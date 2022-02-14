'The Five' on Canada Truckers, vaccine mandates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UNKNOWN: Home invasions --



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Dagen McDowell, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



Joe Biden looking to crush the trucker protests in Canada before it spreads here. The president telling Justin Trudeau to get tough and cracked down on the freedom convoy. And White House officials are urging Canadian leaders to use their federal powers to break up the protests. It looks like they got the message.



Ontario, declaring a state of emergency, and is demanding the truckers go home now. And Justin Trudeau issuing this direct threat.



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: We talked about the U.S. base flooding of the 911 phone lines in Ottawa, the presence of U.S. citizens in the blockades, and the impact of foreign money to fund this illegal activity.



Everything is on the table, because this unlawful activity has to end, and it will end.



WATTERS (on camera): Meanwhile, the media keeps hammering the truckers as dangerous insurrectionist.



UNKNOWN: Some of the organizers of these protesters -- which as I mentioned, started more than a week ago. They do want to overthrow the government.



UNKNOWN: The police chief says COVID protests are a, quote, "nationwide insurrection driven by madness."



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN, ANCHOR: A nationwide insurrection driven by madness.



UNKNOWN: It's not just truckers. There's a lot of, I've heard there's QAnon supporters in the crowd.



PAULA NEWTON, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Residents that I have spoken to who say they feel terrorized, intimidated.



UNKNOWN: Look at them --



WATTERS (on camera): And while the media bashes them a reporter from Bari Weiss' Substack actually went and spoke to them. It turns out, it's a pretty diverse group. Quote, "I have spoken to close to 100 protesters, truckers, and other folks, and none of them sounded like an insurrectionist, white supremacist, racist or misogynist."



Greg, I think I know what we need to do. We have to liberate the truckers from Canada. I say we do a full-blown invasion into Canada, make Canada part of the United States. I think everybody would agree that's the right move?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: You know what, I like the sound of that, and I like the look of that map. You know, when Justin Trudeau said everything is on the table, didn't he just suggest a willingness to go to war? Because they are saying that Americans are involved, so did he just basically say let's go, America? I find that very odd.



Look, we saw this coming. When this first started, we, that it was going to be called an insurrection on 16 wheels, this is the same demonization that the media did with Trump voters, with parents at school board meetings.



Everybody becomes a Nazi because they can't argue with them. The first thing they do is they try the blanket smear. I mean, do you really think these are the type of people that are going to mess with the Super Bowl? These are the people who watch the Super Bowl.



And it's disgusting that our White House is putting them on par with terrorists. I can't even name a Canadian terrorist. I can name a lot of terrorists from other countries. But I can't do it. But they didn't even do that with antifa. Or antifa. You know, two dozen people died in the George Floyd riots. They didn't get their panties in a bunch over that.



But now they're doing it. Basically, nobody has -- nobody has broken a law, except honking. And then you got a C -- a bona fide CNN analyst threatening actual violence, basically trying to initiate violence by saying slash their tires, drain their gas tanks, blah, blah, blah.



Imagine if they did that. That would actually initiate violence. That is an actual CN analyst trying to start something. Imagine if I said that about BLM-ers. Man. But the thing is, Canadian truckers, easy target, there's no thumbs up emoji for them. You know?



But then she backtracked and said she was trying to talk about peaceful protests. No, she is an advocate for attacking a peaceful protest. CNN, again, wrong side of history, wrong side on everything. It's amazing.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Isn't that incitement? You know, go --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Go slice their tires. You know, the amazing thing about thing about this is that Canada isn't used to this. The Canadians do not protest on the level of the United States.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: And to get these truckers who gave everything at a time when they didn't know how dangerous COVID was -- to make them into terrorists and insurrectionist is absolutely absurd. But what is so hypocritical -- and I'm so tired of using that word -- is for Biden to call up Trudeau and say look, you better make sure you stop them.



Trudeau didn't even want to talk to them. He might have been able to stop some of this, but right now, they are now starting a protest on foot in Jericho, they're calling it the Jericho protest, they're protesting around parliament.



And the truth is that, they are going to continue, because the world supports them. And when Trudeau was talking about foreign money, he's talking about money from the United States, money from all over the world. And any government that threatens to take money from people who give it for someone else is committing a crime, it's a fraud, it's larceny.



WATTERS: Geraldo, I think the only answer we put a wall up on the northern border and we just end this. Right?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Who -- whoever would have thought that the southern border would be less chaotic than the northern border? I think I have heard a lot of well-expressed but bogus analysis of what's happened.



WATTERS: Bogus analysis?



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: Yes, bogus analysis. I just got off the phone with my friend who lives in Toronto but does business in Ottawa. He says that Canadians are -- you know, they are nice people.



PIRRO: They are.



