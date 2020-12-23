Sen. Kennedy: Hunter Biden implied US foreign policy could be bought

This is a rush transcript from "The Story with Martha MacCallum" December 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Santa never had any problem bringing

those to my house. Good to see you Bret. Good evening, everybody. I'm

Martha MacCallum in New York and this is THE STORY. Breaking tonight, we've

got two very big stories for you. Both of them are related to China.



Hunter Biden is indeed under investigation by the DOJ and top Federal

Prosecutor in Delaware. The son of the incoming President is now set to be

investigated by his Father's own Justice Department, Senator John Kennedy

standing by on that. Also Lisa Boothe and Deroy Murdoch ready to way in.

Also this evening, what are the facts around this story? The relationship

between California Congressman Eric Swalwell a member of the House

Intelligence Committee and an accused Chinese spy.



The young woman who goes by Christine Fang or Fang-Fang as she was known in

the United States, specifically, what did Nancy Pelosi know about this

investigation? It all happened under her roof as speaker of the house. The

spy reportedly closed it up to Swalwell and at one point he even raised

money for his campaign. So here is what we do know. She entered the United

States as a college student back in 2011. She spent 4 years getting close

to several United States officials. She had affairs with at least two of

them in an effort to get United States Intelligence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): I was shocked. It's over six years ago I was

told about this individual and then I offered to help and I did help. And I

was thanked by the FBI for my help and that person is no longer in the

country. And I was a little surprised to read about my cooperation in that

story because the story says that there was no - there was never a

suspicion of wrong doing on my part.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So now, the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy wants Swalwell

off the House Intel Committee and wants the matter to be investigated to

make sure that the Congressman was never compromised in any way. Watch

this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: This is only the tip of

the iceberg because remember what we are hearing. These are Chinese spies

that go down to the level of a Mayor. They quote and help a City

Congressman become a Congressman. This Congressman now gets on the Intel

Committee? Why is he still on the Intel Committee let know why he is still

a Member of Congress? Did Adam Schiff know as a Chairman of that committee

that he had this problem?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So, strong charges there from Kevin McCarthy. Eric Swalwell, who

claimed very loudly and often, that the President was quote a Russian

agent. Now says that he feels like a victim of weaponized politics, an

interesting charge to say the least given his role in the collusion

investigation where evidence was an afterthought to charges.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SWALWELL: At the same time the story was being leaked out is the time that

I was working on impeachment on the House Intelligence and Judiciary

Committee. And if this is a country where people who criticize the

President are going to have law enforcement information weaponized against

them and that is not a country that any of us want to live in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: I think a lot of people are going to see some irony there.

Tonight, a Former Intelligence Officials tell Fox that the Chinese for

years have been doing exactly these routine, sending spies into "sleep with

less unknown members of congress and staffers". Swalwell has not commented

on whether he was ever romantically involved with this woman. We have

invited him here and promised that he will have an opportunity to tell his

whole side of the story and clear up the facts. We hope that we will take

us up on that offer. Here he is back on this program in March of 2019.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Do you still believe that the President is a Russian agent?



SWALWELL: I think he acts on Russia's behalf and he puts Russia's interests

ahead too often of American's interest.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So what do they said on at that point. We begin with Senator

Marco Rubio, Florida, a Member of the Senate Foreign Relations and

Intelligence Committee, Senator, good to see you tonight. Thank you for

being with us.



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Thank you.



MACCALLUM: What was your reaction to this story?



RUBIO: Well, first of all, a tremendous irony, right? And I think that this

is an example. I mean he is now claiming that he wants to be treated

fairly. But he as a member of the Intelligence Committee was going around

telling people the President was an agent of a foreign government and

obviously when people hear that from someone who was on the Intelligence

Committee, they think he must know something. He must know something the

rest of us don't know. And in fact, that has become a habit from a lot of

people. They will go around saying, while, there are things you don't know

that we can't tell you but it's bad.



So a lot of stuff was going on. It was very unfair on the President. I

think hindsight we see that it was all not true. And so I think you can't

go around behaving that way and expect you're going to enjoy the benefit of

the doubt. There are legitimate questions. I'm not accusing anyone of

anything. It is perhaps exactly the way he says and I hope he takes up your

invitation to come out and explain it. But the broader question here is

there are a lot of legitimate questions that I think are important to

answer. Just as a member of congress at his constituents. But in the house

if he wants to continue to serve in this important role, and I'm not saying

that he doesn't have good answers. I don't know. But there is a tremendous

amount of irony, obviously.



MACCALLUM: Yes. And as I said, we would be absolutely happy and open to

hearing all of his side of the story. The other thing that really strikes

me is the defensive briefing that he was given as soon as they figured out

that she was trying to get information out of him, they went right to him

and let him know. And President Trump was not afforded that information. He

was basically treated as a target during the course of the investigation to

his campaign. Why is the treatment so different?



