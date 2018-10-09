Sen. Lindsey Graham: Forever grateful to Trump, Kavanaugh

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity."

So much breaking news tonight. Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in and is now officially the newest member of the United States Supreme Court Democrats utterly failed to block Kavanaugh's rightful nomination and in doing so, they have once again been exposed as a party of no ideas but smearing slandering lies, character assassination, people that will freely abandon the rule of law, common decency, due process and even any presumption of innocence. And we're going to review the worst of the worst from the past several days.

Now, as of tonight, we have only days to go until the all-important midterm elections and the left and their disgusting use of identity politics is on full display. We'll cover it all tonight. We see it every two and four years. You know they say about Republicans. We now know what they do and one in confirmations. They'll always go after anybody and we have so much more.

We're going to actually play it and remind you they vilify political differences. They hope you, we the people, will blindly buy into their lies. We're going to explain why this all matters because in 29 days, the choice is going to be clear. Do you want mob rule or law and order? Do you want guilt by accusation or the presumption of innocence? Do you like identity politics that divides us or do you want a booming economy that works for every American, especially the forgotten men and women in this country?

Will you get to the polls in 29 days? Will you want to shock the world again in 29 days, or will you get the government of Pelosi, Schumer, Maxine Waters that you deserve?

Also tonight, stay tuned. There is huge breaking news this week about the deep state. Let me put it this way. The dam is breaking tick-tock. There's going to be a massive breaking news week.

First, it's time as we begin tonight's important Monday breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. In 2016, remember then-candidate Trump, he promised to reshape the U.S. Supreme Court. He wanted to put on people that were originally constitutionalist, those people as judges. Not people that legislate from the bench.

Well, tonight, President Trump has resoundly fulfilled yet another campaign promise. Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now officially been sworn in as the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, a lifetime appointment, making him now the second judge successfully sent to this bench by the president.

And tonight during his swearing in ceremony, the president, he congratulated Judge Kavanaugh. He also apologized for the horrific nomination process that we all witnessed for almost three straight weeks.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDOE CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh a family violates every notion of fairness decency and due process. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Presumption of innocence, it is core to who we are. Judge Brett Kavanaugh had this to say about his historic nomination. Let's take a look at that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH, U.S. SUPREME COURT: Article 3 of the Constitution provides that the judicial power shall be vested in one Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is an institution of law. It is not a partisan or political institution. The justices do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle. We do not caucus in separate rooms. The Supreme Court is a team of nine and I will always be a team player on the team of nine.

I was not appointed to serve one party or one interests, but to serve one nation. America's Constitution and laws protect every person of every belief and every background. Every litigant in the Supreme Court can be assured that I listen to their arguments with respect and in open minds.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now in the face of one of the most despicable, disgusting political hit jobs ever in our history -- well, Judge Brett Kavanaugh just made history now from the very beginning the day that Justice Kennedy announced his retirement right here on this program, I warned you all of this would happen.

Now, tonight, we begin thanks to all of you. This is now the beginning of my 23rd consecutive year right here on the FOX News Channel, and over the course of that period, we have chronicled all of this for you. It is the Democratic playbook. We get this all the time. Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas and now they did it to Justice Kavanaugh and his two young girls and his wife and his family.

What this is about is about power. The left will stop at nothing when it comes to blocking a nomination or winning an election. Elected Democrats openly even accusing Kavanaugh of gang rape and drugging teenage girls on a regular, almost weekend basis, calling him evil, comparing him to Bill Cosby and so much more. And with zero, zero corroborating evidence, zero corroborating witnesses and it was based on, what, nearly four decades old claims and most of them had holes and inconsistencies all over the place.

Now, this kind of guilt by accusation was parroted by the so-called news media in this country, including the late-night so-called common comedian and comedy shows with the far-left holier-than-thou host like Stephen Colbert. Over the weekend, well, we had a writer for Colbert's late night show actually tweeting this: Whatever happens, I'm just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life.