RIVERA: But they are -- they don't overreact. They are grotesquely annoyed or profoundly annoyed, I should say, that the government has taken this long to clean up the streets of the capital city. Calling them truckers is very romanticizing them. They are more like occupy Wall Street. Less than half of them are actually in the trucking business.



WATTERS: I mean, occupy Wall Street, they didn't have a job, what would you call them?



RIVERA: There's a couple of --



WATTERS: These people are truckers.



RIVERA: There's a couple of thousand -- some are, half of them are. The other half are --



PIRRO: Who support them.



RIVERA: -- occupy Wall Street types.



PIRRO: No, they support the truckers. These are hardworking people.



RIVERA: These are --



PIRRO: These are the --



RIVERA: These are disgruntled people. Listen, they have a -- whatever their beef is, I understand that. I have no problem with people acting out to resolve issues that they have. What I have a problem with is when you stop trade between two nations, you put people out of work, you cause enormous --



GUTFELD: Only the government can do that!



PIRRO: Who put people out of work? The government put people out of work!



RIVERA: Because Toyota and Ford are closing shifts now because they can't get parts because of the protests.



PIRRO: No, but they voluntarily open one lane on their own. They don't want to stop it --



RIVERA: The pathetic thing about this is, the pathetic about this is that it has been allowed to go on for over two weeks. Can you imagine in the capital city, closing things down, annoying people to beat the ban and --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: They should set fire -- you know what, Geraldo, they should set fire at buildings. They did that all summer. I didn't hear you this passionate.



RIVERA: Where do you think -- where do you think they go to the bathroom? I'm just curious. Where do you think they go to the bathrooms?



GUTFELD: Bathrooms.



PIRRO: In those cans. In those cans.



RIVERA: Truckers know how to do that.



PIRRO: In those cans lined up.



WATTERS: All right, Dagen.



GUTFELD: By the way, I love how you, when it comes to lockdowns and masks, hey, don't stop, just a little bit longer, just a little bit, we're almost there, we're almost there.



RIVERA: We're almost there.



GUTFELD: Truckers show up and you go, my God, they are shutting things down. That has to stop right now.



RIVERA: They are shutting down interstate commerce!



GUTFELD: That's hypocritical.



RIVERA: International commerce.



GUTFELD: You are talking about two sides of your mouth.



RIVERA: That's an act of war. I am not.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: You wouldn't see two sides of my mouth.



WATTERS: All right. Dagen McDowell.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: To call closing some lanes on a bridge an act of war is the height of idiocy. There's some shifts that have been shut down and plants. And by the way, there are other bridges that go from Canada into the United States and back, so this is not a massive hardship.



It doesn't help the case of the truckers that if your -- that if people are out of some hours on the job at a Ford plant or another plant, so they might want to think about that.



GUTFELD: True.



MCDOWELL: But the very way that these leaders and these gassy clutter bags on CNN have handled this and talk about this, exemplifies why the truckers are protesting and angry in the first place. From the leaders, from Trudeau on down, bear edicts and decrease from on high, these would be emperors and kings -- they get treated as if they're like plebes and trolls over and over again.



That it's beneath Trudeau to even sit down and talk to them. They don't deserve to be heard, they just -- they don't deserve a conversation. Just vilification from these leaders in Canada and these individuals on CNN.



One thing about that CNN thing. She said take their gas, slash their tires, and then move the trucks -- does that moron not know how trucks actually operate? That if they don't have gas and their tires are flat, they're not moving anywhere?



PIRRO: Can I --



MCDOWELL: Just one more thing. These are the people who moved food --



PIRRO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- and necessities to all of us.



RIVERA: Some of them were.



PIRRO: Some of them.



RIVERA: A lot of them were not.



GUTFELD: Can I -- can I --



PIRRO: They -- all the necessities.



RIVERA: They were -- one thing, my friend in Ontario said that they are generally regarded as --



MCDOWELL: Is he a truck driver? Because if he is not, you can stick a sock in it.



RIVERA: They are generally regarded as ultra-right ruffian.



GUTFELD: There you go. I want to agree with Geraldo. This blocking this bridge is wrong, because how is Justin Trudeau going to get his shoe polish?



PIRRO: Yes, that's right.



GUTFELD: He's got to put the blackface on.



PIRRO: Yes. And by the way --



WATTERS: Go ahead.



GUTFELD: He can't call anybody racist.



PIRRO: One of the things they are objecting to is the term -- they want to terminate the digital tracking and the contract -- a contact tracing, which they are doing on your iPhone. You may want to look at it. You haven't agreed to it, but go through your settings that you bring trace.



WATTERS: They're tracking?



MCDOWELL: If you bought a loaf of bread or some --



PIRRO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- Advil for your aching back because you were sitting on your ass all day long every day for two years, yes at CNN, you got it because of a trucker. Thank them, rather than sneering.



WATTERS: OK. And I think we can all agree Geraldo's friend in Canada represents all of Canada.



PIRRO: All of Canada.



