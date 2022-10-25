'The Five' on Democrats insisting midterms are not about inflation

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 24, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I told you. Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld, along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters, and her version of Uber is holding onto a helium balloon, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.



With 15 minutes to go until the midterms, a huge swing in momentum for the GOP as Democrats wetting their pants. Sorry, Harold. Yes, we are officially on a red tsunami watch, but it seems like nobody has told Joe yet.



Instead of hitting the campaign trail and talking to voters, President Biden was cooped up inside a bun -- with a bunch of DNC staffers. I bet it smelled wonderful. Biden giving a rousing pep talk on how his party has it all in the bag.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We're running against the tide and we're beating the tide. We, the Democrat are the ones that are fiscally responsible. Let's get that straight now. Republicans are fiscally reckless pushing tax cuts for the very wealthy that aren't paid for, and exploiting a deficit that is making inflation worse.



Republicans are determined to hold the economy hostage, either given to their demands on Social Security, Medicare, which millions of Americans rely on and earned and paid for, where Republicans are going to crash the economy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That is rousing, and if Biden's blame the Republican strategy fails to catch on, there's the Nancy Pelosi method of changing the subject.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D), UNITED STATES SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: It's about getting out the vote. Everything else is a conversation compared to that. But in order to do that, you have to have inspiration. You can't run on empty. And the fact is, is that, when I hear people talk about inflation as I heard him there, we have to change that subject. The fight is not about inflation, it's about the cost of living.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: But are they connected?



(CROSSTALK)



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: But that is the same thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.



GUTFELD: The media going one step further to help Democrats spin the bad news by saying inflation is all in your head.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALI VELSHI, HOST, MSNBC: Joining me now to discuss this great inflation myth that I just talked about. I do not want to belittle anybody's experience with inflation. We are all feeling it. We are feeling it in our daily lives. It is real, but it has been transformed into something that Republicans, in particular running for Congress are blaming Joe Biden and Democrats for specifically, when in fact there is no economic evidence or mathematical evidence or any other kind of evidence that that's actually true.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, I guess in MSNBC they're celebrating Halloween early because Velshi came as a park ranger, it's quite impressive. They're two big whoppers here. And Dana, I want to, Joe says the Dems are fiscally responsible. How can that be? But then Nancy and you -- and we all felt this when she said it, that it's not about inflation, it's about cost of living. Can someone explain this to me? Isn't the cost of living affected by inflation?



PERINO: Yes, of course. I mean, I don't understand what she was trying to, I understand what she's trying to do. She did not succeed.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And the weird thing about the president's speech today, he was giving it to Democratic staffers at the DNC. It wasn't even like you were going and trying to persuade independent voters. That's some kind of a strange place to do that.



Let's go look back at the Democratic narrative just this year. First, trans -- inflation was transitory. Then it was a rich person problem. Remember that little thing from the White House podium? Then it was the Republicans will make it worse. Then it was, hey, at least Europe -- Europe is worse than we are. Then it's changing the topic.



They don't -- last February in the State of the Union address commentary I said that Biden's accomplishments are now vulnerabilities, and they only exacerbated that by adding more spending to the -- to the, what do you call that? Checkbook?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: The American checkbook.



GUTFELD: Yes.



And American -- Americans feel, and they figured it out, but you cannot separate people's lived experience from the fact that they want to say, well, we have a 3.5 percent unemployment rate, and that should be enough. Therefore, we should all be happy and we should all be relieved.



Well, people are not relieved, and if 78 percent of people feel that inflation is hurting them, and 47 percent said that they've had to make cut backs and their regular purchases because of inflation's made their lives so hard, then they're going to vote on that. There's just, you can't -- you can't change the subject from that.



GUTFELD: Exactly. You know, I'm going to do my Harold Ford impression. Harold, congratulations on that coaching victory this weekend.



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS C0-HOST: Thank you very much. It was a big one.



GUTFELD: I know that you were excited and a little nervous and I want to wish you well. Having said that, you must feel a bit nervous about what's happening and doesn't the -- this young woman to my right make a great point that your party is starting to realize that the adult issues, inflation, crime and border are finally pushing out all that Twitter based woke cult stuff. Like they realize they should have paid attention to this stuff.



FORD: So, the woke stuff, first of all, I'm delighted about this one. Saturday. I think I'm a little bit tired.



GUTFELD: But what soccer --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: But very kind of your text.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Eat up the clock.



FORD: The voters are now being presented. I think you're right, Dana, but voters are being presented a set of choices here right at the end. And I think to the extent that Republicans are able to focus, I think the biggest weakness for Democrats, is that we have not developed a coherent, easy to understand policy on the border. That we've not screened, we're against no cashless bail or we're against cashless bail.



