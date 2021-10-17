'The Five' on Biden facing online criticism for piling problems

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse

Watters, along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Shannon Bream, and Brian

Kilmeade.

It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.

The harsh reality of Joe Biden's America really coming into focus these

past couple of weeks. The president getting ridiculed online as hash tag

empty shelves Joe over the supply chain crisis he waited too long to fix.

And as if that wasn't bad enough gas prices are up 10 percent in just the

past month, the highest level in seven years. The buck never seems to stop

with this president but listen to what then candidate Biden had to say last

year when people were trying to stock up on food and goods.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We don't have a foot

shortage problem. We have a dealership problem. One of the reasons why

we're not getting material and food to people's tables is because there's

no way to get it transported to there. We don't know how to manage what's

going on.

We can't afford to let people go wondering where they're going to get their

next meal. And so right now, hungry today and about scarce, it's about

massive failure in leadership.

WATTERS (on camera): And earlier today President Biden once again pushing

his massive $3.5 million cradle to grave welfare expansion spending plan

even amid this record inflation.

BIDEN: We cannot be competitive in the 21st century in this global economy

if we fail to invest. But pay your fair share. Just pay a decent portion of

what we lay out in these -- this piece of legislation. If you add it all up

over the years. And the cost of the Build Back Better in terms of adding to

the deficit is zero. So, when I hear people say it costs 3.5 trillion, be

honest with you, we're probably not going to get 3.5 trillion this year,

we're going to get something less than that.

WATTERS (on camera): So, we got a lie, we got a whisper and we got a

backtrack, Katie.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: We still have a show. That's good. We're good, right?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's a lot to handle. And we got

all kinds of things. So, the president is trying to blame private industry

for not getting the job done. But I did a little bit more research on this

problem with the port in California specifically having all of these

shipping containers not being unloaded.

Well, leave it to leftist policies in California to compound problems that

Democrats have put on the federal level. Remember that California passed

AB-5 which eliminates private contractors essentially because they have to

be classified as employees.

Well, it turns out there's a lot of private contractors who drive trucks

and in California there's 75,000 of them. So there's this problem now where

these companies are trying to off-load stuff to get it across the country,

can't find workers and drivers who have trucks because California

reclassifies them as full-time employees even though they're private

contractors.

The White House this week actually has taken the idea that they want to

unionize these guys. They're arguing that workers are being mistreated,

that they need to be in a union. But these contractors are saying no we

just want to work for the people we want to work for and a lot of us have

trucks and we're unable to do that as a result of your policies.

So, that is one of the main reasons why you're also seeing a lack of this

stock across the country. One more thing. I mean, Joe Biden said this week

that people are going to work throughout the night on the highways, right,

they're going to clear out highways, to hire truck drivers? Where are you

going to find the workers if you have all these independent contractors who

can't work as a result of this law that California passed two years ago.

WATTERS: So, Katie did some research for this show today, Brian. Have you

done your research?

KILMEADE: Show kind of snuck up on me. I took a lot of calls. Yes, I've

been thinking about it and talking about it the last few days starting with

that tweet. When that was retweeted by Ron Klain, Bret -- to drop names,

Bret Baier was in -- doing the radio show to drop shows, and he came in and

he said, I cannot believe Ron Klain just retweeted this is a high, you

know, a high-class problem.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: A high class problem.

KILMEADE: And the thing is, I think what the president misunderstands is

that this is the only thing outside the pandemic that you could see in your

lifetime that hits every single person. It's just how you handle it.

WATTERS: Right.

KILMEADE: How you handle the gas, how you handle by trying to rent a car,

buy a car. How you handle trying to buy some milk, some meat and can you

buy milk without meat? I don't think so because I like to dunk.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You dunk your meat in milk?

KILMEADE: Yes, it's a long story.

WATTERS: What are you crushing?

KILMEADE: This is why I don't do the cooking segments on Fox & friends.

Crushing? No, it would later become Russian, no, Germany. You're right.

WATTERS: Austria and Hungary it's all the same.

KILMEADE: Yes, Austria -- yes, but Russia would later become --

PAVLICH: Anyway, the shelves are empty Brian.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: That's all I hear.

PAVLICH: The shelves here in America.

KILMEADE: What I would like to add is this. He just amalgamated everything

that they told him before the event. You're not going to get you 3.5

trillion, it's going to cost you nothing, it's going to be two trillion but

it doesn't matter anyway, it's going to be free.

That scares everybody. It (Inaudible) weighs in and says look what's going

to happen with inflation. This is not -- this is not the time to spend and

the wombling underneath is the oil and gas. He's begging them to start

pumping again in America. How dare he when he actually defamed them for the

past nine months.

WATTERS: Excellent point by Kilmeade that the price increases affect

everybody in this country, just as the pandemic did.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT & ANCHOR: Yes, and everybody gets

it. When you go get gas, and it's 43 percent higher I think than a year

ago, people get that, that's your everyday life running kids to work and

school and all that kind of stuff. And as you point out we have this

headline and now confirmed by people who are speaking on off the record

that they are talking to the White House about please produce more gas.

