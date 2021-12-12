'The Five' on liberal media's rush to judgment on Smollett

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on December 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kayleigh McEnany, Harold Ford Jr., Dagen McDowell and Greg Gutfeld.



It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.



Democrats and the media looking like complete fools after falling for another massive hoax. Jussie Smollett is now a proven liar after the con artist was convicted of five of six charges for staging his own hate crime and then lying to police about it.



It was clear to any sensible person from the start that the facts of this hate hoax just didn't add up but that didn't matter to the media trying to push a racial narrative just to divide the nation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: I don't like that it's being put out there in the media that this is a --



UNKNOWN: Yes.



UNKNOWN: -- possible hate crime.



UNKNOWN: Yes.



UNKNOWN: Right.



UNKNOWN: A lot of questions in this case but I know Jussie Smollett is a really, really good guy. I just want justice to be served in this case.



UNKNOWN: And the media has really cast so much doubt on his story which I find so personally offensive.



ROBIN ROBERTS, ANCHOR, ABC: He's given a detailed account which Chicago police say is consistent. He hasn't changed his story. They also said it's credible, police have said that. And also, that he has been very cooperative.



BROOKE BALDWIN, HOST, CNN: This is America in 2019.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): And Democrats were even worse. Biden said, quote, "homophobia and racism have no place on our streets." Kamala Harris called it a modern-day lynching and the rest of their Democrat minions were eager to fall in line.



After pushing this fake news, the White House now says it wasn't a big deal because everybody was doing it. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There are lessons learned perhaps for everybody who commented at the time. Including former President Trump. We respect the jury's decision, lying to the police particularly about something as heinous as a hate crime is shameful.



If you look back at the time it's also true and important to note that accusations of hate crimes should be taken seriously and they need to be fully investigated, but that's where everybody was looking at it at the time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS (on camera): Accused President Trump of falling for the hoax.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I know. I was sitting in my office today which is between you, Jesse, and you, Greg. And amid all of the noise and chaos --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: First of all, we are sorry.



MCENANY: Yes. Thank you because I hear you guys a lot. You more than Greg I will say.



WATTERS: You can hear me in my office?



MCENANY: I can hear you. I snoop on your conversations. Ask Johnny.



WATTERS: Boy.



MCENANY: Yes. So, I'm looking -- I'm trying to concentrate and I hear what I think is the hardest take, which is shameful Stelter which I can't wait to hear the Stelter jokes on Gutfeld. Shameful Stelter said, the right is going to use this as an example of why not to trust the media. Then I hear the hotter take from Jen Psaki this is all Trump's fault. I mean, who says this?



Meanwhile, her boss is the ultimate race bater. We've heard him any number of issues, you know, let's put them -- they'll put Mitt Romney will put them back in chains. Remember he told a crowd.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCENANY: The shameful you are not black comment and then the shameful accusation of this Jussie Smollett crime, only to be surpassed by Kamala Harris who said this is modern-day lynching along with Cory Booker. Not Trump's fault, sorry.



WATTERS: Yes. Harold, she's trying to spread the gullibility around like it was everybody that have fallen for the hoax. No, it was pretty much every big name politician on the left and left-wing media figures.



HAROLD FORD JR., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's why you have -- that's why you have trials. When the allegations came about, they were explosive, they were divisive, they were anybody would be touched to their core if this was true. It turned out not to be true. No one should now defend this.



I think there are actual attacks based on someone's sexual orientation, there are actual attacks, people are being attacked based on race and even gender. This effort here by this young man whom I don't know, I don't know why he did it, what would make him do it but it certainly it besmirches and makes -- it cast doubt even more so on some people who may not be inclined to believe that hate crimes actually take place.



So, this made at, you know, at some level I think at his core he probably wants to try to advance the quality and then help the country move forward on race and gender issues and sexual orientation issues, but he shoved us back here.



Anyone who doesn't say this was wrong and the jury spoke and he'll face the consequences is not doing right by those in this country who want to ensure that people of color, people who have a different sexual orientation are protected.



WATTERS: Yes. You heard race relations in the country. And to Harold's point, any time another, I guess allegation of a hate crime you see out in the TV, people are going to scratch their heads because this was so high- profile it raises doubt every time going forward.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Not if you send the message of sending Jussie Smollett to the hoosegow for a little spell.



WATTERS: We might not see a lot of more hoax in the next couple of weeks.



MCDOWELL: I am not kidding like, Jussie Smollett learn to exploit and inflamed racial tensions for his own personal benefit and gain from the very people you just showed on the TV.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And what he did was, so he could get a year or two. First-time offender would get probation but he committed perjury, this is according to Andy McCarthy.



