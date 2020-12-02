Supreme Court blocks Cuomo's limits on houses of worship

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" November 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK STEYN, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. I'm Mark Steyn. Tucker is out for a court ordered recount of his

turkey giblets.



I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. One thing Americans should not be

thankful for, however, is the various election systems that afflict the

nation, about which regardless of whoever you think won the presidency, too

much is now known.



If Georgia runs the January Senate runoff the same way it ran this month's

general election, in defiance of its own rules and with obvious codswallop

like a supposed burst water pipe shutting down the count, if they do it

that way next time, then the Democrats will win both seats, take control of

the Senate.



And if that happens, and like the mythical pipe burst of Fulton County, at

play, salad deluge, a transformative deluge from a Senate that will sweep

away institutional obstacles and stack the odds against any meaningful

alternative to the Democratic Party for years to come.



Direct from his Thanksgiving dinner with a maximum of nine persons from no

more than two households, here is Chuck Schumer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Now, we take Georgia and we change the world.



QUESTION: I'm sorry, can you repeat that, Mr. Schumer?



SCHUMER: Now, we take Georgia, then we change America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: When a guy spells out what he is going to do to you, don't act

surprised when he does it to you good and hard.



President Trump has now joined the fight in Georgia. He and these two

senators were both on the receiving end to one degree or another of an

election racket whose flaws the state has already admitted to.



Just eight weeks ago, this rather curious supposedly Republican Secretary

of State announced that at least 1,000 people had voted twice in the

primary. And that this was a serious intentional fraud upon the people of

Georgia, quote: "Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking

the law. And as Secretary of State, I will not tolerate it." Oh, he sounded

so Butch way back when in September, but he seems to be a lot more tolerant

of it just two months later.



So the President will be holding rallies in Georgia to help these senators

over the finish line, regardless of how many double voters turn up or

whatever torrent of burst sewer lines closes down the counting centers from

Atlanta to the sea. This is the new Georgia were told, it's no longer a

reliable red state. It's all purple now. It's all swing state-y now, where

a moderate Democrat can run to the center and unseat a Republican.



So how centrist, how moderate is Kelly Loeffler's Democrat opponent. He is

this moderate. He's anti-gun. He is anti-cop. He is anti-Trump, and more

than that, he is anti-old you enablers of Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE IN GEORGIA: And if it is true

that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for

months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can

produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent.



No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that

would go along with this is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent

for its worship of whiteness.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Aha. Does that sound like a viable swing state moderate to you?

The Susan Collins of Georgia? Or does that sound like a crazy radical the

Georgia Democrats are going to need the Shenanigan Express going full

throttle down the track, to drag to victory.



Half the G.O.P. are in indecent haste to move on to the so-called post-

Trump Republican Party. And I can understand why that's deeply demoralizing

to the 80 percent of the President's voters who think the election was

stolen.



I'm just a simple Canadian used to primitive systems of paper ballots,

whose votes are counted where they are cast, as opposed to being driven

around in unmarked vans half the night hither and yon.



And I confess I don't understand those Republicans saying, well, yes, but

it wouldn't be enough to change the result, as if there's a

constitutionally acceptable figure for the number of civil war veterans

permitted to vote.



What I do know is that this talk is very dispiriting to G.O.P. voters and

that suits the Democrats just fine because if they can get enough

Republicans to stay home in Georgia, they might not even need to pull the

old Fulton County overflowing toilet next to the ballot box routine.



Georgia Republicans need a record turnout in January to put Perdue and

Loeffler beyond the margin of error, beyond the margin of lawyer, and

beyond the margin of sewer.



You know who'd be within his rights to shrug his shoulders and walk away?

President Trump. Instead, he is heading south because he knows what will

follow if Georgia goes down.



Do you like that U.S. Supreme Court Thanksgiving decision striking down a

decree from commissar Andrew Cuomo's Department of Religious

Micromanagement that says you can have no more than 10 people in a 700-seat

church? It was a narrow five four decision because Chief Justice John

Roberts joined the lefty judges' opposition.



The rock-ribbed Bush appointee apparently agrees for the moment that state

officials should have the power to deem a church less, quote, "essential"

than a bicycle repair shop for months, and if necessary, years' on end. The

losing party defendant Cuomo has dismissed the ruling as quote,

"irrelevant" and blamed it on the courts infusion of politicize Trump

judges.



