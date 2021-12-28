'The Five' on Biden's COVID failures, Kamala Harris' rocky tenure

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: All right. That's it for us. "THE FIVE" starts now.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Katie Pavlich along with Jason Chaffetz, Tyrus, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Richard Fowler.



It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



President Biden once again blaming others for his catastrophic failure on COVID. If you want to test, you're going have to wait. Long lines are the norm. As panicked Americans all across the country scramble to find tests and this could be why.



Back in October, the Biden administration rejected a proposal for free rapid test for the holidays. The president trying to reassure frustrated governors on a video call earlier, but he just wound up blaming them.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Look, there is no federal solution. It's gets solved at the state level. Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do.



When I took office 10 months into the -- 10 months into the pandemic, and even so, we had no, zero, over-the-counter home tests in the United States. We got to work. We quadruple the number of pharmacies offering the free test and now there are more than 20,000 places where you can get tested for free.



For over the counter at home tests, as I said, there were none when we took office. None. Now we have eight on the market, it's clearly not enough. If I had -- we've known, we would have gone harder and quicker if we could have. We still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people and we are seeing hospitalizations rise.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH (on camera): And even Dr. Fauci thinks Biden fumbled the ball on testing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: You know, testing has always been an issue, Kaitlan, that has been problematic. It has been compounded by the situation of the high demands. We had a conflation of high demands, high demands because of the concern about Omicron which is a justifiable concern.



But the high demand that was triggered by the holiday season. Not making any excuses for it. We should've had more tests available but hopefully now as we get into the first couple of weeks in January that will get much better.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH (on camera): And Dr. Marty Makary is ripping at the Biden is handling of the situation.



MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: It's disappointing that we are just sharing the sort of political hot air because there are a lot of important things right now that the White House could be talking about that they are not talking about.



For one, they need to announce a selective testing strategy. They cannot recommend universal testing with a limited supply that we are currently rationing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH (on camera): And so big news from the CDC after shortening their quarantine guidance is for those who test positive to five days. They are now saying the individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine at all following exposure but should wear a mask for 10 days.



So Tyrus, seems like the government created quite the mess for themselves here.



GEORGE 'TYRUS' MURDOCH, FOX NEWS POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: You know, this is where I just, and again, I'm not a rocket surgeon, but I do read a lot of books. We have been literally being told since this administration came into power that we are all deaf comrade, COVID, COVID, COVID.



We can't go to work unless we have tested or we're vaccinated. All these things. So why would we not have stuff, why would they refuse stuff when their entire pitch this entire administration is that COVID wasn't going anywhere and they were going to be prepared.



And once again, fantasy world, the woke administration they're not prepared. And so, what really, and you hate to be the conspiracy guy. I never want to be that guy. So, Omicron came on and you had to -- they are telling you that you have to quarantine for at least 10 days.



Lo and behold, you can't go back to work until you get a test saying that you don't have it any more. So now people have to wait to get back to work. So, lo and behold, the CDC comes out with we'll cut it to five. If you have your booster, we'll cut it to none.



I just, wow. When are they ever just going to be accountable and tell us -- tell us the real. What is exactly going on. Instead, it's just more of the same, and Americans are confused, frustrated, and rightfully so.



PAVLICH: So, Jason, you know, President Biden campaigned on shutting down the virus not shutting down the country and then today, magically he admits that this is not a federal government problem as he fails to deliver on that promise.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yes, after beating for, I don't know, the entire year on places like Texas and Florida and those types of things. Viola! It's not a federal problem, hey, it's you, the governors, you got to do it.



Meanwhile, we are going to go ahead and do federal mandates on work requirements, on masks, on airplanes, on all kinds of things. You are going to do all those mandates. But you've had two years to work on this, Mr. President. Then you come to the world and say, I forgot to order more masks.



Like, you forgot to go to the grocery store and order -- you know, bring home the avocados. That's forgetting something. You don't forget to order literally billions of tests.



And then you told people on December 2nd that they could go down and get one for free but that isn't going to happen either. Hey, we have to wait until January in order to do this.



