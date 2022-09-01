'The Five' on Biden's Philadelphia speech, bail fund backlash in Minnesota

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with Harold Ford, Jr. Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino, and he's finally back, Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



He was supposed to unite the country, but lately, all it seems Biden wants to do is cause division. It's been a full week of Biden's relentless attacks on those semi-fascist MAGA Republicans. And it doesn't look like he's going to tone it down anytime soon.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I don't respect these MAGA Republicans. The MAGA Republicans are destroying America.



They don't believe in democracy. The MAGA Republicans in Congress, my MAGA Republican friends.



And for those brave right-wing Americans to say, it's all about shaping America, keeping America's independent and safe. If you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15, you need something a little more than a gun.



PIRRO: And, you know, Biden's crossed the line when the media is upset. Wrong.



JOHN AVLON, SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: The term semi-fascist is not helpful. It's not the fitting the office of president, and what you can absolutely call out the danger to democracy, but it makes obviously perfect sense for someone like the senator.



Because look, we're in New Hampshire, 40, more than 40 percent of registered voters are independents. Right? I mean, another, another, another 30 in change of Republicans. Democrats are the third category among registered, registered voters. So, she needs to be able to reach out and that language doesn't help her do that.



PIRRO: But you can always find one cheerleader. Here's Joy Reid coming to Biden's rescue.



JOY REID, HOST, MSNBC: Joe Biden who's the most middle of the road pro- police working class. You sort of, you know, in offensive, purposefully in offensive politician in our -- of his generation is painted as an extremist.



PIRRO: But Biden is just getting started, expect to hear more of these nasty attacks tomorrow night for his soul of the nation's speech.



All right, Greg, now that you're back.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.



PIRRO: I think I'll go to you first. You know, one of the things that the president talked about was, he says you want to fight against the country. You need an F-15, you need something a little more than a gun.



First of all, it's a little tone deaf given that we were at the one year anniversary having left Afghanistan and having left F-15s for the Taliban. But what was he talking about?



GUTFELD: Well, I mean, with that logic, we -- why are we giving arms or money to Ukraine? It's not useless if you're against a superior army. With this logic, we should give up all of our rights, all of our protections because they're no match for government force. Right? It's kind of a sick boast. It's not semi-fascist. It's full-on fascist. Who knew that Joe would become a wartime president, but he's waging war --



PIRRO: Right.



GUTFELD: -- on people in the country. And it's so funny how, OK, so we were -- we were sold to bill of goods and Joy Reid is still playing that game, which is he's middle of the road. Now he's an empty vessel that they filled with left wing adjective prop and all this other crap. But he's never been -- we always thought, well, he still is just a nice guy, but then we forget this is the guy that said that Mitt Romney would put black people in chains. Do you remember that?



So, he -- the thing about Joe is, if you look at his past, he operated on the most memorable hot take. If you said something, he would go to further out there and just say, well, he's going to put you in chains or you're -- but you know, you try to come against us. I got an M-15. He says the craziest stuff.



I think what we're suffering from is old man syndrome. This is when you ascribe certain gentleness to people as they age, like I've noticed since my hair has gone gray babies like me, they just think I'm harmless. This is why everybody when they look at inmates, older inmates --



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: They feed bad.



GUTFELD: -- they feel bad for them and they go, that guy wouldn't hurt a fly. They go, well, 30 years from now he murdered a family. So, of course, now that he's got salt and pepper hair, he looks like Harold, everything is OK. That's the problem with Joe. Joe hasn't gotten nicer. He's just gotten angrier.



PIRRO: Well, you know, Dana, we talked about this yesterday. I mean, the whole idea of criticizing half of the nation, and basically saying that Republican 73 million of them who voted for Donald Trump MAGA this, MAGA that, you know, he is planting the seed that anything MAGA related is horrible. And MAGA Republicans are the most extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom. And Karine Jean-Pierre says he's not going to shy away from saying the truth.



PERINO: So, the timing of all this says to me, look, the timing is tomorrow night he's going to give this speech and he is been telegraphing it throughout August. It's usually a pretty sleepy month for news. A lot of people are on vacation, you know, for a while.



But people aren't paying attention. Tomorrow night is the Thursday night before Labor Day weekend. That's not like primetime viewing. OK? I think this is a trial balloon by the staff to see if he can make this messaging stick. And then they're if he does, they're going to try it because they must have some sort of polling or something that tells them that this works.



But the polls that really mattered, let's look at 2016. Deplorables. That was really a defining moment for Hillary Clinton and people wanted something new. And if he is going to run again, you have to run on something new, even President Trump, right? He had to go from make America great again to keep America great. Even though MAGA stuck, but there was a need to say, OK, I still have something new. I have still have something good coming. You have to stay tuned for the next thing.



And it -- all that they have is to be against the Republicans. That might work if you want to make the election a choice between Biden and the Democrats versus Trump and the Republicans, rather than a referendum on President Biden.