WATTERS: Failing Biden can't take the heat. Joe snapping at a reporter, and we'll you next.



PIRRO: And shock.



PIRRO (on camera): Another brutal week for Joe Biden. The president proving, he is totally clueless and has no solutions to the problems Americans face. After crashing to a new low in the polls, Biden getting snippy and struggling to answer a reasonable question about record inflation.



LESTER HOLT, ANCHOR, NBC: I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Well, I think you are being a wise guy with me a little bit. And I understand that's your job. According to a Nobel Laureate there's 14 of them that contacted me and a number of corporate leaders, it going to start to taper off as we go through this year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO (on camera): And Biden leading from behind after Democratic governors finally rollback COVID mandates.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: It's hard to say whether they -- here is the science is saying now that masks work, masks make a difference, and there is a relation.



I've -- I commit that I would follow the science. The science as put forward by the CDC and the federal people. I think it's probably premature, but it's a, you know, it's a tough call.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO (on camera): Jesse, has he ever been able, has Biden ever been able to lay out a plan on how he's going to fight inflation, other than blaming everything else on inflation and saying, you know, don't ask me about what I said, because I don't want to be responsible for what I said?



WATTERS: But Judge, Nobel Laureates, 17 of them.



PIRRO: Yes. Yes, I wasn't down.



GUTFELD: What's there with 17?



WATTERS: I don't know.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: You know, you can't say Nobel Laureates when you are the president. You just can't use that phrase. No one knows what it is.



PIRRO: Nobody cares.



WATTERS: And no one cares. People actually look down on Nobel Laureates. They gave Obama the Peace Prize before he even came into office, I think. And then if you listen to the rest of his answer, he says, you know what, well, we are going to build an Intel chip manufacturer in Ohio. I mean, that doesn't take weeks. That takes years. That's not going to do anything about gas or food. They got us -- don't have any answers.



RIVERA: There's big news, big news in Ohio.



WATTERS: I do like the fact that he has a nickname for people. That's one thing I like about.



PIRRO: Wise guy.



WATTERS: I like wise guy, you know, lying dogface, pony soldier. I want to know what he calls Kamala. That's what I want to know. And then he says, you know what, it's premature to pull back on the masks. He doesn't know what premature is. He wants to spend trillions to change the weather 100 years from now. He doesn't know anything about what premature means.



PIRRO: OK. So, I'll give that one to ou. Geraldo, is it premature to pull back on the masks for children, when the American Academy of Pediatrics says --



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: Are they Nobel Laureates?



PIRRO: -- that all the states reporting 0.0 -- or 0.01 percent of all child COVID resulted in deaths.



RIVERA: Let me say that although I like him as a person, he is not nimble as a president.



PIRRO: Is he smart?



RIVERA: I don't know if he is smart or not, I think that he must be.



PIRRO: Why?



RIVERA: But he is having -- he's having a failure to communicate, to connect.



PIRRO: Why is he, why do you think he is smart?



RIVERA: Well, he's had a -- I don't want to go into his whole biography --



PIRRO: I'm masking?



RIVERA: -- and all the rest of it.



PIRRO: Is he smart today?



RIVERA: He was vice president of the United States.



PIRRO: Is he smart today as president?



RIVERA: He is not as -- when I say he's not nimble, what I mean is, he has lost the step in terms of his response.



PIRRO: I know that.



RIVERA: Like sitting at this table, he would have a hard time with you, Toronto. But I do think that the governors, the Democratic governors are picking up the slack and may save -- may save the party from an absolute route, but I don't know if we are going to talk about Crime -- not Crimea - - about Ukraine. But we -- we could all be engaged in a war in Europe.



GUTFELD: C block.



RIVERA: Or the C block.



GUTFELD: Geraldo.



PIRRO: That's a smart --



RIVERA: Well, we'll have to put -- we got to put a big cliffhanger.



PIRRO: Is he smart? But you didn't answer that question.



RIVERA: I believe that he, I think that it is an irrelevant --



PIRRO: It's a yes or no question.



RIVERA: -- question and I don't know the answer.



PIRRO: OK.



RIVERA: I don't know.



PIRRO: That's because he doesn't want to answer it. Is he smart?



GUTFELD: I think he might have been at some point in his life --



PIRRO: Today!



GUTFELD: No. It's kind of sad. And also, he's not -- he's not telling the truth. That's probably the -- 14, do you actually believe 14 Nobel Laureates -- do you think they --



RIVERA: Seventeen.



GUTFELD: Seventeen, sorry, 17. Yes, it was 14 national security whatever. But 17.



PIRRO: They contacted him.



GUTFELD: So, 17 contacted, they contacted him. That is -- that is easily checkable.



WATTERS: Yes. I'd like to speak to the president please.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Who am I? I'm a Nobel Laureate.



GUTFELD: OK. Here's my --



RIVERA: Sorry.