This administration has promised to get rid of fossil fuels, --

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: -- they have stopped drilling leases for people. They have talk now

about the fact that they may unleash from the strategic petroleum reserve

which is supposed to be for super-duper, you know, catastrophic events

where we can't get oil out of the Middle East and that kind of thing.

People get it. And this industry insiders now in oil and gas are saying no,

thank you. You've been talking about destroying us, we're not going to work

with you on this, at least we don't have an appetite to do it.

KILMEADE: Get a four-year contract. Get a longer contract. Get longer

commitments.

BREAM: Yes, get something out of it. Because crude has hit, I think $80 a

barrel here in the U.S. for the first time in seven years. So, these guys

don't want to play this game when they have an administration who says

we're going to get rid of you.

WATTERS: And that's a tough line that we just from Biden when he was

running that says if you see empty shelves, it's a failure of leadership. I

can see that running in every district in the midterms.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The midterms are going to be tough.

They were going to be tough even if we had had an easy recovery. Actually,

it's what history dictates about a president, and you know, when they have

control of everything. You get two years, that's how we get the Affordable

Care Act and then Obama had a really tough time.

I was talking last night with my mother-in-law about the empty shelves

thing, she said she lives in northern New Jersey, that I'm noticing this

more and more. And then we started talking about how during the pandemic

when there were empty shelves, we all understood why. Right? There was a

clear reason that we could not get --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Kilmeade was hoarding toilet paper.

KILMEADE: Right. Which was a mistake in retrospect that we react.

BREAM: Yes, but you still have and you're going to need it --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Release the strategic toilet paper reserve.

KILMEADE: You're right.

WATTERS: Yes, yes.

TARLOV: I, myself, did hoard toilet paper.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No one knows why, but we all did.

TARLOV: I used it eventually I finished like yesterday basically. But

that's something that, yes, every American understands right now and if you

look at the latest batch of polling even though it seems like President

Biden's personal favorability has ticked up in the last couple of polls.

BREAM: What?

TARLOV: You see the CNN poll had him at 50 percent favorability.

KILMEADE: Yes, so does CBS and so does the Morning Consul.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Thank you, Brian.

KILMEADE: I have read it over the weekend.

TARLOV: Look at his research.

BREAM: But he's falling away from independents and people --

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: It was stunning.

BREAM: -- who feel like --

TARLOV: I'm not -- I wasn't done, I was going to say some negative things.

WATTERS: Wow.

TARLOV: Yes.

WATTERS: Please continue.

TARLOV: Well, in that case we'll let Jessica speak.

KILMEADE: You have more time. Hold the break.

TARLOV: The numbers that are really concerning are, you know, the lack of

trust certainly on handling of the pandemic and inflaming. It's 80 percent

of Americans are concerned about inflation, that's independent, Republicans

and Democrats. And that makes a difficult midterm even more difficult when

you go into it.

And I think when we've talked about this a lot, you know, just

acknowledging people's pain goes so far for politicians, no matter what

party you belong to.

KILMEADE: Absolutely.

TARLOV: I'm just saying I know it's rough out there right now and these

are the steps that we are taking.

WATTERS: Well if you keep talking like that, we'll let you talk longer,

Jessica.

TARLOV: It doesn't seem like it. It looks like you're going to commercial

--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: We got to go.

BREAM: For now.

WATTERS: Up next, every parent is going to want to hear this. As the left

focuses on masking your kids a stunning new report reveals how badly our

children are suffering academically.

BREAM (on camera): Teachers unions and school boards across the country

have been focused on mask mandates and remote learning for a big chunk of

the last year, shocking new studies reveals just how bad things have really

gotten for your kids.

The reports shows that student test scores across the country have fallen

for the first time in the nation's history. Thirteen-year-olds are less

proficient in math and reading than they were almost a decade ago. That's

according to data collected just before the start of the pandemic.

Jesse, you got school aged kiddos. This was before the pandemic things were

getting bad.

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: How much worse has it been for the last year and a half.

WATTERS: Well, they're OK because they were in Catholic schools and the

Catholic schools don't play. They were in-person --

BREAM: That's true.

WATTERS: -- learning and reading so we're grateful for that. But in

slavery the ruling class would not allow black Americans to read. They

didn't want them to have an education. Why? Because knowledge is power and

if someone doesn't have that knowledge and power it's easier to dominate

you.

And that thinking is still prevalent today. The ruling class in this

country and all over the world, they don't want this generation that

educated. They want them educated enough so they can do menial jobs and

kind of entry level management.

But they don't want them intelligent so they start asking questions like,

where are all the hundreds of billions of dollars that are going into these

public-school systems that keep failing? Why don't they teach economics in

school? Why do they keep failing students and then graduating them to the

next class?

And you wonder why people can't do math, and then you realize that they're

teaching you that math is racist. So there are powerful people in this

country that don't care about education. They want indoctrination. They

want people mad at the other race. And they want them kind of divided so

they're distracted and dumb so they're not seeing what the ruling class is

doing, raiding the treasury, opening the boarders and sending all the jobs

to China.

BREAM: Jessica, that feels very brave new world. It's very Aldous Huxley -

-

TARLOV: Right.

BREAM: -- from Jesse.

TARLOV: I always try to think before the show like what will Jesse say.

And I did it not --

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Brace it.