PIRRO: Right. And you know, Harold, what Dana says is so true. I mean, you know, it kind of takes the target off of them and bad policies and it just focuses on the Republicans. But how do you fix the soul of the nation if he can't stop calling your opponents, people's names.



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Glad you're back.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



FORD: Welcome back.



PERINO: Always.



FORD: Couple of --



PIRRO: Hey, never stop.



FORD: Couple of things. The -- I listen to all the names that we call everybody around this table. I mean, I -- Biden has been called a socialist weak, senile, Marxist, communist. One U.S. senator says he is senile and he should resign. His victory has been called illegitimate.



Look, if we're going to all get a little sensitive about name calling then politics in the business you ought to be in. This is an election season. I expect the president to continue to say some of the things that he's been saying.



PERINO: Yes.



FORD: I expect him to continue to call out some who want law -- who support law and order but can't find their way to excoriate what happened on January 6th. This is what happens in a campaign. And voters, I think you're right, judge. And I think you're right, Dana. Voters are going to, I think at some point ask, what are you going to do for me going forward?



And I think Democrats, because they're the incumbents, will have --the other party is going to have to say, here's what we're going to do to displace you. Here's what we're going to do to make your life better.



You said last week, I was critical of Charlie Crist not because I want him to apologize to Ron DeSantis, but he should apologize to the voters because you have to lay out what you want to do to make life better for voters. Right now, I hear Republicans saying some things and most of the things I hear them saying they're going to do is they're going to investigate Hunter Biden. They're going to investigate January 6th over again, and that they're going to invest -- they won't investigate.



And it sounds like an interesting fun thing to do, but I'm just not sure it's a winning message.



GUTFELD: But you can't compare -- you can't compare going after Joe Biden with going after voters. Like, you should be able to say that a president sucks.



PIRRO: And you know, that -- that is a question for Brian.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Right.



PIRRO: I mean, you know, it's one thing to call Joe Biden -- that Joe Biden is senile. It's another thing to say we're trying to destroy, MAGA Republicans are trying to destroy the country.



KILMEADE: First off, your short-term memory is very strong. From that remembering last week's show on the blitz on the -- on the pace away news is coming out. I don't feel bad for old inmates. I never have.



GUTFELD: Really? Good for you.



KILMEADE: I came out of nowhere.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KILMEADE: I don't feel for them. I want know what they did.



GUTFELD: But don't they look grandfatherly?



KILMEADE: I don't -- I don't even walk to prisons anymore.



GUTFELD: Really?



KILMEADE: Like I don't -- that's not where I choose to get my -- my free time. But you just brought up another thing that I almost forgot. Governor Hochul and Crist did the same thing. They both said I don't want you.



PERINO: Yes.



KILMEADE: He goes, I don't want DeSantis supporters to support me. Not only do I one you over, I don't like you. And then Governor Hochul says, I don't want conservatives to stay here. I want you to go to Florida. I've never heard anything like that then.



And then the president the day before or yesterday comes out and says, when it comes to Republicans, MAGA Republicans they're basically irredeemable. So, I don't really want any part of you either. And then he goes, by the way, I'm going to bring all everybody together and in front of independents all tomorrow. Sorry if I don't tune in. All right?



I'm going to little now, by the way, how scary is it when the president turns around and just walks away from the camera, it reminds me of the end of Tootsie. Do you remember when Dustin Hoffman used to just ad lib when they went live?



PERINO: Yes.



KILMEADE And he used to be like, my goodness, what are they going to do? I imagine his whole stamp is like, my God, he's walking away. He's adlibbing, he might say the F-15 or corn pop in a matter of moments and we might have to walk this back.



So, I do find the strategy strange. I know you have to have thick skin in your business, but I just find the strategy strange because the goal is to get as many votes as possible.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's what Trump understood. He never bad mouth the voters because he thought that's a vote. Now he would go after celebrities, athletes, everybody, but the voter, you leave alone.



PIRRO: Who started -- who first started it? Hillary Clinton with deplorables.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Nobody did that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Nobody did it before Hillary and now Biden. Anyway.



FORD: You remember when Senator Romney did that thing when he said only 40 -- 47 percent of people play --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



FORD: Whatever is, there is a history of this.



PERINO: That (Inaudible) the voters.



PIRRO: Coming up --



FORD: There is a history of this.



PIRRO: Shocking new data on how fentanyl poisonings are destroying our country and why Biden's border crisis is to blame.



KILMEADE: I'm trying to put you in a good mood with this music because this story is not great.



A disturbing trend that should have every American concern. Life expectancy in the U.S. is falling for the second consecutive year. That's the first time in a hundred years. Two years ago, you could live to be about 79. Now, 76. The drop COVID, OK. But drug overdose fueled by fentanyl, fentanyl, I should say, also taking its toll.



