Sen. Paul: I think the Bidens are corrupt

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".

We begin tonight, a FOX News alert -- get this -- James Comey, I hope you're sitting down for this big breaking news only moments ago. Federal prosecutors are now reportedly investigating high-level leaks, classified material from the FBI. And the super patriot himself, according to reports, is likely the target of a criminal probe.

Now, remember, only a few months ago in an unrelated case, the DOJ inspector general referred Comey for a prosecution over leaks and lack of candor surrounding his communications with President Trump. Now, more trouble for Jim Comey. We'll have details analysis and more on this major story coming up.

First, tonight, more manufactured hysteria from the D.C. swamp. Let me be clear there is absolutely nothing significant nothing meaningful about this charade, this miscarriage of justice on Capitol Hill. You have conspiracy theorists, con artists and liars, same people that have been doing it for the last three years, they are now dragging this country through the mud and it's all out of pure rage, denial, hatred psychosis and insanity.

I want to begin with this monologue on this point, I want to ask everyone a simple question, you playing at home, answer in your mind's eye the question and I really want you to think about it. Since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, think, what have Democrats -- what are the media -- what are they ever done to improve the lives of Americans? Now, have they done anything to create jobs, prosperity, safety, security, peace?

Well, today's cover of The New York Post, a perfect representation of what I am talking about. On the one side, there you have President Trump signing what many thought could never be done -- a really great, historic trade deal with China, $220 billion in the next two years alone -- this year and next year -- and that will impact the energy sector, the service sector, manufacturing sector, our farmers benefit greatly, $220 billion. That helps the American economy and helps American workers.

On the other side of the picture, there's Nancy Pelosi smiling, a dozen commemorative pens to sign off on two bogus articles of impeachment, and then taking pictures with, yes, smiles. And Nancy's blatant political stunts will improve the lives of zero Americans. It will add zero jobs to the economy. It does nothing to make us more safe or secure, and we all know the outcome. It's going to die in the Senate.

It was just a few months ago that Nancy Pelosi said impeachment must be bipartisan. No Republicans supported it. And then she rammed through articles of impeachment in the House with the support of only Democrats.

Pelosi also said impeachment was so dire and so urgent, we got to pass it in record time. She then refused to send the articles to the Senate for over a month, a weeks-long stall that almost no one can explain. And Democrats -- that was after they passed it so quickly before Christmas so they can go on vacation for three weeks.

And don't forget, by the way, Nancy Pelosi, speaker in name only, constantly reminding we, the people, impeachment was her solemn duty. She didn't want to do it. She was so prayerful and somber. Of course, that also a lie.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: So this is a very serious matter and we take it to heart in a really solemn way.

So sad, so tragic for a country.

December 18th, a great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America, that the president's reckless activities necessitated us -

- our having to introduce articles of impeachment.

This is nothing that anybody takes any satisfaction in. It's sad for our country.

There's just no joy in this. It's sad. We must be somber. We must be prayerful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Sad, somber, prayerful.

You want a pen? You'd like a pen? Got dozens of them. Smile for the camera, we did it!

So Pelosi who was so somber and prayerful, she gleefully handed the special commemorative pens to her smiling colleagues so they could all take pictures together after signing the articles, all smiles -- a political stunt borne out of rage from beginning to end.

Now, the Democrats' charade continues in the U.S. Senate. Tonight, they want to introduce new B.S. evidence and charges and material and witnesses that were not part of the case. Remember, the sole power of the Constitution to impeach is in the House. They passed it already.

Now, if a few weak Republican senators try and help their radical Democratic colleagues and allow them to call new witnesses to do the job, the constitutional duty of the House, and enter all these new evidence, guess what's going to happen? This actually is a great thing -- I want to hear from zero experience Hunter Biden who's paid millions of dollars, no experience. Wow, what a deal? What company would ever give you millions then you know nothing about the business?

And then, of course, we've got quid pro quo Joe. Let's bring him in to testify. You're not getting the billion at least you fire the prosecutor that I know is investigating my zero experience son.

And the fake hearsay whistleblowers should be called to testify.

But perhaps my favorite, will be calling the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar Adam Schiff, let's put him under oath. Senator Ted Cruz and now, Senator Rand Paul, vowing to trigger a reciprocal witness list if any Republican caves to the Democrats' demands.