RUBIO: Well, obviously there are different time periods, different agents

probably, uncertainty those briefings and in fact, we know that as part of

the President's briefing there were people at that defensive briefing after

get become President-Elect who were there simply to observe him to see how

he reacted as he was totally sort of, things. So they used the defensive

briefing for investigative purposes. We know that now. We didn't know that

then. So obviously that is a practice that the FBI I hope has corrected.



And the broader issue of the Chinese espionage issue is a huge issue. This

is exactly what they do. They do recruit Mayors. They do go down and try to

get close to two students per activist, but also through people and

business and others. They try to get close to local leaders. They play the

long game and this is a prototype of exactly the kind of efforts they try

to carry out. They get to know you when you are a city councilman and hopes

that one day you might be a U.S. Senator a Member of Congress and Member of

the Cabinet and in a position to help them.



At a minimum because you have a pro-China view of things, pro-China

narrative in your head, but also potentially because you have compromising

information on you that they can use to get you to vote or support

initiatives that they want. It's very troubling. And I know that this

isolated to this one story unfortunately.



MACCALLUM: No. Probably not and that remains the lingering question about

any compromise. And that was the big question that all of these same people

had about the Trump campaign. Where they are compromise? And those same

questions need to be answered in this situation. This is Christopher Wray

talking about the big picture as you suggest, Senator.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: We have now reached the point where the FBI

is opening a new China related counterintelligence case about every 10

hours. Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently

underway across the country, almost half are all related to China.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So that's essentially what you were bringing up in terms of the

scope of this, which brings me to my next question. There is suggestion

that the Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, is on the

shortlist to potentially becoming the ambassador to China. This is

obviously one of the most important diplomatic relationships that are on

that list of countries that you deal with. And you know, one of the other

famous ambassadors to China was President George H. W. Bush, who by that

point had been shot down in World War II over the Pacific and earned a

metal for his valor in that situation. He had been a member of congress. He

had been an ambassador to the United Nations. And he went to become the

Head of the CIA. It is Pete Buttigieg qualified for that role?



RUBIO: No, he's not. Look the - and it's - no disrespect towards the Mayor

of the City, but frankly, he just doesn't have the breadth and depth of

experience interacting with China, in fact his only experience to China as

to my understanding is he worked at McKinsey, the consulting group that

actually has this China related issues in regards to them and some of the

companies things they have supported. It doesn't mean he's not qualified to

be an ambassador to some way, I just personally believe that you are

dealing with the second largest economy in the world.



It is the second most powerful military in the world and near-peer

competitor of the United States. The country with whom the relationship we

have will define the rest of the 21st century. I think it's important that

we send someone to that post that has some depth of understanding about all

of the issues related to that country and our relationship with them. And

again, with all due respect to Former Mayor South Bend, Indiana, I just

don't think that's what gets you ready for it.



MACCALLUM: Yes. All right, Senator, thank you. Always good to have you

here.



RUBIO: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Senator Marco Rubio good to see you tonight, sir. Joining me

now, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Former White House Press Secretary and Fox

News Contributor, she traveled to China and North Korea with the President

as his Press Secretary, Sarah, good to have you here tonight. First things

first, what is your reaction to the Eric Swalwell story? He was obviously a

very outspoken critic of what he saw as a deep and tangled web of Russia

collusion within the

Trump campaign. He talked about it all the time.



SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, it sounds

like Eric should have been paying a lot closer attention to his own foreign

dealings than attacking the President so much about Russia. It was

outrageous and irresponsible the way that he conducted himself in the

attacks that he made against President Trump. But knowing what we know now,

it is even more absurd and ridiculous that he was so willing to do that

when he had his own situation. And I certainly think it deserves to be

tapped into and looked into deeper. I commend Kevin McCarthy for his

leadership on pushing back and asking that we look whether or not he should

even be on, the committee looking into this, particularly within his own

association.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Lance Gooden, a Republican Congressman from Texas says

Chinese nationals should not be allowed to intern in the United States

Congress. The CCP is our greatest threat. We cannot allow them to

infiltrate the offices of our legislators. I will be introducing a bill to

ban this shortly. Do you agree?



SANDERS: Yes. You know I haven't seen that legislations certainly before, I

would weigh in on anything like that. But I do think we have to really

aggressively lean on the Intel Community and whether or not this is

something we can do a lot more on. Look, one thing is extremely clear.

Either the United States or China will lead in the 21st century. They are

our number one national security threats and our biggest economic

competitor.



President Trump was right to hold a hard line against them. He was the

first politician in decades to stand up, stop appeasing China, and say

enough is enough. Joe Biden has proved he is weak on that and now we find

out information that he started your show with that Hunter Biden is being

investigated in his dealings with China by the Justice Department, which I

think also proves to be very problematic.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, obviously it's the China link that is the most

concerning in that whole story and we now know that that investigation has

been going on for some time. It was covert during the election and now it's

over, which means that Hunter Biden is now clearly aware of that

investigation.