Just for a second, stand back, think how ugly and despicable disgusting that is. She later apologized and she's being sarcastic. Nothing funny. That tweet sums up pretty much what we have witnessed now for far too many elections, far too many confirmations in this country.

And unfortunately, it's all they're offering you the American people in 29 days. The politics of personal destruction their motivations, they -- it's clear, it's obvious, it's transparent. They want to regain power and they do it try to make conservatives as evil as you possibly can.

And as you can imagine, well, they're taking the Kavanaugh -- they're taken the Kavanaugh confirmation tonight very well. Gee, this is a shocker. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the institutionalization of tribalism on the court.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Women who are shrieking out in agony saying you cannot impose this on us. You can't send us back to the ‘50s. But Mitch McConnell says, yes, I can.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a president who says. He's for law and order, but not when it comes to sexual assault. That's quite clear.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think this is in many ways a crushing defeat for women, for women's rights.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump has delivered for these people on the things that they care about most. He has delivered racism for these people. He has delivered misogyny for these people and now, he's delivered the Supreme Court for these people. We're going to see if this if this reign that they now have control over all three branches of government, we're going to see if this reign lasts for 30 days or two years, or Thousand-Year Reich.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, after Senator Susan Collins issued a historic address and bravely cast what was the deciding vote, sending Judge Kavanaugh to the bench -- well, recently, Senator Collins, her staff, get this receiving rape threats, death threats, other derogatory calls.

An op-ed in "The New York Times" entitled: White women, come get your people -- slamming Collins and any woman that thought different than they did and supported Kavanaugh, calling them, quote, gender traitors.

Over at NBC News, an op-ed led with the headline, quote: Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation is the ultimate affirmation of the patriarchy and Republican women let it happen.

Next, there is known anti-Semite, anti-Sharia law or Sharia law advocate, Linda Sarsour. Really? She's helping organize the women's march and actually introduced Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in New York at an anti- Kavanaugh protest? A woman that tweeted out, quote, that Senator Collins is, quote, a disgrace and her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women and marginalized communities? History will not treat her kindly. Cancel Kavanaugh, hashtag.

As you can see, devoid of any new ideas to help improve our country, make us more secure, more prosperous, look at what Democrats do, they divide Americans this is what identity politics is. Every two years, every four years, you watch elections, what liberals do, what does the Democratic Party do?

They call Republicans and conservatives racist, sexist misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic. They want dirty air and water. Republicans want to take your grandma on a wheelchair and throw them over a cliff and they want to kill children.

It's nothing new. This is their playbook. Don't take my word for it. We have been chronicling a history of slander, character assassination, character bludgeoning by the left for now as we begin our 23rd year, four decades on this program. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Many Republicans talking coded racial language about takers and losers. They demonize President Obama and encourage the ugliest impulses of the paranoid fringe.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: If you accept the support of Klan sympathizers before you are president, you will accept their support after you're president.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: He's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, unchained Wall Street. They're going to put y'all back in chains.

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: It's wrong what the leader of the Republican Party and this Congress are doing in blocking an accurate census because they don't want to count everyone that they don't think they can count on.

They are in favor of affirmative action if you can dunk the basketball or sink a three-point shot. But they're not in favor of it if you merely have the potential to be a leader in your community and bring people together. Don't tell me we've got a colorblind society.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: June 7, 1998, in Texas, my father was killed. He was beaten, chained and then dragged three miles to his death all because he was black. So, when Governor George W. Bush refused to support hate crimes legislation, it was like my father was killed all over again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you don't vote, you let another church explode. When you don't vote, you allow another cross to burn.

OBAMA: And then you got their plan, which is, let's have dirtier air, dirtier water, less people with health insurance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: See? We don't just make this stuff up. This is what they say every two and four years tonight, while the stakes could not be any higher because in days if we the American people reward this party, for these despicable disgusting tactics, we all know what's going to happen. Now, I have warned you over and over again, they don't have a plan the Democratic Party to make your life better about the forgotten men and women of this country.

