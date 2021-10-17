'The Five' on Biden facing online criticism for piling problems
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse
Watters, along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Shannon Bream, and Brian
Kilmeade.
It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.
The harsh reality of Joe Biden's America really coming into focus these
past couple of weeks. The president getting ridiculed online as hash tag
empty shelves Joe over the supply chain crisis he waited too long to fix.
And as if that wasn't bad enough gas prices are up 10 percent in just the
past month, the highest level in seven years. The buck never seems to stop
with this president but listen to what then candidate Biden had to say last
year when people were trying to stock up on food and goods.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We don't have a foot
shortage problem. We have a dealership problem. One of the reasons why
we're not getting material and food to people's tables is because there's
no way to get it transported to there. We don't know how to manage what's
going on.
We can't afford to let people go wondering where they're going to get their
next meal. And so right now, hungry today and about scarce, it's about
massive failure in leadership.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WATTERS (on camera): And earlier today President Biden once again pushing
his massive $3.5 million cradle to grave welfare expansion spending plan
even amid this record inflation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: We cannot be competitive in the 21st century in this global economy
if we fail to invest. But pay your fair share. Just pay a decent portion of
what we lay out in these -- this piece of legislation. If you add it all up
over the years. And the cost of the Build Back Better in terms of adding to
the deficit is zero. So, when I hear people say it costs 3.5 trillion, be
honest with you, we're probably not going to get 3.5 trillion this year,
we're going to get something less than that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WATTERS (on camera): So, we got a lie, we got a whisper and we got a
backtrack, Katie.
BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.
WATTERS: We still have a show. That's good. We're good, right?
KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's a lot to handle. And we got
all kinds of things. So, the president is trying to blame private industry
for not getting the job done. But I did a little bit more research on this
problem with the port in California specifically having all of these
shipping containers not being unloaded.
Well, leave it to leftist policies in California to compound problems that
Democrats have put on the federal level. Remember that California passed
AB-5 which eliminates private contractors essentially because they have to
be classified as employees.
Well, it turns out there's a lot of private contractors who drive trucks
and in California there's 75,000 of them. So there's this problem now where
these companies are trying to off-load stuff to get it across the country,
can't find workers and drivers who have trucks because California
reclassifies them as full-time employees even though they're private
contractors.
The White House this week actually has taken the idea that they want to
unionize these guys. They're arguing that workers are being mistreated,
that they need to be in a union. But these contractors are saying no we
just want to work for the people we want to work for and a lot of us have
trucks and we're unable to do that as a result of your policies.
So, that is one of the main reasons why you're also seeing a lack of this
stock across the country. One more thing. I mean, Joe Biden said this week
that people are going to work throughout the night on the highways, right,
they're going to clear out highways, to hire truck drivers? Where are you
going to find the workers if you have all these independent contractors who
can't work as a result of this law that California passed two years ago.
WATTERS: So, Katie did some research for this show today, Brian. Have you
done your research?
KILMEADE: Show kind of snuck up on me. I took a lot of calls. Yes, I've
been thinking about it and talking about it the last few days starting with
that tweet. When that was retweeted by Ron Klain, Bret -- to drop names,
Bret Baier was in -- doing the radio show to drop shows, and he came in and
he said, I cannot believe Ron Klain just retweeted this is a high, you
know, a high-class problem.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: A high class problem.
KILMEADE: And the thing is, I think what the president misunderstands is
that this is the only thing outside the pandemic that you could see in your
lifetime that hits every single person. It's just how you handle it.
WATTERS: Right.
KILMEADE: How you handle the gas, how you handle by trying to rent a car,
buy a car. How you handle trying to buy some milk, some meat and can you
buy milk without meat? I don't think so because I like to dunk.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: You dunk your meat in milk?
KILMEADE: Yes, it's a long story.
WATTERS: What are you crushing?
KILMEADE: This is why I don't do the cooking segments on Fox & friends.
Crushing? No, it would later become Russian, no, Germany. You're right.
WATTERS: Austria and Hungary it's all the same.
KILMEADE: Yes, Austria -- yes, but Russia would later become --
PAVLICH: Anyway, the shelves are empty Brian.
(CROSSTALK)
KILMEADE: That's all I hear.
PAVLICH: The shelves here in America.
KILMEADE: What I would like to add is this. He just amalgamated everything
that they told him before the event. You're not going to get you 3.5
trillion, it's going to cost you nothing, it's going to be two trillion but
it doesn't matter anyway, it's going to be free.
That scares everybody. It (Inaudible) weighs in and says look what's going
to happen with inflation. This is not -- this is not the time to spend and
the wombling underneath is the oil and gas. He's begging them to start
pumping again in America. How dare he when he actually defamed them for the
past nine months.
WATTERS: Excellent point by Kilmeade that the price increases affect
everybody in this country, just as the pandemic did.
SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT & ANCHOR: Yes, and everybody gets
it. When you go get gas, and it's 43 percent higher I think than a year
ago, people get that, that's your everyday life running kids to work and
school and all that kind of stuff. And as you point out we have this
headline and now confirmed by people who are speaking on off the record
that they are talking to the White House about please produce more gas.
This administration has promised to get rid of fossil fuels, --
WATTERS: Yes.