But I got to tell you, when it comes to the economy and inflation, I think voters are -- have not lost their sense of humor about where the blame should be assigned. I think the Fed has failed us in a lot of ways.



They -- their primary responsibilities to curb and to fight inflation. And they neglected to do that, I think, in the way they should have. I think Dana laid out politically, there were some Democrats to tag along in some of the way they talked about transitory and other things.



We had an inflation problem a long time ago. There were Democrats, Republicans who talked about it. I read a piece this weekend in the New York Times magazine of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who seems to have her own thoughts and designs on what the majority should look like if the majority is there, and the kinds of things they're going to --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You're a big fan of hers.



FORD: Well, I differ with her. I differ with her a lot. And I do think if you, if you were -- if you read her, I think you believe that there's going to be a lot of investigating. There's going to be a lot of exacting of retribution, and maybe that's what people want.



I think voters see that. I don't think all the party is for that, but she said in that article that she, that Kevin McCarthy was going to have to listen to her.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: It reminded me a little bit of some of the AOC talk, and I think the Nancy Pelosi has been able to tamp that down. The questions, can McCarthy do that?



I think another big issue for Republicans is going to be Ukraine. Do we continue to support Zelenskyy? I think there is a -- there's a part of the Republican Party that said they don't want to do that. And I think it's going to be incumbent upon Senator McConnell, Mr. McCarthy to say, we will tamp that down. They've not done that.



So, I think as voters taken all of this, this race is tight. I will agree with you. The momentum seems to have shifted a little bit more to the Republicans over the last few weeks, two weeks ago, we'll see what turnout is and we'll see, see what this final outcome might be.



GUTFELD: Yes. I wonder though, I don't think the wars as big as a pocketbook, but who knows? You know, Judge, you have high inflation, high crime, record border crossings, and it's still close.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's what drives me crazy. It's still -- how can that be?



PIRRO: You know, it drives me crazy too. I mean, but what -- but what drives me even crazier is when you have a president who is literally telling the American people that our economy is strong as hell.



And there he is, as you say. He's talking to these staffers with 15 days to go. Why isn't he out in some of these tougher races, you know, campaigning with some of the candidates? And everything that he says is pretty much a lie. I mean, it can be gainsaid by thing -- I always bring my chart. He keeps saying, the rest of the world is suffering.



Well, they're not suffering the way we are. Countries that we wouldn't consider, should be in the same league as we are. They're doing better than we are with inflation.



But I think this whole thing about Nancy Pelosi and she, her saying, you know, well, I don't want to talk about that. You know, I want to change this subject. That's what the Democrats have been doing. They've been -- it's like a shell game. They say, this is really what we need to be talking about. That the Republicans, they are the violent ones.



You saw January 6th, they're the violent ones. And forget about the summer of 2020. Forget about the fact that crime is through the roof and we're going to talk about it in the next segment. Forget about all that. Just listen to us.



And then when you've got the mainstream media supporting them with it -- with their bully pulpit, then Americans think, well, gee, maybe that, maybe you know, it's as bad as Biden says it is. But I'll tell you, the last, the last interview Biden did where he's asked about whether or not Jill Biden supports him, I mean --



GUTFELD: That was scary.



PIRRO: -- this man, where is the 25th Amendment? I get the, you know, you don't want Kamala Harris. But this man doesn't have his wits about him.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was a bit weird. What about Ali? Is it Velshi saying that --



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- the inflation is a myth, Jesse?



WATTERS: Yes, he looked like Glenn Beck, didn't he? With gloves? Was it that cold this weekend? I didn't remember. I thought it was pretty nice. So he says it's a myth and there's no way that this is the Democrat's fault.



But Morgan Stanley put out a report that said that was the American Rescue Plan, two trillion. That's super charged inflation. And he's a business correspondent. And he didn't know that.



And then you had, I think it was Clyburn come out and say, yes, yes, we juiced the numbers with inflation. But you know, we had to do it. And he said that on MSNBC. So, the business correspondent on MSNBC didn't know that, but I knew that. I'm neither a business correspondent and I'm on Fox. That's pretty stupid.



I get nervous when I hear red tsunami. You know, my thoughts on red wave.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: You're adding tsunami to this now. It's like, it's too good to be true.



PIRRO: Yes. Right.



WATTERS: Now, Biden, everyone has been saying that they're going to have a recession next year. And now Biden conveniently says, if you elect Republicans, --



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: -- there's going to be a recession next year. Well done, Joe. So, Nancy comes out and they book her and she just sounds like a political hack.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: She -- you're asking her what's the plan on inflation and the -- and the speaker of the house says, this is not our plan, but this is how we spin it. It's not our fault because it's happening everywhere. And that we're going to change it to now it's the cost of living.