Clearly, they are destroyed Trump every minute, every second, every hour of every day. They want impeachment, open borders, get rid of ice. They want to keep Obamacare, how's that working? And remember the tax cuts that have now created four million jobs got four million Americans off of food stamps. They want their crumbs back.

But again, don't take Hannity's word for it. Listen for yourself, they are telling you what they want to do in 29 days if we are stupid enough to give them back power. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When y'all going to impeach Trump?

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Sooner the better.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: They say Maxine please don't say impeachment anymore. And when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic.

SCHUMER: They should once and for all work with us to improve the Affordable Care Act and renounce repeal once and for all as well.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: We've got to critically re-examine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing, and we need to probably think about starting from scratch.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y.: We should protect families that need our help and that is not what ICE is doing today and that's why I believe you should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Twenty-nine days to go until the most important midterms in our country's history. The fate of the country is resting in your hands.

We ultimately have the power, so let's set the stage. First, it's so important to remember the party that controls the presidency has gained seats in the House of Representatives only three times in the last hundred years. Last time was in 2002, after 9/11.

The stakes have never been this high. So, will you the American people reward these despicable, disgusting political tactics from our party that has no plan to make your life better, or will you ask yourself, you know, this simple question are you -- is America better off than we were two years ago? Is the country better off? Is America stronger? Is America safer? Is the economy doing better? Is the president keeping promises that he made to you the American people?

Look at your screen. Now, the answer to those questions you'll never see this on any other show. Well, look at the answers right there.

Overwhelming success, the unemployment rate in this country dropped to its lowest level in nearly 50 years, 1969, the Mets won the World Series. It's now at 3.7 percent.

Hispanic unemployment in America all-time low. We're seeing historic unemployment lows for African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, women in the workforce, youth unemployment. We have record low unemployment now in 14 states out of our 50 states.

Manufacturing confidence at an all-time high. By the way, 400,000 new manufacturing jobs brought back to America, jobs Obama said we're never coming back. Consumer confidence all-time high, four million fewer people tonight on food stamps than two years ago, eight million people out of poverty. That's happened in two years.

Three plus trillion dollars spent on securing our borders and building the wall, that's underway. The president kept his promise on NAFTA. He pulled us out of the catastrophic Iranian deal.

And don't forget about the historic progress that's going on now. We haven't seen a missile from little rocket man since December of last year. It was like a missile a day being fired by little rocket man. President now making progress. We might be able to have denuclearization of the entire peninsula in the Korean peninsula.

We have new pipelines that have been opened up, that's American jobs, that's American energy sector now booming in this country. ANWR is now open. Coal miners jobs have been saved in West Virginia.

Two originalists on the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed.

We now have promises made promises kept. Two years, President Trump has kept his promise and again his agendas reshaping the country for the better.

But tonight, that agenda, 29 days from now, is in jeopardy our booming economy in jeopardy look closely if you live in one of those House districts that you see in yellow on your screen, look closely because those districts are the ones that will decide whether or not Nancy Pelosi will become the next speaker of the House, because Pelosi, she was already measuring the drapes and planning on, what, endless investigation after investigation even into the newly appointed Supreme Court justice, Justice Kavanaugh. Sore loser.

On top of all the other investigations, the House is planning to go after President Trump two years non-stop. They're on a quest. They've been telegraphing it. They want to impeach this president. And all they want is a majority from you to fulfill their seedy dreams.

And meanwhile, if you live in one of these states, you're going to decide the future of the United States Senate. By the way, look how close the vote was this weekend. You live in North Dakota, Senator Heidi Heitkamp, well, she gave in to the Democratic mob. She voted against Judge Kavanaugh, and so too did Joe Donnelly in Indiana, and so too did Bill Nelson in Florida, and so too did all of these Democrats with the exception of one, Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

There are no more moderates left in the Democratic Party, there's no diversity of opinion anymore. The Democratic Party is evolved into a party of the radical far left and then not thinking about how to help the American people with jobs and security. It's a party that has proven in the last three weeks that they have a disdain even for our U.S. Constitution which should be nonpartisan, which we all love, and basic principles which should unite us, not divide us.