Now last year, 66 percent of all overdoses were from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. And you can't divorce this from Biden's border crisis because it's pouring in. The deadly jug is in this country at a dizzying rate. And the DEA is issuing an urgent warning about rainbow abode covered fentanyl. It looks like skittles. It's to kids, but don't worry, the White House claims they're doing something about it.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: When is the president going to do something?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: So, I will say that you have seen a 200 percent increase of fentanyl seizures, which means that we are -- we are doing the job of catching drug traffickers. Two hundred percent, hold on, 200 percent increase, just again, seizures --



(CROSSTALK)



DOOCY: Americans life expectancies are going down at a rate not seen in a century. And part of that is being driven by drug overdoses. So.



JEAN-PIERRE: We see those same numbers as well, but the fact that we are, you know, we are securing the border --



DOOCY: Three hundred overdoses. This is being designed to target children. Drug cartels in Mexico --



JEAN-PIERRE: I hear you.



DOOCY: -- want to kill American kids. What is this president doing about it?



JEAN-PIERRE: I hear you. I just -- I just laid out 200 percent of increase of drug fentanyl seizures. This is something that's incredibly important to this president. So to say that we're not doing enough, Peter, it's just falsely categorically wrong.



KILMEADE: So, to say he's not doing enough is wrong, Dana. Do you believe that Peter is right to question or that she's right to put him in his place?



PERINO: Well, she has to do a job because she got a job to do and she doesn't have good answers. So, she's trying to do her best there. I don't think there was a lot there for her to work with. Yesterday we had a woman who lost her son on the show. Her name was Aaron Rockwell. And he took one pill. He thought he ordered a pill. It was an overdose poisoning and he died.



And when she talked about it, I said, you know, we put the country in a complete lockdown when 300 people were dying a day from COVID. And you have 300 people, Americans dying of an opioid overdose a day. So that's like a plane crash a day.



KILMEADE: Yes.



PERINO: And it hasn't registered in the White House briefing. I mean, today is international overdose awareness day. So that is super important. The thing that I don't think that the White House understands is that the reason this issue resonates in places like New Hampshire and Vermont is because they -- people can inherently understand that a generation is having to deal with this. The younger generation.



They're losing their young people. You see local news up there, every single presidential candidate in 2015, when they went to New Hampshire for a town hall when they're running the primaries, the first question they -- all of them were asked every single time was about opioid crisis.



And now you have fentanyl, which I'm sure Greg can help us understand even more about how it is more addictive and it's also just made in a lab. The other thing is, I really encourage people to read this Wall Street Journal piece today about the two Mexican drug cartels that are fighting and trying to, well, they get the drugs, the precursor stuff, the chemicals from China. Then they make it in their labs. They're fighting amongst each other, but their goal is to get more of it into the United States.



KILMEADE: Right. I think Greg, to build on that fentanyl synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin, 100 times more powerful than morphine, and oftentimes it's one and done. So you might be that kid who wants to study a little bit harder and longer to get that great grade on a test and maybe you take Ritalin. And if you take Ritalin and you won and done, it could kill you at this moment.



GUTFELD: That's just a lot of misinformation going on here. People -- I -- people are not taking this drug because of the color. These are illegal drugs. These are not prescription drugs.



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: So, when you say an opioid, you got to make it clear that by limiting the prescriptions of opioids during the beginning of this crisis, we increased overdoses.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Because we drove people to this street. So, we've been -- and by the way, we've been saying this since 2018, this is the most frustrating thing about this topic. Now the government is coming around to it. We have -- we understood what was going on, but it's not just the Democrats that are at fault. The Republicans blew it.



Everybody in government is hopeless over this issue because they're slow to react to non-political problems and they don't understand drugs. They see drugs (AUDIO GAP), don't mind these deaths, right? Because they're just judges.



KILMEADE: Who doesn't mind?



GUTFELD: Government. Government. They don't -- they don't mind. I don't think they might.



PIRRO: They don't care.



GUTFELD: If you, now, if you --



KILMEADE: But the user characterizes junkies, would you, don't you think this is different? The users?



GUTFELD: Absolutely. But I'm saying that's how they view it. It's a shame. If we ease restrictions on prescription opioids, you would cut the rate of death in half because rarely, rarely do people overdose on prescription opiates. They're overdosing on the street stuff because they don't know what's in it. One and done is correct. That's because you don't know what's in it.



KILMEADE: I really think that Kellyanne Conway was making a great progress when she was doing this, working on this, talking about this on a daily basis. And I think the president was alerted to it and became a candidate in 2016. Do you think we're going in the wrong direction now?



PIRRO: Going in the wrong direction? We don't, we're not even in the game. I mean, for her to say, well, we're dealing with this. We've got a 200 percent increase in fentanyl seizures. You -- all you have to do is fall over the fentanyl. There's so much of it.