GUTFELD: Here's my theory.



RIVERA: A robocall.



GUTFELD: You can't be concerned over woke-ism and virtue signaling, and crime, inflation and COVID. The hard left radical postures, that's been taking up his limited shelf space in his brain. Right? All that stuff that put in, pushed down, all the stuff that he supposed to care about. He is supposed to care about the real concerns of the American people, which to me right now obviously is crime and inflation.



But he can't do it. Because there is an opportunity cost to the obsession with identity, and ironically, it's affecting the identities that the left claim to defend, right? It's minorities that are getting hit hardest with inflation. It's a systemic racist point, you know, the inflation. So, I mean, this is, we are watching the consequences of a man who is essentially a husk.



PIRRO: OK.



GUTFELD: And they filled it up with woke-ism, and he's just like, he's like a dead robot.



PIRRO: OK.



WATTERS: A dead robot.



GUTFELD: He's a dead robot.



WATTERS: That's --



GUTFELD: That's redundant.



PIRRO: All right. You know what, Dagen, Dagen, what we have now is we've got people like Senator Mark Warner saying let's get rid of the gas tax and that will save Americans money. And now we also have Obama calling in to some of these Democrat political calls. What do you make of this?



MCDOWELL: That that's gasping for desperation because they can't lean on Joe Biden who is in cognitive decline. I don't understand. It's worse by the day and by the month. And he sat down with Lester Holt at a time -- Geraldo raised it, we are going to talk about it in the next block -- but Russia is on the verge of invading Ukraine.



Why wouldn't he sit down -- and I know President Trump did not do live interviews on this, before the Super Bowl, but Joe Biden hasn't done a sit- down interview so far this year. This was his first. He did a taped interview days before it was going to air. Wouldn't he try to reassure the American people, and sit down and at least do same-day taping or even, if you believe that you were capable of doing an interview with Lester Holt, do it live on the day of the Super Bowl. What else does he got going on? He's got a mani-pedi pregame?



PIRRO: Well --



WATTERS: He's going to Camp David.



MCDOWELL: But I want to say one thing about, I know, but you get -- you can get mani-pedis at Camp David.



WATTERS: You can get everything.



PIRRO: Yes, I know.



MCDOWELL: So, they tell me, Jesse.



PIRRO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: I want to say really quickly one thing about inflation. Inflation, yes. It's at a 40-year high, but right now, it's much worse than 1982. Back then, a risk-averse responsible conservative saver could put their money in a CD or bank account and earn 8 to 10 percent on it.



Right now, when you have your money in the bank, you are losing 7 percent every year. This Federal Reserve and this man in the White House running fiscal policy is -- they are promoting gambling. The only way that you can keep up with inflation with your money is by taking on downside risk of 20, 30, 40, or 50 percent.



PIRRO: Yes. All right.



MCDOWELL: That's a horrific place to put hardworking Americans.



PIRRO: All right. Coming up, the world bracing for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but don't worry, Kamala Harris is on the job.



RIVERA (on camera): The Biden administration urgently warning this afternoon about the imminent outbreak of war in Europe. President Biden will be speaking to Putin tomorrow. The White House saying forcefully that, quote, "we are in the window of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine," which, quote, "could begin during the Olympics." That is before or after February the 20th. That's next Friday. President Biden warning Americans to get out of Ukraine while they still can.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HOLT: What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out?



BIDEN: There's not. That's a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting at one another. I'm hoping that if in fact, he is foolish enough to go in, he's smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.



American citizens should leave, should leave now. We are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things can go crazy quickly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA (on camera): All right. With the threat of war very -- I got my dates mixed up there but very (Inaudible) of this next Sunday. With the threat of war very real in Europe, the president turning to a national security rookie, with all due respect, Vice President Kamala Harris. Not a lot of experience on the international scene, to try to resolve his urgent crisis despite her failure so far with the issues like our southern border. The vice president will be headed to Germany next week to rally allies against Russia.



This is for real, Judge. I don't know why they're so -- the warnings are so urgent, but they seem to have a real edge, they seemed to really sound, to me, like they are very forceful and imminent is the word that comes to my mind.



PIRRO: Well, what's interesting about this is, and disappointing, is that he doesn't imagine a scenario where he's going to go in and protect Americans if we are in a situation where Russia invades.



RIVERA: I agree with that.



PIRRO: I mean, he did it, he did it in Afghanistan, although he lied initially, he said we are going to protect the Americans, we'll take care of them, we'll get them out. And then he said, no, we are not going to them out. Now he's saying ahead of time we are not going to get Americans out. That is disgusting that alone should be enough.



You want to talk impeachment? That should be impeachment? But the issue of the Ukraine is very interesting. Because I spoke to someone today and he said to me. Look, he said the Russians have about 120,000 troops on the borders, they've got about 100,000 in Belarus doing training. He says, but the Russian economy is so bad that the thought of them actually invading and actually staying there doesn't make sense, because they can't afford to keep the troops there.



