'The Five' on Biden appearing to fall asleep during climate change conference

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on November 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Harold Ford, Jr., Sandra Smith, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is a challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat to human existence as we know it, and every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases so let this be the moment that we answer histories called.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): President Biden overseas trying to impress the world on climate change, but he's not impressing anybody here at home. The president attempting to save the planet by riding around room in an 85- vehicle strong gas guzzling motorcade before this big summit and by sending a third of his cabinet and an army of staffers to the global warming conference in Scotland. While claiming the situation on planet is so dire, President Biden reacting by appearing to take a nap during the climate speech.



Meanwhile back here in America, the president's crises are piling up as his approval rating tanks. Down to just 42 percent with a whopping 54 percent disapproving and 71 percent of Americans say they think the country is headed in the wrong direction. But Biden says all that doesn't matter to him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The polls are going to go up and down and up and down, they were higher early then they got medium then went back up and now they are low. Look, this is -- look at every other president, the same thing has happened but that's not why I ran. I didn't run to determine how well I'm going to do in the polls, I ran to make sure that I followed through what I said I would do as President of the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): All right. So, Sandra, you fell asleep during this climate thing this is -- that's going to kill us all in a matter of years.



SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS CO-ANCHOR: And the whole point of being there is wake up, this is urgency.



WATTERS: Right.



SMITH: And if you sit down and put yourself actually through watching that video in its entirety, it wasn't just a blip. It wasn't 15 seconds. It was full --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Yes, it was awhile.



SMITH: That Greg says he would have done the same. That being said, you know, I was jotting things down as you were going to the open there.



WATTERS: Really?



SMITH: So eloquently pointing out the situation that we are in as a country as the president sat there. When you, I mean, we had talked about inflation ad nauseam, but we are at a point in the year where we are quickly approaching the holidays. And the number one discussion now is that your Thanksgiving dinner is going to cause more and if you try to fly to go see grandma, your flight is going to get canceled because of vaccine mandates and bad weather according to mandates, Christmas is coming.



Gina Raimondo, the commerce secretary when asked if you going to get your Christmas presents on time says call that x because we are dealing with a supply chain crisis right now. gas is through the roof so if you get in your car, it's going to cost you twice as much in some areas of the country.



There are major, major problems and major headwinds right now and people feel that. These are very tangible problems for the American people and that does not pull well for the president and that reflects better on Republicans putting forward a plan for next year.



WATTERS: Greg fell asleep during the cold open Today Show. Do you understand why the president might be a little lethargic?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes. Climate change is boring as a topic that's why we don't do it very often not that the statistics aren't true, the computer models are way off, and it becomes a waste of time. But this is like a fun house mirror of the previous president.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: You had nonstop energy that was really, really exhausting. Like Trump was 24/7 and Biden is zero.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't know. But you know, you always know how the far left is doing and you know that they are working really well is when America is going in the wrong direction, that is the barometer because if they get their stuff right, most of Americans should be suffering. Because that's how -- leftism is like a medic. You know? It's what moms give you to throw up the poison.



That's how you know it works is when you're throwing up, that's what leftism does to you. But if I were Joe Biden speaking of that, and I heard that 71 percent thinks the world is going -- America is going in the wrong direction, I would poop my pants or I think the past tense would be popped.



WATTERS: Popped.



GUTFELD: Judging by the gossip.



WATTERS: Katie, to Greg's point, let's just say he's at 42 percent in the latest poll here. This is what the entire media establishment doing all of they can do prop this guy up, imagine if he didn't have all that help, what his numbers would truly be.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I think at some point people got pretty irritated with you telling them and people in media telling them that everything is just fine when they're paying $4 a gallon and they can't afford to buy the same amount of milk for their kids, and a, they can't even get back to school without all these restrictions.



But going back to the climate summit today, it's a perfect example of how the left is now completely out of touch with the so-called working class they want to represent. None of these people lecturing today are afraid of climate change but they want you to be really afraid of climate change.



Like they have Prince Charles who lives in a palace, multiple palaces, lecturing about how he wants a militarized campaign to get the rest of these people in line. The agenda that they are pushing doesn't allow undeveloped countries to become developed which is also a huge problem for poor people around the world.



They want to be able to continue their lives of luxury, Al Gore, for example, sold his TV company $500 million pocketed from Al Jazeera which of course is funded by oil, he is there. John Kerry, we talk about him all the time wants to keep jetting around because it's the good of the planet.