WATTERS: It doesn't take too long.

BREAM: Did you have down Aldous Huxley?

TARLOV: I did not --

BREAM: Brave new world?

TARLOV: No, definitely not and obviously I vehemently disagree with the

comparison to what slave owners were doing in trying to keep people

enslaved and working on plantations versus what educators and, quote,

"ruling class folks are doing." And I have --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, if you think about it --

TARLOV: Don't defend it.

WATTERS: -- though for a second because you're not allowing people to do

charter schools and now, they're saying you don't want parents to have a

stake in their child's education. If you interrupt that little power

structure that we have set up right now, that unleashes the beast.

BREAM: You know, we've been talking about how that may be one of the big

things in this Virginia governor's race.

TARLOV: It is. Absolutely. And there was the comment that Terry McAuliffe

made during the debate about this. It's certainly an important issue. I

just --we have a ton of charter schools in this country and Democrats

believe that we also need to improve the public schools so that everyone

can have an opportunity to have a great education.

And there are a lot of Democrats who are pro charter school, I would mind

you to even look at Michelle Rhee's work, obviously it's a great example of

that. They're definitely failing in the public-school system. The impact of

not only Zoom school but the mental health strain of the last 18 months on

young people, I'm sure, is going to continue to factor into these testing

results.

And living here I've been following closely, obviously what Eric Adams who

will be our mayor come election day here in New York City has been saying

and Mayor de Blasio has talked about eliminating our gifted and talented

programs. And Eric Adams came out and said, a, I don't think you can do

that, and b, I would never do that.

And I think that keeping the standards makes such a difference, especially

in helping along the kids who are succeeding in these systems and also

identifying the kids who may need a little bit of extra help. And I hope

that obviously that those programs stay and we see more of that.

BREAM: Yes. And Katie, she mentioned, Jessica talks about the mental

health issues and I was reading today about this one CEO of a children's

hospital in Connecticut said that they are so overwhelmed with beds for

children who need inpatient psychiatric care because of what they've been

through the last year and a half and that's certainly not going to reflect

well educationally either.

PAVLICH: I think for a lot of parents and logically thinking people, this

is especially infuriating. Because if you look at the consequences and all

the data whether it's mental health or test scores, this was obvious in

summer of 2020.

You had Senator Rand Paul have an exchange with Dr. Fauci in May of 2020

saying hey, we really need schools to be open in the fall because there

will be consequences, especially for minority students if we don't do that,

whether it's mental health or their education, falling behind and they'll

never going to be able to make it up.

When you look at these numbers, it's like, how are these kids ever going to

be able to get that time back? How are they ever going to catch up,

especially when you have unions who repeatedly, over the past year,

whenever there was a compromise made for them to get back to the class room

they threw up another roadblock, we want more money, we want more vaccines,

we want this, we want that.

And then parents who dared to say, well, we would really like our schools

to be open and we think some of these COVID restrictions are pretty

ridiculous considering that you guys were vaccinated and put in front of

the line, and then they were doxed, and then they were shut out of school

board meetings.

And then when parents found out what they were actually teaching their

children because of the Zoom calls, the Zoom learning, they were then

called racist and bigoted. And so, you know, one silver lining of this may

be that there is a new school choice revolution that is happening.

You had a school board member today in Louden County resigned as a result

of parent --parental involvement. And so again, just generally, you can

apply the standard of did we see this coming a year ago? We did. And

because everybody listened to Anthony Fauci, this is the consequence that

was warned about.

BREAM: Well, and a lot of other countries have handled this differently,

the masking, the kids in school and out of school. But what we found out

here is that the kids who were already trailing behind are the ones who

have slipped even further because of this.

KILMEADE: Right. I think there's got to be a creative way to attack the

inner-city schools because money is pouring in but it's not being used in

an effective way. It's not like they are being starved out. I will say from

what I judge. My son went to private school, my two daughters went to

public school, one thing that was consistent, ton of homework. I thought

there was much more homework.

They work, and everybody I talk to, I can't believe how much homework these

kids had. I don't think they had it easy, and I don't -- I have to see

where these targeted scores are and why they're not producing results.

But I think you have -- there's a -- what you're saying is correct, too, is

that, we're putting a lot of money into these schools and it's not

necessarily Democrat or Republican, Jessica, that talks about charter

schools. This is great competition.

TARLOV: Yes.

KILMEADE: Give an opportunity for these charter schools to compete with

the public schools, the public schools will get better, the charter schools

will make the public schools better if a competition happens.

And if Virginia, the changes leaders, changes parties and if we could find

a way to see if you could take your money, your public-school money, and

you put it towards the private school, man, game on in terms of

effectiveness.

BREAM: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: But just real quickly on that --

KILMEADE: That is called standing. That is America.

PAVLICH: Well, Terry McAuliffe just said to your point of the charter

schools getting public money from parents, that he would not allow that as

governor.

BREAM: Yes.

PAVLICH: And the Democrat --

(CROSSTALK)

BREAM: And there is a case coming at the Supreme Court in a couple months

is going to be about money moving with kids and whether it can be used in

private schools. So, how's that as well?

KILMEADE: Think about that. The result will be better schools all around.