FORD: Right.



MCDOWELL: So, he could go away for a couple of years in fact. What he did was he pushed and pedaled a hoax designed to rip a country apart that was already tearing at the seams, he threw kerosene on already a burning fire, so I call him a civil unrest arsonist.



He was perfectly happy to see Chicago, the murder capital of the country and even the rest of the country besieged by violence, go in -- go up in flames, descendant of riots and for what? Because he maybe wanted to maybe play a superhero in a Marvel movie or get a deodorant commercial, because his talent as an actor wasn't enough to get him, well, anywhere anymore.



WATTERS: And Greg --



MCDOWELL: That's what we see.



WATTERS: Social media makes it so easy to now fall for these hoaxes. You see something and then the politicians think they have to tweet about it right away. They have to get the message out there instead of just waiting just a couple beats.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: You know, I think you got -- I still believe Jussie.



WATTERS: You do?



GUTFELD: I do. I do. I do think that he and maybe O.J. should get together and do a reality show and find the real attackers.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Right? I think that would be perfect. To what Jen Psaki, when she brought up Trump as an example, that really isn't what we were talking about. We are talking about, we're not talking about like, you know, saying that if this act is true, it's bad. It's that the pressure to silence any dissent or skepticism as the crime unfolds.



So, everybody is terrified, like when you see -- when you hear about this crime, it's so absurd, so on the nose, so comical that you burst out laughing about all the -- all the elements. It's like a perverse Christmas tree of twisted ornaments. None of it makes any sense.



But if you said that during that week you could be called a racist. And like Dagen was saying. You know, this was a volatile climate at the time of the hoax. So, what he was basically saying was that he happy to cause injury, perhaps property damage, riots, whatever because in order to do this story.



He had to have known that this could have some serious consequences for a lot of communities. And you've got to remember like what the, you know, in the three weeks that this happened, I mean, the three weeks from the start which I think was January 29th to February 27th, 18 people were killed in Chicago including a one-year-old and you have to wonder how many cops could have been dealing with that in saving lives instead of devoting all this time chasing down these imaginary attackers because they were supposed to.



I don't care about Smollett. I care about the media. They are just as guilty because they primed, they primed their peers, their friends in the media and activists to believe that this was actually possible.



That like, yes, there are these MAGA -- MAGA -- Trump supporters yelling MAGA country at one a.m. No one would believe that unless they were psychologically primed. And we spend five to six years being primed generally from CNN who has been creating this atmosphere that was anti- police, that the country was systemically racist.



So, you need two things to create this gullibility. Primed them, and you want the story to be true. That's what, that's what happened here. And there's -- and you have to -- one last point, it's only one way. The traffic towards these folks --



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- is only one way. There is no moderates, there's no conservatives, there is no libertarians that fell for this, right? It was only the left and it's because the left has been indoctrinated into the idea that this is a hopelessly racist country full of evil, white Trump supporters who just want to chase anonymous actors. They don't even know who the guy is. Jesse's family doesn't even know who the guy is.



WATTERS: Yes. Like the MAGA supporters watch "Empire." I'm also wondering if they actually had captured it on the surveillance tape, we would have seen that it was fake.



MCENANY: Right.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: We would've seen two guys dressed like, --



GUTFELD: Yes. What you think --



WATTERS: -- like pulling punches.



GUTFELD: You don't hire two black eyes to play two white guys. I learned that in acting school.



WATTERS: Casting is very important when you stage a hate crime hoax.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: But I don't think most Democrats that when his trial started that he was innocent.



GUTFELD: No, no.



FORD: And I was that three-week period, you're right. But after that. I mean, I'm a Democrat, I don't think that it --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Well, it's a --



MCENANY: That's why they're silent now.



MCDOWELL: Well, he almost didn't get prosecuted.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: But he --



MCDOWELL: Kim Foxx dropped the charges.



MCENANY: Right?



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: So, he almost -- and there a whole bunch of clips and tweets about justice has been done when Kim Foxx originally dropped the charges.



GUTFELD: Stelter.



FORD: But there were Democrats who put Webb in charge. Democrats in charge in Chicago and Illinois. So, Jesse, I'm only saying, look, I don't disagree with what you said --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: And why did Kim Foxx drop the charges? She got a phone call from Michelle Obama?



MCDOWELL: Ring a ding-ding.



WATTERS: His ex-staffer.



MCENANY: Yes, that's right.



WATTERS: Remember that?



FORD: I forgot about that.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: All goes back to the Obama does. Everything.



GUTFELD: Way to blame Obama, Jesse!



WATTERS: Could be part of Obamagate.



GUTFELD: It could be part of Obamagate.



