'The Five' on Biden's border crisis, UN speech

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Sean Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: What's your reaction to the images Southern border?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We'll get it under control.



UNKNOWN: Get it under control or you have it under control?



BIDEN: We will get it under control.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO (on camera): President Biden vowing to get the Southern border under control. But he better act quickly. While the administration works to deport thousands of mostly Haitian migrants from a squalid camp in Del Rio, Texas, more than 20,000 more Haitians are reportedly waiting in Columbia to make their way into the United States. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was down in Del Rio and unloaded on the president.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): The Biden administration has been promoting and allowing open border policies. Failure to enforce laws that exist in the United States leads to chaos, and chaos leads to inhumanity.



The Biden administration is a manmade disaster of inhumanity of epic proportions. It must end, it must end immediately.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO (on camera): And the media and Democrats being accused of misrepresenting the facts for pushing a narrative that border patrol agents were whipping migrants. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were horrible. I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation.



JOY REID, HOST, MSNBC: I was not aware that whips, people had that kind of equipment on them that they could use on humans.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): There is obviously systematic racism at play here.



CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CNN: It does smack of a bygone era of slavery, aided by reports of people being beaten whether they are rioting crop or the reins.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO (on camera): Border patrol is pushing back saying agents and horse reins -- use horse reins, they're not whips. I also -- I want to point this out. Here's Secretary Mayorkas who yesterday defended the border patrol. Today he had changed his tune. Why? Watch him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Images have come out of border patrol agents whipping Haitian immigrants. So, my question to you, do you think that's a humane way to treat migrants?



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: You are assuming facts that have not been determined. To ensure control of the horse long reins are used but we are going to investigate the facts to ensure that the situation is as we understand it to be. And if it's anything different we will respond accordingly.



Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable. We are very troubled by what we have seen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO (on camera): And a lot more to come on that. But the investigation didn't happen overnight and yet he changed his opinion. I guess he got the phone call.



Greg, this whole thing is bad. Not just the whole made-up thing about the whip but the situation is bad, like they are. And there's a humanitarian crisis at the border as well.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes. But I don't care about the humanitarian crisis until I can find an angle that I like.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: And that's what you just saw with these dumb hacks that you just saw in that montage. These networks, these people had no interest in the story until they could create an acceptable villain in law enforcement. They didn't give two poops and I said poop.



I was going to say the other one about the 12,000 refugees that were there. They discovered a Twitter image in their doom scrolling and it looks like a whip. And so, they go full Covington. Right? Chris Cuomo, you Mickey April, all of these other bozos who pretend to be journalists then pretend to have a story.



Do you that if a Democrat and the media had cared enough about this crisis from the time that we started covering it months ago and then weeks ago with this, this actual story would not exist. It wouldn't be necessary for guys to be on horses to help control the crowd.



So, they're pull -- when I say they're pulling a Covington, I mean this. They could not use the striking video that has been coming from Fox, from the drones or from the helicopters because you cannot manipulate that image. Those images are real. It tells the whole story. But you can take one disturbing image, right? One disturbing image and you can turn it and manufacture a narrative that is to your liking.



These lazy hacks ignored the stark footage that had been coming out and then suddenly they're outraged? We must reject these fools. They're disgusting. And they don't care.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Well, they don't care about the fact that we are a sovereign nation. We have the right to protect the border. They're taking a story that they're saying to you don't believe your lying eyes. You've got a guy on a horse, border patrol, riding western with split reins.



You use a rein to get the horse to move this way or that way if you're in a situation where there are people or another horse that is very close. It's a quick way to move the horse. It's got nothing to do with the people on the ground. It's you maneuvering your horse.



And the fact that they would turn that into them doing something like whipping the illegals is outrageous. It is outrageous.



PERINO: And so, the border patrol agents were attacked by the Vice President of the United States and now the Department of Homeland Security before an investigation that they need to do an investigation. Could they - - could they claim that they have a hostile workplace, Geraldo?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: First of all, I have to say that what is this, the Cisco Kid? You know, these are migrants fleeing a desperate situation. These are not escaping inmates. And this behavior, this macho man behavior is absolutely unacceptable.



GUTFELD: How can accuse anyone of a macho behavior, Geraldo? That's been your career for 50 years.



RIVERA: I'm not -- you might be right about that.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO; Don't they have a job?



RIVERA: But nevertheless, I appreciate our front line --



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: -- uniform services. They've got a tough job. There's a crisis at the border of Joe Biden's making. I concede that, absolutely. We have to do something. Trump did it better. I concede that. But when you have that happening, that shows an attitude that is absolutely unacceptable.



GUTFELD: What are they doing wrong?



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: What is -- what are they doing?