So, permission to make an analogy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Let's say, you have a horrible sex life and you go to your partner.



GUTFELD: Why did I say yes?



WATTERS: And you say, babe, we have a terrible sex life. What are we going to do to make this sex life better? And she tells you, first of all, all couples have terrible sex lives, number one. And number two, it's not a horrible sex life. It's a challenging sex life.



Did your sex life improve?



PERINO: Jesse --



WATTERS: It did not.



PERINO: Where did you come up with that?



WATTERS: Nancy is spinning your sex life.



GUTFELD: Wow.



WATTERS: It's not getting any better.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Why are you talking about Nancy?



WATTERS: She's just spinning it.



PIRRO: It's about sex.



PERINO: God.



WATTERS: Perfect analogy.



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: I'm against cashless bail.



PERINO: The other thing is that, Nancy Pelosi knows that these are her last interviews as speaker.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes. She's going to Italy after this.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: You know, that was really something. That was something else.



PERINO: I'm just trying to change -- I'm just trying to change the subject.



GUTFELD: That's going to -- that's going to make the highlight real.



WATTERS: Hold my head.



GUTFELD: Coming up next.



PERONI: I know.



GUTFELD: A top Democrat says it's your responsibility to not get randomly attacked.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Just over two weeks ago until the midterms, Democrats trying not only to change the subject, but to get convince voters that they are the ones who are tough on crime.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be adding more police to the city's subway system after a series of shocking attacks. The latest shows a man shoved onto the tracks in an unprovoked incident. But critics argue her crime pivot is purely political because she's in a very tight race.



And New York City's mayor might not be helping her case with comments like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS (D-NY): I think that you were right about, you know, not having your iPods in, not focusing our phone and not say yes to that. I do the same and we put out a video and information telling people about being aware of what's around them and what's taking place. And I encourage New Yorkers to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: And blue state Oregon could flip, thanks to concerns over public safety. So, it might not be an accident that Portland's mayor now wants a ban on homeless encampments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR TED WHEELER (D), PORTLAND, OREGON: The homeless crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian catastrophe. We can better connect homeless Portlanders to state and county services by consolidating those critical services in a number of large-scale sanctioned sites. This will be paired with a phasing in of a citywide ban, on self-sighted unsanctioned encampments.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: So that the mayor's -- the governor's race is very, very tight. And it looks like the Republican could win because, Greg, this experiment that they've had has not worked. He called it a humanitarian catastrophe.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: In his own city.



GUTFELD: Yes. Now, I can't believe this guy is still around. Portland's been a hell hole since he's been there. Now, Mayor Adams he does have a point to always be aware, but you have to, now you're in this state where you can't sit in the subway and play Candy Crush anymore. That -- that, those days are gone.



You have to look without looking. It used to be, you couldn't look in people's eyes. Now you kind of got to look around the whole time. And then, people -- they keep talking about this pushing thing as unprovoked or random. It's starting to look pretty deliberate to me. The maybe random for the victim, but it seems deliberate. It seems like what some, like that guy who did that, that was deliberate.



It almost makes me feel like there's some kind of weird challenge going on in the city that we weren't told about.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: And that because it's like this is happening. People just randomly push people. The strangest and worst thing about this, and we keep talking about this, is that nothing gets done even though everybody agrees it's horrible. Nothing gets done.



So, on one side, we'll say it's the Dems fault. Liberal mayors on the other side, they'll say but it's Republican governors in those states. And then there's no second act, right? It's like, OK. Well, I'm happy to never blame another. No -- I will never blame another Democrat.



WATTERS: I won't want to go that far.



GUTFELD: If they would just join and act fire Alvin Bragg, right, get rid of no cash bail. I will forgive them for dragging their feet over this and waiting for politics, political consequences. Just do it.



PERINO: One of the things that they said they're going to do, Judge, is add 1,200 cops to the subway system. This is the just announce on Friday into Saturday. And that's going to be an overtime because there's not enough cops to actually do that.



PIRRO: Yes, that's the whole point. Overtime. How long can these cops work before they're exhausted? I mean, you know, that's great. And by the way, you figure this out, a Hochul two weeks before the election. And by the way, I don't forgive them for not doing this earlier.



Do you know how many people have been killed, assaulted, raped, or the guy pushed off the train. It was suicidal. His mother says he's suicidal, pushed off the platform, but he wasn't hit. Thank God. And you know what, for Adams to say, you know, you got to be aware. No kidding. Dick Tracy.



