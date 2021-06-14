'Sunday Morning Futures' on Big Tech censorship, Biden's handing of immigration crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures," June 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, that was President Biden holding a live news conference in the United Kingdom this morning following the G7 summit.

Later today, the president will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for being here. This is "Sunday Morning Futures." I'm Maria Bartiromo.

Let me bring in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis now, get some reaction to what we just heard.

Governor, thanks very much for being here and standing by throughout our live coverage of the G7 close-out meeting.

Your reaction to what you heard from the president?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Well, Maria, I think it's quite a contrast from his predecessor.

I think that President Biden is someone that's much more passive on the world stage, not nearly as assertive as somebody like Donald Trump was. I think his energy level is obviously much lower.

And so I think that's just something that people are sizing up. I think that our adversaries are watching that. I didn't hear very much in the way of holding China accountable for their role in covering up the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think that's absolutely essential that China be held accountable for their role in that, as well as any bureaucrats in the United States who may have been covering it up.

But they were talking economically a lot about other countries. He was talking about reducing energy production worldwide. And I couldn't help but think, here in the United States, he's leaving a lot of people behind. Look at all the workers he left behind by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DESANTIS: Those were thousands and thousands of very good jobs.

And then also think about family budgets, with the sharp increase in gas prices, and then the overall budding inflation that we are seeing that's being fueled by his big-spending policies.

So, I think that his performance probably played well with European elites. Not sure that there was much in it for Middle America.

BARTIROMO: Yes, we will hear more about his plans for taxes.

He wants to have a global minimum tax of 15 percent. In some economies, that would actually be a tax increase, if you look at a place like Ireland. So, we will get more on that.

But one study struck me before I was coming on the air with you. And this was about Florida. And it says the average taxpayer who moved to Florida from the other 49 states had an average income -- this is an average gross income of $110,000, which is about twice the average household income.

Of course, you don't have income tax in Florida. And it's actually helped your economy. Tell us -- assess the economy right now in Florida. And tell us what you have seen over the last year in terms of an increase in population.

DESANTIS: Well, sure, Maria.

I mean, before COVID, we had seen by far the highest amount of wealth move into Florida compared to any other state. But I think that's accelerated since COVID. I think you're seeing a lot of people move here.

Obviously, we have a very favorable tax climate. Florida is the lowest per capita tax burden, individual tax burden, in the country. And we are very proud of that. That has led, obviously, to more businesses moving here. So we have got a lot of great things, I think, on the horizon.

But it's a lesson in how you do this. You tax people, you attack business, you do all of those things, in a country like ours, it's very mobile. People vote with their feet. And so what we have been able to do is, with low taxes and a favorable environment, we end up taking in more revenue than we probably would if we had higher taxes because of the underlying dynamism of the economy.

BARTIROMO: Yes, it's incredible.

You have been doing so much, Governor. I want to get into some of your moves.

And let me start with the bill that you just signed to stop the censorship of Floridians. Last week on this program, we went through the Fauci Facebook files, where it's clear, based on e-mails between Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Anthony Fauci, they were coordinating in terms of what should be reported on Facebook and what shouldn't be.

Facebook took down many posts about the origins of COVID-19, only to have egg on its face when they had to change the policy again. Do you believe Fauci colluded with Mark Zuckerberg? Does this expose Facebook to legal action, which, of course, is what Senator Ted Cruz told us last week?

DESANTIS: Well, you pointed out something important, Maria.

What they censored was actually true. They called it a conspiracy theory if you said this may have leaked from the lab. They were also censoring around the same time last year any criticisms of lockdowns. And we know now lockdowns didn't work. States like Florida that were open were better off for it.

And so you often hear people say, hey, these are private companies, they can do what they want, yadda, yadda, yadda. But here's an example of working with Fauci where Facebook, you could argue, is essentially acting as an arm of the state, because they're suppressing what the government wants suppressed.