Apparently, there were 15,000 pounds of fentanyl that were brought into this country seized last year, 20 million pills seized last year. All right? And that's without people at the border, they're busy changing diapers and dealing with, you know, everybody getting bused.



Here's the thing. China and Mexico are eradicating Americans on the level of 100,000 a year and it's going up without firing a shot. This is an undeclared war by China through Mexico of the American people. Now our children --



KILMEADE: Right.



PIRRO: -- they're doing it in colors so that kids just think it's candy. Look, they are not securing the border. That is how you stop the fentanyl. And by the way, I mean, her answer is so ridiculous and laughable.



KILMEADE: I know.



PIRRO: And when they catch people with fentanyl, I remember in California last month we talked about it. Two guys, a huge seizure, a fentanyl. They let them out.



KILMEADE: Right.



PIRRO: They didn't even tell the cops.



KILMEADE: They had the promise to come back.



PIRRO: Yes. They'll never come back.



KILMEADE: Of course, they're not. Harold, why do you think the president mentioned it yesterday? Did something get through to him? Because we've been watching this car wreck for a year and a half now. And all of a sudden, he goes to Pennsylvania where he is got 36 percent approval and says we got to stop fentanyl.



FORD: Well, I hope they've been talking about it. It's probably one of the few times. I think you're right. That we've seen the president publicly talk about. But let me take just a step back. This is a two-prong challenge. And Greg, I hear you about the prescriptions, but the key, if we are prescribing this, does that not create a kind of dependency? Because I read these stories where people have the opioids prescribed and they can't afford them after a while.



And because these -- this fentanyl is so cheap and easy to get people access it that way. I want -- give me one second before you answer the question. The two-prong piece for me is we need the D.A., the FBI, ICE and others to figure out how we get it our border and how we even interdict in some of these countries where this stuff is coming from.



KILMEADE: Well, it's only one country.



FORD: Well, it's China and Mexico, and we don't know that. We don't know if our hemisphere --



PERINO: Yes, we do.



PIRRO: Yes, we do.



FORD: OK, I don't -- I don't know that. And I wish you -- this is not a point to argue about.



KILMEADE: OK, go ahead.



FORD: If it's one country, it doesn't matter. The key is we don't have the kind of interdiction we need there. And two, we have to answer a very uncomfortable and confront a very uncomfortable question. We, as Americas are doing these drugs. People have to understand if you're doing an illegal drug, the likelihood of it being laced to data was a year or two years ago is much, much higher.



I'm not blaming addicts or victims. But we as a country have to take some responsibility as parents, as pastors, as neighbors and others --



KILMEADE: Right.



FORD: -- to deal with this in a very serious and forthright way.



PIRRO: Some of these kids are being poisoned.



FORD: They shouldn't have done the drug.



PIRRO: No. No. They think they're borrowing a Xanax or something else. They're stamping --



KILMEADE: We had a parent gone on today. His kid had his Xanax.



PIRRO: Exactly.



KILMEADE: And next thing you know they're dead.



PIRRO: Or an Adderall, they're borrowing an Adderall. They're not looking to do illegal drugs. They're just saying I'm borrowing my friends --



FORD: If you are not prescribed a drug and you take someone else's drug --



PIRRO: Come on. You tell -- you tell that to a 13-year-old.



FORD: I will. Mine is eight and seven.



PIRRO: Yes. So did Nancy Reagan.



FORD: When they get 12 and 13, I'm going to tell them.



KILMEADE: Right.



PIRRO: So, did Nancy Reagan.



KILMEADE: OK. Just for the rankings, the people that live the longest, Japan. Tied, Singapore tied at 85. Best of luck guys. Fight it out. Switzerland, 84, Germany, 81, the UK lives to 80. We live to 76.



PERINO: I mean, can we get Greg's answer though to Harold's question? Because I am curious.



GUTFELD: I forgot what the question was.



FORD: Prescriptions, you get people prescribed opioids and then they're going off. Once they get off it and it's -- they find it cheaper to get different.



PERINO: They overprescribe.



GUTFELD: It's rare. I think the -- that it was overprescribed for a while, but people tapered off and they -- and they --



FORD: Because they couldn't afford it or because they --



GUTFLED: No.



PERINO: And now doctors are not prescribing it as much.



KILMEADE: All right. With that --



GUTFELD: Any other questions --



KILMEADE: Dana is OK to lock out?



PERINO: Yes.



KILMEADE: All right. Thanks. If Dana gets mad at you, you don't want to be here. All right. Meanwhile, ahead, Kamala Harris back bail fund help release a guy, now arrested for murder. And he is not the first. Find out more, next. Period.



PERINO: President Biden wants to get tough on crime, but he might want to talk to his vice president. The Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris during the George Floyd related riots of 2020, you'll remember those, but recently helps secure the release of a repeat felon who just got charged with murder.