Due process, the presumption of innocence, they've now become the party of smears, lies slander, besmirchment, and bludgeoning, the party of identity politics. Now in 29 days, every American in every corner of this great country, you've got to rise up and send the message. Democrats, their brand of ruthless politics, you cannot reward people for what they do every two and four years, what they've done the last three weeks.

If you don't get to the polls and vote, core principles that we all hold dearly are at stake. This is the most important midterm election in our lifetime.

All right. Joining us now, the author of the brand-new book -- by the way, I've got my copy right here signed and autographed, it is on amazon.com, bookstores everywhere, Hannity.com, it's an amazing book, I just finished it this weekend. "Why We Fight: Defeating America's Enemies with No Apologies", and Fox News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce.

Tammy, let's start with you. You have been a leading voice -- for those that don't know your background, you were once a leader of the National Organization for Women.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right.

HANNITY: And you were once on the left.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: You have you have said to me over and over again the left has evolved into this party.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: Are my adjectives accurate or over the top?

BRUCE: No, you're absolutely correct.

What I would suggest though is a lot of people are saying that they've become this and almost like this is an acute revelation of what the Democrats have become. What I would submit is that they've always been this way. The difference is is that it's been dressed differently, right?

This is now -- what you've seen with the Kavanaugh situation are all of those previously well-dressed, well-sounding Democrats who've been saying effectively the same thing, all of running out of their homes completely naked. We've seen them now for what they are, and that that's I think what the American people are shocked at that.

The Democrats have panicked so much at what the Donald Trump election really means that now all of the hate which is what drives them is coming forward and the signal that they have decided to go for broke is in not just all of the efforts, of course, to undermine due process or the presumption of innocence or the rule of law, it's the threats that they are now issuing. It is the threats against the senators, it's against Sarah Sanders, it's -- it is the remarkable behavior that they display that they seem to not care at all about the impact that it's having on viewers.

And I would suggest, Sean, it's not just the conservatives or Republicans that need to come out. I know that classical liberals are as appalled at what has transpired. Those are individuals that need to come out and now there's a new poll that is out that says 56 percent of independents disapproved of the way. The Democrats handled the Kavanaugh's hearing.

HANNITY: How could they not? We cannot divided -- we can't divide the country this way.

BRUCE: Yes, yes.

HANNTY: Let me bring in Dr. Gorka.

One of the things -- not only do I love your title, "Why We Fight: Defeating America's Enemies With No Apologies", this also is on the ballot. I don't see rockets being fired over Japan every other day and threatening the entire peninsula in the world with nuclear weapons. Little rocket man's at the table, the Iranians aren't getting cargo planes of cash.

This election matters and it does fit into the theme of your book.

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: What about ISIS, Sean? What about China? China is coming to the table.

Yes, your list, I need that list you used in a monologue. How many items were on your list in just the last 20 months of the Trump administration? It's incredible.

But to Tammy's point, and to why I wrote "Why We Fight", what we saw in the last 14 days, it's not new. In my book, I have a whole chapter on Whittaker chambers. In 1948, the first televised congressional testimony was of a man who was Kavanaughed before Judge Kavanaugh or Justice Kavanaugh was even born, a man who stood up for the truth, who said, well, there are Soviet agents in the U.S. administration. They accused him of cheating on his wife, of being a homosexual, of killing or being responsible for the death of his brother. None of it was true, Sean. That was 1948.

The Democrats have always been fueled by hatred and by lies.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Go ahead.

GORKA: The difference is social media. We can see these crazy people clawing at the doors of the Supreme Court.

HANNITY: All right. The prediction both you, will Republicans and conservatives come out in 29 days?

BRUCE: They will and independents will as well because they were a little depressed also. But yes, they will.

HANNITY: All right. I've got to leave here. But thank you both.