Senator Paul's predicting no Republican will vote to convict the president.

I tend to agree with them, except Mitt Romney.

I don't know why Mitt Romney's angry. Mitt Romney hates Donald Trump, every second of every day. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is doing everything Mitt Romney said he would do if he had got elected president. It makes no sense to me.

Here with more, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

Senator, good for you. You were wrong on the War Powers Act, but that's a longstanding debate we have.

(LAUGHTER)

But I think --

(CROSSTALK)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY.: I don't have time to straighten (ph) you out on that tonight.

HANNITY: No, but this is important, because we really do have --

PAUL: Yes.

HANNITY: Can you think of any company anywhere in the world that whatever paid millions and millions of dollars to somebody that has zero experience?

Can you -- would any business ever do that?

PAUL: Well, it goes to the heart of the matter of the president's being accused of withholding foreign aid and his argument is, well, we were studying corruption and we wanted to know about corruption in Ukraine, and I think the Bidens are as corrupt as the day is long.

No young man who's the son of a politician gets 50 grand a month who has no experience --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Eighty-three. I think it was 83.

PAUL: -- working for a Ukrainian oligarch, you know? I mean, for goodness sakes, it smells to high heaven. It smells like corruption.

And every day on the mainstream media, they say, oh, there's no "there" there. This has been investigated. There's no corruption.

I think the American people don't buy it.

But here's the thing, is fair is fair, and if they're going to put the president through this, they're going to have to have witnesses on both sides.

But I'll tell you what my fear is, is that some Republicans are going to vote for witnesses, we'll get those, the ones the Democrats want and then when we have the votes on bringing witnesses or letting the president choose his witnesses, I think those will fail, not only because of those Republicans but because a whole variety of Republicans may not allow the whistleblower, may not allow Biden for one reason or another because they served with them.

But if it turns out and the Republican base sees that this looks like only Democrat witnesses and no presidential witnesses, I guarantee that the Republican base will punish those people who set off that kind of scenario.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: A hundred -- that is --I can't support any Republican that does that. I can tell you right now. I can't, because --

PAUL: If it looks like a kangaroo court, they're not -- the Republican base is going to be very, very unhappy.

This is not an ordinary vote. Everybody in the country is watching. There was not one Republican that supported impeachment in the House. I don't think there will be in the Senate.

But if people play games with the witnesses and, all of a sudden, we have one side and we have John Bolton who has an ax to grind about being fired coming in, but we don't let the president call witnesses he wishes to call, I think all hell's going to break loose, and I think the Republican electorate will boot out any of these people who allow this to be a one- sided episode.

HANNITY: I got to applaud you. Good for you. Good for you. Good for Ted Cruz. This is important, because you have Joe Biden -- you are not getting the billion taxpayer dollars.

It is breathtaking hypocrisy where we are here. And you're calling it out and we'll watch very closely. And I hope your prediction is right in the end.

Senator, thank you for being with us.

Now, the left's latest desperate attempt to smear President Trump, keep his impeachment charade alive, forever -- it's insane. Earlier in the week, there you go, we got the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar himself, Adam Schiff, he attached an addendum to the articles of impeachment. He's got new evidence, filled with random documents from a Ukrainian-American named Lev Parnas.

Parnas is currently out on bail from a federal prison. What is he accused of? Orchestrating a massive campaign finance fraud scheme, oh, and hiding -

- you can't make this up -- a million-dollar payment from where? Russia. Wow. Wouldn't even believe it in a spy novel.

This guy is apparently the media mob's, the Democrats' new Michael Avenatti. And naturally, they are making him their hero, a guy that's been accused of taking a million dollars and hiding it from Russia. These are the same people, especially on fake news CNN and over there at conspiracy TV, Area 51, Roswell Rachel Maddow's conspiracy channel, both are state-run TV.

They put Avenatti on the air 254 times in one year. He was begging to be on this show, the number one show in the country, but we didn't put him. And they now love Lev Parnas. Where is Avenatti?

And last I heard, he is in jail facing a ton of charges. Good luck to him.

Naturally, now, he is making the rounds in the media mob, including an appearance last night, of course, on conspiracy TV, state-run MSDNC. Now, Roswell Rachel Maddow's program, this is basically a hoax-filled dumpster fire of never ending fake news, never ending conspiracy theories directed by the Democratic Party, dressed up as an intellectual new show.