And so I think this issue with big tech is unlike anything we have seen. They have massive amounts of power. These are monopolies that are much stronger than the monopolies of the early 20th century. They control, in effect, a handful of companies, a huge percentage of the political speech in this country.

And so I think, when you have a situations, they're not just censoring based on partisanship. Obviously, we have seen conservatives be censored. But when they're censoring things about some of the most important issues that we have ever addressed, how COVID started, whether lockdowns work...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DESANTIS: ... you know they're really doing damage to society.

BARTIROMO: Yes, they have suddenly believed -- come to believe that they are the arbiters of truth. And many of the things that they're censoring are, in fact, true, as you say.

Is Florida considering -- is Florida considering legal actions against Facebook?

DESANTIS: Well, I know that the state's already involved in some of the multistate litigation that predated those revelations.

I mean, obviously, I would support any ways that we can vindicate the rights of individual Floridians to be able to converse about public issues. Now, our bill is the first of its kind. It really tracks what Justice Clarence Thomas laid out in his -- one of his concurrences a few months ago, where these companies really are more akin to common carriers.

And so they should be treated as such. And our view is, is, yes, you can have certain, obviously, guidelines or however you do it, but you have got to apply it evenly. And if you don't, you're advertising as an open platform, you're saying you're not publishers, but then you're acting as publishers by stifling speech you don't like, that's a fraud on the consumer, and people deserve to be able to vindicate their rights in court.

BARTIROMO: I mean, this censorship feels like communist China.

You have talked about big tech and its relationship to the Chinese Communist Party. You have been researching this.You say that the lockdown approach that was led by the Democrats was promoted by the CCP. Tell me about that.

DESANTIS: Sure.

Before I do, I would just point out, when we signed the big tech bill, I had folks who had fled communist Cuba speaking about how important it was. I had people that fled socialist Venezuela talking about how important it was to combat censorship, because they lived through really bad periods of censorship.

You look at how big tech has handled the CCP, they are very deferential to the Communist Party of China. And I think that China was very much invested in promoting lockdowns as we started getting into 2020, February, March. Obviously, Italy, those Italy lockdowns were very much patterned off what we saw in Wuhan.

And Facebook and some of these big companies, they were really serving to elevate the lockdown hysteria and to absolutely suppress people who were raising questions and concerns about lockdowns. And the reason why that's so -- I think, so galling is because, up until COVID, public health guidance was never, in a pandemic, to just lock down indefinitely.

This was kind of a new invention that was really fueled by the Chinese experience. And so I think the relationship between big tech and the CCP is very problematic and, quite frankly, a lot of these big corporations, particularly in entertainment and some of these other fields of the American economy.

BARTIROMO: And I wonder if it starts with academia, Governor.

You heard President Biden say that he wants more transparency from China. But we really haven't seen a tough stance in terms of U.S. policy on China. In fact, just this week, President Biden revoked President Trump's ban on TikTok and on WeChat.

I know that you have talked about the CCP infiltrating Florida universities. You have got Confucius centers. This is a very important point. And I want you to talk about what you're doing, these two bills that you just signed, in terms of stopping the influence, foreign influence in universities, because the CCP has been able to get inside of important institutions in this country and steal data.

We know that Secretary Pompeo has said they are now inside the gates. There was a string of indictments in 2020 by the Pompeo State Department, everyone from a -- the head of the biology department at Harvard, to an NYPD officer, to shutting down the embassy in Houston.

They do get inside of our institutions. What can you do to stop it? And tell me about those Confucius centers in Florida.

DESANTIS: So, we did two bills, one to combat foreign influence specifically targeted at the CCP, as well as corporate espionage, which also is generally targeted at the CCP, because they're the worst offenders.

So, we actually had a Confucius Institute that was done at Miami-Dade College. Fortunately, when I became governor, we looked at that, and we had the college get rid of it.

However, this is something, I think, that's going to be a continued concern. So, our bill we signed basically bans things like Confucius Institutes from getting a foothold on Florida universities. And I think that's really important.