They want to be in control, they want to control people's lives. It has nothing to do with solving the issue of climate change. And then back home they say well, gas prices are going to go up 40 percent. So while we are all flying into, you know, Scotland for this conference, your house gets a little cold, you can't afford to heat your house, just throw another sweater on and deal with it later. I mean, people understand that and that's why you are seeing these numbers in the 70s.



WATTERS: It does look dope that the president is falling asleep at a climate change conference in Europe while Americans are suffering from high gas prices here. It's off, Harold.



HAROLD FORD JR., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I kind of like trying to sit through the ballet. Look, I feel bad.



WATTERS: That was a great night by the way.



FORD: You get a nap like that?



WATTERS: I did, I did not get a nap, Harold, how dare you.



GUTFELD: You went to the ballet?



WATTERS: Yes, I'm a big ballet guy.



GUTFELD: I don't believe that.



FORD: I think the president might have been exercising his right to prayer or contemplating --



WATTERS: Good, good.



FORD: -- as he sat there. So, there were a couple of things around the table. Climate change to me is really an effort to go after our biggest geopolitical threat and the biggest geopolitical question we have as a country and that's China.



China as we all know a few weeks ago launched a supersonic, hypersonic weapon that for the first time can zig and zag and deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the world. As I've shared, they lead the world in electric battery production, solar panel production, wind turbine production.



Now, are they right? Probably so. They are predicting where the world is going to go. So, I think we should be in the business of competing and trying our hardest to beat them. Climate change to me is also an economic challenge and should set that matter economic race around the globe.



Now I would agree with you, Katie. There is some hypocrisy to people flying in big planes, having enormous carbon footprints and some not saying that we should have it all of the above energy strategy. You can't out of one side of your mouth say what we're dealing within the country in terms of shortages and people wanting to be warm during the winter that we should rely on grids that are unreliable.



We should invest in everything and invest in all above strategy or above all strategy or on all above strategy that all wealthy and middle class, upper-middle-class people are able to live by. We are not doing that. And I think Democrats and Republicans alike have some blame -- have some blame. But for me, it's China.



WATTERS: This isn't -- but isn't China --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: We got to beat China.



WATTERS: But isn't China the biggest polluter, Harold.



FORD: Yes. They have more --



WATTERS: OK.



FORD: But Jesse, they have more coal plant.



WATTERS: OK. I just wanted to hear that.



FORD: But they also have -- they have over a billion people that they are trying to manage and their belief is over the next 10 to 20 years, and I would remind you the richest man in the world he is developing electric batteries and electric vehicles and sending people to space. So as far off as you may think I am, he is $300 billion and the guy right behind him also a believer in climate change.



WATTERS: I'm falling asleep, Greg.



PAVLICH: I just thought.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You know, Elon Musk --



FORD: But you did get the ballet asleep?



WATTERS: I did. I did. I did. Anything else, Greg?



GUTFELD: Never mind.



WATTERS: OK, good.



GUTFELD: I had a thought and then it left me.



WATTERS: OK.



GUTFELD: Much like what's remaining in my brain.



WATTERS: Coming up next, Democrats in full-blown panic mode over the very, very tight race in blue state Virginia.



GUTFELD: It's going to make --



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SMITH (on camera): Democrats in Virginia feeling very uneasy with less than 24 hours to go until the polls open in the governor's race there. Surveys show Glenn Youngkin surging against Terry McAuliffe leaving the Democrats to scramble to change his message. McAuliffe now claiming is not about Donald Trump after making the former president a key piece of this campaign.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE (D-VA), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I canll him Donald Trump in khakis.



Where's Donald Trump? He's pledged allegiance to him six times. Why isn't he here? Is Trump scared of me?



This isn't about Trump. This is about what's happening here in Virginia and it's not about Trump, it's about who's going to take Virginia the next level and get us through this COVID crisis.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH (on camera): McAuliffe also trying to convince voters he can be trusted on education despite sending four of his five children to private school.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCAULIFFE: People trust me on education. We have a great school system in Virginia. Dorothy and I have raised our five children, of course parents are involved in it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH (on camera): Jesse, are comments like that going to hurt him?



WATTERS: Yes. And it's not just Terry about hurting himself, because he has and that's why he's flip-flopping and backtracking, because even his internal must show him losing the momentum.



Youngkin is solid. This is the tall, handsome guy with good hair. He's got a good a nice (Inaudible) --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: I'm going to sleep here.



WATTERS: -- he's got a good delivery and most importantly, he doesn't have a sloppy mouth that the media can take as a distraction and use against him. But he's also got this. He's got a nice vest and this vest works for a number of reasons. This is a red fleece vest, it's now become who he is because he wears it every single day, it's red, you know him when you see it and that vest works in Virginia.