WATTERS: We're going to find out.



FORD: You want me to write that down?



WATTERS: Write it down. Coming up, law enforcement says the White House is lying about trying to stop this crime wave.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL (on camera): The Biden White House apparently isn't telling the truth about its efforts to crack down on crime. They claim to be working with local law enforcement to help stop the staggering wave of smash and grab thefts.



But a top sheriff's group says that's a bunch of baloney and that they are unaware of any planned response by the federal government. Meantime, as Philadelphia sees a record number of homicides this year the radical district attorney there is playing a cleanup after making this outrageous claim.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY KRASNER, PHILADELPHIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY: There is not a big spike in crime, that is not true. There is also not a big spike in violent crime. Neither one of these things is true. Basically, we don't have a crisis of lawlessness. We don't have a crisis of crime. We don't have a crisis of violence.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL (on camera): Larry Krasner now says he was inarticulate and he's blasting the media for focusing too much on that comment. Of course, blame the media, we heard what you said, you jackass. Greg?



GUTFELD: Are you calling me a jackass?



MCDOWELL: No, I never.



GUTFELD: OK. No, it is. I don't know how anybody can say that when the statistics are staring in front of you when Philadelphia is breaking records in murder. I don't know how he can do. The only, I think the reason why is dismissing crime is that he's culpable.



Obviously, he's a hard-core left D.A. who's let out a lot of people who have ended up hurting other people and he's also like a lot of people in the media walled off from crime.



It's kind, I was thinking about this. You know that if there was this -- if we were in a relatively safe period and a relatively dangerous period you might never know the difference. You'll never know the difference because it's not in your neighborhood.



And so that's what you are seeing, is you're seeing a lot of people disengage from real life, either behind the gated communities sucking on the teeth of CNN believing that there is no crime or if there is crime it's done by white supremacists.



And then you have the media who cannot acknowledge a crime wave because they were embracing the policies like no cash bail and emptying jails which help causes. So, the media can't cover it, the politicians can't admit to it because they are guilty.



And so, all you have left is this mere state of denial. It just -- and then it shows you how absurd it is when somebody can burn down a tree and he's back on the street outside -- out in front of the building because the city, New York City, again, $1 billion sent to De Blasio's wife to deal with the mentally ill.



We have a poor mentally ill man living on the street. He is back there.



MCENANY: Yes.



GUTFELD: Burned down a tree. Because our city won't do a G.D. thing for him. Sorry. See, at least I abbreviated it.



MCENANY: He self-censored, yes.



MCDOWELL: No. I've e-mailed a psychiatrist I know who works at Bellevue and said, why wasn't he taking taken to Bellevue?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And he's like it's not -- he's like, I don't know. He's like, I can't answer that should have been taken to Bellevue rather than sitting watching the tree lighting.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Jesse, I want to bring up though, that there is a fight brewing in Los Angeles County between Alex Villanueva and George Gascon out there where George Gascon called, he said when you wrestled with a pig you both get muddy. And then he said I don't mean law enforcement. But that's good - - this is a fight between evil or deeply evil and good.



WATTERS: I think the phrase is don't wrestle a pig, you get dirty and the pig likes it. But, yes, I think obviously we all know what's going on there. I'm interested to know why the Democrats don't want to get the feds involved in crime, because knowing the Democrats they get the feds involved with everything.



They want to federalize elections, health care, guns, obviously the border but for some reason they don't want federal involvement with the sheriff's, with the crime thing. And then I got to thinking because I think so much, I got to thinking, what crimes do the Democrats really care about?



And it seems to me they only care about the crimes that get big headlines and that they can exploit for power. They care about hate crimes. They care about COVID crimes. They care about police misconduct. They care about January 6th.



Those are the types of things they are focused on and then I went to the FBI web site, I figure out, what's the priority of the FBI and the Joe Biden administration? You know what's on the front page of the FBI web site has right now? Encouraging the public to report hate crimes, seeking information about violence at the capitol. Pay attention to holiday scams, pay attention to vaccine scams.



And then they have a podcast. The FBI has a podcast. Podcast on this episode of inside the FBI we uncover the truth about some other noteworthy cases involving UFOs. Why are you doing a podcast on UFOs when there's a murder record right now?



Thirty-year murder record smashed, 12 cities smashing homicide records, smash and grab everywhere and they are focused on January 6th. They are focused on hate crime hoaxes. Their holiday scams. It's because they don't care about things that they can't take advantage of politically.



They don't care about black-on-black crime, if an illegal alien killed someone, they don't care about that, that's not a priority to them. Their priority is political crimes, that's it.



MCDOWELL: That's why the Department of Justice started going after parents at school board meetings.