BREAM: -- they have stopped drilling leases for people. They have talk now
about the fact that they may unleash from the strategic petroleum reserve
which is supposed to be for super-duper, you know, catastrophic events
where we can't get oil out of the Middle East and that kind of thing.
People get it. And this industry insiders now in oil and gas are saying no,
thank you. You've been talking about destroying us, we're not going to work
with you on this, at least we don't have an appetite to do it.
KILMEADE: Get a four-year contract. Get a longer contract. Get longer
commitments.
BREAM: Yes, get something out of it. Because crude has hit, I think $80 a
barrel here in the U.S. for the first time in seven years. So, these guys
don't want to play this game when they have an administration who says
we're going to get rid of you.
WATTERS: And that's a tough line that we just from Biden when he was
running that says if you see empty shelves, it's a failure of leadership. I
can see that running in every district in the midterms.
JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The midterms are going to be tough.
They were going to be tough even if we had had an easy recovery. Actually,
it's what history dictates about a president, and you know, when they have
control of everything. You get two years, that's how we get the Affordable
Care Act and then Obama had a really tough time.
I was talking last night with my mother-in-law about the empty shelves
thing, she said she lives in northern New Jersey, that I'm noticing this
more and more. And then we started talking about how during the pandemic
when there were empty shelves, we all understood why. Right? There was a
clear reason that we could not get --
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: Kilmeade was hoarding toilet paper.
KILMEADE: Right. Which was a mistake in retrospect that we react.
BREAM: Yes, but you still have and you're going to need it --
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: Release the strategic toilet paper reserve.
KILMEADE: You're right.
WATTERS: Yes, yes.
TARLOV: I, myself, did hoard toilet paper.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: No one knows why, but we all did.
TARLOV: I used it eventually I finished like yesterday basically. But
that's something that, yes, every American understands right now and if you
look at the latest batch of polling even though it seems like President
Biden's personal favorability has ticked up in the last couple of polls.
BREAM: What?
TARLOV: You see the CNN poll had him at 50 percent favorability.
KILMEADE: Yes, so does CBS and so does the Morning Consul.
(CROSSTALK)
TARLOV: Thank you, Brian.
KILMEADE: I have read it over the weekend.
TARLOV: Look at his research.
BREAM: But he's falling away from independents and people --
(CROSSTALK)
KILMEADE: It was stunning.
BREAM: -- who feel like --
TARLOV: I'm not -- I wasn't done, I was going to say some negative things.
WATTERS: Wow.
TARLOV: Yes.
WATTERS: Please continue.
TARLOV: Well, in that case we'll let Jessica speak.
KILMEADE: You have more time. Hold the break.
TARLOV: The numbers that are really concerning are, you know, the lack of
trust certainly on handling of the pandemic and inflaming. It's 80 percent
of Americans are concerned about inflation, that's independent, Republicans
and Democrats. And that makes a difficult midterm even more difficult when
you go into it.
And I think when we've talked about this a lot, you know, just
acknowledging people's pain goes so far for politicians, no matter what
party you belong to.
KILMEADE: Absolutely.
TARLOV: I'm just saying I know it's rough out there right now and these
are the steps that we are taking.
WATTERS: Well if you keep talking like that, we'll let you talk longer,
Jessica.
TARLOV: It doesn't seem like it. It looks like you're going to commercial
--
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: We got to go.
BREAM: For now.
WATTERS: Up next, every parent is going to want to hear this. As the left
focuses on masking your kids a stunning new report reveals how badly our
children are suffering academically.
BREAM (on camera): Teachers unions and school boards across the country
have been focused on mask mandates and remote learning for a big chunk of
the last year, shocking new studies reveals just how bad things have really
gotten for your kids.
The reports shows that student test scores across the country have fallen
for the first time in the nation's history. Thirteen-year-olds are less
proficient in math and reading than they were almost a decade ago. That's
according to data collected just before the start of the pandemic.
Jesse, you got school aged kiddos. This was before the pandemic things were
getting bad.
WATTERS: Yes.
BREAM: How much worse has it been for the last year and a half.
WATTERS: Well, they're OK because they were in Catholic schools and the
Catholic schools don't play. They were in-person --
BREAM: That's true.
WATTERS: -- learning and reading so we're grateful for that. But in
slavery the ruling class would not allow black Americans to read. They
didn't want them to have an education. Why? Because knowledge is power and
if someone doesn't have that knowledge and power it's easier to dominate
you.
And that thinking is still prevalent today. The ruling class in this
country and all over the world, they don't want this generation that
educated. They want them educated enough so they can do menial jobs and
kind of entry level management.
But they don't want them intelligent so they start asking questions like,
where are all the hundreds of billions of dollars that are going into these
public-school systems that keep failing? Why don't they teach economics in
school? Why do they keep failing students and then graduating them to the
next class?
And you wonder why people can't do math, and then you realize that they're
teaching you that math is racist. So there are powerful people in this
country that don't care about education. They want indoctrination. They
want people mad at the other race. And they want them kind of divided so
they're distracted and dumb so they're not seeing what the ruling class is
doing, raiding the treasury, opening the boarders and sending all the jobs
to China.
BREAM: Jessica, that feels very brave new world. It's very Aldous Huxley -
-
TARLOV: Right.
BREAM: -- from Jesse.