PIRRO: That's his job.



RIVERA: How would you like it if it was your ancestor coming across the Rio Grande and the guy on the --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: It's the guy on the horse trying to --



RIVERA: Lash LaRue and you make a distinction between a whip.



PIRRO: That is a border.



RIVERA: He wasn't whipping. It wasn't I was a slave for 12 years, one of the movies was. But there is a big rein, big horses and he's trying to intimidate and terrorize --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You're interpreting an image.



PIRRO: What's with you?



GUTFELD: You're interpreting an image, Geraldo.



PERINO: Sean, jump in.



RIVERA: If it was you, it wouldn't be an interpretation.



GUTFELD: I don't go.



PERINO: He's not breaking the law.



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hold on a second. I'm with Greg. Reject the fools. Right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: So, I mean, here you have Kamala Harris saying we need to treat them as human beings. The mistreatment, Mayorkas said. The mistreatment of migrants is unacceptable. I get that. But where in the hell have these people been when little girls are being sold into sex slavery? Little girls are dying in the dessert. Their parents are dying in the dessert. Drugs are flowing into the country. This has created mass human --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: How is the guy on --



GUTFELD: They ask --



DUFFY: Hold on a second. Hold on.



GUTFELD: That's his job to prevent it.



PIRRO: That's what I said.



DUFFY: We don't have it but I watched the video before I came on the show where actually the migrants were pushing women in front of them into the horses themselves. And they're like, the border patrol is like, what are you doing pushing women into us? What kind of people are you?



So, Geraldo, you can't take a small video and categorize border patrol who has been doing yeoman's work on the humanitarian side on the border and castigate all of them. Republicans -- I mean, Democrats need to step up and go, listen, we've created this mess. We have a humanitarian crisis coming across Mexico into our border. Leave the border patrol alone. And if you're going to get outraged, don't get outrage of this video. Get outrage when the horrors are taking place along the journey.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I am. All of it outrages me, Sean. There's no doubt about it. This is a crisis. Joe Biden's kindness has created this cruelty.



DUFFY: Kindness?



RIVERA: Kindness has created cruelty. But we still have to bend over backwards, this is America. This is a place where we don't have horses chasing --



GUTFELD: We do have horses.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: This is a country of laws.



GUTFELD: We do have horses.



PIRRO: This is a country with a border. We are a sovereign nation.



RIVERA: These aren't --



PIRRO: I don't care what they are.



RIVERA: These are people seeking --



PIRRO: They are coming here illegally.



RIVERA: -- humanity. They are seeking a better life for their families.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: They want -- you know what, as far as we know -- my parents came here legally. My grandparents.



RIVERA: Just like your parents.



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: They came from Colombia.



GUTFELD: Geraldo, they do this in America. They do this in Times Square at last call. I've been there. I've been there. The horses come out to disrupt crowds --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: You probably knew they are coming.



GUTFELD: There you go. The truth comes out.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: We can claim asylum.



PIRRO: Identity politics.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: You can claim asylum.



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: Carmine's restaurant.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: We'll get to that in my block.



RIVERA: OK.



PERINO: The other thing is, Sean, that Kamala Harris, the press secretary said she was working on the root causes. Where is that?



DUFFY: Well, that's a great point. Where are the root causes? Are they in the Northern Triangle? Root causes now in Haiti? Are the root causes all over the country --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Yes, the root causes weren't actually -- that's a good point. And the report that she provided that she didn't include --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: The root causes are I want to come to America.



RIVERA: Exactly.



PIRRO: The land of plenty.



RIVERA: The root causes. Everybody wants to live in America.



PIRRO: I want to be able, the education, medication, housing, welfare. And you know what? Disability. I want all that. Maybe I want to work, too.



RIVERA: There are 150,000 Haitians in New York City alone.



PIRRO: Good.



RIVERA: They are the best neighbors, they are business people --



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: But that's great.



RIVERA: -- they are entrepreneurial. They are faith-based.



DUFFY: Not the argument. Mayorkas should be fired. I mean, you sit out here and say --



PIRRO: Isn't it?



DUFFY: -- my strategy is I'm going to tell people not to come to the border --



PIRRO: No. Only if you're a Cuban.



DUFFY: -- as opposed to shutting down the border, judge? Shut it down, do what Trump did.



RIVERA: he needs some of the macho cowboys here.



DUFFY: Send people back. But the homeland security, our homeland security is devastated by this kind of leadership.



PERINO: All right. We have to move on now because we have a Fox News alert. A major breaking news in the Gabby Petito case.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD (on camera): The FBI in Denver announcing autopsy results confirming that the body found in Wyoming is indeed and has been identified as Gabby Petito.