GORKA: I think -- I think --

HANNITY: Lindsey Graham is next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAVANAUGH: I think the members of the United States Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his leadership and steady resolve. I thank Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for his wisdom and fairness. And I give special gratitude to Senators Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Joe Manchin, Jon Kyl and Lindsey Graham.

They are a credit to the country and the Senate. I'll ill forever grateful to each of them and to all of the senators who carefully considered my nomination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the new associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, thanking members of the Senate, including my next guest, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator Graham, I said to you last week, and I'll say it again tonight. I don't think this would have happened without you. The moment where it was just organic for you was extraordinarily powerful inasmuch as it was righteous indignation at that moment.

And the other thing I like to say, I don't think it would have happened -- I watched the speech of Susan Collins, and I said this Friday night on the show. I think it was the best Senate speech I've ever seen.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Yes.

HANNITY: Methodically laying out the case with no influence outside from anybody under enormous pressure. And I've heard ever horrible thing said about this woman. And I'm thinking, where is their sense of decency and dignity? If you play out an intelligent case but you just happen to disagree.

GRAHAM: Well, it's about outcomes for our friends on the left. There is nothing they won't do to maintain power. There is nothing they won't do to take it back when they lose it. Susan Collins represented the best in the country.

She thought about what she did. She explained what she did. She made a recent decision.

The people on the other side were going to destroy Kavanaugh if we let them. To the extent that my intervention helped a good man who was being railroaded and humiliated, I am pleased.

And to President Trump, thank you for sticking by Brett.

To Brett, thank for having the courage to stay in there when a lot of people would quit.

I'm forever grateful to both Brett Kavanaugh and President Trump.

HANNITY: What I see now in people a level of energy and enthusiasm and just raw, we're not going to put up with this.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: That I think it's ignited across the country. I don't know the impact it will have on the country in 29 days. But considering that we see every two to four years and every confirmation these tactics.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: We can't reward this behavior because we'll just get a lot more of it.

GRAHAM: I think that's what Susan was understanding. Is that if she legitimize this process, God help the next person to be nominated for the Supreme Court. And to legitimize this process the rule of law gave away to a mob rule. The Hirono standard is horrific. What was insulting is the way that the senator from Hawaii took everything we hold near and dear to us--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, senator, you shouldn't be saying that. You should shut up and sit down she said. She said men should shut up and sit down. Shut up, senator and sit down.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: The only thing--

HANNITY: That goes for me too.

GRAHAM: Yes. Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you very much. It's probably right half the time. But the people at South Carolina gave me my voice and not the senator from Hawaii. And I chose to use it in a fashion that I thought I said I think what a lot of people were thinking. And Senator Collins gave the best explanation why a reasonable person would vote for Judge Kavanaugh.

And we're going to take this to the ballot box 29 days now from. You got a decision to make America. Do you want to live in the world of Senator Hirono where you are guilty until proven innocent because you are a Republican? You don't have a presumption of innocence. Or do you want to live in the Susan Collins world where you will actually be heard and listened to and evaluated?

HANNITY: You know, senator, I have been in this game -- I'm now starting my 23rd year at Fox tonight, and 30 years on radio. I'm kind of I've been pretty lucky. I'm waiting for any minute for all to come crashing down like everyone else. But I will say this.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: You are good to go. You are good to go.

HANNITY: When you look at the progress we made as a country, I haven't heard one idea from the other side that will improve the lives of the people that matter the most.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: The people in South Carolina and the people in the rest of this country that are seeing the economy boom, our security get beefened up in ways we never imagined just two short years ago.

GRAHAM: Well, there's two issues in this election. Everything else has gone by the way side. Are you OK with what they did to Kavanaugh? Is this the America you want to pass on to your children? We want women to be heard and respected. Dr. Ford was heard, she was respectfully treated.

But we also want a constitutional process that protects all of us. Not just Republicans, not Democrat, but all of us.