TARLOV: I always try to think before the show like what will Jesse say.
And I did it not --
(CROSSTALK)
KILMEADE: Brace it.
WATTERS: It doesn't take too long.
BREAM: Did you have down Aldous Huxley?
TARLOV: I did not --
BREAM: Brave new world?
TARLOV: No, definitely not and obviously I vehemently disagree with the
comparison to what slave owners were doing in trying to keep people
enslaved and working on plantations versus what educators and, quote,
"ruling class folks are doing." And I have --
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: Well, if you think about it --
TARLOV: Don't defend it.
WATTERS: -- though for a second because you're not allowing people to do
charter schools and now, they're saying you don't want parents to have a
stake in their child's education. If you interrupt that little power
structure that we have set up right now, that unleashes the beast.
BREAM: You know, we've been talking about how that may be one of the big
things in this Virginia governor's race.
TARLOV: It is. Absolutely. And there was the comment that Terry McAuliffe
made during the debate about this. It's certainly an important issue. I
just --we have a ton of charter schools in this country and Democrats
believe that we also need to improve the public schools so that everyone
can have an opportunity to have a great education.
And there are a lot of Democrats who are pro charter school, I would mind
you to even look at Michelle Rhee's work, obviously it's a great example of
that. They're definitely failing in the public-school system. The impact of
not only Zoom school but the mental health strain of the last 18 months on
young people, I'm sure, is going to continue to factor into these testing
results.
And living here I've been following closely, obviously what Eric Adams who
will be our mayor come election day here in New York City has been saying
and Mayor de Blasio has talked about eliminating our gifted and talented
programs. And Eric Adams came out and said, a, I don't think you can do
that, and b, I would never do that.
And I think that keeping the standards makes such a difference, especially
in helping along the kids who are succeeding in these systems and also
identifying the kids who may need a little bit of extra help. And I hope
that obviously that those programs stay and we see more of that.
BREAM: Yes. And Katie, she mentioned, Jessica talks about the mental
health issues and I was reading today about this one CEO of a children's
hospital in Connecticut said that they are so overwhelmed with beds for
children who need inpatient psychiatric care because of what they've been
through the last year and a half and that's certainly not going to reflect
well educationally either.
PAVLICH: I think for a lot of parents and logically thinking people, this
is especially infuriating. Because if you look at the consequences and all
the data whether it's mental health or test scores, this was obvious in
summer of 2020.
You had Senator Rand Paul have an exchange with Dr. Fauci in May of 2020
saying hey, we really need schools to be open in the fall because there
will be consequences, especially for minority students if we don't do that,
whether it's mental health or their education, falling behind and they'll
never going to be able to make it up.
When you look at these numbers, it's like, how are these kids ever going to
be able to get that time back? How are they ever going to catch up,
especially when you have unions who repeatedly, over the past year,
whenever there was a compromise made for them to get back to the class room
they threw up another roadblock, we want more money, we want more vaccines,
we want this, we want that.
And then parents who dared to say, well, we would really like our schools
to be open and we think some of these COVID restrictions are pretty
ridiculous considering that you guys were vaccinated and put in front of
the line, and then they were doxed, and then they were shut out of school
board meetings.
And then when parents found out what they were actually teaching their
children because of the Zoom calls, the Zoom learning, they were then
called racist and bigoted. And so, you know, one silver lining of this may
be that there is a new school choice revolution that is happening.
You had a school board member today in Louden County resigned as a result
of parent --parental involvement. And so again, just generally, you can
apply the standard of did we see this coming a year ago? We did. And
because everybody listened to Anthony Fauci, this is the consequence that
was warned about.
BREAM: Well, and a lot of other countries have handled this differently,
the masking, the kids in school and out of school. But what we found out
here is that the kids who were already trailing behind are the ones who
have slipped even further because of this.
KILMEADE: Right. I think there's got to be a creative way to attack the
inner-city schools because money is pouring in but it's not being used in
an effective way. It's not like they are being starved out. I will say from
what I judge. My son went to private school, my two daughters went to
public school, one thing that was consistent, ton of homework. I thought
there was much more homework.
They work, and everybody I talk to, I can't believe how much homework these
kids had. I don't think they had it easy, and I don't -- I have to see
where these targeted scores are and why they're not producing results.
But I think you have -- there's a -- what you're saying is correct, too, is
that, we're putting a lot of money into these schools and it's not
necessarily Democrat or Republican, Jessica, that talks about charter
schools. This is great competition.
TARLOV: Yes.
KILMEADE: Give an opportunity for these charter schools to compete with
the public schools, the public schools will get better, the charter schools
will make the public schools better if a competition happens.
And if Virginia, the changes leaders, changes parties and if we could find
a way to see if you could take your money, your public-school money, and
you put it towards the private school, man, game on in terms of
effectiveness.
BREAM: Yes.
(CROSSTALK)
PAVLICH: But just real quickly on that --
KILMEADE: That is called standing. That is America.
PAVLICH: Well, Terry McAuliffe just said to your point of the charter
schools getting public money from parents, that he would not allow that as
governor.
BREAM: Yes.
PAVLICH: And the Democrat --
(CROSSTALK)
BREAM: And there is a case coming at the Supreme Court in a couple months
is going to be about money moving with kids and whether it can be used in
private schools. So, how's that as well?