Plus, since they already have access to the water in the Eastern Ukraine, they're already there, they really don't have to go in there. If they go into Kiev, the Ukrainians are tough fighters, and they're going to give them a real run for their money. So, I'm not so sure it's imminent.



RIVERA: But the problem -- that the reason it could be imminent, Jesse, is that just think of all those tanks parked there running the engines the whole time. Think about the soldiers have to eat. They got to have heat, they get they get sick. I mean, to maintain a force of that size in the field is enormously expensive. He can't keep them there forever. It's use them or lose them.



WATTERS: But it's even more expensive once they go in with the supply lines and all the fuel and everything like that.



RIVERA: And Ukrainian shooting at them from afar.



WATTERS: So, you know, I used to think he wasn't going in and now I think he might just take half of the country and not even try for Kiev. But what do I know? I have no idea what he's going to do. But if he does go in, he's going to bleed to death in that country. My God, I don't think that's going to go very well for Putin.



I just imagine what would happen if Trump were President right now and how the mind would be covering this. Trump has allowed Vlad to gobble up Ukraine in exchange for his help for beating Hillary Clinton in the election. Donald Trump vacationing in, you know, three-day weekend at Camp David while Americans are left stranded there, as NATO crumbles while Trump golfs. You know, and he sends Mike Pence so he doesn't have to go there.



I mean, come on, Geraldo.



RIVERA: And what about Kamala? What about Kamala.



PIRRO: Yes, what about her?



WATTERS: Kamala? Listen, I would have sent Hunter. Hunter knows everything in that trade. But you can look at it this way. She's been begging for a better role. You know what, hey, this is the big leagues, babe. This is high stakes diplomacy. You wanted something big, you wanted to go to Europe, go for it. Let's see how it shakes out.



In other hand, you're basically giving her a really tough thing and she could come back with Russia already invaded Ukraine and Germany saying, you know what, we're not going to close Nord Stream 2, and that could look even worse.



RIVERA: You can't -- and Judge -- I wanted to mention, before I went to Jesse, that they can't rescue Americans in Ukraine when the Russians are occupying. You can't put American forces and Russian forces in the same neighborhood.



PIRRO: Yes, because then they'll start fighting, obviously.



RIVERA: It would be -- it would be a European war.



PIRRO: It would be war. It would war.



RIVERA: But Dagen, one of the positive things that the President has accomplished is Putin is now facing a united NATO more or less. The NATO was shattered, remember? The United States was half-assed participating. There were countries that didn't know whether joining NATO is a good idea after all. You know, the one thing that Putin is manages to unite NATO again.



WATTERS: We'll see.



MCDOWELL: Well, we'll see. Where are the sanctions then? Why aren't we being proactive rather than reactive? If you go in, we're going to lay sanctions on them. There's so much --



RIVERA: So, you would do it right now?



MCDOWELL: We should have done it weeks ago, we should have taken -- you know, United Kingdom can start cracking down on the personal assets of Putin and his cronies, because most of them or a lot of them are housed in London or in England, number one. There's so much that we could have done. Why -- Nord Stream 2, why wait for that? That's number one.



Number two, I said this a year ago, or over a year ago, on this very show. Biden dismantling our energy economy and destroying our strength on the world stage where we were the swing producer, we controlled world prices, we had the most excess production capacity, we were the number one energy producer in the world. Biden destroyed that and handed power control and wealth to Russia and Iran, nations that want to wipe us off the planet.



You saw today oils at $94 a barrel. Then he turns around and starts begging OPEC to pump more oil in August. So, not only did we enrich Russia, Russia is in a much better economic place now because oil is at a seven-year, eight-year high. But we also emboldened Putin because weakness is the oxygen of tyrants.



RIVERA: What about on the political front, Greg? If Biden were to announce, to Dagen's point, we are -- I made a mistake. He didn't have -- he doesn't have to apologise. I'm reopening on an emergency -- national emergency basis. The Keystone Pipeline, the XL Pipeline, every other damn pipeline they shut down, every refinery that put on hold.



MCDOWELL: Well, that wasn't built yet. That wasn't built yet. They should open up all land leases. They should just say pumped to the sky.



RIVERA: What -- would that help -- would that save him and us?



GUTFELD: Maybe, but I don't think -- I don't know if that's the issue right now. I'm happy that Kamala is going to the Ukraine to explore the root causes of the Russian border problem. She's probably going to get the history, would come back and report -- do a nice little book report.



I also love that fact that Biden has brought us firmly back into the 1970s. We got the 1970s crime rates. We got the 1970s gas prices. Now, it looks like we're going to have a 1970s proxy war with an evil empire. I was looking for -- if he continues that, he is going to resurrect the Manson family, and that's going to be really interesting. Where's Jim Jones? He's going to bring back everything bad about it. But you first --



RIVERA: My platform shoes.