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: All right guys. Ahead, President Biden's disaster in Afghanistan

getting a brutal assessment from Obama's former secretary of defense.

PAVLICH (on camera): President Biden's failure on the world stage

continuing to reverberate around the globe with Obama's former secretary --

Defense Secretary Robert Gates, saying he was disgusted by the images of

Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT GATES, FORMER U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY: It was really tough for a few

days there. I actually wasn't feeling very well, and I realized it was

because of what was happening in Kabul, and I was just so low about the way

it had ended, if you will. And I guess the other, the other -- the other

feeling that I had was that, it probably did not need to have turned out

that way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH (on camera): So, Brian, this is really actually I told you so

moment for Secretary Gates because he said last year that Joe Biden had

never made a proper or legitimate successful foreign policy decision

throughout his entire career and this just adds the ending to that.

KILMEADE: It is personally crushing for him because he straddles two

administrations and he knows the families who have lost their lives and

sacrificed so much and he is choking up there. No doubt about it.

I mean, for 60 Minutes to do this interview, I'm always interested in what

he wants -- has to say, he has so much experience and he's had so many

different jobs dating back to Reagan as the former CIA director. But he

wrote, and I highlight, I get all my books on line so I can do these

highlights.

And I wrote -- highlighted that not knowing before Joe Biden was running

for president, when he starts running for president Bob Gates essentially

said I never would have put that in.

Same thing with General Mattis. General Mattis said something similar.

General Mattis is in charge of Iraq and Centcom and he's there and he says

I did an assessment and in comes Joe Biden who's in charge of the

(Inaudible) where he should pull troops out.

He said I did an assessment we should keep about 18,000 here. General

Austin agreed at the time he was there. You know what he did? General

Mattis writes in his book, he excluded -- he exuded the confidence of a man

whose mind was already made up, perhaps even indifferent to considering the

consequences where he judging the situation incorrectly. We're pulling all

our troops out.

Everything that Mattis told him and briefed him in detail, he said it

doesn't matter. I pulled all the troops out. He called up President Obama

and said look what I did. Later we got the invade -- the creation ISIS we

almost lost Baghdad if it wasn't for the Kurds and we are still there in

some way shape or form trying to piece it back together. Iran's influence

is pervasive because we left when we did.

PAVLICH: So, Jesse, you know, the fact is that there are still hundreds of

Americans or maybe thousands of green card holders still stranded in

Afghanistan and the State Department is now saying months later that

they're going to row start these evacuation flights which proves --

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: There's only a hundred left.

PAVLICH: -- that they left people there when they claim that, well,

everyone who wanted to get out was going to get out and it's not even like

a blip on the radar for the rest of the media.

WATTERS: Or Joe Biden. And that's the point. Gates said he felt sick,

country felt sick, the military felt sick, we here felt sick. Joe Biden did

not look like he felt sick about this. And that was one of the main reasons

why he lost this country.

We are a very forgiving nation, especially with war. We understand how

horrible these decisions are. But it looked like the commander in chief

wasn't taking these decisions he was making seriously. He was dismissive.

He was defensive. And he looked really casual. And I don't think he'll ever

be forgiven for that. And we had hearings.

PAVLICH: He checked his watch a few times.

WATTERS: Not only did he check his watch, Katie. We had families at that

funeral revolt and stormed out of the room because Biden wasn't connecting.

He was droning on and on about his son and they were like what about my

son? And there's something wrong with him there.

And we had hearings. We learn anything about the hearings? Was anybody

accountable at the hearings? We subpoenaed some documents, yes, we're going

to give you some documents, we're not going to get anything. And a year

later they're going to come back with a report that says this is what we

did wrong and a bunch of bureaucratic speak that no one can decipher and

then we're going to pivot to Asia. And then next problem we're going to

make the same mistake we made in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam. It's a

vicious cycle.

KILMEADE: Can I just tell you this one thing? They did come from the

hearings, that nobody recommended the strategy --

BREAM: Right.

KILMEADE: -- Joe Biden did.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And you know, has the media confronted Joe Biden about that?

KILMEADE: No.

PAVLICH: Well, yes.

BREAM: Well, it's hard to because he won't take questions.

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: Right. To follow up on that, Jessica, you know, the White House

has not made the president accessible for questions, specifically about

Afghanistan. If you go back when this happened, they released an e-mail

statement from the president at the end of America's longest war and

allowed the Pentagon to kind of announce it and then he was in and out of

coming back from the beach and Camp David.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He didn't even say anything on 9/11.

PAVLICH: Right. So --

KILMEADE: He reported something.

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: I mean, should the White House be handling this differently by

offering him up for an interview about specifically Afghanistan.

TARLOV: I think a lot of Democrats like Bob Menendez who was leading the

Senate Foreign Relations Committee would love to have that as well. And I

do think that --

KILMEADE: Blumenthal.

TARLOV: Blumenthal. I think that the hearings were quite substantive. I

mean, we talked about what General Milley and Secretary Austin said were

downright damning, right? There were contradictions of what those

conversations out of the White House had been saying.

And I would add to what Bob Gates said. I'd offer up also Leon Panetta who

looked almost tearful in a conversation with Neil Cavuto here on our

network talking about what's gone on. And you know, he's someone who's been

talking about these issues obviously for a long time.