KILMEADE: Think about that. The result will be better schools all around.
WATTERS: Yes.
BREAM: All right guys. Ahead, President Biden's disaster in Afghanistan
getting a brutal assessment from Obama's former secretary of defense.
PAVLICH (on camera): President Biden's failure on the world stage
continuing to reverberate around the globe with Obama's former secretary --
Defense Secretary Robert Gates, saying he was disgusted by the images of
Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ROBERT GATES, FORMER U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY: It was really tough for a few
days there. I actually wasn't feeling very well, and I realized it was
because of what was happening in Kabul, and I was just so low about the way
it had ended, if you will. And I guess the other, the other -- the other
feeling that I had was that, it probably did not need to have turned out
that way.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
PAVLICH (on camera): So, Brian, this is really actually I told you so
moment for Secretary Gates because he said last year that Joe Biden had
never made a proper or legitimate successful foreign policy decision
throughout his entire career and this just adds the ending to that.
KILMEADE: It is personally crushing for him because he straddles two
administrations and he knows the families who have lost their lives and
sacrificed so much and he is choking up there. No doubt about it.
I mean, for 60 Minutes to do this interview, I'm always interested in what
he wants -- has to say, he has so much experience and he's had so many
different jobs dating back to Reagan as the former CIA director. But he
wrote, and I highlight, I get all my books on line so I can do these
highlights.
And I wrote -- highlighted that not knowing before Joe Biden was running
for president, when he starts running for president Bob Gates essentially
said I never would have put that in.
Same thing with General Mattis. General Mattis said something similar.
General Mattis is in charge of Iraq and Centcom and he's there and he says
I did an assessment and in comes Joe Biden who's in charge of the
(Inaudible) where he should pull troops out.
He said I did an assessment we should keep about 18,000 here. General
Austin agreed at the time he was there. You know what he did? General
Mattis writes in his book, he excluded -- he exuded the confidence of a man
whose mind was already made up, perhaps even indifferent to considering the
consequences where he judging the situation incorrectly. We're pulling all
our troops out.
Everything that Mattis told him and briefed him in detail, he said it
doesn't matter. I pulled all the troops out. He called up President Obama
and said look what I did. Later we got the invade -- the creation ISIS we
almost lost Baghdad if it wasn't for the Kurds and we are still there in
some way shape or form trying to piece it back together. Iran's influence
is pervasive because we left when we did.
PAVLICH: So, Jesse, you know, the fact is that there are still hundreds of
Americans or maybe thousands of green card holders still stranded in
Afghanistan and the State Department is now saying months later that
they're going to row start these evacuation flights which proves --
(CROSSTALK)
KILMEADE: There's only a hundred left.
PAVLICH: -- that they left people there when they claim that, well,
everyone who wanted to get out was going to get out and it's not even like
a blip on the radar for the rest of the media.
WATTERS: Or Joe Biden. And that's the point. Gates said he felt sick,
country felt sick, the military felt sick, we here felt sick. Joe Biden did
not look like he felt sick about this. And that was one of the main reasons
why he lost this country.
We are a very forgiving nation, especially with war. We understand how
horrible these decisions are. But it looked like the commander in chief
wasn't taking these decisions he was making seriously. He was dismissive.
He was defensive. And he looked really casual. And I don't think he'll ever
be forgiven for that. And we had hearings.
PAVLICH: He checked his watch a few times.
WATTERS: Not only did he check his watch, Katie. We had families at that
funeral revolt and stormed out of the room because Biden wasn't connecting.
He was droning on and on about his son and they were like what about my
son? And there's something wrong with him there.
And we had hearings. We learn anything about the hearings? Was anybody
accountable at the hearings? We subpoenaed some documents, yes, we're going
to give you some documents, we're not going to get anything. And a year
later they're going to come back with a report that says this is what we
did wrong and a bunch of bureaucratic speak that no one can decipher and
then we're going to pivot to Asia. And then next problem we're going to
make the same mistake we made in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam. It's a
vicious cycle.
KILMEADE: Can I just tell you this one thing? They did come from the
hearings, that nobody recommended the strategy --
BREAM: Right.
KILMEADE: -- Joe Biden did.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: And you know, has the media confronted Joe Biden about that?
KILMEADE: No.
PAVLICH: Well, yes.
BREAM: Well, it's hard to because he won't take questions.
WATTERS: Right.
PAVLICH: Right. To follow up on that, Jessica, you know, the White House
has not made the president accessible for questions, specifically about
Afghanistan. If you go back when this happened, they released an e-mail
statement from the president at the end of America's longest war and
allowed the Pentagon to kind of announce it and then he was in and out of
coming back from the beach and Camp David.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: He didn't even say anything on 9/11.
PAVLICH: Right. So --
KILMEADE: He reported something.
WATTERS: Yes.
PAVLICH: I mean, should the White House be handling this differently by
offering him up for an interview about specifically Afghanistan.
TARLOV: I think a lot of Democrats like Bob Menendez who was leading the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee would love to have that as well. And I
do think that --
KILMEADE: Blumenthal.
TARLOV: Blumenthal. I think that the hearings were quite substantive. I
mean, we talked about what General Milley and Secretary Austin said were
downright damning, right? There were contradictions of what those
conversations out of the White House had been saying.