And here's the other question on the ballot. What do you have to lose? Well, I'll tell you what. If we lose, you got a lot to lose. You are going to have a smaller military, you are going to have a bigger government. You are going to have less money in your pocket.

If they win you are going to have a bunch of people who are organized around the idea of hating Trump. So I would say there is a lot to lose if you turn over power to my Democratic colleagues. There is a lot to lose in this election. I hope you understand that.

HANNITY: All right. Senator Lindsey Graham, I don't know if this would have happened without you. You did your -- your constituency in South Carolina--

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: -- you served them well, you served the country well. We are forever in your gratitude for that. Thank you, sir.

All right. When we come back, a lot of breaking news on the deep state. We are going to have so much news this week, you're going to want to stay with us. I know what it is. I'm just not allowed to giveaway my sources. But we're going to give a preview of coming attractions.

Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, and Sara Carter, all coming up. We're glad you're with us on this busy Monday breaking news night. Stay with us.

HANNITY: As I mentioned in my opening monologue, there is huge breaking news coming out this week. It is big news about the deep state. We have been right all along. And trust me, you would want to tune in to the show tomorrow, Wednesday in particular.

But first Fox News' reporting. Quote, "Lawyer for Clinton campaign and the DNC gave FBI documents for Russia probe sources say."

Meanwhile, The Hill's John Solomon out with a brand new piece entitled "FBI smoking gun. Redactions protected political embarrassment, not national security."

Here with more, the author of the book New York Times bestseller "The Case Against Impeaching Trump," Harvard Law professor, Alan Dershowitz, as well as author of the bestselling book, "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, and Fox News contributor Sara Carter, investigative reporter.

Sara, we always start with you. Let's talk about the news to the extent you can. I know you know what I know.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

HANNITY: It will be big news tomorrow. Let's talk about that and the things that I just mentioned that we can talk about.

CARTER: Yes. So coupled with information that was received last week from lawmakers, it was that closed door testimony, Sean, that James Baker, the former general counsel for the FBI. Remember, James Baker was a very close confidante of James Comey and worked very closely with former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe.

He gave what they are describing as explosive testimony. And it was. Part of the information that has also come out which you mentioned, Sean, was that Michael Sussman who was a lawyer for Perkins Coie, remember this was the law firm that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign actually used to basically hire Fusion GPS.

So they paid Perkins Coie. It was a cut out to hire Fusion GPS which then hired Christopher Steele to write the unverified dossier.

Well, what they discovered was that Michael Sussman, according to James Baker, also met with James Baker. And he delivered information to him both on a hard drive and in hard copy about Russia hacking. He was also apparently delivered to him a version of the dossier.

I think what was most explosive about this information that they got was the fact that Sussman himself who was working with Perkins Coie was actually passing information like a back channel very similar to Bruce Ohr to James Baker who then delivered it to the counterintelligence division.

And part of the imagination that the DOJ and the FBI was actually trying to keep from the American people. They didn't want this information coming out because it would show--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And a lot of it withheld--

CARTER: Yes.

HANNITY: -- yes, not to embarrass themselves what they would claim in the name of national security.

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: And also wasn't there an attempt here will there be evidence that show members of the upper echelon not rank and file--

CARTER: Yes.

HANNITY: -- were involved in literally trying what, they wanted retribution for the firing of Comey, and it will be proved?

CARTER: That's right. They wanted retribution for the firing of Comey. And I think the American people will be stunned tomorrow when the information comes out regarding members of the DOJ, a very high level official within the DOJ.

HANNITY: Let me go to my friend Alan Dershowitz. Professor, I know you as a person. I know that politics isn't -- it's not bean ball. It's a blood sport. I accept it for what it is. You're in the public arena. All of us who are in the public arena we're all going to get hit, we're all going to get lied about. I know you have been lied about. I know I have been lied about.

But what they did to Judge Kavanaugh, the Democratic Party systematically ignoring presumption of innocence and due process. I believe her but you don't -- you haven't even heard from the other side from the get-go. You're not that person. But that is your party. Reaction?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, PROFESSOR, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: Well, I'm trying to change that party. I'm trying to make it into what it used to be when I was the national board member of the American Civil Liberties Union and we believed in the presumption of innocence.