And as a Democrat, one thing that I notice especially when it comes to

foreign policy is this fissure between the Obama administration and the

Biden administration. Usually, it's the Obama-Biden administration, right,

eight years together, bros, et cetera.

When it comes to these kinds of decisions, you see that there is a marked

difference between the people who serve President Obama and what they think

about these things versus the people who are serving in the Biden

administration. And I know that that's something that really consumes them

interpersonally as well for those who are carryovers.

KILMEADE: Except for Susan Rice.

PAVLICH: Yes. And Shannon, there's never a lot of agreement in Washington

but there is agreement among the American people. They want some kind of

accountability. And covering Washington, there's not a lot of that

happening now or ever.

BREAM: Yes. Well, as you guys mentioned, there was bipartisan pushback in

those hearings. And sitting there watching these generals say, well,

actually, we told him X though he told you we did not tell him X. So,

there's definitely a disconnect there.

And there is a bipartisan push to try to get answers on that because we

have 13 people that a lot of folks think their lives absolutely did not

need to be put in that position, that they were risked and that they were

lost. So, there are people that are still there. We have all talked with

people who are working over there.

And I still get texts today from special ops veterans who are still

working. They say it is such a slow process but there are still a lot of

people there and we are not giving up, we're doing this every day. They

tell me that the administration is not giving us the full spectrum of

exactly what's going on over there.

KILMEADE: State Department especially.

BREAM: Yes. They say we have our folks on the ground. We know what is

happening here. There are still people that we are pushing as hard as we

possibly can. We're not getting a ton of help from the administration, but

we're not going to give up.

PAVLICH: Yes.

KILMEADE: Erik Prince said he can't -- he says I have a chopper ready to

go. Permission from Tajikistan to stage rescues and he can't get the

ambassador -- the United States Ambassador to answer a call from him or

from the congressman.

PAVLICH: All right, up next, as the Biden administration gets ready to

snoop on your bank account, a majority of Americans say they want big

government out of their lives.

KILMEADE: It's hard to convince that cameraman to go on our roof to do that

slow zoom in but I'm glad he did.

PAVLICH: Right.

KILMEADE: A year of government-imposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates, mask

mandates left and right, and now a plan for the IRS to look into your bank

account. I'm not kidding. It's really no wonder Americans are fed up with

government overall.

And a new Gallup poll says this. 43 percent of Americans think the

government should do more to solve our problems. But here's the big number

54 say -- 54 said they shouldn't. Maybe Joe Biden's heavy-handed approach

has soured some folks.

So, let's start with you, Shannon. This poll surprised me. In a time in

which people like to blame and point fingers, they're saying I want

government to do less. They have too much and they've got their hands in

too many situations. Are you surprised by this?

BREAM: Well, but they voted for an administration who would be for more

government control. I mean this is the person who's elected.

KILMEADE: So, you think it's in the response to what we've seen for the

last --

BREAM: I think so. I think they're frustrated. And i think the best

illustration is college football, OK. You see the stadiums full of like 80,

90, 100,000 people who say --

KILMEADE: What do they chant? I can't make that out.

BREAM: Let's go, Brandon.

KILMEADE: Let's go, Brandon?

BREAM: Let's go, Brandon. But I think that that is people showing up saying

like we're going to make our own decisions. And we've decided this

situation is okay with our risk-tolerance level. They're going to show up.

I think that's the kind of pushback, what you're saying. People are tired

of somebody telling them what to do.

And by the way, I have to mention this because we had this on the show last

night. University of Florida -- I'm a Seminole, these are Gators, but hey

they have good information. And they said they've been tracking these

trends. They say the chief epidemiologist there tracking these big football

games because they have big football games in Florida.

He says, not seeing any COVID ramifications. These outdoor events really

are not the super spreader events that people worried that they were going

to be. So, I think some Americans are deciding that they know better for

themselves.

KILMEADE: I didn't think -- we haven't felt this way that the government

was the problem. Remember, Ronald Reagan ran on that, Katie. The government

is the problem. Get out of the way. And now, do you think -- is this poll

convince you that America changed their minds or do you need to see more?

PAVLICH: You combine this with Joe Biden's polling numbers on his job

approval and yes, they're getting frustrated. But it's more about the

philosophy that you have behind government. So, when there's a big crisis,

people tend to think that the government should be able to handle it.

But then they screw it up and they go too far, especially Democrats, and

implement all these things that people say are -- you know, we could have

done a year ago, they're not applicable now. And when you go from 15 days

to slow the spread to a year and a half later of take a vaccine or lose

your livelihood in your job and the ability to feed your children, I think

people probably think you're going too far.

But it also goes to the fact that just this week, the Press Secretary Jen

Psaki said that Joe Biden is taking advantage of this crisis to try and

implement his $3.5 trillion agenda because they still think that people are

in crisis mode and they want the government to handle things and take care

of them.

But they've proven on a lot of these things that they've screwed up,

they've missed the mark, and they're going way too far when it comes to

controlling people's lives a year and a half a half after this happened.