Well, it's pathetic how wrong they have been over there the last three years. Ever get an apology for them being so wrong, Trump-Russia collusion?

No apologies. No accountability. Nothing.

Whoops. Wrong again. Now, let's move onto the next lying anti-Trump a narrative and new shady guest like Avenatti and new conspiracy theories.

Don't be fooled. It's garbage. They hype up the anti-Trump basis of the left-wing. But, we got him this time. Last night's interview with Parnas, no exception.

Now, we are talking about a guy that got paid, apparently, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, these are serious people there, millions of dollars from Russia, or a million dollars, and now, accusing President Trump and pretty much everyone in his administration of pretty much everything he can think of.

Now, when you face a possible jail term and you think you say something that might either eliminate the jail term or might lower the jail term, most people would pretty much say anything. That's how much credibility I put in this guy.

The president was clear today that he doesn't know the guy. But there are pictures of him and the president. You know, how many photo lines I've done in the course of my 24 years here, 21 years in TV. I've done a lot. I've actually seen pictures online. I have no idea who these people are.

The president doesn't remember this guy. He said so repeatedly today. DOJ says his claims are 100 percent false. His claims are full of glaring holes and contradictions. Whoopsy-daisy.

The foreign minister of Ukraine felt compelled to speak out and say, don't trust this guy. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's now said that he's spoken to key officials within President Zelensky's circle. Since you were one of those and you were when this happened, did you get that message from Lev Parnas?

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: It's all over Ukrainian media as well today and yesterday, and strangely enough, my name was not mentioned although I'm minister of foreign affairs. And, frankly, I never spoke with this individual. Again, I don't -- I don't trust any word he is now saying.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, same with what Zelensky. No quid or pro or quo.

Remember, there were five separate high-level meetings after the phone call that never mentioned aid. At all those five meetings, they never mentioned aid. That's going to be a big point that the defense of the president is going to make.

So, let's get this straight. The Ukrainian government is warning all of us about Lev Parnas, the new Michael Avenatti, facing serious felony charges, campaign finance and a charge of trying to hide a million dollars from Russia. Meaning, he is charged with getting paid by the country of Russia.

But according to the mob, we must all believe all of his breathtaking allegations. Wow. I thought they didn't like people that colluded with Russia. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: I'm trying to remember the last time that an interview revealed as much as Rachel Maddow's interview last night revealed and actually moved a story of national and international significance, as much as that interview did. I -- it was breathtaking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe, your change of heart to be on TV is also breathtaking, liberal Joe.

Now, maybe you're just dumb, or maybe you're just lying to trying to be "Fox & Friends", which is never going to happen. After all, the con artists and the media mob, they've been lying for years. They spread one hoax, one tin foil hoax, one conspiracy theory after another, after another, after another.

Last night, they told us over at MSDNC, state-run TV, that the president was a Russian op. Fake news CNN claiming the phony Russian dossier was totally legit. Nearly, everyone in the mob and the media claiming the president colluded with Russian.

All that we're about to show you, it's false. They've never been held accountable. They've never apologized.

We were right on this program. Well, simultaneously, they missed the abuse of power, corruption scandal, premeditated fraud on a FISA court -- no, we did all that. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefing tells CNN that classified documents on Russian interference in the

2016 election presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: A sort of dossier of alleged dirt that the Russians allegedly say they allegedly have on Donald Trump, alleged dirt that they allegedly used to allegedly cultivate him as basically a Russian asset.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The guilty that Robert Mueller got on October 5 and was revealed today was a guilty about collusion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then candidate, Donald Trump, knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Paul Manafort, the president's former campaign chairman, paid secret visits, multiple ones to Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump directed his attorney to lie to Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bo-bop-bop-bop.

Almost everything you heard there is a total lie. Wrong. Dead wrong.

Well, the mob busy pushing the psychotic anti-Trump conspiracy theories, they did miss the biggest abuse of power scandal in American history, and it was happening right before their eyes.

We are proud of our investigating team and our reporting here on "Hannity," because we got it right. We've been vindicated by the inspector general and we expect further vindication. FISA abuse, premeditated fraud on a FISA court, we're right about that. We were right about the unlawful surveillance of the president. Yes, he was spied upon by our own government at the height of an election, and after.