And I tell you what, if you're intellectually consistent, for those of you that were critical of Donald Trump saying on day one that he didn't have enough testing, certainly two years into this you got to take that same position and say Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, what have you been doing? Because it hasn't been working on COVID. I still don't understand what their plan is.



PAVLICH: So, Richard, you know, Biden used this political point on the campaign trail. He bludgeoned Donald Trump over it repeatedly. There are tweets of him saying that the president is behind on testing, and yet here we are a year into his presidency with this story in Vanity Fair saying that he rejected this massive testing plan ahead of another variant which we were told by experts for the past two years would eventually happen. What happened there?



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I'll give you this. I think that we can all agree that the White House is a day behind and a dollar short -- a day late and a dollar short when it comes to testing overall and making sure that every American have access to a test.



But with that being said, I think they acknowledge that today and I think other than that what you see happening all across the country is that people are able to go and get at home tests. I was able to get a at-home test at my local fire station right here in the nation's capital.



But beyond that, I think what was the most news breaking or newsworthy thing out of today's sort of meeting with the governor is the fact that both Fauci and the president are really interested in switching the definition of how they define the impact of COVID-19.



And instead of looking at infection rates, what you see them saying is we now need to be looking towards hospitalizations. Because the Omicron variant is just spreading just so fast that we have to figure out a new way to evaluate how America is going to be kept safe, understanding that we have to live with this virus for some time and understanding that it's impacting our health care system and our health care workers more so than any other sector.



So, I'm happy to see that the White House is moving in the right direction when it comes to changing the definition of what they are more concerned about. Less about infections, more about hospitalizations.



PAVLICH: So, Rachel, speaking of those hospitals getting --



(CROSSTALK)



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They are so behind the curve. My God.



PAVLICH: Yes.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm sorry. It's like everybody has known that.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: Yes, speaking of the hospitals, Rachel, you know the White House -- Go ahead.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's just that everybody has known that. They've been counting -- not counting cases, they have been counting -- counting cases instead of hospitalizations. That was their problem from the get-go.



Here's what I don't understand. Marty Makary said it very well. If they have a shortage of tests, they should absolutely prioritize those who need it most. The elderly, those with comorbidities. But doing that would, you know, tell -- basically expose the lies of this administration.



Everybody is going to get COVID. We now know that. And why I don't understand is if everybody is going to get COVID and this variant is very mild. Wouldn't be a great time to start talking about herd immunity, to be talking about early treatments that people can do at home, to be talking about natural immunity?



I don't understand why they keep doing jabs only as the only solution to this problem. It doesn't make any sense. If we have limited tests, save them for those who need it most.



PAVLICH: So, Jason, you know, back to you real quickly. You know, on this issue of this testing shortage, the government created it by Dr. Fauci, essentially telling everybody they need to test before they go home to see grandma and grandpa for Christmas, and now we have all of these people who are not showing symptoms showing up by the hundreds to these testing centers.



So, did they put themselves in this position, especially after rejecting this plan to develop more tests?



CHAFFETZ: Yes, you need kits to go. You have to have testing in order to go to school or play in sports. They have to do it on the sports field. They are taking really healthy 20-year-olds and saying hey, you have to get a test.



You know what, if you're overweight, you're over 65, you are in the hospital and you got a comorbidity, morbidity as Rachel was talking about, yes, then save the test for them, but not everybody, especially those that aren't showing any symptoms, they don't need to go get a test.



FOWLER: But here's the problem. How about --



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: All right. Coming up --



FOWLER: -- if they spread it to somebody who has a comorbidity.



PAVLICH: Yes. Well, that's the Biden administration policy --



(CROSSTALK)



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I would just say that it's been triple vaxxed are the ones spreading this.