Why don't you do something about it? I am so tired of going after this mayor. But he doesn't do anything about it. It's a fault of Albany. Cashless bail can be resolved. And that's why Lee Zeldin said, when I become governor, I'm going to replace Alvin Bragg as the mayor -- as the D.A. of Manhattan, and I'm going to make sure that we pass a bill that revokes the cashless bail.



This, you don't need to be a genius to figure this out. And the fact that these Democrats like this guy Wheeler, I remember him from the summer of 2020. Now, all of a sudden, he says, this is a vortex of insanity. He only is offering three camps for 3,000 people, the camps hold 125 each.



These people, this is theater to them. It's about power. They come out at the last minute so that they can get reelected and get their power. They don't care about us. They don't care about victims. And this mayor of New York City, as far as I'm concerned, he doesn't care about victims because he's not fighting for the victims.



PERINO: Jesse, one of the things that this mayor in Portland is realizing is something that other cities have figured out, and thankfully New York doesn't have, which is you can't allow tents on the sidewalk. Encampments are not a good idea.



WATTERS: No, camping is for the woods. It's not for the city. This guy, they defunded the police and then crime exploded. They decriminalized drugs and homelessness, and overdoses exploded. All of these blue chip companies have left Portland. Banana republic let Portland because it was becoming a Banana Republic.



You remember during that summer when they laid siege to the federal courthouse?



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: They were shining laser beams.



PIRRO: Sixty nights.



WATTERS: In these agents' eyes. Yes. For 60 straight nights throwing Molotov cocktails. They dropped all the charges against these guys. And then the next summer they came in and they were street fighting. Blasting commercial grade fireworks at everybody. He didn't do anything about it. And Trump said, you know, I help out a little bit. And he said, take your hate elsewhere.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: Now, all of a sudden, --



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: -- he's about to do something now that's only because there's an election. And then there's Mayor Adams. Don't listen to music on the subway. Don't pack heat on the subway, but get vaxxed because you know that COVID will kill you. The crime --



PERINO: Just in your head.



WATTERS: -- crime is just in your head. Remember the other Democrat politician here that was like, you know what? If there's an arm robbery in Fargo (Ph), spill a soda, distract them. There are now --



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: -- this is like the time in the crime wave where we get safety tips from the politicians. Why is it our job to fight the crime wave? We elected them to fight crime. If you're not going to fight it, I need a tax rebate so I can spend money on jujitsu lessons or something --



PERINO: That's right.



WATTERS: -- because it's their job.



PERINO: Harold, here in New York, there are many House races that might flip to Republicans and part of the reason well, a great reason is because crime is at the top of list, even beating inflation. And so, you're looking at somebody like a Democratic leader of Sean Patrick Maloney, who's the head of the DCCC, who looks like he's going to be taken out by Mike Lawler, the Republican candidate. And it's like the Democrats, all of a sudden, are talking about crime. They missed it.



FORD: Look, I think whenever you have, I don't -- I don't disagree with you, Dana. There are three seats here in New York. One or two probably should be contested. There's one that there's a real surprise about. And crime is at the top of the list.



I'm a different a little slightly here. And that whenever there's a convert to my side, I agree with it and I just take them. Like when there are people who used to root for Ohio state to want to root for Michigan, we will take you onto our side.



And when there are people who, Republicans who flipped on choice at the end of their primaries, I accepted them. Now is it political? Perhaps. But we have a problem and I've tried to explain to my party for a long time, at least the last several months, we can't be for violent criminals having cashless bail. We cannot be for not fully funding the police.



I will add, there was a fully a -- a bill that went before Congress three weeks ago, that funded the police. Republicans didn't like all of it and all of them voted against it. Democrats ought to point that out. But the bigger issue, judge, and others is not lost, I think on a lot of voters.



When you, just like in our last segment, when you tell people that inflation and the economy are the real problem, or that Biden should be campaigning in a certain place, people aren't seeing it. Some people aren't feeling that. Democrats who believe that crime is not an issue and point the statistics to try to suggest that. There have been a lot of people who have lost races because they're trying to tell the voter what you're feeling, what you're experiencing, and how safe you are.



If Kathy Hochul wants to make a switch or a shift, or she's just amplifying a point she has, we should accept it. Because I live in New York. I take the subway. I don't take it as much. And we need our streets safer and our subways safer and anything and anybody that can help us do that, I accept.



Should they have come sooner, Judge? Without question. But I embrace them now as they come to our side.



PIRRO: I agree with you. I would embrace them too if she said something that would make a difference. Other than I'm going to stop the crime. What are you going to do?



FORD: Twelve hundred. I agree. But she's come around.



PIRRO: Over time, she's come around cashless bail. You're the governor. Make it happen.



FORD: I agree with that.



PERINO: They don't have a huge number of retirements --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: I agree with that.