When I was a Harvard professor and we wouldn't deny a professor the right to teach based on these kind of allegations. I have a piece coming out tomorrow's Boston Globe railing against Harvard students who have employed McCarthyism to dissuade Justice Kavanaugh from teaching them. There's no other students who want to be taught by them.

I'm going to continue to fight within the Democratic Party to make sure that they return to their original roots as a liberal, not a radical left wing party, a a party of civil libertarians.

In the meantime I want to congratulate Justice Kavanaugh. I await his decisions. I am sure I'll disagree with some. I agree with some but that's the nature of the American constitutional system. And I'm deeply disappointed with the way that Democrats handled this much as I was deeply disappointed by the way the Republicans handled the Merrick Garland case. I think the American public suffers when we make these issues partisan instead of trying to pick the best possible justices who are going to serve for the next 20 or 30 years.

HANNITY: Gregg Jarrett?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, I want to go back to the deep state topic. James Baker has now implicated a great many people at the FBI and the Department of Justice in the illicit scheme to frame Donald Trump.

He has essentially confessed that these people at the DOJ and the FBI handled the Trump-Russia investigation in an abnormal fashion and driven by political bias. He is also--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do we have evidence of this?

JARRETT: He's also lifted the veil of secrecy that it wasn't just a British spy on the Clinton payroll providing phony Russian evidence to the FBI but also a lawyer. And I think in the days ahead, as Sara Carter indicated, there is going to be much more information of an explosive nature about the effort to frame Trump.

HANNITY: I'm going to give each you 15 seconds simple questions. Will the issues involving the abuse of power and the horrific treatment of Judge Kavanaugh eliminating due process, presumption of innocence impact the election in 29 days? Quick answer, Sara first.

CARTER: Absolutely. I think both independents and Republicans as well as I think maybe some Democrats are going to get out there and vote. I don't think we've ever seen anything like this in history. I think this is really unified the base.

HANNITY: Yes.

CARTER: And I think people will get out there and vote.

HANNITY: Let me ask, professor.

DERSHOWITZ: If the Democrats persist in this foolishness of investigating Kavanaugh and moving for his impeachment the kind of vengeance did even investigations, Americans will not approve of that. And it will be another example the Democrats shooting themselves in the foot.

HANNITY: Gregg Jarrett, last word?

JARRETT: Polling data indicates already that the tactics that are so shameful have back fired on Democrats and special interests groups and those protestors. Republicans are highly motivated and galvanized to get out to vote.

HANNITY: People should not be rewarded for this. And you know what? The last two years have been a dramatic improvement in the economy and security for this country. That should be on the ballot.

All right. As we continue breaking news night. An exclusive interview with Laura Trump to be right here the crucial midterm elections the vile attacks against Senator Susan Collins and Brett Kavanaugh and his family as we continue. Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. Since her decisive vote to confirm Justice Kavanaugh, Senator Susan Collins of Maine has been facing fierce backlash, quote, "from feminist" and for not towing the political line. Some of this is beyond mean and despicable. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many of your opponents are going to say she is pro- choice. She is pro-women's rights and she just sent a man accused of sexual assault to the Supreme Court of the United States.

JEN PSAKI, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: That's political cowardice. That is somebody who is pretending to be a feminism. But that is fake feminism.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think a lot of women in this country is going to focus on Susan Collins. Here was a chance for one of the most powerful women in the country. She set herself up to be the single most powerful senator in this country by saying I'll tell you at three o'clock. And she came out and stood up there as a woman and say I believe the guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, it's got worsen. Joining us with reaction, senior advisor to the Donald Trump for president campaign and the president's daughter-in- law, Laura Trump is with us. Laura, good to see you. Thank you for being with us.