PAVLICH: And they really haven't been able to handle that. So. All right. Coming up, we're going to talk more about the vaccine problem and the spreading of the virus of course on another -- another airline passenger going berserk, thanks to mask mandates and Dr. Fauci is about to make things a whole lot worse.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CHAFFETZ (on camera): Travel chaos is wreaking havoc this holiday season. Almost 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed over the Christmas weekend. And disruptions continued today. Some airlines blame staff shortages due to the Omicron COVID variant. It's like an episode of Jerry Springer once you actually get in the air, thanks to people going crazy over mask mandates. Here's the latest fight that went viral.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: You're going to jail, yes, you are. In Atlanta, you're going to jail (muted). Karen! Now you spit on me, now you're going to jail (muted)



UNKNOWN: OK. OK. Get in the back now!



UNKNOWN: (muted) pieces of (muted).



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ (on camera): Yikes. That woman going berserk there has reportedly been taken into custody by the FBI following the altercation. And you know what makes scenes like this even a whole lot worse? More regulations. Dr. Fauci is now pushing a vaccine rule for your next flight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: If you're talking about requiring vaccinations to get on a plane domestically, that is just another one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider. When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated. If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ (on camera): But there is nothing that Dr. Fauci that would put out there that you'd say you need this, it's an incentive to get a vaccination, we'll stick you with another shot. How about the idea that you can't even get on another airplane?



Rachel, I can only imagine what you and Sean go through putting all the Duffy's on a flight and trying to get them all on a mask. It's got to be an absolute unbelievable scene at an airport.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Frankly, it makes me not want to travel, and I think that's what a lot of people are doing. Look, I'm sick of being lectured by people who have had three jabs and still got Omicron that somehow, I should get a jab when I have had COVID and I have natural immunities. It's ridiculous.



I think Omicron is ripping through New York City, it's taking out a lot of people in terms of they are getting this infection, and it's being spread by people who have been vaxxed and boosted. So, let's be honest about that and I think we should.



And again, I will say, you know, this idea, this magical idea that if you are in the plane and you lower your mask to snack, somehow COVID doesn't spread. But then you have to put it back on because COVID knows when you are snacking and when you are not.



It's so silly, and it's what is making people crazy, and that's why you are seeing the scenes that you are seeing right there. Nothing makes sense in this pandemic. Our leaders aren't telling us the truth, and frankly, I think this is all about social control, and leading us toward a communist- style -- social -- Chinese-style socialist credit system. I have never felt more like a Chinese citizen than when I made an airport. It's ridiculous. We're like sheeple.



CHAFFETZ: Now, Richard, look, there's no room for fighting in these types of altercations on these flights. I feel for these people that they are there. They're going through all the delays and the flight attendants; you are not paying them enough to go through that garbage.



But I've got to tell you, the rules and the understanding of who can spread this and who can't, I mean, airplanes are supposed to be one of the cleanest places you go with the circulation of air every two minutes.



FOWLER: Listen, I agree with you there on this point. I think flight attendant should be paid more and I don't think they deserve to sort of be the -- they're taking the brunt for the U.S. Department of Transportation regulations.



So, I do think that we should give our flight attendants just a little bit of grace here. But it's not necessarily for me. I mean, I've traveled through airports throughout this pandemic, and I think it's not about necessarily what's happening on the plane but it's what's happening in the airport restrooms, in the airport food court, in the security line and TSA.



That's the moment where you say, if I'm going to catch COVID in an airport, am I going to catch it here? And so, I think the question we have to be asking ourselves if we want to make sure that we continue to fly and trying that we have as a country, we love to fly, we love to jump on a plane and go visit grandma and grandpa and our moms and dads and our cousins, then we've got to figure out a way to ensure that the flight crews don't catch Omicron or don't catch COVID so we can't -- the plane can't take off because they're not on it.



CHAFFETZ: Tyrus, my guess is you've never been on an airplane and had somebody pick on you. I just -- I just get some --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You know what, you guessed wrong.



CHAFFETZ: That's probably about this case.



TYRUS: You guessed wrong. Real quick, a funny story, coming home from visiting my children in Florida to my home in New Orleans. I took a Southwest flight. You know, it was direct, it's quick, it's all good. And these two gentlemen decided to fight over bag placement. And then one of them had their mask down and he told him to put his mask on and shut up and then of course the dinner bell rang.