We were right about Mueller's partisan witch hunt. We were right about Comey's abuse of power. Right about the bias, right about leaking in misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI, oh, being -- showing less than candor, lack of candor, lying McCabe, lying.

Meanwhile, the mob too busy obsessing about a hoax. They got nothing right and everything wrong. They pushed the dirty Clinton bought and paid for Russian dossier -- we now know unverifiable.

Even The New York Times finally came around and said, yes, that dirty dossier the Hillary paid for was likely Russian disinformation from the beginning. That would tell -- mean, oh, it sounds like Russia wanted dirt out there on Donald Trump to help Hillary. They did this whole thing while pretending to be so upset about Trump-Russia collusion that never occurred.

Well, Lev Parnas, he takes a million dollars according to prosecutors in New York from Russians. They don't care. They've learned nothing.

All they know is hatred, rage, all things anti-Trump. It is so intense that they've lost all touch with basic reason, common sense, intellectual honesty, equal justice and application of our laws.

The media is a mob. Their fellow Democrats, they're also part of a mob and they're all suffering from a full-blown psychosis.

And today, one fake news reporter at fake news CNN who clearly is promoting Schiff's new Parnas evidence was confronted, by who, Arizona Senator Martha McSally -- good for her. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MANU RAJU, CNN REPORTER: She made it very clear that she wasn't going to answer that question. The question again was, whether or not the president, whether or not the Senate should considered any new to have evidence that all this come out as part of the deliberations the Senate considers whether to remove the president from office and this is what she said.

Senator McSally, should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial?

SEN. MARTHA MCSALLY, R-ARIZ.: Man, you're a liberal hack. I'm not talking to you.

REPORTER: You're not going to comment?

MCSALLY: You're a liberal hack.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You are a liberal hack. They're all liberal hacks. What a great battle for our Republican senators to deal with fake news industry.

Lev Parnas, or Avenatti, let's call him, 2.0, he shouldn't be trusted.

Ukraine is telling us not to trust him. Anyone with any small grasp on reality can see this.

Democrats, they don't care. Radio legend, Rush Limbaugh predicted months ago, in November, got to give him credit here, this may have been in the works for months. Nothing they do surprises me.

Remember Julie Swetnick? Remember Kavanaugh? Seemed like, one after another.

Avenatti brought in Swetnick, they wanted to believe here. In every -- every almost every other weekend, they had to line up and they spiked the punch balls and the boys would line in the halls and they would rape these young women almost every other weekend.

Well, I never saw Justice Kavanaugh, oh, yes, he had a red solo cap, and he was in a hall, but he wasn't lined up in a hall, and that did flame out, too.

But it takes a long time to get to the truth. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Who's next?

Well, I want to throw out a name. And let's see if I'm right. Let's just see.

The name is Lev Parnas. Lev Parnas could well be the next surprise twist, the surprise witness for the Democrats. I think this is going to be Schiff's next guy. This is the next bombshell, meaning the whistle-blower is no longer necessary. His information has been trumped, so to speak by Lev Parnas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: November 11th, good call, Rush.

Here with reaction, White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz.

You know, you think about this, doesn't it fit a pattern?

Reince, you lived through it at the beginning. Doesn't fit the same pattern of what they do, how the act, how wrong they always are?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes, I remember the night of the fake dossier, and trying to put that to bed.

But, look, you hit on something. If you watch the Rachel Maddow interview last night, when she finished her show and then Lawrence O'Donnell took over, he was congratulating her about the interview and he said, you must have been working on this for a long time. And she said, I've been working on this interview for months.

If you go back, that's what she said. So, in other words, Schiff knew, Pelosi knew, slow walking the articles of impeachment. They all knew. They were all in on it.

So, my point has been, as you and I have been talking about a lot lately, is to stop treating this as if it's a real trial and not a political operation. This is a new political weapon in modern political -- in our modern political world, and Donald Trump is the first victim.

A hundred years from now, if a president doesn't have the House in the same party, that president is going to be impeached. So, it's time to play hardball.