For more on that let's go to Laura Ingle outside the coroner's office in Jackson, Wyoming. Laura?



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, good afternoon. We've been here all-day awaiting word, knowing that today's autopsy was taking place. There was a flurry of activity a short while ago. We weren't sure what that was.



And as you just mentioned, the FBI tweeting out the results coming from the Teton County Coroner. Dr. Brent Blue confirming the remains that were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday are those of Gabrielle Petito. They gave out her birthdate of March 19, 1999 in confirmation. The coroner's initial determination for the matter of death is homicide.



Along with this announcement, the FBI in Denver also put out a tweet with an additional statement that I will read to you, saying the FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation said FBI De4nver Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider. The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring everyone, anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions.



And Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.



Important to note, he is still being considered a person of interest even at this point. I just spoke to the family attorney in New York representing all the parents involved here for Gabrielle Petito. And they said that they could confirm that the family knows that the identification has been made.



They told us earlier today that once Gabby is brought home, that is when the family will issue a statement in person. We are expecting a press conference at some point from them when she is returned home. Greg?



GUTFELD: Thanks, Laura. So, judge, it's determined to be a homicide and there's only one person of interest, right? Is that basically it?



PIRRO: Yes, he's a person of interest. They're not calling him the suspect. I suspect there are reasons they're not calling him a suspect.



PERINO: Why?



PIRRO: There are certain things, certain legal obligations that kick in once you're a suspect. Once you're labelled a suspect. And I think the police are not under a, you know, any kind of requirement that they call him a suspect now.



Here's the issue in this case. If the manner of death is a homicide, we don't know the cause of death. Was she hit with blunt force trauma, was there a strangulation? I'm kind of inclined to think there was something that was, you know, very physical because they were physical.



But my biggest concern is something that I said last week. And that is that the cops in Utah did not make an arrest. And the dispatcher said that there was a caller saying that he was hitting her. In addition to that, we got another witness who says he was hitting her.



And I pulled up the Utah statute, which is like most statutes across the country. I know this because I've been doing domestic violence prosecutions since 1978. OK? There is something called mandatory arrest. The cops are mandated to determine who the primary aggressor is. Not the last person to hit but who is the primary aggressor.



PERINO: OK.



PIRRO: He -- we know from the scene last week that he was holding her face and the police say, he was holding her face to stop her from hitting him, to stop him from hitting her. He wasn't letting her in the car. She was chasing the car. He had her phone. He wouldn't give her the phone.



We're talking jealousy, control. All the indicia of domestic violence. And they tell them to separate and they talk about mental health? No, this is domestic violence. You make an arrest. You decide who is the aggressor. And under Utah law you arrest one of them. And if that were the case, this would not be happening.



PERINO: Well.



GUTFELD: What do you think, Geraldo? Is the judge right?



RIVERA: Well, I think a lot of things. I think the police work certainly deserves scrutiny, harsh scrutiny in light of what we know about what they did and did not do. A couple of other points though. Men think they're so slick. They think that, you know, it never happened before. They can -- they can put one over on the authorities.



They can, you know, make it seem, you know, I don't know what happened to her. My goodness, what happen. The man always did it. I mean, that's my presumption, my working presumption is the guy did it, start your investigation right there.



The other thing is, social media is a lie. When you see social media Instagram, all of these other things that kids are into, everybody is skinny, everybody is beautiful, everybody is in love. Everybody is dancing and skipping and you envy them and you never envy anybody. Everyone has got situations in their life.



PIRRO: For sure.



RIVERA: Live your life. Don't look at these pretty people and say, I want to be like them.



GUTFELD: He was hardly pretty though. Sean?



DUFFY: So, listen, I agree with the judge. Law enforcement let -- left something to be desired in how they handled this case. But I will just say as a former prosecutor, we also had a mandatory arrest statute in Wisconsin. But oftentimes the cops, and I'm not to defend them, but they come across these situations all the time.



And women oftentimes will recant. Look at the seriousness of what the altercation is. I'm just telling you the perspective of law enforcement. The whole issue (Ph) was the altercation. And they don't make the arrest.



PRRO: Let me --



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: Hold on a second. But I want to look at the facts. I mean, we all - - we all have the right suspect, I think. Brian Laundrie. But there's this consciousness of guilt. What did he do after the crime? Right? So, he flees the scene. He goes back to Florida without his fiance. Doesn't tell anybody where she is. Doesn't talk to the parents, doesn't talk to the cops. And lo and behold, he vacates his parents' house and he can't be found. Everything he's done shows a consciousness of guilt that he was the one who cause the homicide.