The flight attendant who was standing next to me was probably pushing her 60s. She had a really nice -- like a merry Christmas sweater on. And I just politely said to her ma'am, if you like, I will handle this. And she said by all means, do it.



And I said fellas, just so you know, if I'm late to get home to my daughter, you two are going to have a bad day. Enough. And the two of you is going to do is going to be anything like what I'm going to do to you. So could you please sit down and apologize so we can go home?



CHAFFETZ: Yes. You know what?



TYRUS: They sat down and did it. But my point is this. We can all blame it on me, when you got them, you got them. We can all blame it on the mask if we want to. But this is about accountability. We are all frustrated. That doesn't give you the right to be a jerk. That doesn't give you the right to yell at somebody. It's not a time to be your power trip and be like, don't tell me what to do. I'm this and that.



Listen, I know everyone is their own Instagram model and actor and star but when we're in public we need to respect each other whether it's mask, seat belts. Certain people just act dumb given any response.



CHAFFETZ: Yes.



MUTDOCH: And this, you can't give them a break for this. We're all in this together. You don't get to be a jerk and say it's because of mask mandates. You're a jerk because you're a jerk, you're just using the mask.



CHAFFETZ: Katie, what's going on in these airports?



PAVLICH: Look, if I were a sociology student at university, this would be my thesis project. Like studying what is going on at the airport as a result of the government imposing these absurd and ridiculous regulations that make us all turn into these faceless, humanless beings that are just floating around the airport.



But I want to talk about what Dr. Fauci said. You know, he is saying that he wants to maybe implement a vaccination requirement for domestic flights. Rachel is absolutely correct when she talks about this being a new social credit score program that he wants to push.



It has nothing to do with the science. We heard from two weeks ago, a week and a half ago from the CEOs of all these airlines saying look, these cloth masks, these surgical masks aren't doing really doing anything when it comes to airplanes.



And we were told a year ago that flying was absolutely safe. And so, Dr. Fauci is not doing this based on science, he is doing this based on control. And for him to want to keep people away from their family because of vaccination requirements, a, for something they might not need, or b, that they already have natural immunity for or something they just don't want is absolutely despicable and un-American.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, I totally agree.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Absolutely.



CHAFFETZ: Fascinating topic. All rights. Kamala Harris firing back at critics for suggesting they are just being racist and sexist.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



TYRUS (on camera): Kamala Harris pushes back at reports she was, quote, "set up to fail" and suggesting anyone who dares to criticize her is racist and sexist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: No, I don't believe I being set up to fail. But more --



(CROSSTALK)



MARGARET BRENNAN, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, CBS: Does he serve the Democrats --



HARRIS: But more important, I'm Vice President of the United States. Anything that I handle is because it is a tough issue. And it couldn't be handled at some other level.



BRENNAN: Because the fact that you are woman and the fact that you are a minority in this office part of why there is such scrutiny?



HARRIS: I will leave that for others to deal with. You know, I have a job to do. And I'm going to get that job done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TYRUS (on camera): And so much for the border crisis. Here is what the V.P. says is her biggest failure.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRENNAN: What do you think your biggest failure has been at this point?



HARRIS: To not get out of D.C. more. I mean, and I actually mean that sincerely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TYRUS (on camera): Katie, help me out here. You know, she has horrible issues with her image. The movie, --



CHAFFETZ: Yes.



TYRUS: -- child movie actor's classroom setting didn't go to plan. Isn't - - and you and I coming from this kind of cut from the same cloth. The only way you improve your view in the public is by accountability and the deeds that you do that are successful. Can she ever give us that, or is it just too much to even think about? Or wish for?



PAVLICH: Well, first, I would say her biggest failure is not getting that laugh under control. When she is asked serious questions during interviews.



TYRUS: Word.



PAVLICH: And that question from Margaret Brennan was so leading and biased to say are you basically sure that is not because you are woman and a woman of color? Have they been paying attention to the Trump administration the way the media treated President Trump who is a white male?