PERINO: -- at the NYPD --



PIRRO: That's right.



PERINO: -- and the recruiting is really tough. All right. Up next, President Biden making a big gaffe on his student loan bailout plan. And it could cost him and you dearly.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: An embarrassing setback for President Biden's student debt bailout plan. A federal appeals court temporarily blocking the program from moving ahead, but the White House doesn't care. They are urging borrowers to still apply and calling the Republicans hypocrites.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIGUEL CARDONA, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: We faced more than half a dozen lawsuits, many from places that accepted PPP loan relief last year. But we're not deterred. We promise to fight, to protect you from baseless lawsuits trying to stop us from providing you debt relief. We will not stop fighting for you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: And despite signing the executive order himself, Biden is now claiming Congress passed the bailout plan. It did not.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I've just signed a law that's being challenged by my Republican colleagues. You just get 10,000 written off. It's passed. I got to pass by a voter too, and it's in effect.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Well, there he goes again.



WATTERS: I just can't believe Donald Trump is bribing voters, lying about it, and then ignoring the federal court ruling. Oh, wait, you're saying Joe Biden is doing that?



PIRRO: Joe Biden.



WATTERS: He's trying to protect democracy, Judge. That's what this is all about. He's got to save the democracy. I can't believe the media is not reporting on it. Wait a second. Don't the media all have all these loans that are being forgiven? So, that's why he's buying their silence. I don't like Cardona. He's a smile talker and he doesn't have the face for it. So, that needs to change fast.



I also like how Biden is adding little details to the lie. Like, oh, yes, we passed this in Congress. It was just by like a couple of votes.



PIRRO: One or two.



WATTERS: Just one or two votes. It was a real nail-biter there at the end. Like, that's why he probably thinks he's gotten more done than any other president legislatively in the first two years, because he's making it up.



PIRRO: That's really sad, Greg. I mean, we're talking about a half a trillion dollars here. Two courts, the fact that they didn't put a temporary restraining order, but the eighth -- the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is one under the United States Supreme Court did put a temporary ban on it. So, there is still a possibility that that may be ended. Do you want to not answer this?



GUTFELD: No, I just didn't read that. So, I love this summary. Look, I love the fact that debt relief is seen as something that just goes away. Debt relief is another person's burden. It goes to another person. Why on earth would we want to forgive loans for people who hate the people who are going to end up paying for them, right? Because that's what happens.



I would love -- like, I have conditions for debt relief. I actually do. Number one, do it major by major. Medical school debt. Let's look at that. Gender studies. No way. It has to have some kind of contribution to society. And the debt relief has to come from the banks and from the schools, because they were in cahoots together with the crazy interest rates, the easy loans, and the stupid majors.



They knew -- like, your counselors knew that the gender studies major was not going to help you. You're going to be six figures in debt.



WATTERS: Six figures.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's right. I'm going to say three figures. Anyway -- but - - so, the point being is that I forgot the point.



PERINO: You made a good point though.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



PIRRO: Well --



GUTFELD: No, no, it should be -- it should be banks -- it should be banks and it should be schools. It shouldn't be taxpayers that are footing this. That's the problem.



PIRRO: All right, and Dana, apparently 56, almost 56 percent of Americans are less likely to vote for a Democrat who supports Joe Biden's student loan cancellation.



PERINO: Well, the President violated his oath, right? He passed something that he knew -- he knew was not going to pass muster in the courts. He knew it was illegal. And there -- when they say we're going to protect you from the justice system, no, like, actually, if you believe in institutions in the system, you should have put this to Congress. And you should have tried to get it to pass but you didn't.



And that was just like the eviction moratorium. They know things are going to be illegal, but they do it anyway. And I also want to mention this. The fact that he gave this speech today to Democratic staffers shows just how political this decision was on forgiving student debt. And it is just outrageous when they compare it to the PPP loans. And the President says that people who got PPP loans would not be as productive in the economy as people who are being forgiven student loans. Are you kidding me?



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: The Congress passed the PPP loans to help small businesses who were shut down by the government. Nobody forced as a small business to take out that PPP loan. They were given that loan because we as taxpayers said, we can't do this to them in a pandemic. Nobody at this table had a chance to vote on student debt relief. And I think it's really outrageous to say they have a problem with working -- the working class. This is one of the reasons why.



They would rather help somebody who took out a loan -- maybe they are burden, but you know what, you took out a loan, you got that college degree, and you are different from somebody that's bought an F-150s to run their business. The guy that's writing the F-150 is a lot more productive than you in the Gender Studies major.



PIRRO: Yes. And the difference Harold is the fact also that the unemployment rate, you know, you can get a job now. It's not like you have to stay home. But we're dealing with a different kind of person who's getting these long bailouts.