And I would add to what Bob Gates said. I'd offer up also Leon Panetta who
looked almost tearful in a conversation with Neil Cavuto here on our
network talking about what's gone on. And you know, he's someone who's been
talking about these issues obviously for a long time.
And as a Democrat, one thing that I notice especially when it comes to
foreign policy is this fissure between the Obama administration and the
Biden administration. Usually, it's the Obama-Biden administration, right,
eight years together, bros, et cetera.
When it comes to these kinds of decisions, you see that there is a marked
difference between the people who serve President Obama and what they think
about these things versus the people who are serving in the Biden
administration. And I know that that's something that really consumes them
interpersonally as well for those who are carryovers.
KILMEADE: Except for Susan Rice.
PAVLICH: Yes. And Shannon, there's never a lot of agreement in Washington
but there is agreement among the American people. They want some kind of
accountability. And covering Washington, there's not a lot of that
happening now or ever.
BREAM: Yes. Well, as you guys mentioned, there was bipartisan pushback in
those hearings. And sitting there watching these generals say, well,
actually, we told him X though he told you we did not tell him X. So,
there's definitely a disconnect there.
And there is a bipartisan push to try to get answers on that because we
have 13 people that a lot of folks think their lives absolutely did not
need to be put in that position, that they were risked and that they were
lost. So, there are people that are still there. We have all talked with
people who are working over there.
And I still get texts today from special ops veterans who are still
working. They say it is such a slow process but there are still a lot of
people there and we are not giving up, we're doing this every day. They
tell me that the administration is not giving us the full spectrum of
exactly what's going on over there.
KILMEADE: State Department especially.
BREAM: Yes. They say we have our folks on the ground. We know what is
happening here. There are still people that we are pushing as hard as we
possibly can. We're not getting a ton of help from the administration, but
we're not going to give up.
PAVLICH: Yes.
KILMEADE: Erik Prince said he can't -- he says I have a chopper ready to
go. Permission from Tajikistan to stage rescues and he can't get the
ambassador -- the United States Ambassador to answer a call from him or
from the congressman.
PAVLICH: All right, up next, as the Biden administration gets ready to
snoop on your bank account, a majority of Americans say they want big
government out of their lives.
KILMEADE: It's hard to convince that cameraman to go on our roof to do that
slow zoom in but I'm glad he did.
PAVLICH: Right.
KILMEADE: A year of government-imposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates, mask
mandates left and right, and now a plan for the IRS to look into your bank
account. I'm not kidding. It's really no wonder Americans are fed up with
government overall.
And a new Gallup poll says this. 43 percent of Americans think the
government should do more to solve our problems. But here's the big number
54 say -- 54 said they shouldn't. Maybe Joe Biden's heavy-handed approach
has soured some folks.
So, let's start with you, Shannon. This poll surprised me. In a time in
which people like to blame and point fingers, they're saying I want
government to do less. They have too much and they've got their hands in
too many situations. Are you surprised by this?
BREAM: Well, but they voted for an administration who would be for more
government control. I mean this is the person who's elected.
KILMEADE: So, you think it's in the response to what we've seen for the
last --
BREAM: I think so. I think they're frustrated. And i think the best
illustration is college football, OK. You see the stadiums full of like 80,
90, 100,000 people who say --
KILMEADE: What do they chant? I can't make that out.
BREAM: Let's go, Brandon.
KILMEADE: Let's go, Brandon?
BREAM: Let's go, Brandon. But I think that that is people showing up saying
like we're going to make our own decisions. And we've decided this
situation is okay with our risk-tolerance level. They're going to show up.
I think that's the kind of pushback, what you're saying. People are tired
of somebody telling them what to do.
And by the way, I have to mention this because we had this on the show last
night. University of Florida -- I'm a Seminole, these are Gators, but hey
they have good information. And they said they've been tracking these
trends. They say the chief epidemiologist there tracking these big football
games because they have big football games in Florida.
He says, not seeing any COVID ramifications. These outdoor events really
are not the super spreader events that people worried that they were going
to be. So, I think some Americans are deciding that they know better for
themselves.
KILMEADE: I didn't think -- we haven't felt this way that the government
was the problem. Remember, Ronald Reagan ran on that, Katie. The government
is the problem. Get out of the way. And now, do you think -- is this poll
convince you that America changed their minds or do you need to see more?
PAVLICH: You combine this with Joe Biden's polling numbers on his job
approval and yes, they're getting frustrated. But it's more about the
philosophy that you have behind government. So, when there's a big crisis,
people tend to think that the government should be able to handle it.
But then they screw it up and they go too far, especially Democrats, and
implement all these things that people say are -- you know, we could have
done a year ago, they're not applicable now. And when you go from 15 days
to slow the spread to a year and a half later of take a vaccine or lose
your livelihood in your job and the ability to feed your children, I think
people probably think you're going too far.
But it also goes to the fact that just this week, the Press Secretary Jen
Psaki said that Joe Biden is taking advantage of this crisis to try and
implement his $3.5 trillion agenda because they still think that people are
in crisis mode and they want the government to handle things and take care
of them.
But they've proven on a lot of these things that they've screwed up,
they've missed the mark, and they're going way too far when it comes to
controlling people's lives a year and a half a half after this happened.