Shawn Michael Tillman shot and killed a passenger on a train platform after reportedly being released from jail three weeks prior. All thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. That's the same group Harris promoted with this tweet. If you're able to chip in now to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.



Thanks to Harris's promotion. The group reportedly raised $35 million in just a few weeks. And this is not the first person to commit murder after being bailed out by the freedom fund.



Greg, do you remember this?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: In June of 2020?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: In June of 2020?



GUTFELD: Yes. OK, so it's amazing when you -- when you compare these riots to January 6 because the riots were this ongoing terrifying nightly purge, fewer anywhere around it, it just sick and you, you thought the country was over, and it didn't end. And the scary thing is, people wouldn't talk about it. It's like you go -- you would say what's going on? They go, no, no, it's you know, it's whatever social justice or they just laugh at you.



KILMEADE: No COVID.



GUTFELD: Mostly peaceful. January 6, abominable riots, but so out of the ordinary, so odd in such a one-off that everybody condemned it, right? But for some reason, in the media, the impression is consistent nightly violence is preferable to one night of riots because it depends on who's doing it. There are some red hats there, they'll take that -- you know, that day is far worse.



But this is when you realize that the virtue signaling has a body count. You put a little sticker on your car that says BLM, that's fine. But to free killers, to feel -- so you could feel enlightened, that causes problems. We need to drop the fried felons off in front of the houses of the people who freed them. And if you object to that, you have to ask yourself, why? Why do you have a problem with that? Because we got to live with it, right?



PERINO: As a judge, if this had been a case that you worked on, you must -- you would have be furious.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: Tell me more.



PIRRO: Well, you know what I love. She had tweeted -- I'm not -- well, I'm unwound. But she tweeted, if you're able to chip in the Minnesota freedom fund to help those protesting on the ground, let me tell you what this dirtbag was doing. He was indecently exposing himself and he was masturbating in front of a woman.



Now, that's not a guy who was protesting on the ground. And so, you know -- but she wanted him free. He's got him freed and he killed someone. That happens every day in America. People are being freed with no bail, or being freed even though they've had guns, they go out and get another gun, they go out and they kill somebody. Or this guy who did the sucker punch, the level three sex offender, they took it down from attempted murder to misdemeanor.



The whole concept, I mean, think about what's going on in this country. What's going on is that we are minimizing the victim and we are celebrities rising and puffing up the criminal saying we have to take care of them. We coddle the criminals, and we ignore the victims. And that's what's going on today. And that is a direct result of the -- of the Democrats. It just is of their policies.



PIRRO: Harold, this group, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, they said it was only $2,000 that they donated, which is they say is a small amount compared to your average bail request of more than $8000 -- $58,000 and well under our daily bail cap. And they said that after they paid the bail, their post-release team, they have a team, attempted to contact him as they do all our clients upon release, but it didn't seem to work this time.



FORD JR.: Look, this is -- this is a horrible case. I cannot imagine for the life of anything that the Vice President would have thought that this was going to happen. I think when you say protesting, peaceful protesting - -and I quarrel with you a little bit. I don't think you blame Democrats for all of this. I don't blame Republicans --



PIRRO: Look at the crime in the Democrat cities.



FORD JR.: I don't blame every Republican for what happened on January 6. So --



PIRRO: Yes, and --



FORD JR.: Look, we just differ. I get it. I don't blame Kamala Harris for this. Where I agree with you wholeheartedly --



PIRRO: I do.



FORD JR.: Fair. Where I agree with you wholeheartedly is that we need to be tougher on crime. We need to keep those behind bars who are -- who are committing violent acts. But to try to blame Kamala Harris for this, I think is slightly -- is slightly unfair.



PERINO: Certainly, personally not to blame but the sentiment of releasing felons -- I know you said you don't have much sympathy for the older felons but what about the younger ones?



KILMEADE: True, as I call back from the A block. The Attorney General the United States who saw an order who had that reputation early all of a sudden says I'm so -- I feel so bad for the criminals. I got to find a way to get them out. Crazy. The other thing is, the numbers is supposed -- must be undeniable. Harold, you're the most experienced along with the judge in politics. I'm sorry, everyone except me and Greg. They run for office. But the numbers must be horrific for the president of the United States to try to be a law and order President all of a sudden.



And it's not just the Squad, they have ignored and not spoken out when it was defund the police. And it used to be that -- you didn't say, Mr. President -- you didn't stop your party from saying it. And by the way, ask Cori Bush to defund the police, she'll tell you right now she wants to defund the police. You can't come out and say now, you want to crack down when your own history as you said nothing during those riots. You weren't horrified when cities abandoned because of the pandemic were wrecked and livelihoods were destroyed, especially on this block, the other block, and maybe your city block.



So, I think the points between law and order between Republicans and Democrats are like, 15 points. And the President's got to close that gap or he's going to get -- his party is going to get slammed on election day. But I think people don't have short-term memory loss. I think people remember if the party was a law and order. And the former president went crazy about this. He wanted to use Special Forces to go out there and grab our streets back.