You know, Kamala Harris had an opportunity here to make history, she has an opportunity to make something of that history, and instead, she is sitting back and acting like she is some kind of victim instead of digging into the issues. You know, she's been given a portfolio of very serious topics and yet has done hardly anything to make it work and to become successful.



And it's because Kamala Harris who was a pick from Joe Biden as a gift to the far left, let's not forget she was the most liberal senator in the Senate. She even beat Bernie Sanders back in the day. And he needed that kind of face to get him across the finish line in November which is why he picked her among other issues.



And so, you know, she has an opportunity here to really do some good with her office, and yet, she is just turning around and basically throwing up her hands and saying well, I am not being treated well because I'm a woman because I am a woman of color and that's just untrue. She hasn't delivered results on a portfolio that the president has given her.



TYRUS: You know, you know, Jason, it's astounding to me. I don't ever remember hearing Barack Obama ever play that as an excuse for not getting things done. My grandmother always used to tell me, you know, it's not you are called what happens to you, it's what you would do with it.



When you think about how you can fix problems, you can never fix the problem if it's always the imaginary monster, if it's always racism, if it's always sexism. There's no really to gauge that. When does that stop? Doesn't that just hurt the Democratic Party when accountability is right there?



CHAFFETZ: Absolutely, it totally does. Look, her biggest failure is that she has no accomplishments. And her biggest failure is the fact that she said she was the last one in the room talking to Joe Biden before they made that incredibly botched attempt at extraction of our troops out of Afghanistan.



She was given the border assignment and yet you talked to Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, a Democrat, whose congressional district encompasses about 200 miles of the border with Mexico. And even he says she seems totally disinterested, can't even get her to return a call to a Democratic congressman.



So, you go down the list, the Guatemalan president said yes, she came and visited though I haven't heard from her since July. The list goes long. And she -- her number one chore quite frankly, given that she was a former United States senator, was to help usher through the President's agenda through the Senate in the house, and they have all Democrats.



Pence did that for Trump. Cheney did that for Bush. But I got to tell you, Kamala Harris, I cannot figure out what she's doing other than sending her own staff to get psychological help because they feel so hit by Kamala Harris.



TYRUS: You know, Richard, let me -- let me ask you. If you were sitting in in a table right now with her to give her advice on how to turn around this whole image thing and get the American people back on board, what was your first sentence be?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, it's not going to be --



FOWLER: I think that she needs to do more interviews like we saw -- oh, sorry. I thought it was Richard.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Go ahead, Richard. I'm sorry.



TYRUS: Yes, it was you, bro.



FOWLER: OK. Listen, I think there's a couple of things here. I think the first this she's got to do is do more interviews like the one we just saw her do this past weekend with Margaret Benner. But I do think that she actually has to engage journalists who are -- who speak to the Democratic base, right?



We know the Democratic base is the most loyal Democratic voters of Black women. So, why isn't she talking to folks like Harris Faulkner? Why isn't she having interviews with Yamiche Alcindor? Why isn't she sitting down with April Ryan and Tamron Hall and other black female journalists so she can begin to have a conversation of Black America?



And I think the first thing she says in that conversation is she apologizes for this White House's mistreatment of Haitian refugees at the Southern Border of the United States. That's why a lot of African American voters have consternation with the Vice President's office because she's in charge for the border. And I do think those African American voters are looking for answers.



TYRUS: Rachel, final thoughts. Take it home.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes. Well, I'm just going to respond to what Richard said. Her problem isn't with Black voters. They may be not happy with her or embarrassed by the poll numbers that the Biden administration and Harris -- Vice President Harris has right now as the first Black VP, but they're going to vote for her.



The real problem that this administration and Kamala Harris particularly have is with Hispanic voters. They are billeting Hispanic voters. They will not win any future election without them. And part of the problem -- a big part of that problem is what is happening at our border. A lot of Hispanics live along that border. They know exactly what happens. They deal with the dead bodies in their ranches. They deal with the crime wave, the sex trafficking.



The jobs they lost, building our wall, infrastructure jobs that they lost as they see panels rusting. Yes, she could get out of D.C. and visit with those Hispanics because they're going to lose the next election if they don't get those Hispanics back on track. I don't see them making any attempts to do that.