With regard to your travels and your work on those trips to China, to North

Korea, which are obviously very linked and your thoughts on the person who

should be the ambassador to China, it was Jon Huntsman during the Trump

administration, the Former Governor of Utah, who had a lot of excessive

international experience as well, what about Pete Buttigieg in that role?



SANDERS: I'm more qualified, infinitely more qualified than Mayor Pete. Who

has had no interactions that I am aware of at a high level with Chinese

officials or you know, shown and or demonstrated a great depth of

knowledge. I think the President was right to put people in those roles

that had a large understanding they had relationships and understood what

they were going into.



Again, Donald Trump was the first person in decades to stand up and fight

back and hold a hard line against China. We have to make sure that that

continues. Donald Trump has been right in that. We are at a great

crossroads in how we deal with China and it needs to be very, very

aggressive in making sure that America continues to be the leader in this

coming century.



MACCALLUM: We know that Pete Buttigieg is very intelligent. He served in

Afghanistan. He speaks several languages. But from what we could find, one

of them is not mandarin. So that is not one of the reasons that he might be

considered. But just politically, Sarah, he did well in Iowa. And there is

sort of an obligation it appears to give him some prominent spot. You know

talk about the pressures of that, how all of that gets figured out in the

beginning of the administration.



SANDERS: Look, I think President Trump is still fighting and using every

legal process available to him. I think he should keep that fight up. I

think we will see how all of those things unfold and make sure that any

fraud that exists, make sure that they route that out and get to the bottom

of everything, every legal vote is counted. And when that process is fully

completed, then I think we can lean into those decisions. Certainly, I

think he has a right to put whoever he wants in place at the correct time

and we will see what happens. But I don't think that he is qualified if it

comes to that, to be the ambassador to China.



MACCALLUM: Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Good to see you, Sarah. Thank you.



SANDERS: You bet. Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So as we were just, we're talking about tonight, we are getting

brand-new information coming in this evening. We have more on THE STORY.

Joe Biden on Hunter, back in the news he is now under investigation and in

fact has been for some time for his business dealings in China and other

countries. And it looks like his Father's Justice Department will be taken

up that investigation. Senator John Kennedy is here in a moment also

Boothe, Murdoch and Fowler on Xavier Becerra's pick to run HHS in the

coming months of the COVID-19 crises.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: For Secretary

of Health and Educations I nominate Xavier Becerra - you know Xavier

Becerra, excuse me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): We are talking about a Major Party Nominee for

President of the United States of America with an election right around the

corner and every single solitary response from news organization needs to

be investigating the veracity of these allegations and these emails.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: You remember that back in October? That was Senator John Kennedy

pleading with the media to do its job and look into the Hunter Biden story.

We did. Most of them did not. But tonight we are learning that the Federal

Government was on it. They were taking action. Joe Biden's son Hunter is

under Federal Investigation into money laundering and tax violations that

look into and make inquiries about his business dealings in China and in

other countries while his father was the Vice President under Barack Obama.



So all of this is going to be investigated now by what will be most likely

for all intensive purposes January 20th. His Father's Department of Justice

and his administration, Senator Kennedy will join me in just a moment to

get his thoughts on this tonight. First, Correspondent Richard Edson gets

us to speed from Washington tonight. Hi, Rich.



RICHARD EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Martha. And Hunter

Biden is under investigation. He says the U.S. Attorney office in Delaware

informed his lawyers yesterday that they are looking into his tax affairs.

In a statement, Hunter Biden says "I take this matter very seriously but I

am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will

demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately including

with the benefit of professional tax advisors". His father's presidential

transition team says "President-Elect Biden is deeply proud of his son who

has fought through difficult challenges including the vicious personal

attacks of recent months only to emerge stronger.



The U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware says it refuses to comment on an

ongoing investigation. The source familiar with the matter tells Fox News

the investigation into Hunter began in 2018. http://Foxnews.com, Brooke Singman

reports a source saying the investigation was predicated in part by a

suspicious activity report from transactions in China and other foreign

nations. She also reports the two sources familiar with the investigation

say this inquiry regards looking into the laptop that was connected to

Hunter Biden.



Fox News first reported in October that the FBI subpoenaed a laptop and

hard drive connected to Hunter with a money laundering investigation in

late 2019. President Trump spent months on the campaign trail criticizing

Hunter Biden as he pursued international business ventures while his father

was Vice President. Hunter Biden served on the Board of the Ukrainian in

Energy Company, Burisma and sought a joint business venture in China. The

investigation into Hunter could very likely be ongoing when his father is

President of the United States. The President-Elect has previously said

that the Justice Department would remain independent under his

administration. Martha.



MACCALLUM: Thank you, Rich. So here now Republican Senator John Kennedy of

Louisiana Senator, good to have you with us tonight. Thank you for being

here. I think it is worth mentioning also that this investigation began

before Attorney General Barr was in place and has continued all through

that period and continues now. What are your thoughts on the fact that we

are just learning about it, you pushed for. There are to be sunlight put on

this whole situation in the middle of election?