WATTERS: Right.



MCENANY: Right.



MCDOWELL: And the Department of Justice took on the theft of Joe Biden's daughter's diary because that was an interstate crime potentially when she possibly left it in a hotel but that theft was more -- was important enough for the DOJ to take it on but not record murder rates.



FORD: There is a lot there but let me try to answer a little bit of it. I think the model for Democrats and Republicans when we think about what's happening in our cities, because I think that's where the key concern is what we have done here in New York.



We elected a mayor who will take office in a little less than a month who is battling publicly with some forces that want to see him not re-empower the police to do things, not see them deploy street units to go out and help communities all across the city.



I think even on one of our other shows earlier in the day I think there is some dispute between the mayor and the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement here in New York City. I hope the mayor prevails because we need not only more police on the streets but mental health initiatives here in New York.



I can't answer for the DOJ and the FBI on all those things but what I do know is that the numbers are up. The things you don't want up in crime are up and the things that you want down are not down. That's where the focus should be.



Mental health and putting more police on the street, reforming bail reform and standing up to those, be they Democrat or Republican that want to stand in your way. If we do those things the city will be safe and every American city will be safer.



MCDOWELL: Greg talked about this about the danger of data mining and also to his point, the only line of defense that the left is coming up with is, well, the murder rates are below where they were in the early '90s and '80s.



MCENANY: That's right.



MCDOWELL: New York City, we have less, fewer than 500 murders this year, it was over 2,600 back in 1990. I'm like, that's your goal?



MCENANY: Right. That's your talking point, and then what's President Biden doing? Nothing but weak feckless action or inaction. You know, his first thing as DOJ comes, does when coming into office is we are going to exonerate half of the Portland rioters.



And then President Trump he said, hey, you cities who aren't solving crimes in your jurisdictions, I'm going to call you anarchist jurisdiction and we're going to take your federal funding. What does Biden do, get rid of the memo. Biden aided and abetted the defend the police movement.



You hear Jen Psaki tacitly, quietly say we are against defund the police. Wait, but my guy on the campaign trail was asked do you want to take funding from the police and he said, absolutely. He has aided and abetted everything we've seen.



We talk about liberal D.A.s and we should. We should also talk about the guy sitting in the White House who is doing absolutely nil.



MCDOWELL: Criminal justice is about justice for victims.



MCENANY: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Not criminals. Straight ahead, the White House spin about the economy getting destroyed by a record surge in inflation.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCENANY (on camera): President Biden desperately wants you to think the economy is excellent. But that spin is getting demolished by the latest inflation reports.



Prices surging to the highest level in 40 years, just in time to ruin Christmas for millions of Americans. President Biden trying to deflect.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Every other aspect of the economy is raising ahead, it's doing incredibly well. We've never had this kind of growth in 60 years but inflation is affecting people's lives. God willing, we get the Build Back Better proposal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCENANY (on camera): God forbid. And after reports that the White House was pressuring media for better coverage it looks like they got the memo.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: To me, we have the strongest economy perhaps I have ever seen. The number this morning, the unemployment number it's the best in years, the best since '69.



DON LEMON, HOST, CNN: Cost at the pump is finally easing up. The financial average for a gallon of regular falling to $3.35. The lowest since October. Just look at that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCENANY (on camera): Now that was economist Don Lemon who went to the DNC school of economics. Greg, you remember this chart, we all saw it, the two cents.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: The y-axis was huge and they celebrated two cents. Well, Don Lemon celebrating five cents down at the pump.



GUTFELD: And he actually literally sang Biden's praises. You know what's weird? It's like if they were going to have secret meeting, I would try to pretend that I wasn't there. Like I feel a little bit more subtle about it, not like Cramer who is, as we all know, has been wrong more times than anybody on the planet.



MCENANY: Yes.



GUTFELD: He must have compromising pictures of the president of CNBC because I don't know how he can get away with saying a lot of the stuff. Inflation is at nearly 7 percent and he is saying this is the strongest economy I've ever seen.



You've got Lemon singing, you got The View. Nobody is even bothering to hide the fact that they took the message and they ran with it. I also love that there was a, I don't know, where there was a clip yesterday, Joe Biden saying that people will end up paying their fair share for gas.



And I'm trying to figure out, what the hell does that mean? I mean, is that -- are we going to have different brackets for gasoline? You show up and you type up --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: There are premiums.



GUTFELD: Yes. You type up your income and it was like honestly, he is very confused, but there are two options here. He actually meant it, which is scary, or he is confused, which is scarier. So, I don't know. Do I want a cognitive -- cognitively declined president or an evil one?