The Democrats don't mind politicized courts, as long as they're politicized

in the right direction. A third of this bench was appointed by Trump. They

don't like that and they're not going to put up with it and they'll add new

judges to the court to ensure Andrew Cuomo need no longer be irritated by

passing restraints on state power.



Aside from court packing, they are also game for Electoral College packing.

If they win those Senate seats, they will be adding new states. First,

Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia that hey, why stop there? American

troops have been running around Helmand Province in Afghanistan and the

Sunni triangle in Iraq for 20 years now.



How about Hillary's liberated Libya? Its polling places work better than

Wayne County, let's make them states; or incendiary Afghan goat herds not

yet sufficiently reliable Democratic voters.



And then there's the easiest fix of all: abolishing the filibuster, so that

the so-called world's greatest deliberative body no longer needs to

deliberate its weight of 60 votes, 51 will put them over the top and they

enable them to put tens of millions of people living in the country

illegally on the express check-in for U.S. citizenship and democratic

voting.



A couple of new states, a handful of new Supreme Court justices, millions

of new voters. Now, if you're an existing Democrat voter, you may be

wondering, none of these things seem to have anything to do with

healthcare, or the economy or any public policy that affects my life one

iota.



And you're right. We hear all this nonsense about how maybe Amy Klobuchar

doesn't agree with AOC, about the green New Deal, or mandatory non-binary

pronouns for the last three binary Americans. But one thing all Democrats

are in complete agreement on is new levers of democratic power, because

unlike the Republicans, the Democrats are serious about power. And when

they get it, their priority is to get more of it and keep it.



California is a one-party state, New York is a one party state,

Massachusetts is a one party state, but there's a lot of states out there

and these guys are in a hurry. And maybe with two Senate seats, they can

just get it done nationally, once and for all.



That's what's at stake in Georgia.



Joining us now is the CEO of American Majority, Ned Ryun, and the author of

a book called "Restoring Our Republic" and Ned, if this Georgia thing goes

the wrong way, restoring the Republic is maybe going to take a couple of

generations or longer.



NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: If ever, Mark and Trump is

leading by example in going down there on Saturday to do rallies and

whether people like it or not, barring a miracle in the presidential, you

know, cocaine, Mitch on the G.O.P. Senate is the only thing standing

between us and a political cataclysm.



And I'll remind the base of which I am one, the last time we really tried

to punish the establishment, we ended up powerless at being able to stop

Obamacare being rammed through, so there's a season for everything, and now

is not the season to punish the establishment. It's not a time to be

discouraged.



But we can be honest about it, Mark. Will a G.O.P. Senate Majority

disappoint us? Of course, it will. You can bank on it? But will they stop

70 to 80 percent of the madness? Absolutely.



As you were pointing out, they'll stop the legislative filibuster from

being removed. They're going to stop the Supreme Court from being packed.

They're not going to give statehood to D.C. or Puerto Rico. Are they going

to disappoint us on immigration? Yes, but I would remind any senator on the

ballot in 2022 to think very hard before you do anything stupid on

immigration.



In the meantime, it's all hands-on deck in Georgia. America is at sea. We

have until December 7th to continue doing voter registration, you can be

doing door knocks, phone calls, peer to peer texting. You have to hold the

line in Georgia on January 5th to give us a chance at some semblance of

sanity for the next two years.



STEYN: Let me ask you this, Ned. Apparently, there's already been, I think,

700,000, three quarters of a million mail-in ballots. What's the stop this

going like the last election night where the Republicans were ahead when

everyone goes to bed, and then at 4:30 in the morning, oh, we start getting

these mysterious deliveries and suddenly the Republican lead vanishes?



RYUN: Well, I would remind people, it's very hard to un-bake once all the

votes are counted, stop the voting in the middle of it and make sure all

these votes are valid. I mean, that's one of the things that could have

been done in Pennsylvania a couple of days after the election when Trump

was still up by a couple hundred thousand votes. Hit a stop on that voting

and actually prove the validity of these votes.



In the meantime, that's the first step. But Mark, the next four years is

all about election integrity. If Republicans don't actually make that a

priority between now and 2022, and 2024, they are complete and utter fools.



STEYN: Oh, yes.



RYUN: So I would tell the base, do not be discouraged. Go vote in Georgia.

And trust me, in the 2022 primaries, you can punish the establishment to

your heart's content, and I'll be right there alongside you.