RIVERA: Well, I hope he doesn't --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: But to your point, judge, the aggressor is the one who should be locked up instead of just separating them for the night.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Not just (Inaudible).



PERINO: He should have been arrested.



PIRRO: Because and this is --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: And then her parents would have known --



PIRRO: Then her parents would have known --



PERINO: -- that something was going on.



PIRRO: -- and there would be a different situation. Now I started the first domestic violence unit in the nation in 1978. OK? It was the Department of Justice. It was a pilot program.



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: I was seven then.



PIRRO: OK? You were seven then. OK, well, I'm old. OK. So, here's the thing. We know that if the police can't make an arrest and you let them go on their merry way, they end up dead or seriously injured because domestic violence increases in intensity, frequency and severity and the guy thinks he's got it all over everybody as time goes on.



DUFFY: But you also know, judge, --



PIRRO: This, I know.



DUFFY: -- but what will happen is the woman will all of a sudden, no, no, I was the guilty party.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: If she --



DUFFY: I was the aggressor's and how do the cops --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: You know what?



DUFFY: That's what happened in this case, too.



PIRRO: I prove that that wasn't the case. If she has the right support, if she has the support system where she's got shelter and she's got opportunities to defend herself, then cops don't say hey, you know she liked it. Let her have it.



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: Judge, had the arrest been made she could be alive today. Had law enforcement done what they were supposed to, she would probably still be alive. You're right.



PIRRO: That's right.



RIVERA: Did she call her mom? What did the parents know? What did the guy's parents know? When he went home, did he speak to his parents?



PIRRO: That's a question.



RIVERA: If your kid -- here's a question in mind. Your son is suspected of something, did he talk to his parents? Would you, if you were a parent, then call the authorities, what would you do --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I think -- I think there's a question of whether he ever actually went to Florida.



GUTFELD: Of course. Yes.



PERINO: So, you have this crazy situation -- go ahead.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Do you think the parents could be charged?



PERINO: Sure. I mean, I'm not a lawyer.



PIRRO: Do you -- no, no.



GUTFELD: If they helped him -- if they helped him escape. If they created --



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- a detour and say, hey, he went this way.



PERINO: Conspiracy? Aiding and abetting.



GUTFELD: But he went to Mexico.



RIVERA: They're not talking to the authorities.



DUFFY: But how does the vehicle get to them? Because the white van got --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Well, that's a great question. How did it get there?



DUFFY: -- back to Florida to the house, right? So, he didn't go back to Florida.



PERINO: And remember, the sister goes on Good Morning America last week and she says I haven't been able to talk to, I haven't seen him, I haven't been able to talk to him. But she lives right there. But she can't go in the house and see her brother?



PIRRO: And she used --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I mean, I don't think he was ever there.



PIRRO: She used a very interesting word. She said, you know, there must have been a misunderstanding. And to me, I just of spun around a few times and I said she knows that something happened.



RIVERA: Right.



PIRRO: She didn't make that up.



RIVERA: Well, I just hope that he had the good taste to take his own life.



GUTFELD: See, I would disagree.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: No, I think the family deserves justice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: That he should be held.



GUTFELD: Suicide is a cowardly way out.



RIVERA: I agree.



GUTFELD: Like, staying for the crime. All right.



RIVERA: You hit a woman, you're a coward.



GUTFELD: Next up, President Biden at the U.N. boasting that America is back after the disaster in Afghanistan.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



DUFFY (on camera): All right. President Biden was at the United Nations today trying to convince allies that America is back. Spinning his chaotic exit from Afghanistan and boasting that the United States is ready to move forward.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes on devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future. We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy.



Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY (on camera): All right, Greg. Besides the slurring and the stuttering and mumbling to the speech, how do you think it went?



GUTFELD: Well, I -- you want a low bar. OK? I asked my buddy how Joe did because I was working at the time. And he said he was alert. And I thought that's something you say about a person recuperating after a car accident in the hospital. Yes, he's alert, Dana. That's a very, very low bar.



If you look at Afghanistan, you look at that drone strike, the border. You see a severely deflated presidency and in record time. Joe Biden is the chief air mattress of presidents. You fill it up. It fills full. But by the time you get the sheet on it, it's flatter than his hair plugs. I mean, it's like you can't keep this guy going. He just comes in and just -- that was my impression.



DUFFY: So, if he is going to do a speech, maybe make it 10 minutes not 30 minutes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: Is that your advice to the administration?



GUTFELD: Don't make any speeches. Retire.



DUFFY: But Dana, I mean, you've been in these positions. You want to project as a leader strength. Right? And so --



PERINO: Sure.