MCENANY: How about neither? Jesse, the liberal media lapdogs they've ran back to the lap, and apparently the White House is celebrating this one piece in particular from Washington Monthly. Here's the title. Like, you can make this up. It's like Ron Klain's Twitter feed. The title reads this. Sorry, my glasses here. Politico says it's a Biden boom, and no one has noticed yet. They're celebrating this.



WATTERS: Yes, you can tell who the hacks are because literally days after the meeting, all these people raise their hand and start spinning for this guy.



MCDOWELL: Right.



We're here because of a mad scientist and we're here because the dumb politicians. Fauci trained that lady to create the stupid pandemic. And so then, Fauci shuts down the economy. It's tough to rebound after that. And as we come out of it, Biden throws $2 trillion on top of it, declares war on fossil fuels, and we put all the factories in China. So it's really hard to come out of this thing.



And it only affects the lower and the middle class. The rich are fine with inflation. They don't care. The most powerful guy in the world then calls up some rich pundits and says, hey, can you tell the peasants that they don't know how good they have it?



In the first, they ship the jobs to China, and then they open up the borders to the cheap later, then they shut down their schools and jobs, then they fire him for not getting vaccinated. And then they say, you know what, we're going to raise the price of gasoline, food, and shelter and you're going to have to appreciate that.



I have never seen so much contempt for the working classes country. There is going to be an earthquake of an electric in a year. Mark my words.



MCENANY: Oh, yes. Especially because of stunts like this. Ron Klain, the Chief of Staff, he's like standing before an IsoBoard. This literally happens. Here is just touting how great the economy is, trying to brainwash us all, Dagen, when really when you dig into the numbers, we have fewer jobs now than in February of 2020.



The jobs being added back are those that were canceled because of lockdowns. They're not doing anything spectacular.



MCDOWELL: They keep crowing about the weekly jobless claims. What about the 11 million job openings that can't be filled? And wages in this country are falling adjusting for inflation. Real wages have fallen since Joe Biden took office in January. So, that's a hardship which these nut-expletives --



WATTERS: Don't say it.



MCDOWELL: Don't understand. They're -- so --



GUTFELD: Call them Smolletts.



MCDOWELL: They will not -- this will not get solved, because they're not willing to do what it'll take to fight inflation. That's reversing all of their policies. But what could happen is the Federal Reserve pulls up Paul Volcker and starts hiking interest rates, get -- totally get rid of the bond buying, reduce the balance sheet.



Because if the economy is really so strong, it can take it, number one. Number two, the governor of New York, the lunatic that replaced Andy Cuomo, instituted -- she's going to do the whole let's not talk about inflation, but let's go back to lockdowns and worry about this new variant more than absolutely necessary. She just instituted a new mask mandate for all indoor places that don't look for vaccines. So, the both -- the outcome of both of these is going to be a nightmare for the Democrat.



MCENANY: A nightmare, totally, totally. And then, the solution we hear from the CBO today, the Build Back Better Plan, yes, right, that it's going to add $3 trillion, Harold. Is it now the time? We have a 40-year high inflation, but we got to build back better?



FORD JR.: So, if prices are dropping and gas prices, maybe we shouldn't salute or praise President Biden, but if they were going up, we would certainly attack him, so he probably deserves a little bit of a break on that.



Five million jobs had been created since he took office. Whether those jobs for jobs that left or came back, by definition, anytime you create jobs. A lot of times those jobs did leave and some come back and you're trying to create others on top of a hopefully a new regime of innovation and growth. We have to get there.



I think one of the things that we should do, and the President believes, that the Build Back Better Plan is going to help cities build their infrastructure -- build up their infrastructure, make themselves more attractive for investment and for being perhaps innovation centers.



I think the number one thing we should think about is what President Trump did with Operation Warp Speed, which you guys did.



MCENANY: Thank you for the credit.



FORD JR.: Your -- time out. You accelerated the way we do vaccines. It used to take five to seven years. You guys did it with the help of our pharmaceutical industry, scientists, engineers, in a year and a quarter. We had to figure out how do we make Pittsburgh, Philly, Memphis, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, how do we make them advance innovation and manufacturing centers so we can ship some of what we have over in Asia back here in the United States.



But we have to build the infrastructure in it. Take Baltimore. All of these cities are capable of doing these things and creating jobs and making America more competitive in the 21st century. That's what I hope this White House focuses on even more and hope the Republicans alike --



MCDOWELL: You know who creates jobs? It's the private sector, so maybe they ought to pipe down and zip it up and stop vilifying all these businesses that actually employ people in this country.



MCENANY: In the meantime, Harold Ford giving President Trump a little credit. Thank you.