TYRUS: Enough said on that one. Coming up, it's a red state boom. Why are thousands saying sayonara to the liberal Blue states?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's a red state boom. Americans fed up with rising crime, taxes, and homelessness in blue states are flocking to Republican-run states like Texas and Florida. According to a new Census Bureau data report, the biggest population decline was in Washington D.C. followed by Democrat-led states like New York, Illinois, Hawaii, and of course, California. The largest increase was seen in GOP-led states like Idaho, Utah, and Montana.



Wow, interesting data there. I'm going to start with you, Richard. I notice that no one's moving to California, Illinois, and New York. What does that tell you about liberal policies and about the desire of so many Americans to have limited government and more freedom in their lives?



FOWLER: Oh, thanks for the question, Rachel. A couple of things here. I think it's very interesting to see where these population booms are happening. But it's also very interesting to remember that when folks who leave these yellow -- these blue states or these purple states and they go down to red states, they don't lose their political sensibilities, right? They tend to take them with them. Just look at the state of Georgia.



Georgia now has two Democratic senators and it's very likely that this will be the most competitive governor's race in American history between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. The same goes for Florida where you see Val Demings on the ballot versus Marco Rubio, as well as in North Carolina where Cheri B -- Beasley, rather, who is a former head of the Supreme Court of North Carolina is now running for the Senate and has a good chance of winning.



So, it looks like when these blue voters or blue state voters are moving to red states, they're bringing their voting records with them.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Jason, Richard brings up a great point. There's a lot of people in Texas and Arizona who are saying, don't bring your liberal's ideas to our state. How is that going to affect the politics of red states when we see this kind of migration?



CHAFFETZ: Well, I live in one of those red states and that's what scares the living daylights out of you. You're more than welcome to come here but don't bring your voting record. Don't blow it. Remember all the reasons you came here, regulations that were reasonable, low taxes, you can go out and actually enjoy the public in the -- in the outdoors. You can get a piece of land that you couldn't afford in other types of states.



So, don't bring those policies to good intermountain states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah even in Arizona. That's what's going to ruin us more than anything.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes. Katie, really quick here. They -- this data cited crime and homelessness, taxes, but what about COVID mandates? Aren't these COVID mandates, vaccine mandates making so many of these liberal cities just unlivable?



PAVLICH: Well, first, I would say that a lot of my friends in Arizona have a bumper sticker that says don't California my Arizona, so everybody so far was spot on by saying please don't bring the voting record that you had in your previous state if it happens to be one for liberal policies.



But you're right, there is a lot of -- there's a lot of COVID regulation in California specifically. People can drive over to Utah, Arizona, even Nevada and have more freedom. In New York, it's been astonishing to watch thousands of kids get pulled out of school and move to states like Florida, New Jersey is the same way. So, people do want to be free and that's what they're doing.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes, absolutely. Tyrus, I'm hearing from young kids who are college and saying I want to move to a place where I have more freedom. And I think a lot of it is the -- are these COVID mandates as well as the crime and the -- and the cost of living in so many blue states.



TYRUS: Well, yes. It's not just that. And what's the old Linda Ronstadt song, don't make my red eyes blue. I think there's something similar to that. You have to -- when you -- I grew up in California. I'm from California. But now, I call the great state of Louisiana home for a damn good reason.



I like my freedom. I like the fact that I'm able to make my own choices. And I think that's important to a lot of Americans. But -- and I also land -- own land in Montana. So, my advice to anyone who's coming from these blue states, you got to roll up your sleeves, be accountable, and think about your -- the reason why you left in the first place. Don't bring you type of thought process that got you in the mess in the first place.



If you guys would have been voting responsibly, you wouldn't be in this situation. So, don't come up here and try to change the way we do things with your wokeness. Keep that over there. That's what you wanted. But if you're going to come in, have an open mind, because you know, Southern hospitality is a beautiful thing.