KILMEADE: And Jesse, what they're allowing -- what they're also saying to

us too and further in this poll is that not only do they want to be left

alone, but the stuff that you do have your hands in, they want you to back

off. 43 of Americans say there's too much government regulation in business

and industry, 25 say there's too little, 30 say right amount.

People want -- people from the deli owner, to the restaurant, to big

business, back off. Let me try to be successful.

WATTERS: I like these numbers a lot. There was a great piece today in The

Post. It was by Glenn Reynolds. The irrational COVID regime is driving many

Americans to a healthy non-compliance. And they use a term called Irish

democracy. So, Irish democracy is when the country --

KILMEADE: Leave without you -- go to a party and leave without saying

goodbye.

TARLOV: Yes.

WATTERS: That's an Irish goodbye. But when the government we don't like --

but we're not going to riot, we're not going to overthrow the government,

we're just not going to comply. We're going to foot drag. You know, maybe

we'll do a little sabotage, throw a little monkey wrench in there.

And you look around in America and that's what -- are we wearing our masks

here, are wearing them down below the nose, are we not wearing them all,

right? Social distancing, OK, I'm going to the beach. I'm going to the

football game, all right. You know what, I'm not feeling too good today, I

think I'm going to have to call in sick. I'm sorry if your flights are

canceled. That's where we are in this country.

We didn't like what they did with telling us how many people we could have

in our restaurants. They made us pay money for these plastic dividers that

didn't even work, all right? Now, our kids have to stay home on Zoom. No,

thank. Irish democracy.

KILMEADE: Jessica Ditto?

TARLOV: No. I'd rather talk about Irish goodbyes, actually, than Irish

democracy. So, something that's interesting about poll questions like this

is that they're really broad, right? So, would you -- do you want less

government in your life, yes or no?

But if you go to the individual issues, there are a lot of places where

Americans, the overwhelming majorities actually do want government in their

lives. Like, you have polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation that even

show a majority of Republicans want a public option for instance. They want

expansion of Medicare. You have majorities of Americans that are for

vaccine mandates. You have people who are pro-masking, et cetera.

So, you have to be careful about just saying this means you know Joe Biden

has had a terribly, you know, six months in office and they're turning

against the idea of big government. It's the individual policies that

count. Regulation has always been a place where people want the red tape

cut. But they do want the government, the federal government to help with

climate change for instance.

PAVLICH: But when you ask the follow-up question --

KILMEADE: Not me.

PAVLICH: Who is paying for it or should people lose their job for forced

vaccination, the answer is no.

KILMEADE: Yes.

TARLOV: Well, but no one --

KILMEADE: Even though thousands have lost their jobs.

WATTERS: It's how you raise the question, we're on to your pollsters,

Jessica.

KILMEADE: All right, meanwhile -- what camera should I say this?

TARLOV: That one.

KILMEADE: I only have five words. "THE FASTEST" is up next.

TARLOV: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, the Queen is

going sober. The 95-year-old monarch ordered to limit drinking on the

advice of Royal doctors according to a new report to ensure she stays as

healthy as possible. Her Majesty's go-to alcoholic beverage apparently a

dry martini. She's also believed to enjoy a glass of sweet wine with dinner

and glass of champagne before bed.

So, Kate, we were laughing about this. Like, she made it to 95. What is the

problem with whatever she's been doing?

PAVLICH: Yes. Like, I think she's doing just fine.

TARLOV: She's doing great.

PAVLICH: They're saying she needs to limit it for her fall festivities and

for next summer, but it looks like her diet is working pretty well for her,

so you know, if she wants to, great. But if I were her, I'd probably be

like, I'm 95, I'll do what I want.

TARLOV: And I'm the queen.

KILMEADE: And I'm the queen. Yes, on top of that, if I'm the queen and I'm

95, I'm taking it one season at a time. Don't even plan for the fall, OK.

The other thing is I get the sense that there's something -- it's a bigger

problem. I think she's drinking a lot.

TARLOV: What? Stop it.

KILMEADE: And that's why --

TARLOV: Are you accusing the queen of day drinking?

KILMEADE: Put it this way. There was a report in the 90s that she was

drinking a lot and she dialed the back. She would have four drinks at

lunch. And --

BREAM: No.

KILMEADE: Yes, look it up. We don't have time now.

WATTERS: You drink too much with Prince Andrew.

PAVLICH: Again, she's 95.

WATTERS: Meghan Markle, you're like, you know, six drinks in every night.

BREAM: It might drive you to it.

TARLOV: Have you heard about the drunk queen theory?

BREAM: I have not, but here's my thing. She's been shepherding and guiding

this country since like, World War II.

TARLOV: Yes.

BREAM: And she's lost her husband. Like, she's going through a lot. I say,

let her do -- like, is she getting ready for the crossfit games or like

detoxing, I don't know. My grandma Nell lived to be 102. And towards the

end of her life, she ate a pound -- those one-pound chocolate bars. Like,

every day she ate one. I am looking forward to just letting it all blow out

the older that I get. So, no. Let the queen do what she wants.

TARLOV: What will you be indulging in when you hit 95, Jesse?

WATTERS: I think I'll be taking up smoking.

TARLOV: That's when you'll finally do it? OK, moving on. Up next, holograms

are no longer the talk of science fiction. A company selling a seven-foot

tall booth into which you can beam a 3d image of yourself anywhere in the

world and only cost a cool $100,000.