I love the phrase "reciprocal witness list." It's exactly right, and Biden is needed in order for us to test the reasonableness of the president bringing up corruption and Biden on the call. But Hunter Biden is needed to test what this case is all about.

HANNITY: Well said, Reince Priebus.

Matt Gaetz, I think this is important. The president said something. They never talked about aid in the call.

You are surrounding yourself with some of the same people as your predecessors. I don't think that's a good idea. That was revealing, because it showed the president thinking, wait a minute, I don't know if I can trust you.

Then, we have the whole issue of, you know, all of the corruption. You know, the president does have a sworn duty to faithfully execute the laws of our land, and then the five meetings after. They never once talked about aid, Matt.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: If anything, the Lev Parnas interview proves that the president was entirely correct to be skeptical about Ukraine and whether or not corruption would impact U.S. investment in that country.

Democrats are really scraping the bottom of the barrel if they think that Lev Parnas is their star witness. We've all successfully smoked out that the Steele dossier was a part of a foreign interference campaign against our democracy. It may very well be with these Russian payments to Lev Parnas that Lev himself is part of a disinformation campaign.

As this moves to the Senate and we look at witnesses, Sean, one witness I want to see is Adam Schiff. Even before the motion to dismiss, there should be a motion to disqualify Schiff as an impeachment manager, because he is a fact witness to the setup.

HANNITY: I don't think the senators -- Republicans have the stomach for it.

Reince, that's sad. That bothers me.

PRIEBUS: Yes, no doubt about it. And guess what, sometimes the best defense is the "so what" defense, which is if everything the Democrats said is true, it's still not impeachable, if everything Lev Parnas has said is true, it's still not impeachable. I mean, that's what this is about.

HANNITY: Great point. It's great point.

All right. The only quid and pro and quo is Joe and zero experience Hunter.

When we come back -- thank you both -- Senator Marsha Blackburn calling on key senators to recuse themselves from this Schiff sham show. She will be here to tell you and the great one, Mark Levin, coming up.

HANNITY: All right. The Democrats' Schiff sham impeachment show is officially headed to the Senate and will take 2020 candidates, Senator Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar off the campaign trail.

Although Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn has a good idea: just recuse yourselves. Tweeting that the senators are, quote, spending millions of dollars to defeat Donald Trump and we are supposed to believe they will be impartial during this trial? They should recuse themselves.



Here with reaction, Senator Marsha Blackburn of the great state of Tennessee.

Senator, it makes total sense to me.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN, R-TENN.: Absolutely. I think that they should take themselves out of this trial and they took an oath that they're going to give impartial justice. And if you're spending those millions of dollars and hundreds of hours, Sean, how in the world can you do that?

And if these guys are out there in Iowa campaign this weekend, they need to think long and hard about coming back and sitting and saying they are going to be an impartial juror in this trial.

HANNITY: Well, did (ph) it take a sworn oath to be fair?

BLACKBURN: They took an oath today. And, you know, the thing is, there is precedent for asking for recusal. When you look at the 1868 trial of Andrew Johnson, who was a Tennessean, there was a request there for someone who would have succeeded President Johnson to recuse themselves from that trial.

So, I think that those who are sitting as a juror, they have been sworn in and they are running for president and would benefit by President Trump facing this impeachment, I think that they should recuse themselves from this discussion.

HANNITY: Why are some of your Senate colleagues talking about bringing in new witnesses? Because it's the House's sole constitutional authority to impeach. They've impeached him.

BLACKBURN: Right.

HANNITY: They'll now make their case.

Why do some Senate Republicans want to bolster their case? Either they make it or they don't make it.

BLACKBURN: Well, you're right about that.

And you said something very important. It is the sole responsibility of the House to impeach, the action item. It is our responsibility to review the impeachment once it is delivered to us, those two articles. And to go outside of that is to go outside of our constitutional duty.

So, we should review the articles. We should hear what the managers have to say from the House and the president's team, their position, and then we should ask our questions. And we should make a decision if we're going to proceed --

HANNITY: Amen.

BLACKBURN: -- toward a vote of acquittal or guilt.

And, of course, I feel that the president will be acquitted.

When you look at the partial record and the sloppy work that has been done over in the House, and now, they're bringing into us and they're saying, well, you need to expand this -- that is not our job.

If Jerry Nadler wants to hear from more witnesses, he should be doing his work himself.