FORD JR.: I do -- I do it a lot. I think we should -- I think more should - -



MCENANY: I love it. I love it. "THE FASTEST" up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FORD JR: Welcome back. If you only could hear this. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, dating is getting a lot harder in our politically polarized world. 71 of young Democrats said they would not date a Republican.



Jesse, you're happily married and have a beautiful family. But if you were single, could you -- could you date a Democrat?



WATTERS: I was in college, I had a drink, an Antifa walked through the bar. And she was good-looking, I'm buying her a shot.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WATTERS: What do I care? It's dating. I'm not going to marry her.



GUTFELD: That's how you -- that's how guys think.



WATTERS: And I'll guarantee you put a girl that's so far left, you know, she has a communist hat on, you give her a few cocktails, put some stud, walks through the bar tall, humorous, makes eye contact, athlete, done.



FORD JR: Dagan, would you date a Democrat? If you were -- if you were, you know, single and could -- and were in a dating scene.



MCDOWELL: I'm not picky which bring so many -- it's pretty clear. I think that conservatives should be careful about like really getting serious with a Democrat because, you know, you're taking gender studies and you're paying 300,000 for that degree. You're never going to be able to support yourself. You're going to get hooked up with that and wind up on, you know, having to pay for her or his --



WATTERS: Marrying debt.



MCDOWELL: Right, you're marrying debt.



FORD JR: Kayleigh?



MCENANY: Hey, I dated a Democrat earlier in life. However, I'm married to a camo-wearing conservative Mark Levin, Republican. That's where I was always meant to be. But I will say, more of the Liberal Democrats that were men said they would date a Republican than women, so they may have a hard time finding people to date the liberal men. I don't know. Sorry, Harold.



FORD JR: No, no.



MCENANY: You're happily married.



FORD JR: Very. Greg?



GUTFELD: One of the big key findings here is that we -- it reverses the stereotype. It's actually the Republicans who are open-minded and the left who are intolerant. Their version of tolerance is agreeing with somebody that -- I mean, being tolerant of somebody you already agree with.



But I think what's -- the real lesson here, it's not actually about the political affiliations, it's about the severity of it. Like, I don't want - - I've dated mostly all liberals but I would never date a hard-left activist protester because there's something wrong. There's something -- there's a hole in themselves.



And I would say a super hard-right, you know, whatever, survivalist, you know, there's something else going on there too. So, when you go to the -- when you go to the extreme edges, they always tend to meet, right? There -- it's crazy. They're just mirrors of a different kind of crazy. That's what you avoid.



MCDOWELL: Because you get cans of seeds for Christmas from the far right survivalist.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Exactly. Have your wedding in like a bomb shelter.



FORD JR: Up next, Jesse, you're pretty stylish.



WATTERS: Yes.



FORD JR: Male leggings or meggings are apparently now all the rage. Is skin-tight fashion trend is seeing a huge boost in popularity with men wearing them outside of the gym? Have you --



WATTERS: Yes.



FORD JR: How often do you --



WATTERS: So, I bought leggings or jeggings or meggings, whatever you want to call it, because it's cold, and when you run in the park in the winter. But I wear shorts over the meggings.



FORD JR: Why is that?



WATTERS: Because I don't want to just wear meggings. So, it's cool, you know.



FORD JR: Greg?



GUTFELD: You know, I have to say that every decade, we keep edging closer to walking around in Long Johns. I'm OK with this if we have a flap in the back. You know, just go full-on. But we are going to hell in an emasculated handbasket.



WATTERS: You just --



GUTFELD: Let's get back to wearing suits outside with hats, hats, and smoking cigarettes in the bar, talking like this: Hey, what's going on, Jesse? How was work today?



WATTERS: I don't know. You wouldn't look good in meggings. That's why you're against them.



GUTFELD: Oh, I know what you're trying to. You're trying to get me in a pair of meggings. That's what you're trying to do.



WATTERS: You got me, Gutfeld.



FORD JR: Kayleigh, your husband wear meggings?



MCENANY: So, I texted him and asked. And he said -- he sent me a picture. It was exactly like you described. He's like -- he was an athlete so we had on the meggings, leggings with the shorts over.



WATTERS: Yes, but the shorts is over it.



MCENANY: So, Jesse, that's the style.



WATTERS: That's the style.



FORD JR: Dagen?



MCDOWELL: Man or woman, I don't need to see all that.



GUTFELD: Yes, me too.



FORD JR: You don't want that --



GUTFELD: It's always at the airport.



WATTERS: Wait. Dagen also -- you know, she said I wasn't allowed to wear flip-flops as a man.



MCDOWELL: You're not allowed to wear flip-flops.