So, you know, just act accordingly and you know, try not to blew up our beautiful -- that's not going to happen in Louisiana. I'm saying that right now but, you know, welcome but clean up after yourself. Don't muddy up our carpet.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes. Keep your wokeness, as you say, to yourself. Don't bring it over to the red states. All right, thank you, guys. Great stuff. The "FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



FOWLER: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, millions of Americans are now facing the post-Christmas dilemma of what to do with those unwanted Christmas gifts. Exchanging regifting or attempting to return them are all options. But most people apparently just grin and bear it.



And for those who are thinking about returning, just so you know, Walmart's return policy is 90 days, Best Buy, you have until January 16, 2022, Target, 30 days, Costco, 90 days, and Amazon, 30 days. Jason, are you returning packages this year?



CHAFFETZ: No, I agree. I agree gift them. I'm pretty good at it. And Richard, the only reason you haven't gotten my Christmas gift yet is I haven't figured out which one to send you. So, I'll figure that out soon.



FOWLER: I'll be waiting with bated breath. Katie, how about yourself? Are you planning on regifting? Are you planning on returning? What's happening?



PAVLICH: I left all my gifts, so no regifting, no returning. But I will say, regifting is great because you don't have to go shopping. So, it's kind of like you have a ring gifting pile for the right occasion. You can store it all year long. It doesn't have to be for Christmas. You can do it for birthdays too. So, you might as well just have an extra storage pile for regifts especially if you're in a pinch and don't have time to go to a store.



FOWLER: That's a good one. So, tell me something, Tyrus. Are you a grin and bear it type of person or do you just tell the person, hey, I don't want this. Take it back.



TYRUS: Oh, no. Oh, no, my brother. I -- we at my house, we testify. We keep it real. My 7-year-old, if you give her socks for Christmas, she'll be like, thanks. Did you even try? I'm not wearing this. We believe in honesty, brutal honesty of my household.



And so, if you give -- if you give a lazy gift, if you give fruitcake or you give candies from a TJ Maxx, you're going to hear about it at the dinner table. So, you better bring your A-game gift because we will regift it but we will regift it with the, yes, look what my cousin gave me. You want this? Or you know what, take it back with you. There's your birthday present. How do you like it? We keep it real in my household. So, everyone has a clean conscience at night. So, you bring your A-game with your gifts or don't bring them at all. Sometimes a merry Christmas goes a long way.



FOWLER: I'm here for the A -- I'm here for the A-game, Tyrus. I'm here for the A-game. So, Rachel, I mean, how does the Duffy clan handle gifts they don't want?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, usually it's a sizing issue. And so, they just go back and return it. But I think Katie's idea, and I have used that too, it's a great mom tip. Keep a bin in the storage closet and put those gifts in that you don't want or don't want to return and then you -- when you're in a pinch, you can go back and do that.



And also, you know, some people don't mind saying hey, look, this didn't work for me, do you want it? I mean, a good friend, you can do that.



FOWLER: I'm here for it. Up next, everybody is getting excited for the New Year -- for the new -- for the New Year's plans and resolutions -- and resolutions except for Patriots coach Bill Belichick who got asked this awkward question after a brutal loss of his Patriots last weekend.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hi. Football aside, sorry, but I'm doing a story about New Year's resolutions. And I was just wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers?



BILL BELICHICK, COACH, PATRIOTS: No, not right now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, thanks.



BELICHICK: Maybe next week.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



FOWLER: Maybe next week, Katie.



PAVLICH: You know, that poor girl, her editor told her to ask that question and she did and it did not go over well at all. And guess when you're Bill Belichick and he won a couple of Super Bowls, it's like, what are you going to put on your New Year's resolution list, right? Like, don't lose games? I don't know.



FOWLER: Maybe it's get a new outfit. Maybe it's put on a suit. What do you think, Jason?



CHAFFETZ: Any question to Bill Belichick is going to get a grumpy answer. I mean, there's no doubt about that. It's just -- you know, he lose a game, why even ask the coach a question. He's just going to put on that grumpy grouchy face and that's the end of it.