DUFFY: -- Joe Biden is trying to turn the page on Afghanistan, the failed drone strike, the border crisis, inflation, the fight with France. Didn't he do that in --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I think that they wrote the speech weeks ago. And that they didn't update it. They didn't refresh it. Right? Because you can imagine when he said and we are now going to be relentless in our diplomacy. You could imagine the French like, excuse me?



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: What diplomacy.



PERINO: Yes. They are like, excuse me. And then you had the South Korean guy who is sitting there like this, like sit on his hands. Now there's not a lot of emotion at the speeches. There's never a lot of clapping or things like that. So, it's kind of hard to read the room.



But I also notice that there's just -- in a speech like this, I think, especially for the first one a president gives at the United Nations, you're looking for some sort of rhetorical lift. A little bit of grace, a little bit of something. And that doesn't usually happen in his speeches.



The other thing I would point out is this. He's vaguely talking about Afghanistan. Basically, you think of how many countries are there thinking how mad they are that he would not listen to their pleas to extend the deadlines so that they could get their people out.



Well, one person has resigned. And it was the Dutch foreign minister. Because the parliament said that things were mishandled. So, she resigned today. So, she -- she's the one -- she's the only one who resigned when it wasn't her fault initially that all of these things were happening in Afghanistan and they couldn't get their people out in time.



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, we got one. That's nice. But there's one part of the speech that really irked me.



PERINO: But I don't think that she should have been fired, just --



DUFFY: To be clear, OK. But there's one part that really irks me, and I want to play a clip of this and get a reaction judge.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Our security, our prosperity, and our very freedoms are interconnected, in my view has never before. And so, I believe we must work together as never before.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DUFFY: So, Judge, our freedoms are interconnected with the rest of the world. I thought our freedoms come from God and are enshrined in our Constitution. What the heck is he talking about?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, he's admitting that everything that he's doing is in collaboration with a globalist. I mean, he's just right upfront with it. Look, my favorite line from the whole thing is when he says we're going to lead by the power of example. Really?



This is the same administration that droned the guy who was a USAID worker with seven kids, lied about it to the world and to the American people. And then, you know, because the press out of them, they had to say, oh, sorry about that. It's the same administration that that ended up putting the Taliban in charge of the security of Americans.



I mean, this guy should be so embarrassed to even -- how could he get through this speech. I can't listen to it because everything he says is outrageous. You leave the Taliban in charge of American Security. I can't. I can't.



DUFFY: Yes. So, Geraldo, you know, my view is this was a globalist speech. He was looking to the rest of the world. And you compare that to Donald Trump who had an American first speech. Like, listen, I'm about America, I'm about American value. I will partner with all of you. So, how do you think the globalist rhetoric at this speech plays to the American public?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, first of all, I don't think anything he could have said would play because he is on his heels right now.



DUFFY: Yes.



RIVERA: With all -- so many -- the border is so humiliating, the Afghan chaos, the seven children killed, the Aussie submarine deal, and France our oldest ally withdrawing their ambassadors, for goodness sake. Talk about diplomacy. So, I -- in terms of globalism versus, you know, nationalism, you know, I think that this is a decisive decade for the world. I think it is an inflection point in history.



But I would have gone on about China. I think that China -- you can't have -- you can't have climate change discussions without saying China's leading the world in polluting. You can't have, you know, free trade discussions without saying that China is screwing everybody over. And they -- and there -- they bought us now. I've lost -- I can't tell you how much money I've lost in the last two weeks because of the Chinese real estate market.



PERINO: Not to mention -- not to mention the virus.



RIVERA: What's that?



PERINO: Not to mention the virus.



RIVERA: Not to mention the COVID virus.



PIRRO: Oh, yes.



DUFFY: Well, listen, I think --



GUTFELD: And fentanyl.



DUFFY: If you're only going to beat on Bush and not actually talk about China, it was -- there was a shortcoming of the speech, Geraldo, I agree. But ahead, Black Lives Matter protests break out at a restaurant after a violent altercation over vaccine mandates. That's coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Liberal COVID mandate is causing a major confrontation. Black Lives Matter protesting outside Carmine's restaurant in New York City after three African-American women from Texas got into a brawl with a hostess over vaccine passports. They claimed the Asian-American hostess made racist remarks. The tourist were charged with assault and criminal mischief. Surveillance video appears to show them confronting the hostess after they were asked to leave.



OK, I'll start with you, Dana. The claim of racism by the three women who were ultimately arrested wasn't made until the next day.



PERINO: Right.



PIRRO: They didn't say it to the manager. They didn't say to the police when they responded.



PERINO: And it's not on video.



PIRRO: It's not on -- well, they say that it's not on the video.



PERINO: Well you see -- like, you can see that in the surveillance video there from up above. And the -- and the managers of the restaurant, obviously very sensitive to this kind of accusation are adamant that that did not happen. And I'm sure that they have witnesses there.