So, you can't say that the President of the United States was asleep at the switch. He was desperately trying to get these mayors to crack down on these criminals and these rioters.



PERINO: OK, good talk.



Up next, liberal California is ready to ban gas cars and force residents to buy electric ones. But good luck charging it. We're going to tell you what just happened.



FORD JR.: Green Energy running into some more problems in California. Heat wave putting strain on the power grid and forcing the blue state to urge residents to "avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles and tearing paper from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.



While critics are quick -- while critics are quick to point out the irony, days ago, Golden State regulators ban the sale of gas cars by 2035. Your eagerness to talk was heard. Do you -- you have a -- do you want me to come back to you?



PIRRO: You know that I'm doing Jesse's show.



GUTFELD: We know what that means.



FORD JR.: Greg, you're from -- you are from California.



GUTFELD: That's true.



FORD JR.: We covered this story in the days ago. They're going to ban gasoline-powered cars by 2035. How do you square these things in California?



GUTFELD: They're doing -- they're going to turn California into the moon. It's beautiful but unlivable, right?



KILMEADE: Right.



GUTFELD: Because, like you don't have -- you know, you need -- it's the number one source of all living matter is energy. Whatever you call it, whatever you want to call calories, burning, whatever. And the fact that you don't have something to replace it as you get rid of it -- imagine just doing that with a simple staple like toilet paper. Nobody would -- thank you. So, it's safe to say like, oh, you know what, we're just going to start getting rid of stuff.



People are going to suffer. And the people that aren't going to suffer are the people that are enforcing these rules. They're going to have air conditioning at their French Laundry restaurant while everybody else sweats their cojones off.



PIRRO: That's right. That's right.



GUTFELD: And by the way, this is getting worse. I mean, we're exporting suffering right now. There are going to be -- there's going to be starvation, there's going to be food shortages. There's going to be --



KILMEADE: Europe.



GUTFELD: Europe is going to be -- and what are we going to do? We got to help them too?



FORD JR.: What's the answer, Brian?



KILMEADE: The answer is not this. The answer is oil and gas. Natural gas burns clean. We know it. Nuclear energy can work. It's a replacement. If you want to talk rationally, that's what you do. And it's -- to make people go to electric cars, they can average at $66,000. And there's a story about someone wanting to -- who bought electric cars two years ago and wanted a new battery.



PIRRO: Yes.



KILMEADE: $30,000.



PIRRO: $30,000.



KILMEADE: $30,000 for the new battery. The car cost $20,000. Excuse me, for my Volt -- I'm not putting $30,000 into a Volt. I won't be allowed on the planet and certainly on this panel again. That's the guy that put $30,000 into a Volt that was three years old, so please. And then we have nowhere to do -- anything to do with the rare earth that we have to get from China. Doesn't anyone think this through? Isn't any Democrat upset by the series of events that's taking place?



PIRRO: No. It's all --



FORD JR.: Are you ready to talk? Yes, the Judge --



PIRRO: I'm ready to talk. I saved that for Jesse's show. Here's the thing. It's all about ideology. It's got nothing to do with reality. So, at a time when the electric grid is so -- it's -- there's so much power on it that they're telling people you can't turn your air conditioning on, that they come out and say you can't have gas-powered cars. I mean, that's what -- that's crazy. I mean, they're not thinking that through.



Plus the whole idea the size -- if you had to buy a new battery, the size of the electric car battery that we got from China, the lithium from Afghanistan, do you know how big it is? It's the size of the base of your car. So, you -- when you put that back in the environment, you're creating a hazardous waste in the environment.



KILMEADE: And then you plug --



PIRRO: And you can't charge it anyway.



FORD JR.: Those batteries are reusable, a lot of them. Dana, you have --



PIRRO: Well, then, how come he has to buy a new one for his Volt?



FORD JR.: Because it ran out. But the battery is reusable.



GUTFELD: Do you really have a Volt?



KILMEADE: No. But I'm just saying hypothetically. But I'm just saying I have a hybrid Tahoe.



FORD JR.: We say a lot of bad things about you, but don't worry, the (INAUDIBLE).



PERINO: Well, the thing is, not only about the batteries, you know, their idea for like the wind -- the wind farms.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: One of those blades, it never disintegrates. So, it's actually terrible for the environment, not to mention the birds.



FORD JR.: That is true. They don't want to do anything with that.



PERINO: Michael Shellenberger who is in California. He tried run for governor. He wasn't successful, but he points this out. California has 30 million motor vehicles. 1.9 percent of those are electric today.



KILMEADE: OK.



PERINO: OK. The state is going to need 17 gigawatts of additional electricity. And yet they're trying to shut down the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant, which the state has tried again to shut down, and that is only 2.3 gigawatts. It's the -- I'm not good at math. He's great at math, Greg.