FORD JR: I don't disagree --



GUTFELD: With anything you're saying.



FORD JR.: -- with anything you're said around the table. I said -- I said here a long time ago that this should have been tied to what people are studying, the kinds of needs we have in our economy, which we all know everything from pilots, to nurses to teachers we have a shortage of. And frankly, I would have called -- I would have -- you know, I get what the president's doing. I get some of the politics of this and I get that there are -- there is a need there for a lot of students that have this -- have this -- some of their loans forgiven or at least some part of it, but we shouldn't be encouraging people until after the courts have spoken.



I've said on this show when it's been President Trump or anyone else, let's sit back and let the facts get sorted out here. The court is going to decide they have halted this. I would be encouraging people to apply for student loan forgiveness until the courts actually speak.



And then finally, do what Greg said. And also, ask these presidents to come before Congress and explain why did these prices keep going up? What's going to prevent us from having to do this in two years, five years, seven years, 10 years?



GUTFELD: It's so true. It's not going to change.



PIRRO: Why do we have to do it at all?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Also, do the universities get PPP loans?



PIRRO: Look, you take out of contract to pay money back. You pay it.



GUTFELD: But then, in five years, the debt will be back up again. It'll be right where it was.



FORD JR.: At least we got to stop it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: All right, coming up, liberal intolerance strikes again. All hell breaking loose after Republican Ted Cruz goes on The View.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FORD JR.: Political intolerance becoming a serious problem in America. It always has been, unfortunately. Just hours after Republican Senator Ted Cruz got viciously booed at Yankee Stadium, his appearance on The View went completely off the rails. It got so bad, the ladies of The View even came to his defense.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Inflation has one cause and one cause only.



PROTESTERS: Cover climate now! Cover climate now! Cover climate now!



CRUZ: Inflation in the United States has one cause and one cause only.



ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: We do cover climate here, guys. We do cover climate.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: Excuse me! Excuse me! Ladies, ladies, excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say but you got to go.



SUNNY HOSTIN, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: They are accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that almost --



(CROSSTALK)



CRUZ: Well, I'm just really glad you don't have a Van Gogh on the wall.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD JR.: And it didn't end there. Moments later, the producers had to use the bleep button and immediately cut to commercial.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CRUZ: And when I think for the vast majority of Americans, the answer's no.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hey.



HOSTIN: Come on, guys.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD JR.: This is, I think, where we have sort of landed and it's on both sides here. I think this is disgusting. It's reprehensible. I give the ladies of The View a lot of credit for how they behaved. Dana, how would you have handled this if you were there as the host of the show?



PERINO: Oh, I would have been bleeped 100 percent if I -- you mean, if I was interviewing Ted Cruz and somebody interrupted like that?



FORD JR.: Yes.



PERINO: They're ridiculous. And they're their children, and they should be arrested in due time in jail. I really think that they should. Cash -- and no cash bail for these people who are interrupting things. It's absurd. And their parents have got to be embarrassed by their behavior. And you know, Ted Cruz, he's a good sport. He's willing to go on the show. He's got a new book coming out. And he obviously wants to publicize it. The ladies of The View are willing to have him come on. And to be treated like that is preposterous.



FORD JR.: Jesse, would you -- would you treat someone like that or have someone treated like that on "PRIMETIME?"



WATTERS: Never. If Whoopi wanted to come on my show, I wouldn't yell at her. I would listen and then I would laugh at her, and I think that's more effective. A lot of liberals, they want to live in a one-party state where it's like Vladimir Putin gets 99.9 percent of the vote. They say they're pro-choice. They don't want choice. They want one choice. They want the Democrats. They don't want to hear from Republicans at all.



Now, if you're yelling at The View to get them to cover climate change, have you ever tried to yell at a woman to change her mind? It doesn't work. I have tried it for years. It's never worked.



FORD JR.: You didn't asked permission to say this.



PERINO: Yes, you're going to get --



WATTERS: Yes, they're not going to book Al Gore tomorrow, OK. Al Gore can't even get Al Gore booked.



FORD JR.: Judge?



PIRRO: The last time I was on The View -- I used to co-host it frequently. The last time I was on, it was a screaming match and Whoopi Goldberg threw me out of the building, OK. Yes. And my book went to number one on the New York Times that weekend. So, thank you, Whoopi. Look, I don't know who decides who gets into that audience. But make no mistake, if you're a guest there -- I know people have been guests. They can insist on having X number of people in the audience. I don't know what the deals there are, but what I can tell you is this.



You've got an audience that to some extent has been primed by The View. I mean, they are always -- they're very anti-Republican. They are progressive leftist. And so, this is their audience. So, I don't know what they're surprised at.