It doesn't work everywhere, but that vest in Virginia that means you are a professional, but it also means you're casual, it means you're a family guy. And this guy has now shown that he can be all of those things to all of these people.



Now also, his now seized on this education issue which is so brilliant because this is traditionally a Democrat issue and now he has united Republican and Democrats and independents against Terry and the establishment and it also softens his image because it makes them look like a caretaker for young children and also he's neutralized race.



Because he is saying I'm not for segregation. Because this is what critical race theory is. It's psychological segregation. Terry is for segregation. I'm for bringing back Martin Luther King's vision of a color-blind society. That's what I want, a color-blind society and that is extremely effective.



SMITH: Interesting. Katie, about --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: She didn't mean that.



WATTERS: Because she goes, interesting.



GUTFELD: Got you.



SMITH: Katie, about the Democrat, McAuliffe claiming --



PAVLICH: Yes.



SMITH: -- this is not about Donald Trump, how can he say that when he is invoked his name, as we just played the tape, so many times to hurt his opponent.



PAVLICH: Well, he's realized that Virginia knows that Donald Trump is not on the ballot. And Democrat for years with the help of the media have used Trump as a way to scare people into voting for them on a number of issues.



But in Virginia in particular, Glenn Youngkin is not just running on education which is something that Terry McAuliffe shot himself in the foot on during that debate. He's also running on things that people care about like limiting the state grocery tax while grocery is going through the roof. He's been campaigning on wanting to repeal the state gas tax temporarily, so people have money in their pockets.



So, while terry McAuliffe has tried to nationalized this race to make it all about Trump and brought everybody under the sun, Glenn Youngkin has really made it about people in Virginia and I think also he's made it about everybody, he's made less political. Whereas Terry McAuliffe is a political machine backed by the Clintons and that's why Glenn Youngkin is getting support from people of all kinds of backgrounds.



SMITH: Greg, Bill Maher has this warning for Virginia Democrats. Listen.



GUTFELD: I like warning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL MAHER, HOST, HBO: Terry McAuliffe he was the governor, he is running again. He should walk away with him. He is neck and neck because he's -- the issue became schools. I said this months and months ago that the issue in the coming elections is going to be what's going on in the schools. Why parents vote and they don't like what's going on in schools. They feel like they are losing control.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH (on camera): Good point?



GUTFELD: It's actually a great point. I'm glad he watches my show. We got -- we cannot forget like one of the biggest stories in Virginia was the unstable scum buckets of project -- the Lincoln Project --



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- who try to exploit racial conflict by creating a hoax. Right? And that is to this point. And the fact that race has become the prism that the media and the Democrats often decide to see everything through and not even the concern for her children. There are columnists and people in the media who claim that when people say you're a concerned parent, they really mean concerned white parent.



So now parenting is being seen through this racial prism by people like McAuliffe who send their kids to private school because if you went by their logic then if you send your kids to private schools, you are a concerned parent, ergo, white parent, I don't know what ergo means.



WATTERS: It sound good.



GUTFELD: But I think this hoax thing might be that turning point where the Dems have to consider letting go of this racial prism, you know, it's time to change the tools and start operating on a different manner than they are now.



SMITH: Harold?



FORD: So, there's a lot there. I think that when you think about the education issue in Virginia, there's no doubt you would not have imagined three months ago that Republicans would have the advantage around and now there are number of factors and a lot of them have been raised here.



I think I'm a concerned parents. I have two kids and my kids happen to be black and white and I care deeply about them and what the schools to perform well. I know Greg meant that as well. But in this race here, two things are going to be learned.



If Glenn Youngkin wins, this is the playbook for Republicans next year to win in the midterms individual candidate, and it's really a playbook for how do you capitalize on the best of Donald Trump and try to shun the parts that don't do it.



I would remind everybody that Republicans probably would be in a majority in the Senate had Donald Trump not divided Republicans in Georgia. Two, if Terry wins, it's a message for Democrats that a moderate down the middle economic message.



Remember, for two of the last four years Virginia has been the number one state to do business and according to a rival business network to now based on taxes and education, livability. Terry was governor five years ago.



So, Democrats have to understand you have to get back to talking about the economy, you got to get back to talking as James Carville who says about the economy is stupid. But understanding where parents are. And this year it's education. And if terry does not win this race this would be probably the biggest reason and the biggest as to why.