WATTERS: See? She's very strict.



MCDOWELL: Unless you're going to the beach, I don't want to see toes on men.



WATTERS: I have very nice fee, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I'm sure you don't.



WATTERS: I do.



FORD JR: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: To answer that is for real. It's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. Let's get to it. This is a good question. Other than going to the dentist, what's your least favorite thing to have to go through? Kayleigh?



MCENANY: At risk of sounding gross, I guess the OBGYN which you guys would know absolutely nothing about other than Dagen. I mean --



GUTFELD: I'm a birthing person so yes understand.



MCENANY: You are a birthing --



GUTFELD: I'm a birthing person.



MCENANY: Oh, I'm sorry. I haven't been to anyone else.



GUTFELD: But I am -- I'm deeply offended. I'm deeply offended. What about you, Harold?



FORD JR: I've had two a colonoscopy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD JR: The prep for the colonoscopy is the worst.



GUTFELD: It's the worst. I love going under but when you knock out, it feels great. But the night before, you're on the toilet, there's like you got to -- you got to prepare for that.



FORD JR: Oh, man. You don't know if you're fully there yet.



GUTFELD: Yes. Oh my God, it's disgusting. And God forbid. Your bathroom is next to the bedroom or in the living room.



MCENANY: TMI.



GUTFELD: It's disgusting what happens. Jesse, something you get to look forward to?



WATTERS: I've never been to the OBGY -- what is it called, OBGYN?



MCENANY: OBGYN.



FORD JR: You didn't go with your wife?



MCENANY: OBGYN? Your wife has.



WATTERS: I never done a colonoscopy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I never don --



GUTFELD: It doesn't have to be a medical procedure. It could be something you just don't like to do.



WATTERS: Traffic, obviously. Traffic.



MCDOWELL: I'd rather get a colonoscopy or go to the gynecologist before I go to Whole Foods on a Sunday afternoon.



GUTFELD: There you go.



MCDOWELL: By -- and by the -- never mind. I was going to keep talking about -- the OBGYN is better than the colonoscopy.



GUTFELD: No, shut up. I haven't answered. Producers are going, let's move on because they get all squirrely about that. None of you guys mentioned the puff in the eye. The puff in the eye at the optometrist.



WATTERS: That's not that bad.



GUTFELD: Oh, I -- no, waiting for it to happen when they have you sit like this.



WATTERS: Greg, the fact that you like the colonoscopy more than that --



GUTFELD: Also, the thing --



WATTERS: That's scary.



GUTFELD: Also when the pressure of having to decide which one is better. This one better? Is this one better? Is this one better? Is this one better? Is this one better? Is this one better? See, the producers aren't telling me to go on.



MCENANY: They don't do the puff anymore, though. Where have you been?



WATTERS: I was -- I was all into it.



GUTFELD: All right, OK, what did you think was going to be amazing but turned out the other way? Don't say your first marriage. Dagen?



MCDOWELL: My 20s.



GUTFELD: Well, that's pretty good.



MCDOWELL: I thought it was just going to be action time. It could be because I had a haircut like Johnny 'Joey' Jones.



GUTFELD: Oh, there you go. What about you, Jesse? What did you expect to be amazing?



WATTERS: Mescaline.



GUTFELD: Really? You did a lot of Mescaline?



WATTERS: I'm just kidding, Greg. I've never done drugs.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes, never. Not at all.



WATTERS: Never. I've never done drugs.



GUTFELD: Not you. Not Jesse Watters.



WATTERS: No, but I think my friend told me about Mescaline. It seems -- it seemed better than it was.



GUTFELD: But that's not you.



WATTERS: What is it -- what's the question again? What --



GUTFELD: Oh, just forget. You know what, this is the worst Friday ever.



WATTERS: I got to get out of here.



GUTFELD: Harold?



FORD JR: I don't -- what do you think was going to be amazing turning up -- I don't --



GUTFELD: What did you look forward to and then you found out -- maybe it's a play. God, this is a game show from hell.



MCDOWELL: You're having to -- you've got to give him suggestions.



FORD JR: It was -- it was --



WATTERS: No one cares.



GUTFELD: No one cares. They all want to go home.



WATTERS: They all want to go home.



GUTFELD: All right, I'm going to say -- I'm going to say road trips. You ever go on a road trip? Like, in your head, the road trip is amazing. And then you're on the road trip, and you're going, I'm just going to turn around. And you go like, I'm going to turn.



Oh, run -- going for a long run and then suddenly realizing you've got to run all the way back.