GUTFELD: Well, thank you.



PERINO: He can do math. And he said, I can do that math right now and I'm saying, this will not add up and people are going to suffer. They're going to have to change it at some point. There'll be a Republican governor who has to come in and fix it.



GUTFELD: Shellenberger is probably one of the few people that have got nuclear power back on the -- on the debate. Everybody likes it. What happened? What happened? Remember how --



KILMEADE: Japan, the tsunami or whatever it was? Tidal wave?



GUTFELD: What are you talking about?



PIRRO: Yes.



KILMEADE: You said what happened to the nuclear power?



GUTFELD: No, I'm talking about that -- it's a resurgence --



PERINO: But even Japan is building new ones again.



KILMEADE: True. But he asked what happened, so I was trying to help.



PERINO: No, but that wasn't the question.



FORD JR.: He's giving us another reason to talk about him.



Our prayers go out to the people of Jackson, Mississippi who don't have safe drinking water. You're in -- you're in our thoughts. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



KILMEADE: Really?



GUTFELD: Welcome back! Time for "THE FASTEST." This is a Fox food alert. The total pasta nightmare is gripping American highways. We're getting reports of huge Alfredo sauce spill in Memphis. That's in Tennessee, Brian.



KILMEADE: I did not know.



GUTFELD: Forcing authorities to shut down the roadway there. It comes one day after thousands of tomatoes were left splattered tragically across a California road. You know, Harold, you're from Memphis. How have you been coping with this? How are the people doing? Are you talking to anybody on the street?



FORD JR.: I'm not talking about on the street about this. It looks terrible. I wish it was barbecued. A lot of folks out there -- I would have been -- I would just go out there and slip up a few.



GUTFELD: You'd be licking the road.



KILMEADE: What a mess.



FORD JR.: It's terrible.



GUTFELD: You know, when you --



FORD JR.: I was trying to figure out exactly where that is.



GUTFELD: You know what's interesting about this, Brian, and it's not you. We never think about how stuff gets to our dinner table until it spills on a highway. And they go, oh, that's how it gets here.



KILMEADE: Exactly. But it's your point, do I have to expound on that or can I go a different direction.



GUTFELD: You can go on a different direction.



KILMEADE: Tom Brady.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KILMEADE: What does Tom Brady tell us? Tom Brady says don't eat tomatoes. It's both swelling and inflammation.



PIRRO: Yes, right, and eggplant.



KILMEADE: This is Tom Brady's way again of forcing his beliefs on our nation.



GUTFELD: You know, I agree with you. We both went to the same high school, Brian. I know that's why you brought it up.



KILMEADE: Right.



GUTFELD: But he is the devil. You know, Dana, shouldn't the Olive Garden pitched in and air-drop breadsticks to help solve the mess?



KILMEADE: Good point.



PERINO: It's a great idea



GUTFELD: Yes, that's why -- that's why I'm on LinkedIn, Olive Garden has always asked me if I'm available to be a host.



KILMEADE: Right. They're hiring.



PERINO: I love that. I love it when you get those inquiries.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, nobody cares about this topic, Judge.



PIRRO: No, I do. You know why? The first thing --



KILMEADE: You punted. You just totally punted.



GUTFELD: Judge?



PIRRO: The first thing I thought it was all the animals who probably got killed when they smelled the food and went out and wanted to you know, sniff it out or eat it up.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Think about it. I mean how long did it take them to clean it? The scent was there for a while.



GUTFELD: It literally -- it literally became a carpool.



PIRRO: No, they probably bought some spaghetti with them. That's all I have to say.



GUTFELD: Let's do something else, OK. That didn't go too well.



PIRRO: OK, that's enough of that.



GUTFELD: It's August and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Stores are putting out there and trees and holiday decor months before the holiday as shoppers relentlessly hunt for bargains thank to -- thanks to inflation. Dana, I don't blame them. Do you blame them?



PERINO: Well, everybody can do what they want. I think it would be good to have Halloween candy out before Christmas that's just me. But you know, Harold earlier mentioned that the Republicans don't have a platform that they're running on, that all they want to do is investigate. Well, I do think that if they introduced a law saying you can't put up Christmas trees until November 15, they might get a lot of support for that.



GUTFELD: That's -- but you know what, that was -- on Fox, that's a war on Christmas.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Remember those?



FORD JR.: You one time on this show said you have neighbors or friends of yours who put up their tree November 1, and they're the happiest people. Because I do it, I put up my Christmas tree up early. I put the lights up - - not tree up. I put my lights up. I don't put my tree up until the day after Thanksgiving, but I put my lights up first of November.



KILMEADE: Don't you live in the city?



PERINO: And the Whitlocks have a baby this year, Weston Whitlock. So, the baby is probably going to be mesmerized by the colors they might just leave them up all year.