But, as you document, there -- it seems like, every other week, there will be some academic researcher who's identified as having ties with the CCP. People get indicted. People flee America once they're -- once they're found out about this.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DESANTIS: And so we're really trying to scrutinize what's going on in these universities inside Florida.

We also want to protect trade secrets from our businesses and all that, because CCP infiltration there has been very, very prominent throughout the country. But, man, these academia, there's deep ties in many segments of academia with the Communist Party of China.

BARTIROMO: I want you to hear President Biden talk about Xi Jinping recently.

I was astounded at these comments. And, again, we still do not have a clear understanding of what Biden's policy is on China. Here he is just a few weeks ago.

Watch this, Governor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have spent more time with President Xi of China than any world leader has for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling between China and here.

He firmly believes that China, before the year 3035 (sic) is going to own America, because autocracies can make quick decisions.

But America is unique. Of all the nations in the world, we're the only nation organized based on an idea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: So that's it, Governor.

Xi Jinping, the president of China, thinks he's going to own America within 15 years. That's what you just heard from President Biden.

DESANTIS: Yes, I mean, it's really astounding.

But I tell you, this -- origins of COVID, this is such an astounding cover- up, one of the biggest cover-ups we have ever seen, and probably in the history of our country, that we have dealt with in terms of what they did with the gain of function research, understanding that these researchers had been infected in the fall of 2019, and then to cover it up for months, and then to not be -- view that as something that's of utmost importance to be able to, one, get the truth, but then to hold China accountable.

They caused immense damage throughout the world by allowing this virus to be unleashed on the rest of the world. And so to be that deferential to China, I don't think that's what the American public is looking for. I think that they want to see a policy from the United States that's more assertive against China...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DESANTIS: ... that understands China is a threat.

They're an economic competitor, but they're also a threat in terms of what they're trying to achieve militarily.

BARTIROMO: Governor, real quick, before we go, set the record straight on the cruise industry.

I know that there is a narrative being pushed by the media right now that you're in a war with the cruise industry over whether or not to require vaccine passports. Where are you with the cruise industry? And what should Americans expect?

DESANTIS: Well, we're in a fight with the CDC, who's mothballed the industry for over a year. We don't believe they have the authority to do that.

We're suing them in federal court. We just had a hearing last week, very positive response, we thought, from the court. We think we will get a favorable ruling there. We definitely think we would win on appeal as well.

And so, once we're past the CDC's intransigence, then they're going to be free to sail in Florida. They, of course, are going to have to fall -- follow Florida law. But they're going to be able to do it without requiring vaccine passports.

The CDC, Maria, they don't recognize immunity conferred through infection. And we know there have been tens of millions of people who have immunity through that way. Why would you say they can't participate in society? Why do we want people to be divulging all this health information?

And so we have a blanket ban on that across the state of Florida, but we also believe that, once CDC gets out of the way, that you're going to see cruises resume in Florida very soon.

BARTIROMO: Governor, real quick, before you go, you have been showing real leadership in a very difficult time.

Have you had serious discussions with President Trump about partnering with him for 2024 and a run?

DESANTIS: No. And I haven't had any discussions with anybody about anything beyond what we're doing now, because we're putting a lot of points on the board. We're really going on offense, moving the ball forward.

I got a great state, a big state. We have got a lot on our plate here. And so we take it one day at a time and try to achieve things for the people of Florida.

BARTIROMO: Governor, you're doing a great job. We appreciate your time this morning. Thank you, sir. We will see you soon.

DESANTIS: Thank you. OK.

BARTIROMO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

And now right to the border.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK (R-CA): Is it true that many of the foreign nationals who are being trafficked across our border often arrive here deeply indebted to the Mexican crime cartels?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: Certainly, we have seen quite a number of such instances, absolutely.

MCCLINTOCK: Are those debts collected through indentured servitude to the cartels?

WRAY: In some cases, definitely.