SMITH: Great preview of what we're going to see play out tomorrow. All right. Just ahead, more massive airline cancellations and warnings, that is a sign of things to come. It got bad over the weekend.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FORD (on camera): Cancellation chaos rocking American Airlines after the company delayed or ground at nearly 2,000 flights over the weekend. The problems continuing today with 300 flights canceled. The airline blaming on high winds and staffing shortages while frustrated passengers are sounding off.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: I looked at my phone ten or 20 minutes before and yes, I just got canceled out of nowhere.



UNKNOWN: Everything I checked just puts me in another long line and really to be honest with you, they are not answering questions. You just got to talk to customer service. You can't get anybody on the phone.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD (on camera): Other airlines have been crippled by similar delays in recent weeks and experts now warning staff shortages could wreak havoc on holiday travel.



Katie, what can we do to stop the cancellations? What can the airlines do and what can we as passengers do to be helpful?



SMITH: Well, Joe Biden could rescind his vaccine mandate and these companies could rescind their vaccine mandates. And I think they really underestimated what people are willing to do to stand up for their rights. They don't want to -- they're not going to hire lawyers to sue although some of the unions are doing that.



They are engaging in civil disobedience and proving that they are essential workers who worked for most of the pandemic and you were going to tell them now that they're going to lose their jobs or that people working in the airport or for the airline are going to lose their jobs over something that they may not need or do not want.



The other thing aside of this that's obvious to people watching, is when Southwest or American say, it was just weather-related, but it happens only at one or two airports. And when you talk to people who know air traffic controllers or pilots and they say no, no, this is our way of quietly saying we don't want these mandates and it's not just about us, it's about all the people we work with.



So the airlines tried to lie to the passengers and say, well, we are just having issues when it's obvious what the problem is and it would be very simply for the CEOs of these companies to just say, you know what, if you want to get vaccinated, go for it. If you don't, great.



And by the way, weren't we told all through last year that planes were completely safe that we could fly and that they had all the systems in place that COVID was not going to be effective on the plane, so why does that changed now?



SMITH: You know what, that will change things because the companies are losing a lot of money. Southwest Airlines known for its great customer service in October they had to cancel 2,000 flights costing $75 million. So they're going to wake up because they are going to have to take changes.



But Katie, them saying that it's the weather isn't necessarily an excuse --



PAVLICH: Right.



SMITH: -- it's part of the problem. The labor unions were warning for months that because they had scaled back so much staff during the pandemic, they had forced early retirements on so many that if there was ever a snarl in the system or ever bad weather, that meant they would have to connect flight crews and pilots to different areas or disperse them to other airports or whatever it was that they would seriously have problems. That is happening. The labor unions warned that this would happen, and bad weather is part of it. I mean, it's all connected.



FORD: Greg, what do you think? I mean, we heard, so we don't -- we don't think it's weather. We think it could be COVID. Do you think it could weather and the staffing shortages and other things. I think you're right.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: It makes a bad situation worse.



FORD: I think I read the same story. Greg, what do you think?



GUTFELD: The wind sounds more like hot air.



PAVLICH: Jokes on Monday.



GUTFELD: You don't have -- I mean, if you want -- you know, this COVID mandate I think it's the vaccine mandate thing and I think it's time that we start talking about act, like exemptions for essential workers, people who make the world go round and that help us go around the world and that would include the firemen and the cops because we have issues here, paramedics, handsome muscular talk show hosts like me could use an exemption.



So, I think like this all or nothing thing is a huge problem and we are kind of like freelancing this authoritarianism all over the place, so people don't get sued. And again, we talked about my opinion is always that liability now is Trumping common sense. We just don't want -- we are more scared of the risk of being sued than the risk of COVID, but they happen to work together.



SMITH: Right.



WATTERS: What's your biggest muscle?



GUTFELD: God. I'd have to go with my pecks, but thanks for asking, I will show you my calves in the break.



PAVLICH: I thought you are going to say your heart.



GUTFELD: You don't want a big heart.



PAVLICH: I know. You don't have one.



FORD: Greg, so you -- you've always, you've been a proponent of the vaccine and have shared that you believe if we -- everyone got vaccinated, we wouldn't have to wear a mask everything we'd be able to do differently. The airline industry got a lot of public money early on because we wanted to keep that industry intact.



And now you have those who don't want to get vaccinated, maybe the staff shortage and whether could be part of it as well. But do you think they have a higher responsibility maybe to take the vaccine and others because of what we as taxpayers did to keep the airline industry intact by giving them money during the pandemic?