KENNEDY: Well, perhaps, Martha, we now know what the FBI has been doing

with Mr. Hunter Biden's laptop, which it has had for a year. Look, just

because you are accused of something doesn't mean you did it. But this is

serious. I would describe it but its grave and in part because of the

allegations, if you will, or money laundering and tax fraud but also

because the Biden campaign disclosed it. I think if this were much ado

about nothing, they wanted have felt the need to say something. And I think

at this juncture, both Mr. Biden's are going to have to offer a full

disclosure to the American people. This case is always troubled me, not

because of alleged money laundering or any of that. I don't know about

that. I don't know what the facts are.



But we do know this. President Obama put Vice President Biden in charge of

the foreign affairs of two whole countries, China and Ukraine. And that's a

fact. It's also a fact that in both cases, his son, Hunter Biden walked

away with tens of millions of dollars of contracts from connected people in

those two countries. And they are at the very least, there was an

appearance that America's foreign policy could be bought. And that has

always bothered me as much as anything else. I think this issue or this new

disclosure rather is going to raise the issue again of how and why many

major news organizations and social media platforms tried to tap down "The

New York Post" story about the laptop and the things on it.



MACCALLUM: You make a great point. Twitter and Facebook tried to block the

story. They said that it was in story. It's clearly a story for exactly the

reasons that you state and that's why we looked into it extensively at the

time and we continue to cover it. It's about the President, the future

President of the United States' son and it is now going to be a DOJ

investigation under him. This is not about a family member who robbed the

cornerstone that is not related to geopolitical events. In this case, there

is a very good reason to take a close look at it and as you say, innocent

until proven guilty. But it's obviously a story, obviously something we

need to dig into.



I want to ask you about something else because we are getting very close to

these vaccines rolling out. Today, 3,000 Americans died of a record,

terrible record that we recognize and we pray for all of them today. Joe

Biden is selecting Xavier Becerra to be the Head of HHS. He will stop in at

a time when this issue is going to still be in crisis mode. What are your

thoughts on his selections?



KENNEDY: Mr. Biden ran as a centrist and he really also ran sort of, his

America's grandfather who was going to amend our differences. I think Mr.

Becerra is not a centrist's choice. You have to be pretty insipid not to

see that he is going to be controversial. He doesn't have a background in

health care, number one. Number two. He supports single payer government

run health insurance, which means 190 million Americans if he could

implement it would lose their on-the-job employer provided health

insurance. But also, and especially his position on abortion, you know, it

is - it's one thing to believe, as many Americans do, that a woman's right

to choose to have an abortion. But it's quite another to encourage

abortion, to be an abortion enthusiast.



MACCALLUM: How do you back that statement up, senator? How has he done

that?



KENNEDY: Well, those charges will be made and I want to make it very clear

that I'm not saying I agree with him, but if you look at his record, he

voted and opposed the bill when he was in the House of Representatives to

prohibit someone from getting an abortion because they didn't like the sex

of their child. That is called sex-selected abortion. When Mr. Becerra was

Attorney General he pressured catholic hospitals to perform abortions. He

clearly favors tax payer funded abortions.



When he was Attorney General Mr. Becerra pressured pro-life pregnancy

crisis centers to actually advertise abortions. Now, I'm going to listen to

Mr. Becerra's confirmation hearings and I am going to have an open mind.

But as I say, you would have to be pretty insipid not to see that the

allegation against him is going to be not just that he supports a woman's

right to choose, that he is an abortion enthusiast. And I will say a final

point.



MACCALLUM: Yes, sir.



KENNEDY: Look, religion is at the center of many American's lives and that

for many of them involves abortion. And I worry the charge will be made

anyway, that Mr. Becerra will try to enforce his own point of view on

people who's religious beliefs tell them to believe otherwise.



MACCALLUM: Senator Kennedy, thank you, very good to have you here tonight,

sir.



KENNEDY: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So let's bring in Lisa Boothe, Deroy Murdock Contributing Editor

at National Review Online and Richard Fowler Senior Fellow at the New

Leaders Council. All are Fox News Contributor welcome to all of you. Good

to have you here tonight. So, let's start there and go backward with

Becerra and then I want to talk to all about Hunter Biden. Deroy let me

start with you. Joe Biden and Xavier Becerra differ on a lot of things.

They differ on Medicare for all, which Becerra is clearly a proponent of

and that would have to be passed through Congress.



Going into the teas before, we played Joe Biden botching his last name. And

we didn't do that just because to make fun or to say oh, he messed up. I

think a lot of Presidents, when you are dealing with all of the staff

members and new people. But this is something has been around for a long

time. Which raises the question, how well does he understand? How well does

he know this person? How well does he understand Xavier Becerra and what he

stands for what he's is all about?



DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The fact that he couldn't pronounce

his name certainly raises that question. You know, Beccaria (Ph), not very

smooth and you think he would sit there if you didn't know the name, you'd

rehearse it a few times or something like that. It obviously gives his

opponent something to discuss rather than whatever Biden is trying to

present.