MCCLINTOCK: Basically, 170-plus years after the 13th Amendment have slavery burgeoning in this country as a result of these policies.

WRAY: Well, certainly, I do consider human trafficking a form of...

MCCLINTOCK: Indentured servitude.

(CROSSTALK)

WRAY: ... a modern form of slavery.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: A stunning admission from the FBI director, Christopher Wray, this week during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

President Biden's wide open borders have created modern-day slavery right here in America.

Congressman Jim Jordan is the ranking Republican on that Judiciary Committee. He joins me right now.

Congressman, thanks very much for being here this morning.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): You bet. Thank you.

BARTIROMO: I want to get your -- into your questioning of Wray.

But, first, give us your reaction to what we just heard there.

JORDAN: Well, even the FBI director in the Biden administration knows how serious this situation is on our border, this chaotic situation.

I give -- my hat's off to Tom McClintock, who's the top Republican on the Immigration Subcommittee of the full Judiciary Committee. Look, Joe Biden won't go to the border. Kamala Harris won't go to the border. When Secretary Mayorkas did go to the border, he wouldn't let the press in, because they don't want the country to fully understand just how serious the situation is and what is actually happening to these people who, as Mr. McClintock pointed out, Maria, are being trafficked, and then having to send money back to these organized crime -- these terrible cartels.

This is how crazy it is. And it's all driven by the crazy policies that the Biden administration put in place, where they said, we're not going to deport anyone, we're not going to build the wall, and we're going to get rid of the remain-in-Mexico policy.

And we get this chaotic situation that we have now seen over the last several months. Each month sets a new record for illegal immigrants coming into our country.

BARTIROMO: Well, it's just extraordinary.

And we have a graphic here of total drug seizures. It's not just the fact that the criminal cartels are delivering 2,000 people a day to the Texas border. It's also what they're seizing in terms of narcotics...

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... 463,000 total drug seizures year to date.

And then you go just to fentanyl, which, by the way, fentanyl is killing our people. We had 90,000 overdoses this year. And you have 7,450 pounds of fentanyl seized.

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Judiciary has jurisdiction over the border. Your reaction to what has taken place, with Kamala Harris going to Guatemala, but refusing to actually see the realities of what these policies have resulted in?

JORDAN: The Democrats don't -- they want to put their head in the sand, because the Judiciary Committee is yet to have a full hearing on this.

We haven't had a -- we're the committee of jurisdiction yet to have anyone come in. I would love to have Secretary Mayorkas come in and talk to us, answer questions. At least he's been to the border. We know the vice president and the president hasn't.

But you're exactly right. These cartels, they're in the drug moving business, and they're in the people moving business, and they're exploiting people, as even the FBI director now understands. This is how serious it is. And Congress is supposed to do investigation, supposed to do hearings.

But the Judiciary Committee, under the control of Democrats, will not do it. And it's terrible. It's wrong. I hope they will have a change of mind and we will actually focus on this issue.

BARTIROMO: So, you grilled Christopher Wray on two topics. You discussed the Fauci-Facebook potential collusion and certainly censorship. You also discuss the continued FISA abuse, which I want to get to.

Let's start with Fauci.

Do you believe Dr. Fauci colluded with Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg? They had to change the policy once he admitted oh, yes, we did send money to EcoHealth Alliance, who then sent it to the Wuhan Virology Lab. And, oh, yes, we are looking at and doing gain of function research. He admitted it...

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... after initially potentially what, I mean, lying under oath?

JORDAN: Well, Governor DeSantis, I think, said it well.

Everything that they were censoring a year ago turned out to be -- they were wrong on. They were wrong on this lab leak theory. There's very credible evidence that this could in fact be how this terrible virus started. They were wrong on the lockdown, as the governor said, and they were wrong on some of the things they criticized relative to hydroxychloroquine, based on some of the recent studies.

So, Maria, I think there are four big why questions here. The first question is, why were we giving money to a Chinese lab in the first place, your hard-earned tax dollars, your viewers' hard-earned tax dollars? Why were we doing that?