WATTERS: Everybody got money. Everybody got money and they are still giving money out. All I know is this. Few things in life are more agonizing than flight cancellations. Perhaps, Harold a flooded basement, maybe a speeding ticket, or maybe when you sit down to dinner and the food takes forever and you're starving. So, it affects the country --



FORD JR.: Are you projecting?



WATTERS: Yes. It affects the country's mood. And the country is in a foul mood because of things like this. And this is why you see 70 percent of Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction. But it also goes to competence, and this is something that's been dogging Joe Biden. Americans have expectations. We expect flights to take off on time. We expect firefighters to come on time. We expect shelves to be full.



These are things we expect as Americans because we are a rich wealthy and very advanced nation. And when these things don't happen, we say, why aren't these things happening? We want this country, why can't we live in this country? When you ask Joe Biden why can't we have this country that we expect to have, he just mumbles a bunch of gibberish and it just pisses everybody off.



I read this today. the Dallas Morning News. This is how this article started. Let's personalize this. Mark Granberry and his wife Charla had a Caribbean getaway plan to celebrate her recent retirement. Instead of a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos --



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Oh nice.



WATTERS: The couple has been stranded in Charlotte's busy airport since Saturday morning.



SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: That's so sad.



GUTFELD: It's a great airport.



WATTERS: Charlotte -- have you been to Charlotte?



GUTFELD: I love Charlotte.



WATTERS: At the airport?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Or would you rather be in Turks and Caicos, Greg?



GUTFELD: I've been -- I've been to both.



WATTERS: No, you want Sharla to slip into a jacuzzi with her husband --



PAVLICH: Oh my gosh order.



WATTERS: Order a little rum punch.



PAVLICH: It's Monday.



WATTERS: With a little -- what do they call those things, umbrellas?



GUTFELD: Umbrellas.



WATTERS: All right, slurp that sucker down and order a second one. Then maybe get some apps.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: And they should be celebrating their retirement like that, not in a stranded airport.



GUTFELD: You can do exactly that.



WATTERS: First, he strands -- first he strands people in Afghanistan, now he's stranding people at the Charlotte airport, Greg.



WATTERS: You wouldn't be doing and saying this if they're going to the Dominican Republic. You would be saying, don't go.



WATTERS: The ban is still in effect.



FORD JR.: Everybody --



GUTFELD: What happened to that story?



WATTERS: Oh, we're working on that. We're going to get to the bottom of it.



FORD JR.: Everybody, get vaccinated. Up next, Alec Baldwin publicly speaking out for the first time on his movie set shooting.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Alec Baldwin speaking out on camera for the very first time since the tragic Rust movie set shooting that left the film cinematographer dead and its director wounded.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: There incidental accidents on film sets from time to time. But nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion -- it's a one in a trillion.



She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel the director. We were a very, very -- excuse me -- we were a very, very you know, well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You guys, you know what, no details.



BALDWIN: Do me a favor. I'm going to -- I'm going to answer the question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: Jesse, should he be listening to his wife when she says no details until we find out what actually happened?



WATTERS: Yes, I'm going to take an unpopular stance here, Katie, though. This guy just killed someone. He has a car full of screaming kids. He may go to prison. And his wife is bouncing around kind of getting in the way. And he doesn't know what she's going to say. He knows what he's going to say. She could say anything, so I think he's just trying to control the message.



With that said, the dumbest thing I've ever heard, he begins the tape by saying this. I'm not supposed to make any comments because this is an ongoing investigation. I've been ordered by the sheriff's department not to answer any questions, and then answers questions and talks for three minutes.



PAVLICH: It's true.



WATTERS: What is he doing?



PAVLICH: Yes.



WATTERS: This is not -- this is not a very smart move. I do like his jacket though. I want to know where he got that jacket.



PAVLICH: Greg --



SMITH: They've been shopping. 1



PAVLICH: They've been -- yes. They've been shopping.



SMITH: They've been shopping. They've been out and about. And I think if the purpose -- and I trust that they feel absolutely awful about what happened. And everyone who knows this story -- there's a 9-year-old boy suffering, grieving the loss of his mother right now. But if their point is to disappear into Manchester where they are and go tuck away in Vermont to grieve the loss of this woman, Halyna, then do so.



But they're very public. They've been shopping at Ralph Lauren. They've been going for takeout at Italian restaurant. There's photos of them shutting down a bar and having dinner together as a couple and leaving the kids wherever they were. They've got five or six kids in the car. But go home, grieve. I'm not quite sure I understand why they want the media following them around like they are unless it appears that Alec thinks he's the victim here when it's someone else who lost their life.