I agree, this is not a centrist choice. This is not a moderate choice. This

isn't the kind of choice that is going to bring us together or unify the

country. It's going to divide the country and split the country.



And I heard Senator Kennedy earlier say that a lot of people are religious

and that's why they feel the way they do about abortion. I'm not a

religious person but I do believe that if a woman has an abortion, it's a

child, it is a human being that has been killed.



And frankly, if you are a crisis, crisis pregnancy center, it is not

appropriate for the government to tell you that you need to advertise

abortion any more than I would expect the people from the Democratic

National Committee to be forced to run ads and wide tax cuts are great

idea.



So, there is a real first amendment problem there. There is a freedom of

expression problem there. And a choice like this is not the kind of choice

that brings Americans together. It's the kind of choice that splits

Americans apart.



MACCALLUM: So, Richard, you know, all of the things that we just discussed

are part of the reasons that he has been elected. There are a lot of people

that are in favor of the policies that Xavier, Xavier Becerra stands for.



But with regard to the, you know, bringing people together, and the sort

of, there were a lot of people out there when we went across the country

that said, you know, I think things will just calm down if Joe Biden is

elected. It won't be so chaotic. Is that what is reflected in a pick like

this?



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't think you can look at the

Becerra pick in a vacuum. I mean, what you're seeing from the Biden sort of

transition team is that they are interesting, these teams. Teams of

individuals that will handle this issue.



So, Becerra as part of the COVID-19 team, he's joined by Dr. Fauci, by Dr.

Murthy, Dr. Nunez, and these individuals will lead the effort on how we

tackle COVID-19 and how we deal with a broken health care system. And the

reason why I say our healthcare system is broken is because here's what we

know.



We know that our healthcare system cannot handle one percent of the

American population being sick. One percent of our population being sick

and our healthcare system is completely overrun. So, you are going to need

to reimagine how we do healthcare in this country. Which means you need

somebody who understands how Capitol Hill works.



One thing that this, that Xavier Becerra understands is how Capitol Hill

works. He understands how to get bills passed. He spends a lot of time

there. He knows how to work through the courts. And so he provides a

valuable asset to the team of folks that will be dealing with COVID-19, the

aftermath of this pandemic and how you move the country forward, or as Joe

Biden put it, how you build back better and how do you build a better

healthcare system that works for all Americans.



And so, he's going to be part of this team that includes with medical

professionals, that includes --



MACCALLUM: I got you.



FOWLER: -- epidemiologists, that includes legislatures.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



FOWLER: He is just part of a broader team.



MACCALLUM: Well, and then for exactly that reason I think it's really

important that people know where he stands on the issues and that they

understand what they are going to get before he goes through the Senate

confirmation period. That is exactly what that whole process is about.



Lisa, I want to turn you to the question of Hunter Biden and the

resurfacing of the story. What's your reaction to what we now know tonight?



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it's certainly a blackeye

for the mainstream media. As you pointed out, Martha, you covered it. Fox

covered it. But most in the media did not. So, it's a blackeye for the

media, as well as big tech that suppress it. And that did have a profound

impact on the election.



The Media Research Center did a study of 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing

states and found that 45 percent had no idea about the Hunter Biden scandal

and 9.4 percent would have abandoned Biden for Trump had they have known,

which would have changed the outcome of the election, which I still have

questions about.



But point being is that it was ignored and it was intentionally ignored

because most of the media knew that it would impact the electorate against

Joe Biden. And that to me is actually even a bigger scandal than any of

these revelations about Hunter Biden.



MACCALLUM: Well, the investigation is ongoing. We don't know what the

outcome is going to be. Deroy, what do you think?



MURDOCK: Yes. I think a number of things are interesting about this. One

is the timing. Even though the story is coming out now, people might think

that it's all a revenge plot by Trump against Biden.



This investigation started in 2018. Biden wasn't even running for president

at the time.



MACCALLUM: That's right.



MURDOCK: So, somebody backed two years ago or so thought that there was

some there-there and started looking at this. I also remember during the

impeachment hearings, it came out that when people were talking about the

Ukrainian Burisma and so forth, that they actually went to Vice President

Biden's office and talked to his staff and said we believe that Hunter

Biden's activities in Ukraine are distraction and interfering with American

diplomacy in the Ukraine.



So, this is something that isn't just popping up now. It's something that

has been a problem. People thought it was a problem. people thought it's a

problem. This problem it goes, it actually predates Vice President Biden's

candidacy.



MACCALLUM: It's a great point. Richard, we know that the Obama

administration had problems with his involvement in these businesses as

well. Do you stand behind this investigation and the good reasons? Do you

believe there are good reasons to learn more?



FOWLER: Yes, I think we will see how it pans out. I think it's very

important now as you sort of see that the vice president or the president-

elect, rather, excuse me, has not picked an attorney general which this

will sort of fall into their purview.



And when you have somebody like Merrick Garland on the short list who is

currently on the district court of appeals, a person who you know is going

to come in with a clear mind, who will not be persuaded by politics and

will actually look at this and what the laws are, and knowing that the

president-elect has also said that the Justice Department has the role as

an independent arbiter that this case will play its course out.