Why did Dr. Fauci and others downplay the lab leak theory a year-and-a-half ago, when all kinds of credible people were around them, e-mailing them, talking to them saying, hey, we think this lab leak theory could in fact be how this thing started? Why did -- why did they redact the big portion of the e-mail between Mr. Zuckerberg and Dr. Fauci?

And the main question for me is, why don't Democrats in the United States Congress want to investigate how this virus started? So, those are four big questions I think we need answers to. And the only way to do it is to have an investigation that the Congress does, bring in Dr. Fauci, bring in Mr. Collins, ask them the tough questions, and, frankly, bring in this guy who -- Chris Hassell, who's the head of the board that oversees any grants, any applications, any grant applications that deal with -- quote -- "gain on function research."

He has said that they -- that the definition is way too narrow. And he's only dealt with a couple of grant applications in the time that this board has been in operation. So, I think we have to do it. There's a select committee in Congress. Why in the world aren't we focused on how this virus started?

BARTIROMO: Well, Congressman, I know you hit on a lot of other things.

I want to slip in a quick break, but you had right there the director of the FBI in front of you, and you asked him about continued FISA abuse. My question remains, where is Durham?

We're going to take a short break, and then we have got to get to that part of your questioning.

I'm talking with Congressman Jim Jordan. We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.

We are back now on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Congressman Jim Jordan.

And, Congressman, you asked questions of Christopher Wray this past Thursday. You got into FISA abuse. Tell me what has taken place.

JORDAN: Well, twice now, we have had Judge Boasberg of the FISA court put out a report and say that there is widespread abuse of the FISA process, certain queries done on American citizens that shouldn't have been done. So that's a problem.

And we know what took place. We know what Inspector General Horowitz told us a year-and-a-half ago specifically relative to the Carter Page FISA, which is what they used to spy on the Trump campaign, that there were 61 lies in that FISA application.

So this is a concern for Americans, because you think about -- we have this report this past week with what the IRS did with American citizens' tax returns. We have the report from Judge Boasberg on what happened with the FISA process at the FBI.

This is an attack on Americans liberties, and it should rightly concern every single citizen. And that's why we have asked questions about it. That's why we probe here. That's why we tried to change the FISA law a year-and-a-half ago as well. And we're going to have to, I think, relook at that in the future.

That needs to be changed, plain and simple.

BARTIROMO: But, Congressman, why are they going to stop abusing their power, when they know there are no consequences for abusing their power?

You just said there were more than 60 mistakes. We know that there were also 17 errors in the actual FISA applications.

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Carter Page was wiretapped for more than a year, with no charges ever brought against him.

How are we allowing innocent citizens to get wiretapped and spied on and not having any consequences whatsoever? Where is the John Durham investigation?

JORDAN: Yes, well, I mean, who the heck knows, frankly, is the answer to that question.

I have had constituents continue to ask me about that. I don't know. No one knows. We were supposed to have the Durham report over a year ago. I just don't know where that is. And this is another reason why we need to have the attorney general in front of the Judiciary Committee to ask them questions.

But the bottom line is, we, in Congress, we can't hold anyone accountable. We can't put anyone in jail. Only the Justice Department can do that. All we can do is ask the questions, do the investigations, and get the information out there, so the American people have it and can use that information when they go to the polls and decide who's going to represent them in the United States Congress and who's going to be the president of the United States.

So that's how our system works.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JORDAN: Our job is to get the information and make it public. We're going to keep doing that.

But, frankly, I don't know when Durham's reports going to come. And I'm just as mad as everyone else...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JORDAN: ... because we were supposed to have that information a year ago about what took place in the whole Trump-Russia investigation and how they spied on American citizens...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JORDAN: ... how they spied on a Republican candidate for president's campaign.

BARTIROMO: Right.

Meanwhile, all these agencies continue to be politicized. You just mentioned the IRS leaks to the major newspapers about people's personal taxes...