GUTFELD: Yes, Greg, there's still a lot we don't know about exactly what happened. We're still waiting on whether criminal charges will be filed and he's kind of acting like they're just trying to move on with their lives and be normal in their way of life.



GUTFELD: Yes, I think -- well, his -- you know, obviously, he's alive and she is dead, but his life is forever changed. But the more you read about this and you -- and you see the reports, the worse it sounds. You know, there's a reason you have these safety protocols even if they are especially -- precisely redundant.



Like, you know, when you -- when you hear pilots going over the checklist and they sound bored as hell, it is boring. But you if you skip one step, then there's that thing called pilot error and you're dead. So, there's the redundancy of do -- of like, if the gun is handed to four people, they all have to look at it.



And they would have done this if there was -- I said this every time. An NRA instructor was there or somebody who was part of the NRA because they are -- they are obsessive about this stuff. I have been yelled at -- like, just like -- and I've yelled at people because I -- because like, I'll be at a range and like some guys walk around with his rifle and he just kind of steers. And you just have to -- you have to yell at people. You have to stop -- and instructors will smack you at times.



PAVLICH: Yes. Well, he actually called his crew a well-oiled machine.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was a really --



WATTERS: How about that one?



PAVLICH: Yes, Harold, there's questions here about obviously criminal liability. And there's a lot of blame going on about who handed who the gun and whether it was loaded and whether it was checked. But Taran Tactical which is an organization that trains a range in L.A. that trains a lot of actors and actresses. They've trained for John Wick. They trained Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves.



They say that when they train people, their actors understand all the safety protocols themselves even when they are not on the set to make sure things are going well. And they also say that look, there have been millions of rounds fired -- blank rounds fired over the past 20 years. And just because a single product's refusal to recognize established safety protocols, doesn't mean that the entire system should be changed because Alec Baldwin allegedly didn't have his crew following those rules.



FORD JR.: So, I don't know what happened in terms of the liability there and that the courts and the lawyers will sort it out. It was a tragedy. I feel bad for the family who lost -- families who've lost loved ones and I feel bad for these guys. I think they're trying to get away and the press is probably following them.



I hope that people get trained with guns but I hope we don't -- there's no need for guns. And you said it well earlier. They can do anything with cameras. Why have guns and ammunition on a movie set anyway? I mean police officers mistake people with fake guns, so fake guns are clearly made well enough --



SMITH: To be clear though, I didn't say question whether or not to have guns on the set. I just questioned why they can't do Hollywood magic with camera angles to the point where somebody does -- like, Alec Baldwin isn't put in a position of firing a gun pointed at a camera with a person behind it.



PAVLICH: There should be no live ammo.



FORD JR.: Right. But there should be -- so, that's what I'm trying -- again, I think we could -- there are a lot of ways, but there -- I felt -- this is such a tragic story and my prayers go out and heart goes out to both families and obviously to the Baldwin family.



PAVLICH: But, Greg, the reality is that there were rules that were broken.



GUTFELD: Yes, there's an interesting uh bunch of photographs that came out that were moments before the shooting and everybody except for the actors was wearing a mask, you know. And there is a real irony there that it's like everybody masked up, one is dead because, you know, they didn't follow the protocol. But they wore the mask.



SMITH: Don't you think there's cell phone video of this? How does that not come out yet of the actual incident?



WATTERS: Yes. There's got to be video of that.



PAVLICH: All right, "THE FASTEST" up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, if you were watching on Friday, you may have seen Jesse insult the entire staff, THE FIVE staff.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I don't think THE FIVE staff is trendy. I read this and I thought --



GUTFELD: Oh great, insult the young kids and our staff.



WATTERS: Do you think THE FIVES staff is trendy?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Johnny is trendy.



WATTERS: You think Johnny is Trendy? Do you think Sanders is trendy?



GUTFELD: Wait, you are not going through --



WATTERS: Have you seen our staff?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: Wow.



GUTFELD: Yes, I think it might be time.



WATTERS: All right, I'd like to issue an apology to THE FIVE staff. This is basically what it's like when I walk into the production meetings. Can you run this tape please?



See, this is -- this is it. It's like a fashion show. Every time I go to 21, these people have style. They're very trendy. I didn't mean actual clothing. I was talking about what was in the packet.



PAVLICH: You're still insulting them.



GUTFELD: Oh, stop it.



WATTERS: I was talking about using trendy lingo. I don't think they use trendy lingo. Everything they say I totally understand.



SMITH: Oh wow.



WATTERS: So -- but they have great styles especially Sanders. He will surprise you with his style sometimes.



GUTFELD: All right.



SMITH: Wow.



GUTFELD: Is this something that we go around the table on?