One of the things that's terrible for small businesses is that they already have a situation where they can't find workers. And you have the jobs -- the Job Creators Network has this huge lawsuit against the administration about the mandate, but they're talking about small businesses.



And it's not because they're against mandates -- against vaccines. It's the fact that it's so hard for small businesses to find workers already. Can you imagine if you're a young woman and you're thinking of getting your start in New York City, and you're going to take a job as a hostess, is this worth it? Because they're the ones that are on the front line. That's the first person that you see when you walk into the restaurant. It's not a security guard.



And one of the things you have with the government is all these government agencies have worked around so that they don't have to necessarily get the vaccine. So, all of these perks go to government agencies, not to small businesses, and people are really starting to notice. This was -- we knew that this was going to happen. We predicted it.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I have -- I have the prediction right here.



PERINO: OK.



GUTFELD: But I'm not -- I'm not going to go be -- go ahead.



PERINO: No, I'm good. Like, you predicted it. What happened?



PIRRO: All right, Greg, you go.



GUTFELD: All right, some smart guy on the show said this like a month ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Two points here. Can you imagine the spectacle of a Black family going to a restaurant full of White people? They're told they have to sit outside. So, you got -- you got quite -- you got quite a visual for the winter, right, White people, Black people out. That's not going to go well, which leads to the next question, what's missing? The COVID cops? Is there a force that's going to be going around enforcing this stuff?



RIVERA: There is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Now, this is -- I mean, this is not the restaurant's fault. If you are a pissed-off protester, protest the people who created the rules, not the poor souls that are forced to enforce them who have to stand out there and take the abuse. No hostess or restaurant manager wants to get in the middle of a racial conflict, especially if it's ginned up and it involves protests.



The videos, from what we could tell, there were aggressors -- the tourists were the aggressors, but we can't hear anything. But we knew this was coming.



PIRRO: Yes, we knew --



RIVERA: I think you're missing the point.



PIRRO: We knew what was coming and -- hang on, Geraldo, one second. I want to ask Sean. We knew that it was coming. And it appears that the Asian American hostess -- and we want to be clear about this. She let the three women in, the African -- three Black women in. And then --



PERINO: They said they have vaccine card.



PIRRO: They have their vaccine cards, and then three men joined them, they have the vaccine cards. But then there were another three. And then, all six of them came out for the three that didn't have a vaccine card. And that's when the fight really started.



DUFFY: And all heck breaks loose. But here's -- let's just go for a moment and say -- let's say there was a racial slur. We don't know that. We don't have audio. Let's go that -- let's go down that path.



RIVERA: The easiest charge to me (INAUDIBLE)



DUFFY: I know. Let's go on that path for a second. What is the right response if someone makes a racial slur to you? Do you gang up on someone three on one and beat the crap out of them? Is that --



RIVERA: That is the point? That is the point.



DUFFY: And so, that is not the appropriate response, right?



RIVERA: This is criminal behavior.



PIRRO: Go ahead.



DUFFY: So, that's not to defend any racial slurs, but -- yes, and I don't - - I don't like Black Lives Matter. I don't agree with Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter says there's a dis -- there's a disparate impact on Black families because they're vaccine hesitant because of American history, they're not getting vaccines, and they're being excluded from restaurants. I'm going to get one truck up to Black Lives Matter on this one first time ever.



PIRRO: So, Black Lives Matter decides we're going to protest and the Guardian Angels are out there and they're cursing him out. They're throwing anti-gay slurs at the Guardian Angels. Hit it.



RIVERA: Criminal behavior. They assaulted that Asian American woman. They assaulted that Latina who came to her aid. They assaulted the Black man and the Black woman that came to her aid.



PIRRO: Black woman.



RIVERA: They were -- the video is so clear. It is absolutely intolerable. It's not about Black people are hesitant to get vaccines or to show the card or it might be friction that. We follow the rules. There's rules against jaywalking. There's rules that -- you can grab a little person and throttle them and throw the -- what do you call this?



GUTFELD: Yes. You'd be good as the Border Patrol on a horse.



RIVERA: It was absolute -- I don't know -- I don't exactly get the bridge there.



GUTFELD: Well, you're talking about -- you're talking about rules, laws, and process.



RIVERA: They assaulted her. They assaulted her.



PIRRO: Geraldo is right. It's very simple.



RIVERA: That's it.



PIRRO: They commit crime.



RIVERA: Case closed. It's on tape.