MCENANY: That's a good one.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



MCENANY: I will say -- I do think I have a good one. Look, my wedding day, I got to marry the love of my life, Sean Bill Martin. He's the greatest. However, it was terrible because I was sick the whole day. I had to get an IV.



GUTFELD: Wow.



MCENANY: So, I mean, that's a pretty good -- and my guests --



MCDOWELL: Because you were hung over.



MCENANY: No. No. I did drink wine the night before. I didn't eat a lot of - - I didn't eat a lot. But I had a stomach bug, can confirm, doctor's note.



GUTFELD: That's when you don't wear white. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: That was the worst. I'll go. As everybody knows, I'm indeed -- I've been to eating healthy --



FORD JR.: It's now time for "ONE MORE THING."



(CROSSTALK)



MCENANY: It's so different than "OUTNUMBERED."



MCDOWELL: As everyone knows, I'm into eating healthy and finding out what's good for you. And I found my latest inspiration. Check out Max Stanford from London. Max sat down with a goal of eating 400 Brussels sprouts in one sitting. Now, here you -- this is where you can pick it up, Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, yes. So, we ate a bunch of sprouts. "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00. We got Kayleigh, Glenn Greenwald, Lara Trump, Adam Carolla, Carley Shimkus. The real cool part of the show besides you, obviously, we have an ex-jewelry thief. The guy stole about $15 million worth of diamonds. And gold and now he gives us the inside story of these smash and grabs. It's fascinating. I learned a lot.



Greg who we also just learned a lot about.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



MCENANY: A lot about.



GUTFELD: All right, this Sunday, I'll be in Newark, New Jersey. And you can still get tickets. I'll be live with me and Tom Shillue. You can go to info@gutfelt.com. It's a great show. It's live. It's hilarious. And then I'll be in Phoenix in March, in Salt Lake City in May. Watch my show tonight. It's amazing. We have lots of people. I can't remember right now.



So, let's do this. Greg Smash and Grab News. I'm glad you brought this up. We thought that it died down, but apparently this dangerous crime trend is spreading to animals. Check out this little guy. He has been uh going back to the same place uh and just taking anything he could find. No one's stopping him. And you know why, because he hasn't stolen $900 worth of stuff yet.



So, it's going to take him approximately three to four days before -- and the security guard is just standing there. He doesn't care. And this guy is just like, what the hell. He's like taking everything. It's amazing. You know, America is going to hell in a emasculated handbasket.



WATTERS: All right, Kayleigh, you're up.



MCENANY: So, my new book is out. For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond. And where Jessie's book was competing with Reese Witherspoon, I am competing with the 1619 Project. So, we have to drive this to number one, Amazon, kayleighbook.com, wherever books are sold. And Gutfeld --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: Took my book to number seven and "WATTERS' WORLD" is going to take it to number one.



WATTERS: That's right.



MCENANY: Yes.



WATTERS: I think we're going to get there.



MCENANY: I hope so.



WATTERS: All right, beat the 1619, whatever that's called. Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I see your criminal puppy and I raise you a fat bear, and I mean a really fat bear. This was in Minnesota. This was caught on a voyager's wolf project camera run by the University of Minnesota.



WATTERS: That's not slowed down. That's real slow.



MCDOWELL: They said this is the fattest bear that they've ever seen. It worked hard for that body.



GUTFELD: Come to the village, I'll show you some fat bear.



MCDOWELL: I'm an honorary bear.



GUTFELD: I bet you are.



MCDOWELL: And I'm not going to -- and maybe I'm here soon, maybe I'm not. There you go.



GUTFELD: I'm interested. Shave me curious.



WATTERS: Harold.



FORD JR: God rest the soul of the great Bob Dole. Now, here's a creative way to count down to Christmas. A printing company in the U.K. has created a giant 10-foot high advent calendar filled with bags of chips including Doritos as you can see. The tasty creation is so huge. To open a door, you have to use a ladder. It boasts a whopping 18 000 calories behind its doors. Those Megans would come in good.



The calendar's creator Andy Phillips says he simply likes building big festive treats and thinks this is the world's biggest chip at the calendar.



GUTFELD: Probably because there's only one, Harold.



FORD JR: You know what, that's the competition you want.



GUTFELD: Yes. You'll be first in line if no one else is doing it. That's my theory.



WATTERS: All right, a lot of theories, Greg.



GUTFELD: I do. Would you like to hear some?



WATTERS: No. We've heard enough.



MCENANY: I heard too many during the break.



MCDOWELL: I can't even look at you in the eye. I'm afraid I'm going to turn into a pillar of salt.



WATTERS: Yes. I'm just glad I'm sitting away from you right now --



GUTFELD: You're making people --



WATTERS: -- you dirty, dirty person. We'll see you on Monday.