STEYN: Preach it, Brother Ned on that election integrity. There's no point

talking about healthcare or foreign policy if the guys in the government

shouldn't be in the government because they weren't elected legitimately.



RYUN: That's right.



STEYN: Thank you, Ned. If you are an identity politics enthusiast, this

year's election has yielded the conundrum of a lifetime. How did a supposed

white supremacist President managed to completely decimate his opponent

among Hispanics and Latinos all over the country?



On Wednesday, a prominent celebrity Netflix producer by the name of Barack

Obama offered a theory according. To this Netflix honcho, Obama, all those

Hispanics are just too dumb to realize that Donald Trump is a racist who

stereotypes people.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's a lot of

evangelical Hispanics, who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist

things about Mexicans or puts detainees, you know, undocumented workers in

cages, they think that's less important than the fact that, you know, he

supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: So there you have it, according to Barack Obama, Hispanics are just

bitter clingers as bitter and clingy as white men, but instead of guns and

religions, it is instead gay marriage and abortion policies.



Everyone else who disagrees with Barack Obama is some kind of a bit of

clinger and if you start to get the sense that this guy is obsessed with

race and identity and wants to use it for political purposes, shut up.

According to Barack Obama, that's something only a bitter white male would

think.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: That story that they're hearing from FOX News and Rush Limbaugh and,

you know, in some cases inside their churches, you've seen created in

Republican politics. This sense that white males are victims, like they're

the ones who are like under attack, which obviously doesn't jibe with both

history and data and economics.



But that's a sincere belief. You know, that's been internalized. That's a

story that's being told.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: So it's FOX News and Rush's fault. When will Barack Obama admit the

possibility that some of these 73 million Americans can think for

themselves?



Deroy Murdock is a contributing editor at "National Review." Always good to

see him. And he joins us now.



Deroy, it's almost as if he is just going through the motions on a lot of

this stuff. You don't get the feeling he is actually engaging with the

American people on it.



DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Mark, it's great to be with you. I

don't know if he is going through the motions or not, but we've heard this

sort of thing from Obama before and it's just disgusting.



I'm struck by a number of things. One is in that clip you saw attacking

President Trump for supposedly putting illegal aliens in cages. Guess who

built the cages? Obama. Those are his cages. He built them, and the people

that were put in them were basically a lot of kids who came up to the U.S.

without their parents and they had to be put somewhere and that's maybe not

the ideal place to put them, but put them somewhere they will be safe

rather than running around out in the desert where they just dehydrate to

death and that would be far worse.



So he is the guy who built the cages and he never takes any blame for that

and he should.



But more than that is a tremendous sense of ingratitude on the part of

Obama and his wife. They always talk about what a racist country this is,

how bigoted it is. And they never focus on the fact that he was elected in

2008 With 69.5 million votes, 53 percent of the total; re-elected in 2012,

with 62 million votes, 51 percent total. He won a majority in each of those

elections.



His book so far sold 1.7 million copies. His wife's book has sold 10

million copies. It is selling so many copies in fact, it is as yet to go

into paperback.



STEYN: Wait --



MURDOCK: And she is --



STEYN: Do you think anybody actually reads those books? Or actually opens

them? Do you think there's one man, Deroy, who was actually -- actually got

to page 720 of Obama's book, honestly?



MURDOCK: I guess they're working through it slowly, you know, they may buy

these as acts of virtue signaling and just put them on their bookshelves to

impress their friends, but at least they're buying them, you know, and

again, if this were such a racist country, would people be lining up to buy

their books, lining up in 2008 and 2012 to vote for Obama?



And then you've got his successor, Biden, his running mate is a black

woman, half Jamaican, half East Indian, and they got 78 million or 79

million votes. So if this is such a bigoted country, why do people keep

turning up to vote for these people, to buy their books, and Michelle Obama

right now is the number one most popular woman on the Planet Earth.



So rather than this endless parade of ingratitude on the part of the

Obamas, they should say thank you, America. Thank you for being so warm to

us and warm to our family, for be such a loving country to us, and instead

they treat this place as if it were apartheid South Africa. Shame on them.

It's disgusting to watch and it just turns my stomach.



STEYN: Just quickly, Deroy, who is number two on that list of the most

popular women in the world?



MURDOCK: It's is number one, Michelle Obama -- number one is Michelle

Obama. Number two is Angelina Jolie and number three is Her Majesty, Queen

Elizabeth II. The story of the crown, I might add on that thought,

excellent show.