PIRRO: And you know what, ever if someone is called a name, it is not justification for a subsequent assault, period.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE) it's ridiculous. Black Lives Matter --



RIVERA: There's no indication that they were. Coming up, the ridiculous excuse San Francisco -- here's another one -- San Francisco's mayor is giving after getting caught breaking her own COVID rules. What a shock.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: He's feeling it, the spirit, but not our own rules. San Francisco Mayor with the movie star name London Breed is defying her city's indoor mask mandate and giving a pathetic excuse after she got caught. Mayor Breed is spotted dancing the night away at a club last week in a room full of maskless people including herself.



Her rule though says that people indoors need to cover their faces even if vaccinated unless they are actively eating or drinking. The mayor trying to defend her "Do as I say not as I do hypocrisy."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LONDON BREED, MAYOR, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: We don't need the fun police to come in and try and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn't be doing. We know what we need to do to protect ourselves. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the Spirit. And I wasn't thinking about a mask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: You ever get busted by the fun police?



GUTFELD: She is the fun police. How dare she tell people -- she's the precinct captain, right? We are in a -- we're in a let them eat cake moment of this country. Emmys, French Laundry, Obama's birthday --



PERINO: Met Gala.



GUTFELD: -- Met Gala, the election --



PIRRO: Black Lives Matter.



GUTFELD: All this stuff -- these are -- and by the way, she didn't define the city's rules, she defied her rules, which by the way, I happen to agree with her about having fun, but she's not letting everybody else share in the fun. She's dictating people how to live and then she violates these things, which tells you why leftists get into politics so they can be exempt from the rules they enforce on others. It's time for a peaceful revolution. This is -- this -- seriously, this is a let-them-eat cake case.



RIVERA: That's an oxymoron, peaceful revolution.



GUTFELD: That is true.



RIVERA: Rules for thee, Dana, but not for me.



PERINO: Well, the media coverage of this is also very interesting, right? Because if we -- remember when Lori Lightfoot was in Chicago at the Lollapalooza --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- and didn't do the mask thing. And then, the same thing happened in Mayor Bowser in Washington D.C. Remember, she was at the wedding and she didn't have the mask, and now this. And all of the media coverage is that critics pounce on them.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: But why isn't the media pouncing on them? The media is supposed to stand up for the little guy --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- for the person that is in power that is trying to enforce rules that are ridiculous that they're not following themselves.



RIVERA: But I think, Sean, that the rules are ridiculous. I believe that if you have a room, like the Emmys or this party where she was, and everybody certifies that they're vaccinated, they check them out presumably, you know, like walking in this building, walk into Fox News, you don't have people wearing masks. It's like -- I was going to make -- forget about it.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: It's OK.



PERINO: (INAUDIBLE)



DUFFY: Geraldo, so, I agree that these are stupid rules. And what really burns me is when the party-goers are going to take their masks off, but the servants haven't wear masks themselves, and the double standard that COVID knows if you have money and are woke, versus if you're just a lowly servant, that really brings me the double standard.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: And then there's another part too. When she says, we need to know what to do to protect ourselves, right? Well, they guilted us for a year and a half saying you're killing granny, you're killing granny because even though you're protected, she's only talking about protecting herself. She forgot the mantra. Even if you're protected, you still have to make sure that that granny doesn't get it because you can be caring it.



RIVERA: I think that the -- I believe in vaccine mandates. I believe everybody needs to be vaccinated.



DUFFY: I'm sorry, but I --



RIVERA: I believe -- you can disagree with me. I believe that's the only way. We've lost now more people than we lost in the Spanish Flu in 1918. We losing 2000 people per day. I believe --



GUTFELD: But that has nothing --



RIVERA: Better safe than sorry.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: But if you're vaccinated --



PIRRO: Well, then (INAUDIBLE)



RIVERA: But this has nothing to do with that because to be vaccinated is good enough. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first. I've been waiting to do this. A big congratulations to my friend Jen Williamson. She got married on 9/11 to Chris. They have a wonderful relationship. She used to be the producer -- the executive producer of "THE DAILY BRIEFING," and she'd been at Fox for many, many years.



She found love and now they are together. You might remember she was the one that helped raise Spike. There he is. He was a little puppy that was on "THE DAILY BRIEFING" quite a bit. But thrilled for them. I wish them the best. Happy marriage, Jen and Chris. Congratulations. Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. I haven't done this in a while. Fresh from the Emmys. You know, as a world-class celebrity, I live in a world- class neighborhood surrounded by fellow celebrities, much like me, not as powerful, of course, doesn't have a hit show at 11:00 crushing the competition.