FORD JR.: Gutfeld, I'm going to let you close it. I was on Greg's show a couple of weeks ago and got heckled just a little bit near one thing. Greg, shut everybody down and said we don't heckle you know. You know, that's the right way to do it. And we get them a little -- we give them a little stuff every once in a while there on The View, but I thought that I was impressed with how they handled it. I was equally, if not more impressed, with how Senator Cruz handled it.



GUTFELD: I actually thought that was a nice break from the normal chatter, right. Did you notice how the audience didn't even -- they couldn't tell the difference, because generally it is a -- it is a screaming match. And so, you have them, the audience, basically joining in. That stuff, it has a reverse effect. Like, it's making me more militant in my adherence to fossil fuels and to red meat. It's like, I see that, I go, I'm going to just start eating a raw ribeye while driving a tractor-trailer of a mountain of coal just like this the whole time. I'm not stopping. I'm coming for you View.



But you're right. It's all -- it's too -- it's there -- it's not -- it's actually not right versus left. That's left versus left.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes, that's the kind we want.



FORD JR.: I'm going with tenacious. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Welcome back to "THE FASTEST." First up, people who could do it in their homes could always be a challenge especially if there's someone is already living there. A Maryland couple claims squatters have set up and are refusing to leave.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm with channel nine. Can I talk to you for a second? You guys stay in here? Are you playing this day?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I'm glad. Well, why are you asking --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And worse yet, the couple caught them moving in with U-Haul trucks on the same day that they bought it. Judge, what can you do besides arson?



PIRRO: You mean while they're in it and then claiming it on your insurance company, so you go to jail and not them? It's real simple. You've got squatters, they don't have a right to be there, they don't have a lease, they didn't buy it, the couple bought it, you have to do it civilly though. You have to get an order from a court. The court then can give it to the sheriff and the sheriff can execute the order, OK. But they've got to go through the civil justice system.



WATTERS: What about the squatter's rights? What do they mean when they say squatters' rights?



FORD JR.: I think this is -- I would use a word if I could use it. This is just nonsense.



PIRRO: B.S.



FORD JR.: I mean, this is -- this is unbelievable. You know, sometimes you go in a hotel, and you go to your room, and knock -- and you realize they've given you the room or someone else's room. I'm embarrassed. I leave the room.



WATTERS: No, I'd go -- I'd keep going.



FORD JR.: They'd give you another room. I'm afraid to sit in someone else's seats when they're not there even when they come and told me to get up off the seats, we shouldn't even have this. This should be -- if they -- if they're not allowed to be there, the cops should come and remove them right away.



PIRRO: You know they can't do that. They've got to get an order from the court.



FORD JR.: Judge, I'm saying, that should not be what it is. I agree with you that's what they should do, but we need new rules and new laws about this. This is absurd.



WATTERS: Dana, you seem like a very, very peaceful person, but something like this would set you off.



PERINO: Well, I just -- I didn't realize until the last few years when we were doing the show and this topic would come up that you can't have a police officer go and kick them out. And those people that are squatting, they seem to know their rights more than the people who just bought the house.



PIRRO: And it might depend on the state which might be more sensitive to the squatter.



FORD JR.: It always depends on the state.



WATTERS: Greg, I mean, mortgage rates are pretty high.



GUTFELD: I just wonder where did the origin of the word squatter comes from? That's the thing that -- that's the thing that bugs me. I'm going to use the Tyrus rule which is what a missed opportunity for fun and torment. That if you can't get -- yes, you go to the court, and while you go there, you just have the time of your life with the squatters while you're in there. Do a little late-night dance parties, have big -- have a big kegger, just drive them out.



PERINO: You should blast hard rock, heavy metal, music into them.



GUTFELD: Or country.



WATTERS: Oh, the audience is going to love that. Up next, it's time to stop apologizing, America. According to the experts, constantly saying that you're sorry is holding you back in life. All it does is make you look weak and feckless, and it dilutes the apologies that truly matter. This is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, isn't it?



GUTFELD: Yes, I guess so. But, you know, I think that there's a difference between saying sorry, and saying you're wrong. So, your distinction --



WATTERS: So, you're just trying to placate someone by saying, you're sorry. You don't really mean you wrong.



PERINO: I think that this comes up, especially in the article, basically, a lot of it has to come from women say they're sorry, a lot. If you're doing it in the workplace --



GUTFELD: Because they're always wrong, a sexist would say.



PERINO: -- you're like, I'm sorry -- like, for example, if you say I'm sorry, I just want to make a point. You can cut off the I'm sorry part and just say, I'd like to make a point. You're at the meeting for a reason.