Abd if it results in Hunter Biden being found guilty, then so be it. And I

think Joe Biden is very clear on this that the Justice Department will be

independent and it will do its job without interference from the White

House. And I think they will be no different whether it's his son or it's a

regular citizen.



MACCALLUM: yes, I want to get a quick thought from you, Lisa and --



(CROSSTALK)



BOOTHE: But, Martha --



MACCALLUM: Go ahead, Lisa.



BOOTHE: Yes. Well, it also raises questions about Joe Biden. What did he

know about his son's overseas business dealings? How involved was he? And

did it impact his foreign policy decision-making --



(CROSSTALK)



FOWLER: Well, we -- there are sources out there that has indicated --



BOOTHE: No, no. Richard, I'm not finished.



FOWLER: -- that Joe Biden is not connected to this.



BOOTHE: Richard, I'm not -- let me talk. Richard, you have already spoken

twice.



MACCALLUM: Go ahead.



BOOTHE: And did it impact his decision-making as vice president and moving

forward? We know that he met with the Burisma official less than a year

before he got the top prosecutor investigating Burisma fired.



And on the issue of China, Tony Bobulinski. the business partner of Hunter

Biden had said that he met with Joe Biden about a possible business venture

with China and all of this comes on the heels of the revelations that you

have been covering on your show tonight about China's involvement in

infiltrating top circles of the United States government. So, all of this

should be concerning for the Americans at home and we should want to get to

the bottom of all of it.



MACCALLUM: Yes, it will be an interesting reflection, Deroy, on how much

attention this story gets all across media.



MURDOCK: It will be. Let's see if they cover it now. They didn't cover it

back then. Another interesting aspect. This is a tax investigation.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



MURDOCK: Very often the way that people get in trouble is not for their

underlying crimes but the fact that they, or the notion that maybe they

didn't pay their taxes. So, we'll see if Hunter Biden, for example paid

taxes on that $3.5 million that he got from the former first lady of

Moscow, the wife of the mayor of Moscow.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



MURDOCK: That sounds like Russian collusion. Let's hope that he paid his

taxes on that $3.5 million payment. If not, he could be in very big trouble

not just for getting that money but for not paying his taxes on it if

that's what in fact happened.



MACCALLUM: All right. We got to go. Thank you very much. Richard, thank

you. Deroy, thank you. Lisa, thank you.



BOOTHE: Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: Good to see you all tonight.



MURDOCK: Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So, more on this investigation coming up with Jonathan Turley

who observes the son of the incoming president will now be investigated by

the Justice Department after January 20th. So, we are going to talk about

that.



The baseless claim from a Chicago teachers union suggesting that sexism and

racism and misogyny are what is fueling the push to get students back in

the classroom.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: The safer place to be for the children would be in school.



BRETT GIROIR, U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND

HUMAN SERVICES: You don't have to close schools.



ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: The

public health interest for kids in K through 12 is to have them in face-to-

face learning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM (on camera): It's pretty much unanimous. So, the nation's health

-- top health experts agree that schools are safe to reopen. But a Chicago

teachers union is disputing the science and they are digging in their heels

on a plan that was set in motion for the kids to begin going back in

January.



The union Twitter account tweeted and then deleted, quote, "the push to

reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny." But a flood of

evidence in a new study shows that sadly it is black and Latino students

who are suffering the most from not being in their classrooms every day.



Quote, "students of color could be 6 to 12 months behind compared with 4 to

8 months for white students while all students are suffering, those who

came into the pandemic with the fewest academic opportunities are on track

to exit with the greatest learning loss. It's been called a generational

learning loss that would devastate an entire generation over time."



Joining me now, Robby Soave, associate editor at Reason. Robby, great to

have you back on the show tonight.



So, what kick to this tweet into motion was that the Chicago school system

was laying out their plan. They said that on January 11th, the

kindergarteners would go back and the kids with moderate to severe special

education needs would go back after January 11th and then K through 8 were

going to return their return hybrid model on February the 1st. And

basically, they filed an injunction, the teachers union, saying that they

thought that this was arbitrary and they were manipulating the statistics

to justify their decision. They really don't want to go back, Robby.



ROBBY SOAVE, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, REASON Yet, teachers unions everywhere

have pulled out all the stops to prevent schools from reopening. In my own

city of D.C., I believe they dumped fake body bags in front of the district

official's headquarters.



MACCALLUM: Yes, I saw that.



SOAVE: Terrible. And it's actually, it's not surprising. In left-wing sort

of activism, it's become very common to ascribe everything that you

opponents do to sexism and racism.



But here, what is so interesting is the effects of keeping schools closed

are so obviously sexist and racist. You talked about the harm to

underprivileged disproportionately minority students. It's also true that,

I think according to studies 800,000 women have had to drop out of the

workforce to take care of their kids while they are not at school. So, you

can't say the people who want schools to reopen are guilty of these things.