But anyway, I digress. You know who's just hanging out in front of my house today. You wouldn't believe it because it was a little rainy. Take a look at this young guy. It was a Gordon Ramsay. He was just hanging out. You know, he's a fan. He was hoping for a signed autographed picture from me. So, he was just out in the rain for literally hours. He would not leave. Looking at --



PERINO: I thought he was afraid of that puddle.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, no, he was actually looking at his own visage in the --



PIRRO: How is that connected to him?



GUTFELD: What do you mean?



PIRRO: The umbrella.



GUTFELD: Oh, it's a hat. It's an umbrella hat.



PERINO: It looks like it's tied around his neck.



PIRRO: Yes, it looks like it's tied around his neck.



PERINO: I mean, that's actually a pretty ingenious product right there.



GUTFELD: Exactly. He's very -- he's -- Gordon Ramsay, he's rich. He can afford anything.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: And that's what he chose to spend it on. So, there you go.



DUFFY: He sees his own reflection. Like, I think I had to lose a few pounds.



PERINO: Well, it's hard for chefs, right? Geraldo.



RIVERA: This is Geraldo's new haircut news with Geraldo. I finally -- I could have had a ponytail like Chris but I decided to cut it off. The barber is Elmer, real old school. He's one of the best in Ohio. He's working on the Adam Driver movie they're shooting in our neighborhood right now.



You know, my hair, very near and dear to me, big part of my -- biggest part of my act more than my intellect for 51 years.



GUTFELD: That was -- that's a low bar.



PERINO: Does he do the mustache too? Does he do the mustache as well?



RIVERA: The mustache is really -- the mustache is happening.



GUTFELD: Are you waxing that thing?



RIVERA: I have. I have. Elmer gave me -- he gave me a whole new look, I think.



PERINO: Wow. Well, that is some "ONE MORE THING."



GUTFELD: If it gets -- if it gets any higher, you're going to be tying women to railroad tracks.



PIRRO: Oh, yes.



PERINO: Judge Jeanine, your turn.



PIRRO: OK, all right. So, there's this woman in Siberia in Russia. Her name is Veronica Dichka. And Veronica rescued a brown bear right there, they are together, named Archie because the park that Archie was rescued from was going out of business. So, she took Archie and they spend their days on the lake fishing in southern Siberia.



GUTFELD: No, that's a man in a costume.



PIRRO: That is -- it is real.



GUTFELD: It's a man in a costume.



PIRRO: No, no. And she couldn't release him into the wilderness because he had been in captivity his whole life. But they are very, very close, like any other friends. And they enjoy their quality time together. And I don't know how he doesn't sink the boat on his side.



PERINO: Wow, he even rows the boat.



GUTFELD: This is a dude in a bear suit.



PIRRO: No, it's not. It's true, everybody. I'm a judge. It must be true.



DUFFY: If you have -- if you have a pin that's stuck in the fur, something --



GUTFELD: It was like -- he was wearing pants.



DUFFY: Can I ask a question "ONE MORE THING" because is like your barber famous? Like, I cut Geraldo's hair, I mean that's like famousness for barbers. It's like --



PERINO: Well, you'll never know. You'll never know.



RIVERA: You know, Elmer is -- so, I don't go into barbershops. You know, I tried cutting it myself. That didn't work. And then my makeup lady tried cutting it and it was all over the place.



DUFFY: But Elmer --



RIVERA: But Elmer came over and he rescued me.



PERINO: It looks good.



RIVERA: And you know, the pandemic has affected all of those people. For a year and a half, their lives were totally interrupted. They had no business. They were scared to death of them.



DUFFY: But I got to stop you on the hair because I got to give my "ONE MORE THING."



PERINO: Yes.



DUFFY: So, check this out. At my house, we have a lot of kids, a lot of chores. I love innovation. I love creativity. But look at this North Carolina boy as he's mowing his lawn with a hoverboard. So, he's got his hoverboard and he's made his own riding lawnmower to mow his lawn.



RIVERA: That's one of your boys?



PIRRO: Good for him.



DUFFY: This guy is going to be an inventor. This is what makes America --



GUTFELD: Is this one of your kids? You can't tell, can't you?



DUFFY: Well, I can't, but I don't think it is.



RIVERA: You don't know all the names?



DUFFY: Well, I know them, but I messed their names up all the time. If you give me time, I can't go through them all.



PIRRO: Nine kids.



PERINO: They hate you?



DUFFY: No, I call one, one name, and the other, the other name. And then, they're like -- but you know I was talking to you.



GUTFELD: How much milk do you buy a week?



DUFFY: So, I buy like six gallons a week, right? And 10 --



RIVERA: How much is a gallon of milk.



DUFFY: That's $350.



RIVERA: I didn't know that last week.



DUFFY: It's too expensive.



RIVERA: Well, you know now.



PERINO: Now, we know, indeed. Well, that is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.