KILMEADE: I have a disdain for this story.



GUTFELD: Right.



KILMEADE: I believe that Christmas starts way too early, gets people way too angry because you get anxious. You got invitations. What am I going to do? Where am I going to go? What am I going to get? And then what am I going to --



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



PERINO: No, what can I -- what can I decline?



KILMEADE: Right, what can I decline? Where do I have to be? What do I have to plan? Resentment. It's not even -- summer has not ended yet. I have anger.



GUTFELD: You know what? The --



FORD JR.: Kilmeade's house must be really, really fun.



GUTFELD: Oh, he never goes home.



KILMEADE: It happens in December.



GUTFELD: He never goes home. He said he's going to be -- you know, he's going to be working at Fox on Christmas Day live. Brian Kilmeade doing the Christmas --



PERINO: Live 12 hours.



KILMEADE: In case news breaks, I'll be in my office.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Judge, last words to you.



PIRRO: I hate it.



GUTFELD: You hate it?



KILMEADE: Thank you.



PIRRO: Yes, now.



GUTFELD: Right.



PIRRO: It's not right.



GUTFELD: That's not right.



PIRRO: Not right.



GUTFELD: It's not right.



PIRRO: It's just not right.



KILMEADE: She's so concise.



GUTFELD: I do all my shopping at Walgreens just to go like, where the gift card tree is.



PIRRO: You go to the pharmacy.



GUTFELD: Yes, I would. If you guys -- if you guys are interested in getting me something for Christmas, talk to the pharmacist.



KILMEADE: Really? To fill up prescription?



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



PIRRO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: Tonight, I'm back. We had a great show. We got this guy, Harold Ford Jr. You might have heard of him. Michelle Tafoya, Trace Gallagher, and Jamie Lissow. It's going to be fun. Let's do this, OK. Yes, sure, Greg. Greg's Moment of Peace. You know, I was traveling. Traveling is very stressful. So, let's just have a moment of peace and enjoy this butterfly and this dog enjoying a calm moment together. Isn't it sweet? I just asked it to producers, please cut this off before he eats the butterfly.



PIRRO: He doesn't eat it.



GUTFELD: Yes, he does. But it's just so -- it's so -- I thought it was so adorable the death of the butterfly.



KILMEADE: Oh, no, don't. Don't, don't --



PIRRO: OK. All right, Dana.



PERINO: So, on this day, 25 years ago, Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident and Fox Nation is unraveling the tragic story. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You had a driver two or three point times over the drunk drive limit with no police escort and a following press on motorcycles. It was inevitable that this was going to end in disaster.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Available for streaming now on Fox Nation. It's called Scandalous: Diana, Killing of a Princess. And it follows the princess throughout her life and then her death. It dives into the unanswered questions and the conspiracy theories that surround her final moments. And that looks like a great show.



PIRRO: It does indeed. All right, so students at the Los Angeles School pulled off an elaborate scheme all in the name of gratitude. There was a teacher at this school who would travel every day on a bus to get to school. So, the school put on a fake assembly in the gym before bringing Raul Castro into the gym and handing him a pinata. And inside the pinata were keys to a car.



He -- they raised $30,000 over the summer for the gift. And if that's not enough, they also gifted him with a year's supply of insurance and gas. Now, that's great. Students who pay it forward and surprised a teacher with the car.



PERINO: It's so nice.



PIRRO: Go ahead, Harold.



FORD JR.: Mine has got students involved but it's a little different. Trine University head football coach Troy Abbs took a huge hit like a champ during a sideline interview. The Trine football team was hell bent on showing off their impressive tackle skills on camera much to the chagrin and detriment of their coach. He was, however, able to walk it off telling the reporter and videographer make sure you air that one.



KILMEADE: Nice.



PIRRO: Is that considered nice?



PERINO: Gosh, they should be careful.



PIRRO: OK, Brian. Quick announcement. Greg is going to be in attendance in Albany, New York at the Egg. I hope to be there. We're going to talk 1776, have a chance to be on stage. Also am going to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Newark, New Jersey as well as Brandon, Mississippi. Greg might be on all these appearances. But I'll see you next Thursday, everybody. VIP tickets available.



Next, my belief is that Aaron Judge will be the single-season homerun champion. This is homerun number 51. He was on pace to get 63. The all-time record is held by Bonds. The second is McGwire. They both took steroids. Therefore if he beats Roger Maris, he is the single-season homerun leader. Does anyone wanted to dispute that?



FORD JR.: He's the man.



PIRRO: OK. And I forgot to say I'm hosting "JESSE WATTERS" tonight so make sure you tune in.



FORD JR.: And I forgot to say Happy Birthday Aunt Kimmy. We love you.



PIRRO: OK. So, there you go.



PERINO: And I forgot to say --



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: I'm just kidding.



PIRRO: Well, that's it for us, anyway. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, John Roberts!