STEYN: Okay, go Her Majesty, we need to get you up in the up in the

rankings. We need to get the Queen up in the rankings. We need to get the

Queen up to number one there, Deroy.



MURDOCK: Absolutely.



STEYN: A Pennsylvania -- thank you, thank you. A Pennsylvania State Senator

investigating the integrity of the election results was vaporized from

social media today. What happened? And what did he find out about the

election? That's straight ahead on TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



STEYN: A Pennsylvania State Senator by the name of Doug Mastriano held a

hearing on Wednesday afternoon concerning allegations of voter fraud in

this month's election. Oh my. That didn't make Big Tech happy, so today

Twitter disappeared Mastriano.



Of course, after an outcry, Twitter yet again claimed that it was all just

a big misunderstanding. To be fair, it could be that the fact checking

censors over at Twitter are still recovering from their massive vegan

overload that they consumed during Indigenous Peoples Day that would

explain how Twitter managed to censor a sitting Pennsylvania State Senator

while also missing something surely even more dodgy coming from the

Communist Party of China.



China's state run newspaper tweeted all available evidence suggests that

COVID-19 did not start in Central China's Wuhan, oh, no, no, no, no, no,

but may come into China through imported frozen food products.



So lean cuisine did this with a bit of mac and cheese. Probably with some

help from the Swanson's. Is this double standard in censorship in Silicon

Valley, a sign of China's new social media strategy?



Gordon Chang is a senior fellow of Gatestone Institute, author of "The

Great U.S.-China Tech War," and he joins us. Gordon, you have to marvel at

the way even on the "Chinese People's Daily," their so-called journalist

able to type in that this came into China from some frozen gelato imported

from Italy or whatever the theory is. Do even the Chinese take this

seriously? Or is this just the latest scam for global consumption?



GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: Yes, I don't think that

the Chinese people take this seriously. They know where this disease

started. They know where the first patient was. That was Wuhan.



But you know, Mark, China's government and the Communist Party since early

March have been propagating the notions that the disease came elsewhere. So

for instance on March 12, the Foreign Ministry spokesman in a tweet said

that coronavirus patient zero was in the United States.



That's an official statement of the Chinese government saying that the

saying that the coronavirus started here and then that's spokesman said

that -- or insinuated that the U.S. Army brought the disease to Wuhan. And

of course that is completely false as well.



STEYN: Everybody though, from the World Health Organization, to the

European Union, to Facebook and Twitter, takes China very seriously, the

theory of opening up China was that when they had a big capitalist economy,

they'd embrace Western notions of freedom.



Instead, we seem to be embracing Chinese notions of free speech, where if

you dispute the official version, Twitter and Facebook will abolish you.

Why are we getting more Chinese than China is getting Western?



CHANG: Well, a couple things. First of all, Silicon Valley is leftist, but

also China and people in Silicon Valley know and the second reason is,

people in Silicon Valley know that China can impose great costs on Chinese

and U.S. tech companies, and also can offer great rewards.



So for instance, you know, China could let in Twitter, that would be an

enormous commercial opportunity, at least Twitter thinks so. Or it can

impose these costs of allowing, for instance, Twitter's competitors into

China, or just cyber attacking Twitter into the ground.



So clearly, the people in Silicon Valley know that they have got to be nice

to China, and this is really anomalous, because the President of the United

States, a country that Silicon Valley is in has much less power than, for

instance, Chinese autocrats.



STEYN: Yes, that's what is so bizarre about this, Gordon, that actually

these aren't really American companies anymore. Somehow, they have managed

to become almost subsidiaries of the Chinese Politburo.



Thank you very much for that, Gordon.



As we mentioned, the Supreme Court ruled this week that New York's

restrictions on places of worship are illegal, the Cuomo brothers didn't

take that news well. We'll tell you what happened, next.



STEYN: This is a FOX News alert. United Airlines has reportedly began

operating charter flights today so that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is ready

for distribution once it's been approved by the Food and Drug

Administration.



The flights are being chartered between Brussels International Airport and

Chicago International Airport O'Hare. We will continue to monitor any

developments with the vaccine's progress. It's all coming from a small town

in Belgium, but so do lots of good things like fries with mayonnaise and

the Smurfs.



So, now we've got a third one, the coronavirus vaccine.