KILMEADE: And Jesse, what they're allowing -- what they're also saying to
us too and further in this poll is that not only do they want to be left
alone, but the stuff that you do have your hands in, they want you to back
off. 43 of Americans say there's too much government regulation in business
and industry, 25 say there's too little, 30 say right amount.
People want -- people from the deli owner, to the restaurant, to big
business, back off. Let me try to be successful.
WATTERS: I like these numbers a lot. There was a great piece today in The
Post. It was by Glenn Reynolds. The irrational COVID regime is driving many
Americans to a healthy non-compliance. And they use a term called Irish
democracy. So, Irish democracy is when the country --
KILMEADE: Leave without you -- go to a party and leave without saying
goodbye.
TARLOV: Yes.
WATTERS: That's an Irish goodbye. But when the government we don't like --
but we're not going to riot, we're not going to overthrow the government,
we're just not going to comply. We're going to foot drag. You know, maybe
we'll do a little sabotage, throw a little monkey wrench in there.
And you look around in America and that's what -- are we wearing our masks
here, are wearing them down below the nose, are we not wearing them all,
right? Social distancing, OK, I'm going to the beach. I'm going to the
football game, all right. You know what, I'm not feeling too good today, I
think I'm going to have to call in sick. I'm sorry if your flights are
canceled. That's where we are in this country.
We didn't like what they did with telling us how many people we could have
in our restaurants. They made us pay money for these plastic dividers that
didn't even work, all right? Now, our kids have to stay home on Zoom. No,
thank. Irish democracy.
KILMEADE: Jessica Ditto?
TARLOV: No. I'd rather talk about Irish goodbyes, actually, than Irish
democracy. So, something that's interesting about poll questions like this
is that they're really broad, right? So, would you -- do you want less
government in your life, yes or no?
But if you go to the individual issues, there are a lot of places where
Americans, the overwhelming majorities actually do want government in their
lives. Like, you have polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation that even
show a majority of Republicans want a public option for instance. They want
expansion of Medicare. You have majorities of Americans that are for
vaccine mandates. You have people who are pro-masking, et cetera.
So, you have to be careful about just saying this means you know Joe Biden
has had a terribly, you know, six months in office and they're turning
against the idea of big government. It's the individual policies that
count. Regulation has always been a place where people want the red tape
cut. But they do want the government, the federal government to help with
climate change for instance.
PAVLICH: But when you ask the follow-up question --
KILMEADE: Not me.
PAVLICH: Who is paying for it or should people lose their job for forced
vaccination, the answer is no.
KILMEADE: Yes.
TARLOV: Well, but no one --
KILMEADE: Even though thousands have lost their jobs.
WATTERS: It's how you raise the question, we're on to your pollsters,
Jessica.
KILMEADE: All right, meanwhile -- what camera should I say this?
TARLOV: That one.
KILMEADE: I only have five words. "THE FASTEST" is up next.
TARLOV: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, the Queen is
going sober. The 95-year-old monarch ordered to limit drinking on the
advice of Royal doctors according to a new report to ensure she stays as
healthy as possible. Her Majesty's go-to alcoholic beverage apparently a
dry martini. She's also believed to enjoy a glass of sweet wine with dinner
and glass of champagne before bed.
So, Kate, we were laughing about this. Like, she made it to 95. What is the
problem with whatever she's been doing?
PAVLICH: Yes. Like, I think she's doing just fine.
TARLOV: She's doing great.
PAVLICH: They're saying she needs to limit it for her fall festivities and
for next summer, but it looks like her diet is working pretty well for her,
so you know, if she wants to, great. But if I were her, I'd probably be
like, I'm 95, I'll do what I want.
TARLOV: And I'm the queen.
KILMEADE: And I'm the queen. Yes, on top of that, if I'm the queen and I'm
95, I'm taking it one season at a time. Don't even plan for the fall, OK.
The other thing is I get the sense that there's something -- it's a bigger
problem. I think she's drinking a lot.
TARLOV: What? Stop it.
KILMEADE: And that's why --
TARLOV: Are you accusing the queen of day drinking?
KILMEADE: Put it this way. There was a report in the 90s that she was
drinking a lot and she dialed the back. She would have four drinks at
lunch. And --
BREAM: No.
KILMEADE: Yes, look it up. We don't have time now.
WATTERS: You drink too much with Prince Andrew.
PAVLICH: Again, she's 95.
WATTERS: Meghan Markle, you're like, you know, six drinks in every night.
BREAM: It might drive you to it.
TARLOV: Have you heard about the drunk queen theory?
BREAM: I have not, but here's my thing. She's been shepherding and guiding
this country since like, World War II.
TARLOV: Yes.
BREAM: And she's lost her husband. Like, she's going through a lot. I say,
let her do -- like, is she getting ready for the crossfit games or like
detoxing, I don't know. My grandma Nell lived to be 102. And towards the
end of her life, she ate a pound -- those one-pound chocolate bars. Like,
every day she ate one. I am looking forward to just letting it all blow out
the older that I get. So, no. Let the queen do what she wants.
TARLOV: What will you be indulging in when you hit 95, Jesse?
WATTERS: I think I'll be taking up smoking.