It's exactly the reverse.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it seems, you really just have to ask the

question, why are they so averse to getting back to the classroom when

you've had several studies in Lancet, the Journal of American Medical

Association, you've got the three top officials that we just heard from,

all saying that they have had very minimal transmissions by students in

school.



Now, if there is a teacher who has a very clear medical problem, there is

no doubt in my mind that there can be some kind of compromise worked out to

work from home. But you know, it -- one of the things that has been brought

up by Randi Weingarten a lot when I spoke with her, is we just don't have

the money. The money is not in place to prepare these schools. Eight

hundred billion dollars of the original, of the original CARES Act still

hasn't been spent, Robby. What is at the root of this?



SOAVE: Money is not an issue. Public schools, especially in large

districts get so much money. Per-pupil funding for New York students is

north of $20,000. Can you imagine if instead of the public education system

spending that money you just gave $20,000 per kid to every family? You

could get, you know, your kid and like four neighbor's kids together and

you could hire a tutor and pay them a six-figure salary.



MACCALLUM: That's right.



SOAVE: And that would probably be better for all of these kids than

certainly than Zoom learning which we know is such a farce. We know it's

not working. Everyone agrees and virtually everyone agrees we can go back

to class safely and they won't let it happen.



MACCALLUM: Yes, a lot of families would love to have that $20,000 to, you

know, make the school choice they want to make. They could probably get a

good school for 10 or $11,000. A lot of the Catholic schools are around

that price range. So that kind of affordability would give parents a lot of

freedom with that money that they would love to have.



Robby, thank you. Always good to have you here.



SOAVE: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Great piece. Thank you.



So, coming up, an exclusive interview with Missouri's Attorney General Eric

Schmitt, who is joining a handful of other state attorney generals in an

effort to challenge the battleground election results.



And then Jonathan Turley on the federal criminal investigation into Hunter

Biden's suspicious foreign transactions next.



MACCALLUM (on camera): Late today, President Trump asked the Supreme Court

to allow him to join the Texas lawsuit seeking to stop Joe Biden's election

win. That, after the Republican attorneys general of 17 states led by

Missouri filed a brief supporting -- a brief supporting the Texas election

challenge. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton telling Fox what his state

wants to block four other swing states, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania,

and Wisconsin from casting their electoral votes for Joe Biden. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KEN PAXTON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TEXAS: These elections in other states

where state law was not followed as required by the Constitution affects my

voters because these are national elections. And so, if they are fraudulent

activities or things that affects an election, and state laws not followed

as, as this required by the Constitution, it affects, it affects our state.

It affects every state.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM (on camera): Joining me now exclusively Missouri Attorney

General Eric Schmitt who says that his state is in the fight. General,

thank you very much. Good to have you here tonight.



ERIC SCHMITT (R), MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL: Good to be with you.



MACCALLUM: So, you know, obviously, the polls show that there are enormous

numbers of people across the country who feel the way you do, that there

was something wrong with this election. And it was articulated moments ago

by Ken Paxton that the laws that were changed in a lot of states prior to

the election may have -- you know, their belief is that it was done

unconstitutionally. Is that what you feel is the strongest argument here?

And explain to everybody how you feel, what you think.



SCHMITT: Yes, and I think today as you mentioned, Missouri along with 16

other states joined the fight for election integrity. And that's really

what this is about. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of this

republic. And it's important that every legal vote is counted and every

illegal vote is not counted.



And if we don't do that, if we, you know, aggregate that responsibility, we

disenfranchise millions of voters, including voters in Missouri, including

voters in Texas and other places.



And so, the Constitution is very clear, the elector's clause specifically

grants to state legislatures the ability to designate time, place, and

manner of those elections, right? Nobody else. Just the legislature. So,

essentially the claim here is that the laws were very clear in these

states.



And I'll use Pennsylvania as an example. Pennsylvania said we are going to

expand mail-in voting. But an important safeguard is that all ballots are

counted on election day. Well, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said well, we

don't actually believe that. You can count them three days after. Even if

they're not postmarked on election day, we'll assume they were cast or

mailed on election day. That's not what the legislature designate. In

places like in Wisconsin, they allowed --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: Well, let me just jump in on Pennsylvania because the Supreme

Court chose not to hear that case. And it seems, you know, based on the

logic that you are putting forward, and just on the principle that going

forward we want to make sure that all of the Constitutions have been

adhered to, why do they shoot it down? Why didn't they hear it if it was

such a good case?



SCHMITT: Well, this is a little different theory. This is essentially that

under the constitutionality of the elector's clause which designate the

state legislatures to make those laws, the courts changed it.



Another example that cited here is in Milwaukee, for example. In Democrat

counties, they change, they ignore the law and allowed voters in those

Democratic counties to sure the ballots. They were open before election

day. They weren't supposed to be able to do that.



In Wayne County in Michigan. They just forgot about it and ignored the

signature requirement. What we know is, look, this is a bipartisan issue.