In a ruling on Thanksgiving Eve, the new Amy Coney Barrett court threw out

Andrew Cuomo's arbitrary coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship. On

Thursday, Andrew Cuomo reacted to the news that his tyranny is not in fact,

legal.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I think that Supreme Court ruling on the

religious gatherings is more illustrative of the Supreme Court than

anything else. It's irrelevant from any practical impact because the zone

that they were talking about has already been moot. It expired last week.

So I think this was really just an opportunity for the court to express its

philosophy.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



STEYN: Supreme Court rulings are irrelevant. Good to know. Thank you,

Governor. To be fair, it's easy to single out a Cuomo for rank hypocrisy.



Just today on Twitter, the Governor's brother, the exquisitely sculpted

bodybuilder Chris Cuomo explained why he is not giving up smoking.



"My lungs are okay. We all know the guidance. Now you do you. I do me." In

other words, rules and guidance for the little people. It's an attitude

that's endemic in the Democratic Party from Nancy Pelosi to Dianne

Feinstein to Gavin Newsom to that mayor in Denver.



Back in April, Tucker confronted New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy about

the crackdown on churches in his state. Here's how he dodged the issue.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Large gatherings are

banned, but liquor stores are deemed an essential service. You have closed

church services and synagogue services and arrested people for attempting

to attend them. Did anyone say that maybe practicing your faith might be

important to someone's mental health?



GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): Listen, I think we've had a very good common

ground with faith leaders of literally every faith who understand this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: Was there ever any scientific basis for these restrictions on church

worship? Marc Siegel, FOX News medical contributor, and the author of

"COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science" joins us. Dr.

Siegel, you're a man of science. What's the science that says a bicycle

repair shop is irrelevant to COVID, but that worshipping God is a super

spreader?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: You know, there was never

any science behind that, Mark. First of all, it's a historic day when the

Supreme Court rules like this on behalf of the Constitution and the First

Amendment. So hats off to the Supreme Court to have that courage in the

face of the secular reality that we're facing more and more here.



You know, you realize a place like St. Patrick's Cathedral has over 3,000

people can go in there, but under those red zones that the Governor was

talking about, well, they may be off for today. But maybe be back on

tomorrow. You could let 10 people in there.



And the same with Temple Emanuel, over a thousand people, under the red

zone, you could let 10 people in there; under the orange, it would be 25.

That could come back.



And what about the fact that the churches and synagogues have tried so hard

to have physical distancing? To set things up carefully? And when you're in

prayer, you know, you're not screaming like you might be in a bar when

you're getting drunk.



And by the way, Neil Gorsuch -- Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said,

how come -- and he's quite right about this, how come a bar and a liquor

store and a bike shop are essential businesses, but a church is not an

essential business? Have you been in a liquor store lately, Mark? When

you're in a liquor store, people have their masks hanging off, they're

buying their gin and their vodka, and they're hardly obeying any

respectable boundaries.



And I've been in bike shops, because I'm a cyclist and a mountain biker,

and I am telling you what I'm doing during this pandemic, I'm fixing my own

tire. Now, for some people, liquor might be their religion. I mean, maybe

alcohol is somebody's religion. But it's not the same thing.



And I think that essential businesses are churches and synagogues. By the

way, to go beyond Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch here, you know that

insurance brokers are considered as essential business. We may look at a

secular soulless future where only insurers are around like something out

of Kafka.



STEYN: Yes. I know.



SIEGEL: So finally, I want to say this. We're in the middle of a pandemic.

It may even be a biblical plague, Mark. It may even be a biblical plague,

right? So what can we do in the face of this? We can get together and we

can pray.



STEYN: Right. And oddly enough, that's why 400 years ago, the Puritans set

sail for Plymouth Rock to be able to worship freely in public. And four

centuries later, we need to get a five-four Supreme Court decision on

whether what the Puritans came looking for is still legal in America.



Dr. Siegel, thank you very much. We always appreciate hearing from an

actual medical professional.



On other networks, it is unhinged news anchors who have been passing off

garbage science all week. Watch as one former expert on Russian collusion

shares his knowledge of epidemiology on air.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: As there is a small surge or medium sized

surge for travel on the Thanksgiving Holiday that will surely mean more

killing in many more thousands of households before Christmas.