It seems that there is a huge double standard. You've you been attacked. Ivanka has been attacked. Melania has been attacked and even the president's son who is 12 has been attacked. Then you have Sarah Sanders, Secretary Nielsen, Pam Bondi. People assaulted in restaurants. People get in their face. And then what they're saying about Susan Collins I don't understand how you can say you're a champion of women's rights and allow this to happen regularly.

LAURA TRUMP, TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER, TRUMP'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW: Yes, it makes no sense, Sean. Actually if you want to see a real woman, if you want to see what real feminism is about, take a look at Senator Susan Collins. Here is a woman who went against the mob coming after her. Everyone telling her, she shouldn't do this from the left, from the media, and from Hollywood. She went with her gut and her heart and she made a decision on her own despite what all these people were telling her she should do.

That is what a real woman is about to me. I commend her. Kudos to her. She finally did the right thing here. And yes, she sat herself up as the most powerful senator by making everybody wait until three o'clock. This is a smart woman and this is the definition of feminism in my opinion.

HANNITY: The amount of fear mongering, though. I mean, I won't get into all the details. But there have been calls, I hope the most horrific violent act against a woman happens to you. And thousands of code hangers sent, threats to her office, threats to her.

I mean, I'm watching this and I'm thinking there is a great hypocrisy. Because the very same people that were going after Brett Kavanaugh were silent about Bill Clinton, silent about Keith Ellison. What do you say about the double standard?

TRUMP: There is a complete double standard. And you know what, people are paying attention to it. And I want to tell the American people out there if you think this is as ridiculous as the rest of us do, you have the choice in November to vote in the midterm elections and you better make sure you are voting for Trump supporting Republicans. Because we see how ridiculous the Democrats can be.

They know no lows. They go low and we go high nonsense, I don't know where they toss that out the window if they ever actually believed that. We have an opportunity in November to keep the majority in the House and the Senate. And the most important thing that everyone could do that voted for Donald Trump. Because if you are happy with the direction of this country has gone under Donald Trump's leadership, you got to get out and vote in the mid-term. Otherwise these people are going to take control of things and we don't want to see that.

HANNITY: Laura, I know -- we know their agenda, they're saying it. They want the tax cuts that have put of thousands of dollars in families pockets, they want the crumbs back. They call them crumbs at the time. They want to eliminate ICE, they want open borders, they want to keep Obamacare and they want to impeach your father-in-law.

TRUMP: Yes. And they are running on socialism. That's their new platform running on socialism. It is a very scary thing. And you're completely right, Sean. Everyone out there should understand if the Democrats get control of the House and Senate, they will try to impeach this president, they will probably try to get rid of Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

They will put a halt to everything good we've seen happen in this country in the year and a half that Donald Trump has become -- has been president. Everybody should take that very, very seriously.

HANNITY: You know, people tend to stay home at midterm elections.

TRUMP: Well, they better not this year.

HANNITY: They better know. Twenty nine days from now. OK. Laura Trump, good to see you. Thank you as always for being with us. I saw a picture of your baby. The cutest kid on earth. Next time we'll show a picture to everybody. Thanks for being with us.

When we come back, the president praising law enforcement and calling out the media for not standing up for the more often. By the way, he is right. We'll show you next.

HANNITY: Today President Trump he met with members of law enforcement in Florida where he reminded them that although the media doesn't always recognize the good work police do and rush to judgment, and like Ferguson and Baltimore, we, the people, the American people appreciate it. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

D. TRUMP: I don't think you understand one thing, how much our country loves you and the job you do. You don't hear it from them.

(APPLAUSE)

D. TRUMP: You don't hear from them. They don't tell you the real feelings. They don't tell you the true feeling but I know the true feeling. I know the true feeling. You don't hear it from the media, but I can tell you, I know the feeling. And these people, the people of our country love you. So I just want you to know it directly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know what, for all of you in law enforcement, the rank and file, FBI, CIA, or local law enforcement, you are heroes every night.

All right. That's all the time we have left this evening. We'll always be fair and balance. Vote in 29 days. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura, how are you?