The Carter-Baker Commission from 20 years ago said mail-in balloting create

the most opportunity for fraud --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



SCHMITT: -- if you don't have important safeguards like counting them on

election day and having signature requirements. All of those were parts of

the law in those states. They were just simply ignored. So, the claim is

that it violates the electors clause. It's unconstitutional.



MACCALLUM: So, what do you say to those, you know, I mean, you can look on

any channel, anybody covering the story and they are just going to throw

cold water all over this. It's over. It's done. You know, get over it, move

on. What do you say to them?



SCHMITT: Look, it's about -- it's about this election, Martha. It's also

about the integrity of our election process moving forward. If you have

people who are not the state legislature unelected folks or other elected

folks who can change the rules of the game in the middle of --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: But didn't they do it legally? They voted on it, right?



SCHMITT: No.



MACCALLUM: I mean, that's the -- and there were cases that were agreed to

by the courts in all of these states. They had, I think, 75 cases across

the country that were brought by the Democratic Party.



SCHMITT: Well, that's the point, is that the state legislature set forth

the rules.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



SCHMITT: These local counties in many instances ignored the law and that

has disenfranchised voters across the country.



MACCALLUM: I hear you.



SCHMITT: And that's why you see 17 states weighing in here. We are

standing up for the voters in our state saying look, this needs to be

remedied.



MACCALLUM: Concerned about the future and about the fight and about the

constitutionality of it. Thank you very much. Good to see you tonight, Eric

Schmitt from Missouri.



SCHMITT: Good to be with you.



MACCALLUM: So, let's bring in George Washington University law professor

Jonathan Turley on that, and also on the breaking news tonight on the

investigation into Hunter Biden. Jonathan, good evening. Great to see you

as always.



JONATHAN TURLEY, LAW PROFESSOR, GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY: Good

evening.



MACCALLUM: What's your take on this? As I said, you know, you can watch

anywhere on cable news. They are going to say it's ridiculous. It's over.

It's too late. I know you feel that the runway is very short. But when you

do hear about this complex between the state legislature, which is supposed

to have governance over how elections are run in each state being

overridden by courts that are largely elected in these states, it does feel

like it raises constitutional questions.



TURLEY: These are not frivolous concerns. And certainly, they are

important going forward. We do know that there were illegal orders given.

We do know that there were votes negated. We do know that there were votes

not counted.



But this is unlikely to succeed because of the relief that is being sought.

This is sometimes called the Hail Mary filing. It doesn't quite capture it.

This is not Aaron Rodgers throwing a touchdown from midfield in Lambeau.

This is Aaron Rodgers throwing a touchdown from midfield in Dallas for a

score in Wisconsin.



I mean, this is a feat that would be very difficult to achieve. It hasn't

been achieved in the past. And part of the problem is this sticker shock,

that they are asking for relief that would effectively negate the

certification of millions of votes. And that has not succeeded.



And you were right to note about the Pennsylvania case. There was not a

single dissenting vote. In order to accept the case like this you are going

to need five justices. So, you could lose Chief Justice Roberts but you got

to bring along all five of the other conservative justices. Not one of them

filled a dissent when the Pennsylvania case was dismissed.



MACCALLUM: Yes, and they don't want to overturn the certification of the

vote. There are still some questions out there about the existing decision

that was made and overrode by the state legislature and may be down the

road some of those will be dealt with by them. It's an open question as I

understand it.



TURLEY: That's right.



MACCALLUM: Hunter Biden, what do you think about all this tonight?



TURLEY: Well, this is an extraordinary development. You know, back in

October, Senator Ron Wyden and Chuck Schumer were asking the Justice

Department not to investigate Hunter Biden. You know, many of us have been

following the story for a very long time. There has been a blackout in the

media. They've just refused to really press Joe Biden on it.



What we do know is that there is an investigation going forward, that's not

that much of a surprise because the laptop was subpoenaed. They don't just

do that for recreational purposes. And on the laptop were some really

disturbing e-mails.



And as a lawyer, you look at it and there was an informality, a fluidity to

these business deals that were being discussed. Millions of dollars

involving Hunter Biden, his uncle and references to Joe Biden. There were

gifts like a diamond that came from China. All of these things tend to

worry you as an attorney, because there is so much of this in play. And it

is easy to violate laws including tax laws.



The other thing is that when you have a tax investigation that is, that

ultimately looks at all of these transactions --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



TURLEY: -- all of this money and whether you pay taxes on what you

received.



MACCALLUM: Yes. We have no idea if Hunter Biden is guilty in this case but

the investigation is ongoing and as you say, Al Capone it came down to the

taxes in the end. So, we'll see --



TURLEY: That's right.



MACCALLUM: -- where this case goes. Jonathan Turley, great to see you.

Thank you, sir.



TURLEY: Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: That is THE STORY of Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. We thank

you very much for being here tonight. THE STORY will continue tomorrow

night. We hope you'll join us then at seven o'clock. Tucker Carlson is up

next. Good night, everybody.