Joe Biden is the only President we have today who is leading the public

health crusade against the coronavirus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Meanwhile, at CNN, one anchor complained that dumb ungrateful

Americans should be more like the British and respect the advice of their

betters.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)`



ROSEMARY CHURCH, CNN ANCHOR: It's a tragedy, really. And Doctor, I have to

say I come from a nation where we respect and follow public health advice,

knowing it's going to save lives. Why do Americans distrust health

recommendations? And what might that attitude mean, when it comes to taking

the COVID vaccine?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: Well, it might be they distrust health experts because all those

experts have been wrong for almost a year now.



Steve Krakauer is the founder and editor of the "Fourth Watch" podcast, and

he joins us. How long can this deference to experts who get everything

wrong and ricochet from one thing to another. Whenever and whatever it is

the ninth month, have we got another six months of it? Another year?



STEVE KRAKAUER, FOUNDER, "FOURTH WATCH": I don't know. But I think the

public has sort of caught on at this point. I mean, look, it's just another

example of the absolute condescending way the media talks down to

Americans. And you know, frankly there's no there's no real basis for it.



I mean, you look at the track record that you talk about and you showed

that Chris Cuomo tweet that came out earlier today. We know the guidance,

you know, you do you and I'll do me. I mean, Americans are not just like

going out and you know, gathering in mass groups in their homes. We're

being responsible.



The idea that we need lectures from the media or from politicians to, you

know, crack down on this is completely ridiculous. And, you know, it's also

this idea of, like, selective outrage and really selective outspokenness.



You know, we don't get a lot of lectures from the media when there's

thousands of people in the street on the Saturday after the election, you

know, right next to each other with a little cloth between them all, at the

absolute most.



There were no lectures at that point. That's okay.



But when it is people gathering on Thanksgiving or any other day, there's

this thought that everyone just needs the media to crack down on them.



STEYN: Well, in the example you mentioned, the doctors actually say that

systemic racism is a public health issue. I don't know whether Pfizer has

made a vaccine for that in some town in Belgium, but they should certainly

be working on it.



What's so bizarre about this, though, is that you're beginning to get the

impression that people have actually forgotten the way normal life was

before March, that the longer it goes on, the easier it becomes to keep it

going, Steve, that's the worry here.



KRAKAUER: Yes, no. I think that there is -- there's a real sense that that

we are, you know, again, the lecture continues. It is people that are so

out of touch. And honestly, I mean, I don't -- if it's just sort of the

self-isolation that happens, and we've been fed it from the media. We have

seen it, I mean, whether it's schools, which for all throughout the entire

summer, July and August, we're told because Donald Trump wanted to have in

person school, we were told that schools are absolutely this big danger.



Then all of a sudden schools start closing and you know, the kids of the

journalists that "The New York Times" are stuck at home. And now all of a

sudden, you know, the real science is starting to be looked at and said,

oh, you know, maybe, you know, the, the bars and the restaurants are a

little bit more dangerous than the school.



So, you know, it's all this reactive nature. No one is really following the

science here. And we're stuck with where we're at now, which is a distrust

of the media, which has not been clear on it.



STEYN: Yes, absolutely. Thank you. Thank you for that, Steve. Good to have

you with us.



There was more Indigenous Peoples Day violence in Portland this week.

Gender Studies majors weren't having a good Thanksgiving and they wanted

the world to know about it.



We'll talk to a former Navy SEAL about how to deal with this up next on

TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



STEYN: Welcome back to a special edition of TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. In

Portland, unhappy transgender and colonialism majors toppled a war memorial

statue as other Joe Biden voters spray painted anti-Thanksgiving messages,

anti-American messages on businesses across the city.



Jack Carr is a former Navy SEAL and he has some ideas for how to deal with

this. Jack, these are memorials to four-star generals. They basically honor

the poor bloody infantry who served in all these wars across the years.

This is an assault on the very idea of service of your nation.



JACK CARR, FORMER NAVY SEAL: Well, it really is. And it's -- when I first

saw this this morning, my first thought was is, it's heartbreaking, but not

really all that surprising in that after a summer of riots with looting and

destruction, this is the natural path, especially when its behavior that's

encouraged by the majority of media and a political class who see it as

beneficial to their platforms.



And not only do these politicians and the media encourage this behavior by

being silent in many cases. They also supported it actively with tweets,

with speeches, with sound bites. And one commentator on a primetime show

actually said that show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite

and peaceful.



And I brought along my copy of the Constitution here. And he wouldn't have

to go any farther than the First Amendment where it says the right of the

people peaceably to assemble.



I mean, it doesn't take more than a month or two to read this thing. And it

might be on Audible.