FOWLER: Grumpy Belichick's face. Rachel, what do you think about Bill Belichick response there?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, anyone who watches "FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND" knows that I know nothing about sports. But I would say that this was a good question. I definitely know nothing about sports, but in watching this little question in his response, I know that he's unhappy with how that last game went.



FOWLER: Yes, so Tyrus, did you catch the game or did you not?



TYRUS: Did I catch the game? I'm a diehard Patriots fan. And he didn't just lose the game, he lost a division and quite possibly a playoff berth. So yes, he's a little cranky. And his New Year's resolution, that's easy. Never, ever lose the GOAT because we wouldn't be in this situation, bro, if you just would have gave Tom a little respect. Let him call a play. Look at us now. Look at us now. Thank you. That's his New Year resolution.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I did note that Tom Brady is cute though.



FOWLER: Some of Patriots fans right there. You got to be heard there first. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I will go first. So, the Mountain West is now getting some snow. I'm sure Jason knows that. But it's not coming without problems. 160 skiers were stranded for several hours on Friday on a ski lift in Utah when it broke down. It sounds terrible and terrifying.



Officials said the chairlift experienced a mechanical failure which sent the mountain operation staff into evacuation mode. Video from the skiers post on social media showed staff members using ropes to help lower skiers to the ground. And after a two-hour evacuation, everybody made it off safely down the broken lift.



And Deer Valley officials said that their staff was -- were heroic. So, if you're skier, good luck this season because that's a little scary. All right, Jason.



CHAFFETZ: Yikes. That's not a way to go. All right, check out this video. You want to see impressive, ladies and gentlemen? Check out this cake. This cake is made in the United Kingdom. It looks exactly like Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Grinch. Lara Mason is the baker of this masterpiece.



The cake is made from leftovers and she put -- made it. It's just unbelievable. Jim Carrey who played the Grinch said, "I really hope that people would admire the character. And now people get to eat the character." So, oh my goodness. What a feat. Well done.



PAVLICH: Wow, that's incredible. All right, Richard.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: It is.



FOWLER: That is definitely incredible. I would love a piece of the Grinch for Christmas, I guess. Listen, Surfing Santas. That's what's in in Cocoa Beach, Florida. There were hundreds of Santas who ditched their nine reindeers all for their best and outfit.



This was for a charity. And according to the Surfing Santas charity, they told Fox News digital that they raised over $62,000 from selling T-shirts for the event. This is a big deal. I guess they said screw surfing -- screw skiing, we're going to go surfing for this Christmas.



PAVLICH: You know, those Santas are quite the athletes. They run they ski and they surf. All right, Tyrus.



TYRUS: You got to train 365 because you got to put on the red jacket. You know what I'm saying? And speaking of training --



PAVLICH: Yes, no days off.



TYRUS: I would be remised talking about the great former governor -- the great, my hero, and everyone's. Arnold Schwarzenegger just did amazing thing. He helped bring up I believe it was 25 homes. If we could roll the site, that will be phenomenal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, FORMER GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: I'm ecstatic. I'm really ecstatic. I'm so excited. To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift.



TYRUS: He was working with Village for Vets. He was able to raise and donate $250,000 which equated to 25 homes for his -- for some very deserving men. And that just hits you right here not to -- like, to the hard part, this part.



PAVLICH: That's awesome. All right, Rachel.



FOWLER: That's a great.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I have another heartwarming Christmas story. So, you all remember Avalinn Rackley. She's 7 years old. She took shelter famously in a bathtub with her little sisters during the horrible tornadoes that hit our country just a few weeks ago.



She lost her sister Annistyn, 9 years old. She broke her vertebrae. She went to the hospital. She's having, you know, a just a heroic recovery. And President Trump sent and First Lady -- former First Lady Melania sent her a box filled with American dolls books, bracelet, signed MAGA hats, and this beautiful letter that you see right here encouraging her on her recovery.



That's the Christmas spirit. And it was a beautiful reminder of our resilient American spirit. We needed to hear that.



PAVLICH: Yes. And I hope she feels better. Yes, that's amazing.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes, poor thing.



PAVLICH: All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.