TARLOV: That's when you'll finally do it? OK, moving on. Up next, holograms
are no longer the talk of science fiction. A company selling a seven-foot
tall booth into which you can beam a 3d image of yourself anywhere in the
world and only cost a cool $100,000.
Demonstrably less than going to space, but what do you think, Shannon? Are
you going to program yourself --
BREAM: I will say, do it, whatever. I'm not going to try to stop you. But
there's too little human interaction. We're just like beaming ourselves
everywhere like Star Trek. I hate that. I like seeing people and I want it
to come back. I don't want us to move further apart and, you know,
isolated. I want us to be together.
TARLOV: OK.
PAVLICH: This is how Jesse is going to save the world.
BREAM: He already did.
PAVLICH: We're just going to beam him all over the place.
WATTERS: I have an idea. Right. So, if someone wants to book me for a
speech in California, I don't have to fly there anymore. I just project a
hologram of Jesse to California and I get paid the same amount.
PAVLICH: Good for you.
TARLOV: I don't think you get paid the same amount.
WATTERS: There's a hologram discount?
TARLOV: I mean --
BREAM: There is a remote discount, right? You don't get to be able to shake
your pants.
WATTERS: They need -- they need to touch me and --
BREAM: Right, selfies with you.
TARLOV: And see you doing your -- like your little --
WATTERS: All right, I'll go.
KILMEADE: I thought holograms were great when you're dead.
PAVLICH: That's right.
TARLOV: Like for Whitney.
KILMEADE: I know when you put those glasses on, you can project yourself on
stage at a major concert and things like that. I did not know you could do
the reverse. You could actually not have glasses and put yourself
somewhere. And do you experience being in that place?
Like, if they put me in Russia, will I see and interact with Russians?
WATTERS: You don't actually have to come to work early in the morning. You
could just do "FOX AND FRIENDS" from your house.
KILMEADE: Right. I don't even need a remote studio.
BREAM: With Rocky and Polo.
KILMEADE: With my dogs, absolutely.
TARLOV: A nice addition to the couch, a hologram Brian in the morning.
Last up, nostalgia is calling. Nokia is going to release a new version of
its classic brick phone that was all the rage two decades ago. Does anyone
here remember this? I had it.
BREAM: Oh, yes.
WATTERS: You had it? Yes, we had. I thought they were talking about the big
fat phone.
BREAM: Right.
KILMEADE: The bag?
BREAM: Like, what was --
KILMEADE: They come with the bags.
WATTERS: They come with the bags?
KILMEADE: Yes.
BREAM: Have you seen the movie where Michael Douglas is out on the beach
and he's doing it and he's like holding a toaster to his head while he's
doing it.
WATTERS: That's what I thought.
BREAM: But here's the thing. They said you can go without a charge for
three weeks. So, I'm like, sign me up.
WATTERS: Why does the iPhone have that?
BREAM: I don't know.
TARLOV: Well, because they want you buy a new one all the time.
BREAM: Because they want you to buy a new.
TARLOV: And a new charger.
WATTERS: Feedback. We'll get on that.
BREAM: And a new charger.
WATTERS: Steve Apple, get on that.
TARLOV: Steve Apple?
KILMEADE: Steve Jobs.
PAVLICH: Steve Jobs.
WATTERS: It's Trump who called him Steve Apple.
TARLOV: Oh, right.
KILMEADE: Tim Apple.
WATTERS: Tim Apple.
TARLOV: Whatever. But it was cool because you could change the skin on it.
PAVLICH: Yes.
TARLOV: Like, I had different -- that was the big exciting thing, that you
could get --
BREAM: Like those watches.
PAVLICH: And they had the best --
BREAM: You could do different things.
PAVLICH: They're the best games.
TARLOV: Yes, Snake.
PAVLICH: You could play that for three weeks, apparently, on that phone.
BREAM: Yes, with no charge. I love it.
PAVLICH: Yes.
BREAM: The charge thing is what convinced me.
WATTERS: What about the flip phone where it like -- the Motorola.
BREAM: The Motorola is so --
WATTERS: With those skinny antenna.
BREAM: It is.
TARLOV: Yes.
WATTERS: That was pretty slick.
TARLOV: People -- I see that around still.
WATTERS: You do?
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: Like, drug dealers or something.
TARLOV: Yes, I hang out with a lot of drug dealers.
KILMEADE: And they (INAUDIBLE)
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: It's called a burner.
BREAM: It's called a burner phone.
KILMEADE: They run like -- run like there's no tomorrow.
TARLOV: OK. Like The Wire. OK, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.
WATTERS: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Jessica.
TARLOV: OK, so, it's a sad day here at Fox. One of the producers of THE
FIVE, Sabrina, it's her last day with the team. Here's some cute photos of
her. We wish you all the best luck in your new adventure. Thanks for
everything over the years. I think she's been here a total of eight years
and a fine member of the Fox family.
WATTERS: Fine member.
PAVLICH: She's got great outfits, great fashion.
TARLOV: Yes.
WATTERS: Sabrina, we are going to miss you. And we love you. And I'm not
afraid to say it.
All right, the third book for the Fox News book imprint All American
Christmas hits the shelves Tuesday, November 16. You can pre-order it now
at FoxNewsBooks.com or wherever books are sold. I love that phrase,
wherever books are sold. Perfect Christmas gift this season, so get your
friends and family, supply chain issues be damn.