PAVLICH: Yes, I think -- I think it is.



GUTFELD: OK, well I grade his apology a C.



WATTERS: A C?



GUTFELD: Out of -- from one to ten, a C.



PAVLICH: Is that 50 out of -- 50 out of 100s fail?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



PAVLICH: You 50 percent said sorry and then you insulted them again.



WATTERS: How did I insult them again?



PAVLICH: By saying they're not trendy in their language but trendy in their -- in their attire.



GUTFELD: Harold, you're a sharp-dressed man.



SMITH: Very.



FORD JR.: I'd like to give an artificial answer.



GUTFELD: OK.



(CROSSTALK)



FORD JR.: I thought you -- I thought you gave a great apology.



WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you. I like more artificial answers from Harold.



GUTFELD: Do the people on the news -- the news side, Sandra, think Jesse is just a lightweight who talks out of it?



WATTERS: I'll answer that for you.



SMITH: OK.



WATTERS: Help me out, people. I'm leaving.



GUTFELD: All right, it's like stealing candy from a baby. Literally, mom and dads admitting that they take one-third of their kid's Halloween candy the day after trick or treating. So, Sandra, that's just like the government taking our money except that it's less.



SMITH: I have a couple --



GUTFELD: 33 percent.



SMITH: I have a couple of observations about Halloween candy last night. One, there's -- when you remember when you were a kid you came home, there was more diversity in the candy. You know, there was those random candies that you don't see all year and you're like wow, I got this. The candy I saw yesterday was like all the same.



WATTERS: Supply chain issues.



GUTFELD: No, the candy is racist.



WATTERS: The candy is racist.



SMITH: I don't know but there was one observation from my 6 or 8-year-old, I can't remember, and that was there was not a single Snickers in their entire bucket. Not a Snickers.



WATTERS: I'm going to have more on the Snickers gate controversy which I sparked on Friday at the end of the show, so --



FORD JR.: What'd you say?



WATTERS: I'll talk about it. I ranked my top five Halloween candidates.



GUTFELD: Harold, your kids are too old now to --



FORD JR.: They're 7 and 6.



GUTFELD: Oh, OK.



FORD JR.: I went hunting before Halloween so I had my third before the -- before we went out there.



GUTFELD: There you go.



FORD JR.: But you're right. The diversity in the candy, I love when you used the word diversity in the candy. There was not -- it was like the same things.



SMITH: There wasn't those --



GUTFELD: You know what I think? I think we need more equity.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Inclusion, inclusion, inclusion. Katie?



PAVLICH: We were rookies and went to get candy the day of and there was nothing available except for the large pieces, so they all got the life size mega bars.



WATTERS: Oh, good house.



PAVLICH: So, it worked out.



GUTFELD: You know what I did? I went to watch Gwar. And I got sprayed on with red paint. That was my trick-or-treat and I'm paying for it now.



WATTERS: You get sprayed on.



GUTFELD: I got sprayed on. I'll show you the clips. Finally, Merriam Webster, a nice young woman --



SMITH: Very nice.



GUTFELD: -- has added 455 new words to their dictionary including dad bod, amirite -- which I hate -- TBH, that's the abbreviation for To Be Honest if you're on Jesse's staff, and super-spreader which was my nickname in prison.



WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait, wait. You're insulting my staff now?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You can't do that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You can only insult your own staff.



GUTFELD: I would never do that because I love them. I respect my staff.



WATTERS: How would you feel if I started insulting exclamation point? I'll go there.



PAVLICH: You did that once for a whole show.



GUTFELD: Yes, you did it for those --



WATTERS: Katie, stop. Help me out here.



GUTFELD: What do you think about these words, Harold? You were a -- quite good with the words.



FORD JR.: So, I don't -- look, I'm a believer. You shouldn't add too many words unless -- you can't just have a moment and make yourself -- like, TBH, it's not a word.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's not a word. It's abbreviation, an acronym if you will. I'm not sure if it's an acronym.



SMITH: Super-spreader, TBH, is my favorite, am I right?



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go. There you go.



WATTERS: Super-spreader.



SMITH: You see how I did that?



GUTFELD: Yes. Super-spreader is a -- is out of the pandemic, Jesse. It's not what you think. It's not a porn term. Geez.



WATTERS: Why would you say that?



GUTFELD: Because you're a disgusting person. Katie?



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: You point to me after that?



FORD JR.: What does dad bod mean? What is that? What is that?



GUTFELD: That -- it's like -- that means --



FORD JR.: Oh, dad, dad. I got it. I got it. I knew what that was. I got it. I got it.