And the other part of this, of what happened last night in Portland is that

there was a pre-Thanksgiving post that Antifa put out on Facebook that

said, "Eff Thanksgiving and organize your own direct action."



And this is interesting, because direct action as defined by the Department

of Defense says short duration strikes and other small scale offensive

actions conducted as special operations in hostile denied or politically

sensitive environments, which employs specialized military capabilities to

seize, destroy, capture, exploit, damage, designated targets.



And so I looked up direct action on Google today. And I also looked at my

old dictionary that I grew up with it's not in here, but if you look up on

Google, there is a definition. And that definition says the use of strikes,

demonstrations or other public forms of protest, rather than negotiations

to achieve one's demands.



So a nonviolent approach where at the very core of the military definition

is violence.



STEYN: Yes, that's an amazing way of putting it, actually, Jack. Thank you.

Thank you for that. Thank you for joining us tonight.



Employees at a major publishing house broke down into tears recently,

because it turns out that the prospect of publishing a book is just too

much for them. We will tell you what manuscript led to the mass mourning,

next.



STEYN: Welcome back to a special edition of TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

According to "Vice" Magazine, multiple employees at the book publisher

Random House have been crying at their desks all week. The reason? Random

House is about to publish a book by psychologist, Jordan Peterson.



One employee warned that Peterson's book will quote, "negatively affect my

non-binary friend." This isn't the first time that the left has gone

catatonic over views they disagree with.



Earlier this month we spoke to Abigail Shrier about Target's decision to

stop selling her book on the surge of transgender identification among

young women.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Why do you think the censorship of your book has been so

aggressive and so unapologetic just out in the open? What is that?



ABIGAIL SHRIER, AUTHOR: You know, woke activists have taken the position

that we are never allowed to question anyone's transition, no matter their

age, the circumstance or the incredible lack of adequate medical oversight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEYN: She is not alone. On Wednesday, we spoke to Alex Berenson about

Amazon's determination to censor his book as well.



Chadwick Moore is here with "Spectator, U.S.A." and he joins us now.

Chadwick, these guys shouldn't be working in publishing. If you're

triggered at the thought of publishing a book with which you disagree and

it brings you to tears, maybe you should be better off working as a barista

or doing casual agricultural labor.



CHADWICK MOORE, "SPECTATOR U.S.A.": I'd have to agree with you. If I were

in that editorial meeting, I think my first reaction would be if I were

making -- if the subject of a book we commissioned was making people cry

and scream, I would first think, wow, did we make a good business decision.



Secondly, maybe these people need to be fired and the people who hired them

ought to be fired. With all of these -- but this is nothing new, and look,

look at the talent pool that they're pulling from and this is the same in

book publishing in these ones great and still, in many ways, very, very

great publishing houses, very iconic American brands.



And we see this in journalism as well, it is infiltrated with these woke

activists who come, you know, the sort of Marxist, it's the pipeline from

the Ivy League and the Marxist college campus into what was once the

intelligentsia of this country publishing, in journalism and in books.



And instead, we get this outcry over frankly, you know, I was thinking

earlier today, you know, the censorship especially of books is nothing new,

even throughout the West, even in this country. You know, we did have

blasphemy laws in this country on the books for a very long time. And some

of the greatest works of literature that we still read, you know --



STEYN: But it wasn't book publishers employees who were trying to get books

censored.



MOORE: Exactly.



STEYN: What's weird -- I know -- I know one of the guys at Random House. He

is a great publisher, but the company's been doing all this sensitivity

training anti-racism courses, ally-ships, if you engage in say social

engineering with your employees, why be surprised that it works and they

don't like you anymore?



MOORE: And here's what we really need with all this billions of dollars the

industry is pumping into diversity training and ally-ship and safe spaces,

maybe we need to start training managers on how to delicately deal with and

shut down these woke bullies, these social justice cretins.



Maybe we need to start investing in those courses, hey, both sides are

going to have their own shake. We can have the sensitivity training here

and then how to deal with these people when they get too out of hand when

they start crying, when they start hurting business because that's really

what a lot of this comes down to.



Target you know, as you mentioned earlier, immediately reneged on their

decision to ban Shrier's book and it became a bestseller afterwards. So go

and go broke as they say, right?



STEYN: Yes. Absolutely, Chadwick. You have got it there. They should fire

them like Reagan did with the air traffic controllers. I think that would

work.