GUTFELD: Yes. Geraldo is here.



PIRRO: Oh, yes. First, you got to ask though, how does this Intel on the Ukraine compared to the Intel in Afghanistan, right? We should ask ourselves that. And we brought up NATO. If Putin doesn't want the Ukraine in NATO, why do we care? This is -- this is confusing me. Reverse history and consider an independent Texas joining the Warsaw Pact, all right.



We could say like oh, we -- NATO this, NATO that, it's really important. It really isn't that important. What do we get out of this? We get nothing out of this. Then, put it in human terms, yes, Russia -- Putin is a bully and the Ukraine are the bullied and America is always on the side of the bullied, which means we should help the Ukraine. We should --



RIVERA: What should we do?



GUTFELD: Well, if we go -- we have supply arms, we have to -- my feeling is that's not going to happen.



RIVERA: So, you wouldn't put the 82nd Airborne in?



GUTFELD: Hell, no.



RIVERA: Good.



GUTFELD: What's good is that for us?



RIVERA: What good is that for us? Well, amen. And that we agree.



I just got a note quickly from Canada --



GUTFELD: Is this from Ontario?



RIVERA: From Ontario. The Teamsters -- the Teamsters are saying to the protesters go home, go home. We join in the calls urging the protest with legitimate concern --



PIRRO: Oh, please.



WATTERS: Who controls Canada, the Teamsters or Trudeau?



PIRRO: You know what, I could get -- I could get the same from someone else.



RIVERA: "THE FASTEST" is up next.



MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." The judge was criticising my music.



PIRRO: I don't know what (INAUDIBLE).



MCDOWELL: What are -- what are we getting ready for the big Super Bowl showdown this Sunday? 100 million Americans will be watching as the Bengals face off against the Rams. But what can be more important than the game? The food. We've assembled a killer spread thanks to Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue. Greg has devoured a good chunk of it.



GUTFELD: I'm on my fourth rib, and that was just during the break.



MCDOWELL: Hand me the rubber gloves. I just have to show you. Greg, I'm apparently carries around in your briefcase --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- collection of rubber gloves in case he has to eat ribs.



GUTFELD: No, no, no, no, that's wet wipes inside the rubber glove.



MCDOWELL: OK.



RIVERA: Rob Cartier (PH).



GUTFELD: That's for a barbecue and in case I go to prison.



MCDOWELL: If I was wearing a hat, I'd tip it to you, sir.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



MCDOWELL: Jesse, what are you doing for the game?



WATTERS: I'll just watch it at home. I don't really care who wins. No one cares who wins. This is like the least anticipated Super Bowl that I could remember. There's no real stars, quarterback. They're too young quarterbacks. No one that doesn't follow football knows anything about the Super Bowl. But you know, hopefully, since he comes from behind and wins at the end.



MCDOWELL: Geraldo, what are you doing?



RIVERA: I'm having two parties. I have a party Saturday and a party Sunday, I've been informed. Sunday is a very eclectic group, both catering from Doug Katz and also some finger food like this.



GUTFELD: Thanks for the invite, by the way.



RIVERA: You're always invited Greg, despite your severely attitude.



WATTERS: You better order --



GUTFELD: I'm not invited to any party because I don't go.



MCDOWELL: Yes, they don't -- you don't get the invite because you won't show up.



RIVERA: Yes, that's the problem.



MCDOWELL: Judge, what are you doing?



PIRRO: Nothing. Nothing, but I'll have the game on because I want to -- I want to see the commercials.



WATTERS: Oh, God.



PIRRO: What?



WATTERS: I can't watch games like that.



RIVERA: That's women.



WATTERS: Because you guys are loud during game, and then during the commercials, you're like, everybody, quiet.



RIVERA: Oh, was that sexist?



GUTFELD: That's so funny.



PIRRO: Yes, well, I'm with my dogs. Nobody cares, OK. It's just me and the dogs.



RIVERA: Her dogs are so pretty.



PIRRO: I like the commercials. I want to see the halftime show.



WATTERS: Who's performing?



GUTFELD: Eminem.



PIRRO: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem.



WATTERS: Yes, you like those song?



PIRRO: I do.



RIVERA: Kendrick Lamar who doesn't like --



WATTERS: Name A Dr. Dre song.



PIRRO: I could name an Eminem song.



WATTERS: Which one?



PIRRO: Monster under my bed or something.



RIVERA: But I see you rocking with Eminem.



PIRRO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Wait. before you take a bite of that brisket there, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: What are you doing this weekend?



GUTFELD: I'm watching all of the Tyrus and Timpf podcasts because they claim that they trashed me in every single one and I've never really listened to them. So, instead of watching the Super Bowl, I'm going to do that.



RIVERA: Why are you hungry?