WATTERS: Yes. Do you say you're sorry a lot.



FORD JR.: I say I didn't mean that. And if apology is warranted, then you apologize. But I think we shouldn't be telling people not to say they were wrong, I think to Greg's point. But I mean, I think apologizing too much is probably -- just say I didn't mean that, and if you took offense, I apologize.



PIRRO: Yes, you started with what I -- what I'm saying.



FORD JR.: Judge said, talk to me all the time.



PIRRO: I do not. You know, you say what I'm saying or what I mean to say is. I mean, you don't have to apologize, especially women who do it instinctively.



PERINO: Especially like if you run into -- if you bump -- if somebody bumps into you --



PIRRO: Oh, I say it all the time.



PERINO: Do you say you're sorry?



PIRRO: Yes, because you don't want to get shot.



WATTERS: I say I'm sorry.



GUTFELD: I would say, I'm sorry. Then I get home and I'd see how much was in the wallet.



WATTERS: A little bumping Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I like it. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." I get to go first. Isn't that exciting? All right tonight, at "GUTFELD!" I got Rob Long, Dagen McDowell, Jamie Lissow, Kat Timpf. That's an all-star panel.



Let's do this. Greg's Porcupine Strip Club News. A lot of people don't know there are porcupine strip clubs. I got some footage from Hot Needles, the strip club. Here is one of the strippers just walk around. You can see the lions outside watching as the strip -- the porcupine stripper cavorts in front. And he's trying to pot her, but you know you're not -- you can't touch the dancers. You cannot touch the dancers. Isn't that cute?



And then what happens? Oh, she gives him a little kiss. And then --



WATTERS: He's in love now.



GUTFELD: Yes, they're in-love now.



PIRRO: Now, they're in-love.



GUTFELD: A lot of pricks.



WATTERS: Never fall in love with a stripper.



GUTFELD: All right, Dana.



PERINO: OK, I just wanted to say I had a great time in Lake Placid, New York over the weekend.



GUTFELD: Did you?



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: You were worried.



PERINO: I have never been. It was on my bucket list. This is the Class family, Rick, Carrie, Mark, and Christine. They -- I've met them at this new restaurant called Marcy, which is a great place. We went to at the Sugar Creamery. And we saw this little cow. Did you like him? We like him very much. And then they had this place where you could go and you can get -- basically, you self-checkout. It was just like on the honor system. We were definitely not in New York. But it was a beautiful, beautiful place. And I was really glad to be there. We visited the Olympic center as well, which is pretty neat.



WATTERS: We have self-checkout here in Manhattan too.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's what we call it.



PERINO: At CVS?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Are you done, Dana?



PERINO: Yes, I'm done.



GUTFELD: All right, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, Pirro's poodles. All right --



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Red, Ted, Stella, get your butts in this out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: OK, Halloween is in full swing at the Pirro house. Check out Red, Ted, and Stella in their costumes, their matching costumes. Here is Ted in the hat. He refused to look at me.



WATTERS: Wow.



PIRRO: He bend his head down. And there they are all in the same direction. And so, that's my Halloween costume.



PERINO: They're very well-behaved.



PIRRO: Aren't they beautiful?



GUTFELD: Beautiful, beautiful. Jesse, what do you have?



WATTERS: Action packed Watters family weekend? Let's see the tape here. We have Sofia and I at Adventure Land in Long Island. We did that roller coaster. She caught me crying and I told her it was wind. There's Sofia, jackpot. That won us a lot of tickets which won us some less expensive prizes. There. There they are baking up some things at their grandparent's house. And there we are on -- at what -- I think it's --



GUTFELD: Hurry up. I want to get Harold in because Harold wants to brag.



WATTERS: Oh, stop it. These are much more important. Look at that vista. Look at the vista. And there's Ellie at her football game. I've got more. I'm going to -- I'm going to Juan Williams.



PIRRO: Oh, stop that.



WATTERS: There's Jesse Jr.



PIRRO: Oh, that's nice. Go ahead.



GUTFELD: Harold, didn't you want to brag?



PIRRO: Go ahead, Harold.



FORD JR.: Three-zero.



GUTFELD: Three-zero?



FORD JR.: We won. We won.



GUTFELD: Yes, you coached soccer.



PIRRO: And you were the coach.



PERINO: Did your son hit a goal?



PIRRO: And your son was in it?



FORD JR.: I'm retired. My daughter, my daughter.



WATTERS: Take it out to "SPECIAL REPORT."



PERINO: Did your son score a goal -- daughter?



FORD JR.: My daughter -- my daughter did not score this with --



PIRRO: But why did you have to admit that? You could have changed the subject.



FORD JR.: I'm --



GUTFELD: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret!