PAVLICH: I wouldn't Google it. That's all I'm going to say.



WATTERS: Harold, you need to --



SMITH: Harold, you don't have to worry about it.



GUTFELD: It's like you're not really out of shape but you're not in shape. That's what a dad bod is.



SMITH: By the way, Jesse, very snazzy, very snazzy.



WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you.



SMITH: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." And Halloween was yesterday as we've discussed. And here are some photos. Sophie and Ellie went as a basketball player and a basketball. That's Ellie getting dribbled. And Jesse Jr. was Pepe Le Pew.



SMITH: Oh, my gosh.



PAVLICH: Oh, my gosh.



WATTERS: Because he stinks, as of the diaper. And I don't think he loved the costume but --



GUTFELD: I lent it to you. And it fit perfectly.



WATTERS: It fit perfectly. And I had a great time dressing him up. So, there you go. Also, I'd like to issue my third apology to show. You know how I ranked the candies and I left one out. I left Snickers out. It was an oversight. I want to apologize to the Snicker family. It will never happen again.



SMITH: Can I just say, I didn't see a single Butterfinger finger or a Hershey's Bar in the bags either.



GUTFELD: Because they don't sell them at Costco.



SMITH: No Butterfingers.



WATTERS: No Butterfingers? It's because I ate them all.



GUTFELD: They still -- they don't sell the big bags at Costco.



PAVLICH: What do Snickers rank?



WATTERS: I haven't formulated that yet, Katie. That's too much pressure.



PAVLICH: OK.



WATTERS: Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: Let's do this, America. Greg's curious parrot news now with 35 percent more parrot. That's right.



SMITH: Oh, my God.



GUTFELD: If you need your parrot news, come to me. Let's check out this parrot. This is in Brazil. He's at -- it's a traffic camera. And he's just a curious parrot. You know, there he is again. He's very curious. I love it when parents do this. I have a -- you know, I have one of those doorbell things and like every now and then bird will be there just checking me out because, you know, I'm in my bathrobe doing my yoga.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: And I'll just stop there. I'm losing my mind. Look at that.



SMITH: That's amazing.



WATTERS: All right, Sandra.



SMITH: The event of the year is right around the corner, folks. Fox Nation's Patriot Awards Wednesday, November 17th, Hard Rock Live Theater in Hollywood, Florida. Gold tier tickets are sold out but there are plenty of silver and Patriot tickets that are available. Silver tickets will get you access to the pre-show party meet and greets, book signings, and more with all of your favorite box talent. Look at that lineups. Get your tickets now, foxnation.com/patriot awards. You do not want to miss that. Fun, fun.



GUTFELD: I better get an award.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: But I'm not watching. That's all I'm saying.



WATTERS: What award would you like?



GUTFELD: I don't know, like best patriot.



WATTERS: Biggest patriot, not Vegas?



GUTFELD: Best supporting patriot.



WATTERS: Sure, that's patriot.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Katie.



PAVLICH: OK, so when people have weddings, sometimes it can get dramatic. Things don't always go as planned. Well, this bride went to her reception. Her name is Emily Jackson from Dallas and her husband Tyler, sat down her bouquet table full of flowers --



SMITH: Oh my God.



PAVLICH: Oh, no, of candles, excuse me. And this chick over here just came and stomped it out.



WATTERS: Nine times out of 10, that leads to divorce.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: She saved the day. So, they got it all out of the way at the beginning.



SMITH: That was horrifying.



WATTERS: All right.



FORD JR.: Nobody was hurt.



PAVLICH: No. No one was hurt. Quick thinking saved the day.



WATTERS: Harold Ford Jr.



FORD JR.: Mike Mason, former FBI agent, one of the four most senior African American agents to ever serve at the -- ever served in the bureau, retired, went to the private sector, got out of the private sector, moved back home to Chesterfield County, Virginia. He notice that there was a shortage of bus driver, school bus driver, so he signed up, took up weeks of courses to learn how to drive the bus.



The people to school that you said are you sure you want the school bus driving job? He said yeah. He said there's a shortage. I want help education system. There's nothing more we can do if we're concerned citizens to be helpful. Here's the guy who didn't have to do this, donating all of his salary. It made me feel good to see that read -- that story yesterday.



WATTERS: Yes, but he yells at all the kids. Did you hear about that? He screamed at them.



SMITH: They need it. It's good.



WATTERS: That's right. All right that is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" -- why are you laughing so much? You got to get it together.



GUTFELD: I'm sorry.



WATTERS: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret Baier.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.