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... even if there wasn't anything wrong. They were using all of the tools available to them.

Who is leaking people's taxes, so that they can spread this -- underlying this idea to do a wealth tax and align with the president's ideas to tax everybody...

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... the highest taxes we have seen in a generation?

Is the IRS being politicized again, the way it was under Obama?

JORDAN: I love what The Journal said in their op-ed. They said that didn't take long.

Here we are, five months into the Biden administration. We're right back to where we were 10 years ago in the Obama/Biden administration...

BARTIROMO: That's right.

JORDAN: ... when Lois Lerner targeted conservatives around the country.

So, yes, this is a problem. I hope there's an investigation here, and we get to the bottom of this.

But I think, in a general sense, Maria, we need to understand that the left controls so -- the left controls big media. The left controls big tech. They now control big corporations, big sports. They control Hollywood. They control higher education.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

JORDAN: The left controls the White House. They control the Congress.

And, most importantly, they control the bureaucracy. So we have got to get a handle on this. I hope there's an investigation and we can find out who, in fact, leaked this private information about American citizens.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, we're counting on you. It's good to see you. Thank you, sir.

JORDAN: You bet.

BARTIROMO: Congressman Jim Jordan joining us this morning in that exclusive.

Coming up, this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): And they left me behind. And I don't know where they're at.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): You don't know where they're at? They left you behind alone?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Death and despair at our Southern border, this 5-year-old crying alone.

The border union chief, Brandon Judd, is here on the hundreds of millions of dollars criminal cartels are raking in as a result of Joe Biden's wide open borders.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

Vice President Kamala Harris went all the way to Central America this past week, but she would not go to the source of the problem, the Southern border.

Now she's being publicly shamed to face the realities of her policies. Last week, she tried to appear as if she's been there in this exchange with NBC Lester Holt.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS: ... do you have any plans to visit the border?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point.

We are going to the border. We have been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we have been to the border. We have been to the border.

HOLT: You haven't been to the border.

HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe.

(LAUGHTER)

HARRIS: I don't...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: The latest border numbers are no laughing matter, with border agents making over 180,000 apprehensions in the month of May. That is up nearly 700 percent from a year ago.

Tens of thousands more were watched on surveillance cameras getting away. Now they have -- we have no idea where they are. They have likely made it into the interior of our country.

Joining me right now, a man who is on the ground dealing with this firsthand, the national Border Patrol Council president, Brandon Judd.

Brandon, it's good to have you this morning. Let me apologize for our abbreviated time here.

But assess where we are right now. One would have expected maybe Kamala Harris would have made a surprise visit to the border, given all of the interest in it. But that was not the case.

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: She can't go to the border. If she goes to the border, she's going to be expected to solve this problem.

This is a problem that she created. She even came out and said that she's an advocate for illegal aliens. She's supposed to be an advocate for citizens of this country, yet she's coming out and she's saying that she's advocating for lawlessness.

That's the reason that we're seeing all of the problems that we're seeing in cities like Oregon, New York, Chicago. All of this lawlessness is existing because she advocates for lawlessness.

BARTIROMO: So, what do you think is happening here with these got-aways?

Tell me what you can about the people who you viewed on surveillance that have come into the country. What are their intentions? Where are they going? What can you tell us about the number of people who are getting away and not getting apprehended?

JUDD: Well, the first thing that we have to understand is, President Trump had this issue solved.

If we would have stuck with those policies that were working, we wouldn't be in this situation today. This is a manmade disaster. And it's a disaster that was -- that's been made by this current administration.

If we continue to let got-aways get away, we're going to continue to see the lawlessness that exists in these cities. We don't know who they are, where they're coming from, or what their intentions are.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JUDD: And it's because we don't have the policies that are necessary.

BARTIROMO: Brandon, we have got to have you back. This was not enough time to talk with you.

Thank you so much.

That will do it for us. I will see you this week on "Mornings With Maria."

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.