Demonstrably less than going to space, but what do you think, Shannon? Are

you going to program yourself --

BREAM: I will say, do it, whatever. I'm not going to try to stop you. But

there's too little human interaction. We're just like beaming ourselves

everywhere like Star Trek. I hate that. I like seeing people and I want it

to come back. I don't want us to move further apart and, you know,

isolated. I want us to be together.

TARLOV: OK.

PAVLICH: This is how Jesse is going to save the world.

BREAM: He already did.

PAVLICH: We're just going to beam him all over the place.

WATTERS: I have an idea. Right. So, if someone wants to book me for a

speech in California, I don't have to fly there anymore. I just project a

hologram of Jesse to California and I get paid the same amount.

PAVLICH: Good for you.

TARLOV: I don't think you get paid the same amount.

WATTERS: There's a hologram discount?

TARLOV: I mean --

BREAM: There is a remote discount, right? You don't get to be able to shake

your pants.

WATTERS: They need -- they need to touch me and --

BREAM: Right, selfies with you.

TARLOV: And see you doing your -- like your little --

WATTERS: All right, I'll go.

KILMEADE: I thought holograms were great when you're dead.

PAVLICH: That's right.

TARLOV: Like for Whitney.

KILMEADE: I know when you put those glasses on, you can project yourself on

stage at a major concert and things like that. I did not know you could do

the reverse. You could actually not have glasses and put yourself

somewhere. And do you experience being in that place?

Like, if they put me in Russia, will I see and interact with Russians?

WATTERS: You don't actually have to come to work early in the morning. You

could just do "FOX AND FRIENDS" from your house.

KILMEADE: Right. I don't even need a remote studio.

BREAM: With Rocky and Polo.

KILMEADE: With my dogs, absolutely.

TARLOV: A nice addition to the couch, a hologram Brian in the morning.

Last up, nostalgia is calling. Nokia is going to release a new version of

its classic brick phone that was all the rage two decades ago. Does anyone

here remember this? I had it.

BREAM: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: You had it? Yes, we had. I thought they were talking about the big

fat phone.

BREAM: Right.

KILMEADE: The bag?

BREAM: Like, what was --

KILMEADE: They come with the bags.

WATTERS: They come with the bags?

KILMEADE: Yes.

BREAM: Have you seen the movie where Michael Douglas is out on the beach

and he's doing it and he's like holding a toaster to his head while he's

doing it.

WATTERS: That's what I thought.

BREAM: But here's the thing. They said you can go without a charge for

three weeks. So, I'm like, sign me up.

WATTERS: Why does the iPhone have that?

BREAM: I don't know.

TARLOV: Well, because they want you buy a new one all the time.

BREAM: Because they want you to buy a new.

TARLOV: And a new charger.

WATTERS: Feedback. We'll get on that.

BREAM: And a new charger.

WATTERS: Steve Apple, get on that.

TARLOV: Steve Apple?

KILMEADE: Steve Jobs.

PAVLICH: Steve Jobs.

WATTERS: It's Trump who called him Steve Apple.

TARLOV: Oh, right.

KILMEADE: Tim Apple.

WATTERS: Tim Apple.

TARLOV: Whatever. But it was cool because you could change the skin on it.

PAVLICH: Yes.

TARLOV: Like, I had different -- that was the big exciting thing, that you

could get --

BREAM: Like those watches.

PAVLICH: And they had the best --

BREAM: You could do different things.

PAVLICH: They're the best games.

TARLOV: Yes, Snake.

PAVLICH: You could play that for three weeks, apparently, on that phone.

BREAM: Yes, with no charge. I love it.

PAVLICH: Yes.

BREAM: The charge thing is what convinced me.

WATTERS: What about the flip phone where it like -- the Motorola.

BREAM: The Motorola is so --

WATTERS: With those skinny antenna.

BREAM: It is.

TARLOV: Yes.

WATTERS: That was pretty slick.

TARLOV: People -- I see that around still.

WATTERS: You do?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Like, drug dealers or something.

TARLOV: Yes, I hang out with a lot of drug dealers.

KILMEADE: And they (INAUDIBLE)

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's called a burner.

BREAM: It's called a burner phone.

KILMEADE: They run like -- run like there's no tomorrow.

TARLOV: OK. Like The Wire. OK, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Jessica.

TARLOV: OK, so, it's a sad day here at Fox. One of the producers of THE

FIVE, Sabrina, it's her last day with the team. Here's some cute photos of

her. We wish you all the best luck in your new adventure. Thanks for

everything over the years. I think she's been here a total of eight years

and a fine member of the Fox family.

WATTERS: Fine member.

PAVLICH: She's got great outfits, great fashion.

TARLOV: Yes.

WATTERS: Sabrina, we are going to miss you. And we love you. And I'm not

afraid to say it.

All right, the third book for the Fox News book imprint All American

Christmas hits the shelves Tuesday, November 16. You can pre-order it now

at FoxNewsBooks.com or wherever books are sold. I love that phrase,

wherever books are sold. Perfect Christmas gift this season, so get your

friends and family, supply chain issues be damn.