HANNITY: They'll start all over again.

BLACKBURN: Yes.

HANNITY: All right. Senator, thank you. A lot of clarification.

BLACKBURN: Good to be with you. Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. Also, tonight, the left is ecstatic over the GOA, included the White House Budget Office technically violated the little known Impoundment Control Act by delaying aid to Ukraine.

Now, the acting director of OMB, he's firing back. He wrote this: The GAO opinion comes from the same people who said we couldn't keep national parks open during the shutdown.

Recently, GAO flipped its position twice in just the last few months. We wouldn't be surprised if they reverse again. Regardless, the administration complied with the law at every step.

And breaking tonight, The New York Times is reporting that the DOJ probe into leaks of classified material appears focused on Mr. Super Patriot himself. That's right, Jimbo Comey.

Here with reaction, author of "Guilt by Association", Professor Alan Dershowitz, along with Fox News contributor, Jason Chaffetz.

Let's start with the legal side -- Professor.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, AUTHOR, "GUILT BY ACCUSATION": Well, first of all, the name of my book is "Guilt By Accusation."

HANNITY: All right, sorry.

DERSHOWITZ: And you can now get by $1.99 on Kindle, the cost of a candy bar.

Look, GAO got it exactly backward. Here's what they said: The law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities to those Congress has enacted into law.

It's exactly the opposite. The Constitution does not allow Congress to substitute its own priorities for the foreign policy of the president.

Consider for example the Iran deal. Congress didn't support the Iran deal.

They didn't want the Iran deal. President Obama imposed the Iran deal because the president has exclusive power over foreign policy.

Or imagine Congress in the future saying, we are going to give aid to Cuba and you have to send the money to Cuba. And the president says, no, no, no, that's not my foreign policy. My foreign policy is opposed to Cuba.

It is unconstitutional for a statute to take away the president's sole authority over foreign policy. The only limitation on the president's authority is he can't declare war. Other than that, he can decide the Jerusalem embassy for Israel without congressional authorization. He can decide who not to give money to.

And what he did, he never stopped the money from going, but postponing it to make sure that there was no corruption. Completely within his constitutional power and Congress has no authority to compromise that. And the GAO is completely wrong.

HANNITY: And, by the way, Jason Chaffetz, I found that the GAO thought that Obama broke the law many times and wasn't a big deal then, was it?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, multiple times the GAO was found -- and, of course, the media never made any hay about it.

But, Sean, the thing is so frustrating is that the money flowed. It did so before the deadline. I mean, what's the problem here? The money actually went to Ukraine. It went before the deadline.

And thank goodness, President Trump is doing what he promised to do. He is not just going to simply take hundreds of millions of dollars and throw it into the government without making sure that they are actually going to do things like clean up corruption. That's what the president said he was going to do. That's exactly what President Trump has tried to do.

And the GAO, for them to come out with this result, is absolutely wrong. It is totally 100 percent wrong and I totally agree with Professor Dershowitz.

DERSHOWITZ: Remember, too, the GAO is a congressional organization. They always side with Congress over the president, because they work for Congress, even though they are nonpartisan.

HANNITY: Ahh, well said.

DERSHOWITZ: They work for Congress, not the executive branch.

HANNITY: By the way, I paid for a hard copy of the book. If I would have known you could get it for 99 cents, I want a refund.

CHAFFETZ: He can give free one. He can give you a free one, Sean.

DERSHOWITZ: All right.

CHAFFETZ: I read both of your books. Thank you both.

All right. Buckle up. I talked to him before the show. You don't want to miss this. The great one -- what's really motivating the Democrats during this impeachment hoax, charade.

And later, the war inside the Democratic Party, reaching a breaking point.

We are going to tell you why with Dan Bongino and Geraldo. Let's see if they fight again tonight, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, last night, a "Jeopardy" contestants were stumped by a photo of a certain, well, compromised, corrupt, cowardly, congenital liar congressman. Pretty funny. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: U.S. representatives for 12.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One fifty-third of California's House delegation is this Intelligence Committee chairman.

His name is Adam Schiff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now, the author of The New York Times bestseller, "Unfreedom of the Press", we call him a great one. He hosted the number one show, 8:00 p.m., right here on the FOX News Channel, "Life, Liberty, Levin," nationally syndicated radio host and friend of the program.