Rachel Campos Duffy and Sean Duffy, I guess they're married, this book's
going to featured inside look at how the family of 11 celebrates the
holidays. And I actually wrote a chapter.
BREAM: Me too.
WATTERS: Several of these people wrote a chapter at this table.
TARLOV: I didn't. No one asked me.
WATTERS: Well, we'll get around to you next book. Also, tonight, I'm going
to be hosting "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" and we have a murderer's row here, Sean
Hannity, Bret Baier, Tomi Lahren, Emily Compagno, and Steve Hilton. So,
7:00. Also, "WATTERS' WORLD" this weekend, I hit the streets and I asked
about Kamala Harris. You'd be surprised. People don't even know who she is.
So, make sure to watch that.
BREAM: Were you down at the border asking or were you --
WATTERS: I was not the border. Neither was she.
BREAM: OK, by the way, I have a secret Christmas punch recipe that's in
that book. It took me 25 years of being in the Bream family to get it.
WATTERS: Now, I'm definitely buying it.
BREAM: So now, you definitely want to get it. OK, I want to tell you about
Bobby Carson. He is a 95-year-old World War II veteran. Check him out. He's
part of the Corvette club where he lives. He is a huge fan of the car. But
he found out he was way down on the waiting list for this new car that he
wanted to get.
Now, the people in the club found out and they're like, no way we're
getting Bobby moved up. His friends found out he wanted this all-new mid-
engine Stingray. They got him bumped up. They made all kinds of calls,
pulled all kinds of favors, and they got the car for him.
He's been honored by the gesture. He says the new Corvette is the greatest
car he has ever driven. 95-year-old World War II Vet Bobby Carson, thank
you for your service. And I love that your friends stepped up and made sure
that you got this.
WATTERS: Vet on a Corvette. Brian Kilmeade, you're next.
KILMEADE: All right, it's a complex one. I could not believe what Grif has
been doing at the border in Panama. The best stand-up I have seen is him on
this raft reliving what they're doing every day to get to our country going
through Panama, to Costa Rica, up to Mexico, and then getting here. I
thought it was the best stand-up I've ever seen.
WATTERS: It's the Venice of Central America.
KILMEADE: Absolutely. Then I was introduced to Victor Williams. Watch
Victor Williams on Local News 4.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
VICTOR WILLIAMS, REPORTER, LOCAL NEWS 4: And so, Mr. Premium is going to be
out of here every single Monday and Wednesday skateboarding with everyone
and trying his best to basically show them exactly what to do. Victor
Williams, Local 4.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Victor, you are so cool.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BREAM: Dang.
PAVLICH: No helmet.
BREAM: What?
KILMEADE: How unbelievable is that? Yes, I mean, that is awesome. So, I
just appreciate that he kept -- he wasn't even winded and kept it going,
and he wowed his anchors.
BREAM: Nice.
KILMEADE: Hey, by the way, November 2rd, circle your calendar. The
President and the Freedom Fighter will be available. If you want to see me
live on stage, and you guys get a chance to see me -- they don't know how
special it is, November 7th, Charleston, West Virginia, Orlando, Florida,
and then in Clearwater. We got till May for Asbury Park. And just go to
BrianKilmeade.com. Click on for tickets, and then hopefully to see you in
person.
PAVLICH: Oh, your special.
KILMEADE: We're talking about the war on history.
WATTERS: Wow. And it's sold out in Ponte Vedra.
KILMEADE: Yes.
WATTERS: Not bad, Kilmeade. All right, you're up.
PAVLICH: All right, there is something in the water in Arizona. An Arizona
couple's home is full of joy after adding a very big addition to their
family. Last Monday Cary Patonai -- I think that's how you say her name --
delivered her son Finley via C Section, and this is why Finnley made his
grand debut weighing 14 pounds and one ounce and measured 24 inches long.
WATTERS: 14 pounds.
PAVLICH: The average newborn is around half that number. Finnley was born
so they had to scrap his original homecoming outfit and get him a onesie
for a baby six to nine months old. Finnley has two older brothers who were
born at eight and a half pounds and 11.1 pounds respectively.
So, I'd say they're building a football team there. And once they get
older, make sure they go to the University of Arizona not --
TARLOV: Literally my worst nightmare, by the way, that there's a 14-pound
item in there.
PAVLICH: I told the story just for you.
WATTERS: 14 pounds.
BREAM: I haven't tell you, my husband was --
PAVLICH: It's very cute.
KILMEADE: (INAUDIBLE) that's for kindergarten.
TARLOV: Your husband was --
BREAM: My husband was the last of six. He was 15 pounds.
TARLOV: What?
WATTERS: 15?
KILMEADE: I want to see the records on that.
PAVLICH: Wow.
BREAM: Yes, he's like --
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: I want to see the long-form birth certificate.
BREAM: This baby -- I feel like we have one with the seal and everything.
This baby, I feel like he did the COVID thing. Like, he just ate. We all
gain weight, the baby.
PAVLICH: Good for the (INAUDIBLE). Good job, Cary.
KILMEADE: Jesse was born in Hawaii, so you know --
WATTERS: Yes, we're going to look into that. That's it for us. We'll see
you guys back here on Monday. Have a great weekend, everybody.
