people behind the live shot. You can also provide us with a lot of bloopers. Taking a selfie in back of an MSNBC live shot. That's when you knew it was a problem.

You know, the producers have been sending me all these pictures for "ONE MORE THING" involving alligators and bears.

GUTFELD: This is better.

WATTERS: Guys, the alligator has to like almost bite someone's head off. Like, we really -- it has to be really captivating. But you know I like news bloopers. So, more bloopers, less animal videos.

PERINO: In the producer's defense, I'm the one that sent the alligator video to Johnny earlier this morning for you.

WATTERS: Thank you.

PERINO: But I will look for bloopers for the next time.

WATTERS: Actually, no thank you.

PERINO: I will note that.

WATTERS: Thank you, Dana.

PERINO: All right, Juan, you're next.

WATTERS: All right, so, it was a fun week and it's a great to be a sport's fan in America. The NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, the Triple Crown, baseball is getting hot. The NFL just released its schedule. Now, take a look. Just at a pure moment of sports joy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Blake Griffin razzle-dazzle. Oh, next level. Kevin Durant, the rack attack.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes, the Brooklyn Nets were having a whole lot of fun. That play reminds me of playground basketball in Brooklyn. This past week and another fun player, Steph Curry won the scoring championship. Now, his team is going to play the Los Angeles Lakers in a one-game challenge this week. More fun. What great time to be a fan.

PERINO: I think your pick-up came in Brooklyn are probably a lot different than the ones Jesse had on Long Island. I'm just imagining.

WATTERS: I grew up in Philly, Dana.

PERINO: Sorry.

WATTERS: Come on.

PERINO: Dagen, you are next.

MCDOWELL: So, if you were near Captiva Island, Florida last week, check out cow nose rays. You want to get in the water with this ginormous school of rays? They are not that dangerous like they would probably swim around you. I have done some research and says I've got some 45 seconds to kill.

This is a threatened species. They migrate up and down the Atlantic coast. They apparently mate in the Chesapeake bay area.

GUTFELD: Oh, me too.

MCDOWELL: So, if you are in the -- if you're in the area, maybe you can say some ray.

PERINO: Hey, Dagen, at least they are in school.

GUTFELD: Nicely done.

WILLIAMS: I think --I think that's a Dana's corny joke right there.

PERINO: Gutfeld, who do you have on tonight?

GUTFELD: Robby Suave, Susan Lee, Tyrus, and Kat.

PERINO: Excellent. All right, that's "GUTFELD!" with an exclamation point 11:00 p.m.

GUTFELD: Yes.