WATTERS: You're not watching the Super Bowl?



GUTFELD: What?



RIVERA: Why are you so hungry?



GUTFELD: This is my dinner.



RIVERA: And you are -- you always see in front of millions of --



GUTFELD: I don't care. I mean, this is what I do.



MCDOWELL: It's delicious.



GUTFELD: When I get free food for Morgan's I'm eating it, because you know what? I gotta leave and then where does this food go?



WATTERS: Just relax.



RIVERA: Put it in your baggie.



GUTFELD: No, this is my rubber glove.



MCDOWELL: You're supposed to -- if there's food on set, you're supposed to eat it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: So, I'll have -- this is a deep-fried Oreo. Here we go.



MCDOWELL: Wait, who do you got? You're not -- you don't care?



GUTFELD: I don't even know who's playing.



MCDOWELL: Bengals? Who has the Bengals?



RIVERA: You know, I love hammer. We love we love hammer.



PIRRO: We love Hammer. It's all about the Bengals.



RIVERA: And you know, Cleveland to beat for Cincinnati, you got to really be very young down low.



GUTFELD: Young down low?



PIRRO: Don't go anywhere.



MCDOWELL: Yes. We'll be right back. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's great. I don't feel well because I just eat too fast. I eat too fast. I understand.



RIVERA: That's why you're always burping.



GUTFELD: I know. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." First one. What is your most memorable athletic feat? All right, Geraldo let's get yours out of the way.



RIVERA: I used to box for charity for my developmentally disabled charity. The charity is them to benefit. And fight the Wall Street champion that they put up, whoever bid the most, to fight me. And I was I was a bad boxer. They were much better boxers but I had staying power and I won the big match at Madison Square Garden.



WATTERS: Nice.



PIRRO: You're fantastic.



GUTFELD: Judge?



PIRRO: This is embarrassing, but it is my most memorable feat. The first time I went to SoulCycle which was like eight years ago, whenever, nine years ago. So, I go into a dark room, my girlfriend says you got to come, you got to come. So, I get on the bicycle -- I never been to SoulCycle my life. I didn't know what it was like. I thought everybody was nuts. They were in the dark. And they kept going like this, right? Like, you bend your elbows and you know -- so I'm looking at everybody and go like this. I chipped my front tooth on the bar of the bicycle. And I --



GUTFELD: You should have sued.



PIRRO: That's what I did.



RIVERA: Is that the one you spit out on your show?



PIRRO: No, it's probably the same tooth. I just sued that dentist.



WATTERS: You spit out that does you spit out a tooth on your show?



PIRRO: Oh, yes, I was fighting with someone.



RIVERA: I caught the tooth. She kept --



PIRRO: She caught the --



WATTERS: You have to get a tape of that.



RIVERA: Oh, yes. I have it. I have the tape.



WATTERS: Producers.



RIVERA: We should. That's" ONE MORE THING." Montana, do that.



GUTFELD: All right, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I used to mountain bike. I was not good at anything athletic, any physical activity -- well, nevermind.



WATTERS: Dagen.



MCDOWELL: And I would -- and I would -- I learned to a mountain bike when I was living in Colorado and I used to mountain bike in Moab, Utah. And I could whip some man butt.



GUTFELD: Yes?



MCDOWELL: I was proud of that, yes.



GUTFELD: What about you?



WATTERS: Fifth grade, in the gym./



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Basketball.



GUTFELD: Very good.



WATTERS: Tie game, 10 seconds left, I steal the ball, go down the court, winning lay-up at the buzzer and my grandmother was watching.



GUTFELD: Oh, fantastic.



RIVERA: And you had one with your daughter too.



WATTERS: Highlight of my athletic career right there. It's great. I peaked, I think.



RIVERA: I think your daughter dunked it.



GUTFELD: I landed a free throw in third grade basketball. It was the only time I ever scored in my life. It's kind of sad when you think about it. One more?



PIRRO: I'm the only one with a bad physical experience.



GUTFELD: What is your favourite errand on your day off? Dagen?



MCDOWELL: Buying Red Bull and a big bag of kettle corn at CVS.



GUTFELD: Jesse?



MCDOWELL: In the morning.



GUTFELD: That's amazing.



MCDOWELL: I go to the flower shop.



GUTFELD: Oh, please.



RIVERA: Oh, what a brat.



GUTFELD: I think I'm going to throw up.



PIRRO: I like that.



GUTFELD: Now you're going to make me throw up.



PIRRO: That's nice.



GUTFELD: This food is fantastic. Geraldo?



RIVERA: I'm just walking around with the dogs. I like -- I like me and the dogs communicate and down to the creek.



WATTERS: That's not an errand, Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: It's not quite an errand but it is a bit --



GUTFELD: You don't take your Bentley in for a little tune up?



RIVERA: I do that too. I take it to a car wash and that is -- thank you. That is an errand that I do.