Great one, I know you've got a lot to say tonight. I won't even throw a question at you.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: I won't even have enough time but let's start.

Remember this? Anybody remember this? This was the Mueller report. Remember all this? Hundreds of subpoenas, hundreds of witnesses, millions of pages of documents. Nothing. They still have nothing.

I want to tell you how concerned the Democrats are about foreign interference in our elections. First of all, Obama did nothing to stop the Russians from interfering in the 2016 election. In fact, his administration spied on this president of the United States when he was a candidate.

It was Hillary Clinton who colluded with the Russians and the DNC. They paid for that dossier. You know all this.

But let's talk about the Democrats and how serious they are about foreign interference in our elections. I'll go to my book, briefly, if I may. Back in the 1990s, we had a president by the name of Bill Clinton. He was impeached, but he wasn't impeached for what I'm about to talk about. He was running for reelection.

The media really didn't care about the scandal that broke. The L.A. Times and a few others did. And here's what they wrote: The chief of China's military intelligence secretly directed funds from Beijing to help reelect President Clinton in 1996. Former Democratic fundraiser Johnny Chung told federal investigators. Chung said he met three times with intelligence officials who ordered $300,000 deposited into the Torrance businessman's bank account to subsidize campaign donations intended for Clinton, according to sources.

Chung spent around a great deal of foreign money on Democratic candidates and organizations, and bought himself repeated access to the White House.

He contributed more than $400,000 to various Democratic campaigns. This is Chinese military money.

Visited the White House no fewer than 50 times and brought numerous Chinese associates to events with the president and first lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton. That would have been Trump's opponent, you might have remembered in 2016.

Charlie Trie, a longtime friend of President Clinton, raised $1.2 million in foreign dollars for the Clinton legal defense fund and the DNC. In March 1996, Trie dropped off a donation of $460,000 at the Washington office of the Clinton defense fund with some of the money and sequentially numbered money orders made out in the same handwriting. He visited the White House

22 times.

Los Angeles Times, James Riady, another longtime friend of President Clinton, who heads the worldwide Lippo Banking Group, pleaded guilty. He was involved.

"The Times" also noted that former Democratic fund-raiser, John Huang, a onetime official at Lippo, pleaded guilty in the scandal a few years ago. What did he do? Huang raised more than $1.5 million from illegal foreign source, visited the White House 78 damn times.

There is your Democrat Party.

Now, what did Nancy Pelosi say when the Red Chinese military was spreading millions of dollars around to the Clinton campaign, to the DNC, and all the rest? She didn't say a thing.

Where was the independent counsel investigation? There was no independent counsel investigation.

Where was most of the media? They were nowhere.

Here's another one for you, Democrats, out there. In the 1980s, we had a president called Ronald Reagan. He was phenomenally popular. But Ted Kennedy wanted to stop his reelection.

What did he do? Information in the files. It's been reported by The London Times. Been reported by Professor Kengur (ph), in the files of the KGB, through back channels.

The Lion of the Senate, who many on the left wanted to be president of the United States, tried to collaborate with the KGB to defeat Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan, in his second term. There's your damn Democratic Party.

What else? Oh, the GAO comes out. Perfectly timed. Gives a damn, another bureaucracy. Donald Trump broke the law.

It's not what it says. Donald Trump broke the law, they say. Well, if Donald Trump broke the law, as they point out in PJ Media today, well, then so did Joe Biden.

Remember that billion dollars that Joe Biden said, hey, look, Ukraine, you're not getting that billion dollars unless you fire that prosecutor? Well, that billion dollars was appropriated by Congress in March, 2014 by a vote of 399-19 in the House, 98-2 in the Senate. And he tried to blackmail the Ukrainians and he tried to threaten withholding of funds. But where is the line that Joe Biden broke the law?

Now, we have this guy, Lev Parnas. I told you, don't have a lot of time, but I'm moving. Who is Lev Parnas? Well, he is the latest guy that the Democrats are going to grab. He has been indicted on multiple felony counts. H is a foreigner who used foreign money and try to put foreign money into our campaign.

Now, the Democrats want to hear from him and the media call it evidence. Evidence? Now, the media took here before with Michael Avenatti? Where is he today? His ass is in jail.