Rachel Campos Duffy and Sean Duffy, I guess they're married, this book's

going to featured inside look at how the family of 11 celebrates the

holidays. And I actually wrote a chapter.

BREAM: Me too.

WATTERS: Several of these people wrote a chapter at this table.

TARLOV: I didn't. No one asked me.

WATTERS: Well, we'll get around to you next book. Also, tonight, I'm going

to be hosting "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" and we have a murderer's row here, Sean

Hannity, Bret Baier, Tomi Lahren, Emily Compagno, and Steve Hilton. So,

7:00. Also, "WATTERS' WORLD" this weekend, I hit the streets and I asked

about Kamala Harris. You'd be surprised. People don't even know who she is.

So, make sure to watch that.

BREAM: Were you down at the border asking or were you --

WATTERS: I was not the border. Neither was she.

BREAM: OK, by the way, I have a secret Christmas punch recipe that's in

that book. It took me 25 years of being in the Bream family to get it.

WATTERS: Now, I'm definitely buying it.

BREAM: So now, you definitely want to get it. OK, I want to tell you about

Bobby Carson. He is a 95-year-old World War II veteran. Check him out. He's

part of the Corvette club where he lives. He is a huge fan of the car. But

he found out he was way down on the waiting list for this new car that he

wanted to get.

Now, the people in the club found out and they're like, no way we're

getting Bobby moved up. His friends found out he wanted this all-new mid-

engine Stingray. They got him bumped up. They made all kinds of calls,

pulled all kinds of favors, and they got the car for him.

He's been honored by the gesture. He says the new Corvette is the greatest

car he has ever driven. 95-year-old World War II Vet Bobby Carson, thank

you for your service. And I love that your friends stepped up and made sure

that you got this.

WATTERS: Vet on a Corvette. Brian Kilmeade, you're next.

KILMEADE: All right, it's a complex one. I could not believe what Grif has

been doing at the border in Panama. The best stand-up I have seen is him on

this raft reliving what they're doing every day to get to our country going

through Panama, to Costa Rica, up to Mexico, and then getting here. I

thought it was the best stand-up I've ever seen.

WATTERS: It's the Venice of Central America.

KILMEADE: Absolutely. Then I was introduced to Victor Williams. Watch

Victor Williams on Local News 4.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VICTOR WILLIAMS, REPORTER, LOCAL NEWS 4: And so, Mr. Premium is going to be

out of here every single Monday and Wednesday skateboarding with everyone

and trying his best to basically show them exactly what to do. Victor

Williams, Local 4.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Victor, you are so cool.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BREAM: Dang.

PAVLICH: No helmet.

BREAM: What?

KILMEADE: How unbelievable is that? Yes, I mean, that is awesome. So, I

just appreciate that he kept -- he wasn't even winded and kept it going,

and he wowed his anchors.

BREAM: Nice.

KILMEADE: Hey, by the way, November 2rd, circle your calendar. The

President and the Freedom Fighter will be available. If you want to see me

live on stage, and you guys get a chance to see me -- they don't know how

special it is, November 7th, Charleston, West Virginia, Orlando, Florida,

and then in Clearwater. We got till May for Asbury Park. And just go to

BrianKilmeade.com. Click on for tickets, and then hopefully to see you in

person.

PAVLICH: Oh, your special.

KILMEADE: We're talking about the war on history.

WATTERS: Wow. And it's sold out in Ponte Vedra.

KILMEADE: Yes.

WATTERS: Not bad, Kilmeade. All right, you're up.

PAVLICH: All right, there is something in the water in Arizona. An Arizona

couple's home is full of joy after adding a very big addition to their

family. Last Monday Cary Patonai -- I think that's how you say her name --

delivered her son Finley via C Section, and this is why Finnley made his

grand debut weighing 14 pounds and one ounce and measured 24 inches long.

WATTERS: 14 pounds.

PAVLICH: The average newborn is around half that number. Finnley was born

so they had to scrap his original homecoming outfit and get him a onesie

for a baby six to nine months old. Finnley has two older brothers who were

born at eight and a half pounds and 11.1 pounds respectively.

So, I'd say they're building a football team there. And once they get

older, make sure they go to the University of Arizona not --

TARLOV: Literally my worst nightmare, by the way, that there's a 14-pound

item in there.

PAVLICH: I told the story just for you.

WATTERS: 14 pounds.

BREAM: I haven't tell you, my husband was --

PAVLICH: It's very cute.

KILMEADE: (INAUDIBLE) that's for kindergarten.

TARLOV: Your husband was --

BREAM: My husband was the last of six. He was 15 pounds.

TARLOV: What?

WATTERS: 15?

KILMEADE: I want to see the records on that.

PAVLICH: Wow.

BREAM: Yes, he's like --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I want to see the long-form birth certificate.

BREAM: This baby -- I feel like we have one with the seal and everything.

This baby, I feel like he did the COVID thing. Like, he just ate. We all

gain weight, the baby.

PAVLICH: Good for the (INAUDIBLE). Good job, Cary.

KILMEADE: Jesse was born in Hawaii, so you know --

WATTERS: Yes, we're going to look into that. That's it for us. We'll see

you guys back here on Monday. Have a great weekend, everybody.