GUTFELD: The best errand ever is washing your car by hand, Judge, you know. It's something --



PIRRO: I do that. I do --



GUTFELD: Yes, put on some cut-offs or do a shirtless.



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: Or just do this.



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: Yes. You should shop by my place. You don't live that far.



PIRRO: I don't live that far.



GUTFELD: I'd love to wash your car.



PIRRO: You would?



GUTFELD: Shirtless.



PIRRO: All of them?



PIRRO: OK, all right, what do I like to do? OK, like, if I need something simple, right, like maybe gloves or maybe something simple, I'll go and spend a lot of time at the department store.



WATTERS: Oh, shopping?



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's what it's called.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: I shop at the liquor store. I always like to find a new expensive wine and then sit off Saturday.



WATTERS: You don't like expensive wine. You drink $30 a bottle wine.



GUTFELD: Oh, look at that. So, according to Mr. Moneybags, a $30.00 bottle of wine is cheap.



PIRRO: It couldn't be --



GUTFELD: Who's elitist. Who's out of touch? Mr. Jesse Watters. Mr. $30.00. Well, that's how much I spend on a glass. You are disgusting.



WATTERS: Greg, yesterday you were shopping for cars on your phone.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Collectible cars, I might add.



PIRRO: Good.



WATTERS: Yes. So, stop with like the low-class BS.



RIVERA: Populism.



WATTERS: Yes.



PIRRO: We have to go.



GUTFELD: We can go now.



WATTERS: You're not a man of the people.



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



PIRRO: I'm off Keto.



WATTERS: And you're right back on. I'll go first. I want to wish my dad a very speedy recovery. He just got knee surgery, still in great, already in physical therapy. Way to go, Steven Watters.



Also, Super Bowl weekend, as you guys know, it's crazy. And this is a crazy fan from Cincinnati. Look what he's done with his head, his face.



PIRRO: Oh my God.



WATTERS: His beard, his skull.



PIRRO: What is wrong with him?



WATTERS: And I don't know what he's got going on in the rest of his body, and I don't want to know, but that's how much the Cincinnati Bengals fan base cares about this game.



RIVERA: Is that a real person?



WATTERS: Had they ever won the Super Bowl? I don't think so. I think the guy is probably going to be dead if they win this game.



PIRRO: That's makeup. That's not tattoo. Those aren't tats.



WATTERS: I don't know what that is. I don't -- but I looks like animals are great coming out of his skin. Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: And "PRIMETIME" tonight. We got a hot show.



GUTFELD: Really?



WATTERS: Very hot.



GUTFELD: My show is hotter.



WATTERS: Sizzling.



GUTFELD: I have Johnny Joey Jones, Liz MacDonald, I got Kat, I got Tyrus. It's going to be great. All right, there you go. Let's do this.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg's Sports Corner.



GUTFELD: All right, man. As you know, I'm quite the basketball player.



WATTERS: One free throw?



GUTFELD: But I just wish someone would look at me the way this dog looks at the ball. It's been there for -- going on almost four days waiting for the ball to drop.



RIVERA: That's hilarious.



GUTFELD: Yes. The owner --



PIRRO: He's waiting.



GUTFELD: His name's Mellow. They call him Mellow. And he's ruined a lot of basketball. So, he's just waiting for that one to fall. Isn't that nice?



PIRRO: OK.



GUTFELD: OK.



RIVERA: Oh, I think it's me.



WATTERS: That's Geraldo.



PIRRO: Go ahead.



GUTFELD: Slow down, Judge.



RIVERA: Easy there, Judge. Quickly, you know, go out every night in New York. You have to, to go eating and stuff. So, I went to Fresco by Scotto, one of the great restaurants in New York. Rosanna Scotto, the daughter of the founders is the host of Good Day in New York. That's my pal John Johnson, his wife Anne. That's Mrs. Scotto in the middle there and her grandson. And Chris Christie was there.



I did a live shot to with the great Bill Ritter, the anchor of Channel Seven Eyewitness News. We did -- it's the 50th anniversary today of the actual Willowbrook Documentary and -- for WABC.



PIRRO: OK.



WATTERS: Your life.



PIRRO: All right, it's my turn. All right, today you may not know it, it's National Peppermint Patty Day. And for those of you who know or don't know it, I am a peppermint patty freak. I always feel that cool breeze blowing through my hair. And Uncle Giuseppe makes these wonderful peppermint patty apples, a cold green apple surrounded by peppermint patty underneath. Uncle Giuseppe's, it's called The Jeanine Apple.



WATTERS: Yes, zero calories.



PIRRO: Zero, but so delicious.



WATTERS: Did we not have time?



MCDOWELL: I got some sneezing seals.



WATTERS: You know what? We're going to do these sneezing seals next time. Have a great weekend, everybody. Enjoy the Super Bowl. We'll see you on Monday.