Remember the porno star, Stormy Daniels? Where is she? No idea.

Michal Cohen, remember him? He was going to bring down Trump on campaign charges. Where is he? He is in federal prison.

Now, something funny about these two articles of impeachment. There is no constitutional violation. There is no statutory violation. There is no violation of a federal court order.

This is why they keep throwing up smoke. And I want to tell these five Republicans of the Senate, the weak links in the chain -- Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Gardner, and the other one skips my mind, luckily, Alexander.

Let me tell you something. You have a duty to uphold the Constitution. What the House of representatives has done here is destroy the Constitution. It's your job to fix it. It's your job to stop them. Not aid and abet by calling witnesses that the Democrats want.

No. No witnesses. No witnesses. This should be dismissed. This is a disgrace. That's it.

HANNITY: The one great one, Mark Levin. Sunday night, 8:00 p.m., right here, Fox News. Number one show Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

And up next, new reports, dark money group linked to AOC, spending money in the hopes of hurting Biden's campaign. Dan Bongino, Geraldo, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Here to react to all the left's hypocrisy, Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino.

You know, Geraldo, you've got to help me out here.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: OK.

HANNITY: How do you get to the spot, and just totally ignore quid pro quo Joe and zero experience Hunter. How does the left do that?

RIVERA: Well, I don't think that they will be able to, Sean. If indeed they insist on calling witnesses, I think that Bidens are fair game. And once that starts unraveling -- you know, let me just say in a broader sense that the fact that Joe Biden is still the front runner is an indication of how weak the Democratic field is.

I mean, with all due respect to the former vice president and the gaffes and all the rest of it, when you look at that field, that field -- there's no way on earth that they can stand toe-to-toe with the president. I think that's fueling the impeachment. But when I'm disappointed with, Sean, is that you failed to mention when you introduced me the fact that, you know, I have a robust life in terms of liking a drink now and then. I've been sober for a week, because I promised not to have a glass of alcohol until the president is acquitted, because I'm confident he will be. And the sooner, the better, so he can get the party back on.

But I think that Democrats --

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I've been out here, Geraldo.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Selfie one night, Geraldo, out of those drinks, maybe it's a good thing.

Dan?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, listen, Sean, if this was any other prominent politician on tape like Joe Biden is on tape threatening to have a prosecutor fired who was in fact fired, was investigating his son, who had come as you adequately say, no experience to get this, what,

$50,000 to $80,000 a job month, whatever it was, it's bad either way, in a country where his father is the point man connected to the Obama administration as his vice president, I mean, it would be an international scandal.

The fact that the media has downplayed this now, now that Joe Biden is running for president.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Downplayed? They act as though nothing wrong happened.

BONGINO: Yes, what's interesting about this is that they did cover it before Joe Biden started to run. Now that Joe Biden could potentially hurt Trump, now, all of a sudden, they want to bury it, which is even worse than never covering it at all.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Sean, one thing, one point if I can -- you know, now that they've tried to implicate the Lev Parnes interview to implicate the vice president, so, they're going after the president, they're going after the vice president, guess who is president of the United States if they successfully remove the president and the vice president? Nancy Pelosi.

HANNITY: I'm getting the vapors.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Dan, that's frightening, right?

BONGINO: It is frightening. I mean, Sean, listen, at some point, they're going to have to produce a victim in this case. Even the people Parnas is saying he told about this deal are on camera saying, I don't know what this guy is talking about. This is a crime with no victim.

HANNITY: The foreign minister is saying don't believe a word this guy says.

All right, guys.

When we come back, can't make this up, Humpty Dumpty, fake news CNN, low rated show, one of the lowest, a documentary of fake news. Wow. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Fake news CNN's Humpty Dumpty announcing he's working with HBO on a documentary about fake news. Not a joke. Even Humpty Dumpty's friend, some guy assistant named Oliver whatever his name is, who thinks he knows me is tweeting, I may or may not be in this one. His aspiration, to be Humpty.

Are they going to talk about CNN settling with Nicholas Sandmann, or their network had to correct multiple fake news stories about Russia collusion?

Doubt it. If Humpty and his wannabe assistant want to expose bias journalism, watch your own network.

Let not your heart be troubled. The news continues -- Laura Ingraham, big show tonight.

